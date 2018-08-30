Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Etsy's Labor Day Sale, extra discounts from Anthropologie and Cole Haan, Muck Boots on Amazon, and more lead Thursday's best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

Screenshot: Butter London

Butter London isn’t just great nail polish. They make some killer makeup, and their prices are always great, but right now they’re taking 30% off for their Friends & Family sale. Use the code FRIENDS2019 at checkout and pick up some pieces to stash in your makeup bag.

Graphic: Sephora

Oh, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. The Beauty Insider Appreciation Event is here, and right now VIB Rouge members can get 20% off everything with the code YESROUGE. VIB members get 15% off with the code YESVIB and Beauty Insiders get 10% off with code YESBEAUTY starting 8/30. The only “major” exclusions are on PLAY memberships and customizable sets, but that’s not what you’ll use the discount on anyway, right?

Plus, this year, Sephora is giving you extra points (and they’ve ramped up their Rewards as well with gift cards and full-size items). VIB Rouge gets 1.5 points per $1 and VIB get 1.25 per $4.

Note: The codes are only one-time-use online, but if you head into a store, you can use your discount as many times as you want while the sale is going on.

THE BIG SALES

Screenshot: Etsy

Etsy isn’t really know for having sales, but they’re going all out with this one. In celebration of Labor Day, they’re discounting a ton of things including home goods, clothing, jewelry, decor, and more. The perfect gift or home accent is waiting for you, and it’s discounted.

If you have a birthday, anniversary, housewarming, or you just want to add something nice to your home, here’s your chance.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, they’re taking an extra 40% off everything in their sale section, including their impressive home goods. No code is needed to get the discount, just add all your stuff to your cart and checkout.

Screenshot: Valfre

Add something a little weird to your wardrobe with Valfré’s Labor Day Sale. Use the code FOREVERSUMMER and grab 30% off select full-price styles, and an extra 30% off sale clothing, iPhone accessories, bags, and more. If you want to own something from a badass, women-run LA brand, look no further than Valfré. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to whittle down my cart to less than 10 things.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

If you need any ideas, we’ve covered the excellent 2.ZERØGRANDs and Laser Wingtip Oxfords on The Inventory, and they’re both included in the sale.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Hurricane season is ramping up, the late summer thunderstorms are rolling in, and the snowy season is inching towards us. Thinking about how your feet will do in the precipitation? Pick up a pair of Muck boots from this Amazon Gold Box and you’ll be dry and comfortable, no matter the wet weather.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

While not as wide-ranging as yesterday’s sitewide sale, today’s 20% eBay discount actually offers better savings, if the product you’re buying is sold by one of over 100 select sellers (listed at the bottom of this page).



Anything from those sellers is eligible when you use promo code JUSTRELAX, but you have to spend $25, and your discount is capped at $50. Need help getting started? Here are our favorite retailers that are included:

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, this sale is for you. Take up to 60% off a couple different styles, including waterproof boots that you can easily wear even when it’s not gross out. Use the code SORAUGUST at checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Forever21 has been a purveyor of incredibly affordable fast-fashion for years, but they’ve really stepped up their game in terms of trends. Right now, they’re also taking an extra 50% off sale styles with the code EXTRA50, so those pieces you only bring on vacation or where a couple times before donating just got even more affordable.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Free People has grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, and with an extra 25% off sale styles at checkout, you can take advantage. Add new denim to your closet or pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing all month for almost a third of what you’d normally pay. Today’s the last day for the extra discount at checkout, so there’s no time to waste.

HOME GOODs

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like The Spectacular Survey of Sharks and The Essential Graphic Novels Scratch Off. Enter the code POPCHARTLABORDAY at checkout to see your discount, which will also work on hanging supplies like frames and poster rails.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Get ready for the coming apocalypse your next camping trip with 15% off rarely discounted LifeStraw gear with promo code KINJA15. It’s eligible on the following products:



LifeStraw Play - a kid-friendly and colorful water bottle with LifeStraw filtration built in.

LifeStraw Flex - a LifeStraw filter that can be used five different ways, including as a regular straw, or with a bottle or hydration bladder.

LifeStraw Universal - Includes multiple bottle cap adapters to use with your favorite water bottle, including Nalgene, Camelbak, Klean Kanteen, Hydro Flask, and more.

LifeStraw Mission - A massive water bladder with a LifeStraw spigot, capable of filtering nearly 5,000 gallons of water.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought tens of thousands of wake-up lights, mostly from Philips, but now you can save $20 on JBL’s take on the product category.



As you’d expect from JBL, this is a Bluetooth speaker first, and a wake-up light second. The light is on the back of the product, so it’ll project onto the wall rather directly onto your face, which may or may not be a good thing, depending on how light a sleeper you are. But in any event, it’ll look great on your nightstand, and has a couple of USB charging ports as well, to keep cords at bay.

TECH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own any gadgets that charge over USB-C, Amazon’s got a couple of great deals for you today.



You can save on RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack with a 30W USB-C port, which can charge a Nintendo Switch or a laptop on the go, and a five-port USB charging hub with a 45W USB-C port, which would be ideal for your desk.

$54 is a really good price for the battery, but promo code KINJA058 will actually save you an extra $2. We don’t have an additional discount on the charging hub, but $20 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a product like that.

Photo: Gizmodo

We see good deals with some regularity on the Series 1 Apple Watch, but the latest and greatest model doesn’t go on sale nearly as often. Today though, Nike’s taking 20% off the excellent Apple Watch Series 3, with or without cellular connectivity, with promo code APPLE20.

Don’t need cellular, GPS, or advanced waterproofing? You can still get a Series 1 Apple Watch for just $179 from Walmart.



Photo: Anker

Anker makes great, giant battery packs. You probably own one! But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly pack for those days where you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 3350mAh lipstick-style charger is down to $18 today with promo code ANKERBB4, and includesbonus Lightning and microUSB cables in the box.

