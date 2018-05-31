Urban Decay at Nordstrom Rack, bed linens from Amazon, discounted online-only styles at American Eagle, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Urban Decay wants you to spend Thursday stocking up on all your makeup needs during their sale on Nordstrom Rack. There’s up to 50% off a ton of Urban Decay’s heavy-hitters, like their All Nighter Setting Spray and Vice Lipstick in a ton of shades.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Photo Finish Foundation Primer from Smashbox basically started the silicone revolution in facial primers. It’s still a bestseller and right now, you can get a travel size of the stuff for only $10. I would highly recommend picking up a couple of these, because three of the travel-size tubes are more product than the full-size version, and you’ll still save $6.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Most of the time, you probably head over to American Eagle to check out their underwear and bra sales, but right now, they’ve got one that’s even better. Take 25% off any online-only styles with the code SUNNY25 at checkout. That means rompers, shoes, dresses, jeans, and more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Forever21 has been a purveyor of incredibly affordable fast-fashion for years, but they’ve really stepped up their game in terms of trends. Right now, they’re also taking 30% off select summer styles, so those pieces you only bring on vacation or where a couple times before donating just got even more affordable.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Current/Elliott is a denim brand you see everywhere, but the price is just a little too much. Right now at Nordstrom Rack, not only is there a Current/Elliott sale, but Joie, purveyor of all things soft and comfy, is also marked down. So you’ll be able to get an entire outfit for the price of one, non-marked down pair of Current/Elliott jeans. Plus, Joie shoes are also on sale.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Uniqlo’s AIRism line is one of your favorite undershirts, but the technology extends to underwear, outerwear t-shirts, camis, bra tops, and more. Right now, Uniqlo is marking down most of their AIRism styles for both men and women. Everything is $15 or under, with most styles coming in at the $8 mark.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Nordstrom Rack is have a huge Cole Haan sale. Men’s and women’s shoes are marked down, plus bags and accessories as well.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s not spring, but it should be about time to do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $35, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+.



Plus, if you don’t really need underwear, but still want to feel like you’re getting something new, The Aerie Collection (which is full of comfy sweaters, pants, and bras) is on sale too.

Home Goods

Photo: Amazon

Maybe it’s time to upgrade from the bedding that has a fitted sheet without elastic and a top sheet with bleach stains to something a little nicer. Amazon is marking down a ton of sheets from Threadmill Home Linen, today only. Choose from colors and patterns that fit your style. There’s even some Supima cotton options. You’ll sleep better at night, but don’t sleep on this deal.



Screenshot: Walmart

It’s a great day to stock up on snacks: For a limited time, if you buy two 12-count bags of Red Rock deli chips for the standard $18 each (they go for that much on Amazon), you’ll get a $20 Walmart gift card thrown in for good measure. For each of your two boxes, you can either get a variety pack with all three flavors, or choose just Himalayan Pink Salt, Red Curry Coconut, or Lime & Cracked Pepper.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Stanley’s iconic hammertone vacuum bottles are ostensibly designed for camping, but who couldn’t use a drinking vessel that keeps coffee hot for up to 7 hours, or cold drink cold for over a day?



A bunch of shapes and sizes are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, including several with lids that double as drinking cups.

There’s also a camping cookware set thrown in here, just for good measure.

These highly-rated PetFusion memory foam dog beds are 3 inch thick hunks of foam with side bolsters, because all dogs like something to snuggle up to. Plus, they have waterproof, tear-resistant covers to help you keep them looking new. The extra large bed is just $135 today and the large bed is $90 - both $10 less than their normal prices. These deals usually don’t last long, so I’d fetch one while you can.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can disappear into Middle Earth with Bilbo and the gang with this Blu-ray box set of The Hobbit Trilogy. It’ll cost you 40 bucks today, which is within a $1 of its all-time-low price. It’s a over full 8 hours of content and bonus features, so I’d say you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

These are stressful times for many of us, but at the very least, you can at least treat yourself to a massage whenever you feel like it with this $36 gadget.



We’ve posted a similar product from Naipo a few times before, but this one has twice as many shiatsu nodes (eight vs. four), so it’ll feel like you have a small army of masseuses tending to your knots. Even if it’s not for you, this would make a great gift for an overly-stressed friend or family member.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Lap up savings on a dozen or so dog bones and treats from this one-day Amazon sale. They have the popular Nylabones, which are the only toys that last longer than 10 seconds at my house, and some discounted treats. Most of the toys are under $5 and most of the treats are under $14. So head over to Amazon and pick up some treats your furry friends while they still on sale.

If you want to really spoil them, these memory foam dog beds are also on sale today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When changing your chair isn’t an option, BackJoy can improve your posture and add cushioning to any seat, whether it’s at home, in your car, or at your office.



For a limited time, promo code LFHKR20 will save you 20% sitewide at Backjoy when you spend $45, including accessories like their massage products and their strap-on lumbar pillow, which I tested out and really liked. Plus, when you add $45 of products to your cart, you’ll get a trigger point self-massager added for free.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone has fond memories of smelling the Yankee Candle store from halfway down the shopping mall’s hallways. It’s a rite of passage to attempt to walk by without getting a headache. But their candles really are great, and with this sale, you can have those scents in your home for even less.



You can add any two of their large jar candles to your cart for $30 (basically a BOGO), or five for $55, plus extra savings at checkout when you use promo code JUNE15. These candles burn for 110-150 hours each, so at these prices, they’re a terrific value.



TECh

Photo: Amazon

Luminoodle’s new professional bias lights aren’t the cheapest bias light strips out there, but there’s good reason for that: They’re one of the few options that can output true 6500K white. AV geeks strive for this, as 6500K won’t affect your eyes’ perception of the screen’s color accuracy.



With the press of a button on the included wireless remote, you can also choose from 15 different backlighting colors too, if you’re in the mood for a more festive look. Today, you can save 20% on both the large (meant for TVs 40" and below) and XL (75" and below) model with promo code 20DX5WM7.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Audio Technica’s ATH-M50s have long been our readers’ favorite over-ear headphones, but it’s 2017, so you’d be forgiven for only considering wireless cans at this point. Luckily, their ATH-S700BTs are on sale for an all-time low $99 today, complete with 40mm drivers, and the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies.

