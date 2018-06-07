Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Buy one, get one 50% off shorts from American Eagle, PUMA’s Friends & Family Sale, discounted home goods at Urban Outfitters, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

CeraVe makes some pretty great moisturizers and cleansers that have stood the test of time. If you’re a CeraVe devotee, then the brand’s über-popular Facial Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen is on sale for just $11.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas, Photo: Panacea

Panacea was born out of the need for a simple skin care routine that didn’t take up too much time (or counter space) but that worked. While the norm for K-Beauty skin care routines is 10+ items, Panacea shaves that down to just three: a cleanser, a moisturizer, and a sunscreen. Try it out for yourself with 20% off your entire purchase (we recommend picking up the Essentials Kit) with the code KINJA20 at checkout.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Summer is almost upon us, and if you’ve been putting off going to the gym because the weather’s bad, time to give up. It’s getting nicer and nicer each day, and PUMA is having a Friends and Family Sale with up to 40% off full-price items, plus an extra 25% off sale items with the code FRIENDSNFAM. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’re not thinking about how your legs are going to survive the summer, maybe it’s about time to consider some shorts. American Eaglecan help with their buy one, get one 50% off sale on all shorts for both menand women. There are a ton of styles you should keep on hand for the days where you can’t think about putting on real pants, like khakis, “tomgirl” shorts, denim shorts, and more. Not you, cargo shorts.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re taking up to 40% off a ton of styles for both guys and girls. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals while you can.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Nordstrom Rack isn’t afraid of a little sunshine. They’re marking down over 250 different pairs of designer sunglasses from Balenciaga, Gucci, Tom Ford, Givenchy, and more. The best part? Even the crazy expensive ones are almost all under $200.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Target may be a vast, black hole in which you end up with 17 things that you didn’t come for, and none of what you did, but it sure knows how to give good deals. Right now, all of their women’s and kids sandals (even non-Target brands) are buy one, get one 50% off.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ThinkGeek, purveyor of all things geeky, is having a t-shirt sale. Wear your geekdom on your sleeve/chest with this buy one, get one 50% off sale. Just add your two favorite tees to your cart and use the code BOGO50TEE at checkout to see the discount.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Keen makes some quality hiking shoes, but they also make some sleek looking work boots too. These Asheville boots are just $50 and feature aluminum safety toes so you can make sure your feet are protected from anything you throw at them (literally).

Home Goods

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Time to get comfy, because Urban Outfitters is having a home sale. Take up to 40% off select bedding, pillows, tapestries, even furniture, and (urban) outfit your place with fuzzy throw blankets, cable knit pillows, and jersey sheets. Just try not to go overboard because you may never want to get out of bed again.

Photo: Amazon

Vitamix makes some of the best high-end blenders on the market, (just ask The Sweethome), and Amazon is selling refurbs in multiple colors for $250 today, down from the usual $300-$380.

These are labeled as the Vitamix 1888-1901, depending on the color, but they’re actually refurbished Vitamix 6300 blenders, which are a little older, but sell for over $500 new. The only real difference? You get a five year warranty instead of seven. I’d say that’s worth saving over 50%.

These even have a mode that use the blades to create heat from friction, allowing it to turn cold ingredients into a hot soup in just six minutes.

h/t Omair Chaghtai

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you missed the Breville Compact Oven deal we posted earlier this week or are looking for a larger toaster oven, then Breville is here to grant your wishes.

Discounted by about $50 today, this Smart Oven Pro has more space and more heating elements, so you can pretty much stop using your normal oven all together. It can fit a pizza up to 13", six slices of toast, and it has a slow cook function which will keep your food at a low temperature for up to 10 hours.

If history is any indication, this $216 price might not last long, so grab this while you can.

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative last Christmas, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But at Shane’s recommendation, I wanted to try the OXO, and wow is it stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $40, the first discount we’ve seen all year.

Around Christmas time, we talked about a deal on a 12-pack of these baking cups for $5. Today’s deal is even better, with 24 cups for $8. These can be reused hundreds of times, make convenient tiny bowls for keeping track of screws and parts when you’re not baking, and are around $1 less than usual.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

After you finish eating dinner, what do you do with the leftovers in your Instant Pot? You could transfer them to another container, creating more dirty dishes. Or you could slap this custom silicone lid on your Instant Pot’s inner pot, and stick it straight into the fridge. $8 is the best price ever, and it’s available for both the 6 and 8 qt. quart pots.



We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but if you don’t mind buying a 2-pack, today’s discount is the best per-bulb price we’ve seen.

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Here’s a stupid little thing that’ll make your life just a little bit easier. Joseph Joseph’s Double Dish is a clever little invention for eating edamame, olives, pistachios, or any other finger foods that leave behind scraps, and it’s just $13 on Amazon right now.



If you haven’t figured it out yet, you just fill the top bowl with the food of your choice, and drop the remains through one of three chutes into the bottom bowl. At the end of the day, it’s still two dishes to clean up, but it takes up less space on your table, it looks cool, and most importantly, you don’t have to stare at those disgusting olive pits during your meal. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen in almost a year, so get cracking.

TECh

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes some of our readers’ favorite wireless headphones, and two different options on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The star of the show is the Anker Zolo Liberty, the company’s first foray into the true wireless earbud market. I had a chance to test these out, and even as a happy owner of AirPods, I came away impressed. For $70, they’re an absolute steal.

If you don’t mind a wire running behind your head, the SoundCore Spirits look like a great option as well. IPX7 water resistance makes them ideal for exercise, and a 12 hour battery is basically unheard of for wireless headphones.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s newest gadget is the love child of a Fire TV and an Amazon Echo, and Prime members can save $30 by preordering it today or tomorrow.



Inside, the Fire TV Cube is basically an Amazon Fire TV, and that’s a good thing! Like the Fire TV, it includes support for 4K, HDR (though not Dolby Vision like the Apple TV), Dolby Atmos, and of course, a whole host of streaming apps.

But on the outside, the Cube includes an array of microphones and a built-in speaker like an Echo Dot, allowing you to use it from across the room for typical Alexa things. And when your TV is turned on, you can use your voice to change the volume, bring up your favorite TV show, or search for movies without ever having to find the remote.

In addition to the $30 Prime discount, anyone that activates their device by July 1 will also get a $10 Prime Video movie credit, which you can spend on some 4K HDR content to bring out the best in your home theater.

Photo: Amazon

Most inexpensive Bluetooth speakers you see include a single 5W driver, or maybe dual 5W drivers if you’re lucky. But the AOMAIS Sport II packs in a pair of 10W drivers, plus IPX7 water resistance (meaning it can actually be submerged to a point), and the ability to sync two of them together in a stereo pair. Not bad for $26 (with promo code 3NZGW97D).

