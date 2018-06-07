Two pairs of wireless headphones, Amazon’s new Fire TV Cube, a retro gaming controller, and more are all part of today’s best deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes some of our readers’ favorite wireless headphones, and two different options on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The star of the show is the Anker Zolo Liberty, the company’s first foray into the true wireless earbud market. I had a chance to test these out, and even as a happy owner of AirPods, I came away impressed. For $70, they’re an absolute steal.

If you don’t mind a wire running behind your head, the SoundCore Spirits look like a great option as well. IPX7 water resistance makes them ideal for exercise, and a 12 hour battery is basically unheard of for wireless headphones.

Apple just announced that the 4K Apple TV will gain support for Dolby Atmos later this year, making it the only streaming box in existence with support for both Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR.



While you won’t be able to enjoy Atmos immediately, if it’s something that interests you, you probably want to take advantage of this DirecTV Now promotion to get it for $105, or over $70 less than usual. The promo is currently scheduled to end on Friday, and while they’ve extended its availability in the past, there’s no guarantee that will continue.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s newest gadget is the love child of a Fire TV and an Amazon Echo, and Prime members can save $30 by preordering it today or tomorrow.



Inside, the Fire TV Cube is basically an Amazon Fire TV, and that’s a good thing! Like the Fire TV, it includes support for 4K, HDR (though not Dolby Vision like the Apple TV), Dolby Atmos, and of course, a whole host of streaming apps.

But on the outside, the Cube includes an array of microphones and a built-in speaker like an Echo Dot, allowing you to use it from across the room for typical Alexa things. And when your TV is turned on, you can use your voice to change the volume, bring up your favorite TV show, or search for movies without ever having to find the remote.

In addition to the $30 Prime discount, anyone that activates their device by July 1 will also get a $10 Prime Video movie credit, which you can spend on some 4K HDR content to bring out the best in your home theater.

Photo: Amazon

Most inexpensive Bluetooth speakers you see include a single 5W driver, or maybe dual 5W drivers if you’re lucky. But the AOMAIS Sport II packs in a pair of 10W drivers, plus IPX7 water resistance (meaning it can actually be submerged to a point), and the ability to sync two of them together in a stereo pair. Not bad for $26 (with promo code 3NZGW97D).

Photo: Amazon

Update: This just dropped an extra $9, now down to $80.

Brother makes some of the only printers you won’t want to punt into an active volcano, and the new HL-L2350DW is on sale for an all-time low $80 today.



Compared to the reader-favorite 2340DW it replaced the 2350 is faster (32 ppm vs. 27) and includes Amazon’s Dash replenishment service, which can automatically order toner when you’re running low, but otherwise, it’s exactly what you’d expect: A fast, reliable, toner-sipping monochrome printer that will get the job done.

$80 is an all-time low, so grab one before the price goes back up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly DCPL2550DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 36 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 50 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

$100 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so list that inkjet printer of yours on Craigslist, and go lock in your order.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s E-Series TVs are perfectly fine, but they lack some of the high end features of Vizio’s more expensive lines. But with the 2017 E-series sets, something interesting happened when you went above 60": A lot of those fancy features started to make cameos.



For example, this 65" 4K E-series includes local dimming, which lets an otherwise standard LED TV achieve impressive contrast, and hit surprisingly deep black levels. It’s only 12 zones, but that’s more than you get on a lot of budget TVs. It also supports HDR 10, which isn’t as good as Dolby Vision, but again, it’s better than nothing.

$600 is a great price for this set, and given that it’s last year’s model, it probably won’t be around for long.

And in case you missed it earlier this week, a 50" version is still on sale for $300, though it lacks the aforementioned local dimming and HDR.

Photo: Amazon

Apple took away the SD card reader in its latest laptops, but you can have it back with this $10 dongle from Anker (with promo code ANKER837). It plugs straight into a USB-C port, and has both SD and microSD slots that operate at USB 3.0 speeds. Plus, it’s small enough to fit into basically any laptop sleeve, so you can take it with you anywhere.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ever wish your streaming dongle of choice or Google Home Mini could plug straight into your home network for maximum speed? This $14 ethernet dongle does just that for Chromecasts, Amazon Fire TVs, and more. That’s about $3 less than usual, and the deal comes just in time for the World Cup.

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. It’ll also be getting WatchOS 5 in the fall, which includes fitness improvements, customizable Siri shortcuts, and most importantly of all, walkie-talkie mode. We don’t know how long this deal will last, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it sold out soon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We see deals on USB-A to USB-C cables with some regularity, but deals on C-to-C cables, which are necessary for faster USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds, are less common. Today though, you can save on Anker’s nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ versions of both.



Both cables are $8 today with promo code ANKER333, and available in both gray and red, but note that the A-to-C cables are 6' long, while the C-to-Cs are 3' long, though they also include a carrying pouch to avoid tangles.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Amazon Echo Dot is currently marked down to $40, which is a pretty solid deal on its own. But if you add two of them to your cart, you’ll save an extra $20 at checkout, bringing them down to $30 each. That’s about as good as Echo Dot deals ever get.



More of a Google Person? Here’s a similar deal on the Google Home Mini.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every Apple Watch owner should have two charging cables. One for their nightstand, and one for their luggage. It’s a very easy cable to forget at home, and if you find yourself on the road without a charger, it’s painful to march into an Apple Store and fork over $29 for a new one.



There haven’t been too many third party options to date, but this model from UGREEN is MFI certified, and only $21 today, a match for the best price we’ve seen. Just note that it won’t fit in most Apple Watch charging dock accessories, so you’re probably better off putting this one in your bag.



While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $180 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ former favorite router.



Advertisement

The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

Want noise cancellation in a pocket-sized package? Sony’s noise-canceling true wireless headphones are on sale for $158 today, which is $2 less than we saw on Black Friday, and an all-time low. They don’t have the best battery life, so you can’t use them continuously all day at work, but their included charging case makes it easy to top them off. And hey, they’re freaking noise-cancelling truly wireless earbuds. That’s amazing!

Sony’s noise-canceling over-ears are also available for $298 right now, if you missed them yesterday..

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—when you’ll need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $20 with code X53L9VCY.



Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is a Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

If you’re all in on the Google ecosystem, you can put two more Google Home Mini smart speakers in your house for $58 today, courtesy of Walmart. That’s the best deal we’ve seen on these since Black Friday, and not bad considering they usually sell for $49 each, or $39 if there’s a sale going on.

Photo: Amazon

A 10' charging cable is one of the best things you can buy for yourself, and this nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ cable is on sale for $13 today with promo code ANKER823, in the color of your choice. These cables include an 18 month warranty, feel great in the hand, and are durable enough to be gobbled up by a Roomba...I speak from experience.



Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you now they’re back on sale for $50 off. They’re still an investment at $298, but if you spend any significant amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Amazon

Vitamix makes some of the best high-end blenders on the market, (just ask The Sweethome), and Amazon is selling refurbs in multiple colors for $250 today, down from the usual $300-$380.

These are labeled as the Vitamix 1888-1901, depending on the color, but they’re actually refurbished Vitamix 6300 blenders, which are a little older, but sell for over $500 new. The only real difference? You get a five year warranty instead of seven. I’d say that’s worth saving over 50%.

These even have a mode that use the blades to create heat from friction, allowing it to turn cold ingredients into a hot soup in just six minutes.

h/t Omair Chaghtai

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you missed the Breville Compact Oven deal we posted earlier this week or are looking for a larger toaster oven, then Breville is here to grant your wishes.

Discounted by about $50 today, this Smart Oven Pro has more space and more heating elements, so you can pretty much stop using your normal oven all together. It can fit a pizza up to 13", six slices of toast, and it has a slow cook function which will keep your food at a low temperature for up to 10 hours.

If history is any indication, this $216 price might not last long, so grab this while you can.

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative last Christmas, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But at Shane’s recommendation, I wanted to try the OXO, and wow is it stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $40, the first discount we’ve seen all year.

We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but if you don’t mind buying a 2-pack, today’s discount is the best per-bulb price we’ve seen.

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

Around Christmas time, we talked about a deal on a 12-pack of these baking cups for $5. Today’s deal is even better, with 24 cups for $8. These can be reused hundreds of times, make convenient tiny bowls for keeping track of screws and parts when you’re not baking, and are around $1 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

After you finish eating dinner, what do you do with the leftovers in your Instant Pot? You could transfer them to another container, creating more dirty dishes. Or you could slap this custom silicone lid on your Instant Pot’s inner pot, and stick it straight into the fridge. $8 is the best price ever, and it’s available for both the 6 and 8 qt. quart pots.

Photo: allen watkin (Flickr)

If you want to plan a trip for the fall, this Icelandair sale means it could be cheaper to fly to Europe than to a city on this side of the Atlantic.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Prices vary by date and location, but this page provides a chart of the available departure and destination airports, and below that, you’ll find a list of eligible dates based on your itinerary.

Just to test it this deal out, I looked for a roundtrip flight in September from New York to Amsterdam, and the chart said the best available price should be $339. However, the dates I put in came out to just $320 roundtrip, with a lot of departure times available for the same price, so be on the lookout for even better deals.

If you’re familiar with Icelandic airlines, you know that these incredible prices come with a small catch: The customary stop in Reykjavik. This usually doesn’t add too much time to your trip, but if you’d like to leave the airport and actually see Iceland, you can add a stopover to your trip for anywhere from one to seven nights. Just click the Icelandair Stopover button when you’re searching for your flights.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a $3 coupon on this 68-pack bag of Finish Quantum tabs, bringing it down to $11 when you combine with Subscribe & Save savings.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

We see deals on reader-favorite Thermapens pretty often, but this ThermoWorks sale includes a whole bunch of other discounted timers, probe thermometers, and more for Father’s Day.



First up, the classic Thermapen and slightly faster Thermapen Mk4 (black and blue colors only) are both 15% off. But, if you have already have one of those, this industrial infrared gun is $20 off, which can be useful for construction, checking your AC unit, and more.

Also on sale, this giant, extra loud kitchen timer, which I imagine Gordon Ramsay would approve of. And, this probe thermometer, great for deep frying, home brewing, and smoking meat.

There’s even more to look through, so head over to ThermoWorks and start shopping. Father’s Day is June 17th, so make sure to get your orders in while there’s still time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You may not think you need one of these portable jump starters, and at this very moment, you probably don’t. But there will come a time where you’re late for an appointment or stuck in the middle of nowhere, and waiting around for a good samaritan to come jump your battery just isn’t a viable option.



This model from iClever puts out a whopping 600A, which is far more than most similar products, and enough to start just about any car. Get it for $49 today with promo code ICLEVER8899.



Screenshot: Living Social

If you have any inkling that you might want a Costco membership, there’s never been a better time to join. For a limited time, Living Social’s offering Gold Star memberships for their standard price of $60, but throwing in all of the following:

A $20 Costco gift card

Coupon for 72 free AA batteries

Coupon for free disinfecting wipes

$10 off a fresh meat purchase

$25 off a $250 Costco online purchase

If you use all the extra benefits all, that package is worth over $140, so it’s a no brainer if you have a Costco near you.



Note: This is only available for new Costco memberships, not renewals. Sorry!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need paper towels anyway, so you might as well get them delivered to your front door, and at a discount no less. Amazon’s currently showing a $5 clippable coupon on both the 12 and 16-roll packs of Bounty Quick-Size paper towels, with an extra Subscribe & Save discount available on the latter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are a couple different DIY fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $7 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four bits that fit into most drills, and grips onto screws making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter MWIA5Z4J at checkout.



Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning and tilting model for $35 with code TXNQ9QV8.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Amazon sure loves its belts lately. This time, they’re marking down reversible top grain leather belts from Savile Row to $22 and under. Choose your style and color (textured black on one side, brown on the other) and basically get two belts for the very affordable price of one.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Does the copper part of a copper compression sleeve actually do anything? I kind of doubt it. But compression sleeves in general do have real benefits, and you can grab a well-reviewed knee or elbow sleeve for $12 from today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’re not thinking about how your legs are going to survive the summer, maybe it’s about time to consider some shorts. American Eagle can help with their buy one, get one 50% off sale on all shorts for both men and women. There are a ton of styles you should keep on hand for the days where you can’t think about putting on real pants, like khakis, “tomgirl” shorts, denim shorts, and more. Not you, cargo shorts.

Photo: Amazon

if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today for just $29 with promo code EUFYS789.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $29.\



Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can workout at home without a bunch of bulky weights taking up space with these PowerBlock adjustable dumbbells. They’re on sale on Woot today, and they’re basically like buying a whole free weight set with the footprint of just two dumbbells.

It’s not exactly a second season, but Firefly fans should still be excited to see that the show just got a special edition 15th anniversary Blu-ray release earlier this year, and you can get it for the best price in the history of the Verse today.



The contents of the discs are unchanged from the original release, but the set does include some nice box art, a map, and and postcards of all the major characters.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

8Bitdo’s retro gaming controllers have taken off like Mario with a cape feather seemingly overnight, and Amazon has the best deal we’ve seen on the SNES-aping SN30 today.



Advertisement

These controllers can pair over Bluetooth to your PC, Mac, Android device, and yes, even your Nintendo Switch. Luke Plunkett over at Kotaku is a big fan, and you can read his full review here, if you’re on the fence.

$45 is about $5 less than usual, so it’s not a huge discount, but it is the best deal we’ve seen so far.

DropMix | $48 | Amazon | After $2 off couple

DropMix is an NFC-enabled card game that basically turns you into a remix artist, and it’s down to $48 on Amazon right now, a match for the best price we’ve seen.



Developed by Harmonix, of Rock Band fame, DropMix seems perhaps a little too ambitious—most people don’t have great rhythm, after all—but the game is executed shockingly well. There are multiple game modes, the base set includes 60 song cards from popular artists (though you can purchase expansions, naturally), and it’s beginner-friendly enough for anyone to play.



Screenshot: Amazon

Did you get a chance to play the Mario Tennis Aces online demo this weekend? I really enjoyed it, and not to brag, but I won two tournaments. If you enjoyed it enough to buy the full game when it comes out later this month, you can preorder on Amazon right now to save $12 with Prime.



Screenshot: Shep McAllister

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and this month’s early access games are WWII strategy sim Hearts of Iron IV, the offspring of Minecraft and Zelda Portal Knights, and the hilarious Blackwake.



As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get those three games immediately, plus a bunch of others when the month unlocks in early July, all for $12.

