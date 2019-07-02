Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Anker dash cam, Swiffer’s air purifier, and a delicious Tide Pod discount lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors, and today, you can score the best prices we’ve seen on the 2018 B8 models with a couple of refurb discounts on the 55" and 65" sets .

Update: While the 65" B8 we originally posted sold out, and the 55" increased in price by $30, Walmart has added two new options to this sale. You can get a 55" E8 OLED set for $1379, which includes a better image processor than the B8, a glass-framed body, and a better sound system (you can read more about the differences here). Or, you can opt for a 65" C8 for $1999, which has the better processor, but not the improve aesthetics of the E8.

The picture quality should be nearly identical to 2017's ultra-popular LG sets (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Walmart has the refurbished 55" marked down to $1,149 $1179, and the 65" to $1,749 , complete with a full one year warranty.

Photo: Amazon

$24 would be a terrific price for any 46W USB-C Power Delivery wall charger, but it’s particularly enticing for this one, which includes a second USB charging port for your phone as well. Depending on what you bring with you, this could potentially be the only travel charger you need for your phone, tablet, laptop, and Nintendo Switch. Just use promo code IX4QKCI2 at checkout to get the deal.



Anker just announced the new Powerhouse II portable “generator” alternative, but the original model actually has double the capacity (though lacks USB-C Power Delivery), and it’s on sale for $150 off, making it cheaper than the new, smaller model.

I put “generator” in scare quotes because you can’t readily use the Powerhouse to generate electricity, unless you buy additional solar panels. Instead, it’s basically a gigantic lithium-ion battery that can power everything from mini-fridges to laptops to televisions to emergency medical equipment for hours on end.

There are a few similar products on the market, most notably Goal Zero’s Yeti 400, but those use heavy lead-acid batteries (the Yeti weighs 29 pounds), rather than lithium-ion like the 9.3 pound PowerHouse.

I could see using this thing as an alternative to a noisy gas generator for tailgating, or you could just keep it charged and at the ready for power outages at home. It’s definitely an investment at its $500 list price, but it’s a lot more tempting at $350, the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Amazon

Alexa, show me a good deal. The Echo Input lets you add Alexa to any speaker system you want via a 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth, and it’s down to just $20 on Amazon right now. To be fair, the Echo Dot can do this as well, but the Input is smaller and cheaper if you specifically want to use your existing speakers.



Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q8 TV isn’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $400 on the 75" model today, or $600 on the massive 82" model, compared to what you’d pay elsewhere.



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. This Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set. This being the higher end Q8, it further enhances the picture with features like local dimming and Samsung’s best HDR engine. Just note that if you want the 82" model, you’ll have to select it at checkout.

Don’t need a TV quite this big? LG’s stunning OLED sets are on sale too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

iOttie’s iON wireless chargers are some of the prettiest and fastest Qi pads you can buy, and they just marked down three different models for Valentine’s Day to some of the best prices we’ve seen...if you like red.



The iON Wireless Stand and iON Fast Charging Pad Plus (which includes an extra USB charging port for your nightstand) are both marked down to $35 from their usual $50, while the mini charging pad (which doesn’t have the USB port) is down to $30, from its usual $40.

15 Pound 48"x 72" Weighted Blanket | $60 | Amazon | Promo code M25K7GVA

15 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $79 | Amazon | Promo code 24UGS26D

20 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $85 | Amazon | Promo code K9B82YE6

I’m not sure if you’re aware, but it’s cold as hell outside, and I can’t think of a better time for a weighted blanket. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale today for the first time since the holiday shopping season, including a beefy 20 pounder for just $85. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you can’t start your day without a morning cup of coffee, but you’re still using an electric drip coffee maker, or even a Keurig, you might want to try out a flavor-extracting french press. This 4.2 star-rated Bodum Chambord is one of the most popular models on the market, and it’s down to the best price we’ve ever seen today after you clip the $3.60 coupon.



If you’re not convinced, know that french press took the #1 spot in Lifehacker’s coffee-making Hive Five, and many coffee aficionados swear by it. And with no disposable filters to buy (not to mention K-Cups), this $20 machine (down from the usual $37) should pay for itself over time.

Photo: ThermoWorks

If you want to invest in your cooking, a good meat thermometer isn’t far behind a good knife in the hierarchy of important gear. And today, you can score a rare discount on the best thermometer out there, if you don’t mind getting an open-box model.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over the Classic model (the Mk4 on sale today has a few added features):



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and when it does, it’s usually only on one or two colors, whereas today you can pick from several.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably didn’t wake up today planning to buy a finger ratchet. You might not even know what a finger ratchet is. I didn’t, so I asked our deal researcher Corey.

So go ahead and buy it while it’s $7, then submit your “No, it’s not a...” jokes in the comments. Thank you.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ve already told you why you need extra smartphone car mounts to keep in your luggage, but if you still haven’t heeded my modest proposal, you can grab three of them for just $8 total today from Daily Steals’ Facebook marketplace. That’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on magnetic vent mounts, and it means you’ll have one to put in all of your suitcases.



Photo: Amazon

For some, a humidifier in winter isn’t an option — it’s a necessity. (I swear, every night I forget to turn mine on, I wake up with a scarily dry throat and parched skin.) At $33 with promo code KINJAXK2, this TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is an affordable, yet reliable option for adding some moisture to your air.



It’s ultra quiet, and has two adjustable nozzles for better vapor distribution throughout the room. Plus, its 4L tank can last between 12 and 30 hours, so you won’t have to be constantly refilling it. Get one — or several — for your home and/or office and finally breathe a big sigh of relief.

This $10 Bear Grylls Triple Wall Vacuum Insulated bottle is spill-proof, leakproof, and can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot drinks (see: pee) warm for 12. Using the coupon will cut the price to just $10 on the 20 oz. charcoal gray, stainless steel and midnight black versions.



If you want the larger, 32 oz. model will cost just $5 more for midnight black, charcoal grey, ocean blue, and stainless steel. Just remember to clip the coupon on the page, and... if you’re faced with even the mildest inconvenience... okay, I’m going to grow up now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While Anker’s Roav dash cam line might have started with affordable, basic cameras, the C2 Pro is anything but. With a low-light Sony sensor, built-in Wi-Fi, GPS logging, and an included 32GB microSD card, you’ll be more than ready to capture whatever the road throws your way. Who knows, maybe you’ll even be featured on Jalopnik some day.



Get it for $110 ($40 off) today with promo code ROAVAPC9.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Who said desk lamps have to be boring? Aukey’s new RGB table lamp features six lighting modes, four lighting effect speeds, and four brightness levels. And oh yeah, it’s a freakin’ circle. Set it to project rainbow colors around the room, or use it as a study lamp late at night. Either way, it’ll be an illuminating conversation piece. Just be sure to use promo code VSVGACI3 at checkout to save $8.

Photo: Amazon

Swiffer makes an air purifier to keep dust off your furniture, which is a brilliant bit of marketing on their part, but it actually has solid reviews, and looks way nicer than just about every other air purifier out there.



At only $60 (down from the usual $90), it’s no surprise that it doesn’t have true HEPA filtration for allergens, but it’ll still get the job done with dust and pet hair. Just note that this price is only available today, or until sold out. Sneeze, and you might miss it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

No matter your favorite flavor of Tide Pod, it’s probably discounted with today’s $3 off coupon on Amazon. Unlike some previous deals of this nature, this one doesn’t require you to use Subscribe & Save, though you stand to save a little extra if you do.

In terms of a percentage discount, the best deal is on this 35-count pack, which is only $10 before you apply the coupon. The catch is that it’s an add-on item, so you’ll need to buy it as part of a larger Amazon order. Don’t want to mess this that? The larger tubs are great deals too.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means lots of deals on lingerie and pajamas. The latest retailer to mark down various underpinnings is Urban Outfitters, which has pledged up to 40% off their range bras, underwear, bodysuits, in addition to a whole lot of loungewear — some of which looks to me like just regular clothes I would wear outside. This sale will only last for a limited time, so go ahead and sift through its many varied offerings ASAP.

We’re big fans of Dallas-based Breda’s minimalist timepieces, and at about $50-$60, they’d make a great Valentine’s Day gift. For a limited time, use promo code KINJA25 to save 25% on the Valor and Belmont styles found on this page, plus free two day shipping so you’ll be sure to get it in time.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Time’s ticking on Valentine’s Day gifts and right now Amazon is blowing out tons of different watches. Both men’s and women’s styles are discounted and there’s an option for every occasion, whether you’d want something to wear to dinner, or to go diving with.

Prices start at just at around $25 for a Timex Weekender all the way to a $333 Armani piece. Use them to look cool, or ya know, tell time. Get your new wrist buddy before time run’s out.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

With a week left until Valentine’s Day, it’s time to get serious with your shopping. And nothing quite says “serious,” like buying jewelry.

Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a number of fine jewelry pieces, including necklaces, earrings, rings, studs, and bracelets. These prices represent some of the lowest we’ve seen on these items, with a few seeing their first discounts ever.

Of course, this deal only lasts the end of the day. So, unlike diamonds... well, you know.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ranging in price from $95 to upwards of $150, Glerups are certainly a splurge, but that didn’t stop them from being swiftly selected as our readers’ favorite slipper a while back. If you’ve been considering picking up a pair for yourself since that fateful Co-op, the wait has been worth it. Right now, the camp-sole versions of both the closed-back shoe and boot styles are on sale for $109 and $125, respectively, at Huckberry.

The rubber soles on these wooly slippers mean you won’t have to change shoes if you want to run outside to pick up the paper or grab the mail, or heck, just wear ’em out. No one would blame you; Glerups are just that comfortable.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

In case you haven’t heard, retinol should be a go-to for those looking to rid their skin of acne, dark spots, wrinkles and other imperfections. But because retinol is such a skincare super star, it doesn’t usually come cheap — that is, until now, because Amazon is offering up a $5 off coupon on this solid LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer.

It will only cost you $15 to start seeing wow-worthy skin clearing results. Just remember, this stuff is powerful, so it’s best to ease this product into your skincare routine slowly before diving face first into daily use.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If I had a dollar for every Steve Madden flat I’ve worn out in my life, well, let’s say I could buy a lot more Steve Madden flats. Except today, you and I can both load up on Steve Madden flats and other shoe styles for less with this major sale at Nordstrom Rack. Styles start at just $20 for the ladies and $25 for guys. Step into new boots, heels, slides, and plenty of other shoes, and be prepared to put your best foot forward.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Watch out! You don’t want to miss this Timex Valentine’s Day sale. Now’s the time to take advantage of 20% off a selection of Timex watches for men and women with promo code CUPID20. And — bonus! — shipping is free. But you don’t have a minute to spare; shop now before the clock runs out on these deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to jog your memory about the Jason Bourne series? The 4K Ultimate Collection Blu-ray is down to an all-time low $40 today on Amazon, which gets you three great films, a disc full of special features, and also Jason Bourne and The Bourne Legacy spin-off. And yes, the set includes digital copies as well.



Humble’s newest bundle features games with swords, magic, and dragons, like Age of Wonders II: The Wizard’s Throne, Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game, Magicka 2, and more. All of the games in this bundle are available on Steam for Windows and some for Mac and Linux too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The relatively modest 859 piece count of this LEGO set belies its ambition. It’s actually a functional pop-up book that opens and reveals one of two fairy tale-inspired LEGO dioramas. It even includes a bunch of unique minifigs that were new to the LEGO family when this set came out last November: Little Red Riding Hood, Grandmother, the Wolf, the Giant, and Jack.

Today’s $56 deal is the first discount we’ve seen from its usual $70, so don’t read too many stories about it before making your purchase; I wouldn’t expect it to last long.

TECH