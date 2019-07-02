An Anker dash cam, Swiffer’s air purifier, and a delicious Tide Pod discount lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.
TODAY’S BEST TECH DEALS
LG’s OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors, and today, you can score the best prices we’ve seen on the 2018 B8 models with a couple of refurb discounts on the 55" and
65" sets.
Update: While the 65" B8 we originally posted sold out, and the 55" increased in price by $30, Walmart has added two new options to this sale. You can get a 55" E8 OLED set for $1379, which includes a better image processor than the B8, a glass-framed body, and a better sound system (you can read more about the differences here). Or, you can opt for a 65" C8 for $1999, which has the better processor, but not the improve aesthetics of the E8.
The picture quality should be nearly identical to 2017's ultra-popular LG sets (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.
Walmart has the refurbished 55" marked down to
$1,149 $1179, and the 65" to $1,749, complete with a full one year warranty.
$24 would be a terrific price for any 46W USB-C Power Delivery wall charger, but it’s particularly enticing for this one, which includes a second USB charging port for your phone as well. Depending on what you bring with you, this could potentially be the only travel charger you need for your phone, tablet, laptop, and Nintendo Switch. Just use promo code IX4QKCI2 at checkout to get the deal.
Alexa, show me a good deal. The Echo Input lets you add Alexa to any speaker system you want via a 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth, and it’s down to just $20 on Amazon right now. To be fair, the Echo Dot can do this as well, but the Input is smaller and cheaper if you specifically want to use your existing speakers.
Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q8 TV isn’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $400 on the 75" model today, or $600 on the massive 82" model, compared to what you’d pay elsewhere.
You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.
Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. This Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set. This being the higher end Q8, it further enhances the picture with features like local dimming and Samsung’s best HDR engine. Just note that if you want the 82" model, you’ll have to select it at checkout.
Don’t need a TV quite this big? LG’s stunning OLED sets are on sale too.
iOttie’s iON wireless chargers are some of the prettiest and fastest Qi pads you can buy, and they just marked down three different models for Valentine’s Day to some of the best prices we’ve seen...if you like red.
The iON Wireless Stand and iON Fast Charging Pad Plus (which includes an extra USB charging port for your nightstand) are both marked down to $35 from their usual $50, while the mini charging pad (which doesn’t have the USB port) is down to $30, from its usual $40.
TODAY’S BEST HOME DEALS
I’m not sure if you’re aware, but it’s cold as hell outside, and I can’t think of a better time for a weighted blanket. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale today for the first time since the holiday shopping season, including a beefy 20 pounder for just $85. Just be sure to note the promo codes.
Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.
You probably didn’t wake up today planning to buy a finger ratchet. You might not even know what a finger ratchet is. I didn’t, so I asked our deal researcher Corey.
So go ahead and buy it while it’s $7, then submit your “No, it’s not a...” jokes in the comments. Thank you.
Go to your favorite ice cream shop, and chances are, they’re slinging their scoops with the Zeroll 1010. The single, sculpted piece of non-reactive aluminum is the be-all, end-all of ice cream scoops, carries a Wirecutter recommendation, and is just to $13 on Amazon right now, down from its usual $14-$20
I’ve already told you why you need extra smartphone car mounts to keep in your luggage, but if you still haven’t heeded my modest proposal, you can grab three of them for just $8 total today from Daily Steals’ Facebook marketplace. That’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on magnetic vent mounts, and it means you’ll have one to put in all of your suitcases.
This $10 Bear Grylls Triple Wall Vacuum Insulated bottle is spill-proof, leakproof, and can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot drinks (see: pee) warm for 12. Using the coupon will cut the price to just $10 on the 20 oz. charcoal gray, stainless steel and midnight black versions.
If you want the larger, 32 oz. model will cost just $5 more for midnight black, charcoal grey, ocean blue, and stainless steel. Just remember to clip the coupon on the page, and... if you’re faced with even the mildest inconvenience... okay, I’m going to grow up now.
While Anker’s Roav dash cam line might have started with affordable, basic cameras, the C2 Pro is anything but. With a low-light Sony sensor, built-in Wi-Fi, GPS logging, and an included 32GB microSD card, you’ll be more than ready to capture whatever the road throws your way. Who knows, maybe you’ll even be featured on Jalopnik some day.
Get it for $110 ($40 off) today with promo code ROAVAPC9.
Who said desk lamps have to be boring? Aukey’s new RGB table lamp features six lighting modes, four lighting effect speeds, and four brightness levels. And oh yeah, it’s a freakin’ circle. Set it to project rainbow colors around the room, or use it as a study lamp late at night. Either way, it’ll be an illuminating conversation piece. Just be sure to use promo code VSVGACI3 at checkout to save $8.
Swiffer makes an air purifier to keep dust off your furniture, which is a brilliant bit of marketing on their part, but it actually has solid reviews, and looks way nicer than just about every other air purifier out there.
At only $60 (down from the usual $90), it’s no surprise that it doesn’t have true HEPA filtration for allergens, but it’ll still get the job done with dust and pet hair. Just note that this price is only available today, or until sold out. Sneeze, and you might miss it.
No matter your favorite flavor of Tide Pod, it’s probably discounted with today’s $3 off coupon on Amazon. Unlike some previous deals of this nature, this one doesn’t require you to use Subscribe & Save, though you stand to save a little extra if you do.
In terms of a percentage discount, the best deal is on this 35-count pack, which is only $10 before you apply the coupon. The catch is that it’s an add-on item, so you’ll need to buy it as part of a larger Amazon order. Don’t want to mess this that? The larger tubs are great deals too.
TODAY’S BEST LIFESTYLE DEALS
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means lots of deals on lingerie and pajamas. The latest retailer to mark down various underpinnings is Urban Outfitters, which has pledged up to 40% off their range bras, underwear, bodysuits, in addition to a whole lot of loungewear — some of which looks to me like just regular clothes I would wear outside. This sale will only last for a limited time, so go ahead and sift through its many varied offerings ASAP.
We’re big fans of Dallas-based Breda’s minimalist timepieces, and at about $50-$60, they’d make a great Valentine’s Day gift. For a limited time, use promo code KINJA25 to save 25% on the Valor and Belmont styles found on this page, plus free two day shipping so you’ll be sure to get it in time.
Time’s ticking on Valentine’s Day gifts and right now Amazon is blowing out tons of different watches. Both men’s and women’s styles are discounted and there’s an option for every occasion, whether you’d want something to wear to dinner, or to go diving with.
Prices start at just at around $25 for a Timex Weekender all the way to a $333 Armani piece. Use them to look cool, or ya know, tell time. Get your new wrist buddy before time run’s out.
With a week left until Valentine’s Day, it’s time to get serious with your shopping. And nothing quite says “serious,” like buying jewelry.
Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a number of fine jewelry pieces, including necklaces, earrings, rings, studs, and bracelets. These prices represent some of the lowest we’ve seen on these items, with a few seeing their first discounts ever.
Of course, this deal only lasts the end of the day. So, unlike diamonds... well, you know.
Ranging in price from $95 to upwards of $150, Glerups are certainly a splurge, but that didn’t stop them from being swiftly selected as our readers’ favorite slipper a while back. If you’ve been considering picking up a pair for yourself since that fateful Co-op, the wait has been worth it. Right now, the camp-sole versions of both the closed-back shoe and boot styles are on sale for $109 and $125, respectively, at Huckberry.
The rubber soles on these wooly slippers mean you won’t have to change shoes if you want to run outside to pick up the paper or grab the mail, or heck, just wear ’em out. No one would blame you; Glerups are just that comfortable.
In case you haven’t heard, retinol should be a go-to for those looking to rid their skin of acne, dark spots, wrinkles and other imperfections. But because retinol is such a skincare super star, it doesn’t usually come cheap — that is, until now, because Amazon is offering up a $5 off coupon on this solid LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer.
It will only cost you $15 to start seeing wow-worthy skin clearing results. Just remember, this stuff is powerful, so it’s best to ease this product into your skincare routine slowly before diving face first into daily use.
If I had a dollar for every Steve Madden flat I’ve worn out in my life, well, let’s say I could buy a lot more Steve Madden flats. Except today, you and I can both load up on Steve Madden flats and other shoe styles for less with this major sale at Nordstrom Rack. Styles start at just $20 for the ladies and $25 for guys. Step into new boots, heels, slides, and plenty of other shoes, and be prepared to put your best foot forward.
TODAY’S BEST MEDIA DEALS
Want to jog your memory about the Jason Bourne series? The 4K Ultimate Collection Blu-ray is down to an all-time low $40 today on Amazon, which gets you three great films, a disc full of special features, and also Jason Bourne and The Bourne Legacy spin-off. And yes, the set includes digital copies as well.
TODAY’S BEST GAMING DEALS
Humble’s newest bundle features games with swords, magic, and dragons, like Age of Wonders II: The Wizard’s Throne, Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game, Magicka 2, and more. All of the games in this bundle are available on Steam for Windows and some for Mac and Linux too.
TECH
Storage
- Silicon Power-128GB High Speed MicroSD Card Adapter | $17 | Amazon
- Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB Portable External USB 3.0 Hard Drive | $45 | Amazon
Power
- AUKEY USB Outlet with Night Light, 300 Joules Surge Protection | $14 | Amazon | Use Code SN3LD9VD
- iOttie Wireless Charger Valentine’s Day Sale | Amazon
- Aukey 46W USB-C PD Charger with 10.5W USB Port | $24 | Amazon | Promo code IX4QKCI2
Audio
- Amazon Echo Input | $20 | Amazon
Home Theater
- Seiki 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD (2160P) Smart LED TV | $450 | Walmart
- Seiki 60-Inch 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Smart LED TV | $330 | Walmart
- ELAC S8 Debut 100 Watt 8" Powered Subwoofer | $80 | Woot
- Pair Signature Series S50 37.4" Home Theater Tower Speaker + SignatureSeries S30 Home Theater Center Speaker + Pair Signature Series S10 Home + Yamaha RX-V685 Receiver | $950 | Adorama
- Pair Signature Series S50 37.4" Home Theater Tower Speaker + SignatureSeries S30 Home Theater Center Speaker + Pair Signature Series S10 Home + HTS 10 10" Subwoofer + Yamaha RX-V685 Receiver | $1099 | Adorama
- HDTV Outdoor Amplified Antenna, 360 Rotor, 150 Mile | $23 | eBay
- Samsung Q8F QLED 75" TV | $2900 | MassDrop
Samsung Q8F QLED 82" TV | $3700 | MassDrop | Select 82" version at checkout
- Refurb LG B8 2018 OLED 55" TV | $1179 | Walmart
Refurb LG E8 2018 OLED 55" TV | $1379 | Walmart
Refurb LG C8 2018 OLED 65" TV | $1999 | Walmart
Computers & Accessories
- HP OMEN 27-Inch NVIDIA G-SYNC Gaming Display | $461 | Walmart
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (5575) Laptop, 15.6”, Ryzen 5 2500U with Radeon Vega8, 1TB HDD, 4GB RAM | $349 | Walmart
PC Parts
- Kingston A400 120GB Internal SATA SSD | $18 | Best Buy
Mobile Devices
- OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES Case for iPhone Xs Max - Retail Packaging - BLACK | $19 | Amazon
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch | $190 | Amazon
- Apple 10.5" iPad Pro Smart Keyboard | $80 | eBay
Photography
- Ricoh THETA V 360 4K Spherical VR Camera | $239 | Focuscamera
HOME
Home Goods
- Swiffer Continuous Air Cleaning System, Generation 2.0 | $60 | Amazon
- Sun Joe Expandable Lightweight Kink-Free Hose, 75-Foot, Quick Connectors | $17 | eBay
- Up to 45% off Select Massage Chairs | Home Depot
- Safavieh Rugs On Sale | Lowes
- TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier | $33 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAXK2
- Aukey Circle Table Lamp | $42 | Amazon | Promo code VSVGACI3
- 15 Pound 48"x 72" Weighted Blanket | $60 | Amazon | Promo code M25K7GVA
15 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $79 | Amazon | Promo code 24UGS26D
20 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $85 | Amazon | Promo code K9B82YE6
- $3 off Laundry Pods | Amazon
- Bear Grylls Triple Wall Vacuum Insulated Bottle, 20. oz (charcoal gray, stainless steel and midnight black versions) | $10 | Amazon
Bear Grylls Triple Wall Vacuum Insulated Bottle, 32 oz. (midnight black, charcoal grey, ocean blue, and stainless steel) | $15 | Amazon
Smart Home
Kitchen
- Lodge Cast Iron 6.75 In. x 4.5 In. Grill Press | $12 | Walmart
- Zeroll 1010 Ice Cream Scoop | $13 | Amazon
Tools & Auto
- Cal-Van Tools 108 Mini Finger Ratchet | $7 | Amazon
- Smith 190285 1-Gallon Bleach and Chemical Sprayer | $12 | Amazon
- Defiant 1200 Lumens LED Flashlight | $13 | Home Depot
- Magnetic Wristbands | $9 | Amazon | Use Code Q6OHSJ34
- Anker Roav C2 Pro Dash Cam | $110 | Amazon | Promo code ROAVAPC9
Travel
- AmazonBasics Hiker Camera and Laptop Backpack | $27 | Amazon
- High Sierra Loop Backpack 21 Colors Everyday Backpack | $20 | eBay
LIFESTYLE
Apparel
- Save up to 25% on Fine Jewelry Gifts for Valentine’s Day | Amazon
- Save up to 40% off Watch Gifts for Valentine’s Day | Amazon
- Columbia Cooper Lake Long-Sleeve Shirt - Men’s | $25 | REI
- Up to 40% Off Intimates and Lounge | Urban Outfitters
- Men’s and Women’s Steve Madden Shoes | Nordstrom Rack
Beauty & Grooming
- LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer | $15 | Amazon | Clip the $5 coupon
Camping & Outdoors
Fitness
- Weider Strength Flat Weight Bench | $30 | Walmart
- Garmin vívoactive 3 Smartwatch | $200 | Best Buy
MEDIA
Movies & TV
- Matrix: 10th Anniversary | $10 | Amazon
- Ninja Scroll | $6 | Best Buy
- Children Who Chase Lost Voices | $5 | Best Buy
Books & Comics
- Bloodline (Star Wars) [Kindle] | $2 | Amazon
- Reason To Breathe (The Breathing Series, Book 1) [Kindle] | $2 | Amazon
- The Man of Legends [Kindle] | $2 | Amazon
- Pretty Girls Dancing [Kindle] | $2 | Amazon
- Vanished (Callahan & McLane Book 1) [Kindle] | $2 | Amazon
- Justice Redeemed (Darren Street Book 1) [Kindle] | $2 | Amazon
- Stillhouse Lake [Kindle] | $2 | Amazon
- A Killer’s Mind (Zoe Bentley Mystery Book 1) [Kindle] | $2 | Amazon
Gift Cards
GAMING
Peripherals
PC
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
- FREE Crackdown | Xbox
Nintendo
Toys & Board Games
- Melissa & Doug Giant Fire Truck Floor Puzzle | $5 | Woot | ASmazon Prime Members
- PhunkeeDuck Monster Duck Self-Balancing Scooter | $300 | Best Buy