Thursday's Best Deals: Vizio 65" QLED TV, Dyson Cordless Vacuum, Tacklife 1200A Car Jump Starter, and More

A 65" Vizio M-Series 4K HDR QLED TV for $500, a $190 refurbished Dyson cordless vacuum, and a heavily discounted Tacklife 1200A car jump starter kick off Thursday’s best deals of the day.

Let’s get this out of the way: the sound quality and noise-canceling on these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones won’t match those of Sony and Bose. But if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars for a pair, check these out.



Whether you want to drown out the ambient noise in an airplane, or ignore your co-workers, these active noise cancelling over-ears are about 1/10th of what you’d pay for the bigger brands. Just make sure to use the promo code MPOW143AH at checkout.

With 19 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), Apple AirPlay 2 support and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s $500 65“ Class M-Series 4K Smart TV is a bargain. We see this full array backlit TV go for $200 more elsewhere. Admittedly, this was $20 cheaper a little while ago but that price did not last long. This is still a solid option for those who want a big TV for not too much money.



If you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running a great deal on a brand new system. This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $200.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.)

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 and app-based management) and is currently selling for about $10 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

Anker Powerwave Charging Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.



Anker Powerwave Charging Pads have come through at a low price of $17 with a promo code, so you can charge both iPhones and Androids at at pretty good speed. The best part, besides coming in a pack of two is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

Anker Nebula Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Take your binge-watching on-the-go with this discounted Anker Nebula Capsule mini projector. In his review, Shep said the product is “very well-made” and he appreciated the screen-mirroring feature.



At $349, this is one of the most expensive products Anker sells, but you’re rewarded with some really quality touches, like a soft carrying case, a standard tripod mount, and even automatic keystone correction when you have to tilt the Capsule forward or backward to line up with your screen. And though the projector will charge with basically any USB charger (including portable battery packs, for those extended movie nights), Anker splurged and included a Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter in the box, so you can top off the battery at maximum speed.

Use the promo code KINJAD4111 to drop the price of this projector down to just $250. For what it’s worth, I think Anker projectors are the perfect compliment to a Nintendo Switch, and makes couch gaming a possibility wherever you go.

25% off Lavazza Ground & Beans Coffee Graphic : Tercius Bufete

25% off Lavazza Ground & Beans Coffee | Amazon

Suze Orman once hilariously (?) said, “If you waste money on coffee, it’s like ‘peeing $1 million down the drain.’” And while it’s a little tone deaf, it’s sound advice. Making your own coffee is one of the easiest ways to save cash every single day. Right now, Amazon is offering a 25% off coupon on select Lavazza coffee beans and grounds.

Just make sure to clip the coupon to get the discount at checkout. There are twelve options to choose from. So it’s likely you’ll find something you like.

Cast Iron Bacon Press Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

There’s nothing like some savory, somewhat crunchy bacon, and a dedicated bacon press makes that process so freaking easy. It’s only $15, and it can transform your bacon-eating life. If you’re like me and can’t stand a fatty curl that comes with your bacon strips, you should definitely take advantage of this deal. Or, if you’re not a bacon aficionado, you can use it for hamburgers and handmade grilled cheese — the possibilities are endless. Make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone!



Reusable Food Storage Bags Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Everyone loves reusable storage bags, but what if I told you they were airtight and could also hold LIQUIDS? Yeah, that’s right. For a low $10, you can get a complete 11-piece set that can house liquids, solids, frozen, and even HOT foods over and over again. The set also comes with a couple of silicone straws so you can really do the environment a solid by permanently giving up plastic. I’d grab this deal before it’s gone.

Refurb Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Tercius Bufete

By now, you should know the drill. Our readers love Dyson vacuums, but they’re expensive. But luckily, they go on sale pretty regularly and that’s when you should buy them. Today’s one of those days. Pick up a refurbished Refurb Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for just $190 thanks to Woot.



The Animal model features True HEPA filtration to filter out allergens from pet dander, and has 150% more brush bar power than the older V6.

I use one at home and it’s amazing. It’s nice to vacuum and roam freely without having to worry about the power cord. Just remember, this is a one-day deal and it’ll go away sooner than you think.

Chef’s Choice Electric Knife Sharpener Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

They say the biggest kitchen injuries happen when there are dull knives around. To that I present a solution — the Chef’s Choice electric knife sharpener. It’s $90 and made with 100% diamond abrasives, which basically means any other kind of metal your knives are made of will actually be sharp by the time you’re through. There are even angle guides for whichever knife category you need and/or want. Chefs in the making are grabbing this and so should you.



Charmin Ultra Strong Toilet Paper (18 Rolls) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Low on toilet paper? Here’s a deal on 18 rolls of Charmin Ultra Strong Toilet Paper. When you use the Subscribe and Save option, this 3-pack drops down to just $25, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



In all honestly, this is not one of those fun deals you’ll get excited about and sit in front of your door for a la Scott Pilgrim. But it’s rarely a bad idea to save on something you need. Better still, this is good toilet paper.

When you’re in a bind, you shouldn’t have to rely on the kindness of strangers to get back on the road. Instead, invest in this $49 Tacklife 1200A Peak Car Jump Starter.

This particular model can bail you out of most situations; with a 1200A of peak output, it can start pretty much any engine, up to 8L for a gas vehicle, or 6L for diesel. Better still, it can function as a flashlight and can power a host of other accessories with its built-in 3 USB and DC output ports.

To get the $49 price, make sure to clip the 15% off coupon on the page and use the promo code EFQICLMY at checkout.

Bio-Oil Serum Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Skincare loves, did y’all know that Bio-Oil Treatment is only $10 at Woot?! For everyone not familiar, Bio-Oil is made with a bunch of different oils such as sunflower seed and rosemary to help improve the appearance of new and old scars, hyperpigmentation, as well as stretch marks for pregnant people. It’s a wonder oil that just doesn’t quit. So why not give it a try?



Anjou Dead Sea Mud Mask Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Skincare is so important. If not for your actual skin, but for the all around relaxation that comes from it. Infused with aloe and lactic acid, Anjou’s Dead Sea Mud Mask will relax your skin and help with inflammation. Plus, it’s only $10, so it’s cheap enough to give it a try. So why not grab a bottle, slap some on your face and close your eyes for about 15-20 minutes to let the mask do it’s magic. If you have sensitive skin, I would recommend placing a small amount on the back of your wrist just to be safe! Snatch one up before it is gone!



While spring is out here teasing us with bright sunlit skies and mid-50 degree weekends (hey, that’s t-shirt weather here in New York), it’s time to start thinking about your next vacation. And so long as you book by March 15 and travel by May 24, Hotels.com is sweetening its (up to) 40% discount with an extra 15% using the promo code TRIP15.



So that international trip you’ve been putting off because the lodging is too expensive? Yeah, it’s time to book it. Get out of town and escape to somewhere free of haunting thoughts about tomorrow’s board meeting or your college exams, or whatever is eating at your brain right now. Everyone deserves a break now and then, so why not you?



Zip Up Hoodie Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Hoodies are timeless. They are appropriate for any point in your life and if anyone says otherwise, they are a narc. With spring right around the corner, it’s time to reintroduce ‘em to your rotation.



Of course, you can’t keep wearing the same Billabong hoodie you’ve owned since high school.

Luckily for you, Jachs is blowing out a ton of zip-up hoodies this week. Some are even lined with sherpa for a super luxurious (and warm) feel. Just use the promo code HD20 at checkout to see the discount.

Enter The Gungeon Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Enter The Gungeon is one of those games I’m admittedly terrible at, but I still play just because it’s so much fun. With so many ridiculous guns to try out and the ability to play with a friend, it’s one that deserves to be on your Switch.



Better still, this is $10 off what’s currently on Amazon.

Nintendo Switch Lite ( Yellow and Turquoise

If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. eBay has the yellow and turquoise models for a low $183. If you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:



Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life

Costs less

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White is selling for a low $30 right now. I, in fact, have been waiting for a good sale on this particular game. With Studio Ghibli art style, this JRPG truly is special.



For what it’s worth, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier called the game “whimsical, charming, beautiful, fascinating, smart, pleasant, challenging, slow-paced, grand, surreal, and aggressively colorful.” (Read the rest of the review here.)

Despite being $5 more expensive than Black Friday, this is still a solid bargain on a terrific game.

SteelSeries makes a ton of great gaming peripherals, and this Rival 600 is one of their best. Right now, Woot is dropping the price down to a low $41.



In addition to its ergonomic design, this particular mouse lets you tune its weight to your liking. For instance, a first-person shooter player may want to have the lightest mouse possible to maximize the speed it can race across the mouse pad. It also boasts 1:1 tracking, which means no input lag.



This current price is a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen, or about $30 off its usual going rate. If you’re looking to upgrade your PC gaming setup, this is a particularly good option.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) | $45 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Fire Emblem: Three Houses was one of the best games of 2019, and, right now, you can pick up a copy for $45 at Amazon and Best Buy. With a brand new DLC, it might be time to finally give this Game of the Year candidate a shot.



This turn-based, tactical RPG impressed a lot of people with its excellent writing and depth. And if you’ve got 60+ hours to spare (you probably do,) Fire Emblem: Three Houses is an excellent way to burn some time.

Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If tasked to design the perfect power strip, I’d want to include: a flat plug, surge protection, a nice clean design (nice enough to keep on a desk,) and, of course, a USB-C port. Luckily for me, Anker already made that power strip. The Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 features nearly everything you’d ever want for a power strip and, right now, it’s down to just $26. No coupon necessary.



But if you’re looking for a larger surge protector with more outlets, consider this one with double the number of AC plugs. If you clip the coupon on the page, the price drops to just $40. It, too, has a built-in USB-C port and two standard USB ports.

Logitech Gaming Mouse Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re in the market for a new, dependable gaming mouse, look no further than the Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse. At $80 and with 15 programmable controls and six separate thumb buttons, you can have your characters (literally) in the palm of your hand. You can also toggle between Bluetooth and lightspeed wireless connectivity — the choice is quite honestly yours. Plus, with one AA battery, you can go up to 240 hours of gaming. Imagine what your Sims characters could get up to in that time? A lot. Grab it before it’s gone!



TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget ANC Bluetooth headphones but don’t want to pay $300+, checkout these TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones. Usually selling for about $110, if you clip the $10 on-page coupon and use KINJA649 at checkout the price drops to $80. That’s incredible.



I’ve been using these headphones for the past couple of weeks and I’d highly recommend them. Of course, the sound quality and ANC can’t match those of Bose or Sony, these can dampen enough noise to make your music really sing.

Oh, yeah they sound pretty good, too.

They offer a stable Bluetooth 5.0 and charge via USB-C which is nice. In fact, if you plug ‘em in for 5 minutes, you can get 2 hours playback. They’ll typically last you for 30 hours before they need to be recharged completely.

Give ‘em a shot, I doubt you’ll be disappointed.

If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from Netgear is a cheap and easy way to solve that. This current $15 price is the best we’ve ever seen. Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.



Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”

50% off Everything Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Looking to reinvigorate your wardrobe in time for spring? Look no further. Nasty Gal, one of the hottest women’s clothing stores to come out of LA, is enjoying a massive 50% off storewide sale as we speak. (And yes, that includes sale items.)



New arrivals featured in the sale include a wool houndstooth jacket for $57, faux leather heeled boots for $38, and a warm $36 floral mini dress that’s perfect for the change of seasons. Shop the sales section and you’ll find a stylish $42 denim boilersuit, a $19 oversized turtleneck sweater, and a wide variety of badass faux leather pieces to show off your goth side.

Everything is 50% off for a limited time, or 40% off if you opt for free shipping, so act fast before the deals pass you by.

Plugable Performance NIX Video Game Capture Card Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Are you ready to start streaming your insane gameplay? You’ll need to pick up this discounted Plugable Performance NIX Video Game Capture Card. This capture card is a must-have to start recording and streaming your frags and inane gameplay banter.



Of course, it’ll work with all of the streaming platforms and services out there, like OBS, plus it’s basically plug-and-play which is fantastic for beginners.

While you could just go the processor route for lower-tier, retro games, you’ll need a dedicated capture card like this one to stream demanding gameplay. Better still, it’ll work with consoles, too. This unit is $15 less than its usual selling price and a lot less than something from Elgato.



AUKEY KM-G9 87-Key Mechanical Keyboard Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It’s a fact: Once you try a mechanical keyboard, nothing else feels quite as right ever again. And right now, the barrier for entry is much lower. Pick up an AUKEY mechanical keyboard for a low $21.



This tenkeyless keyboard may not offer dedicated media controls or flashy RGB lighting, but they’re perfect if you want to go for a more minimalist desktop setup. These use Outemu blue switches which promise a “satisfying tactile activation with an audible click” so I’d recommend keeping this one away from open floor plans.

Just make sure to use the promo code GJAPR7EW at checkout to get the best price.

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $15 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Unfortunately, you’ll still need to pony up for the expansion packs. But that’s totally optional.



Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.

It’s Saturday. Zero fucks given. You need to buy groceries, but you can’t find your keys. Oh well, guess you’re not leaving the apartment this weekend. But wait, what if you had a device that could find your keys for you? Good news: Tile is running a sale right now that nets you a Google Nest Mini for free when you buy a four-tracker pack from its website starting at $70.



That would mean, not only being able to ring your keys and track their location from your phone, but having the convenience of asking Google for help, too. Since Tile supports Google Assistant voice commands, including “Ring my keys,” “Ring my bag,” and “Ring my passport,” you’ll have less of a reason not to get out of bed when you run into the same problem next weekend.

Until then, you can snag a Tile Essentials 4 pack for $70, a Combo 4 pack for $75, or a Pro 4 pack for $100—all of which include a 2nd-gen Google Nest Mini for you to keep in your house.

50% off Office-Ready Styles Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’re anything like me, you’d prefer to strut into work donning a fresh pair of Yeezys and a beat up Champion sweatshirt. But sometimes employee comfort doesn’t totally align with workplace dress code enforcements. That’s why J. Crew is trimming 50% off its office-ready styles this weekend including blazers, suit pants, khakis, ties, belts, and more.



What’s more, the factory is chopping up to 50% off everything else. So even if you’re comfy with your current professional wardrobe, you can keep it casual with a new pair of yoga pants or a fun pair of polka dot high-rise chinos. For an extra dose of savings, you can snag an additional 40% off clearance items. That cute floral top you’ve been eyeing? It’s $21 with the promo code LEVELUP.

25% off CBD Products Sitewide Photo : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Do you like kicking back after work and blowing a fat vape cloud to spite all the haters who ever doubted you? Or maybe you want to explore the health benefits of legal cannabis like alleviating muscle pain and anxiety.



Whatever the case, you’ll love Hemp Bombs, a site that sells not only e-liquid CBD concentrations and flavors, but gummies, syrups, and oil for pets as well. And it doesn’t have to hurt your pocket either. Using the coupon code KINJADEALS25, you can get 25% off everything on the site right now.

The best news? I won’t even ask you for a hit.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ( PS4 Xbox One

Advertisement

Were you one of the many who were disappointed by the latest Star Wars movie? Or just really into the franchise right now because of the Baby Yoda hype? Maybe you couldn’t get into Galaxy’s Edge but still wanted to play with a lightsaber.



Whatever your pleasure, get in the spirit by snagging a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You can get it for $20 off at Amazon for PS4 and Xbox One. Or, for $5 more for PC.

Lodge 8-Inch Cast Iron Skillet Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Lodge is well known for its affordable, yet still high quality cookware which includes dutch ovens, baking dishes, griddles, and pans. Above all else, though, it has a reputation for cast iron skillets. Chief among them is this small 8-inch skillet, ideal for cooking at home and on the road. Currently half price on Amazon, this deal is too satiating to pass up.



With this pre-seasoned pan, you can bake, fry, sear, sauté, or braise your next delicious meal. Whether you’re cooking over the stovetop in your kitchen, on the grill in your backyard, or over a fire while camping, this hand-washable skillet has been fine-tuned by the South Pittsburg, Tennessee-based company for the optimal eating experience.

Great, now I want southern-style biscuits and gravy.