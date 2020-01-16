Thursday's Best Deals: Vitamin Gold Box, Amazon Warehouse, Collapsible Shovels, and More

A Vitamix blender, Huckerry outerwear sale, TCL TVs, and Mike’s Hot Honey lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

Just in time for the big game, a number of TCL Dolby Vision TVs are discounted to their lowest prices ever.



For $255, it’s hard to do better than this TCL 50" 4K UHD Dolby Vision Smart TV . For one, it’s enormous. It can be a magnificent centerpiece to your living room. It also has built in Roku smarts and supports Dolby vision.

Advertisement

Better still, you’ve got options. There’s a 43" model for $221 and the step-up 65" model for $451. So if you’re in the market for a new TV, this is a great time to buy. Just make sure to clip the coupon codes on the page to get the best deals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Extra 20% Off Select Amazon Warehouse Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.

Look out for this.

Advertisement

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh Battery Pack ( Sandstone Gray Sandstone Black Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Update: The codes stopped working. But it’ll be live again tomorrow.

If you want a portable, future-proof battery pack, consider this Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh unit. This time around, you can choose from Sandstone Gray and Sandstone Black versions.



Advertisement

To be clear, these are designed for smaller devices, like smartphones (charges an iPhone at the maximum possible speed) but it should work on iPads and the Nintendo Switch as well.



Better still, you get a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is helpful. Just make sure to use the code KINJA354 at checkout to see the $15 price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker PowerPort Cube Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Update: Clip the coupon on the page to save an extra $2 on the white model



As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $19 $17. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.



Advertisement

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This massive AUKEY Gaming Mouse Pad is down to just $12 right now. This soft cloth, spill resistant unit measures in at 35.4"×15.75"×0.15" and can easily accommodate your keyboard as well. Just make sure to use the promo code 5JXZJ7A7 at checkout to get the best price.

Advertisement

DELOMO Dog Rope Toy Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

I don’t need to tell you twice (but I will) – your dog deserves new toys. Even if they have 100 toys sitting at home, a few more will always make them happy. Get your favorite four-legged friend a new pack of toys on sale. Right now, you can get a three-pack of DELOMO Dog Rope Toy for only $12 on Amazon when you use promo code 4XKZFXCF.



DMOS Shovel Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Huckberry dug up a sweet deal on DMOS shovels. For those unfamiliar, DMOS makes collapsible shovels when you’re in a pinch.



Made with aircraft grade aluminum allow, these shovels are super lightweight and can pack down to the size of a dustpan. They’re excellent tools to keep in your car just in case. Prices start at $110.

Advertisement

In his review, our deal researcher Corey says that he never thought he’d be the guy to “geek-out over a shovel, let alone a pair of them, yet here we are.”

DMOS Collective makes shovels that just work. That they engineer them to be portable enough to tote into the backcountry or stow in your camper, car, or RTV is just short of magic.

Advertisement

Blendtec Designer 650 Blender Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

A Blendtec Designer blender is on sale today thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. This 90 oz. models feature stainless-Steel forged blade, so they’ll be able to purée fruits and vegetables for super smooth soups and smoothies.



Advertisement

Better still, this blender is powerful enough to clean itself. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.

Discounts on this particular product are rare and this current price is at least $100 off normal. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so this price will only stick around for a day.

Advertisement

Mike’s Hot Honey Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Why eat anything plain when you can drizzle it in hot honey? Get yourself a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $7 on Amazon. Each 12 oz. bottle is infused with chili peppers to give it that kick that will spice up any meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussel sprouts).



Advertisement

Vitamin Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Vitamins aren’t just for little kids. Everyone can take them! Gummies, chewables, tablets, and more. If you love gummies, or you’re into plain old tablets, you can get all the vitamins you need during today’s Vitamin Gold Box on Amazon.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outerwear Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Winter is here, and luckily for you, Huckberry is discounting a ton of jackets, coats, parkas and shirt jackets. The selection includes pieces from awesome brands like Flint and Tinder, Proof, Fjällräven, Wellen, and so much more. Prices start at a low $60.



There’s a lot to choose here but there’s a limited supply. So make sure to check out all of your options before your size sells out.

Advertisement

Double Up Flannel Sale 2FL

Advertisement

Have I mentioned that it is getting cold outside? Well, it is, so I really can’t apologize if some of what I write sounds repetitive. If you like to stock your closet with clothing that will help you combat the cold, I’ve got another Jachs deal for you.



Right now, you can shop Jachs’s Double Up Flannel Sale. You can pick any two premium JACHSNY flannels and get them for only $59 with the promo code 2FL at checkout.

Advertisement

Save up to 50% on Clearance Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Kick off the new year with new gear, with this huge REI clearance sale. Right now, adventurers can save up to 50% off a ton of gear, plus up to 60% on recently reduced items at REI Outlet.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Big Agnes, Rumpl, Hydroflask, and a whole lot more.

Advertisement

This sale runs until the 20th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Neutrogena Visibly Clear Rapid Clear Treatment Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Pimples are a pain in the ass. Or, well, your face. Maybe your ass, I don’t know your life. Either way, they suck and can ruin your day. But not any longer! Do yourself a huge favor and banish blemishes. Get a two-pack of Neutrogena Visibly Clear Rapid Clear Treatment for only $10.



Snag this deal Daily Steals when you use promo code KJNUTGNA. It is said to work in as little as four hours, so if you spot a pimple when you wake up, you can use this treatment and it’ll hopefully be reduced by lunchtime or when you get home from work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $37. If you own a PS4, this subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For January, you’ll get a chance to play Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.



Advertisement

It’s time to d-d-d-d-duel! Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is down to just $20 for the Nintendo Switch.



As a former Yu-Gi-Oh! player (I had a Lava Golem, Chaos Emperor and The Creator decks), I’ve been curious about this game since it was announced. With access to thousands of cards and the ability to play some of the duels from the anime, it seemed like a really affordable way to get some of that nostalgia I’ve been thirsting for without having to drop hundreds of dollars on boosters.

Advertisement

Right now, Amazon and Target have it down to just $20.

Advertisement

Tech

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

AUKEY USB C Charger 30W PD Fast Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

An AUKEY 30W Dual-Port PD Charger with a standard USB and a USB-C port is down to $15 by using the code ECL56KRA plus the coupon on the page.



If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get a travel-friendly unit.

Advertisement

4-Piece Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder and Dipper Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Who gives a shit about fancy jewelry? When I say drip, I mean coffee, obviously. If you’re looking to hook things up, but like, on a budget, we’ve got a deal for you. Get a 4-Piece Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder and Dipper Set for only $15 from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJCGRNDR.



60% Off Sitewide, Plus Free Shipping KinjaD60 Photo : Waves Gear

Advertisement

Are you trying to channel warmer weather by thinking about it? Encourage those positive thoughts and get yourself some new gear while you’re at it. You can get 60% Off Sitewide (Plus Free Shipping) from Waves Gear when you use promo code KinjaD60.



That means the 34 oz. Forever Cold Water Bottle is $16 (normally $39), while the 25 oz. is $14 (normally $34). Those popular Floating Sunglasses are only $16 (normally $40). Check out everything included in this sale and enjoy free shipping, which is a rarity from Waves Gear.

Advertisement

TACKLIFE Luggage Locks Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

We hope that no one is roaming through our luggage when it is out of sight. But you never know! And, you really don’t know if your zipper is going to slide open when your suitcase is manhandled after you check it. Protect your belongings with a two-pack of TACKLIFE Luggage Locks for only $6 on Amazon when you use promo code KCH7237I at checkout.

Advertisement

Joseph Joseph Expandable Dish Drying Rack Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Not every kitchen is blessed with a dishwasher. Or, not everyone likes t0 use one. If you need a better drying rack, with a decent amount of space, Joseph Joseph has the solution. This Expandable Dish Drying Rack is down to $30 on Amazon, which is the lowest it has ever been. It has plenty of room for plates, bowls, mugs, wine glasses, cutlery, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I am a firm believer that any ache and pain I have can be fixed by a heating pad. If you’re of a similar belief, you’re going to want this XXL Sable Heating Pad. It is just $20 when you clip the $6 coupon and use promo code KINJA7KJ at checkout. It is made with microfiber, has 10 heat settings, and a timer that you can set for between 10 to 90 minutes.

Ultimate Keto Bundle Photo : ButcherBox

Advertisement

Keto Day is a real thing and it is coming up on January 5th. If you’re a Keto Guido (sorry, I watch too much Jersey Shore), you can stock up on some free meat and fish in celebration of the big day. New ButcherBox members will get the Ultimate Keto Bundle when they sign up. That includes two pounds of salmon, 10 oz. of bacon, and four pounds of pork butt in their first box.



You’ll need to sign up for ButcherBox to claim your offer. You can choose from five box options: Custom Box, Mixed Box (Beef, Chicken, Pork), Beef & Pork, Beef & Chicken, or All Beef. All of the non-custom boxes are $129 for eight to 11 pounds of meat or $238 for 16 to 22 pounds of meat. The custom box is a little pricier at $149, or $270 respectively. Shipping on all boxes is always free.

Advertisement

This promotion runs now through January 12 17.

Advertisement

Note: This sale was extended through January 23rd.



It is great that everyone is focusing their mental and physical health to start out the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Ditch your real-life and go on a surreal vacation. Right now, you can book a roundtrip economy or business class flight on Emirates, starting at $409. This deal is on flights to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo, and more.



Advertisement

Start off 2020 on the right foot and book your Emirates flight by January 23rd. These prices are subject to change based on which airport you’re departing from.

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Are you at the age where all it takes to hurt your neck is sleeping just a little weird? Welcome, you’re among friends here. If you need some relief for your sore muscles, you’ll happily find that in a Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager. Right now, you can get it for $39 on Amazon when you use promo code T4MSJT6D. The massager has three different speeds, 8 deep-kneading nodes, and a heat function to get deep down to your muscles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indochino is one of our readers’ favorite custom clothing companies, and this week they’re offering their best shirt pricing ever. $129 gets you three custom-fit shirts with promo code KINJA.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more

Advertisement

And as with all things Indochino, you get to customize everything about your new shirts. Switch up the collar, cuffs, buttons, shirt length, and more. You can even add a monogram.

If you’re looking for a terrific way to upgrade your look this year, this is the time to buy.

Advertisement

CO-Z 3 Lights Tree Floor Lamp Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Add some more light to your house during these bleak winter months with this discounted CO-Z 3 Lights Tree Floor Lamp. If you stack the coupon on the page with the code 62VNTV4R, you can pick it up for a low $53, down from its usual $66. IMO, the brushed nickel aesthetic is super nice and a definite improvement from the one that’s been following me around since college (I’m sure we all have the same one... you know, the one from IKEA?)



Advertisement

By now you’ve probably heard dozens of people rave about their weighted blankets. In fact, everyone in The Inventory now owns one and all of us are believers. Right now, you can join in on the fun and save big on a number of Buzio weighted blankets.



Here are your options:

With each of these, make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the price listed. Don’t sleep on this deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking for a new way to get back into shape after the holidays? Right now you can pick up a TRX Original - Strong System from Huckberry for a low $100. This set promises a full-body workout with only a few accessories.



It promises to help you “ tone your upper body, lower body, and core in as little as 15 minutes a day.” And the best part? It’ll pack down into a small, convenient bag.

Advertisement

Don’t know where to start? Don’t worry—this set comes with digital downloads of 8 TRX workouts and a moves chart to guide you.

Advertisement

Don’t say goodbye to your shoe addiction in 2020. Embrace it. But, the disorder of shoes all over the place definitely needs to end. Do yourself a favor, get a 2-pack of the Lifewit Shoe Storage Organizer. You can snag these for $22 on Amazon when you clip the $3 coupon and use promo code 2ES42OYJ.



Each storage bag can hold 12 regular-sized pairs of shoes. They also come with adjustable dividers, so you can fit bigger shoes and boots in there as well. Even though these are designed for shoe storage, the bags can also double as storage for clothing, toys, and more.

Advertisement

10% Off Your Order Photo : Gravity Blanket

Advertisement

Y’all already know we love weighted blankets. And we know you love them too, or else we wouldn’t keep writing these posts. Well, here’s another weighted blanket (and similar products) deal for you. You can now get 10% Off Your Order at Gravity Blanket when you use promo code KINJA10. That code can be used on their extremely popular weighted blankets, their sleep mask, their faux fur duvet cover, and more.



FNT Sherpa Zip Jacket Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Sherpa is a perfectly good fabric. While some people who suck at Pokemon don’t like it, people with refined tastes can enjoy the exceptional FNT Sherpa Zip Jacket from Huckberry for a low $112.



If you’re looking for super comfy layers this season, consider this jacket. It’s soft all the way around and offers a bunch of differed zippered pockets which is good. This usually sells for around $140, so this current price is a steal.

Advertisement

Silicone Self-Sticking Desktop Cable Organizer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Kick off the new year by finally organizing your cables with this discounted, self-sticking organizer. Ignore the photos on the product page—when you order, you’ll get one five-hole unit with a 3M-style sticker so you can attach it to your desk or the back of your home theater console. For $2, it’s an impulse buy. So go for it, it’s a stupid cheap way to improve your life.

Slipper Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Are your feet feeling particularly vulnerable this winter? If so, we’ve got something that could help.



Right now you can invest in comfort with fancy new slippers during Huckberry’s slipper sale with prices starting at just $34. Whether you’re looking for a pair from SeaVees, Pendleton, Glerups, or New Balance, it’s highly likely you’ll find something comfy to slip into.

Advertisement

To be clear, these aren’t like those throwaway pairs you find in the bargain bin of some warehouse. These are bonafide slippers, and some like Glerups, have our readers’ stamp of approval. So make sure to check out all of your options in the deal page.