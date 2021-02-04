Thursday's Best Deals: Ultra Soft Sheet Set, PlayStation Plus, Dyson V11 Outsize Origin, Kindle Paperwhite, KN95 Masks, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



PlayStation Plus leads Thur sday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Save 5% on HP Omen PC’s $1,000+ | HP | Coupon Code 5GAMER2021

Save 10% on HP Omen PC’s $1,400+ | HP | Coupon Code 10GAMER2021

If you’re in the market for a new gaming PC, you’ve probably noticed that NVidia’s speedy RTX 3070 and 3090 graphics cards are tough to come by. Even if you do manage to track one down, you’ll probably pay up to double the retail price.



Aside from waiting it out, there aren’t many options if you want to get your hands on an RTX-powered machine, unless you decide to go for a pre-built computer. If you do choose to go that route, HP’s got some deals for you. The company’s OMEN line of desktop PCs, which have optional Nvidia GTX 3070 and 3090 graphics cards, are currently $200 off at HP, and you can get an additional 5 to 10% off using the codes 5GAMER2021 (for builds $1,000 and up, which doesn’t include the GTX cards) or 10GAMER2021 (for builds $1,400+).

Sure, it’s not the spiffy custom build you’d been planning out, but at least you’ll get a crispy view of your favorite games.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max KINJA2150 Image : Anker , Graphic : Gabe Carey

No one like to *shudders* consume content on a tiny screen. Back in the CRT days, I remember thinking you were rich if you had a TV over 30 inches. Imagine how I’d react now if only I knew 55" would become the norm and that you’d no longer have to be a millionaire to afford a projector that spans anywhere between 75" and 150" at a 4K resolution, whatever that means (I’m not even sure I knew what a pixel was at the time). Through February 7, if you’re looking for a display that’s bigger and better than your current set, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max is on sale for $1,300.



Now I know that sounds like a lot—because it is!—but considering it comes with a Dolby Digital Plus 3D Audio midrange soundbar-level speaker built-in, HDR10, and Android TV 9 smart TV functionality, it’s a pretty good value all things considered. Add to that Hybrid Log Gamma, which promises postprocessing restoration to archaic video formats like DVDs as well as low-res videos and live TV broadcasts, it may as well be the perfect pairing for your upcoming socially distant Super Bowl party this coming Sunday. You might have to cough up a few extra bucks for expedited shipping, or sign up for a Prime membership trial to get your order on time, but for anyone trying to build out their home theater setup already, here’s one place you could start.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Image : Lenovo

Android tablets may not be as robust or exciting as their iPad counterparts, but sometimes decent tablet still pops up. Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 packs a 1920 x 1200 resolution into a 10.3" display, and it’s powered by an eight-core MediaTek Helio P22T Processor and 4GB of RAM. The tablet only has 64GB of storage, though, so be sure you know what you’ll be using it for before hitting that buy button. Speaking of, this tablet’s $30 off right now at Newegg, bringing the price down to $200.



Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Image : Amazon

Tired of scrolling through the news every night? Maybe a Kindle may help you unwind after a long day without having to slog through Tweets and articles that might just bum you out. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite, which is waterproof and has a lit display for night-time reading. Typically, it costs $130, but right now it’s down to $95, so grab it while you can.

If you want something a bit simpler, the base Kindle model is just $65 right now. It has the same-sized screen, albeit less crisp, plus it lacks the Paperwhite’s waterproofing. Still, it’ll get the job done and it’s $25 off right now.

JLab Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

These are a little hearty and more durable than the other earbuds I usually review and recommend. But don’t shirk at the price just yet. If you’re looking for a good pair of actual noise-canceling earbuds that aren’t AirPod prices, JLab’s Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds are a nice alternative.

I’ve spent a few weeks with them and can say that ANC is no joke. The “Be Aware” mode is absolutely wild and enhances all the sounds around you. The earbuds actually pass outside noises through them, almost like an advanced hearing aid. They connect to your phone quickly and independently but pair up effortlessly. Calls and zooms with these have been great, and I’m heard clearly. The sound both ways is super crisp. The range is amazing as well. I can leave my phone upstairs and still hear perfectly downstairs. I can say they do seem to last a long time between charges. It seems I only have to power up the case once a week, and I use these for a few hours each day. So forty-eight hours of playtime does appear to be pretty on point. I really like the sensor that stops play when they come out of your ears and knows to turn your music back on once they are back in.

The only issue I have and this could be a user error in that I am not using the JLab app to control them. They don’t automatically disconnect when I put them back in the charging case. I also haven’t found the best way to charge the case yet. A charging pad takes too long. As for the integrated charging cable, I’m never really certain it’s getting juiced up.

All in all, these are a solid and sleek pair of earbuds if noise canceling is the number one feature you’re looking for.

These will ship for free for Prime members.

North Bayou Monitor Desk Mount Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I recently discovered the joy of desk mounts. After years of awkwardly fiddling with a microphone stand to record podcasts, I got a desk mount for Christmas and it has changed my world. Not only does it clear up space, but it makes it way easier to get my microphone where I want it to be. Next up on the mount project? Getting my monitor elevated so I can swivel that around my L-shaped desk. If you’re looking for a cheap mount, check out this full motion monitor arm from North Bayou, which is just $24 today. The spring loaded mount can support up at 19.7lbs of weight, making it a perfect option for monitors up to 30". It provides a tilt angle from -30 degrees to +85 degrees, letting you swivel your monitor around to your heart’s content. It also looks like a Boston Dynamics robot arm too, and I do love sci-fi, so there’s that.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Image : Gabe Carey

I have to get something off my chest. The world gleefully dunked on Microsoft for its admittedly confusing naming convention with the Xbox Series X and Series S, but I’d like to remind everyone that gaming laptops have names like Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. With that out of the way, the aforementioned Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is $200 off at Best Buy right now. The 14" laptop comes with a Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM, making it an ideal portable gaming device. As an added bonus, you’ll get one free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC with your purchase, so you can take advantage of its power right away. Sometimes it’s just the little things, you know?

Aukey 10,000mAh Power Bank With Stand Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now, so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey 10,000mAh power bank for just $28. Just clip the coupon and see the savings appear at checkout. This deal will expire on February 5.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. This power bank is a great deal at 30% off. I personally like to have a portable charger with me at all times. I’m not too fond of seeing the battery level go to red, not knowing where or when I can charge it next. This power bank shines with its foldable stand, which allows for hands-free phone viewing while it charges, which it can do cable-free thanks to the built-in Qi wireless functionality.

It’s a bit hefty, but it can charge an iPhone 12 up to 60% in just thirty minutes. The charger itself takes about three hours before it’s fully charged, and you can hit the road. This pack comes with a user manual and a 24-month AUKEYCARE Card.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

RAVPower Portable Power House Graphic : Gabe Carey

For any happy campers going camping anytime soon, the fancy-pants RP-PB187, aka RAVPower Portable Power House, is currently about 20% off from Amazon—no promo codes or coupon clips required. With it, you get two 110-volt AC outlets capable of juicing up your laptop, GoPro, car fridge, camping lamp, drone, Nintendo Switch, and more. When using only one, you can harness power up to 300 watts, or a still-impressive 250 watts while taking advantage of both outlets. It also has 60-watt Power Delivery USB-C input and output to fast charge any device that supports it.



But the real killer app is the power station’s versatile rechargeability. Not only can you plug it into a traditional power outlet to ramp it back up to full power, but you can also refill the battery using a car charger or equip it with an 80-watt or higher solar panel such as this foldable model from Jackery. A carry bag is included in the box, for optimal portability.

RAVPower 30W Two-Port USB Charger Graphic : Jordan McMahon

You can never have too many wall chargers to spare, and plopping a few throughout your house will save you the headache of having to hunt one down when you need a bit of juice. There’s no shortage of options, but this 30W charger from RAVPower packs a USB-A port plus a USB-C port into a tiny package that’s $2 off on Amazon right now using an on-page coupon. It supports 30W charging, and can provide fast charging for supported devices, so you won’t have to wait too long to get a good charge going.



30% off Adidas Headphones KINJA30 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

From now until February 7, you can get 30% off Adidas headphones with the code KINJA30. You can choose between the RPT-01, down to $118, wireless over-ear headphones with an ergonomic design to keep them nice and flexible while you’re working out, or the RPD-01 only $69, wireless in-ear headphones, also designed for running and working out. They wrap around your neck for stability and have easy controls. What are you waiting for?

Recent iPhones beat their Android counterparts on processing power by a clear margin thanks to Apple’s own chips, and now the company is bringing the same kind of mentality to Macs with its new in-house M1 processors.



The first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Minis with M1 chips launched late last year and were lauded for their immense processing gains, surprising power savings and battery life boost, and limited issues running yet-to-be-updated software designed for Intel-powered Macs. Gizmodo reviewer Caitlin McGarry called the M1 Air “the best overall laptop I’ve ever used.”

And now you can get your own, thanks to a sale on versions of all three Macs at Amazon. The compact desktop Mac Mini is $50 off in either the base 256GB configuration ($649) or 512GB edition ($849).

Last but not least, the Space Gray 256GB MacBook Pro is $100 off at $1,199 and the Silver 512GB edition is $99 off at $1,400.



RAVPower 20W USB-C Power Adapters (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple doesn’t ship a wall charger with the iPhone 12 line, which it says is for the environment, but potentially leaves you with a $699+ phone that you can’t charge right out of the box. You’ll need a wall charger with a USB-C port to use the cable that’s in the iPhone 12’s box, or you could charge with an old iPhone brick and Lightning-to-USB cable, but it’ll be at lower speeds.



Here’s an affordable way to both fix that omission and ensure that you’re well covered. Right now, RAVPower is offering a two-pack of its 20W USB-C PD wall chargers for just $16 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.

These little guys are about as small as the old, less-powerful Apple wall chargers, but still pump out enough power to charge your new phone at full speed. Apple’s own single 20W charger is $19, by the way. And you can use these to charge other devices, too, such as Android smartphones, AirPods, and the Nintendo Switch. They’re very handy to have around if you don’t already have a pile of power bricks.

Aukey 1080p Webcam Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re looking for a better webcam for all of that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. The list price is $60, but between a standard discount and extra 30% savings when you clip the Amazon coupon, the final price lands at just $28.

This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built-in if you don’t fancy a separate one.

The Super Bowl is quickly approaching, and with it come concerns of how you’re going to get a good view of the big game. If your current TV isn’t cutting it, or you’re looking to grab your first big TV, a deal comes in handy. Right now, Samsung’s 85" UHD 4K TV is down from $2,000 to $1,600 on Amazon and at Samsung, saving you $400 on a hefty screen with plenty of pixels for maximum viewing.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months PLAYPLUSFEB Image : Giovanni Colantonio

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $29 after service fees from Eneba by using the code PLAYPLUSFEB

at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

amFilm Tempered Glass Switch Screen Protector Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Your Nintendo Switch is precious, and don’t let anyone convince you otherwise. It’s a bouncing baby that must be protected at all costs. That’s especially true for its little screen, which can be a bit fragile. Even the Switch dock can ever so slightly mark it up. Like a smart phone, you’ll want to make sure you protect your screen from wear and tear. That’s where tempered glass comes in. You can protect your screen by putting a small layer of glass over it, ensuring that it stays scratch-free. Today, Amazon has the extremely popular amFilm Switch screen protector down to just $7. This top seller has over 70,000 reviews on Amazon and is sitting pretty at five stars, so it’s the real deal. You’ll get two screen protectors in one pack with this, so you can save one just in case you cave and buy a special edition Switch sometime soon. (Note that this will only work for the regular Switch and not the Switch Lite.)

Some huge breaking news to report today. I’m getting word that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ... is still a very good video game. That report is coming to us live from every Nintendo Switch owner who has played it. What a blockbuster report! And wait, I’m receiving some more information in my earpiece. What’s that? Wow. Folks, I’ve just been informed that you can currently get Nintendo’s open world magnum opus for $50 at GameStop. That’s a great price for — what now? Impossible. Folks, I have been informed that you can get a digital copy of the game from Walmart for just $40. An inconceivable news day all around. For Kinja Deals, I’m Giovanni Colantonio, signing off. Good night, and remember to smash your pots.

Buy One Plush Get One For $5 Image : Sheilah Villari

The Disney Store is running another awesome sale on plushes. There are well over 20 to pick from covering Pixar, princesses, and animated characters, old and new. The price that is the highest will be the one you pay, and then the next plush you select will be $5. The discounts will come out in your cart once you start to check out.

I love the Rex Cuddleez, perfect for snuggling, so I have to recommend him. I wish this Valentine Forky were included in the sale. But he is apart of their VDay sale. Buy two or more and get 20% off select Valentine’s Day Gifts with the code LOVE.

But there are lots of adorable characters to choose from, so you’re sure to make the day of a Disney fan of any age.

Free shipping on orders over $75.

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). Amazon made more copies available back in December, but the catch was that it wouldn’t be shipping orders until January. Now, the game is actually in stock and you can even get the Luigi version for $95, which is a slight discount over the normal price.

Advertisement

The air is getting colder, which means it’s time to hibernate. Thus, it’s officially RPG season in my book. When you just don’t want to step outside, there’s nothing better than curling up with a 100 hour RPG and cancelling every plan for the next three months (not that anyone has plans right now, but you know what I mean). If you’re looking to partake in the quiet joy of RPG season, here’s something for you. The Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition is on sale for $45. The long, turn-based RPG is the perfect game to chomp down on while underneath a blanket fort with your cat. And that’s what winter is all about.

When it comes to gaming mice, companies are always trying to reinvent the wheel. So many of them have sharp edges and huge extra buttons in bizarre places, making them look like a science experiment gone wrong. If you want a mouse with none of that nonsense, but all of the functionality, Logitech’s G Pro Hero is a great way to go. Currently on sale for $50 at Amazon, this mouse retains that classic design while providing you with six customizable buttons. Other features include durable mechanical switches, a 25K sensor, and customizable lights, making this a good all around gaming mouse at a reasonable price.

Bass Pro Shops: The Strike Championship Edition (Switch) Screenshot : Piranha Games

Okay look, I’m going to need your trust on this one. I know this is going to be a hard sell, but consider how funny all of what I’m about to say is. Best Buy currently has Bass Pro Shops: The Strike for Switch on sale for $28. Okay, don’t close this article yet. It’s a special bundle that comes with a fishing rod peripheral. You slot your joy-cons in and boom, you’re reeling in digital fish like a pro. Now listen, here’s the big sell: consider how funny this is. Like, what if you DID buy a bass fishing game and got really into it? What if your friends come over in like a year or two and you’re just reeling in bass with your fake fishing rod? I own a Cabela’s game for the Nintendo Wii and can confirm it is a funny bit. This is an investment in comedy, unless you very sincerely like bass fishing games, in which case it’s a genuinely good deal.

The Nintendo Switch is quietly becoming a home for RPGs. This year, we’ll see games like Bravely Default II and Monster Hunter Rise hit the system. They’ll join a massive library of games that include everything from Dragon Quest to Skyrim. If you’re looking to really beef up your collection, you can get a pair of Final Fantasy games (technically three) for $20 each at Best Buy. The sale includes a remaster collection that features both Final Fantasy X and X-2. You can also nab Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age while you’re at it. It’s going to be a long winter, so why not hunker down with some games, huh?

Sonic Mania (PS4) Screenshot : Sega

Well, I’m about the mess up your entire day. Two weeks from now, we’ll be celebrating the one year anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog hitting theaters. Yes, one year. I imagine that’s probably the best film many of you saw in theaters before (motions at everything). If that’s filling you with existential dread right now, here’s a counter balance: Sonic Mania for PS4 is on sale for $17 right now. The game is a throwback to Sonic’s glory days, recreating the Genesis era in style. It feels just like Sonic 2, and that’s the highest compliment I can give it. This Valentine’s Day (the actual day the film released, hilariously), sit down with the movie and the game and have a nice date night with Sonic.

Collection of Mana Screenshot : Square Enix

We’re in the slow period for games right now. At the start of each year, the release schedule temporarily halts, giving players a chance to go back in time and play some older games. Before you jump into the world of Hitman 3, remember to pay your respects to the classics. Collection of Mana is currently 50% off at Amazon, bringing it down to $20. It includes three genre staples: Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana, and Trials of Mana. The latter was never localized in the West until now, so you can play it without having to go through some weird emulator or fan translation. The collection features local multiplayer options for anyone who wants to relive the past with a friend. Adventure forth, brave wanderers.

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $35, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it yet since its launch in November. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

If you like the idea of a Dyson cordless stick-like vacuum but don’t think it’ll be robust enough to handle your cleaning needs, then the Dyson V11 Outsize Origin might be the model you crave. It packs more power than the standard V11, has a 25% larger cleaning head, and also holds 150% more dust and dirt while you’re sucking away.

For larger homes, messier spaces, or business usage, it might be a savvier option than one of the smaller, standard Dyson cordless models. Right now, you can save $100 off from Dyson direct at a price of $630.

Too rich for your blood and/or more than you need? Dyson is also offering $50 off the Dyson V7 Absolute in black, for $300, which comes with two cleaning heads and provides 30 minutes of suction per charge. It’s a good all-around option that’ll be ideal for most homes and cleaning needs.

And if you don’t mind buying refurbished, Dyson is also selling the entry-level V7 Motorhead via Walmart for $150, or half the new list price. We’ve just updated our roundup of the best current Dyson deals in case you’re looking for other options, as well as Dyson hair care devices, air purifiers/fans, and lamps.

40% off Posters Image : Society6

Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. And honestly, it’s ugly out there still, so why not thrive at home with some beautiful art. Take 40% off any print in the entire store today only. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too. Guess I’m a fan.

I purchased that La Tinta poster during quarantine to brighten my space up. If you’re an anime fan, her art is perfection. The detail and designs are breathtaking. Lots of gorgeous nerdy pieces in her store.

I also bought this Rainbow Cheetah poster by Megan Galante. I’m a sucker for anything that looks like it could be in a Wes Anderson movie. And with the colors, it blended super well with my very pink decor. There’s a definite whimsy to all of Megan’s pieces, so if you want to make your home into one the Tenenbaums would live in, this is the artist for you.

Standard shipping is $5 for one poster. This sale is only running for the rest of the day.

Frigidaire Microwavable Noodle Bowls Image : Sheilah Villari

For a short time, you can get two microwavable noodle bowls from SideDeal for $20. If you’re a fan of Ramen or any kind of pasta, you know how these work — they’re designed to cook pasta, noodles, soups, and anything else with the splatter-free lids to prevent shenanigans. These babies are also freezer- and dishwasher-safe, so! If you have a craving, I’d buy em’ now.

YietNL Star Projector With Speaker Image : YietNL

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the YietNL Star Projector is marked down to just $31 at Amazon today, a savings of more than $6 off the list price. It has a 4.5-star review average from 1,000+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this seven-piece contour cookware set from Cuisinart. It’s $149, which is 65% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to the right temperature for each meal. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Teccpo Electric Screwdriver 4QTZ3S35 Image : Gabe Carey

No matter what you’re fixing up or putting together, there are few stumbling blocks more frustrating than realizing the hard way that your old manual screwdriver just won’t cut it. Ideally, you’d have a reliable arsenal of power tools at your disposal, but most smaller projects don’t require much more than an electric screwdriver like this one. Now 40% off using the promo code 4QTZ3S35, you’ve probably never heard of Teccpo, but on Amazon, it’s a highly rated brand. Because sometimes you don’t need the best of the best, but rather something that’ll get the job done on a budget, the 45-piece set is an unbeatable value considering the price.

Whether you’re giving your home a makeover or moving into a new place altogether like yours truly, you might want to also pick up a cordless rotary tool while you’re at it, on sale for $14 using the code EYHI2UKA. With the code HV6IBZOB, you can repaint your walls (or your car?) with a high-powered paint sprayer from Tacklife for $25. Take home all three for less than $60 using the links on this page and save 40% overall.

Trifo Multi-Floor Robot Vacuum Image : Sheilah Villari

This is a 40% discount on the Trifo Multi-Floor Robot Vacuum, so if you’ve been looking for one, today’s your lucky day. This is a great deal if you have one or shedding pets and/or messy kids who have turned your house upside down. Your floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up dirt, and even though we are at home more, it’s a chore no one wants to do. This classic vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program through your phone. Like most robot vacuums, it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur filled room. You’ll get almost two hours of cleaning time off of a single charge. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dusty floors and save $100 off its usual price too.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

TaoTronics Sound Machine/Night Light Image : Sheilah Villari

Troubled sleepers and fussy babies rejoice. Take $5 off the TaoTronics sound machine and night light; all you need to do is clip the coupon. You get an endless loop of twenty-five sounds to ease you into slumberland. This is paired with a night light that glows softly throughout the evening.

Those twenty-five sounds are ten nature sounds, seven animal sounds, and eight sleep sounds. You control everything right from your phone to through the TaoTronics app. Customize the sounds you desire for the perfect ambiance and relaxing vibe you need, down to the light’s brightness and color. Set alarms and sleep timers easily, all while connected to your WiFi. This versatile machine is also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Create the ideal lighting and soothing sounds for any time of day.

Tacklife Mini Fridge R9BQOQM2 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a place to store easy snackables like soda, beer, and whatever else, you should check out the Tacklife Mini Fridge. Only $134 with the promo code R9BQOQM2, you’ll get a 3.2cu.ft mini fridge with adjustable temperatures and adjustable shelves. It is Energy Star rated, so you’ll be doing something for the planet and not run up your energy bill, and can be accessed while watching the Super Bowl. And if you’re a fan of skincare, it can hold creams, serums, and jade face rollers without a sweat.

TaoTronics 4L Quiet Air Humidifier KINJA2ET Image : TaoTronics

Winter air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside with the heater on the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.



This TaoTronics model is as good of a basic air humidifier as I’ve used, holding a solid 4L of water, running quiet, and having a big water tank opening for easier cleaning. It’ll run for up to 50 hours depending on output setting and has a 360-degree rotatable nozzle so that you can optimize the cool mist flow.

It’s listed at $50, but right now when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in the exclusive Kinja Deals promo code KINJA2ET at checkout, it drops down to just $24. I have one of these in my kid’s room and it’s been great; I think I might order another for my own room! It’s larger than the one I’m using now and will last longer, so here’s to fewer rough winter awakenings.

Up to 85% off Outerwear OT29 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Stay warm and chic for the rest of winter with JACHS NY’s huge outerwear sale. Until February 8, save 85% on over twenty-one jackets. Just remember to use the code OT29 at checkout. There are various cuts and colors so something is sure to catch your eye. Vests, puffers, and sherpa lined jackets are all included in this deal so it’s a hard one to pass up. Might as well grab a few and ride the chilly months out in style.



Free shipping for orders over $100.

Up to 25% off New Merch VDAY Image : Sheilah Villari

Our pals at Bellesa have just released ten cute and clever cozy sweatshirts and soft tees. Grab 15% off when you add one to your winter collection, or grab any four crewnecks and save $39. This is one of their tiered deals, so the more you snag, the more you save.



Each sweatshirt is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy size up. They’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. As mentioned, there are a few styles to pick from, and you’ll save $5 even if you choose just one. Plus, they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

These will all ship for free.

40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Graphic : Gabe Carey

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 40 of the KN95 masks from MorningSave right now for just $29.



These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many.

Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace Image : Sheilah Villari

Pearls are having a moment again thanks to the stylings of the new Vice President. They are an elegant and easy way to make an outfit a bit classier. I have one of these strands from a few years ago and still absolutely love them. This one is a smidge longer at eighteen inches, but it’s 85% off until Sunday.

Pearls are gorgeous and timeless. If you’re stuck on a gift for Valentine’s Day, this is one that will never go out of style. The necklace on sale is all white cultured freshwater pearls strung and held together with a sterling silver lobster clasp. Each pearl is about seven to eight millimeters in diameter, so substantial but not overbearing. This is a beautiful, sophisticated gift to give, even to yourself.

This will ship for free, and the sale ends on February 7.

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KJPCA003 Image : TaoTronics

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $75 with a coupon clip and promo code KJPCA003, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 intensity levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.



All told, it’s $55 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.9-star rating from 700+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Better Love Don’t Text Your Ex Image : Ella Paradis

February is here, so if you have an S.O., the time is ticking to get a great gift for V-Day. But if you aren’t betrothed, we feel ya. It’s been a rough year for romance. Our pals at Ella Paradis want you to remain strong and love yourself instead of messaging that baddie from your past. Better Love’s Don’t Text Your Ex vibe is pretty, strong, and worth every penny, just like you.

Advertisement

This will ship for free.

Outerwear Clearance Sale Image : Huckberry

Holy shirt is it cold outside! The wind’s blowing at 13 miles per hour here in New York, and while the temperature reads about 20 degrees, it actually feels like 10 degrees, which sucks!! Still, it feels like 3 degrees in Toronto, but I guess that’s the price you pay for free health care.

Speaking of prices, Huckberry’s holding a clearance sale on fall outerwear, which can technically be used as winterwear since fall feels like winter depending on where you live. This Proof Stealth hoodie, for instance, looks cozy enough to survive at least 6 more weeks of winter, no matter what the gopher says next week. It’s resistant against rain and snow and is made from down and feathers in an ethical way that ensures the animals involved are not hurt in the process. For extra warmth and insulation, consider the $130 Grayers quilted jacket. Despite its lightweight design, it can hold its own while combatting harsh temperatures.

Of course, jackets aren’t the only things discounted in this sale. You can also step into a pair of SeaVees Coronado boots, put on your best lumberjack impression in a Taylor Stitch flannel, or even protect your GameStop investment earnings in a durable Andar six-card wallet. Shop the whole sale here, and rest assured you’ll find something in there you were looking to buy anyway. It is finally approaching layer-wearing weather after all.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Palette Vault Image : Sheilah Villari

As someone who has used many Anastasia palettes, this is a beautiful and great deal. Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for quality and glamour. The Sultry palette is one of their best known and best selling. It’s got fourteen shades of metallics and mattes for subtle to vibrant looks in neutral hues. Each color is highly pigmented and wears really well through the day or night. To amplify that look add some true black liquid liner to go bold or demure with big cat eyes or small wings. Top that off with Lash Brag, Anastasia’s premium volumizing mascara for the fullest lashes. Just don’t forget to start the process with the eye primer to ensure the look you’re serving gets the longest shelf life. It’s all bundled in a gorgeous sparkly pink box for safekeeping.

Free shipping on all overs over $35.

Up to 85% off Pants Image : JACHS NY

JACHS is really one of those companies that want everyone to look good. Each sale they run is the antithesis of that. Right now, they are giving you up to 85% off all of their pants with no code needed. Most of the slacks are $39, which is about 61% off. But there are few rogue pairs of Twill pants for only $19. This sale includes their Chinos, Travelers, Canvas, Joggers, and Tech pants. There are sixty-two options currently available in various colors and fits, so you’re sure to find the pair that vibes with your style. Keep your resolution of elevating your fashion in 2021 and save lots of money while doing so.



Free standard shipping on all domestic orders over $100.

Champ and Major: First Dogs Image : Sheilah Villari

Some good boys are in the White House now. They’re making history too. Major will be the first shelter dog to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Pets in the President’s home have a long and storied history. If you’re like me, you’re excited to see the adventures the First Dogs will get up to just as Bo, Buddy, Millie, Checkers, and Fala did before them. Joy McCullough’s brand new storybook gives a little background to the presidential puppers and imagines what life will be like for them in our country’s famous home. Sheyda Abvabi Best beautifully illustrates each page, capturing not only the likeness but personality of the Biden’s loyal duo. Grab 10% off Champ and Major: First Dogs ($7 off for the Kindle) right now. This is a wonderful gift for dog lovers young and old.

This will ship free for Prime members.

