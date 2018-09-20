Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

$15 off an Instant Pot, ultra-affordable 4K TVs, and one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on a ThermoWorks meat thermometer lead off Thursday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: We posted this 55" TV at $300 a few weeks ago, and it promptly sold out. It’s back in stock today at $320, but the 49" is also on sale for $250.

Advertisement

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 55" 4K TV for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes a sound bar now, which...yeah, that makes sense. It’s 35" and features two integrated subwoofers for 2.1 channel audio inside a single box. And naturally, it’ll also work as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, when it isn’t pumping audio out of your TV.



Normally priced at $100, you can save $10 today by clipping the on-page coupon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

All-in-one desktops aren’t for everyone, but if they fit your needs, you can get a lot of computer for your money with today’s Amazon Gold Box. $1,000 gets you the ASUS Zen AIO Pro, complete with a 4K IPS touchscreen, 12GB of DDR4 RAM< a Core i7 processor, and a 1TB HDD/128GB SSD combo for storage.

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $16 gets you a pack of 10 (with code 3Y82IACD), which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.

Photo: Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is the Kindle that most people should buy, and that’s particularly true when Prime members can grab one for just $80. That’s the best price we’ve ever seen on a non-refurb. Take it from me, it’s much healthier to read this thing before bed than your phone.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ Lightning cables aren’t just nicer and more durable than Apple’s cables; they’re also cheaper. As long as you don’t mind buying them in red, you can save on all four sizes today on Amazon. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s ultra-affordable Fire tablets are no iPads, but they’re pretty damn good for the price, and that’s especially true today. Prime members can currently grab the 7" model for $35, or the Fire HD 10 for $110. The 10" tablet includes a 1920x1200 IPS display and stereo speakers, making it a great portable TV for the price, but you can’t go wrong either way.

Advertisement

Just note that the base Fire 7 only includes 8GB of storage, and the 10" has 32GB, but you could expand either of them with a discounted microSD card.

Photo: Gizmodo

For one day only, Amazon’s matching its Black Friday discount on the 4K/HDR/Dolby Atmos-packing Fire TV.



Advertisement

While they last, you can snag the streaming box stick dongle for $40, a $30 discount, and a match for an all-time low. This is one of the best streaming devices you can buy at any price, so if it’s been on your wish list, don’t miss this deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re getting a new iPhone, keeping your old one, or even if you’re an Android user, Anker’s big iPhone charging sale has a deal or four that you can take advantage of.

There are too many deals to list here, but we’ve included them all in this post.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

ThermoWorks ThermoPop | $20 | ThermoWorks | Must buy two or more

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a very rare deal on it today when you buy two or more. Just add at least two to your cart, and you’ll get them for $20 each, down from its usual $34. These make tremendous gifts, so stock up now, and stuff them in some stockings in a few months.

Contrary to what you might have heard, you don’t have to risk burning down your house to fry a turkey this Thanksgiving. This Butterball electric fryer doesn’t use an open flame to heat the oil, so you can set it up on the counter in your kitchen.



Advertisement

This open box model has never been cheaper (with promo code KJTURKEY), and can accommodate birds up to 14 pounds, three pounds of chicken wings, a large seafood fry, and more. I think I know what you’ll be thankful for once you try it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most travel pillows support your neck when you nod your head off to the side, but if you’re comfortable tilting your head forward, the BCOZZY travel pillow offers better chin support than any other product we’ve tried.



Advertisement

You can read more about the BCOZZY here, then head over to Amazon to get one for 20% off with promo code kinjafirst. That’ll work on both the adult and kid sizes.

If none of those colors appeal to you, check out their 2018 collection here, though you’ll have to pay a few bucks more. It’s the same product, and the same promo code still applies, this link just has a different set of designs available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to enjoy coffee shop-style frothy milk with your morning coffee at home, this well reviewed Chef Star’s Premier stainless steel frother is down to $30 right now.



Advertisement

This is a new version without any reviews, but the old version is still on Amazon (for $40) if you want to read some customer impressions.

Photo: Amazon

Amazon...I see what you did here.



Memes aside, these jerky sticks are no Slim Jims; they’re made from grass-fed beef or turkey, they’re 100 calories or less, and they’re Whole 30 diet approved. Normally $20 for a pack of 10, you can get them for $15 from today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While we usually see bigger discounts on major sales holidays, if you want an Instant Pot pressure cooker in time for Thanksgiving dinner prep, this $15 discount on Amazon is a solid deal.

Advertisement

In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Photo: Amazon

Our readers have purchased thousands of Miracle-Gro Aerogardens over the years, but if you’ve outgrown your little countertop vegetable patch, the AeroGarden Farm is what you need to expand your indoor harvesting ambitions.

Advertisement

The Farm is basically a gigantic (the size of two tall kitchen trash cans placed side by side) version of the AeroGarden, complete with smartphone control, plus two LED grow lights with adjustable heights, so you can dedicate one side to smaller herbs, and the other to taller vegetable plants. Despite the size, it still uses the same AeroGarden hydroponic seed pods as the countertop models; it just accommodates a whopping 24 of them at once.

$548 is a lot of money, obviously, but that’s easily an all-time low, and about $150 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and one of their most popular kitchen models has a rare $20 discount today.



Advertisement

This has been my personal kitchen trash can for several years now, and I love the thing more than anyone should be allowed to love a garbage receptacle. It looks great, the pedal mechanism is rock solid, is does a good job of containing, odor, and the inner lining makes it easy to remove a bag and add a new one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This particular one went up to $40, but Walmart has a different model down to $30 today.

Advertisement

You don’t think you need a portable car jump starter until you suddenly really, really need a portable car jump starter. This one’s only $30 from Walmart today, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these, and at 600A, has enough juice to crank most engines.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s ever-expanding family of dash cams just got a new member, and it’s $20 off at launch.



Advertisement

The Roav DashCam S1 looks just like the original model that we reviewed on The Inventory, but it shoots 1080/60 instead of 1080/30, giving you twice as many opportunities to get a clear shot of a license plate. An upgraded Sony image sensor improves low light performance, built-in GPS lets you log your trips, and it even comes with a 32GB microSD card and two port car charger in the box, so you’ll have everything you need to get started.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Update: This is the last day of the campaign, so get your pledge in now if you want to save.

Advertisement

Peak Design, maker of our readers’ favorite camera bags, is diving headfirst into the travel market, and their new backpack and accompanying accessories work together to adapt to your travel needs of the moment.



Consisting of a backpack, a tech cube, a toiletry cube, packing cubes, and specialty camera cubes, you can mix and match various parts of the line for each trip. Not taking a camera? Take the camera cube out and add another packing cube (or just shove some more clothes into the cavity it left). Keeping your clothes in a carry-on? Compress the bag to make it easier to fit under an airplane seat. The cubes fit perfectly inside the bag like LEGO blocks, so you can pack a ton of gear, and still keep everything neat and tidy.

Beyond the OCD-friendly cube system, the backpack itself has a ton of interesting features of its own. You can unzip it from the back, the front, the top, or even the side while it’s dangling on one shoulder. You can carry it like a backpack, like a suitcase, or slip it over your luggage handle. In addition to the cavernous main compartment where you put your cubes, there’s also a small outer compartment that can hold additional flat items like clothing and documents. You can also unzip an expansion zipper to increase the backpack’s capacity from 45L to 55L, and even remove the divider between the compartments to use it as one big-ass duffel bag. It really is a bag for all occasions.

Advertisement

The Travel Line is currently on Kickstarter for 20%+ off MSRP (basically unheard of for Peak gear once it’s available in stores), and it’s closing in on over $3,000,000 in backing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You could live your whole life cooking boxed Barilla pasta, and never once realize how fun and rewarding it can be to make your own. This Kitchenaid pasta roller and cutter set attaches to the accessory port on any KitchenAid mixer, and lets you create your own noodles with multiple shapes in just minutes. $102 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so I’d call this deal <kisses fingers like an Italian chef> delizioso.



You’ll probably want a drying rack to go with it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 3,500 running watts (4,000 surge), this Sportsman generator could damn near power your entire house, or the most high-tech tailgate party in the entire parking lot, and it can be yours for $270 today from Walmart, which is about as cheap as you’ll ever see a generator this powerful.



Advertisement

Onboard, you get four 120V outlets, plus an RV outlet if you want to power your camper. Plus, it can run off both propane and gasoline, so you’ve got some flexibility.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 5-quart Artisan stand mixer for $210 today from Walmart. That’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on a non-refurb, and a great addition to your kitchen as Thanksgiving dinner draws ever-closer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes, or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. They just relaunched their Surprise Sale, with up to 50% off dozens of styles for men, women, and kids. Now you have an excuse to throw out your old, gross ones.

Graphic: Merrell

Merrell is best known for quality hiking footwear, and you can get a piece of that for less. Right now, they’re running a Private Sale with a bunch styles of footwear for men and women, just in time for the perfect fall hiking weather. Some items are an extra 40% off as well with promo code MERREELLFIRST40, but if that doesn’t work, try SAVE20SALE for 20% off.



Advertisement

Some styles have a couple colors to choose from as well, and you’ll also find some outerwear thrown in for good measure.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Get down with the fall and winter weather with Uniqlo’s Ultra Light Down sale. Vests, jackets, and hooded parkas for men and women are all $10 off right now, and they were really affordable to begin with. I have the parka myself, and love it. Just note that these prices are only available today.

Screenshot: Fossil

You don’t have to empty your wallet to score a really nice wallet from Fossil. Eight different men’s leather wallets are on clearance right now for a mere $19, plus free shipping on all orders.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for fall weather than up to 40% off at the Under Armour Outlet? Pick up workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, with $5 standard shipping, or free shipping on orders over $60.

Image: Alice + Whittles

Alice + Whittles is the footwear brand that made us rethink rain boots entirely, showing us there’s style to be had with functionality. Right now Alice + Whittles is having a We Made Too Much sale, marking down all of their pastel ankle boots from $160 to just $75. Choose from colors dusk, coral, pink, and blue.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Consider, if you will, the headlamp. I’m willing to bet that you’re picturing an elastic strap with a big lump on the front containing the light and the battery. That is, after all, how most of them are designed. But BioLite has a different idea.

Advertisement

The makers of that incredible camp stove that charges your phone are back with the HeadLamp, a blindingly bright wearable light that puts the battery behind your head, and uses modern LEDs to create a lamp up front that’s thin, comfortable, and extremely bright.

The light itself toggles between modes with the press of a button on the top of the assembly (the button is a little hard to find and press by touch, my one real complaint about the HeadLamp), and you get the option of a wide or focused beam in multiple intensities, a strobe light, and a red lamp for when you don’t want to wake up a tent mate, or mess up your eyes before a stargazing session. And despite the light enclosure’s thin design, you can also swivel the lamp downward at multiple angles to fit your needs.

The battery on the back is connected to the light by a thin cable, most of which runs inside HeadLamp’s extremely comfortable headband. This is a modern, USB-rechargeable gadget—no bulky AAs to be found—and can run for a whopping 40 hours at minimum brightness, or 3.5 at full blast. And trust me, at 330 lumens, it’s bright.

Advertisement

There are no smartphone-connected features, RGB LEDs, or, like, Alexa support here, which is probably a good thing. While HeadLamp takes cues from modern electronics, it’s still just a head lamp at the end of the day, albeit a very nice and thoughtfully designed one. I wore one around at the Outpost trade show earlier this month, and everyone who saw it was jealous.

You can preorder it starting today on Kickstarter for $49, ($13 off MSRP, apparently), and backers will also receive an exclusive light-diffusing carrying case that turns the HeadLamp into a hanging lantern for your tent. BioLite is promising delivery in time for the holidays, and they have a good track record.

Image: Zach Custer (REI Outlet)

You can always save big at REI Outlet, it’s basically REI’s clearance page, but now you can take an extra 15% off your entire order with code OUTSEPT18. Some very notable items are included too, like Marmot’s Precip and Minimalist, both of which landed top spots in last week’s co-op for Best Rain Coats, while Smartwool is our reader’s favorite everyday men’s sock maker.

Advertisement

Other deals include outerwear, leggings, flannels, camping gear, and more from your brands like Patagonia, the North Face, and Arc’teryx to name a few. You should never need a reason to get outside, but this extra savings will make it that much easier.

Image: Zach Custer (Wal-Mart)

Grab some CAP cast-iron kettlebells and perform quick and efficient workouts from home. 10lb bells are just $8, but you can get them as heavy as 80lbs, if you want to become the largest in charge.

Graphic: Amazon

While cheaper, simpler Harry Potter box sets exist, to separate the true Potterheads from the muggles, they also sell this Hogwarts special edition box set with 45 hours of special features, Blu-ray discs of all eight movies, and a bonus documentary, Creating the World of Harry Potter. $100 is the best price Amazon’s listed all year, so cast your accio spell (it may take two days) before it disappears.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sorting through the deluge of (mostly mediocre) online recipes can be a slog, so it’s worth taking a look at this Kindle cookbook sale. All 140+ included books are marked down to $5 or less, including books from celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay, and practical options like Instant Pot cookbooks. A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Hero’s Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild—Creating a Champion looks like it’ll be the ultimate holiday gift this year for the Zelda fan with everything, and preorders just got marked down to $60, from the usual $100. And if you order now and it gets any cheaper prior to release, you’ll automatically be charged the lowest listed price.

This deluxe slipcase edition features the royal blue worn by the Hylian Champion and includes the Creating a Champion art book with an exclusive cover, a map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of the Champions’ photo Link hangs in his Hateno home, and a beautiful glass replica of a spirit orb.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want the official Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game guide, either for competitive or decorative purposes, preorders are up for both the 208 page paperback and 352 page collector’s edition hardcover. Both are already well below MSRP, and if prices drop any lower prior to release, you’ll automatically get the best price. In our experience, that happens quite frequently with game guides.



Graphic: Nintendo

Amazon’s 20% video game discount for Prime members is no more, but its replacement is arguably even better right now, at least for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The game itself is actually discounted by a few bucks, to $56, but Prime members who preorder will still get a $10 Amazon credit (30-35 days after the game ships). Plus, if the price happens to drop any lower (frankly, I can’t believe it dropped this much), you’ll automatically get the best price.

Preorder PlayStation Classic | $100 | Walmart

Good morning! The PlayStation Classic is a thing that exists, apparently, and it’s up for preorder now for $100. It comes with two controllers and 20 preinstalled games, so what are you still doing here?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45, and that’s just for starters. Check out the image caption above for all the deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s G602 is more than enough gaming mouse for most people—we’re talking 250 hour battery life, 11 programmable buttons, and per-user programmable DPI settings—and it can be yours for $30 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Walmart

This LEGO set is practically bait for fishing fans. The old fishing shop set is over 2,000 pieces, and includes a removable roof and swiveling back wall for easy access of the inside. It normally sells for $150, but for a limited time, you can get it for $130.

Preorder 2nd Breakfast Board Game Table | $500 | Kickstarter

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

Advertisement

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

Advertisement

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

Image: Humble Bundle

I don’t know what Overwatch! is but I guess everyone with a PC loves it and can’t stop playing it. And now subscribers to Humble’s October bundle, which unlocks on Friday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EST, can get it for $12 along with the other yet-to-be-named games. That’s $8 cheaper than buying on its own.

Advertisement

As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming