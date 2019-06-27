Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A discounted ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4, the 1st Generation Echo Show, and an Acer Gear Gold Box lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Razer’s Ornata keyboard is all about compromise, the right kind. And for $60, it’s also a steal.



This keyboard combines the long travel of a mechanical keyboard and the relative quietness of a membrane-style keyboard.

In his review, Kotaku’s Mike Fahey said the “spring of the membrane coupled with that lovely mechanical click and the half-eight keys mean my fingers fly across this thing. It feels like they are being actively propelled from key to key.”

It’s currently a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen. This is my keyboard at home and I love it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$54 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for $70 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for $54 is a pretty terrific deal, even if it was as cheap as $45 back around the holidays.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is discounting a number of Acer computers and peripherals for work and play, today only. Inside, you’ll find a number of monitors, laptops, keyboards, headphones, monitors and gaming mice.



Those looking to upgrade their gaming rig have a lot of options from Acer’s gaming line, Predator. The mice are particularly good deals: $34 Cestus gaming mouse matches its price from Black Friday and it’s hard to complain about a $10 gaming mouse from a reputable company.

Just be warned, like all Gold Box deals, these prices will only stick around until the end of the day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Have you tried to buy jerky lately? It’s expensive as hell! Luckily, you can make your own at home with this $192 highly-rated Excalibur food dehydrator. It boasts 15 square feet of dehydrating surface area, and of course, can be used to make your own dried herbs, fruits, and vegetables.



From our deal researcher, Corey:

We own the dehydrator that’s on sale. I don’t think I’ve used store-bought chili powder, basil, dill, oregano, thyme, or a dozen other herbs and spices in the last two years. The Excalibur is legit in a dehydrator class of its own.

This deal will only last through the end of the day or until product sells out, so don’t wait for the sale to dry up.

Photo: Miir

From growlers and howlers to tumblers and camp cups, Miir makes some of our favorite drinkware around, whether you’re hauling it into the backcountry, or sipping from it at home.



Today on Amazon, most of their wares (including the wine bottle and wine tumbler, which are usually excluded from these sales) are about 25% off their regular prices (prices vary a bit by color, in some cases), and our readers can save an extra 10% on anything they sell with promo code KinjaDeals30. We’ll toast to that. A few favorites are below (along with their deal prices), but you can also just head over to Miir’s Amazon storefront and browse from there.

Bonus: Don’t miss out on the Limited Edition designs, which feature great artwork and bold colors.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Pick up a 12" chicken fryer from Cusinart for a low $65 today. For some perspective, this same model is $130 on Amazon right now. It’s deeper than your average cast iron pan and enameled for looks and extra durability.



Photo: Amazon

Its 7" screen isn’t as big as the new model, and it’s not the most attractive gadget ever designed, but the original Echo Show is still a great smart home hub, and it’s particularly tempting at just $70.



This deal is only available today from Woot, and is currently out of stock on Amazon.

Photo: Andrew Liszewski ((Gizmodo)

Dyson’s V10 might have killed the company’s corded vacuums forever, but it’s the V11 that perfected the design.



Featuring a similarly powerful motor to the V10 (though Dyson claims it has some small improvements), the big updates to the V11 are about quality of life. Unlike the V10, it’ll automatically adjust its power based on the type of surface you’re vacuuming to help preserve battery life, the first such Dyson cordless to do so. It also features another first; a built-in screen tells you how much longer that battery’s supposed to last.

Those might sound like minor improvements, but if you’re ready to go truly cordless with your vacuuming, they make a huge difference. Today on Amazon, both the Torque Drive and Animal models are on sale for $130 and $110 off, respectively, the best prices ever. The more expensive Torque Drive model includes a soft dusting head attachment and a screen that displays your remaining minutes and seconds of battery life, while the Animal model will only show you a more vague battery life glyph.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vacuum-insulated bottles can keep drinks hot or cold all day long, and Hydro Flask makes some of the most popular options out there. Their wares don’t go on sale often, but from now through the Fourth of July, the entire site is 25% off, with the discount taken automatically at checkout. Every cooler, every coffee mug, every limited edition bottle, and every tumbler in every color imaginable is on sale (except for MyHydro custom bottles and the Journey Series), so drink up.



Bonus: Use promo code COLDH20 for free upgraded shipping at checkout.

Outdoor barbecues will be back before you know it, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with a 15% discount on the best kitchen thermometer money can buy: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F. Step back into the kitchen in just about any nice restaurant, and you’ll probably see some ThermoWorks gear in use.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and even then, deals on every available color are even rarer.

Photo: Amazon

It’s a unitasker, I know, but there’s just no good substitute for a pizza cutter wheel, and this model from Kitchy is one of the most popular and highly rated (4.8 stars! 2,900 reviews!) you can buy.



The green model is down to $11 from its usual $14 today, so you’ll have a few bucks leftover to buy more pizza. Just save me a slice.

While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. And speaking of quarters, it’ll only cost 32 of them with promo code 9XNRBQ52.



This one’s powered by plugging into your car’s power outlet, so if you have a flat tire and a dead battery, it might be time to call AAA (and possibly eat some CBD gummies). But hey, it’s $8 and can save you a lot of headaches.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this RoboVac 11s is down to just $150. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. This current price matches the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model.



While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself.

Just be warned, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So pick one up before it disappears... or else that’ll really suck.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Having tools in your household is pretty important, even if you’re not that savvy at home repairs and construction. At a minimum, a screwdriver and tape measure are always good to have on hand. If you require a lot more tools than the absolute basics, Home Depot is having a huge sale on DEWALT tools and accessories today. You can scoop up savings of up to 45% on select DEWALT products. You can get 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (pictured above) for $229.



Image: Zach Custer ((Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when they kick off a Fourth of July sale, it’s the perfect time to act.



Hundreds of popular products are on sale for up to 60% off, including a few of our favorites: 2.ZERØGRANDs starting at $80, the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool for $70, the versatile All-Day Trainer with Stitchlite, and a whole lot more. So shop now, and kick off your summer with a pair of great new shoes

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bugs and mosquitoes are undefeated in the summer, but you can at least make yourself a difficult target with this discounted OFF! Deep Woods value pack. $9 gets you two bottles of 25% deet spray, down from the usual $10-$11.



You can also get extra savings if you use Subscribe & Save, and just cancel after your first delivery if you don’t need any more.

Photo: Vera Bradley

You might remember Very Bradley as the brand of the paisley quilted tote carried by your great aunt, but in recent years, the retailer has expanded their prints beyond florals into more modern patterns. And I must admit, their solid bags, duffels, pouches, and other travel accessories are downright stylish. So consider taking advantage of the brand’s three different sales for the 4th of July. You can shop 30% off travel, 30% off the Fireworks Paisley pattern, and the 40% Off Summer Sale on select styles and patterns. There’s a reason that tote from years back is so memorable; these bags hold up. And there are patterns to please any taste — yes, including good ol’ paisley.

Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Prime Day.



This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream the new Vampire Weekend and Carly Rae Jepsen on repeat for free? Yes please.

Screenshot: Amazon

Three Months Kindle Unlimited | FREE | Amazon | Prime members only



Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first three months for FREE, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing. The deal is exclusive to new Kindle Unlimited subscribers, and for Prime members only



Screenshot: Amazon

If you’ve never been an Audible member, you can still get your first three months for $15. But if you’ve been a member in the past, or you’re just ready to commit for a longer period of time, Prime Members can also save big on an annual membership as part of Amazon’s lead up to Prime Day.



For a limited time, Prime members can get an annual membership for $120, down from the usual $150, or $180 if you paid month-by-month. Plus, once you sign up, you’ll receive an email with a credit to get an Echo Dot to listen to your books with for just $.99.

As a reminder, every month, Audible members can choose one audiobook and two Audible originals to add to their library for free, and those titles will be yours to keep, even if you cancel your membership somewhere down the road.

Screenshot: Amazon

It really does pay to be an Amazon Prime member. As Prime Day(s) rapidly approaches, Amazon has a new limited-time, exclusive deal. You can get three months of Audible for the price of one. That’s right, it is only $5/month (or $15 total) for a three-month subscription to Audible. The only catch? It is only for Amazon Prime members and only available to new Audible users.



Each month, you can download two Audible originals, and one audiobook of your choice for free, each of which will be yours to keep forever, even if you cancel your membership. Individual audiobooks frequently cost $15 or more, so you stand to save a lot on the latest hits.

If you like XCOM, and you like Mario, the best thing you’ll buy today is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which I’ve been playing pretty much nonstop for the last week. It’s just $21 on Amazon right now, so buy it today, and spend some of your savings on the Donkey Kong DLC.



Photo: Amazon

Ever wish Minecraft was more... LEGO-based? Well, good news LEGO Worlds for the Nintendo Switch is down to just $14 right now. Clip the coupon on the page to get the discount.



For what it’s worth, Kotaku had a lot of fun with it and it seems to get updated pretty regularly. At the very least, it’s a cheap way to keep a kid entertained for hours, right?

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t everybody thank me at once. Now is your chance to pre-order the Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Millenium Falcon with Han Solo. The Pop! figure is currently available for pre-order exclusively to Amazon Prime members. So, if you love Star Wars and don’t have Prime yet, you know what to do. With Prime Day coming up, you’d be smart to start your free trial now.



From a long time ago, in a galaxy far far away... The Millennium Falcon with Han Solo as a Pop! Deluxe from Funko! This Pop! Deluxe captures all the amazing little details of the iconic spaceship and is among the largest figures Funko has ever produced! Don’t miss out on your chance to own the ship that made the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs as only Funko can deliver! The figure measures 5.5" tall, is 10.5" wide and 13.25" long and come in a window box display. This item will surely become the center piece of your Funko Pop! Star Wars collection!

You can order the Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Millenium Falcon with Han Solo now for $65, but won’t be charged until it ships. This Pop! is set to release on October 21, 2019. Would you say “I know” if we told you that October 21st is also the late Carrie Fisher’s birthday?

Wolfenstein: Youngblood seems like it’s going to take Wolfenstein to new levels of absurdity, and Amazon currently has preorders of the Deluxe Edition marked down to $33 for every available platform, or only $3 more than the standard edition.



In addition to some skins and weapons, the main selling point of the deluxe edition is the Buddy Pass, which lets you play the entire game in Co-Op mode online with a friend, even if they don’t own the game themselves. So find a buddy, and get ready to kick some Nazi ass.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Add some RGB lighting to your tower with this discounted CORSAIR iCUE Lighting Node PRO RGB Lighting Controller. This bundle comes with four lightstrips with 10 individual LEDs. The strips can be installed with mounting tape backings or with magnets, which is a big plus.



Sure it’s all aesthetics, but if that sort of thing makes you happy then all the power to you. But the best news is, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular bundle (it usually sells for between $50-$60.) So get yours.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is that dreaded time of year. Mosquitos are out to ruin your summer. If you’ve got that sweet blood that they seem to love so much, you’re going to want to grab a Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller while it is on sale. You can keep it outside on your deck or patio for 15 feet of protection, or bring it with you on a camping trip. The fiesta red model is about $6 off.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Guys, it’s time to stock up on new styles for summer from Perry Ellis’ 4th of July Sale. Right now, everything on their site—from suits to casuals tees and pants—are 40% off, and you can snag an extra 50% off sale styles as well. No code is necessary to snag these prices, the discount will automatically apply in your cart. You look more stylish already.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Looking for a new outfit to wear to all of the 4th of July parties you’re attending next week? You can stock up on t-shirts, polos, and Chinos at Original Penguin. Right now through July 11, you can shop Original Penguin’s 4th of July End of Season Sale to save up to 50% on your favorite styles. You can get an extra 10% off your order using the promo code EXTRA10.



Screenshot: Timbuk2

Timbuk2 makes some seriously great bags, and you can save 30% on all of them during the company’s 48-hour flash sale. Just use promo code SUMMER30 at checkout to get the deal on any full-priced item.



You obviously can’t go wrong with a Timbuk2 messenger, but we’re also big fans of the lightweight Parachute collection and the reader-favorite Copilot luggage line.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to get started with <Mark Zuckerberg voice> smokin’ some meats, an electric pellet grill is one of the easiest ways to get delicious, consistent results.



Traeger is the best-known brand in the space, but many of our readers have suggested looking into other brands, which often offer similar quality at a lower price. This model from Z Grills is marked down to $549 today, and offers a whopping 700 square inches of cooking surface. To get the same amount of space from a Traeger, you’d be paying about $200 more. They even throw in a cover for free.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The most obvious feature of these hangers is that they’re covered in velvet, which keeps your clothes from slipping off of them. But an underappreciated benefit is that they’re slim!



Here’s Jolie Kerr talking about them on The Inventory.

If closet space is at a premium — and honestly for whomst is it not??? — slim hangers are a great choice. They’re designed so that both the hook and the, um, hanger part? Is there a word for that? There has to be … … there is! It’s called the shoulder. Where was I? Oh right, the hook and the shoulders on slim hangers are designed to be, well, slimmer than standard hangers, which will maximize space in your closet. Also, most slim hangers are velvet-covered, which gives them a non-slip quality that their plastic counterparts don’t provide.

This 50-pack normally costs $20, but today,