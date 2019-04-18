Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A 200GB microSD card, William Painter sunglasses, and an enameled cast iron cookware sale lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

GoPro Fusion | $400 | Amazon

If you’re looking to get into the action cam game, there’s no better place to start than GoPro. And if you can save $100 off the regular price of the GoPro Fusion, why not get a camera that captures 360 video and photography? With a camera on the front and the back, the Fusion shoots everything around it making a single, spherical image, all in 18MP stills and 5.2K video.

It features gimbal-like stabilization, is waterproof down to 16ft without housing, and and has all the standard features including GoPro app compatibility, and a size small enough to fit into your back pocket.



Hint: Open that video on YouTube and pan around with your mouse. Or better yet, open it in the YouTube app on your phone, and see what happens.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers’ favorite VPN recently raised prices for the first time ever, and the company’s best-value (and Kinja Deals-exclusive) three-year plan is going away at the end of the week, so this is your last chance to subscribe at the best per-month price available.



Three year plans aren’t available to the general public at all, but if you click this link, you can get three years for $99, which works out to just $2.75 per month. That’s only $9 more than it was cost to the price hike, and while shorter plan lengths are available, none come close to the per-month pricing of this three-year membership. For example, the publicly available two-year plan costs about $84, and a month-to-month plan will set you back $10 per month.

If you subscribe to the three-year plan today, you’ll be able to continue to renew it at the same price for the life of your subscription, so this is a great chance to lock in a a terrific deal.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade after the first episode of Game of Thrones, the 65" model just dropped to $795, its first time under $800, and the 55" is down to $546, also an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own a Nintendo Switch or USB-C-powered laptop, a USB-C Power Delivery battery pack is a must. Anker just came out with a brand new one, and you can get it for an all-time low $80 today with promo code KJANKERPW7.



First, the basics. It’s 19,000mAh, includes two PowerIQ USB charging ports, and a 27W USB-C port that can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, or a MacBook Pro a bit slower. And unlike most of Anker’s competitors’ batteries, it also includes a 30W USB-C PD wall charger in the box that can recharge the battery in 3.5 hours, and double as an extra wall charger for your other gadgets.

That’s all well and good, but the PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid has one more trick up its sleeve, one we haven’t seen on any other battery pack: It doubles as a USB data transfer hub. Just switch it into hub mode, and those USB-A charging ports become data ports that can transfer data between your PC and any connected USB hard drives and flash drives. That makes it the most comically large USB-C dongle in the world, but even so, that’s a handy skill, and means you’ll have one less thing to pack when you travel.

For some context about this deal, this battery originally retailed for $130, has been going for $100 lately, and the $85 list price on its own would be the best deal ever. Our exclusive promo code is just a cherry on top.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to know something funny? We posted this same 200GB microSD card almost exactly nine months ago for $45, which at the time was an all-time low price. Now, it’s down to $25. That’s the story of storage, and yes, it will continue to get cheaper over time. But if you need more space right now for Nintendo Switch games, GoPro footage, or phone apps, this is unquestionably a great deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Grenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best ground material vaporizers for the money at its usual $120 according to both Gizmodo and The Wirecutter, but now, you can get it for just $72 right now during the company’s sitewide 4/20 sale, in addition to deep discounts on the company’s other vapes and accessories.



For an absurdly cheap $54, you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Hell, $25 will get you the G Pen Nova, which works with both ground material and concentrates despite being barely thicker than a cigarette. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

From Gizmodo’s review:

“Pleasant” has come to define much of my time with the Grenco G Pen Elite. It charges quickly via USB and has battery life that last for days of regular use. It also feels great in my tiny hands and fits easily in a coat pocket or a purse. The thing that takes it from “perfectly pleasant” to near outstanding is the price. It’s just $170. That’s damn cheap compared to it’s competitors. The Firefly 2 costs $329.95 and the Crafty retails for $339. Sure those products heat via convection instead of roasting a ceramic chamber, they’re much easier to pull on, and the clouds they produce are enough to fishbowl someone sitting with you, but for nearly half the price the Grenco G Pen Elite is a fantastic deal.

Nebula Capsule | $260 | Nebula | Promo code KINJANEBULA

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $260 on Nebula’s site with promo code KINJANEBULA, down from the usual $300.

Anker’s flashlights have been a huge hit with our readers over the years, and now, you can get the newest, smallest model for just $9 with exclusive promo code KINJA1426.



The IPX5 water-resistant LC30 puts out 300 lumens, which makes it the dimmest flashlight in Anker’s lineup, but that’s still far brighter than the 50 or so lumens you’d get from the flashlight on your phone. The trade-off is size; it’s tiny enough to fit in your pocket, and wouldn’t take up much space in your car’s glove box either if you wanted one around for emergencies.

Interestingly for an Anker product, it the LC30 uses AAA batteries rather than a built-in rechargeable, but of course, you can always just buy rechargeable AAAs. Today’s $10 list price is already $3 less than usual, but our code will save you an extra dollar.

Rocketbook Everlast Notebook + Rocketbook Mini + 5-Pack FriXion Pens + Pen Station | $38 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJROCKETB

What if you only had to buy one notebook for the rest of your life? That’s basically the value proposition of the Rocketbook Everlast, which is on sale today just for our readers with promo code KINJABOOK.

Every page of the notebook can be cleanly erased an essentially infinite number of times with a damp cloth as long as you used a Pilot FriXion pen, three of which are included in this bundle. The pages also include a series of seven glyphs along the bottom that you can cross out with a pen. Once you scan the page with Rocketbook’s app, those symbols tell the app what to do with it. Cross out the horseshoe, and the app will automatically send the scan to, say, Evernote. Draw an X through the star, and it’ll go to Google Drive. You can specify what each of these symbols do in the app, so it’s easy to customize the notebook for your workflow.

Today’s deal is $38 for a notebook in the size of your choice, plus a mini Rocketbook notebook, plus five Pilot FriXion pens with promo code KJROCKETB. Even if you don’t need both notebooks yourself, these could make great gifts as well.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Tired of wasting money on daily Starbucks trips? This DeLonghi espresso machine is just $64 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s basically idiot-proof, you’ll use a single knob to turn it on and off, start steaming and to start brewing. Plus, it can brew with ground coffee or “Easy Serving Espresso” pods.

Its 15 bars of pressure is great at this price, which is probably why it usually sells for around $100.



Photo: Amazon

Let’s get this out of the way – cat boxes are gross. I understand that life isn’t like Meet the Parents and I cannot teach my cats how to use a toilet. So, they have to use a box in the corner of my room. But man, litter boxes are not pretty to look at and they smell even worse. If there is any way I can hide the cat box, while still making sure my cats are comfortable doing #1 and #2, then I will do it. Finding a cat box enclosure that is pretty is no easy task because they aren’t exactly budget-friendly.

Thankfully, this Amazon bestseller is the cheapest it has ever been! The white version of the Merry Pet Cat Washroom Litter Box Enclosure is currently $116. This is a great price for a bench to put in your entryway, living room, or dining room. Add on the fact that it doubles as an enclosure for a cat box? An absolute steal! The bench has room to store either two small litter pans or one giant litter pan. It even has room for automatic cat boxes as well! If you’re only putting one litter pan inside, there is plenty of room to stash spare litter and cleaning supplies as well.

Now, as many cat owners know, our furry friends can be extremely picky. Once a cat is used to something, they often can get very upset when they experience change. This might be best for those who have a young cat, so they won’t know the difference. Either way, the 1,200 reviewers gave this an average of 4.3 stars and many seem extremely pleased with it. Reminder, the actual litter pan where your cat goes tinkle is not included, but those can be purchased on Amazon as well for a great price.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Enameled kitchen gear is essential to an adult kitchen, alongside a super sharp knife and cumin. Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a a number of Bruntmor cast iron pans, Dutch ovens and skillets.

Don’t know where to start? Cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens are pretty much mandatory. Only after you get those two in your kitchen should you consider a casserole braiser or a grill pan.

These prices are only available today though, so don’t let these deals simmer for too long.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Contigo Autoseal travel mug is one of our readers’ favorites for keeping drinks hot, but this Shake & Go Fit Stainless Steel Shaker Bottle is designed to keep your protein shakes nice and cold.

In fact, the bottle, down to just $6 in the “dusted navy” variety, keeps your whey-laced smoothies cold for up to 12 hours, thanks to vacuum insulation. The screw-top lid ensures a mess-free shaking experience when you need to keep everything in the 24 oz. container all mixed up.

It is pretty safe to say that no matter how old you are, you can still stress your mom out. Whether you are 5 and scrape your knee or 30 and getting married, your mom is always going to worry. My mom has always said it is her job to worry about me. If you feel bad for all the grief you’ve given your mom over the years, you can easily say “thanks for being the best, I love you” with this sale at Ulta.



Does every mom on the planet own a sleep mask from Earth Therapeutics? Probably. If your mom doesn’t have one, you’re going to want to grab her one ASAP. Even if she does own one, having a spare one (or two) never hurts! Right now, the Earth Therapeutics brand is 50% off at Ulta. If sleep masks aren’t your mom’s thing, you can also snag these cucumber eye pads or a set of collagen under eye patches. And let’s be real, this sale does not just apply to moms. We all could use a little under eye treatment and sleep masks for a more restful night.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even at its usual $130, Garmin’s Forerunner 35 GPS watch is one of the best values in the running world. If you sprint over to Amazon though, you can strap it on for just $100, an all-time low.

Here’s what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort had to say about it on The Inventory:

...the Forerunner 35 clocks in at just over $100, which is quite reasonable in the world of wearable tech. But, affordability doesn’t mean low quality in this case. In addition to the standard running features, it tracks your step count all day, as well as your heart rate via the wrist. It’s stylish enough for daily wear (although I think the Apple Watch looks nicer), includes vibration alerts for notifications, and the easy-to-view screen works well in light and dark conditions, which is ideal since the watch doubles as an activity tracker. But, impatient types be warned: the Forerunner 35 sometimes struggles to lock onto GPS signals, in my experience.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Spring is certainly something to celebrate, and Express is using the incoming warmer temperatures (fingers crossed!) as an excuse to take 40% off everything for men and women, including clearance. But like the seemingly never-ending cold weather, this sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want — everything from dresses, shirts, suits, pants, jeans, and accessories —now.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Oh I say I wear my (William Painter) sunglasses at night

I wear my sunglasses at night (or during the day, when it’s bright out)

I wear my sunglasses at night (the one with a bottle opener)

I say it to you now (a bunch are under $100, right now)

I wear my (titanium, scratch-resistant) sunglasses at night

I wear my sunglasses at night (sometimes, I carry my multi-purpose pocket tool, too)

I wear my sunglasses at night (they came with a 100% lifetime money back guarantee)

I cry to you (if you miss this deal, since it’s only around until the end of the day.)

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There is no such thing as too much underwear. Aerie apparently agrees. Right now, you can choose 10 pairs from a spectrum of select styles, from boybriefs to thongs, for just $35, which, yes, essentially means you’re getting underwear for $3.50 per pair. Pretty good considering they usually go for somewhere between $9 and $12.50 each. The discount should be automatically applied at checkout (plus, the rest of the Aerie collection is 40% off, too), so stock up now.

Today’s Best Gaming Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Pop-A-Shot is the best arcade game. Everybody knows this! But you don’t need quarters to play it. Or an arcade. You just need enough space in your house, and $80.



This side-by-side arcade basketball game includes an electronic score keeper, so you can secure your bragging rights after you shoot like Jamal Murray in the fourth quarter of game 2 against the Spurs, while your opponent shoots like Jamal Murray in quarters 1-3 of game 2 against the Spurs.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $37 very often, so if you think you might want one, right now is the best time to buy. This is the newest models with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter.



Kan Jam | $30 | Amazon

Friends, it’s officially lawn game season, and Kan Jam is a dynamic, active alternative to your standard cornhole and ladder toss. But don’t worry, you can still hold a drink in one hand.

Teams of two line up opposite each other next to two special cans (included), just like Cornhole. One team member tosses a frisbee at a can, and the other attempts to bop it out of the air, and onto or into the can for varying numbers of points. It combines two great activities: throwing a frisbee, and slapping things out of the air, so you’ve got a recipe for fun.

This was one of our readers’ favorite lawn games in a recent Co-Op, and today’s $30 deal is about $5-$8 less than usual. Have fun!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Monopoly for Millennials, which eschews the traditional real estate market game format—the tagline is “Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.”—in favor of collecting “experiences” like a 3-day music festival or, um, couch surfing (?), offended an entire generation upon its release back in November. But now, you can get the game for just $10 at Walmart and find out what all the fuss was about. That’s a price that any adulthood-challenged millennial can afford, right? (See, it’s funny, because millennials are riddled with debt and ruining everything. Ha!)



Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than Amazon’s Fire HD 10 for $100 today, a $50 discount.



It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, but its 1920x1200 IPS display is fantastic at this price, and that’s what matters most. But if you just want to binge on Westworld while you cook dinner, it’s tough to beat an internet-connected 10” screen for this price.

Photo: Amazon

When you travel these days, one or two USB charging ports might not be enough. You’ve got to recharge your phone, your tablet, your smart watch, your headphones, your Fitbit, your portable battery. It can be a lot, and no, I don’t have a gadget problem, you have a problem!



Luckily, this four-port, 40W charger from iClever is small enough to slip into any travel bag, and it’s only $16 today after you clip the 5% coupon and add promo code OYDN8UOL. One particularly nice touch? The USB ports emit a subtle blue light so you can easily find them in your hotel room at night.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s newer, smaller Powerhouse 200 portable battery could be perfect for your upcoming spring camping trips, picnics, barbecues, and anything else outdoors, and you can get it for $50 off today with promo code ANKERPW7.



From our coverage of its release on The Inventory:

At six pounds, compared to the original’s nine, I could definitely see packing the Powerhouse 200 for an extended camping trip, something that you couldn’t realistically say about the old model. The tradeoff, though, is that its battery is only half as large, meaning it’ll only power your USB and AC-powered electronics for half as long. Even so, Anker claims it can run a mini-fridge for about four hours, and recharge a MacBook Pro five times over, so we’re still not talking about a small battery here.

The Powerhouse 200 launched at $400 in February, and is currently marked down to $350, making today’s additional $50 promo code discount the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $11 from Aukey today with a $2 clippable coupon paired with promo code CS64FHUT, which would be a terrific price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

Graphic: Amazon

You’ve been thinking about hanging up your TV for years. Now, it’s time to actually hit that buy button and do it. This full-motion mount from Perlesmith can hold essentially any TV from 37"-70", and it’s only $33 today on Amazon with promo code 2J72I2ZV.



At that price, it even comes with all the hardware you need to hang it and a cable management system to help you deal with those unsightly wires.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing particularly Switch-specific about Anker’s Nintendo Switch-branded battery packs—they’re basically just USB-C Power Delivery battery packs with a Nintendo seal of approval—but that doesn’t mean they aren’t good. In fact, the smaller 13,400mAh model is a pretty unique size for a Power Delivery battery pack, and it’s cheaper than ever today on Amazon.

At 22.5W, the USB-C port on this battery pack is a little slower than the 30W port you’d find on some larger batteries, but it should still be fast enough to charge a Switch while you play it in handheld mode, as well as phones, tablets, and even some laptops. It’s also perfectly sized for keeping your stuff charged on a medium-length domestic flight. For comparison, Anker’s flagship 26,800mAh battery pack has power for days, but it takes up a lot of space in your personal item.

The battery has sold for $70 almost exclusively since it came out, but today, you can get it for just $50.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. To celebrate Earth Week, Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Chances are we could also use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting: