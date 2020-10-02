Friday's Best Deals: TaoTronics Soundbar, Tosot Dehumidifier, and More

Exciting tech and great home bargains lead Friday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Amazon Prime Day is scheduled to send Amazon’s workforce into overdrive October 13-14, but Amazon is already previewing a few of its best deals. For Prime members only, you can save up to $100 on a Fire TV, whether that’s this 50-inch Insignia down to $250 ($100 off) or a 50-inch Toshiba for $350 ($50 off).

Both have 4K HDR capabilities and run on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, offering you apps, movies, shows, and games all folded into the same digital package. You’ll also find a massive discount on the Amazon Fire TV Recast, a DVR box giving you space to record up to 75 hours of broadcast television. That’s down $100 for a $129 total.

Advertisement

Remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of some of these deals, so sign up if you haven’t already. There’s a free 30-day trial period if you’re a new member, giving you no obligation to stick with it if you’re unimpressed.

TaoTronics 32-inch TV Soundbar SOUND23 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re still using your TV’s built-in speakers for audio output while watching movies and TV or playing games, then you can give yourself an easy and instant audio upgrade with this TaoTronics bargain.

Right now, TaoTronics’ 32” TV soundbar is marked down to just $55 from the brand’s own shop when you use the promo code SOUND23. That’s a $25 savings off the list price for a soundbar that Amazon customers love, with a 4.4-star rating across nearly 4,500 reviews.

This soundbar connects easily to your TV via optical, AV, or RCA cables, with both the optical and AV-to-RCA cables included alongside a wireless remote and mount kit. You can also connect your smartphone or tablet wirelessly via Bluetooth to pump out tunes in your space.

Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station KJVA0929 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.

There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KJVA0929, you’ll drop it down to just $70. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

LG 43-inch Class UN7000 LED 4K Smart TV Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

You don’t need to spend a bundle to bring a crisp, 4K-resolution TV into your home. Right now, Best Buy has an LG 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV for just $250, a $20 savings from the list price.

This Smart TV already has the most popular streaming video apps built in, from Netflix to Disney+ and plenty more, plus it offers Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. It has a 4.6-star rating from customers and is a great 4K option for anyone who wants the resolution bump but doesn’t want or feel the need to splurge on it.

While you could find it for the same price on Amazon, the 77" LG CX-series 4K OLED TV—a top-end premium 4K OLED smart TV from a widely trusted brand—is $3,697 at BuyDig AND comes with a $300 Visa gift card. With the extra credit in hand, redeemable just about anywhere, you could save it or buy a larger TV stand or upgrade your furniture while you’re in the mood for improving your space. But, hear me out: You could also put it toward a PS5 or Xbox Series S/X to play next-gen games that truly take advantage of the hardware. It’s even got Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to cut down on screen tearing for us PC gamers who couldn’t give a flying fuck about consoles.



Advertisement

Behold deeper blacks and a more pronounced color palette, and find out for yourself what OLED is all about. Powered by a leading AI processor and compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants the new webOS is a marked update over previous versions you may have squabbled with in the past. Motion smoothing provides a more realistic picture, free of noticeable delays between frames. Apple users can cast content from their iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, thanks to AirPlay 2 support. And, of course, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG are all present to ensure your top-of-the-line TV yields a top-of-the-line experience—all bundled up with an extra $300.

Every time I see an iPad deal, I’m reminded of this tweet from Washington Post reporter Gene Park. Also the NY Times article he’s referencing, but mostly his tweet. The iPad has supplanted our TVs as the main TV- and movie-watching device of the house. It’s an all-in-one distraction, and you can pick up the latest base model in 32GB for $299 on Amazon, a $30 cut. The 128GB version is also down to $395. Between its 10.2-inch Retina display, the aging but still pretty fast A12 Bionic processor, and up to 10 hours of battery life, there’s a lot to love about the iPad. It’s the latest model, has plenty of character, and is one of the first models compatible with the Apple Pencil.



Advertisement

Marshall Stanmore II Graphic : Jordan McMahon

It’s gonna be a while before we start going to any concerts again, and even when we do, they’re probably gonna look a little different. Even so, there’s a particular delight in being in a space filled with music, and humming along to your favorite tunes. This isn’t a concert replacement, but the Marshall Stanmore II offers impressive sound quality for a Bluetooth speaker, and it’s down to $250 at Best Buy right now, saving you over $100, so tuck that extra cash away for a rainy day.



Advertisement

AuKing Mini Projector 4G63N2XD

Anyone desperate for a night out should look no further than the backyard, or if you live in an apartment, a random unoccupied field (PARODY). And thanks to AuKing, you can save 30% on a mini projector by clipping the onsite coupon and entering the promo code 4G63N2XD at checkout, perfectly suited to replace nights out at the AMC or Regal. In fact, with a projector, you don’t have to worry about the smell of Arby’s roast beef the person behind you snuck into Tenet. Instead, you can watch actual good movies like Palm Springs with your large adult sons. Or, in case the little ones tag along, rent Scoob!, a movie I’m curious about but don’t have the children to justify watching it on my own.



The AuKing mini projector gets you 55,000 hours of viewing time, or over 6 years consecutive years. It boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon out of nearly 4,000 reviews and supports both HDMI and VGA input. That means all you have to do is hook up a Roku or an Apple TV for endless streaming. You can also connect it to your gaming console of choice or even a PC. At this price, it’s a hell of a steal, but you’ll have to act fast—this deal ends Sunday 10/4. So you only have a few more days to think it over. An impulse buy never hurt anyone.

This deal was originally published in August 2020 and updated with new information on 9/29/2020.

Advertisement

AUKEY 26,800mAh Power Bank H36B3QN9 Image : AUKEY

Portable power bricks come in all sorts of capacities and price points, but many aren’t primed to handle more demanding devices such as laptops. Luckily, AUKEY’s 26,800mAh USB-C Power Bank is designed for just that, delivering 60W of charging power.

That’s good enough to charge modern MacBooks and many other laptops, not to mention a Nintendo Switch (while playing), tablets, smartphones, and any other smaller portable devices. Whether you’re planning a trip anytime soon or just want to have a backup handy, this versatile and compact (just 6.46” long) brick can do the trick.

Right now, save 30% off the list price by using promo code H36B3QN9 at checkout.

Advertisement

Nubwo Stereo Gaming Headset Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you need to keep it down at night or you’re training your ear for the pitter patter of your enemies, a gaming headset is ideal to keep around. This Nubwo N7 stereo headset is only $17, making it perfect for first time buyers or as backup for your daily drivers. It features an adjustable noise cancelling microphone and soft foam cups on the ears to give it staying power on your head. This 3.5mm headset works with anything that has a headphone jack, so whether you’re Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, or mobile, you’re good to go.

Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse Image : Quentyn Kennemer

One of the most annoying things that can happen in the middle of a firefight is having your mouse cable snagged when you’re trying to land a headshot. Eliminate the chance altogether with a wireless mouse like Logitech’s G604, which is down to $70 on a $30 discount. This mouse works over both Bluetooth and Logitech’s proprietary Lightspeed Wireless, which offers 1ms response times to eliminate as much input lag as possible. The 16K HERO sensor gives you accuracy, sensitivity, and range. The mouse also lasts quite a while on its lone AA battery requirement: up to 240 hours in Lightspeed mode or a whopping five months on Bluetooth.

Advertisement

If you’re blessed enough to own a Switch (love my Coral Lite) you know it’s important to protect it and keep it safe especially if you travel. Best Buy has a few cases on sale to do just that.



If you’re a Lite user like me this Official Nintendo Carry Case ($15) is what you need. It comes in grey and also has a screen protector to keep your favorite toy scratch-free. It zips up and has a few slots to tote extra games around. You’ll save $5 on this deal.

For the classic Switch user, this Hard Case ($27) from RDS Industries is $13 off and also has space for additional cartridges. But this case comes with a GripStand platform to prop your device up to get a proper view while you game on the go. You’ll also get two thumb buttons as a nice upgrade to your Jot-Con sticks.

Advertisement

These will ship for $4.

Animal Crossing Stainless Steel Water Bottle Image : Sheilah Villari

Grinding for bells is hard work and you probably break a sweat while doing it. Keeping cool on your island paradise is important and this officially licensed Animal Crossing water bottle from Controller Gear can do just that. Take $5 off this travel-friendly double-wall stainless steel bottle. It holds up to seventeen ounces, is sweat-free, and keeps beverages both hot and cold. This adorable bottle has all your townie faves including my beloved K.K. Slider. It was built for a life on the move so you know it will hold up while you’re digging for fossils, catching bugs, or even fishing. Easy to clean and it’s durable for even the toughest of journies no matter your hemisphere.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition Image : Bandai Namco

If you’ve ever played Super Smash Bros. and said to yourself, “I wish these were all anime characters instead,” Jump Force Deluxe Edition is for you. Well, maybe. While it’s more akin to a traditional arcade fighting game like Mortal Kombat or even Dragon Ball FighterZ, the premise is undoubtedly similar: Here are a bunch of characters you’re familiar with. Now make them fight. Outside the fighting, however, your Shonen faves—including Dragon Ball Z’s Goku, Monkey D. Luffy of One Piece (ya-yo ya-yo) origin, and Naruto from Naruto—can explore an AI-filled hub world. But the clear focus is on fighting, even if it is simplistic.



As Kotaku’s Mike Fahey notes in his review:

Advertisement

Jump Force is one of the most newbie-friendly 3D free-roaming fighting games I’ve encountered. There are two attack buttons, light and strong, which players can pound to perform auto-combos. There’s a throw button, which is useful for when the opposition tries to hide behind the block button (R1). L1 allows players to chase their foes or escape, if they have enough meter to allow for it. Holding R2 charges the super meter and, in combination with the controller’s face buttons, executes special attacks. Pressing the right analog stick down awakens a fighter and transforms them should they possess an alternate form. It might seem like a lot written out, but it’s incredibly easy to pick up.

Evidently, Jump Force won’t be seen at any EVO tournaments in the foreseeable future, pandemic or not. Still, it’s classic otaku fun to see anime/manga characters who wouldn’t ordinarily interact at all arise from the screen/pages and come together to beat each other to a pulp. If that sounds fun to you, you can pick up Jump Force Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch from Best Buy for $40—a 20% discount off the list price. Considering it just came out last month, this may be just the price drop you were waiting for, whether out of curiosity or good ol’ fashioned nostalgia for worlds you haven’t seen in a while.

As we await the arrival of the long-rumored Switch Pro, along with its dimensions and specs, it’s my opinion the Switch Lite is the best way to play Nintendo games in 2020. Now, before you denounce me in a fit of rage, put one in your hands for a few minutes of Mario Galaxy or Burnout Paradise and you’ll see what I mean. Back in stock on Amazon in the Coral variant for the retail price of $200, you can do just that without getting swindled by a price-gouging third party seller.



Advertisement

The lightweight and truly portable handheld gaming console is reminiscent of the PS Vita hardware-wise, down to the actual D-pad as opposed to the discrete up/down/right/left buttons on the Switch proper. Though it’s admittedly disappointing there’s no way to output Switch Lite games to the TV due to hardware constraints, I haven’t missed the functionality since I traded up my launch day Switch. Since a lot of Switch games look better on other platforms, mobility is the system’s primary advantage anyway. I haven’t regretted my purchase, and I doubt you will either.

Cavity Sam Image : Sheilah Villari

First off, how did I just never know the Operation character’s name is Cavity Sam? That just adds a layer to how disturbing this is. Who’s the audience for this? Are there Operation enthusiasts clamoring for a Funko of a cadaver? This is quite possibly the most unnerving toy they’ve released to date. I mean Funko’s have their own weirdness with each recreation being a full dead-eyed version of the source material and I’ve only ever really found it works for animals. But hey, to each their own. If you a board game junkie and need a frightening figure to grace your space Cavity Sam is for you. I just hope he doesn’t haunt your dreams.

Good ‘Ol Sam is a preorder and will be released on October 17. Prime members will get free shipping.

Advertisement

The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive) Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m not about children but I am about The Child, and I know I’m not alone. This officially licensed six pin pack is exclusive to Amazon. Is this a good deal? Yes, very much so. These enamel pins are normally $10 each. So grabbing this for $25 is kind of a steal.



These pins are about an inch in size and have a backer with the basemetal. Only 10,000 packs were made and the collector’s packaging will be numbered. The Child is featured in these poses: napping in the pod, eating the frog, sipping on soup, pushing buttons, and using the force. You can’t deny how adorable he and these pins are no matter how hard you try. You can’t fight the cute so you might as well buy this pack and share with your pals from a galaxy far far away.

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Advertisement

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re looking for a gaming headset, this Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is $25 off at Best Buy right now, bringing it down to $75. Compatible with all major gaming consoles, PC, and mobile, the Kraken Tournament Edition includes a USB audio interface housing all your volume controls. This set has customizable bass, too, allowing you to tweak the boom in your ears across 17 different levels.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Have you heard? Microsoft bought Zenimax Studios, reportedly for an earth-shattering $7.5 billion in cold, hard cash. With the acquisition, Microsoft gets full control of everything under that banner, including Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, and more. Those studios are responsible for some of the most fun games this generation produced, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout 4 (and 76 now, apparently, but I’ve personally given up), The Evil Within, and Dishonored. And while we haven’t gotten a new single player Elder Scrolls game since the Xbox 360, we know Elder Scrolls 6 is on the way, and Bethesda is working on other exciting new IPs like Starfield.

The other leg of this news is that all the games from these studios, like any first party Microsoft studio, will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass Ultimate was already one of the hottest deals going in gaming before the news, and even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $26 at Eneba (currently $45 on Amazon), you’ll enjoy all the benefits for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, hundreds of first- and third-party games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.

Existing subscribers of both Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play with over 50 days left on their memberships can also grab 1 year of EA Play (which converts to 4 months of Game Pass Ultimate) for $27 from the site.

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC Image : CD Projekt RED

Advertisement

As it often does for hot new games, Amazon is taking $10 off pre-orders for Cyberpunk 2077, the ambitious open-world game by CD Projekt Red, makers of the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Your total is $50 with the deal, and that goes whether you buy on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it has since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. Pre-order now, and Amazon will offer you the lowest price if it drops again before release date.

Advertisement

Skeleton Decorations Sale Image : Wayfair

It’s October which means if you didn’t start celebrating in September it’s now officially Halloween. Yes, the entire month. If you haven’t already begun decorating now’s a great time to do so. I’ve become kind of obsessed with these skeletons from Wayfair over the last day. Since my favorite holiday will be very different this year we might as well have a little fun even if it’s just at our own homes. Check out over three thousand skeleton figures in all forms and find the perfect one for your haunted house.

This Posable Halloween Skeleton ($40) is 25% off and looks like they are just having a great undead existence. We should all be so lucky. This is one full body piece made of plastic and has poseable joints, so hilarity can ensue. It’s easy to take apart and put together if need be, weighs about three pounds, and stands about forty-eight inches high.

Advertisement

Shriek’s his name and I bet you can guess his game. Grab this screaming torso of bones for a grotesque additional to your yard or garden. Hand-painted and cast in resin Shriek is the perfect mascot for 2020. He’s eleven inches long, six inches high, and weighs two pounds so easy to move around wherever you need to do some scaring.

It’s not just human skeletons having all the fun, animals are right there with them. If you’re a fan of those inflatable yard decorations there’s plenty to pick from. This Inflatable Skeleton Dinosaur ($90) is six feet tall and is more of a cutesy spooky vibe. It’s pretty adorable even while gripping the jack-o-lantern. It lights up for all to see when the sun sets and is self-inflating so easy to set up and takedown. This will be the talk of the neighborhood and great for photo ops all October.

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

What hasn’t Samsung made? We know they make a lot of different things very well and this Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum is no different. Today at Best Buy take $50 off and get to efficiently and thorough cleaning.

This six-pound cordless vacuum can handle both wet and reusable microfiber pads. The dust filer is 99% effective in trapping dirt, dust, dander, and anything in between. You’ll get about an hour off of a single charge so plenty of time to scurry around hardwood, tile, and carpet. It being so light combined with the 180-degree swivel head makes it a lot easier to maneuver on stairs and all the other hard to reach places. There’s a five-layer HEPA filtration system which is one of the best on the market. The digital display makes it a lot easier to know what’s going on with the vacuum. It tells you not only the battery level but it also monitors as airflow issues, clogs, and missing filters so you’ll be alerted quickly of a problem. The dustbin is dishwasher safe so easy to clean when the time comes.

This item will ship for free.

iHome Desk Lamp With Wireless Charging Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Oh yeah, give me all that sweet device convergence loving, baby. At SideDeal, there’s a trendy desk lamp with Qi wireless charger built into the base of one convenient, sleek, and sexy little thingamajig for just $39. This thing has full-range RGB with temperature control, allowing you to set the perfect mood for each occasion. Take your choice of White or Black.

Money’s tight for a lot of us right now, and many of us are trying to be mindful of where we spend our money. For some, that means taking more of your money offline and putting it into your local shops. It’s the right move, a lot of stores are struggling right now and need our help. Unfortunately, even if you’d like to pull away from online shopping entirely, it’s not always feasible when you need an uncommon item in a pinch. For those moments, or if you’re too far out to make it into your nearest local shops but still want to help, Amazon will give you $10 to spend on Prime Day for every $10 you spend at select small businesses. The credits are only available for the duration of Prime Day, but you can start racking them up now.



If going into your local stores isn’t an option and they don’t offer delivery, there’s a solid selection of goods to get you started. If your pups need some tasty treats, there’s plenty of pet supplies available, or perhaps try out some new products in your skincare routine.

Advertisement

Purea Forehead Thermometer KINJAK4H Image : Andrew Hayward

Thermometers have certainly become less… invasive… over time, and thanks to the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot more infrared, touchless forehead thermometers in the wild. Now you can get your own at a deep discount.



Right now, Purea’s forehead thermometer is just $24 at Amazon when you clip the coupon and input the Kinja Deals exclusive promo code, KINJAK4H. It’s perfect for scanning friends and neighbors, if you own a shop or run community gatherings of any sort, plus you can convert it to a more typical ear thermometer if you prefer.

Purea’s thermometer has a 4.8-star rating across more than 2,200 customer reviews, and it’s 40% off in this exclusive deal.

Advertisement

Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Brush your teeth with a Fairywill Sonic electric toothbrush. Only $26 from a price drop, you can whiten your teeth with 40,000 strokes per minute. It’s soft bristle, so you won’t hurt your gums, has a smart timer, and five modes of brushing for a clean mouth. What are you waiting for?



Amazon Echo Dot 2-Pack DOTPRIME2PK Image : Gabe Carey

It’s happening months later than usual, but we finally know when Amazon’s Prime Day sales extravaganza is taking place: October 13-14. We can expect a non-stop barrage of bargains across those days, but Amazon is already dripping out some early deals.



Advertisement

Right now, Amazon Prime members can snag a two-pack of Echo Dot devices for just $40 using promo code DOTPRIME2PK. That’s a $60 savings over buying the two compact smart speakers without a discount, and that’ll give you access to the Alexa voice assistant over a wider spread of your home. Just add two Dots to your cart and then pop in the code at checkout.

These aren’t the brand new models that were announced last week with a globe-like design, much like the larger new standard Echo. However, these little pucks have been top sellers over the last two years, and this is a hell of a deal exclusively for Prime members.

Plush Donut Pet Cushion Image : Sheilah Villari

My dog’s favorite bed is on sale and it can be your floof’s favorite too. All sizes are on sale but depending on how big your good boy or girl is the price will fluctuate a little, $17-$28. It’s still a good deal on one of the softest and comfiest beds my pooch has ever had.

Advertisement

The medium bed is what my old Jack Russell now has and it’s hard to get him off it. Not because he’s thirteen but because it’s so cozy. He prefers this over the bed now. The donut shape obviously makes it ideal if your pet is a little cinnamon roll all curled up when they sleep. But there’s plenty of support if they like to stretch out too. It’s lightweight and easy to move around or even take with you if they need it on a trip or for boarding. It’s faux shag fur and self-warming. It’s deep enough to get a little burrowing action on if you’ve got a digger on your hands. There’s a variety of colors to choose from to match it to your decor and it’s got an anti-skid bottom so it’s all good on wood floors or tile. It’s easy to clean and can go right in the washer and be tumble dried. Your pet deserves the best and when you get to save a little to give them that all the better.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Accent Pillows 2-Day Sale Image : Wayfair

One of the easiest ways to redecorate or spruce up a room is an accent pillow. It’s also relatively inexpensive which is a huge plus when wanting to revamp your home. For the next two days comb through more than 450 accent pillows at Wayfair and find the perfect one or three to breathe new life into a dull space.

Advertisement

This is also a great time to bulk up your holiday pillow collection if you’re one of those enthusiastic people who start decorating November 1. Here are a few of Wayfair’s top sellers if you need some inspiration and are unsure of the new motif you’d like to go for.

A fan favorite for customers are these Mccullough Square Cotton Pillows ($18). They come in eight different colors so you’re sure to find one that matches your abode. There’s also something very Twin Peaks about these and now I know you can’t unsee it. You get the cover and the insert which means these are easy to clean.

These Kingman Cotton Throw Pillows ($22) are another crowd-pleaser at 62% off. They come in three colors, all cotton, and have a soft cozy vibe to them. While they are cotton just like the previous pillows these ones will need to be dry cleaned if you have an oopsie.

Advertisement

This Daysha Shag Cotton Throw Pillow ($24) takes me back. I had one just like this growing up except it was bright pink. This one is obviously a little more demur but no less fun. Take 54% off this peacock blue one and no worries because it is machine washable.

Free two-day shipping on these items.

Reusable 2.5PM Face Mask Filters (10-Pack) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you have a face mask with filters, you’ll probably need to replace them at some point. At MorningSave, a pack of 10 reusable and replaceable filters costs just $9. These 5-layer filters protect up to 2.5PM (fine particulate matter) with activated carbon, which is supposed to be more effective at absorbing toxic airborne gases. You can wash and reuse the filters after a couple of wears, too, but don’t go too long without replacing them altogether. Order your pack at SideDeal if you’re running low.

Advertisement

20% off Sitewide MASTURDEBATE Image : Bellesa

Bellesa knows it’s been a very stressful few days given ::gestures all around:: everything, especially if you watched the debate. Engage in some self-care, detox from the news or social media, and just relax for a bit. Until Sunday take 20% off anything at the site disconnect and buzz off. Just use the code MASTURDEBATE at checkout.

Gentlemen, we talk a lot about the Satisfyer for the ladies but did you know there’s one for you too? The Satisfyer Men Heat Vibration ($55) is warm, soft, and comfy. What about that doesn’t sound amazing? There are seventy vibes, three warming levels to select from for the ultimate relaxation vacation. Blow off as much steam as you need to just make sure to clean your toys when you’re done.

Advertisement

Everything from Bellesa is beautifully made and exceptional in every way, that’s not an exaggeration. I’m back on my rabbit nonsense and the Diosa ($87) is pretty spectacular. If you’re into dual stimulation it doesn’t get much better than this. While I love my Nirvana wand I like to mix it up and I’ve been feeling frisky with Diosa’s seven vibe settings and Bellesa’s signature velvety-smooth silicone. You really can’t go wrong with blended orgasms now can you?

Free shipping on all orders with this code as well which works until Sunday.

Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks Image : Fenry Beauty

For a short time, it seems like Fenty Beauty is having a sale on select items and their Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks are $18, down from their original price of $25. You can use them as a blush or highlight, and because the goddess Robyn Rihanna Fenty created them, they look great on every skintone—light or dark! There are 15 shades to choose from, so what are you even waiting for?

Advertisement

25mg USDA Organic CBD Oil KINJA50

If you’ve never tried CBD, after this week’s presidential debate, now seems like a good time to start. USDA-certified Cornbread Hemp’s full spectrum CBD oil is organic and contains no more than 0.3% THC, making it fully compliant with federal and state law. Using our exclusive promo code KINJA50, you can try it out for yourself in 25mg per serving tinctures, and receive a new bottle every month on your doorstep starting at $38. While this discount doesn’t apply to the half-sized 25mg or extra strength 50mg bottles, it does bring the full capacity down to an even lower price than your cheapest option.



As for the oil itself, it’s recommended you place it under your tongue for about a minute, letting it absorb into your mouth and quickly take effect. That said, CBD oil can also dissolve in fats like butter or whole milk, so my favorite thing to do with it is make a creamy concoction and mix it into my favorite Stash sweet honeydew green tea for a pleasantly warming sensation during these increasingly cool autumn nights. As Cornbread Hemp’s co-founder Jim Higdon explained to me in an email, their distilled CBD oil is designed to help you focus on your screen as we all tirelessly work from home amid the ongoing pandemic. But don’t take my word for it, see for yourself here—no commitments asked.

Advertisement

15% off September’s Best Vibes BESTSELLER Image : Bellesa

From now until the end of September take 15% over 30 of Bellesa’s best selling vibes and even lubes. All the crowd-pleasers are included like the Satisfyer Pro 2 ($50). Just remember to use the code BESTSELLER at checkout just in case it doesn’t prompt you. But there’s quite the variety here so it’s not all just for the ladies.

You’ve asked and I’ve heard you so let’s spotlight the Satisfyer Men 2.0 ($33). Gentlemen, you tweeted me and I listened. This is Bellesa’s top budget masturbator. Stimulate yourself and your savings. The interchangeable sleeve feels like the real deal and it’s a pretty demure design so no one is the wiser. Easy to clean, easy to use. You’ll love it, I promise.

G/O Media may get a commission Satisfyer Men 2.0 Buy for $33 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code BESTSELLER

Let me go ahead and include one of my favorites too, the Nirvana by Bellesa ($101). And it’s already on sale so you get it at an even deeper discount. I love everything Bellesa has designed. These ladies really know that they’re doing but this Nirvana Wand is tops. Combining tech and function it’s a fan favorite for a reason. It’s truly my wand and only.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Nirvana Wand Buy for $101 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code BESTSELLER

Free shipping for orders over $29.

Libra Pleasure Box Image : Ella Paradis

If you’re a Libra during Libra season, you should get your hands on a Bijoux Indiscrets Pleasure box from Ella Paradis. It’s only $20, and includes a gemstone to cast witchy spells with, an orgasm balm, and a vibrating bullet to really go to higher heights. Realize your inner beauty and grab this before its gone!

Advertisement

Better Love Little Devil SPICY Image : Sheilah Villari

As the bewitching month approaches what better way to usher in the spookiest time of year than with the Little Devil Bullet from Better Love. Our pals at Ella Paradis are giving it to you for practically nothing too. With the code, SPICY grab it now for just $18. That’s 60% off the original price.

This bullet vibe is as wicked as it is adorable. Channel your dark side in a discrete and clever manner. This smooth silicone little satan vibe has ten different settings and will be as naughty as you want to. Easy to use as it has one button and it’s splash-proof for simple cleaning. This buzzing Beelzebub will need AAA batteries but it’ll be worth it when get to dance with diablo.

Free shipping on all orders.

G/O Media may get a commission Better Love Little Devil Buy for $18 from Ella Paradis Use the promo code SPICY

Advertisement

Rae Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Rae vitamins and dietary supplements are 50% off right now on Target. This brings them down to $15 each, which is lower than you can even find these capsules and drops on Amazon. You can get capsules meant to aid a variety of different lifestyle ailments, from stress to insomnia.



I’m curious about the Rae Beauty ingestible drops, also 50% off, which sounds like snake oil at first glance. A look at the ingredients list shows this is just biotin in liquid form. But, biotin is supposed to have great effects on your hair, skin, and nails, so it makes sense. This flavorless drop form can be consumed alone or with coffee or tea.

Advertisement

They say less is more, and this is never more true than when you are searching through your bag for the one makeup brush you need. If you’re in the market for new makeup brushes, consider skipping the big kits and go for this more eco-friendly and compact 4-in-1 travel brush. It includes smaller lip and blush brushes inside of a larger brush body that includes a sponge applicator and a kabuki on the ends. Normally $16, bring it down to $6 with promo code 60RG821Q— although the link should apply the discount automatically.



You can bring some eco-friendly and skin-friendly measures into your routine this fall with 30% off of this Original MakeUp Eraser kit at Ulta. These reusable erasers just need water to activate and remove cosmetics from your skin, making them sensitive skin-friendly as well as far more sustainable than single-use makeup remover wipes. The set includes seven fall-color erasers for $18, which is a great deal for this popular brand. Plus, just look how pretty they are— those purple hues!

Advertisement

JACHS NY Fall Stretch Tech Pants FPT Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

JACHS NY has a great deal right now on its Fall Stretch Tech pants, now only $39 when you use promo code FPT— that’s a 60% discount.



If you want to stock up, you can get three pairs for $100— these pants come in lots of colors and you can mix and match. You’ll also get free shipping as a part of the bundle with promo code 3PT.

Advertisement

5-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab five of the KN95 masks from Amazon right now for just $12.



These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.

Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Batman day was a week ago, but the Dark Knight still delivers deals the rest of the year. Case in point: right now, you can snag a Blu-ray bundle of 18 animated Batman feature-length films for just $50.



Amazingly, the Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection isn’t comprehensive, which means there are even more Batman cartoon flicks out there. But here you’ll get picks like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman Ninja, and the two-part The Dark Knight Returns. And best of all, the 19-disc set is marked down from the $90 list price right now, making it less than $3 per film.

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Cowboy Bebop was responsible for sparking my anime interest. I’m not the world’s biggest otaku, but between the eccentric characters, the space-noir setting, stylish fighting, and a jazzy soundtrack the protagonists throw their kicks and punches to, it was unlike anything I regularly watched. If you want to check it out, the Blu-Ray collection is only $33 at Amazon. It’s not the longest series ever at 26 episodes, but it’s short and sweet, perfect for a quick weekend binge.

Advertisement



TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Mophie Powerstation 6,040mAh Power Bank (2-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem then by grabbing these two Power Banks for $29.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day, one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight and in three color options you’ll get up to twenty-plus hours of extra power on the go. Charge up to two devices at once with the USB-A and USB-C ports. You and your pal can juice up your phones or if you need to recharge and tablet or wireless headphones all can be done at the same time. This pack comes with two guide books so if you are gifting one the recipient won’t be without a manual.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

RAVPower 40W 4-Port Desktop Charger QC30 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Got more than one device that needs to be charged at the same time? Well, the RAVPower 40W Desktop charger is only $18 with the promo code QC30, bringing the price down to a decent $18. It includes one quick charge 3.0 port, bringing a dead phone or tablet back to 80% charger in about 35 minutes. What are you waiting for? Jump on this deal now!

Eufy Smart Touch Lock PREPD15999 Image : Eufy

Advertisement

What if you can get into your space with the touch of a finger? Well, check out this Eufy Smart Touch Lock. It recognizes your fingerprint in 0.3 seconds and will unlock your door in one second. You have four ways to unlock your door—with your finger, the Eufy security app via Bluetooth, the electronic keyboard, or actual physical key. The lock itself can withstand all types of weather, and does not connect through WiFi, which means your privacy is protected just as much as your house. Lastly, with the promo code PREPD15999, it’ll bring the price down to $160, which is about 20% off the list price.

Ankbit by 1Mii TWS Earbuds 65384LYM Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Whooooooa, this pair of Ankbit earbuds by 1Mii plummets to $16 with promo code 65384LYM, down from a $46 list sticker, and while I can’t vouch for these personally, they’re cheap enough that you can take a chance and not feel bad. These things sport Bluetooth 5.0 AptX sound and IPX5 water resistance, and you’ll get eight hours on a single charge. The biggest shocker might not even be the price tag, though: it’s the fact that its enormous charging case with an LED battery indicator packs 150 hours worth of added playtime. That’s because it doubles as a 2,600mAh power bank that can also charge your smartphone and other devices. Again, only $16.

Advertisement

It’s only been out a week since launch and we’re already seeing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6. Amazon has some 40mm models down to $385, while the 44mm falls to $415, both about $15 off and shipping anywhere between 1-4 weeks out.

The Apple Watch Series 6 runs laps around the competition as far as technology is confirmed. It features everything you love about the Series 5 watch like an ECG heart rate sensor, and also adds new tricks like a blood oxygen sensor and an always-on altimeter, making it more ideal than ever for fitness buffs.