Anker’s Nebula Capsule raised the bar for portable projectors, and now, they’ve taken the guts of that soda can, and put it into a much less expensive home projector.



On paper, the Nebula Prizm’s picture quality stats are a dead ringer for the Capsule’s. It outputs an 800 x 480 picture at 100 lumens, features automatic keystone correction, and has a built-in 5W speaker. However, it lacks an Android OS (you’ll have to use a streaming dongle, or something similar), and it has to be plugged in at all times, since it doesn’t have a battery.

Novelty aside, I could see it being perfect for a kid’s room, or maybe a bedroom or garage where you occasionally want to watch video, but don’t want to keep a TV. And at $86 (down from the usual $130-100 with the promo code PRIZMMAR,) it’s practically an impulse purchase.

If you own a Nintendo Switch or USB-C-powered laptop, a USB-C Power Delivery battery pack is a must. Anker just came out with a brand new one, and you can save $30 today with promo code HYBRID13.



First, the basics. It’s 19,000mAh, includes two PowerIQ USB charging ports, and a 27W USB-C port that can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, or a MacBook Pro a bit slower. And unlike most of Anker’s competitors’ batteries, it also includes a 30W USB-C PD wall charger in the box that can recharge the battery in 3.5 hours, and double as an extra wall charger for your other gadgets.

That’s all well and good, but the PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid has one more trick up its sleeve, one we haven’t seen on any other battery pack: It doubles as a USB data transfer hub. Just switch it into hub mode, and those USB-A charging ports become data ports that can transfer data between your PC and any connected USB hard drives and flash drives. That makes it the most comically large USB-C dongle in the world, but even so, that’s a handy skill, and means you’ll have one less thing to pack when you travel.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Our desks have limited real estate and Twelve South’s PowerPic respects that and bundles the utility of a Qi charger with the the wholesome look of a picture frame. Right now, Amazon’s selling it for $53, about a dollar off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

This particular charger can house a 5x7 image and outputs 10W to devices that support it. But just a heads up, this unit doesn’t come with a wall adapter. So you’ll need something to connect the cable to the wall.



Photo: Amazon

One day, everything that plugs into your laptop, tablet, or phone will use USB-C, but that utopia is a long way off, my friends. In the meantime though, I’m sorry to report that you’re going to need some dongles or adapters, and this 5-in-1 hub from Anker consolidates all of them into a single, affordable device.

Clip the coupon and use exclusive promo code KINJA8334 to get it for $22, and enjoy a couple of USB ports, an SD card slot, a microSD slot, and an HDMI port on your MacBook, iPad Pro, and basically anything else that uses USB-C.

Graphic: Amazon

We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s very rare to see individual bulbs for more than $10 off, so stock up before today’s $12 discount expires. This is about as good a deal as you’ll ever expect to see on individual bulbs outside of major holiday sale events.



Note: The $38 deal is being offered by a few third party sellers, but if they sell out, Amazon’s also discounting it to $42 directly, which is a solid deal as well.

Photo: Amazon

As far as I’m concerned, an enameled dutch oven is right up there with a good knife and great spatula in the hierarchy of must-own kitchen gear, and you can get a 7 qt enameled oven from Cuisinart for an all-time low $61 today on Amazon.



These things are on approximately 99% of all wedding registries, so even if you already own one yourself, they could make great gifts. They’re oven safe for up to 500 degrees, and they even work on induction cooktops, so you can use them in a lot of different ways.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do you have a kitchen? Yeah? Then you should check out this one-day Amazon sale, featuring a grab bag of kitchen accessories from KitchenAid, Amco, Faberware, and more. You should head over to Amazon to check out the sale, but here are a few favorites of ours.



I own this Misto sprayer, which basically turns olive oil into an aerosol, so you don’t have to keep cooking spray around.

Amco’s Rub-a-Way bar is basically a block of metal shaped like a piece of soap, but it’s surprisingly effective at neutralizing strong kitchen smells like garlic from your hands.

A classic for a reason, Taylor’s oven thermometer will ensure that you’re actually baking foods at the temperature you think you are.

Everyone should own a pizza wheel. If it’s shaped like a circular saw, all the better.

Hate removing herb leaves from their stems? Of course you do. This thing makes it way easier.

This container features a strainer on top to separate solids from your pan drippings, and a quick release escape hatch on the bottom for easy gravy access.

A good set of measuring cups is a key pillar of sanity, and these from KitchenAid feature easy-pour spouts, and easy-to-read markings.

You can’t even think about serving guac to your guests that wasn’t mixed in a stone mortar and pestle, right?

And if your kitchen gear is just in bad shape generally, you can replace the whole lot of it with this $28 KitchenAid accessory pack.

We’ve barely begun to scratch the surface scrape the pan here, so head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals before they overcook.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Decanters will always be classy. Take a bottle of $10 whiskey, put it in a decanter, and it instantly looks like it’s worth more. This Godinger Globe Whiskey Decanter Set is down to just $50 today. It has world map etching and a ship inside the bottle, so it’ll look like you paid a lot more than you did.



But if you really want to be classy, I’d recommend Lagavulin 16, Oban 18, and, if you’re feelin’ super saucy, Ardbeg Airigh Nam Beist. Shout out to all my single malt bros out there. (Don’t get Blue Label. That’s the sign of an amateur.)

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Waste King makes some of the most highly rated garbage disposals on Amazon, and this 1/2 horsepower model is down to $57 in today’s Gold Box. I’m not sure how powerful half a horse would be, but reviewers seem satisfied to the tune of a 4.3 star average.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I can’t pinpoint exactly when it happened, but sometime in the past year or so, air fryers seemed to graduate from a kitchen novelty to a widespread phenomenon, almost on the same level as the Instant Pot. There are air fryer cookbooks now! They’re apparently the best way to reheat pizza! And that’s in addition to the obvious, fryer-adjacent uses like french fries, chicken wings, and my personal favorite, fried pickles.



This highly rated model from Habor is down to $60 today with promo code YYO8S4IY, so go put a crisp on your favorite foods, no oil required.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

For the next seven days, Sephora is trading in their Weekly Wow deals for a Daily Wow — which, wow. First up in a long line of discounts to come is Urban Decay’s Vice Lipstick. The cult-favorite brand’s lipstick comes in six different finishes, all with a creamy texture and intense saturation, and a range of hues from the bold and the bright to the muted and subtle. Get one, or a whole bunch, today only for $10, half off its regular price of $19.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 40% off at checkout, plus an extra 10% off with promo code EXTRA10. We’re talking $10 belts, $16 shirts, $24 pants, so load up!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have an Akira fan on your holiday shopping list, you won’t find a better gift than this stunning 35th anniversary hardcover comic box set. The 2,500+ pages are the most faithful recreations of the originals that you can buy:



The Akira 35th Anniversary set is the definitive way to read Akira, reproducing the art at better quality than any previous version. It also retains the original right-to-left reading format and Katsuhiro Otomo’s original hand-drawn sound effects for the first time and features a newly-revised translation to get as close as possible to the originally-intended reading experience.

Amazon’s $100 price is a whopping $40-$70 less than usual, and within $10 of an all-time low. It’s already backordered though, so this one probably won’t be around for long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$15-$20 discounts on hit, first party Nintendo Switch games don’t come around every day, so if you don’t own Breath of the Wild ($40), Splatoon 2 ($40), or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe ($45) yet, you should absolutely change that today before these deals sell out. Seriously, Breath of the Wild is one of the best games ever made. You should buy a Switch specifically to play it.



They’re all being sold via Daily Steals’ Facebook marketplace, which is a little odd, but I’ve bought things from there myself. Just note this small caveat from the product descriptions:

These games are regionally unlocked and all content is available. You may receive games from the following regions: USA, MSE, UAE, LTN. The only variance in these games is the case they come in. Game and case are in English.

Will Mpow’s EG3 gaming headset match the sound quality of a HyperX Cloud? Of course not. Do you want fancy LED lights? Try something from Razer. But if you’re on a budget and want to experience 7.1 surround sound (which really helps in games like Fortnite and PUBG), you can’t beat $19. Just use promo code MPOWEG3P at checkout to get the deal.

Deals You May Have Missed

By pairing a couple of standard USB chargers with a super-powerful 60W USB-C Power Delivery port, Aukey built one of the most practical and future-proof desktop charging hubs you can buy. Get it for $36 today with promo code AUKPD070.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on yesterday’s 4K monitor deal, this 32" LG is actually $10 cheaper today, and it’s even bigger. While it lacks HDR and an IPS panel like the Dell, it does have AMD FreeSync, which would make it ideal for gaming if you have a compatible GPU.

If you don’t have cable, but don’t want to miss out on March Madness on CBS, or other programming on Fox, ABC, NBC, PBS, and other over-the-air networks, you can watch them in HD with this $8 amplified antenna.



If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes an amp that should add a few miles of range. Promo code QYUXLW6S brings it down to just $8, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an amplified antenna.

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was recently replaced by the HL2395DW, and the new model is on sale for its best price ever.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

Photo: Niklas Rhöse ( ( (Unsplash)

It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box for the entire life of their subscription. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

WESN’s micro blade was one of our readers’ favorite Kickstarter projects last year, and now, the company has followed up that tiny knife with a great looking, full-sized upgrade.

The WESN Allman is perfectly sized and weighted to fit in your hand, and the ball bearing-mounted blade flips open with the flick of a flipper tab. Backers can choose between a titanium or a G10 fiberglass handle, and earlybird prices start at $75.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The pro of using a tumbler over a traditional water bottle is, obviously, the straw. The con, therefore, is an increased risk of spills, since the straw needs to have a place to go. But the Contigo Autoclose Tumbler has completely solved that problem, thus creating a tumbler that’s pretty much perfect. And right now, you can get one in the Lilac color combination for just $11.



The brand, which also makes our readers’ favorite travel mug, has employed Autoclose technology to allow the lid to seal up the dread straw space when the straw is removed, so you can shake or mix your drink to your heart’s content. Also, this tumbler is double walled, so no need to sweat any slippery condensation that might cause it to slip out of your hands. If it does somehow fall, though, that’s OK; the tumbler is also made out of shatterproof plastic.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Spring is within sight, but let’s be real: It’s still cold outside. So even though Mountain Hardwear is taking up to 50% off a selection of past season styles, you could probably still use many of the on-sale items right now, and for future winters to come. So load up on outdoor gear, including tents and sleeping bags, plus a whole bunch of outerwear, gloves, hats, and more to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

March Madness is coming up soon, but really, there’s no such thing as a bad time to rep your school on your shirt. Right now at Fanatics, you can get two long-sleeved shirts (because it’s cold out) for $33 with promo code KINJANCAA, plus free shipping. These tees are $25 for one; you don’t have to be a math major to know that’s a good deal. So get your alma mater’s shirt in two different colors, or if your devotions are divided between multiple schools, get a shirt for each. Or, you could get the shirt of your school’s rival and do some weird voodoo-type stuff to it before the big game — I don’t know what you’re into, and I’m not here to judge.

Graphic: Chelsea stone

Going outside in winter is hard enough. Make it easier on yourself by stocking up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer, where select items for men and women are 50% off right now. Not to mention, the site’s entire clearance section is an extra 50% off with promo code POWDER50. So load up on layers of clothes and go enjoy the final few weeks of winter sports and adventuring while you still can.

Image: HauteLook

Brooks makes one of our favorite running shoes, and today, HauteLook is marking down a selection of similar men’s and women’s running styles from the brand. Most styles are under $80, with a few priced as low as $60, so race over to these flash events to score a pair of new sneakers before they sell out.



Image: Amazon

There is a light at the end of the seemingly never-ending skincare tunnel, literally. The Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask is a breakout-clearing marvel (and one of our favorite collagen-boosters), and now, it’s available on Amazon for just $22. The mask covers your entire mug, and delivers powerful targeted blue light, effectively zapping acne-causing bacteria, and red light, which reduces inflammation. The whole treatment is gentle enough for daily use, and it’s safe for those who are prone to irritation. Plus, it sort of makes you look like Iron Man.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

At the intersection of “cute” and “comfortable,” you will find Clarks. And right now, the footwear brand is taking up to 60% off clearance items for men, women, and kids, plus an extra 10% off your clearance purchase with promo code OUTLET. Treat your feet to new boots, loafers, slip-ons, and more from this shoo-in of a sale before it’s over.

Image: REI

It already made sense to join REI’s Co-op membership program; for just $20, you’re a member for life, and have access to perks like a 10% back annual dividend, access to in-store REI Garage Sales, and special pricing on REI Outdoor School classes and REI Adventures trips. But now through March 21, it makes even more sense to join, because you can pretty much do it for free.

Make a purchase of at least $100 at REI during that time period, plus add the $20 membership to your cart, and use promo code JOINREI to snag the deal. You’ll then receive $20 toward your next purchase in the form of a member bonus card, which basically cancels out your membership sign-up fee. At that point, all that’s left to do is get outside and do something fun will all your new REI gear and status. Happy trails!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In terms of sheer power and graphical capability, nothing can top the Xbox One X. So if you want to experience modern games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in their full 4K HDR glory, you can save $150 today on a bundle that includes a copy of PUBG, the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fortnite works with Android gaming controllers now, and SteelSeries’ Stratus is one of your best options if you don’t have a spare Xbox One gamepad lying around. Just pair it to your phone or tablet, and never suffer through on-screen joysticks and buttons again. $30 is within about $1 of the best price ever, so pull the trigger before the price goes back up.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I realize that you’re not used to paying $99 for a board game, but you should make an exception for Gloomhaven. It’s Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! It was also a finalist in our recent board game Co-Op on The Inventory. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The thing is though, even when retailers have it in stock (and Amazon has not for the last few weeks), it frequently costs $140+, and we’ve only seen it drop down to $100 a couple of times before (and briefly, at that), so Massdrop’s $90 deal is worth taking advantage of.

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.

Screenshot: Kotaku

Forza Horizon 4 is amazing, and you can be off to the races for the best price ever today. Just $30 gets you a massive map (which our deal researcher Corey, who just went to Scotland, says is eerily accurate), four seasons, over 450 cars, and free new content every week.

Forza Horizon 4 Is Amazing I have played 40 hours of Forza Horizon 4. I love it. I made a 22-minute video about how much I… Read more Read

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s new MacBook Air may be boring, but it’s a thin little workhorse with a bigger, better screen and a faster processor than the 12" MacBook, which might just hit your laptop Goldilocks zone. And unlike the MacBook Pro, it comes with TouchID (yay!) without the obnoxious Touch Bar (yay!).



If the price was scaring you away, Amazon (which as of a couple months ago officially sells Apple products) is taking