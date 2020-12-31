Thursday's Best Deals: LG 4K Monitor, Google Nest Audio 2-Pack, Crash Team Racing, Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies, Style & Co Dress Boots, Aukey Power Bank, and More

An LG 4K monitor and Google Nest Audio 2-pack lead Thursday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Promoted Deal: Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

Walmart+, the popular retail chain’s recently launched membership, includes a few benefits that make signing up more than worthwhile.



Among these is free delivery from your Walmart store*. Delivery is usually available same-day and within an hour window. That means you can run out of coffee after breakfast and get some delivered to your door before you’re hit by the afternoon slump.

Advertisement

A Walmart+ membership is $13 a month or $98 a year, which works out to just $2 a week*. Try it out free for 15 days, no strings attached, and gain access to every Walmart+ membership benefit without committing to a full month or year. Sign up at www.walmart.com/plus or download the Walmart app.

*$35 minimum. Restrictions apply.

**Annual plan only. Calculated based on 52 weeks.

25% Off Klim Products Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’re looking to give your home gaming setup makeover, Amazon is currently running a 25% off sale on Klim accessories. The deal has a little bit of everything that you’d need to refresh your desk. You can grab a rechargeable wireless keyboard for $30, an RGB gaming mouse for $22, or a USB desk microphone for just $15. This is also a pretty good way to get a new chair for cheap. Amazon has both Klim’s gaming chair down to $280 and its ergonomic office chair at $128. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a chance that something in here might fit the bill.

Advertisement

If you’ve been holding out on bringing a 4K TV into your home, maybe one of your new year’s resolutions should be to increase the resolution of your go-to set. Luckily, crisp 4K sets are much more affordable these days, and Best Buy has a pair of prime entry-level options right now.



Advertisement

Today, you can snag a TCL 55” 4 Series LED 4K TV or a Hisense 55” H6510G LED 4K TV for $320 apiece, with an identical savings of $80 off each respective list price. On paper, they look nearly identically equipped: both are Android-powered Smart TVs with built-in streaming apps, both have LED panels with HDR support, both come with voice remotes, and both offer 3 HDMI ports.

The TCL model has a slightly higher star rating from Best Buy customers, but ultimately both have lots of positive reviews from buyers. If you’re on the hunt for a budget 4K set for sharper streaming media and games, you can’t go wrong with either one here.

27" LG 4K LED Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

So you’ve looked at your games, but have you ever really looked at them? I mean, have you ever just dug your head right in there and admired every single detail. I hope the answer is no, because that would probably mean you have irreparably damaged your eyes to some degree, but here’s a better way to get a close look. BuyDig has a 27" LG 4K monitor on sale for $447, down from $700. If resolution is your priority when it comes to gaming, something like this is the way to go. It includes a specific Game Mode meant to optimize your screen for gaming and FreeSync technology, which helps reduce stutters and tearing. This 60Hz monitor will give you a crystal clear view of your favorite games with accurate colors and a Black Stabilizer that help brighten up overly dark spaces. Grab one if you want to literally see what all the fuss is about.

Aukey 20,000mAh Power Bank Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve been reviewing Aukey products the last few weeks and I’m consistently blown away with their quality. They not only do what they say, they look good while doing it. All sleek and compact. The 20,000mAh Power Bank is one of them. Like many of us, I do so much on my phone and I’m not always near an outlet when I do so. This power bank has saved my butt a time or two and it’s currently 40% off for Prime Members at $36.

This is a universal charger with three USB-A slots and is powered up via USB-C or micro-USB port. This is the larger size of the two they offer and chargers faster than others I’ve had. Expect to get about seven full charges for your phones and just about ten for an iPad/tablet. It’s slim so it’ll easily fit in a pocket or purse. It’s also easy to see how much juice you have left with the LED indicator. As with all Aukey items it’s built with safeguards so no overheating or overcharging. And you’ll get a user manual and a twenty-four-month warranty.

Advertisement

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

With only 2 days left in 2020 *hysterical applause*, you may be thinking about spending your Christmas money on something practical. Whether you’re working from home or enduring Zoom classes in college or high school, it might finally be time to upgrade that ol’ clunker of a laptop, or since you’re stuck at home anyway maybe you’re considering a desktop PC where you’d get more raw power for less. But then you’d need a monitor and some accessories, of course. Luckily you can buy all of these things and more in HP’s Red Tag sale, offering its last major discounts of the year.



As I mentioned yesterday, the best-reviewed (according to Laptop Mag) HP Envy x360 is marked down 29% using the promo code WINTRSAV5. While this code only applies to select PCs $599 and up, that includes a great deal of the items featured in the sale. The base Spectre x360, the company’s flagship convertible Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford recommended when it first came out in late 2019, is just over $800 using the same coupon at checkout. Normally, that laptop would set you back a whole $1,150. For a midrange PC, the Pavilion Desktop ain’t too shabby either, boasting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, RX Vega 11 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of hard drive storage paired with a 256GB SSD (the latter is mostly reserved for the operating system I’m guessing). As for monitors, you can supersize your screen real estate to a full 27 inches with a 2560 x 1440 IPS panel for only $240—$90 off the list price—when you buy the HP 27mq. Combine it with a PC and you’ll save an extra 10%.

Advertisement

There’s plenty to go around, and although HP runs sales like this often featuring many of the same products, it’s worth highlighting some of the standouts given that these offers end January 5. Before you know it, you’ll be back at work or spring classes without the gear to get you through it. For a more comprehensive guide to the best deals from HP’s Red Tag event, our own Andrew Hayward curated a complete roundup here.

Mpow M30 Earbuds HNMHPVEQ Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real holiday treat from the company is their M30 Earbuds. They’re just $20 when you clip the coupon and use the code HNMHPVEQ. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires tomorrow and it only works on the black color.

$20 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling so ideal for travel and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Photo : Andrew Liszewski/Gizmodo

Advertisement

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun. Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but they’re down to $278 today on Amazon. I’ve been testing them for the past couple weeks, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.



In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

This deal was originally published on 12/9/2020 and updated with new information on 12/29/2020.

Nulaxy Laptop Stand Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

I’ve been a laptop user across more than a decade of working from home, and … yes, that’s right, my back is messed up. How did you know? Too often, I’ve been lulled to working from bed or a cushy couch and felt the effects not long after.

If you’re working from home right now, avoid the trap of thinking that just plopping down anywhere with your laptop is going to provide a same-quality experience. A proper desk setup is still helpful even when you’re not at your usual desk, providing not only the framework for better posture but also potentially improved productivity.

Right now, this Nulaxy laptop stand is on sale for just $20, a 32% savings. It’s identical to the one I bought a few months ago, which helped me define a more compelling desk setup for my daily work, and it’s been really helpful.

Setup is a super-simple process, with the two arms clicking into place inside of the base, and then you have a sturdy riser that raises your screen eyeline while keeping the laptop in place with grippy rubber pads and even aiding with cooling your device. It works just fine with both 13-inch and 15-inch laptops in my own experience, and has little cutouts in the arms to drape cords through.

Advertisement

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m not easily won over by a lot of tech with a “gaming label.” Usually, I just like to make fun of stuff like “gamer mousepads” that appear to be functionally the same as a normal mousepad, but they somehow light up. Gaming mice are legitimately something of value though. As someone who plays PC games like Destiny 2, I genuinely get use out of having extra buttons to map to. If you’re looking for a good gaming mouse, let me show you Logitech’s G502 wireless lightspeed gaming mouse, which is $100 at Amazon. The impressive accessory boasts 1 ms wireless connectivity, making it particularly accurate. Most exciting for me though is its 11 programmable buttons. That level of customization makes this little black and blue guy into a perfect companion for shooters especially.

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones Image : Sheilah Villari

Until January 4 take 50% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who just likes to literally tune out the world. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls so this was a very important feature for me. You’ll get well over 30 hours of playtime off of one charge and the 3-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones these are a great option.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.

Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station KINJA1228 Image : Andrew Hayward

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.

There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

Advertisement

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KINJA1228, you’ll drop it down to just $66. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

If you love Crash Bandicoot so much, why don’t you marry him? I mean, really, why not? Crash seems like a pretty cool guy. He’s funny, brave, and he cares about family. I think your mother would honestly get along with him and he’d just be the life of the party at family gatherings. I’m just saying, there are much worse partners than Crash. Okay fine, if you’re not going to marry him then maybe you can buy Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled instead, which includes a set of Crash pins, for $14. The special edition includes all of the racing game’s digital content, so this is something of a complete version of the game. The set of four enamel pins themselves are quite stylish, showing depicting Crash’s lovable cast of characters with flair. As Beyoncé once sang: If you like it, then you should have put a pin on it.

Advertisement

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer Screenshot : Nintendo

Are you ready to dance? You can get a physical copy of Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer for $30 and I can groove to that news. The spin-off turns Zelda into an action rhythm game where you move and attack on beat. Most importantly, it boasts an absolutely phenomenal soundtrack filled with killer Zelda remixes that will get your head moving. The physical edition comes with all of the game’s DLC to date, which includes extra modes and characters like Skull Kid. It’s a perfect little package for both Zelda fans and those who love the original Crypt of the Necrodancer.

Advertisement

Hori Nintendo Switch P-Pad Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I was confused when I first saw this product. I initially thought it was just a fancy Pikachu Joy-Con skin. Then I remembered something: the Switch doesn’t have a proper D-pad. I’m so used to the layout that I somehow forgot that the left joy-con uses a regular four-button layout in place of a traditional connected cross. If you’re one of those D-pad faithfuls who has not forgotten this fact, you might want to check out Hori’s Switch D-Pad controller. The black and gold controller replaces your normal left-joy con with a version that has a proper D-pad. The only catch is that it’ll only work in handheld mode, so this is strictly for portable players. Like I mentioned up top, the controller also has a Pikachu design that’s just darn cute, frankly.

50% off Nintendo Switch Accessories Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Did you just get a Nintendo Switch over the holidays? Now it’s time to spoil it rotten with accessories. Best Buy is running a flash sale on Switch accessories where you can get a host of Insignia brand options 50% off.

Advertisement

That includes carrying cases, charging docks, and more. I’m especially interested in this $5 travel stand, which is offers a better alternative than relying on the Switch’s flimsy kickstand when playing games in tabletop mode. This $7 ergonomic grip case stands out as well, making the Switch Lite’s joy-cons feel a bit more like a traditional controller. There’s a lot of fun options here that can accentuate your Switch lifestyle, so check it out and go crazy.

Advertisement

Sony First-Party Game Sale Screenshot : Sony

Amazon is running a huge sale on first-party Sony games and everyone is invited. Ghost of Tsushima is here for $40 and it brought chips. The Last of Us Part II is sulking in the corner pretending to have a bad time, but it’s $30. Nioh 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn, both available for $10, have been flirting all night and we all know where that’s going. There’s plenty of other classics here too, just living their best life at a reduced price. Look, it’s been a rough year and everyone just needs to blow off some steam right now, so this end of the year bash is a perfect send-off for PlayStation 4 owners who just want to party with some big exclusives they missed over the years.

Advertisement

Persona 4 Golden (PC Code) XMASGM6 Image : Sega

So you’ve played Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5, and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight. Now all you have left to do is wait for Persona 5 Strikers next year, right? But what if I told you there were four more Persona games? Yes, as it turns out, Persona 5 is the fifth in a series. An incredible discovery, right? If you want to explore this brave new world, Persona 4 Golden is currently on sale on Newegg. You can get a PC code for the game for $13 when you use the code XMASGM6. Persona 4 Golden is an RPG about a group of kids trying to solve a local string of murders that seem to revolve around a world hidden within their TV sets. It’s as wild as you’ve probably come to expect from the series, so give it a whirl if you need more Persona in your life.

G/O Media may get a commission Persona 4 Golden Buy for $13 from Newegg Use the promo code XMASGM6

S.H. Figuarts Freddie Mercury Action Figure Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Whether you’re a lifelong Queen lover or had your fandom jump-started by Bohemian Rhapsody, there’s one thing we can all hopefully agree on: this Freddie Mercury action figure is tremendous.



Capturing the legendary frontman in his iconic Live Aid duds, this Japanese S.H. Figuarts figure is supremely posable. It also comes with additional heads with different facial expressions as well as varying hand poses, letting you create fun scenes like this one from viral toy hero @suekichiii on Twitter.

Design your own dream icon interactions at a discount now, thanks to this $17 savings at Amazon. Yes, $43 is still expensive compared to your average American action figure, but the immense versatility and customizability warrants the higher price tag of this impressive recreation.

Snorlax Switch Lite Case Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I have one of FunLab’s switch cases and I absolutely love it. They are well made, protect my Switch Lite beautifully, and keep it scratch-free. This adorable Snorlax one is no different and is a few bucks less than others from the company.

This case is specifically for the Switch Lite and is made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in his teal color. Snorlax’s face is slightly raised with his usual sweet slumbering expression. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It’s got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn’t bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Snorlax maybe lazy but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish of all the trainers. No Poké Balls required.

We saw Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $30 at Amazon. The game is quite literally brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

Advertisement

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller Party Pack Image : PowerA

Advertisement

Here’s my humble opinion no one asked for: the GameCube controller is still the best layout for Super Smash Bros. Sure, the Switch Pro Controller has really bridged the gap in recent years, but the old GameCube layout just feels custom-built for the fighting game. If you’re an elitist like me, then you might be interested in this PowerA party pack, which features three GameCube style controllers for $70. These are third-party controllers, but they have some advantages over Nintendo’s standard GameCube controllers. These Switch-compatible suckers are wireless, feature additional buttons, and even add an extra bumper. They basically have all the buttons you’d find on a Pro controller, but retaining that classic GameCube style, just like mom used to make.

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Smart speakers keep getting better year after year, and the recent Google Nest Audio smart speaker provides surprisingly great audio quality at a modest price. According to our pals at Gizmodo, it’s the “best-sounding smart speaker you can get for $100.”



Got space for more than one? Right now, BuyDig is offering a bundle pack of two of the charcoal-colored speakers for $180, a savings of $20 over buying them separately. You can pair them together for synchronized stereo sound in the same room, or spread them throughout your home so that you’re never far from your music, podcasts, and more.

Advertisement

Tommy Hilfiger Hypoallergenic Pillow JOY Image : Sheilah Villari

Making your environment as inviting as possible for a restful night has probably been a goal and/or challenge for a ton of people this year. With so many stressful things going on it can be hard to get the sleep our bodies and minds need. If there is one thing we can ensure is that a good pillow will help. Tommy Hilfiger’s Hypoallergenic Pillow is 50% off and can give you that snoozy peace. Use the code JOY at checkout. This sale will run until Sunday.

This soft/medium density pillow has the clean lines we’ve come to expect from the preppy American brand. Made with SupraLoft polyester fiberfill this pillow is both plush and firm. It works excellent for both side and back sleepers. There’s a 200-thread count cotton cover on each one and can be washed in the machine if needed. Sweet dreams moonbeams.

G/O Media may get a commission Tommy Hilfiger Hypoallergenic Pillow Buy for $8 from Macy's Use the promo code JOY

Advertisement

Marauder’s Map Throw Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

The perfect winter accessory for Hogwarts students young and old. The Marauder’s Map throw blanket is 50% off and is a beautifully woven representation of Harry’s secret navigator. This 100% acrylic thrown will look brilliant over a sofa, hung up as tapestry, and of course, draped around any witch or wizard. It’s sixty inches long and forty-six inches wide so a sizable blanket at that. It can be washed in the machine and was made in the USA. Just because the gifting season is over doesn’t mean you can’t add a little more magic with a very thoughtful present to any Potterhead.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I’ve heard a lot of hype about air fryers, as they can supposedly help you fry foods a little more healthily since you’re not using all the heavy oils you would be using with more traditional methods. But I’ve never taken the plunge and bought one because the cost is a bit high for a new-to-me appliance.

This deal from Best Buy has me considering giving air frying a shot.

You can get $100 off of the Emerald digital air fryer right now, bringing the cost down to only $40. This is a seriously good deal. I checked Amazon and even there the price for the last 30 days is an average of $115 and hasn’t dropped below $84.

This Emerald model has an average rating of 4.7 stars, making it a solid choice for your kitchen. Go get one!

Advertisement

What is time anyways? It feels like it’s been March for eight months now, but apparently it’s almost 2021? Can someone please tell me where all that time went? In an attempt to keep everything straight, I’m about to do something desperate; get a calendar. I know what you’re thinking. “A calendar in 2021? Just look at your phone!” How often do you open your phone and go “oh look, it is Wednesday December 30 and that is different than yesterday,” huh? I need a big picture of Luigi on my wall starring me dead in the eyes and inviting me to peer deep into the minutia each week. I want to manually flip through different Zelda scenes every month to remind me that we have indeed entered a new month. Luckily, Amazon currently has a pair of Nintendo 2021 wall calendars 50% off so I can fulfill this need. Existential crisis averted, folks.

Advertisement

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for $60 off the list price at either Amazon or Newegg right now.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. Unlike many other smart locks, however, the Eufy Smart Lock Touch keeps all its information on local storage. In fact, there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control whatsoever. There is Bluetooth, however. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

Cat-A-Day 2021 Calendar Image : Amazon

Advertisement

In 2021, I’m hoping to look at more cats. I recently got one of my own and I enjoy looking at her, because she is cute. But one cat is simply not enough. My joy would be far greater if I could see a new cat every single day. Luckily, that’s entirely possible thanks to this handy Cat-A-Day 2021 calendar, which is on sale for $8 at Amazon. Here are all the benefits of picking this up.

1. You can remember what day it is. 2. You get to see a cat every day.

I don’t really think I need to elaborate any further here.

Advertisement

Extreme Mallard Decoys 3 Pack Image : Walmart

Hear me out on this one: Walmart is currently selling a three pack of realistic duck decoys for $32 and honestly why not? Generally these are used by hunters as a way to lure creatures in, so if that’s your jam then this is a solid deal at about $10 a duck. But why can’t we all just get some realistic ducks in our lives? I mean, these are perfect replicas of some of natures most majestic creatures. Behold the beauty of these two drakes and one hen. Watch as they peacefully float upon the water’s surface. Place them in your pool and sit beside them like a modern day Tony Soprano. Talk to your therapist about their significance. It’s ducks all the way down in 2021, folks.

Up to 60% off Bedding and Decor Image : Crane & Canopy

Crane & Canopy is known for quality comfort in striking classic styles. But all that comes at a price and they do tend to be a tad more expensive so when a sale comes along we take notice. Right now get up to 60% off select bedding and decor in their mega winter sale. These deals will remain until Sunday.

Advertisement

Maybe I’ve been playing Animal Crossing too long but the Waverly Blue bedding set is really speaking to me. The beautiful blue hue blends wonderfully with the adorable leaf pattern. It’s whimsical and sophisticated. This duvet cover is a 300-thread-count and made of 100% premium long-staple cotton. The full size is $134 in this sale and you can grab standard shams for only $31. The cover comes in both the classic Crane & Canopy style and Nova style. There is a zipper enclosure towards the middle on the Nova style making it a bit easier to wash on laundry day. One thing is for sure, both are comfortable, cozy, and gorgeous.

Shipping for this will be $20 and this sale runs through January 3.

Aukey Bedside Lamp Image : Sheilah Villari

Soft light can not only create ambiance but can also be much kinder to your eyes. Light is not only important to see things (obviously) but can greatly help with mood too. Aukey’s Bedside Lamp is currently 30% off and does all of that. Clip the coupon and see the savings in your cart.

Advertisement

This adorably shaped lamp can be used in a variety of ways because it is wireless. It charges via USB and is not only brilliant on your nightstand but can be a nightlight for kids or even a lantern while camping. The ability to move it wherever you need is a huge plus. RGB light allows you to bring a touch of color to any space. It’s easy to control with a simple tap and seamlessly scale how bright you want it to be. If you have it on the brightest white light setting except for about five full hours of power off of one charge. It is waterproof and drop-resistant so these aren’t bad options for outdoor adventures as well. You’ll get a twenty-four-month product replacement guarantee if anything goes wrong too. I’ve had many Aukey products so I don’t foresee you needing that.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Anker Roav A1 1080p Dash Cam Graphic : Gabe Carey

Over the summer, I got into a minor car accident in my own neighborhood. On the way back from visiting my sister in Baltimore, a grocery courier backed into the hood of my car as I was driving around looking for a parking spot. He’d passed the building where he needed to drop off his delivery, and in a rush to finish up his last order of the night, reversed right into my car without checking his mirrors first. Although I was lucky enough to have my wife in the car as a witness (not to mention there are cameras everywhere in Manhattan), my mind would’ve been completely at ease had I owned a dash cam at the time.



Advertisement

Among your options is the Anker Roav A1 1080p dash cam, which just so happens to be on sale at a $14 discount when you clip the coupon on the page. With 4.5 stars on Amazon out of over 2,700 reviews, it sounds like a safe bet, even if I haven’t personally used this model myself. Complete with a Sony sensor featuring “Nighthawk Vision,” emergency recording, and built-in Wi-Fi, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to send videos to your phone or share evidence with your insurance company to prove you’re not the one at fault. Equip your car with a cam and worry not when your car gets slammed by a FreshDirect driver in the middle of the night.

By now, most die-hard Star Wars fans have likely made it through the second batch of episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney+. I am not one of those people. It took me over a year to make it through the first season, but at long last, I’m finally on episode 3 of season 2, and it’s a doozy. While Baby Yoda’s cuteness hasn’t worn off yet, his innocence is beginning to erode, to say the least. I’m not going to spoil it for anyone who isn’t caught up, though I will say “the Child” gets his fair share of protein in episode 2, and now you can indulge in your own next to this adorable Mandalorian-themed tumbler full of coffee, now discounted 50% from its $17 list price from Tervis.



Sure, the holidays are almost over, but this decorative mug is more winter than Christmas, lasting you through at least the end of February before you tuck it away in storage for next year. Choose between the standard 12 oz. option or bump the size to 24. oz for only $2 more in this limited-time offer you can’t pass up. I mean, come on, it’s Baby Yoda—look at him! If you couldn’t give a Hutt’s ass about Grogu, other designs are also on sale, including some inspired by Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts comics.

Advertisement

Sleep Philosophy Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

This year has been pretty stressful but the good news is it’s almost over. The bad news is that 2021 currently doesn’t look any better. If like most people you’ve been pretty anxious this year small comforts have meant the world. A weighted blanket might be a cozy solution to a stressful problem. Take $72 off of Sleep Philosophy’s Weighted Blanket for the next week.

The super-soft blanket is plush on one side and a snuggly berber on the other. This size is the smaller of the bunch from the company but still sixty inches long and fifty inches wide. It weighs in at almost eleven pounds and comes in five colors. The weight is evenly distributed to give the illusion of a light comforting hug. This will help make sleep deeper, longer, and more restful. The glass beads in the middle are OEKO-TEX certified which means they aren’t harmful and contain no chemicals. Spot clean if it gets dirty. Don’t let blanket season pass you by without the best rest you can have.

This will ship for free and the deal runs until January 3.

Advertisement

Free Shipping Sitewide KINJAFREESHIPPING Gif : Atlas Coffee Club

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers free shipping on all its offerings using the exclusive promo code KINJAFREESHIPPING. Exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at no extra cost for shipping. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

G/O Media may get a commission Free Shipping Sitewide at Atlas Coffee Club

Advertisement

Bra Bearies CBD KINJA25 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Folks, let me tell you, Sunday Scaries CBD makes a difference, and I’m not just saying that because we get a cut of the sales. I’ve been taking everything from oil droppers, gummies, and “Unicorn Jerky” for months now as a substitute for the, uhh, other substances I started to depend on during lockdown, and it’s made a huge difference. Gummies, of course, are the most fun way to enjoy a healthy dose of CBD—especially when they’re strawberry flavored and infused with vitamin C for an extra boost of immunity. For a limited time you can see what I mean for 25% less than you’d normally pay off the shelf using our exclusive promo code KINJA25, bringing your grand total to just $23 when you subscribe to recurring shipments, or $35 for a single bottle.

They don’t call ‘em Bra Berries for no reason either. For every purchase made, Sunday Scaries donates a portion of the proceeds to The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit organization devoted to breast cancer research fundraising and raising awareness for the disease. Chill out while supporting a good cause and take advantage of this deal sooner rather than later, as this deal only lasts a limited time.



LPOW Infrared Forehead Thermometer Image : LPOW

Advertisement

Don’t let anyone get it twisted: a temperature check is not a substitute for a COVID-19 test. Still, times are scary, and it doesn’t hurt to have another tool handy to make sure you’re in good health. A forehead thermometer keeps things a little less gross than one that gets stuffed in your ear or mouth, and you don’t have to dish out stacks of cash to get your hands on one. This one is down to $23 on Amazon right now, keeping your savings (and you!) nice and safe, since it uses infrared lights for a no-contact scan of your temp.

Style & Co Aeronn Dress Boots Image : Sheilah Villari

A knee-high boot is one of the most classic looks in all of fashion. In the ‘60's it was paired with your mini skirt, in the ‘00s with skinny jeans, and now they even look sharp with leather leggings. If you’re in need of an upgrade for 2021 the Aeronn Dress Boot from Style & Co is what you’ve been searching for. Until Sunday they are 50% off.

Choose from black or brown or both. These are sleek as sleek comes. A great boot is an easy way to elevate the chicness of any ensemble. And actually, there is a two-inch heel so it’s a literal lift. The buckled strap at the ankle adds a nice detail to catch the eye. The sole is slip-resistant so no need to walk gingerly. These boots were indeed made for walking. Most sizes are still available but as most of these deals go they tend to sell out quickly.

Advertisement

These will ship for free and they will be on sale until January 3.

Clinique 5-Pc. Kisses Gift Set Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve been a fan of Clinique’s products for years. My mom is still very much a loyal customer so I often get sent their lipstick when she would visit the makeup counter at Macy’s. Passion Pop is my go-to color and this set brings 5 other shades from that collection together in one very affordable set. The 5 piece Kisses Gift Set is only $15. This sale will run until January 11.

Just one of these is normally $20 so this is quite the sale for a lipstick enthusiast. Keep them all or share them with friends. I can tell you these are absolutely moisturizing and leave your lips very soft. They glide right on and have a really nice velvet finish. The color is very saturated so you can go as bold as you want. The shades in this set are all from the Pop line and include Nude, Plum, Poppy, Cherry, and Papaya.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 Image : Gabe Carey

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For $20 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone. That’s a 39% savings.

A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. While not as accurate as Eufy’s P1 smart scale due to its less exact sensors, its results are equally comprehensive. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains. And if you’re already invested in another app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

Advertisement

6 Pan Customizable Buxom Palette Image : Sheilah Villari

Getting to make your own palette for a lot less is kind of a dream. Pick the hues that match your style or create a color story for a certain look you’ve been conjuring. Until tomorrow you can do this at Ulta. All you need to do is add Buxom’s empty palette to your cart and then pick six single pans from their eyeshadow selection. There are thirty-nine shades available currently and no code is needed.

Neutrals, mattes, and shimmers. Whatever your taste you can build the perfect palette for your personality. These colors are highly pigmented, glide on beautifully, and are easy to blend. Go for an intense showstopping pop of color or just a light dusting of a sparkly metallic. These feel silky yet plush so the possibilities are endless for what you can create.

This will ship for free.

Advertisement

Tenga Flex BOX Image : Sheilah Villari

When I was at another site (name redacted) we did a piece on Tenga after they joked about making a robot vibrator. As a thank you gift they sent me a box of everything they had in their current line-up. I could only really use one of the items. Tenga specializes in male pleasure aids. I have seen and touched most of their mastubators, strokers, and vibrators. So I do actually know something about this. The Tenga Flex gives the tingles and embrace you are looking for and with the code BOX you can save $23.

The spiral insides create a titillating feel with a pleasant suction. As with most of their masturbators the flexible casing gives you the choice of what you need grip-wise. All the Tenga products are easy to clean with their removable elastomer sleeves. Please clean them! It’s super simple with even just water and it’ll keep it intact longer. I’d like to recommend the white color for reasons but to each their own.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Tenga Flex Buy for $46 from Ella Paradis Use the promo code BOX

50% off Year End Sale FU2020 Image : Honey Play Box

I can’t think of a better way to end the year than with a huge sale at Honey Play Box. Take 50% off anything on the site except bundles. Just use the code FU2020. This deal is expected to run until January 9. This is a great time to grab a toy you’ve been thinking about for a lot less and spend the rest of 2020 taking care of yourself.

I will never get over how pretty Honey’s classic ($39 in this sale) wand is. It’s gorgeous and powerful like we all dream to be. The sophisticated rose gold color shines just as much as it vibes. With 3 speeds and 7 different patterns the soft head and flexible neck will groove right with...well your grooves. This will definitely be at the top of your list in no time. Play with yourself or a friend in style with this wireless toy. Just promise to clean it before and after.

G/O Media may get a commission The Honey Wand Buy for $39 from Honey Play Box Use the promo code FU2020

Advertisement

I’m a sucker for novelty vibes. I’m actually starting a collection and I can say Piggie Puff ($35) will be added soon. The only thing this piggie is banking is a big ol’ punch of power if you choose to use this as it’s intended. There are ten air pulse vibration frequencies you can easily adjust to your needs. These do tend to be a little quieter than a traditional vibe but by no means are they just a whisper. Made of smooth soft silicone, it charges by USB and is waterproof.

G/O Media may get a commission Piggie Puff Buy for $35 from Honey Play Box Use the promo code FU2020

Orders over $69 ship for free. Nice!

Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser Graphic : Gabe Carey

As I joked in my Colgate Hum review over the summer, I haven’t always been as disciplined as I should be when it comes to my teeth. In fact, if I’m being honest, I neglected to floss regularly until a few weeks ago when I found out I’ll need grafting surgery due to gum recession. Don’t make the same mistake I did. While analog dental floss or floss picks will do the trick for most people, my dentist recommended investing in an electric water flosser, especially since I have a metal permanent retainer affixed to my bottom teeth, which makes it difficult to eliminate the food-derived bacteria that often gets stuck in there.



Advertisement

The Waterpik WF-02W011, a cordless battery-operated water flosser is one of the most affordable options when it’s on sale, as it is now for just $26. By combining water pressure with pulsations, Waterpik’s flosser is able to reach those spots you can’t access with a toothbrush—or, in my case, even regular old dental floss. It’s also easier to use than traditional string floss, removing up to 99.9% of plaque at the press of a button. Just make sure to pick up some rechargeable batteries while you’re at it. Although the Waterpik does include a trio of AAs, replacing the non-rechargeable cells is sure to add up over time. Otherwise, a water flosser is a good, practical use of your Christmas cash.

Sabrina: Season of the Witch Prequel Novel Image : Sheilah Villari

The final chapter of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now on Netflix. If like me you just aren’t ready to fully let the princess of the Underworld go there are some fun supplementary pieces of media out there. Outside of the comics (which are brilliant) there is a trilogy of prequel novels to get your Greendale fix. Season of the Witch is the first in the series and it’s 15% off right now.

Advertisement

This series takes place just before the show starts so it’s a fun lead-in if you were planning a rewatch before binging season four. Here we have our young witch studying magic and all the wonder that will come with her powers. The gang’s all here too: Susie, Roz, Harvey, Hilda, and Zelda. And of course my favorite cousin Ambrose. Sabrina wrestles with the idea that she only has a limited time of normal teen bliss before the big day of becoming a full-fledged witch. Being a Sabrina series you know spells backfire, mysterious spirits interfere, temptations swarm, and intentions go awry. Are you ready to walk down the path of night?

It will ship for free for Prime members if you prefer a physical copy. And the download is instant if you want the digital version.

Advertisement

The last time I wrote about Cyberpunk 2077's official guide, we were pre-launch. December 10 still seemed like a dream that could disappear at any moment. In retrospect, perhaps it should have. But questions about whether or not CD Projekt Red should have taken more time on the game aside, Cyberpunk 2077 is actually out after eight years of waiting and it’s as huge as promised. If you’re like me and are finding yourself getting lost in the experience, the official Cyberpunk 2077 guide is currently on sale. You can order a hardcover copy for $25 or a paperback one for $17. This 496 page guide will help guide you through Night City, making it a solid companion for the game. If guides aren’t your thing, it still seems like a neat collector’s item for anyone looking to go all-in on the open world game.

Bridgerton: The Duke and I Image : Sheilah Villari

Did you spend the holiday social distancing and binging Netflix? I know I’m not the only one. Shonda Rhimes’ latest show Bridgerton dropped on Christmas and it’s already a hit. If you didn’t know it was a nine-part book series by Julia Quinn she’s been adapting and oh boy, did it get the Shondaland treatment. If like me you’re now curious what the source material was like the paperback is 25% off and the Kindle version is 11% off.



Advertisement

Not surprising these are now #1 sellers at Amazon. If Jane Austen and Gossip Girl are your jams I think Bridgerton is for you. The social politics of Regency-era England mix with very relevant tabloid columns of ‘celebrity’ nonsense in this series. We follow a Duke and the debutant of the season faking a relationship to help keep each others families at bay for a quick high profile marriage. And that’s just one storyline. Let’s see if all the other delicious plots translated in Shonda’s version are done justice. Again what’s great is that if you’re hooked, you’ve got eight other books to satiate your proper desires. This might be the perfect romantic series to carry you through the winter months.

The paperback will ship for free for Prime members.

The Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition Box Set Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

For diehard fans of the Legend of Zelda series, there’s not always a lot of ways to enjoy the franchise outside of gaming. While there are tons of games to play, there’s not a lot of Zelda media to take in otherwise. There’s some lore books and a bad cartoon for the desperate among us, but that’s about it. If you’re looking to scratch that Zelda itch in a new way, you can grab this collection of Zelda manga for $78 on Amazon. The five volume set comes in a literal treasure chest, so even if the books themselves aren’t your thing it’s still quite a statement piece. Plus, it comes with a poster, and who doesn’t love a good poster?

Destiny 2 is a sprawling sci-fi epic loaded with dense world-building at a universal scale. There’s so much going on at any given time that it’s hard to keep much of it straight, even for series diehards. I’ve been playing the series since 2014 and even I’m still not sure about certain things. What was Omnigul’s whole deal again? Can we go over what the Traveler actually is again? Literally what happened during the first game’s campaign? If you’re in the same boat, Amazon currently has two volumes of Destiny’s Grimoire Anthology on sole. You can grab Volume II for $17 or Volume III for $21. Consider it some light winter reading in between Crucible matches.

Advertisement