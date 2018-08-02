Save big on two standing desks, a new robotic vacuum, 6' lightning cables, and many more of today’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, join the Kinja Deals community group, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s latest Qi charger is back on sale, and it’s one of the few pads you can buy outside of an Apple Store that supports 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $8 less than usual, and a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

Photo: Gizmodo

Update: This sale is back, if you missed it on Tuesday.

For a long time, Apple’s AirPods were hard to find in stock. Now, Amazon not only has them available with Prime shipping, they’re actually about $15 off today. Needless to say, these don’t go on sale often, so if they’ve been on your wishlist, you should pull the trigger. I’ve had mine since they launched, and they’re my favorite Apple product since the iPhone 4.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you do a lot of work on a laptop, a pair of deals today can make the experience just a little more comfortable.



Advertisement

I’m willing to bet that the more popular deal of the two will be this foldable table, which would work on a couch, in bed, or even as a makeshift standing desk. The table top even tilts to put the keyboard at a more comfortable typing angle. Get it for $29 with promo code KINJATT3.

If you’re mostly interested in the standing desk aspect of that table, this model will bring your laptop even higher, and has nice touches like a curved wrist rest. I wouldn’t use it as a full-time standing desk—you’d want your screen to be at eye level for that—but it’s great for short bursts of focused work. Plus, you can use it on any desk, or even your kitchen counter. Use code KINJATT1 to get it for $66, or $14 off.

Photo: Amazon

If you own an iPhone, you should keep an extra long Lightning cable in your travel bag. As you probably well know, a shocking number of hotels and Airbnbs, and a less shocking number of airports don’t put power outlets in places that make sense, so a long cable gives you a lot more flexibility for getting a charge.

Advertisement

This 6' PowerLine+ model from Anker is nylon-wrapped, kevlar reinforced, and just generally great to use. It even comes with a pouch so it won’t get tangled in your bag. Get it for just $13 today with promo code ANKER229.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code SDBUDS01.

Advertisement

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The lowkey best part about the Apple Watch is that it’s incredibly easy to change bands, and you can get extras for very cheap, as long as you aren’t buying them in the Apple Store. This leather band comes in a few colors and is available in both 42mm and 38mm sizes. Get it for $7 today with promo code D2CLXXOU.



Photo: Amazon

In hindsight, why wouldn’t an LED desk lamp have a Qi pad built in? It just makes sense. This one’s only $30 today with promo code AUKEYS05, and includes four different brightness levels, in addition to built-in wireless charging for your phone.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s 65" P-Series TV has pretty much everything you could want, including Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), smart apps, and even 128 local dimming zones. Walmart has it for $950 right now, compared to $1300 or more elsewhere on the web.



Advertisement

If that’s a little out of your price range, here are some more great TV deals that Walmart is currently offering:

Anker has a new, less expensive version of its excellent true wireless headphone line, and you can grab a set for just $65 today with promo code SDCLBT66.



Advertisement

Like the original Liberty headphones, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a charge untethered - the main difference is that the included charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still though, that’s enough for a day’s worth of use in almost any situation, and the case is noticeably more pocket friendly, which was one of my least favorite aspects of the original models.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Image: Amazon

I was in the camp of people that felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches, and the diffusers double as humidifiers.



Advertisement

There are a couple of options on sale today, all different sizes and shapes. The cheapest and most popular is this $20 diffuser with a water tank big enough for seven hours of steam. If you’re looking for a larger tank, this $30 machine can de-stink for up to 10 hours, and if you’re into Himalayan salt, this diffuser is a two-in-one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those automated Purell machines you see in doctor’s offices, airports, and other public places? You can install one in your own home for just $9. I could see putting one in the garage so that everyone can disinfect when arriving home, so they don’t bring germs inside.

Advertisement

Just note that it doesn’t come with any actual Purell, but you can find various options in the “Customers who bought this item also bought” section on the product page.

Image: Amazon

Little Giant ladders have some of the best reviews out there, and when it comes to ladders, you don’t want to be too stingy.

Advertisement

These multi-use ladders can folded into a few different configurations to suit your needs, like A-frame, full-extension, or 90-degree, and then they’ll lay flat for storage. Plus, the two on sale today have strategically-placed wheels, so you can easily roll these around and save your back.

The 22' ladder is $30 off, and the 17' is $20 off. Head over to Amazon and grab these while they’re within reach.

Amy Garden Weighted Blanket, 15 pounds, Navy | $68 | Amazon | After 10% off coupon

Amy Garden Weighted Blanket, 15 pounds, Light Gray | $66 | Amazon | After 10% off coupon

Weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety, and you can score an all-time-low price on this 15 pound blanket (in navy or light gray) from Amazon today. They’re just $66 or $68 after the 10% off deal, making these the best weighted blanket deal we’ve ever posted. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Refurb Amazon Cloud Cam | $80 | Amazon

While Amazon’s Key service got a lot of attention when it was announced late last year, you might have missed that you can purchase the associated cloud security camera separately.

Advertisement

With 1080p recording, night vision, a 2-way intercom, and 24 hours of free cloud clip storage (or more if you sign up for an account), its specs compare very favorably to the Nest Cam, especially at today’s $80 refurbished price point. That’s $40 less than buying it new, and $20 less than the usual refurb price.

The best part? If, somewhere down the road, you decide to buy a smart lock, you’ll have everything you need to use Amazon Key.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Bringing your breakfast or lunch to work with crowded break room fridges and microwaves can be a hassle. But, with this Thermos food jar, you can skip the break room altogether and keep your food at its optimal temperature. Hot food will stay warm up in this jar for up to 7 hours, and cold food will keep for 9.

Advertisement

At just $20 today, or around $5 off, this is a no-brainer. It even comes with its own spoon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once you’ve used a rear-view camera, it can be tough to live without, and you can add one to your older car for just $98 with promo code WO4YR2QE.

Advertisement

This Auto-Vox kit includes a camera and a replacement rearview mirror with the display built in. When the screen is off, the mirror will work just like any other, but when the camera (which draws power from your reverse light, cleverly) comes on, the left side of the mirror will display a wide angle view of everything behind you.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $30 on their newest model by clipping the on-page coupon, within $10 of the best price we’ve seen.



Advertisement

The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the new RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Let your pup lounge on this Serta XL memory foam dog bed. It has bolsters on the side and a removable, machine-washable cover. Although it’s not water resistant, it’s similar to the popular PetFusion dog bed, and about half the price. Pick it up from Woot for $50.

Photo: Jonatan Pie (Unsplash)

It’s not quite as wide-ranging as some of Icelandair’s Europe sales, but if you haven’t seen the Northern Lights yet, you can get away to Iceland this summer with roundtrip flights from the US to Reykjavik from $309.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

This sale is limited to a few major cities, and the promotional period varies by your departure city, but you’re generally looking at a winter trip, so bundle up. Some recommendations from our summer Iceland packing guide still apply though.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $19 today (down from $29) with our exclusive promo code KinjaDeals.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re headed out of the country, your normal wallet probably isn’t going cut it. This Zero Grid RFID-blocking passport wallet on the other hand, has space for your passport, 10 credit cards and some cash. You’ll save $4 after entering code P7GOSGWQ at checkout, bringing the price down to $19.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.



Advertisement

Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. We tried one of these out and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA803.

Ghost Paper also comes in stationery form now, and you can get a set for just $10. That’s half the usual price, and the discount is due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes, though those are in perfect condition, which is all that really matters. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Chronic over-packers, this deal is for you. You probably have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging luggage scale is small enough to take with you, so you can figure out the right combination of bags to carry all those heavy souvenirs back home. It normally would set you back $10, but is just $6 today.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Peak Design, maker of our readers’ favorite camera bags, is diving headfirst into the travel market, and you can save on its entire new travel line by backing it on Kickstarter.

Advertisement

Consisting of a backpack, a tech cube, a toiletry cube, packing cubes, and specialty camera cubes, you can mix and match various parts of the line depending on your needs for any given trip.

The thing that really sets the system apart is the backpack’s flexibility. You can unzip it from the back, the front, the top, or even the side while it’s dangling on one shoulder. You can carry it like a backpack, like a suitcase, or slip it over your luggage handle. The optional cubes are designed to fit snugly inside the backpack without any wasted space, and a small outer compartment can hold some additional flat items like clothing and documents. You can also unzip an expansion zipper to increase the backpack’s capacity from 45L to 55L, and even remove the divider between the compartments to use it as one big-ass duffel bag. It really is a bag for all occasions.

We’ve been fans of Peak Design for awhile now, and one thing that stands out about their products, besides the fact that they’re universally excellent, is that they hardly ever go on sale. So while this Kickstarter isn’t expected to ship rewards until December, you stand to save over 20% by backing it early. Trust us, once the travel line comes out, you’ll be waiting a long time for another deal that good.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Wowza. What a sale. Frederick’s of Hollywood is knocking an extra 70% off sale items with the code CLEAR70, which means you can get bras, undies, bodysuits, whatever this is, and more for insanely low prices. Seriously, there are all-lace undies for $3.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Of all the things you can run out of in your bathroom, contact solution might be the most annoying. You can always squeeze a little more toothpaste out of the tube, but once you find an empty bottle of contact solution, you’re either making a late night run to the pharmacy, or sacrificing a pair of perfectly good contacts.



Advertisement

Today on Amazon, you can save $5 on a 2-pack of ReNu lens solution, bringing the pack down to $9 if you use Subscribe & Save. If you prefer Biotrue, that also has a $5 coupon that brings it down to $11, again, with Subscribe & Save.

Graphic: Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon’s taking $10 off when you spend $40 on summer essentials, which in Amazon’s mind means sunscreen, plus men’s and women’s razors, and feminine hygiene products. Other than the sunscreen, I’m not sure why the others are summer-specific products, but it’s stuff you probably need to buy anyway, so you might as well save some money.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just in time for tailgating season, this Ozark Trail camping table is an all-in-one fabric table with two seats and critically, two cupholders. When not in use, you can even fold it up and store it in the corner of your garage. Not bad for $16.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Toss this emergency first aid kit into your hiking or camping gear and hope you never have to use it. Normally priced around $85, Grizzly Kit includes supplies to treat the most common injuries that can occur out in the wilderness, like bleeding, burns, bites, and more, all for just $73. It’s large enough to treat 14 people, and has labeled compartments to keep it all organized. You can thank us later.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 50% off over 20,000 (seriously) items from brands like Arc’teryx, The North Face, Mammut, Prana, Mountain Hardware, Marmot, Patagonia, list keeps going. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a end of summer camping trip.

Graphic: Prive Revaux

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get a selection for 25% off today, or three for $60 with promo code blowout25. This deal is only available on a subset of frames, but there are some good options in there.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 1,300 sale styles for men, women, and kids with promo code HOT20. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What sets the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale apart from other sale is the fact that none of the items are old or cast-offs. The basis of the sale is showcasing incoming products for the fall season and letting customers buy them at sale prices.



Advertisement

It’s been going on for a couple weeks now, so we though we’d round up our favorite deals that are still live and kickin’. Let us know what your favorites are (or what you picked up) in the comments.

Men’s:

Women’s:

Home:

Graphic: Pop Chart Lab

Pop Chart Lab’s latest creation is a scratch-off poster commemorating 49 essential graphic novels. Thy stylized covers are drab and grey at first, but when you scratch them off as you collect the comics, they reveal more color and surprising details. Get it for 20% off this week (including any bundled frames or poster rails) with promo code STANDUPCOMICS.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Add the complete The Patternist series to you Kindle for $4 today. If you’re unfamiliar, this series was written by one of science fiction’s greatest authors, Octavia E. Butler, who also wrote the soon-to-be Netflix show, Dawn, and the must-read Kindred.

In the late seventeenth century, two immortals meet in an African forest. Anyanwu is a healer, a three-hundred-year-old woman who uses her wisdom to help those around her. The other is Doro, a malevolent despot who has mastered the power of stealing the bodies of others when his wears out. Together they will change the world. Over the next three centuries, Doro mounts a colossal selective breeding project, attempting to create a master race of telepaths. He succeeds beyond his wildest dreams, splitting the human race down the middle and establishing a new world order dominated by the most manipulative minds on Earth. In these four novels, award-winning author Octavia E. Butler tells the classic story that began her legendary career: a mythic tale of the transformation of civilization. This ebook features an illustrated biography of Octavia E. Butler including rare images from the author’s estate.

Photo: Amazon

It’s novelty pool float season, y’all, so hang on tight.



The Intex Inflatabull is exactly what you think it is. One person rides the bull, and everyone else grabs the handles on the outside to make it shake. It seems like a concussion waiting to happen, but sometimes you’ve just got to grab life by the horns.

Advertisement

This just launched on Amazon at $35, but it costs more from most places around the web.

Pillars of Eternity II + Beasts of Winter | $43 | Chrono.gg

Pillars of Eternity II is the best pirate game of the year, don’t @ me. Obsidian’s isometric RPG is a beauty to behold, and you can download the game plus the Beasts of Winter DLC (which came out today!) for just $43 from Chrono.gg. Befitting the AAA status and recent release of this game, it’s the first deal that Chrono.gg will offer for 48 hours, rather than 24, meaning you have until noon on Saturday to lock in your copy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t gotten yourself a Switch yet, you can grab one for $20 off from Newegg’s eBay storefront today, possibly without sales tax, depending on where you live. That money you saved is enough to buy a copy of Hollow Knight, with $5 left over. Buy Hollow Knight.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When it comes to building a gaming battle station, everyone pays attention to their GPU, their monitor, and maybe even their desk, but the chair is often an afterthought. AKRacing’s Premium Masters Series chairs are ergonomically sculpted, include all the adjustment options you’d expect, and come in a variety of colors. They sell for over $300 around the web, but MassDrop has them for $250 right now.



Advertisement

Note: The current price is currently listed at $260, but assuming ten people buy them, the price for everyone will drop to $250.

Screenshot: Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey is the best-selling Nintendo Switch game to date (for good reason), but amazingly, nearly half of all Switch owners don’t have it yet. If you’re one of them, fix that today for $50, or $10 off.

Screenshot: Amazon

Darkest Dungeon is great no matter how you play it, but it’s probably best enjoyed on the Nintendo Switch. Amazon has it marked down to $30 today, a $10 discount, and the best price we’ve seen. This Ancestral Edition includes the Crimson Court DLC pack, which adds new bosses, a new hero class, a new region, and 10 new buildings.



The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

Xbox owners, there’s an even better deal available for you right now.

Graphic: Humble

Update: Today’s the final day!

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and the latest month’s early access titles include The Escapists 2, A Hat in Time, and Conan Exiles. Plus, more unannounced games will unlock on August 3 for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

TECH

HOME

Refurb Amazon Cloud Cam | $80 | Amazon

Samsonite Omni Hardside Luggage 20" Spinner | $69 | Buydig | Use code TRAVEL

LIFESTYLE





MEDIA





GAMING

AKRacing Premium Masters Series Chairs | $250 | MassDrop

FREE Wizardry Bundle | Twitch Prime

| Twitch Prime FREE SteamWorld Dig | Twitch Prime

| Twitch Prime FREE Death Squared | Twitch Prime

| Twitch Prime FREE Antihero | Twitch Prime