Thursday's Best Deals: Sony Headphones, a Marshall Stanmore Speaker, Ugg Boots, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A great deal on Sony Noise Canceling Headphones, a popular Marshall Stanmore II Speaker, and an Ugg Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack lead off Thursday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

I thought I’d seen it all in the USB battery pack space, but RAVPower went and made something completely new: a battery pack that you can recharge with literally any phone charger you have lying around. Yes, it features USB-C, microUSB, and even Lightning inputs.



The 18W USB-C PD input will be by far the fastest recharge option, but it’s nice to know that any cord you have lying around will be capable of juicing up the battery pack overnight.

Advertisement

That USB-C port is also an 18W output port, which can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes with the right cable. You also get two standard USB outputs, one of which features Quick Charge 3.0, all tied to a 20,000mAh battery. The lowkey nicest feature though might be the screen that displays your remaining battery life as an actual percentage, rather than an array of like, three or four dots.

Advertisement

The battery is priced at $50, which isn’t out of line for a USB-C PD battery of this size, but if you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code KINJAK172 at checkout, you can get it for just $35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Update: These were briefly available for $228, but have since risen to $278, which would otherwise still be the best deal Amazon’s ever listed on them.



Sony’s WH1000XM3s are probably the best noise canceling over ears money can buy, and Amazon just dropped $120 off their price tag seemingly out of nowhere.



Advertisement

Sony Continues to Drink Bose's Milkshake If you listen to what Sony says, you could assume that the third generation of the Sony 1000X… Read more

$50 discounts on these things aren’t too uncommon, but this is far and away the best deal we’ve ever seen on them. If you spend a lot of time on planes, commute on trains, or just work in an accursed open office, this will be the best $228 you spend this year. Promise.

Advertisement

WD - Easystore 12TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

If you’re a glutton for storage space, Western Digital has a 12TB external USB 3.0 drive that might be hard for you to pass up. For $179, you could store hundreds of movies, millions of songs, or <checks notes> over 8 billion pages of text files? Hey, whatever you need, friend.



Best of all, WD drives are often shuckable, meaning you can pry them open, pull out the internal hard drive and mount it in your own custom NAS. Sometimes external drives like this one are cheaper than buying the hard drives directly and, well, 12TB for $179 is nothing to sneeze at.

Advertisement

Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1 Soundbar Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

A soundbar is a simplified way to give your home theater that surround sound treatment, and this $278 soundbar from Samsung made in partnership with Harman Kardon is a powerful option to do it. You’ll have to run cables to the rear speakers, but everything else is contained in the front bar. This soundbar is usually over $400, but this is the first time we’ve seen it dip down into this price range.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tiny car chargers like this one have been massive hits with our readers for years, because they have that built-into-your-car look, but charge your phone much faster than the piddly USB port your car probably includes.



Advertisement

Now, Anker has a mini car charger of its own, it can charge two phones at 12W simultaneously, and it’s down to $10 (from $15) today on Amazon with promo code ANKERMETAL2.

Note: As of the time of this writing, there’s currently a Lightning Deal running on the charger for the exact same price. But if that expires, promo code ANKERMETAL2 will still get you the deal.

Advertisement

20% Off Sitewide Photo : Nomad

Advertisement

Nomad has long made some of the best and most beautifully designed mobile accessories you can buy, and you can snag any full-priced item on their site for 20% off with promo code RUSH20.



Advertisement

The brand’s newest flagship product is the Base Station wireless charging pad, which can charge two Qi-powered devices at once, as well as an Apple Watch. The company’s new high-end leather cases are also a great alternative to Apple’s for your iPhone. Heck, they even make a dedicated wireless charging pad designed to fit in a Tesla Model 3, if that’s your thing. Just use code RUSH20 to save 20% on any and all of it.

Advertisement

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

There may not be a better looking Bluetooth speaker than the Marshall Stanmore, which looks just like a cute ‘lil guitar amp. The Stanmore II upped the volume with higher powered drivers and Bluetooth 5.0, and it’s marked down to an all-time low $200 on Amazon right now. Go rock out with your credit card out.



Advertisement

Up to 20% Cash Back On Select Products With Amazon Prime Credit Card Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

If you’re an Amazon Prime member and if you pay your credit card bills off every month, then there’s a really good chance you already have an Amazon Prime credit card to get that sweet, sweet 5% cash back on every purchase. For a limited time though, you can boost that 5% to as much as 20% on select products throughout the store, including a bunch of brand name tech.



Advertisement

You can find all of the eligible items on this page, and we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. If you have a Prime credit card tied to your account, you should also see the offer in small print on the individual product page.

Also note that in many cases, the bonus applies to multiple SKUs within the same product family (i.e. the promotional page lists this 128GB microSD card as being eligible for 15% cash back, but you’ll get the same offer for 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB cards as well as long as they’re shipped and sold by Amazon).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

Advertisement

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Advertisement

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’re technically still a few weeks out from Black Friday, but the sales have already begun. Michaels just introduced their Black Friday prices for their fake Christmas trees. Right now, you can shop pre-lit and unlit trees for up to 60% off. You can choose from tiny trees under six feet, or massive 10-foot trees that will make your home look like the center of a shopping mall.



70% Off Select Luggage Sets Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Winter break is right around the corner and that (hopefully) means, so is your vacation. If your luggage set has seen better days, toss those suitcases in the dumpster and head over to Home Depot. Right now, you can get 70% off select luggage sets.



You can get a DENMARK 3-Piece Expandable Hardside Spinner Set for only $100. If you’re not into hard side luggage, you can get this U.S. Traveler Vineyard 4-Piece Softside Luggage Set for only $80.

Advertisement

Blue Diamond Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

We often promote a lot of candy deals, which is amazing. But obviously, we should probably also suggest moderately healthy snacks as well. Thankfully, today’s Blue Diamond Gold Box gives us that chance. Plain almonds are kind of a snore. Spice things up with a bag of Wasabi & Soy Sauce or Habanero BBQ almonds to actually enjoy this healthy snack.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eufy RoboVac 35c Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

In Anker’s long, proud line of robotic vacuums, the RoboVac 35c stands as one of the most powerful, and most smart. Its slim 2.85" thick chassis can slide under most furniture, and its 1500pa suction is on par with a “real” stick vacuum.



The 35c also boasts Wi-Fi, so you can schedule it with an app, control it with Alexa, and even invoke a Find My Robot feature that lets you trigger an audible alarm with your phone if it gets lost under some furniture, and you’re having trouble locating it.

Advertisement

Today at Walmart, the 35c is down to an all-time low $179, which is well worth the hours you’ll save not having to vacuum by hand.

Indoor Gardening Sale Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

Herbs may not be very exciting. They might not add a ton of flavor to your food. They’re not the prettiest plants either. You wouldn’t buy a bouquet of herbs for your sweetheart. But at least it’s satisfying to grow herbs of your own, and with Amazon’s 30% off sale you can buy herbs like lemon thyme for $17, plant food for $16, and tools like a drop spreader for $39 to start your very own herb garden.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dymo Label Maker Sale Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

There may not be stiff competition for most baller office equipment—and the fax machine sure isn’t winning it anytime soon—but if there were, obviously label makers would win. They’re cool. Having a dedicated printer for your labels printers is like having a sedia gestatoria to carry around your pope. How luxurious, how absolutely regal do labels have to be to get their own special printer?



And none are cooler than this handheld Dymo label maker, currently just $20. That’s cheaper than we’ve seen it in over a year. If you’re feeling fancier, today’s Dymo label sale has plenty more models, including this standalone Dymo label printer for $50, 10 shipping label rolls for $90, and even heat shrink tube labels for $19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JUMBO20, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $170. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $300 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

Advertisement

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer really is worthy of the hype, and $220 with code JUMBO20 for a certified refurb is an absolute steal compared to its $400 MSRP.

Advertisement

AmazonBasics Home Improvement Essentials Sale Screenshot : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

For a generic brand, AmazonBasics has pretty reliable variety of products and right now many of the products you’d need around your house are on sale for up to 30% off.

Rechargeable AA batteries and AAA batteries are starring the show, with 15% off of 4- or 8-packs. You can also pick up a grounded extension cord, curtain rods, or a pack of microfiber dish cloths, among plenty of other deals you can score to spruce up your home. To see all of the other deals, head over to Amazon here.

Advertisement

Photo : Tim Dennert ( ( Unsplash

Advertisement

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

Advertisement

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip (in a double decker A380!), but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until November 12, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between November or December and May. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later. That’s exactly what I did with a cheap flight from Newark to Athens in a previous Emirates sale, and now I have the entire trip planned out.

Advertisement

Solimo 5mg Melatonin Gummies - 120 Count Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $7 on Amazon today, a new all-time low. Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.



If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights, the night before job interviews, and other particularly challenging sleep situations.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Privé Revaux has long made some great looking, affordable sunglasses, and they’ve lately moved into blue light-blocking specs and higher-end frames. But no matter what style you’re interested in, everything on their site is 25% off today with promo code PRFRIEND.



I’d start your search with the new Black collection, which are built from polished acetate and stainless steel frames, and feature detailed riveting, high-end hinges, and laser engraved logos...stuff you’d normally see on glasses that cost in the $100 range. They’re a steal at $40, and you can get them for $30 each with this code.

Advertisement

Even if you aren’t interested in sunglasses, the brand also makes some of the best looking blue light blocking glasses out there, so you can ease your eye strain while you stare at a screen all day.

All orders ship for free, and glasses start at under $23 with the discount, so you might as well give at least one frame a shot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have had an expensive face cream or foundation in your shopping cart at Sephora for weeks, time to get your credit card out. Their Holiday Beauty Insider Sale has officially begun. Sephora shoppers can get 10-20% off their entire purchase during this sale. It pays to spend a lot of money at Sephora during the year because the company’s top-tier shoppers get first dibs at the sale.

When: November 1 - November 11

Tier Requirements: Spend $1,000 during the year

Discount: 20% off

Promo Code: HOLIDAYSAVE

When: November 7 - November 11

Tier Requirements: Spend $350 during the year

Discount: 15% off

Promo Code: HOLIDAYSAVE

When: November 7 - November 11

Tier Requirements: None

Discount: 10% off

Promo Code: HOLIDAYSAVE

Sephora Rouge members earn extra benefits, like early access to sales, free shipping, free full-sized products, and free makeovers. Insider members don’t need to hit any spending threshold and it is free to sign up (so sign up now!). There is no limit on how many times you can use your coupon in stores or online during this sale.

Advertisement

Ugg Flash Sale | Men’s Women’s Kids Photo : Nordstrom Rack

Uggs are one of the pricier shoes on the market. Don’t spend full price when you can snag deep discounts, thanks to Nordstrom Rack. Right now, you can shop sales on Men’s, Women’s, Kids Ugg boots. The sale prices aren’t just on shoes, though. You can get discounts on Ugg home, sleep, coats, and more.



Advertisement

NFL Sweatpants Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

We’re now firmly ensconced in the most sartorially cozy time of the year. I speak, of course, of sweatpants season.



For a limited time at Fanatics, you can rep your favorite NFL team while staying warm and comfortable for just $26 with exclusive promo code KINJANFL, which’ll also get you free shipping.

Advertisement

That code will work on every pair of sweatpants on this page. And whether your team is absolute butt like my Atlanta Falcons, or depressingly stiff and efficient like the Patriots, the pants will be just as comfortable either way.

Kindle Nonfiction Sale Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

Following up on Monday’s big Kindle fiction sale, today only, Amazon’s discounting dozens of popular nonfiction titles to just a few bucks each.



A few of the most popular memoirs, investigations, biographies, and cookbooks are below, but head over to Amazon, and you’ll almost definitely find a book that’ll stoke your curiosity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Advertisement

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

Advertisement

To say that Akira is one of the most important movies—at the very least, one of the most important anime films—in history wouldn’t be overstatement. This classic from 1988 not only helped form the cyberpunk subgenre, but set animation standards that anime still follows to this day. $7 for a film like that is, frankly, a steal.

But if Akira isn’t your speed, Vudu is offering a few other fantastic anime films for $7 as well, including Perfect Blue, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, as well as the 2016 Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie, and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.

Advertisement

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller For Switch Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

We all know that the GameCube controller is the only appropriate controller for Super Smash Bros., and now you can use one for Smash Ultimate on your Switch, no wires required.



Advertisement

PowerA’s GameCube gamepad connects to your Switch over Bluetooth, no dongles required, and includes everything you need to play every modern Switch game, including home and screenshot buttons, and L3 and R3 clickable sticks, which the original GameCube controller lacked. Normally $50, you can snag one for $35 today in purple, an all-time low.

Advertisement

Buttheads Fart Launcher 300 Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Toys for kids are stupid. But dear lord, they provide hours of fun. Not only just for kids but adults too. This $17 Buttheads Fart Launcher 3000 might seem moronic, but the whole family will laugh when you bust this out. In reality, I can imagine many adults without any kids will get amusement out of this.

Advertisement

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

The PS4-exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn is a fantastic, open-world sandbox game where you hunt monsters, crawl through dungeons, and uncover the secrets of what happened to the vaguely post-post-apocalypse you find yourself in.

It’s a stellar game with one major flaw: it came out one week before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. For that reason, you might’ve missed it when it came out, but the game is now down to a mere $14, and includes the DLC expansion The Frozen Wilds. If you haven’t gotten around to picking it up yet, do yourself a favor and grab it before some other hotly anticipated game lands on your PS4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $39 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about as cheap as the service ever gets.



Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s unlikely to be bested during the holiday season, at least not by more than a few bucks.

Advertisement

Humble Monthly Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games just unlocked, and it’s another solid trio. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Yakuza Kiwami, Soul Caliber VI (Geralt!!), and My Time At Portia instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

Advertisement

Tech

Advertisement

Advertisement

HOME

Advertisement

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Advertisement

Deals You May Have Missed

Mario Badescu Peptide Renewal Serum, 1 oz. Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Mario Badescu’s Peptide Renewal Serum is full of a bunch of ingredients I don’t claim to understand that can fight the signs of aging skin. The 1 oz. bottle is rarely discounted from its usual $45, but Amazon’s rolled it back to $38 in what’s sure to be a sale as fleeting as youth itself.



Advertisement

Here’s what our own Megan Collins had to say about it:

It’s pumped full of collagen-boosting peptides to help skin look smoother, lifted and more toned. Plus, white willow bark exfoliates to make dull skin look more radiant. Yes, radiant I said goddamnit!

Advertisement

Fall Outerwear Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

It is already November and that means the slightly warmer temperatures are officially gone. It is only just going to get colder now, so it is time to bundle up. To prepare for winter, you can shop Jachs’ all-new Fall Outerwear, starting at $34. To get these great prices, you just need to use promo code OUTR at checkout.

Nerf Tennis Ball Blaster Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

It must be nice to be your dog. Your dog doesn’t need to worry about money or coupons. Your dog just cares about chasing, finding, and then retrieving tennis balls. With this Nerf Tennis Ball Blaster you can launch those tennis balls across the yard with minimal effort. Just be sure to click the 15% off coupon—which will also drop about $4.65 off the price when you checkout, bringing the final total to $9.



Advertisement

Final Fight Arcade Cabinet Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

Your home arcade—an increasingly affordable thing to have in your house—isn’t complete without at least one late 80's beat ‘em up. Which makes this $199 Final Fight arcade cabinet an essential. One of the classic of the genre, Final Fight is recreated in this 3/4 scale replica cabinet in all its glory. As a bonus, the cabinet also comes with 1944 The Loop Master, Ghost ’N Goblins, and Strider if you get tired of Final Fight. Which you won’t.



And don’t forget, this $279 Mortal Kombat cabinet is also still on sale. That means for less than $500, you can put seven games and two cabinets in your den. A respectable start for any home arcade collection.

Advertisement

$50 iTunes Gift Card Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

An iTunes gift card is a great, easy gift idea for any iPhone or Mac owner, and for a limited time, you can get a $50 card on Amazon for just $42.50 with promo code ITUNES.



The card is valid on apps, Apple Music subscriptions, Apple Arcade, movies, Apple TV+, iCloud storage, and more, so it’ll definitely get used.

Advertisement

FELINE GREENIES Natural Dental Care Cat Treats Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Update: These are now a dollar cheaper than yesterday (price adjusted below).

Do you go through boxes of treats in only a couple of days? You’ve got a treat addict in your home. No judgment here, my cats are seriously addicted to Greenies. Thankfully, Greenies are good for your pet’s dental health. At least, that is what I remind myself as I give them their AM and PM treat feedings.



Advertisement

Right now, you can get a massive 21 oz. tub of FELINE GREENIES Natural Dental Care Cat Treats for only $6 on Amazon. That is $14 off the normal retail price. You can actually get this for even cheaper, it is 40% off if you choose the Subscribe & Save option. But, just a reminder, it is only 40% off one item in your first shipment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maybe you like to feel really warm and cozy when it’s cold outside. Maybe you’re stressed about your favorite sports website imploding in spectacular fashion. Either way, these weighted blankets can make you feel just a little bit better.



Advertisement

Deals are available today on two sizes of 15 pound blankets (remember, bigger isn’t necessarily better, since the weight will be distributed over a larger area), or one 20 pounder. Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

In all three cases, be sure to clip the $10 coupon on the product page, and use the corresponding promo code at checkout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have any DIY projects on the docket, Amazon just drove the price of this Bosch 12-Volt combo kit down to $99.



That price gets you a PS41 impact driver and a PS31 drill-driver, plus a carrying case to keep them organized. We love Bosch’s 12V tools for their slimline battery design, which makes the drills much more maneuverable than the competition. I actually recently bought this exact set, and while I haven’t driven too many screws with them yet, they’re definitely more ergonomic than my old Black & Decker.

Advertisement

15% Off Temperature-Regulating Sheets KINJA Photo : My Sheets Rock

Advertisement

Have you ever flipped your pill0w over, expecting the cool side, but you only got some more hot pillow? Yeah, sleeping when it is hot can really suck, especially if you don’t have central air. If you’ve wanted to try out temperature-regulating sheets, now is a perfect time. You can get 15% off My Sheets Rock at with the promo code KINJA. My Sheets Rock makes their bedsheets using the highest-grade bamboo rayon to keep you cool, no matter how hot it is.



Advertisement

2.6" Stainless Steel Blade Pocket Knife Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

You know that person that always seems to have a knife ready to go when a box needs to be opened. Or a blister pack needs to be sliced? Or a rope needs to be cut? You could be that person for $16.



The Kershaw Shuffle II is small, 2.6" blade that can fit into any pocket, and the end of the handle even doubles as a screwdriver head in a pinch. Today’s price is the best Amazon’s listed in months, and is about $2-$4 less than usual.

Advertisement

Annual Holiday Sale Photo : Wayfair

Advertisement

While Christmas isn’t technically that close, the season has already begun now that it is November. If you want to get ready for the holidays, you’ll want to shop for some deals on Christmas decor. You can save up to 70% during Wayfair’s Annual Holiday Sale.



During this sale, you can get up to 50% off Christmas trees and 55% off on wreaths. Christmas indoor decor starts at $13, while ornaments are $5 when you buy five or more. Which is a no brainer, since you need more than five ornaments. You can check out the entire sale to see what else is on sale, as it might be seasonally themed, but the deals are on more than just Christmas decor.

Advertisement

iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550 Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

The iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550, aside from having a bag of letters for a name, is one of the company’s smartest robot vacuums. It can map multiple floors of your house, connects to Alexa, and can power through pet hair. It even comes with a dock that empties its container regularly. This high-end model usually pushes close to $1,000, but today it’s down to just $799.

Advertisement

Kobalt 227-Piece Mechanic’s Toolkit Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

You never quite know which tools you need until you need them. But if you’re buying your first set of tools—or just want one kit for everything—then chances are good the tool you need is in this 227-piece Kobalt kit. With interchangeable screwdrivers, allen wrenches, socket wrenches, and more, you’ll be prepared to fix almost anything in your house or car.