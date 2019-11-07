Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Cult-favorite Cuisinart Advantage Knife Set, 20% off Sonos Speakers, and a Back Brace Posture Corrector lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

USB-C hubs get all the shine these days, but if your computer still has old school USB ports, it’s worth adding this four-port USB 3.0 hub to your bag for just $6. It couldn’t be simpler: it turns one port into four.



To get the deal, just clip the coupon on the page, and then add promo code ANKERUSB3 at checkout.

Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market and right now you can save 20% on a bunch of them from World Wide Stereo. Choose from Sonos’ entire line of speakers plus a few accessories thanks to eBay’s sale. Hell, I might even finally pick up the Sonos Sub because of this sale.



Of course, Sonos’ refurbished blowout is still going on with a more limited selection, but some prices of the prices do edge out this current eBay sale.

Regardless of which route you take, this is an excellent opportunity to save on truly excellent, unbelievably fool-proof speaker system.

As of the latest iPhone generation, Apple has stopped including a 3.5mm to Lightning adapter in the box, which is possibly the most miserly move in the history of the famously miserly company. But even if your last iPhone did include an adapter, there’s about a 90% chance that you’ve lost it already anyway.



At its normal $9, it’s fairly inexpensive as Apple accessories go, but you can grab an official one from Daily Steals today for just $7 with promo code KJAPL.

Low key the best part aspect of the Apple Watch is how easy it is to swap out bands at will. It takes about five seconds, so you can pop a new one on to match your outfit or your activity of choice.



Today at Walmart, Apple’s first party, authentic Sport Band (the rubbery one) and Sport Loop (the Velcro-y one) are on sale for $25, or half off, in a variety of colors. Just note that the deal is only available on the 44mm version, which works on any of the larger Apple Watches, be they 44mm Series 4s or 42mm earlier models.

You’ve been meaning to mount your TV to the wall for ages. Now, it’s time to stop putting it off. This tilting mount is only $15 today with promo code 3U4SOFOI, and can hold any flat 32"-70" TV, which almost surely means it can hold your TV.

You even get a free HDMI cable, a bubble level, and some velcro cable ties, because why not?

Anker makes a sound bar now, which...yeah, that makes sense. It’s 35" and features two integrated subwoofers for 2.1 channel audio inside a single box. And naturally, it’ll also work as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, when it isn’t pumping audio out of your TV.



Normally priced at $80 (or $100 last year), it’s marked down to an all-time low $60 right now, when you clip the $20 coupon on the page.

Prime Day doesn’t start until next week, but Anker put together a collection of early Prime Day discounts that are only available for our readers.



Options range from Anker’s bread-and-butter charging gear (including a USB-C to Lightning cable!), to its newer home security products, to automotive accessories, to a tiny home theater projector. All of the deals are below, but just be sure to note the promo codes, and be sure to clip any on-page coupons you see as well (if applicable) to get the full discount.

Have you been saying “I’ll take care of that next weekend” every time you see the messy corner of your garage? Or has your garage become so overrun, you can’t even park in it anymore? Thankfully, you can declutter with up to 30% Select Garage Storage and Organization at Home Depot today. You can choose from mounted units, storage cabinets, steel shelving, and more.



So, you got a couple of bug bites, right? You never actually realize you’ve been bitten until you can’t stop scratching your skin raw. In order to survive your summer full of bug bites, you’re going to need some Benadryl.



Rather than take a pill and get sleepy, you can use Benadryl Itch Relief Spray Extra Strength. Right now, you can get $5 off a three-pack when you clip the 25% off coupon. This cooling spray works to relieve insect bites, mosquito bites, poison ivy (oak and sumac, too), sunburn, and even minor cuts and scrapes.

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this RoboVac 11s is down to just $150. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. This current price matches the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model just as long as you clip code on page and use promo code ROBOVAC11S.



While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself.

Just be warned, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So pick one up before it disappears... or else that’ll really suck.

It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box through 10/15. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

It’s temporarily out of stock, but you can still order this handy Intex electric air pump for just $11, easily an all-time low. Use it to fill up air mattresses, bike tires, or of course, all of your favorite novelty pool floats.



While they might not conform to the classic look of our favorite chef’s knives , this Cuisinart knife set is anything but dull (get it?). You can own the whole collection today for just $16, the best price we’ve seen in months.



Don’t let the colors fool you, these knives are stainless steel, and extremely sharp. The set has a 4.6 star average on nearly 4,000 reviews, and while the colors might not seem like your thing, they do help you keep track and avoid cross-contaminating food while you use them.

At some point in your life, you may need to entertain guests, and nothing says, “I have my shit together,” like a cheese board. And no cheese board says it louder and more obnoxiously than this specific cheese board, down to $41 on Amazon



The Bambüsi Bamboo Cheese Board is worth the investment, as it contains a special, secret drawer for its included classy, bamboo/stainless-steel cheese knives. Your company will be impressed, and no one even has to know that you are planning to eat the leftover cheese alone, straight from the block at 2 a.m. in utter darkness, save for a single shaft of light emanating from your refrigerator.

Have you tried to buy jerky lately? It’s expensive as hell! Luckily, you can make your own at home with this $130 highly-rated Excalibur food dehydrator. It boasts 15 square feet of dehydrating surface area, and of course, can be used to make your own dried herbs, fruits, and vegetables.



We own the dehydrator that’s on sale. I don’t think I’ve used store-bought chili powder, basil, dill, oregano, thyme, or a dozen other herbs and spices in the last two years. The Excalibur is legit in a dehydrator class of its own.

This deal will only last through the end of the day or until product sells out, so don’t wait for the sale to dry up.

Designed for the differently-abled, Tommy Hilfiger’s line of adaptive clothing is more accessible than ever with today’s Gold Box. Thanks to a few neat design elements (such as magnetic buttons and zippers,) these products make it easy to get dressed.



Today only, polos, jackets, t-shirts, pants, and more from this line are discounted by about 30%. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So check out the main page to see all of the deals.



Remember all those times your mom told you to sit up straight? Turns out, she was right (duh). If you’re now a hunched-over adult, straighten out your spine with a posture corrector from Amazon, on sale for $18 with promo code BEFO5KGQ. The brace works by promoting long term muscle memory, and it’s made of comfortable, breathable material, so you can wear it under anything. Your mom would be so proud.



If you’re in need of a solid pair of sneakers, this Gold Box is for you—and your feet. Amazon is marking down classic pairs from big brands like Reebok, PUMA, and K-Swiss for men and women. Just be sure to race over to this deal ASAP; you can only get tied up in these savings for one day.



A new season is here, so get a new wardrobe to match. Bonobos has a sale section stocked with summer essentials, and you can take all of them home for an extra 30% off using promo code SURPRISE. Make space in your closet for essentials like floral shirts, breezy sweaters, non-terrible T-shirts, chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside. Just be aware: The items included in this promotion are final sale, so be sure about your purchase before you check out.



David Archy sells some of the most popular underwear on Amazon, and a number of them, plus a few Separatec and Genuwin units, are on sale today. You can cave 30% underwear packs, undershirts and socks, and while I can’t speak to the quality of the shirts and socks, I own a few of those “contour pouch” boxer briefs and I really like ‘em. I’m betting you would too.



Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So check out the main page to see all of the deals, since this is the right time to save on stuff you actually need.

You don’t need to wait for Prime Day to get the benefits. Ahead of the 48-hour event, Amazon is gifting Marvel fans with a big MCU binge opportunity. If you didn’t get a chance to catch up before Avengers: Endgame (or even if you did), now is a great time to rewatch all of the MCU films, from OG Iron Man to Thor: Ragnarok and more. If you’re seeing Spider-Man: Far From Home this weekend, you’ll certainly want to rewatch a few MCU movies before heading to the theater. You can rent each of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies for $2 each (down from $4) on Amazon Prime Video.



FYI: It looks like all of the MCU films are available for this price, except for Captain Marvel, which is still a $6 rental and Avengers: Endgame isn’t available for rent on Prime Video until July 30.

Book lovers, Amazon Prime members can get $5 in eBook credit when they spend $20 on Kindle eBooks now through July 14. You can get this bonus through one or multiple transactions. You’ll receive your credit within four days after you complete it, but just a heads up, it expires 30 days after it is applied to your account.



Of course, there’s some limitations. This offer isn’t available for pre-orders, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your Kindle eBook purchase), or digital subscriptions, like Kindle Unlimited. But still, it’s a great opportunity to stock up on summer reads!

Give yourself something to look forward to every month. There’s never been a better time to subscribe to a new subscription box thanks to Amazon’s special promotion for Prime members. Right now, a selection of subscription—including the Allure Beauty Box, Gentleman’s Box, Hunt A Killer, BarkBox, Prime Book Box for Kids, and many more—are offering varying amounts of savings on the first box Prime members receive from their service. So whether you’re interested in beauty, reading, crafting, snacking, or even, uh, fighting crime, there’s a discounted box out there waiting for you.



Most gaming mice look like futuristic EMP grenades or snacks for Optimus Prime, but Razer’s DeathAdder series is appealing because it keeps things clean and simple.



The DeathAdder Elite raises the bar with a truly ridiculous 16,000 DPI sensor, Omron mechanical switches, full RGB backlighting, and every other feature you could want, and you can order it from Amazon for $45 today, which is a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen.

Cards Against Humanity offers several major expansions to keep the game fresh, but they’ve also offered a number of smaller themed packs through the years that can give your deck a unique character. Today on Amazon, several of them are on sale for just $3-$3.50 (after applying the 50% off coupon, available for Prime members only).



The only catch is that you can only apply the coupon to a single pack, so choose wisely. Or at least wiser than Jessica, who chose Ryan’s “survivor’s guilt” card for the “Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s ____” black card instead of my clearly superior “a bleached asshole” card. Come on, Jessica, that was an obvious choice and you blew it!

Update: Sold out.

Why walk when you can roll? Razor’s A Kick Scooters have been a classic in the (non-motorized) scooter game for years, but today, the adorable Sweet Pea version is just $19 over at Amazon, down from its usual price of $40. So scoot on over and snag one as a gift for the kid in your life—or for yourself, no judgement—before this discount speeds out of here.



Right now, FIFA 19 players and Twitch Prime subscribers can pick up the first of two FUT free loot drops thanks to Twitch Prime. (FYI, if you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free.)



Here’s how it works: You can pick up a Twitch Prime Pack that guarantees one 86 OVR (overall rating) or better player, plus three rare gold player items, just as long as 1.) you’ve got a Twitch Prime account, 2.) an EA Account and 3.) FIFA 19 for the PS4, Xbox One or PC. To claim your content, link your Prime account with your EA account, log into FIFA Ultimate Team via FIFA 19, and navigate to the store to open your Twitch Prime pack in the My Packs section of the store before August 9.

And next month’s drop includes choice of an 87 OVR or better player and two more gold player items.

How you doin’ since you found out that Friends is pivoting away from Netflix? If your answer is just a bunch of incoherent sobs, pick up the Friends Edition of Monopoly for $45. In this version of the classic game, each Friends character gets their very own token, and properties are just some good ol’ classic memories from the show. Could Monopoly be any more fun? So (Central) perk up, and buy now, so you can play a round—just don’t bet your apartment on winning, or something.



Yee-haw! It’s novelty pool float season, y’all, so hang on tight.



The Intex Inflatabull is exactly what you think it is. One person rides the bull, and everyone else grabs the handles on the outside to make it shake. It seems like a concussion waiting to happen, but sometimes you’ve just got to grab life by the horns.

$29 is a solid discount from the usual $35, and the best price Amazon’s listed since last winter.

Nintendo’s Pokéball Plus is silly, unnecessary, and I can almost guarantee that you want to buy it anyway. It is a Nintendo accessory, after all. It lets you carry around your favorite Pokémon from Pokémon Let’s Go, get alerted to nearby monsters and gyms in Pokémon Go, and will soon let you transfer your monsters from Pokémon Sword and Shield.



Originally released for $50, Amazon’s marked the Pokéball Plus down to $41 today, an all-time low.

Why spiders? Why couldn’t it be “follow the butterflies?” If you hate real spiders but don’t mind LEGO versions, you’re in luck. Harry Potter fans can throw it all the way back to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets with this LEGO set. Everyone remembers Argog’s dark and terrifying lair that Hagrid had Ron and Harry travel to. Right now, you can get LEGO Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Argog’s Lair for about $5 off on Amazon. The 157-piece set includes Argog, some of his children, Harry, and a terrified-looking Ron. Where’s the Ford Anglia when you need it?



It’s not exactly a second season, but Firefly fans should still be excited to see that the best show in the history of the ‘verse got a special edition 15th anniversary Blu-ray release, and you can get it for the best price since the holidays today.



The contents of the discs are unchanged from the original release, but the set does include some nice box art, a map, and and postcards of all the major characters.

Even if you aren’t usually into anime, it’s worth giving Cowboy Bebop a try, especially when you can get the entire series for a mere $5. This deal is through Amazon’s digital video storefront, and includes all 26 episodes in HD, which normally sell for $3 each.

