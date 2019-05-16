Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Shark vacuum freebies, a grooming essentials gold box, and a PUMA spring-to-summer sale lead off Thursday's best deals from around the web.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Someday everything we own will connect via a wireless connection or USB-C cable. Until then, we can all be glad to have this Sabrent USB hubs and docking station Gold Box.

Whether you need to access files on multiple drives or want to add a few wireless adapters to your setup, these USB hubs can certainly provide them. Be warned, all but one of these devices only allow for data transfer, not charging. For that you’ll need to pick up the universal docking station.

All of the products featured in the sale are offered at their lowest prices we’ve seen in over a year. So make sure to check out the main page to see all of the deals.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you suffer from carpal tunnel or other RSI issues due to working at a computer all day, Microsoft’s ergonomic Sculpt desktop set might be the answer. By splitting the keyboard in two and angling it in a way that doesn’t force you to bend your wrists, you can save yourself a lot of pain. Perhaps that’s why it was voted it as one of the five best work keyboards you can use.

Plus, the included mouse has a groove for your thumb to promote proper ergonomics, and the bonus wireless number pad can go anywhere on your desk.



$80's not the lowest price ever, but it’s the best deal Amazon’s offered in over a year.

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $30 today with promo code LOOBQZNM when you also clip the $3 coupon on the page.

I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $30 is a steal, is what I’m saying, and they’d make a fine gift as well.

There are a lot of good reasons to splurge on a fancy, expensive arm for your computer monitors. But if you’re on a budget and don’t mind a little bit of extra fiddling, this affordable dual mount from Huanuo has a lot going for it considering its price tag. Normally $70, you can get it for just $50 today with promo code NMLAPF6Q.



Eric put a very similar mount from the same company to the test over the The Inventory, and while it definitely was lacking a few features and had some downsides compared to a $200 equivalent, it was still pretty great for the price.

Photo: Amazon

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet—you know, the one you bought two Black Fridays ago because it was like thirty dollars—just got its first upgrade in years, while maintaining the same bargain basement $50 MSRP.



The new tablet features a faster processor, double the storage for the base model (16GB, vs. a paltry 8GB), support for microSD cards up to 512GB, and hands-free Alexa. Fundamentally, it’s still a cheap tablet that you can use to watch videos or play a few games—this isn’t an iPad Pro we’re talking about here—but that’s all most people tend to use their tablet for anyway.

Preorders are live now, and if you order it before it comes out on June 6, you’ll get a bonus $10 credit to spend on apps and games.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

OGIO might not be a luggage brand you’re familiar with, but you should be. Here’s what we had to say about its Alpha carry-on roller over on The Inventory:



Built from CORDURA EcoMade fabric, it’s environmentally friendly (made from recycled plastic) and ultra-durable with a high tear strength so nothing will permeate its shell. And, buyers can choose from a single or divided packing space with two mesh panels. I opted for the latter, and the amount of organization in this thing is unreal—it even has a separate sleeve for your laptop.

Amazon has never discounted the Alpha by more than a couple bucks from its usual $300. Never, that is, until today. Invest in your travel sanity for $250 while you can, easily the best discount we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

From the company that brought you our readers’ favorite way to keep drinks hot on the go comes...a bottle to keep drinks cold on the go.



Contigo’s Autospout Ashland Chill is vacuum insulated, meaning it can keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours, and its unique lid hides the spout under a shield when not in use, so the part that you touch your mouth to doesn’t pick up (too many) germs when not in use.

$11 is an all-time low price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2019, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes.



Big discounts on the Animal version have been few and far between, but today on Amazon, it’s back down to $400 after clipping the $50 coupon, within $20 of the best price we’ve seen.

This model doesn’t include the soft cleaning head of the Absolute version, but it has a larger bin and more accessories than the entry level Motorhead, which is itself down to an all-time low $340 as well. All of the V10s include the same 60 minute (!!) battery, and the same powerful motor.

Screenshot: Butcher Box

We’re big fans of Butcher Box’s meat-by-mail deliveries of grass-fed beef, heritage grade pork, and organic chicken, and if you sign up for a new account today, you’ll get everything you need to host a little barbecue thrown in for free.



Just order any box, and in addition to whatever you’d otherwise receive in your first box, you’ll also find an extra pack of baby back ribs, two NY strip steaks, and two pounds of ground beef. That’s a lot of free meat, and if you need help finishing it, feel free to invite me over.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You know what moms like even more than flowers on Mother’s Day? Flowers for no apparent reason! Gift your mother, or anyone in your life who you like, or yourself a $35 bouquet of either 15 tulips (with a clear vase included) or 24 roses (without a clear vase, though you can add one on for $5 extra) from 1800Flowers, because shipping is free right now. This deal will only last through this afternoon though, so you’ll want to pluck it before it wilts away.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today, Amazon’s discounting a number of oral care and grooming products from companies like Braun, Gilette, and Crest. Whether you need some new razors or want to invest in a beard trimmer, this Gold Box has you covered.

This Gold Box offers a great opportunity to save on a lot of stuff you’ll probably need anyway, such as toothpaste, teeth whitening strips, and disposable razors.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box. Which means the discounts will only stick around until the end of day, or until sold out. So grab a few things and save yourself the trip to the store.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Robot vacuums are great for keeping your floors tidy day-to-day, but you still need to own a “real” vacuum for the occasional deep cleaning, not to mention for things like vacuuming your furniture and your car.



That’s what makes these deals from Shark so great. If you buy the intelligent and pet har-cleaning RB85 Wi-Fi enabled robotic vacuum for its $380 MSRP (admittedly about $130 more than it’s currently selling for on Amazon), you can get a FREE upright vacuum of your choice, and these are some seriously great vacuums we’re talking about here:

The NV752 currently sells for $280 on its own around the web, and is a more powerful version of the Shark Navigator Lift-Away that won our reader Co-Op. That means that the actual dustbin and vacuuming components can lift off of the wheeled base for easier portability when you’re cleaning things like stairs. It also features two types of brushes; one for cleaning small things like dust and pet hair, and another designed for larger debris.

The NV800W is basically a smaller, lighter, more maneuverable version of the NV752 above, and it’s currently selling for around $220 on the web.

Assuming you already own a corded vacuum though, the bundle with the HV382 cordless vacuum is probably what I’d get, even though it sells for less than the corded vacuums at $185. It features the same DuoClean brush system as Shark’s corded vacuums, but doesn’t need to be plugged into the wall. It can even convert into a hand vacuum. Update: I am an idiot and got this mixed up with something else, it is not a cordless vacuum, it’s just smaller and more maneuverable than the others.

Photo: ThermoWorks

When it comes to measuring the temperature of food, ThermoWorks is the be-all, end-all brand you can trust. And while we’re used to seeing individual ThermoWorks products on sale from time to time, today’s 15% off sitewide sale is extremely rare.



Reader-favorite Thermapens? Cheaper ThermoPops? The Smoke barbecue probe? The BlueDot? Even the laser-equipped (and hardly ever discounted) Thermapen IR? They’re all 15% off when you arrive at checkout, and orders over $59 even get a mini spatula/spoonula set thrown in for good measure.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Despite what door-to-door salesmen might tell you, you don’t need a full set of knives. You can breeze through about 99% of kitchen tasks with just a few important blades, and they’re all included in this discounted 4-piece set.



The chef’s knife is one of our readers’ five favorites, and has long been the best value in kitchen knives. The paring and bread knives are pretty self explanatory, and while you could probably get away without owning a utility knife, it is a little more maneuverable than the chef’s knife, and it’s good to have one for chopping vegetables if you’ve been using your main knife on raw meat.

Better weather means catching up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking 40% off select warm weather styles as part of their Spring Into Summer Sale, plus free shipping on all orders. That means trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code MID and stock up for a new season now.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

In case you haven’t heard, retinol should be a go-to for those looking to rid their skin of acne, dark spots, wrinkles, and other imperfections. But because retinol is such a skincare superstar, it doesn’t usually come cheap — that is, until now, because Amazon is offering up a $3 off coupon on this solid LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer.

It will only cost you $17 to start seeing wow-worthy skin clearing results. Just remember, this stuff is powerful, so it’s best to ease this product into your skincare routine slowly before diving face first into daily use.



Image: Backcountry

If you’ve been eyeing something special from Backcountry, now’s the time to buy, since the outdoor retailer is taking 20% off one full-price item of your choosing with promo code TAKE20MAY.



Exclusions apply, of course — the offer is not valid on special orders, package discounts, gift certificates, passes, and lift tickets, nor can you use it on bikes and frames, helmet cams, and digital cameras, any item with GPS technology, personal locator beacons, strollers, ski and snowboard equipment, airbag packs, fly fishing gear, and fly fishing watercraft. I know, it sounds like a lot, but that does still live a good portion of gear and plenty of apparel up for grabs for a steal. Plus, using the coupon code will automatically sign you up for Backcountry’s Credit Program, which means more great deals are in your future.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

All moisturizers are not created equal, but no matter what your skincare concern is, Paula’s Choice has a quality moisturizer that can help smooth it over. And right now is a great time to stock up, since all moisturizers from the brand are 20% off for a limited time. Treat your skin to every type of hydration boost, from products with SPF to wrinkle-fighting formulas to retinol-enriched creams. Just be sure to shop before this deal dries up.



Best Media Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The North Remembers...when Game of Thrones wasn’t complete garbage. But still, if you’re feeling nostalgic for the end of a once-great series, or just want to keep your fandom alive while we wait for the books that may never arrive, Daily Steals is blowing out a handful of shirts, jewelry, and other Game of Thrones merch, including an awesome Hand of the King bottle opener.



In addition to these discounted prices, you can save an extra 20% with promo code KINJAGOT.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can get Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle for $20 for all platforms. So, what do you get with this bundle? Well, first, you get a copy of an already free downloadable game.

But you also get the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks (a $10 value) for more skins. Add all that up, and you’ve got yourself a pretty solid deal.

Howdy, partner. Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t had any trouble selling copies, so if you’ve been waiting for months for a decent discount, it’s back down to $35 today on the PS4 and the Xbox One. They’re gonna put you in the hoosegow, because that’s practically a robbery.









Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Amazon

Like any true Apple devotee, you’ve got an iPhone, a set of AirPods, and an Apple Watch, and you diligently charge them on your nightstand every evening. And if you’re anything like me, you rarely wake up without at least one of them on the ground, or knocked back behind your nightstand.



That’s where this charging station from Elago comes in. It doesn’t have any actual charging hardware itself—you’ll need to provide two official Apple Lightning cables and an Apple Watch charging puck—but it does keep all of those cables organized, and makes charging everything as easy as dropping it into place.

Today’s $20 deal is $5 less than usual.

Photo: Burrow

With its modular design, free shipping in regular-sized-boxes, and attractive design, Burrow sits on the throne of the direct-to-consumer sofa industry, and you can score a rare deal on the couch (or chair, or ottoman) of your choice during the company’s Memorial Day sale, including the company’s brand new leather offerings.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Burrow

For a limited time, promo code SUMMER19 will get you 10% off all orders, 15% off orders of $1,400 or more, and 20% off orders of $2,500 or more. Some of the site’s marketing materials say that you can save “up to $500,” but the 20% code doesn’t seem to be capped, as we were able to save over $600 on a larger order.

A loveseat, any couch, or a chair paired with an ottoman will get you over the minimum here. As always, you get to pick your fabric, your leg color, and even the height of your arms, and you also get a 30 day risk free trial, with a simple return process if you don’t like it.



Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have the DIY inclinations to justify purchasing a real Dremel, this 3.7V cordless rotary tool from Tacklife is a low-power alternative for $16 with promo code 7UVGHSV2.

You’re probably not going to use this to cut through rebar or anything, but it’d be perfect for quickly sanding the edges of wood, polishing jewelry, or even carving Jack-O-Lanterns. It even includes a bunch of dips for various jobs, and yes, it charges over USB.

Screenshot: Walmart

It’s one thing to find a good deal on a certain thing you’d find at the grocery store. It’s quite another to just straight up save $10 on an entire grocery trip.



But that’s exactly what you can do today by ordering $50 in groceries from Walmart, with curbside pickup. Just build your cart, hit the minimum (excluding alcohol), choose the FREE store pickup option, and use promo code LA9ARAAC at checkout to get $10 off. The prices are the same as buying in-store, and this code even works if you’ve used Walmart’s online grocery ordering service before, so there’s really no downside here.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Update: It’s back and $4 cheaper!

Your super powerful gaming rig deserves an equally impressive gaming chair. And right now you can pick up a racing style gaming chair for just $133 $129.

This particular unit is ergonomically sculpted, includes all the adjustment options you’d expect including a 130 degree recline, and is half the price of similarly-designed AKRacing chairs.

If you clip the coupon on the page, you can bring the gray model down to a low $133 $129. This model usually hovers around $190, so this current discount is an absolute steal.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Look, we’re not here to judge you if you haven’t been brushing your teeth twice a day. If you need to step up your dental hygiene habits, an electric toothbrush is the way to go. The Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Electric Toothbrush will do all of the hard work when it comes to getting rid of built up plaque. Right now, you can clip the coupon to get $10 off of this rechargeable toothbrush.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You are never too old to eat candy. If you live on your own, there is no one stopping you from ordering a giant bag of Skittles and Starburst and crushing it all this weekend during a TV binge. If that sounds like your idea fo fun, you can get a 65-piece Skittles and Starburst Fun Size Variety Mix for 15% off on Amazon right now.



Image: Stila Cosmetics

If you stan Stila Cosmetics, this sale is for you. Right now, snag 25% off sitewide at the makeup brand, no promo code necessary. This is a perfect opportunity to stock up on our reader’s favorite liquid eyeliner, or any palettes, kits, and individual cosmetics your makeup bag might be craving. Plus, you’ll get free shipping! Just be sure to fill up your makeup bag before this sale ends on Friday.



Image: Eddie Bauer

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking 40% off everything on their site (excluding tents, sleeping bags, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products) for their Memorial Day Sale with promo code SUMMIT40. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is well on its way, which means its time to arm yourself with an arsenal of cool shades. Luckily, Daily Steals is offering up a range of designer sunglasses—everything from Tom Ford and Yves Saint Laurent to Bottega Veneta and Gucci—at insanely low prices, and now, you can save an extra 10% with promo code KJSUN10. There are several Gucci styles going for a (still discounted) $180, but otherwise, most of the selection is already under $50. So don’t be shady; shop now before the sun sets on this deal.

