Thursday's Best Deals: SanDisk 400GB microSD, Dirt 5, Samsung Galaxy Active 2, Battery Tester, and More

A 400GB SanDisk microSD card and Dirt 5 on PC lead Thursday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Featured Deal: 2 Years + One Plan Free | $89 | NordVPN

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra plan on top of that—chosen at random by the Nordic gods—using the promo code KINJAGIFT through December 1.



Advertisement

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want the one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 10/29/2020 and updated with new information on 11/02/2020.

Mpow M9 Wireless Earphones MPOWM903 Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A Wednesday treat from the company is their Mpow M9 Wireless Earphones. They’re just $20 when you use the code MPOWM903.

Mpow’s earbuds and earphones are a great option if you’re looking for something budget-friendly. For their size, the noise canceling is excellent compared to others on the market. The microphone is outstanding if hands-free calls are something you do on the reg. Lots of great bass and balanced sounds from these and they pair quickly and easily with Bluetooth 5.0 tech. They will run for 6 hours off of one charge and you’ll get another 34 additional hours with the charging case. Sweatproof and comfy so take these on your next hike or trip to the gym. If saving money is important but still getting great sound is what you need these are your earphones.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members and the code will work until November 8.

Advertisement

SanDisk 400GB microSD Card Image : Jordan McMahon

Getting a Nintendo Switch has been tough the last few months, but if you’ve been able to get your hands on one, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of room to store games. There’s no shortage of microSD cards to choose from, but this SanDisk 400 GB microSD Card strikes a pretty great balance between price, storage capacity, and speed, especially given it’s down to $45 at Amazon right now.

With that out of the way, you’ll be able to grab as many games as you please without worrying you’ll hit your limit.

Advertisement

Dear diary: the day is November 4. I’ve escaped into a nearby abandoned subway and Americans everywhere are even more fiercely adhered to their screens than ever before. If you’ve resolved to hunker down and follow every single bit of Election Day coverage you can, consider putting a new TV on your ticket. TCL’s models go pretty cheap while still delivering a crisp 4K picture and a voice-activated Android TV smart platform. At Best Buy, you can grab one of these 50" sets for just $230, a $120 drop from usual. If you need a little more room, the 55" is just another $20.

Samsung Galaxy Active2 Smartwatch 40mm Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m a big fan of Samsung’s smartwatches and wore a Gear Sport for years. There are three options on sale now at Best Buy saving you $70. If you’ve been thinking about getting a smartwatch but don’t want to go crazy these are a really nice option. This is an early Black Friday treat and a savings of 28%.

If you are Samsung phone users these watches easily pair with them but I used my iPhone with my Gear Sport and it was pretty seamless as well. It was also quick to pair with my headphones. If you’re using this for fitness these watches can detect and track over forty movements. And they’re durable enough for hiking and swimming. They can track sleep and heart rate which are two things that are important to keep an eye on. The touch-screen display is clear and bright so it’s effortless to view messages and updates. And as with an Apple watch you can sync these up for Samsung Pay to make purchasing quicker. The battery life is pretty decent and if I remember correcting I went at least three or four days between charges. These watches are great middle of the road value, not too expensive but not too cheap. Each style is gorgeously made and you won’t be disappointed.

Advertisement

Amazon Fire Stick Lite Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you really don’t care about your Fire Stick having volume controls, or just love having two remotes, Amazon Fire Stick Lite could be your jam. At only $18, it’s the newest version of the Fire TV Stick and can get you linked up with Netflix, Hulu, and all the other streaming services you love. Just plug it in the back of your TV in the HDMI plug and you’re good to go. It’s a pretty good bargain, so if you’re in the mood and want a deal, I’d snatch it up. Quick.

ZeroDark Battery Tester Image : Sheilah Villari

This battery organizer and tester from ZeroDark is $31 off right now. This is a smart way to keep your little energy containers in one place and keep track of their juice. This durable system is simple to use and is a great way to save some money in the long run if you have a house of battery operated items.

Advertisement

This sturdy storage case not only makes it easy to see what you’ve got, but it also won’t have you scrambling for an extra battery when a remote goes belly up. The tester helps you keep an eye on what might need a charge but also helps with the guessing if a battery is even still good to use. The digital display is painless to read the voltage and effortless to operate. It sits perfectly on a desktop or can even be mounted and the battery tester is detachable. You’ll be able to hold 110 batteries at once at various sizes. Here’s what it can fit: 12 button cells, 48 AAs, 24 AAAs, 8 9-volts, 10 Cs, and 8 Ds.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Vava 7-in-1 USB-C Hub KJVA1030 + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, checkout Vava’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $19 with our exclusive code “KJVA1030“ and a clipped coupon on the page. It has an HDMI adapter, an ethernet port, three USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD Image : SanDisk

Add super fast storage on the cheap to, well, anything that has a USB interface with SanDisk’s 2TB external SSD. This portable unit is normally around $320, but it’s just $230 at Amazon today. We’ve seen it lower a year ago, but it’s hovered around $250-290 in recent times, so this is your best chance to score some savings.

It uses a USB-C connection over USB 3.1 where read speeds reach as high as 550 megabytes per second. Speed and storage aside, this is also the drive to get if you’re working in the elements often. It has shock and vibration resistance, and with an IP55 rating, it also survives a little dust and rain.

Whether you’re backing up all your files or need somewhere to hold your massive games without sacrificing load times, this is something any serious PC user should consider adding to their list of essential tech.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Image : Andrew Hayward

There are a lot of very obvious AirPods-inspired wireless earbuds out there right now, but Samsung’s recent Galaxy Buds Live are different: they look like lil’ beans that you pop into your ears. These aural legumes are plenty powerful, however, packing active noise cancellation and strong audio quality. And the shape actually works well, as Gizmodo reviewer Sam Rutherford described:



“The Galaxy Buds Live are quite comfortable, and when combined with their relatively petite dimensions and low profile, they are some of the most unobtrusive wireless headphones on the market. In fact, I’ve even fallen asleep while wearing them and they are right up there with the Pixel Buds as being one of the most comfortable earbuds in my ears. And when it comes to staying in place during exercise, even after a sweaty one-mile run, the Galaxy Beans never budged.”

Save $30 off the list price in all four colors at Amazon right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s been a while since anyone’s really groaned about the loss of the headphone jack on our iPhones, but that hasn’t made it any less painful a loss. Still, our pleas haven’t been heard, so we’ll have to make do with a good pair of wireless headphones to carry our tunes with us. If you’re in the market for a new iPhone, you can kill two birds with one stone by grabbing an iPhone 12 or 12 Pro from Visible, and you’ll get a free pair of Bose Soundlink wireless headphones, which are available on their own for $160 on Amazon right now, and usually go for about $230, so that’s a solid deal on its own.



If you’re still on the fence between the 12 or 12 Pro, our friends at Gizmodo have put together a nice little guide on the differences between the models to help you make the right decision.

Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

The holidays are upon us. Take some stunning photos as keepsakes with a Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera. It’s $499, which is $300 off the original list price and has about 24.2 million pixels, and can shoot about 6fps. You can also record up to 15 minutes of 4K video. The kit includes the actual camera, two filter sets, a cleaning kit, and a microfiber cleaning cloth. What are you waiting for?

Samsung 970 EVO M.2 NVMe SSD Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Grab one terabyte of storage with a Samsung 970 EVO M.2 NVMe SSD. You’ll be able to do some major, high-end gaming with 3,500MB/s and 2,500MB/s, respectively, and a thermal guard that’ll monitor optimal operating temperatures to make sure your computer performance never drops. What are you waiting for? Grab it.

Advertisement

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.



Now down to its all-time low price of $1,397 for the 55" model or $1,850 for the 65" size after applying the on-page coupon, the CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter. Buy it now and prepare yourself properly for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 10/20/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 11/2/2020.

Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart TV Image : Sony

If you’re in the market for a new TV for your space, check out this Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart TV from Best Buy. It’s down $200 from its original list price, bringing the total to a decent $600. Since it’s ultra HD, you’ll watch your favorite movies and TV shows with amazing clarity. Plus you’ll be able to download a range of apps to enjoy staying inside until 2029! Grab it before its gone.



Advertisement

HP DeskJet 2722 AIO Wireless Color Inkjet Printer Image : Sheilah Villari

Every home should have a printer even as a just in case. For only $24 grab this 4-star rated HP DeskJet 2722 all-in-one printer. Everything you’d need to do you can in a few easy steps. Print, copy, scan, and even print from your mobile device via the HP Smart app. There’s dual-band WiFi so your connection is steady and strong. You’ll also get 4 months of ink delivered right to you. A subscription is required for this service with HP Instant Ink but it’s a great perk. Produce sharp, bold, and vibrate materials in the comfort of your own home.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Advertisement

Apple’s new Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At $259 for the 40mm edition and $289 for the 44mm edition, you can now get an Apple Watch with the latest guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can get the 40mm model for $20 off, bringing the price down to $259, and the 44mm model is down from $309 to $289. Those prices only count if you go for the Sport Band, though, so be wary of any customizations beyond that if you’re worried about racking up the costs.

Dirt 5 (PC) DIRTYNOV Screenshot : Codemasters

Dirt 5 is set to launch in just a couple of short days, but order through Eneba (PC-only) and you can save $10 on your purchase. You’ll only get the savings with discount code DIRTYNOV.

Advertisement

With over 70 tracks and a huge list of cars, Dirt 5 is positioned to be a dream game for rally racing fanatics. A star-studded campaign has you climbing the ladder to solidify your status as the offroading champion of the world, while an all new Playgrounds mode fosters creativity with user-created tracks and racing arenas.

Oh, did I mention this deal includes Amplified Edition content? Here’s what that includes:

Three days early access;

Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design;

Ariel Nomad Tactical;

Audi TT Safari;

VW Beetle Rallycross;

Three exclusive player sponsors with fresh objectives, rewards and liveries;

Currency and XP earning boosts;

Access to all post launch content, including a minimum of 12 cars, 60 Career events, new player sponsors with fresh rewards and liveries, and more items for features yet to be revealed.

Eneba has the goods. Again, use promo code DIRTYNOV.

G/O Media may get a commission Dirt 5 (PC) Buy for $50 from Eneba Use the promo code DIRTYNOV

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) Image : Square Enix

Advertisement

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $30 today, the lowest it’s ever been. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

With a $68 discount, Marvel’s Avengers; Earth’s Mightiest Edition for Xbox One might be a clutch gift for the biggest Captain America fan in your life. The centerpiece item in this box of physical extras is a 12" tall statue of the cap’ himself, plus a 6" Hulk bobblehead, a Mjolnir keychain, a Black Widow belt buckle, and a pin that feeds right into your childhood fantasies of becoming an Avenger in your own right. There’s also a steelbook case providing a lavish home for the game disk, a group photo, and a blueprint of Iron Man’s armor—you know, just in case you have to pick up the mantle of sweet unadulterated justice down the line.

Advertisement

On PS4? The discount isn’t nearly as good, but you can still add one to cart $10 cheaper than usual.

Save 20% on LEGO Super Mario Expansions Image : Andrew Hayward

Launched a couple months back, the new LEGO Super Mario line delivered a unique twist to the building block template, letting you use a screen-and-sensor equipped Mario figure to play through interactive obstacle courses. And they made a whole bunch of different add-on sets to recreate familiar moments from the legendary games.



Advertisement

While the core, required starter set remains at the full price of $60, many of the larger expansions are currently 20% off, including the Guarded Fortress Expansion, Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion, and Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set. Whether you’re buying for yourself or for holiday gifts, now’s the time to strike.

Advertisement

Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game Image : Sheilah Villari

Now that the cold months are here and the clocks have ticked over many of us are headed back indoors to our small social circles. If like me you have a handful of people you see regularly and have game nights this is a great one to add to the rotation. Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game is 40% off and you only need 4 people to play.



This is a rhyming charade game. You’ll act out and/or mime celebrity rhymes to your team to help them figure out who the person/thing is. Each is timed and you rack up points by uncovering the rhyming pair cards. Now you will have to have a group of friends a bit in the know of pop culture from a few different decades. This is a game very heavy on media references and celebrity names. But this is sure for a night of fun with some clever friends. I can’t wait for you to act out a “Yeti eating spaghetti.”

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Baby Yoda 2-Pack Figures Image : Sheilah Villari

The new season Mandalorian drops today and I couldn’t be more excited. Din Djarin has been turning up on every magazine cover the last few months and of course, that means The Child was spotted as well. Without a doubt “Baby Yoda” has been the real scene-stealer so what they do with him in season two should be interesting. Grab one of these unbelievably endearing 2-pack figure sets (or all of them) and be delighted by this curious cutie.

Choose from three sets in this official collection. Pick which pose warms your cold space heart. Is it the “Don’t leave” set complete with Ball Toy? Are you more a Froggy Snack/Force Moment person? Or is it all about being judgy and cozy with Sipping Soup and being Blanket-Wrapped. These will look sweet on any desk or shelf to remind you to do it for him. Of course, he’s pint-sized and no more than seven inches tall depending on which set you nab.

Advertisement

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Image : Ninja

Ignacia’s BBQ ribs made me regret not making a Ninja Foodi my air fryer of choice. I love my Corsori smart fryer, but don’t make that mistake. The Ninja Foodi has grilling, air frying, roasting, baking, and dehydrating functions packed into one sleek unit. Best Buy offering one for your kitchen at a nice $190 price.

This is the smaller 4-quart model, which doesn’t have quite as many functions as Ignacia’s—it’s missing slow and pressure cooking—but for simpler needs, this’ll get you by just fine.

Advertisement

Eufy Baby Monitor Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Parenthood is sweet, but not knowing what your newborn is doing (they’re probably sleeping) while you’re in another part of the house is anxiety-inducing. With the Eufy baby monitor for $100, which is $30 off its original list price, you can keep an eye on your baby without marching up and down the stairs or hallway every time you think you hear a peep. You get automatic alerts if your baby is crying, so you’ll really, REALLY know if something is wrong. This 720p unit also has a 1000ft range so you can watch your little creation anywhere in your home! Grab it before it is gone.

Recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you don’t mind buying refurbished, MorningSave is letting go of a two-piece combo featuring a recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro for a low $129. See who’s knocking in a pinch and interact with your visitors without ever having to approach the door, which is just fantastic in these increasingly anarchistic times. Your purchase includes 30-day access to cloud recordings and you’re covered by a 1 year standard Ring warranty.

Advertisement

Pupford Freeze-Dried Dogs Treats Image : Sheilah Villari

We don’t think Belka and Strelka had treats this good, pretty sure. Pupford’s Freeze-Dried Dogs Treats were made for any pooch aspiring to be a space pupper. They may just really want a tasty snack for being a really good boy or girl. That’s ok too. For just $16 you’ll get about 475 freeze-dried in beef, rabbit, salmon, or sweet potato flavor.

These are low cal so if you’ve got a furbaby with a few extra pounds a couple of these a day won’t be a cause for concern. Distracting or keeping a puppy or even an older dog’s attention at certain times can be very important and these absolutely help. This is a deal if you need to do that regularly with several dogs because you’re getting so many little bits. The ingredients are simple and because they are freeze-dried there’s a lot less nasty stuff needed to keep them fresh. That also means no crumbling bits at the bottom of the bag. I would say they’re tasty but I can only gauge that by the two seniors dogs I live with loving these. This is a great value for quality and quantity. How often does that happen?!

This will ship for free in one-day for Prime members.

Advertisement

Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you love to be prepared for any type of situation, or just nostalgic for your former Boy Scout and Girl Scout days, you should check out the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife. Only $12 because of a price drop, you’ll get a knife with seven functions including a small blade, scissors, nail file, screwdriver 2.5 mm, key ring, toothpick, and tweezers. What are you waiting for?

RIDGID 18V Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

For anyone changing their car tires at home, an impact wrench is an essential buy. Not only can it loosen your lug nuts and bolts, but it can do so faster than a lug wrench. The RIDGID cordless mid-torque impact wrench in particular is one of the most highly rated and popular models you’ll find on the web, and for a limited time, you can fetch one for yourself at a fraction of the list price. While you might spend $180 on Amazon for the same product—no battery pack included—The Home Depot is selling it for $149, bundled with a 4Ah removable battery, an 18-volt charger, and a carrying bag at no additional cost.



As this is marked a “Special Buy” on the retailer’s site, it’s safe to assume this deal won’t last long. And since the limit is two per customer, you can also start your holiday shopping early for the DIYer or hobbyist in your life. Register both for complementary parts and lifetime support from The Home Depot.

Baby Yoda Design-a-Planter Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve already watched the new episode of The Mandalorian and are looking for another way to pass the time maybe you need a new succulent planter. Here is The Child to fill that void with his sweet face and customizable plant home. For just $9 spend an afternoon with “Baby Yoda” and bring both your green thumb and inner artist together.

Advertisement

This set comes with 4 markers, a sticker sheet, even a fake succulent if you don’t have a real one to add, and the adorable petite planter. You can also paint it if you’re a real Bob Ross and want to make a very happy baby. The recommended age is 4 plus and I’m sure with supervision this could be a great weekend activity for you and a little one. This is a fun and very cute way to bring some of a galaxy far far away into your home.

Up to 60% off Throw Blankets Image : Sheilah Villari

The time has come for the blankets on the back of the sofa to make their way down and wrap themselves around you. As you sink down into them and start to get cozy maybe you realize a stain from wine or a tear from a pet. It’s now Throwvember, the peak month for sofa snuggles. This means that blanket better be in tip-top shape. Save up to 60% on a variety of blankets from Wayfair right now.

I had a blanket just like this one during my first year at college. The classic navy blue goes with anything and is a solid choice all around. As the name suggests it is in fact velvety soft. With a bit of a shimmer to it, this blanket looks cool and feels better. The Veletloft Blanket ($31) is the throw you want to be cuddled up in on football Sunday.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a pop of color Nader’s tweed throws ($34) comes in 26 shades to do it right. Take $16 off the vintage-esque blanket made from fade and stain-resistant polyester. The knitted fabric and tassels for sure give it that throwback vibe and it’s ready for you to be curled up sipping hot cider.

This is the throw for when you need just one more layer of warmth. The woven microfiber is luxurious to touch and fun to look at with its geometric pattern. The Dillon Luxury blanket ($19) is 62% off, easy to clean, and comes is a beautiful dark gray color that will blend with any surrounding.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Dyson V10 Absolute Photo : Dyson

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. The Dyson V10 has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you over $500, but right now you can get onefor just $400, so you’re paying a pretty low price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.



Echo Show 5 $45 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

Advertisement

Amazon has halved the price of its Echo Show 5 device, which enables anyone to place the device in their kitchen or room of choice and speak to their family and friends in a video call. Alongside the standard Amazon Alexa features, it can also be used as a nightstand with many clock face designs, so it can be tailored to your tastes, plus it can stream video and control smart home devices.

If you haven’t upgraded to a bidet, MorningSave has a great deal on an attachment that is easy to say yes to for your home!



This bidet attachment is only $29, a 71% discount. Of course, this design just uses fresh water from your existing setup, and does not require electricity. This model also has a self-cleaning mechanism on its nozzle so that it can be cleaned easily after each use. It’s super easy to install and can help you cut down significantly on toilet paper costs— what more could you want?

Advertisement

If you want to upgrade to something with heated water and other amenities, the next option would be to go for a full toilet seat replacement rather than just an add-on attachment bidet. This Woodbridge bidet seat is 15% off right now and offers filtered warm water, a heated seat, different spraying modes, a stainless steel nozzle, an LED night light— and it can even air dry. It’s down to only $194 currently. It’s a bigger investment than the attachment, for sure, but you get so many more features for that additional cost.

Both of these deal prices might not last long! Take advantage of them while you can and make the eco-friendly switch to bidets at a wallet-friendly price.

Advertisement

If you’re taking shelter from any and everybody right now, yelling “who is it?!” or peeking out the blinds is the biggest way to tip people off that you’re home. And even if you’re down for visitors, it’s nice to see who’s knocking before you approach the door. Grab the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and you’ll be able to do just that. It’s $60 off right now at Crutchfield and Amazon, bringing your total down to $140.



Huckberry Towel Sale Image : Huckberry

Though they’re mostly for keeping things clean, even towels get dirty eventually. Sure, it might’ve started as a way to rinse off after a shower karaoke sesh, but eventually that white will start to fade and might not look as nice hanging up. Or maybe after a few too many pup accidents in the house, it’s just time for a new set of linens.



Advertisement

Huckberry’s Turkish towels usually sell for a bit over $40, but right now they’re down to just below $30, and you’re getting some pretty fancy looking towels for your money. The striped towels come in plenty of variants to match your decor, and their unique design will certainly earn a few compliments if we’re ever safe to have people over.

Echo Auto Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you want all your Alexa tunes playing in your car then you’re in luck! For $20, which is a good 60% off the original list price, you can connect to the Alexa app on your phone and play music through your vehicle’s speakers via auxiliary or Bluetooth. The Echo Auto has eight microphones so it can hear your voice through loud noises throughout the duration of your trip. You’ll also be able to stream Amazon music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other services with just the sound of your voice. I would grab this deal before it is gone!

Advertisement

30% Off Le Cruset Kitchenware Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Get your fill of needed kitchenware before the holidays at Amazon. For a short time, you can grab tea kettles, grills, roasters, salt and pepper shakers, and so much more for 30% off their original list price. Why not become the chef you want to be? Grab ‘em before they’re gone!

Advertisement

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



Beauty Box: Caboodles Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re of a certain age you probably rocked a Caboodles full of scrunchies, blue eye shadow, and electric pink lip gloss. But even if you didn’t get to enjoy these in the 90s like all good trends they’re back. Ulta is bringing the vintage vibes with their Beauty Box: Caboodles Edition in pink and green. This bundle is valued at $183 and you’re getting it for just $20.

This ‘On the Go Girl’ case brings back a ton of memories of sleepovers and weekend girl hangs listening to New Kids on the Block. This is still a spacious carrier to fit all the makeup you have since acquired as an adult. The classic removable accessory tray and flip lid mirror are still in this design. So call the ladies, get nostalgic, and give everyone a makeover fit for a Full House extra.

This case will include 58 quality and cruelty-free pieces: 1 Eyeshadow Palette (36 Shades), 1 Face Palette (2 Bronzers, 2 Blushes, 1 Highlighter), 1 Brow Trio (2 Brow Powders & 1 Brow Wax), 2 Lip Glosses, 2 Sheer Lip Glosses, 2 Lip Oils, 1 Eyeshadow Primer, 1 Brow Highlighter, 1 Dual-Ended Brow Pencil, 1 Watermelon Facial Mist, 1 Liquid Blush, 1 Blush Brush, 1 Eyeshadow Brush, and 1 Brow Brush.

Oh and there’s a cherry on top of this deal. Ulta is also giving you a free 10-piece makeup set with this purchase. This offer will run until November 21 or while quantities last.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Advertisement

20% off Select Vibes Image : Bellesa

Today is going to be stressful no matter how you slice it. But our beautiful pals at Bellesa want to inject a little playfulness to lighten the mood. In the spirit of democracy, they want you to vote on your favorite vibe from their line and save 20%. These deals will run until the end of Wednesday. Now just select your party and get to stuffing your ballot box.

The nominee for the Suction Party is the Air. If you’re into high-tech toys to stimulate two of the best zones then this might be your party. The Cinetic Suction plays that top note to perfection while high-end vibrator tech hits the g-spot with precision. Durable and flexible for all types and preferences. If this is the toy for you use the code VOTEAIR and get it for $79.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Air by Bellesa Buy for $79 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code VOTEAIR

Speaking of the right spot. If you love to keep your affairs internal then you belong in the G-Spot Party with the Aurora ($79). Soft, sleek, and powerful. Just one button gets it going to push all yours. This is a great beginner vibe so first-timers use the code VOTEAURORA.

G/O Media may get a commission Aurora by Bellesa Buy for $79 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code VOTEAURORA

A little from column a, a little from column b. Why choose when you can get both. The Dea is representing the Dual Party ($95). Created with the maximum pleasure of both the G-spot and the clit in mind, this is an actual deity on earth. It’s ergonomic and blends it all together in a rhythmic fashion. Keep in touch with yourself, take a real journey of relaxation and discovery. Just use the code VOTEDEA.

G/O Media may get a commission Dea by Bellesa Buy for $95 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code VOTEDEA

Advertisement

Free shipping on all of these no matter which you pick.

Fenty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick Image : Sheilah Villari

Normally we’d all be looking for that showstopping outfit for holiday parties and with that comes trying to find perfect lipstick. It needs to be vibrant and long-lasting. But alas, that is not this year. But that doesn’t mean the perfect smooth all-day lipstick isn’t in your future still. Fenty’s Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick is just $13 right now in 23 hues.

The ultra-slim tube will fit in the smallest of purses or even a pocket. This glides on as a matte but is soft and doesn’t dry out your lips. As mentioned there are 23 colors available to match with any skin tone or ensemble you have dreamed up. These are highly pigmented so that color is really going to pop on your pout. I roll with Ma’Damn, a royal red, for special nights out. And Candy Venom, an electric pink, is for days I just want a fun pop of color. You’ll absolutely find a shade that’s perfect for you or even give a unique one a try. Maybe deep teal or a vivid violet? You won’t need to reapply much so these petite tubes last and at 28% off you might as well grab a few.

Advertisement

20% off Vibrators and Bundles Image : MysteryVibe

A lot of companies are already dropping their Black Friday deals to help everyone get a jump on that holiday shopping. Our pals at MysteryVibe are among those fabulous businesses with a fabulous deal. From now until the end of the month save 20% on Vibrators and Bundles.

I’m a big fan of the Poco and recommended it as one of my favorites. This bendable bullet vibe is great for solo flights but is pretty fun with a partner. Design your own vibration pulses through the companies app and let your significant other do some of the driving. If that’s not the perfect way to spend a chilly fall weekend I don’t know what is. This bundle ($88) gives you the vibe, the Poco play cards (if you need instruction or inspiration), and Sliquid lube.

Now for the dudes. And yes the sex tech continues with the Tenuto. This vibe is operated with the app as well to send all the right rhythms to your boy bits. It’s a wearable vibrator to stimulate three pleasure zones for both you and your ‘love-ah.’ Control the flow and get extra playtime in with this gentlemanly accessory. The Tenuto bundle ($152) also comes with cards specific to this toy and Ride lube. This is a great gift to elevate the impeding next lockdown. Keep your Tenuto close and your snuggle bunny closer.

Advertisement

All these bundles will ship for free.

KN95 Masks 20-Pack | $48 | N95MaskCo | Promo code KINJA20 Image : Elizabeth Lanier

With the ongoing virus, it’s a good idea to keep masks on hand so you never have to go without. Lucky for you, we’ve got an exclusive deal to help you stock up on KN95 face masks today.



These already discounted KN95 masks from N95MaskCo are even cheaper with our exclusive promo code, KINJA20, applied at checkout. That means you can get a 20-pack for $48 or a 50-pack for $104.

Advertisement

These masks come in packs up to 5,000 if you need that many masks for some reason. A pack of 100 seems like a good option for most households and you can get that for $159 right now.

Mask up and enjoy this exclusive deal while it lasts!

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks 20-Pack Buy for $48 from N95MaskCo Use the promo code KINJA20

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks 50-Pack Buy for $104 from N95MaskCo Use the promo code KINJA20

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks 100-Pack Buy for $159 from N95MaskCo Use the promo code KINJA20

Advertisement

Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipstick Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re looking for a long-wear lipstick with good color that won’t smudge Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipsticks are some of the best. I was gifted the color Boy Gorgeous, a berry rouge, for my birthday last year and I wore it to death. I’ve since gone on to purchase the color Vinyl Dreams and haven’t been disappointed. Take 50% off all 13 cream colors right now at Sephora.

These lipsticks are rich in pigment and glide on smoothly. They will absolutely get you through the bulk of the day. The suggested time is about 10 hours for one application and that seems about right. Marc Jacobs is synonymous with luxury and these lipsticks have that vibe for sure. The tube is even chic with each lipstick encased in a slick black home. My lips have never felt dry post wear. This is probably due to the antioxidant-rich seaberry and cocoa butter in each stick. There’s a subtle vanilla scent to each too. This is an awesome deal if you are looking to try this brand or make a few shade upgrades to your collection.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

Advertisement

Even if we weren’t in a global pandemic with constantly cleaning and wiping things down I’d still recommend a giant box of Antibacterial Wipes. With a pack like this, you can literally use them on anything. You’re only paying $20 so this is a pretty great deal. Heck, I think I’m going to grab these myself.

540 wipes for just twenty bucks is a steal, that’s something like four cents per wipe. With the six-packs, you can toss one in your bag and in every room you might need them. These are probably helpful if you’ve got kids but I usually have them for my dog as he gets into everything when I take him to the park. These sheets are hypoallergenic and paraben-free so they won’t dry your skin. They’re able to kill about 99.9% of bacteria as well. So outside of actual messes and accidents, these are just what you are looking for if you’re all about keeping things clean and sanitary. Surfaces, hands, paws, handles, boxes whatever it maybe these won’t go to waste. The multi-function aspect makes these a must buy.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Ole Henriksen Balance It All Set Image : Sheilah Villari

This is the only system I swear by to keep my fairly oily forehead in check. If you like me have a T-zone that runneth over you have to put up barriers and this Ole Henriksen Balance It All Set is the protection we need. Anytime this goes on sale I snatch it up. It’s 30% off right now and is worth every penny.

Cleanse, tone, and moisturize. These steps help get all skin types in order but if you’re someone with a few issues top quality products are needed. This set from Ole Henriksen really does help your face find its balance again. The cleanser deep cleans pores and has a great lather to it because it contains green tea. The toner removes the extra oil and grim, which is our goal here. I really only need this on my forehead but somedays a swipe all around really does that trick. Refining those pores is key. The hydrator is the perfect final step as it’s super lightweight and gives just the right amount of moisture to replenish the face. If you wear foundation it blends extremely well with your chosen brand. Each of these has a refreshing feeling as well as a soothing eucalyptus/peppermint scent. This is a clean beauty item and is a best seller for a reason. It works.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

Advertisement

Vegan AF CBD Gummies for Chillin’ Image : Sunday Scaries

There’s nothing more vegan than letting everyone know you’re vegan, and while I don’t partake in the diet myself, I do try to reduce my animal-based intake where possible. And for avid CBD users like myself, it can be hard to find gummies that don’t use gelatin or other animal products to get their chewy mouthfeel. Complete with vitamins D3 and B12, Sunday Scaries Vegan AF gummies yield all the benefits of its classic Gummies for Chillin’ except, you know, without the dissuasive ingredients. Made from broad spectrum CBD oil and coconut oil, unlike some competing brands, Sunday Scaries’ gummies contain no THC, not even like trace amounts of the stuff. So if you’re trying to cut down on the devil’s lettuce, let our exclusive discount help with that.



Because CBD lacks the psychoactive chemical found in THC, it doesn’t get you “high” per se. Instead, it makes you feel relaxed while sober. Just pop a tasty gummy or two and you’re set to lie down for the night, free from racing thoughts about the impending doom of work tomorrow, hence the name Sunday Scaries. For a limited time, you can save 25% on these vegan CBD gummies using the promo code ESINV25 to see what it’s all about. Automatically applied at checkout, this brings the grand total down to $35, or $31 if you choose to subscribe and save. Before long, you’ll be singing its praises without ethical concern for environmental impact (well, save for the packaging I presume).

23andMe DNA Test Kit Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience, but trying to figure out your lineage in a black family can be quite the task. We’re cut from all different stocks of humanity, and many of us don’t have recorded family history to preserve legacies. But with options like this comprehensive 23andMe DNA test kit, you can start to peel back layers you never thought possible. It’s now $89 at Amazon.

And it’s not just about uncovering your heritage:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*



ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $59 and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.

Advertisement

Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is also 16% off at $34. don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

Advertisement

TECH