Best Deals of the Day

A reader-exclusive Samsung TV, refurbished iPads and a terrific coffee maker lead off Thursday’s best deals.



I’ll just say this upfront: This is a 75" TV that costs $3,500. We post deals on affordable TVs all the time, and this definitely is not one of them. And yet, it’s an amazing deal if you’ve got the money to burn.



So what makes Samsung’s Q9FN worth that much? It’s the single best TV Samsung sells in the US, with a laundry list of features you’d want in a high-end TV, including quantum dot technology for deeper blacks, full array backlighting, Samsung’s best HDR technology, and even Ambient Mode, which turns your TV into a piece of artwork, or blends it into your wall when not in use.

This particular model currently sells for $5,000 around the web, its official Black Friday price from Samsung. But Massdrop, as it tends to do, worked its magic to bring it down to $3,500, just for our readers.

The iPad Mini 4 hasn’t been updated in several years, but if you like the size, you can save a ton with today’s refurb deals on Amazon. Get the 128GB model for $250 ($150 less than buying it new), or the 64GB model for $20 less.



The iPad Mini 2 is practically a fossil at this point, but it can run iOS 12, and in fact, the latest OS actually made it run faster than iOS 11. It’s also down to $140, also refurbished.

Wireless charging works the best when you have charging pads scattered all around your home. If there’s a table where you set down your phone, it should have a Qi charger on it. And at these prices, that ideal can be your reality.

For $40 (with promo code KINJA378), you grab an LED desk lamp that supports 10W (Android) and 7.5W (iPhone) Qi charging, plus an extra USB charging port for your other devices. The lamp itself even supports multiple color temperatures, so you can set it to daylight when you want to feel energized, or dim and warm when you want to wind down at the end of the day.

Update: We’re having some trouble with the code for the $8 Qi pad. We’re reaching out to RAVPower, and will update this post when we hear back.

Or, just stock up on regular Qi pads for $8 each with promo code KINJA0014. These would also make great stocking stuffers.

In gaming, try-hard players see victory as more important than having fun. They see casual gaming as a detriment to their kill-death ratio. They mean business because gaming is serious business. Ladies and gentlemen, this $800 monitor is the embodiment of that spirit.

This 34.1-inch Alienware AW3418DW curved monster rocks a 21:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync technology, and most importantly—RGB lighting.

While $800 may seem like a lot, this current price is $30 cheaper than the lowest it’s ever been listed. But that shouldn’t matter... if you take your gaming seriously.

Your car is a great place for a wireless charger, but if you use GPS, audio streaming, and crank your screen to full brightness while you drive, a 5W Qi charger might not quite keep up with your device’s battery drain.



Enter Anker’s PowerWave, one of the first Qi car mounts to support 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones, the maximum possible speed. It also supports 10W charging for compatible Android phones, though that’s less rare. It’s down to an all-time low $36 with now with promo code ANKER005.

The only catch is that you’ll need a Quick Charge 3.0 charger to enable the 7.5W charging speeds (par for the course for these chargers, oddly enough), but this one from RAVPower is pretty affordable, and even has a $2 coupon available.

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $160 Dell D2719HGF delivers on all three.



This 27-inch LED monitor, sold by Newegg’s eBay storefront, offers a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 2ms response time thanks to its TN panel. Sure 4K would have been nice but when you’ll want your graphics settings to low to maximize performance, it’s hard to pass it up. (Consider that it’s $20 less than Amazon’s current price, which is the lowest they’ve ever listed.)

Let’s be frank: This isn’t the laptop you’ll bring home to your parents. It’s certainly not one you’ll want to be seen with at a coffee shop.

This $660 15-inch Asus gaming laptop is one you’ll hide in your bedroom and spend long hours with—performing some tactical crouching and, regrettably, a few C9s. Because ignoring its faults (the red-and-black, aggressive design), this is a solid gaming machine with at an affordable price tag ($70 less on eBay than the lowest Amazon has ever offered).

With a GTX 1050Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, Intel Core i5-8300H 2.30 GHz processor, and an acceptable 1TB hybrid drive, it’s a ready-and-willing companion on your desk or bed. (Oh, at it’d pair nicely with this headset.)

The previous generation Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for almost everyone, and at $80, it’s a no-brainer for bookworms traveling during the ongoing holiday season.



It’s missing the waterproofing found in the latest version, but the $50 savings isn’t something papyrophobiacs should skim over. Especially when you consider this version still holds thousands of books and can last weeks on a single charge.

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today with promo code ANKERWBF.

The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. Literally everything about it is better.

That power is split between the two ports, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device. But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

I couldn’t really tell you why the Jackery Battery Backup Powerpro 500 is being billed as a CPAP accessory. Like okay, yes, it does that, but that seems like a really narrow market compared to all the other things reviewers mention using it for. Just a few examples: Running air mattress pumps, generating electricity for TVs on the go, getting juice to a small fridge, powering astronomy equipment. IKR? Totally more useful than the name lets on. At today’s all-time low price of $400 (it’s normally $600 or more), you might just want to grab one — there’s no telling what future adventures you could have where it’ll come in handy.



Yi makes our readers’ favorite budget action cams, and you can capture your next adventure for under $50 with today’s deal on the Yi Lite. Because you never know when you might go viral.



Compared to the original Yi Action Cam, the Yi Lite adds a 2" touchscreen, 4K/15FPS recording, and improved 2+ hour battery life. At $46 on sale, it’s a no-brainer upgrade for the screen alone, which helps you line up your shots, and also makes it much easier to change the camera’s settings.

Amazon sells a ton of affordable tech essentials under its AmazonBasics brand, and dozens of them (including some surprises) are on sale right now for Cyber Monday.



Your basic essentials like rechargeable AA batteries, USB-C cables, and Velcro cable ties are here, as you’d expect, but did you know AmazonBasics has a UPS power supply? An LED mouse pad? A cool retractable Lightning cable? Yeah, me either. Be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals; chances are there’s something you can use.

It’s no secret that our readers love Anker products, so we worked with them to line up exclusive deals on rarely-discounted products, reader favorites, and items we recommended in our holiday gift guides. Just be sure to note the promo codes, and let us know what you got (or anything else you might want a deal on...) in the comments.



All of the deals are above, but I should make special note the two most popular items. The PowerCore Fusion is one of my favorite products (not “Anker products”...just “products”) ever. It’s a wall charger that doubles as a USB battery pack, and the battery recharges itself whenever it’s plugged into the wall. Most USB battery packs require you to bring a spare wall charger and a cable to recharge them, but this just refills while it charges your gadgets at night. I never take a trip without it. At $21 (with code KINJAFS6), it’s a must-buy.

And it can’t be overstated how popular SoundBuds Slims are with our readers. The won our Co-Op because of their solid battery life, tiny design, and strong magnets that hold them together around your neck when not in use. Get them for $21 with promo code KINJAH325.

And while it’s not cheap at $100 (with promo code KINJAPD5), the USB-C Power Delivery battery pack is insanely useful for keeping laptops and Nintendo Switches charged up on long flights. And unlike most USB-C PD battery packs, this one is encased in premium aluminum, and comes with a USB-C wall charger that you can use with all of your USB-C gadgets.

If you haven’t found the right TV deal for you this Deals Week, Walmart just put several new models on sale for Cyber Monday. The sets are definitely on the low end: most lack smart apps and HDR, some aren’t 4K, and even the Samsung is from the company’s entry level 4K lineup. But if you need a spare TV for an extra room in your house, and it doesn’t have to be the best of the best, these are rock bottom prices.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, and the 64GB just dropped to $11. The ever-so-slightly-slower SanDisk Ultra cards have even higher capacities on sale, from 200GB all the way up to 400GB, all at all-time low prices.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Walmart and Esports Arena have their own line of gaming PCs now, and you can save on a couple of the laptops today for Cyber Monday.



$699 gets you a Core i5, a GTX 1050, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD (paired with a 1TB HDD), or you can spend $1199 to upgrade to a Core i7, GTX 1060, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Both computers include 15" 1080p displays with 144hz refresh rates, and even backlit mechanical (!!) keyboards.

That’s a $200 discount in both cases, and the first deal we’ve seen on these machines, both of which qualify for the Intel eSports Pack Bundle, which includes free downloads of games like Paladins and PUBG.

Update: The deals seem to still be available, but you’ll have to clip a coupon, in some cases.

In addition to our reader-exclusive discounts, the RoboVac 30, and the miniature projector deals that we’ve already covered, Anker put all of the following products on sale today for Cyber Monday.

The SoundCore Spirit headphones are noteworthy for featuring Bluetooth 5.0 and an eight hour battery in a tiny package. The $18 wall charger is worth grabbing if you own any USB-C devices (though the Power Delivery port is only 18W), and the PowerCore 13000 battery pack is worth a shout-out, because Anker’s batteries just don’t go on sale that often anymore. Head below for the rest of the deals.

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can stock up today with eight packs from Amazon for just $15 or $16 (depending on the color), or about $4-$5 less than usual.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

The Technivorm Moccamaster has a dedicated following, and was one of our readers’ favorite coffee makers. If you rarely need to brew more than a single cup though, the tiny 10 oz. version is on sale for $175, within $2 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



Here’s what our readers had to say about the full sized version:

At $300, it isn’t the cheapest for what it does, but it is a helluva lot cheaper than the aggregate price of all the ones I’ve bought that have bit the dust or failed to perform. This guy is simple, makes great coffee, and is bulletproof. - AcetyleneCrown

Agree completely. I have an older one (no timer — just an on/off switch) with the 1L thermal carafe, and it’s so fast and sooo simple, and sooo easy to clean. You can occasionally find closeouts for cheaper. The key is that it puts 200-degree water right on the grounds, which yields much better extraction. There are actually more expensive options out there than the Technivorm, but the simplicity of the Technivorm wins the day. - ninjagin

If you’re still using that $30 metal bed frame you bought in college, it might be time to do the “adult” thing and upgrade to a nice looking wooden one. These frames from eLuxury Supply come in three different wood finishes, and install (and break down, if you need to move) without any tools. The best part though? The wood slats are only six inches apart, meaning you can lay a foam mattresses right on top without any additional support.



Prices vary by size, but for a limited time, promo code KINJAFRAME15 will take a flat 15% off.

With a reliable motion sensor and an easy-to-charge battery pack, I’ve put OxyLED’s T-04 motion-sensing light strips in every closet of my apartment. But I might just have to rip them out now though and replace them with this newer model, which features a warmer color temperature, in addition to all of the old model’s features.



The Force is all well and good, but it won’t get rid of the dirt in your car’s floorboard or the stray crumbs littering your couch cushions. For those jobs, you’ll need the Black + Decker Cordless Hand Vacuum, which is back at its best-ever price of $30. Even a Sith lord would be proud to wield this stylish device, which is almost as futuristic as a lightsaber and, honestly, more useful in daily life.

You know you’re living in the future when you can buy a table with a rechargeable battery. But don’t worry, the Sierra Modern Home Studio Smart Table can also be plugged in — the battery option is there so you can move it around and be totally free from the tethers of wired electricity.

Let’s back up. Why does a table need power? Because it’s awesome and works as a wireless Qi charger. (All flat surfaces should have this feature, TBH.) On top of that, it has a built-in 360° Bluetooth speaker and a couple of USB ports for devices that aren’t equipped for wireless charging. I don’t know why Woot is offering it for only $180 today (rather than the regular price of $600), but I do know that it’s a great deal on a cool item. Isn’t that what we’re all here for?



If you somehow didn’t get all the smart home gear you wanted during Deals Week, Home Depot’s giving you a second chance with a wide-ranging, one-day sale.



The highlight in my mind is Nanoleaf’s Aurora smart lighting kit for $160, an all-time low. Are the wall-mounted RGB triangles practical? Not really, but damn they look cool. For a more “normal” (but still fun) lighting setup, grab a four bulb Philips Hue white ambiance starter kit paired with a Hue Lightstrip for just $168. Even on Black Friday, that would have cost you $180 on Amazon, and they’d be well over $200 now.

Some of the other best deals are limited to two-packs: Two Google Home Minis for $50, and two Nest Thermostats for $338. Beyond those, you’ll find deals on irrigation controllers, smart indoor planters, smart locks, and more. Just remember that the sale ends today, so be as smart as your future home, and check it out.

It’s not really “lounge outside for pure enjoyment” season, but here’s a deal we can get behind no matter the weather: Amazon is offering up Sunjoy’s Zero Gravity Chair in the Gold Box today for just $30. This lounger features a lockable reclining system that adjusts to fit your body perfectly, plus a folding mechanism for when it’s time to put it in storage for the winter. The chair is available in six colors, so there’s almost certainly one to match your yard aesthetic, and — maybe the best part — there’s no assembly required.



For those interested in maximum luxury, a selection of Oversize Zero Gravity Chairs are also included in the sale for $35. Though you probably won’t use these any of these recliners for at least few months, you’ll be glad you have them when the weather starts to merit enjoyment once again.

There comes a time in every young person’s life when he or she must strike out and leave the nest to take up a new dwelling place. When that time comes, owning a basic tool set is a must, and this $49 Stanley Black + Decker 20-Volt MAX* 85-Piece Drill Kit is a solid choice.



Along with a drill and accessories for weekend projects, it includes hand tools you’ll need for everyday tasks, like a hammer, a tape measure, screwdrivers, and a stud finder (maybe it’ll point the way to Chris Hemsworth?). They’re probably not the most high-quality tools on the planet, but they’re a fine starter collection for a fledgling adult adapting to a new native habitat.



There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart with promo code KINJAMBOREE.



We’re big fans of their fun and interactive scratch-off posters (Essential Films, Essential Novels, and Essential Graphic Novels). The stunningly detailed Football Clubs of Europe print is perfect for any soccer fan. And of course, you can never go wrong with the classics like the Birds of North America, The Very, Very Many Varieties of Beer, and the iconic Cosmic Exploration chart. Enter the code KINJAMBOREE at checkout to see your discount, which will also work on hanging supplies like frames and poster rails.

Cooking is enough work without having to worry about keeping your pans in good condition. You shouldn’t have to be overly precious with objects designed for use with fire and knives.



While you’re nodding in agreement, click on over and add the Gotham Steel 12-Piece Nonstick Frying Pan and Cookware Set to your cart for $99, and enjoy the freedom that comes with pots and pans you can stick in the dishwasher. The titanium ceramic coating supposedly keeps anything from sticking, but that sounds too good to be true; maybe try making your own Christmas candy in them and report back?



Especially during the bleak winter months, it feels good to have something green in your home. These sets of succulents — one features five different aloe plants, while the other includes a variety of four succulents plus a bonus crystal for ~good vibes~ — are both on sale for $12, and they don’t need much sunlight or water, giving them a solid chance of surviving the frigid months ahead. Plus, they make for nice plant children to nurture while all other flora is cold and dead outside.

Your body has a lot to deal with this time of year. There’s the stress of the holidays, the germs you’ll encounter from being around more sick people than usual, and the dry air you’re breathing in heated environments.

Give yourself a fighting chance at staying healthy with the Honeywell True HEPA Air Purifier, $150 at Walmart and Amazon.



Sucking the dust and allergens out of the air won’t work miracles, but it may give your immune system just enough of a break to get you through the winter without succumbing to illness. If nothing else, your sinuses will probably thank you, and you’ll likely be breathing a little easier.

A big-ass tool set is a perfect gift for the handy person (or aspiring handy person) in your life, and this six-tool combo kit from DEWALT is cheaper than ever for the holidays.



$350 gets you a drill/driver, an impact driver, two different saws, a work light, and, uh, a Bluetooth speaker, along with two batteries and a tool bag. This is the year you put in the new porch, you swear, just as soon as the ground thaws, honestly.

If there’s one surefire way to make sure your holiday party goes down in holiday party history, it’s by featuring a chocolate fountain, the one dessert whose lure not even the Grinch-iest guest can resist. And now, you can snag this Wilton Chocolate Pro for just $44. At 16 inches tall, this waterfall of deliciousness would make for a perfect party centerpiece, and it holds up to 4 pounds of melted chocolate, which sounds like a good amount to me. And hey, if you want to start breaking this thing out for occasions other than parties — like, say, Wednesdays — no judgement whatsoever.



Not every product needs a lot of fancy advertising copy. If you don’t use ratcheting screwdrivers, no commercial will make you want one. But if you do, you can tell that the Wera Kraftform Kompakt 27 Slotted Ratcheting Screwdriver is where it’s at.

It features a magnetic tip and integrated bit storage, and reviewers say it works smoothly and holds up to heavy use. What more could you ask? It’s totally worth a look at today’s $31 price, and that’s pretty high praise for a simple hand tool.



If you haven’t seen much of the UK and Ireland, this discounted nine-night vacation from TripMasters will give you a great taste of both countries, with all of your transport included.



Starting at just $1119 (prices vary by date and departure city), you’ll spend three nights each in London, Edinburgh, and Dublin, with all of your flights and hotels included in the price. This isn’t a a guided tour; you set your own itinerary, and you can even add nights to any or all of the cities if you want.

Lifehacker’s published guides to all three cities, but drop your own suggestions in the comments.

Not so long ago, I thought all blenders were pretty much the same. But that turns out not to be the case, as Big Blender is continually developing new technology to make sure they can keep selling their goods. For example, the Nutri Ninja with Auto-iQ & FreshVac Technology, $60 at Walmart and Amazon, features a pump that removes oxygen before you blend, so the resulting concoction stays good longer. That seems kind of like overkill when you’re working with a single-serve machine, but what do I know? I wasn’t even aware that less foam in your drink was a positive selling point until just now.



Here’s a deal to get your tail wagging: If you have a pet and you sometimes need to buy things for said pet, there’s a pretty good chance it’s on sale now thanks to Chewy’s Cyber Deals. Fetch up to 50% off a range of pet essentials, from food to treats to toys, plus a good amount of items are buy one, get one — just note the deal on each listing in green, and use the sidebar to filter for your pet’s preferences. But hurry, this sale won’t sit...staaaaay around for long.



A good tool set is hard to find, but choosing to take advantage of the deal on this one is easy: The very positively reviewed 170-piece Crescent Mechanics Tool Set is back down to its lowest price ever of $78. And not to throw a wrench in your day, but there’s no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to purchase yours ASAP.

Wayfair’s Cyber Week sale is here, and it is massive. You can save big on a laundry list of home decor items like wall art, area rugs, sheets & comforters, sofas, mattresses, dining room furniture, and more.



There’s so many items to look through, so make some time in your schedule. If you’re needing some place to start, I like this mid-century modern coffee table, wild flower center piece, and industrial-style platform bed.

This sale ends Monday at midnight, so head on over to Wayfair to see it all for yourself. Let us know about your favorite finds in the comment section!