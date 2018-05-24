Fill your cart with deals on Samsung monitors, an Apple watch, magnetic belts, and a whole bunch more.



If you’ve had your current phone case for awhile, today’s a great chance to treat yourself to a new one, as a bunch of options from Caseology are marked down to around $10-$11, today only on Amazon.



The sale is definitely iPhone-centric, but there are a couple of Galaxy S9 options included as well. Plus, once you click into an individual product page, you’ll usually have a few color options to choose from.

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.



Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. We don’t know how long this Jet deal will last, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it sold out soon.

If your workstation is due for an upgrade, Woot’s blowing out a whole bunch of refurbished Samsung displays today, with prices starting at just $110.



If you’ve got the cash for it, my pick is this 32" QLED model, which uses quantum dots to achieve black levels that rival OLED screens. It goes for over $600 new, but today’s deal brings that down to $400.

Screenshot: Best Buy

Best Buy just kicked off its Memorial Day sale event, with deals available on things you’d expect like MacBooks, 4K TVs, and Windows computers, plus some more interesting stuff like smart fridges and traditional appliances. The most interesting deals though are probably those involving Google Home. While the smart speakers themselves aren’t on sale, they do come bundled for free or at a steep discount when you buy certain other products.

The release of Qi-compatible iPhones means that wireless charging pads are flying off the shelves, and you can score Anker’s 10W model for $5 off today with promo code ANKER253.

While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I appreciate that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.

Update: This deal is back in stock if you missed it a few weeks ago.



If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1300 today on MassDrop (about $300 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $600 less!).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Alexa works best when it’s always in shouting distance, so if you still have any rooms in your home without a smart speaker, you can fix that today with a slate of great certified refurb sales.

If you need a new microSD card for your Switch, action cam, or smartphone, Samsung’s U3-rated 64GB and 128GB cards are both on sale right now. They’ve both been a little cheaper on a few, short-lived occasions, but $20 and $40 represent the bottom of their usual price ranges.

At this point, most of the charging gear you purchase should probably have USB-C Power Delivery built in, and two of Anker’s most popular and powerful chargers are on sale this week.



Both the two-port wall charger and five-port desktop charger put out 30W on their USB-C ports, which is enough to power a 12" MacBook, slow-charge a MacBook Pro, or juice up a Nintendo Switch even while you’re playing it in handheld mode. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $15 gets you a pack of 10 (with code DEALP5C9), which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.



Will these noise-canceling Bluetooth over-ears sound as good as, say, Sony’s? I doubt it. But they’re significantly (significantly!) cheaper at just $40, and should still be able to turn down the volume on the background noise in your office, or on an airplane.



This car charger is one of our top selling products of all time, and it’s easy to understand why. It’s cheap (just $7 today with code AUKEYCS1), it’s tiny, and it can charge two devices at 2.4A simultaneously, which is important when your phone is also playing music and giving you turn-by-turn directions.

eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 15% off hundreds of items with promo code PMEMDAY. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge by category or by seller. Just note that there’s a $50 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.



If you’re a bit overwhelmed, I’d start by checking out the Anker, eBags, Cuisinart, and Worx outlets, all of which offer a ton of selection and great prices, even before you factor in the promo code. Dyson is also included, and is perhaps the brand with the best eBay presence of all. The 15% off plus the company’s refurb discounts mean you can get a great vacuum like the Dyson V7 Animal for as little as $200.

We see deals all the time on USB-A to USB-C cables, but discounts on C-to-C cables, which are necessary for faster Power Delivery charging, are bafflingly rare. Today though, you can get an Anker PowerLine II C-to-C cable for just $7 with promo code ANKERPD8.



PowerLine II cables are incredibly durable, and also come with a lifetime warranty, so if you ever do wear it out, you can contact Anker for a free replacement.

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $92 | Amazon | Clip the $11 coupon

Update: Now up to $98 after clipping the coupon, a price which YnM has matched, if you prefer that color.

We’ve seen a handful of weighted blanket deals lately, but this is the first time we’ve seen a 15 pounder crack the $100 mark. Just clip the $11 coupon to get it for $92.

These blankets are great for winding down and unburdening your mind at the end of a long day. You know the lead bib they put on you at the dentist when they do X-rays? Remember how nice that weight feels? It’s like that, but for your entire body, and whenever you want.

They aren’t Egyptian cotton or microfiber, but these Nautica sheets will look good on any bed. Pick up a set for under $50 during Amazon’s one-day sale and add a little nautical theme to your bedroom. Or be boring and go for the stripes. I don’t care, I’m not your mom. I will tell you to make your bed though.

This 4.4 star-rated Gorilla Cart is built like a tank, and can hold 400 pounds worth of children, plants, boulders, or anything else that fits inside. And if it doesn’t fit, the walls are even removable, so you can haul larger loads. You might not have an immediate need for it, but $65 is the best price of the year, so this is a great chance to add it to your garage.

Hands down, Nespresso is the easiest way to make decent espresso at home, and their high-end VertuoLine model will make regular coffee too. The whole set is down to $120 refurbished on Amazon today, complete with the latest Aeroccino milk frother. That’s over $60 less than buying it new, and a great potential Father’s Day gift idea.



Update: This deal is back, and now just $64.

Sometimes it doesn’t make sense to buy a whole 14-piece cookware set when you know you only need to replace a few pans. This Cuisinart 7-piece set is a good middle ground, and comes with all the basics like a skillet, two sauce pans, and a stock pot.

These pieces feature aluminum cores in the bases encapsulated in durable stainless steel for quick, even heating, and boast a solid 4.2 stars with over 600 reviews. The set normally goes for around $80, so today’s $64 price tag (after you clip the $2 coupon) is a good chunk off.

If you need to restock on dog or cat food, Jet is running a sale that should get your tail wagging. You can save 30% off brands like Blue Buffalo, Nutro, Fancy Feast, Greenies, and a whole lot more. So you can keep your furball and your wallet healthy and happy. Just be sure to enter promo code MAYDEALS at checkout.

Advertisement

You will have to sign in to/create a Jet account to redeem the discount and shipping is free over $35.

Nest threw out all of the old assumptions about home security systems, and built something pretty great with the new Nest Secure, and you can save $100 on the usual price of the starter bundle today at Home Depot.



$400 gets you the Nest Guard (the big keypad thing that doubles as a motion detector), a couple of Nest Tags that can disarm it instantly, and two Nest Detects which can monitor entire rooms for motion, and also detect when windows or doors open.

Gizmodo’s review has more details about how all of these pieces fit together, and there are more add-ons that you can purchase a la carte to fit your home’s needs.

You never know when you might need a screwdriver, and with this $8 keychain set from Gear Grit, you’ll always have a philips and flat head at your disposal. Just use promo code KEY50CA to get both tools for $8.

So you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy this monitor riser for $135 with code BESTCHOICE3276, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these.

This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

You probably won’t use a pressure washer every week or even every month, but pressure washing your driveway, sidewalks, patio, and more will make them look brand new. I bought one last year and washed years of grime off my patio furniture in 10 minutes.

This powerful Stanley model is easy to roll around on its included cart, and it will set you back less than ever today, just $154. So no pressure, but if you have the storage space, this is a no-brainer for any homeowner.

If yesterday’s Chinese vacation package wasn’t quite what you were looking for, perhaps central Europe is more your speed.



Starting at $1,549 from Gate 1 Travel, you’ll fly roundtrip into Budapest, where you’ll spend two nights. From there, you’ll take trains and spend two nights each in Vienna, Prague, and Berlin before flying back to the states. All of your hotels and trains are covered, as are your breakfasts, three of your dinners, and your tour guide.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

You can customize this deal to leave from pretty much anywhere in the U.S., but the price will vary based on your departure airport and week of travel. No matter what though, you can use promo code TZWACE at checkout to save $270 per person.

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Memorial Day sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code SUMMER10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Memorial Day, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

It’s barbecue season and ThermoWorks is celebrating with by discounting two of their most popular thermometers by $15 today.

First up, the Thermapen Mk4, you guys love it because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

We have seen this priced a little cheaper before, but it was only on one color and a little over a month ago. If you’d rather not wait around for the next sale and have your choice of color, today is a good day to buy.

ThermoWorks is also discounting their leave-in probe thermometer, perfect for smoked meats or any grilled food. It comes with two probes so you can keep track of two temperatures at once (like your meat and the grill/smoker) and allows you to view the temperatures from your couch with the included receiver. It’s also $15 off today and compatible with ThermoWorks’ other probe thermometers.

These make great gifts for any foodie friends or family members.

Memorial Day weekend is coming up and that means pretty much everything on Wayfair is at least 50% off. You can get even bigger savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $50 and are running special discounts on Cuisinart kitchenware. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.

The sale ends the 28th, so head over there and start shopping.

This tiny tire inflator has been a hit with our readers, and now you can get one for just $12 with promo code EAYMKB3Z. Just toss it in your glove box, or even in your spare tire well, and you’ll never again be forced to scrounge together quarters to use the air pump at a gas station.



Once you go Yaak, you’ll never go back. Yaak’s M-series belts feature a magnetic clasp that’s so satisfying, you’ll wish every belt you owned had one. We’ve posted their old carbon fiber-buckled ABL belts before, and they’ve been a hit with our readers.



Rather than using a series of inch-apart holes to find the right size, Yaak belts use a material that stretches up to 10%, so it’ll always fit correctly, even after you eat a big meal. Now through memorial day, grab one of the new magnetic models for $48 (down from $60) with promo code KINJADEAL.

Let’s say you’ve already upgraded to a good toothbrush; what’s the next step for cleaner teeth? Well, this 14-treatment box of Crest 3D Whitestrips is a great place to start. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon before you check out to get them for $27.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off all sale styles with the code EXTRA40 for their Memorial Day Sale. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.



The REI Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 30% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. Plus, take 50% off select backpacks, jackets, and clothing. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.

If you’re an REI Member, you’ll get 20% off any full-price item, and 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV18.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is just one of many Star Wars stories. You can find a lot of others in the Star Wars comics, and dozens of them are on sale on ComiXology today, including several focusing on Lando, Chewie, and Han, plus newer characters like the Poe Dameron series.



If you’re looking to expand your web design and development knowledge, this Humble Bundle is for you. They have books on Javascript, CSS, mobile app development, and a lot more. As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15, or a subset starting at just $1.

Overwatch got a game of the year release late last year, and you can grab a copy for an all-time low $20 on PS4 or Xbox One, if you somehow don’t already own the game.



The GOTY package includes some extra loot boxes and skins, plus bonus Overwatch-themed content for Blizzard’s other games as well. But don’t worry about all of that; the underlying game is a must-own even without any extras.

We don’t see PlayStation Plus deals as often as we used to, so if your membership is due to expire soon (or not), then grab another year for $48 today from eBay. Plus, if you check out with PayPal and use your Chase Freedom card, you’ll get five points back per dollar.



$13 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYXXL at checkout to save a few bucks.

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access game is Destiny 2.. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get Destiny 2 immediately, plus a bunch of other games when the month unlocks in early June, all for $12.

