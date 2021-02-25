Thursday's Best Deals: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Joker Comics, Samsung Galaxy S21, Kirby Art Book, and More

Have a look below to see what leads Thursday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

1 Year of VPN Service Image : ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the best-reviewed virtual private network (VPN) services around, called out as the top service by publications such as CNET, TechRadar, and Tom’s Guide. Whether you want a VPN for anonymizing your internet connection to evade potential snoopers, or want the ability to get around regional restrictions imposed by websites and content services, ExpressVPN is one of your best options.

Right now, you can snag a full year of ExpressVPN service for $100, which is 35% off the usual month-to-month price. ExpressVPN has more than 3,000 servers around the world to route your connection through, including servers in 160 locations across 94 different countries. You can use up to five simultaneous devices via ExpressVPN, too, and they keep no activity or connection logs. There’s a 30-day money back guarantee, too, in case it doesn’t meet your needs.

Advertisement

RAVPower 65W PD Wall Charger KJ99FHNOW5 Image : Andrew Hayward

Charge your phone and your MacBook too. This 65W PD block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $30 with our exclusive promo code KJ99FHNOW5 and the on-site coupon, you can’t beat this two-port USB-C plug.

Plus, the price difference is substantial. A 61W charger from Apple is $69, a difference of 57%. Save your $39 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer. It’ll also work with other phones, tablets, and laptops, not to mention the Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

Yootech Wireless Charging Stands (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Bring home the convenience of wireless charging at a bargain price thanks to this discounted two-pack of Yootech wireless charging stands. They’ll charge any Qi-compatible phones, including recent iPhones and top Androids from Samsung, Google, and more at a max speed of 10W. Better yet, they’ll do it while keeping your phone screen upright and visible, which is ideal when charging while working at your desk.



Yootech’s chargers are very well-reviewed on Amazon, with a 4.6-star rating from 16,900+ customer appraisals, and right now you can snag a two-pack of these wireless charging stands for just $22 when you clip the coupon on the page. They come with the USB A-to-C cables, but not the power bricks—but you may already have some of those kicking around.

Aukey 20,000mAh Power Bank With Stand HEA8GOI6 Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now, so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey 20,000mAh power bank for just $28. Just clip the coupon and see the savings appear at checkout. This deal will expire on February 28.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. This power bank is a great deal at 22% off. I personally like to have a portable charger with me at all times. I’m not too fond of seeing the battery level go to red, not knowing where or when I can charge it next. This power bank shines with its foldable stand, which allows for hands-free phone viewing while it charges, which it can do cable-free thanks to the built-in Qi wireless functionality.

It’s a bit hefty, but it can charge an iPhone 12 up to 50% in just thirty minutes. The charger itself takes about three hours before it’s fully charged, and you can hit the road. This pack comes with a user manual and a 24-month AUKEYCARE Card.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Photo : Caitlin McGarry/Gizmodo

Advertisement

True wireless earbuds aren’t a necessity, but their convenience can’t be disputed. If you’re eyeing a good pair of buds, but need something that’s more Android-friendly than Apple’s AirPods or more affordable than Jabra’s Elite 85t, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are down to $110 on Amazon right now.



These noise-cancelling headphones feature up to 25 hours of battery life, support for Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon Alexa, and customizable fit. In her review of the Galaxy Buds+ last February, Gizmodo’s Caitlin McGarry commended the earbuds for their solid sound quality, long battery life, and price point. It’s worth noting, though, that the model on sale does not include the wireless charging case.





Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Image : Andrew Hayward

Google’s Chromebook laptops are a sensation: they’re super affordable while still highly functional, and it’s possible to get a convertible 2-in-1 device at a surprisingly low price. Here’s a prime example: right now, Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 is just $350 at Amazon, a savings of $150 off the list price.



Advertisement

This Chrome OS-powered notebook has a Full HD 12.2” touch display and folds inside-out to take on a tablet-like form. On top of that, there’s a built-in stylus pen that you can pop out and use for sketching, taking notes, and more. This is a super-handy entry-level laptop with perks, and can be great for personal use or even the kids’ e-learning needs. Grab this bargain while it lasts!

Aukey EP-N7 True Wireless Earbuds KINJAN720 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a pair of reliable in-ear headphones, I would check out Aukey EP-N7 True Wireless Earbuds. They’re only $52 with the promo code KINJAN720. You’ll be able to block out the world around you and concentrate with hybrid noise-canceling, which means that they’ll automatically detect and cancel up to 35dB of ambient noise.

There is a built-in mic for video calls and you’ll get up to 25 hours of battery life with 1.5 hours of continuous charge. Yes, you’ll receive a USB-C cord as well as the wireless charging case. I’ve tested this pair, and unless you’re trying to debut your singing skills on TikTok like I did this weekend, it’s the perfect pair to accomplish all your day-to-day tasks and listen to tunes.

Advertisement

RAVPower 20W USB-C Power Adapters (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple doesn’t ship a wall charger with the iPhone 12 line, which it says is for the environment, but potentially leaves you with a $699+ phone that you can’t charge right out of the box. You’ll need a wall charger with a USB-C port to use the cable that’s in the iPhone 12’s box, or you could charge with an old iPhone brick and Lightning-to-USB cable, but it’ll be at lower speeds.



Here’s an affordable way to both fix that omission and ensure that you’re well covered. Right now, RAVPower is offering a two-pack of its 20W USB-C PD wall chargers for just over $11 at Amazon right now when you clip the coupon.

These little guys are about as small as the old, less-powerful Apple wall chargers, but still pump out enough power to charge your new phone at full speed. Apple’s own single 20W charger is $19, by the way. And you can use these to charge other devices, too, such as Android smartphones, AirPods, and the Nintendo Switch. They’re very handy to have around if you don’t already have a pile of power bricks.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Image : Andrew Hayward

There are a lot of very obvious AirPods-inspired wireless earbuds out there right now, but Samsung’s recent Galaxy Buds Live are different: they look like lil’ beans that you pop into your ears. These aural legumes are plenty powerful, however, packing active noise cancellation and strong audio quality. And the shape actually works well, as Gizmodo reviewer Sam Rutherford described:



“The Galaxy Buds Live are quite comfortable, and when combined with their relatively petite dimensions and low profile, they are some of the most unobtrusive wireless headphones on the market. In fact, I’ve even fallen asleep while wearing them and they are right up there with the Pixel Buds as being one of the most comfortable earbuds in my ears. And when it comes to staying in place during exercise, even after a sweaty one-mile run, the Galaxy Beans never budged.”

Save $30 off the list price in all four colors at Amazon right now.

Advertisement

Yamaha TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

I mentioned to a friend I was testing these; they had no idea that Yamaha made audio items like this. They thought the company was only keyboards. While yes, they have made/make great musical instruments, they’ve taken that commitment to quality to audio products. Specifically their new TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds. These are currently $39 less and worth every penny.

First off, they paired perfectly and quickly with my phone. The sound is really clear, specifically when I was listening to my favorite podcasts. They are also very comfortable and stayed firmly in my ears as I trudged eleven blocks on errands in the snow. Unlike other less expensive earbuds, I absolutely see the difference in not having to fuss with finding the right position to get the most dynamic sound. The microphone was a little murky on the calls I made, but that could very well be on the cellular provider. I had these in for quite a few hours while writing, and again they’re extremely comfortable. I got a full steady five hours of playtime before I popped them back in their very pretty matte case. Yamaha boasts twenty-four hours of battery life off one charge, and I absolutely believe that given my experience. As with all earbuds, the “simple controls” take some time to get used to, but I can say these are a lot more responsive initially with a single tap. These are sweat and water-resistant, so don’t be afraid to take these to your next gym session. The blue earbuds are the only ones that are 30% off, while the other colors are 23% off.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $28 on Xbox and $38 on PS4 at Amazon, which is a very low price considering it came out in November. When I bought the game, it was still full price, and the drops only started a few days after that. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $26 . Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait a few months. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

Razer Kishi Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia just celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play (though it also just dismantled its original game development team), Amazon recently threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s own cloud service is coming to iOS next year. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly going to become more available in 2021. If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $58 at Amazon and try for yourself. This version is compatible with Android devices, and is designed with Microsoft’s cloud gaming service in mind. and features a Type-C port and button layout that mirrors the Xbox controller’s.

Advertisement

Shenmue III + Steelbook Case (PS4) Screenshot : Deep Silver

I’ll be honest: I don’t know much about Shenmue. All I know if that it’s kind of cheesy. I’m not even sure if the love for it is ironic or not. The one thing I do know is that it has a scene about looking for sailors and it’s iconic. So, maybe 2021 is the year to play Shenmue? I mean, not a lot else going on, I guess, right? Why not play all three Shenmue games? If you’re looking to join me on this arbitrary journey I just decided on in this 7:30 a.m. haze, Shenmue III is on sale for $10 on Best Buy right now. It includes a steelbook case for the game, so you can just become a Shenmue super fan right out the gate. I just hope there are sailors in the game. I would be sad if he never found the sailors.

Advertisement

If you’re a big fan of catching ‘em all, then here’s a more affordable way to complete your collection on Switch. Right now, a few Pokémon games are marked down $15 apiece.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, a Switch remake of a Game Boy Advance dungeon-crawling spinoff, is $45 at Best Buy or Amazon, while Pokémon-meets-Tekken fighting game mash-up Pokkén Tournament DX is likewise $45 at either Amazon or Best Buy. Meanwhile, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, both remakes of the original Pokémon handheld game, are each $45 at Best Buy.

Advertisement

Do you currently enjoy many close and cherished relationships with friends and family? Would you like to absolutely ruin all of those in the blink of an eye? Well do I have a deal for you! Amazon is currently selling Overcooked! All You Can Eat for PlayStation 5 or Xbox (Series X/S or One) for $35. That’s a savings of $15 off the list price for this complete compilation, which brings together both games with all additional content.

Advertisement

These are fantastic multiplayer games where players need to work together to run a kitchen. Sounds simple enough, right? You have no idea how wrong you are, naïve fool. Overcooked! is a game about chaos in cooperation. Simple tasks like making a hamburger become a nightmare as four people all try to coordinate to make it together. It’s essentially the old “too many cooks” adage adapted into a video game.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C eufyHome1 Image : Jordan McMahon

There’s a good chance that your house’s floors have seen a bit more gunk after nearly a year of quarantine. It’s an unfortunate side effect of spending more time walking all over the place, but it’s not entirely hopeless. With the right broom or vacuum, you can get your floors looking spiffy again in no time. They’re not the cheapest option, but robovacs will provide the most low-effort experience if you’re not too keen on spending your Saturdays gathering all the crumbs, or you have other priorities.

Advertisement

Right now, eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is down to $180 at Amazon when you clip the coupon and use code eufyHome1 at checkout. It can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant, and its battery should last up to 100 minutes according to eufy. This is $70 off the usual price we’ve seen lately and $120 off the list price.

If your New Year’s resolution was to maintain a cleaner home, there’s still time to get on track. Start with purchasing a robot vacuum, specifically the iRobot Roomba i6+ while it’s on sale for a 31% discount in Amazon’s limited-time Gold Box sale. While it didn’t make the cut in our roundup of the best robot vacuums of 2021, its budget-friendly sibling—the Roomba i3+—did, and was featured in Gizmodo’s Coolest Gadgets of 2020 end-of-year buyer’s guide.

Unlike the i3+, the i6+ brings the same smart mapping functionality boasted by its higher-end counterparts, allowing the device to learn the layout of your home and schedule cleanings accordingly by room. This is the most affordable Roomba option for anyone buying a robot vacuum for its technological autonomy. It also features automatic dust disposal, dumping its findings into a bin connected to the charging station so you don’t have to empty it as often.



Advertisement

Because it’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, you can command the iRobot Roomba i6+ with your voice to tell it things like “vacuum immediately, minion!” to which it will respond by begrudgingly following orders and eliminating all the cat and dog hair from your house or apartment floors using a high-efficiency filter. In fact, you can add Amazon’s new Echo Dot smart speaker to your purchase for just $10 more right now. Double bargain!

It’s also compatible with the Braava Jet M6 which, when paired, mops your floors after the Roomba goes over it with a quick sweep. Never subject yourself to cleaning floors again, and instead focus on all the other horrors of life, or just sit down and play a darn video game because you deserve a break every now and then.

Eufy 2K Indoor Security Camera Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Looking to keep a watchful eye on your house? Amazon currently has an excellent deal on Eufy’s 2K indoor security camera, which is just $30 after applying a coupon. You’re getting a lot of features for that low price. This camera uses AI that will automatically notify you when there’s excessive noise happening in your house. It’ll also start recording as soon as movement happens and send you a notification. There’s two-way audio built into it, so you can talk to whoever is on the other end of the camera. That means that it’s not just good for general security, but for childcare as well. That’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what this camera can do. Add in night vision, customization options, pet detection and more and you’ve got a robust security solution that’ll keep your home safe.

Power XL Smokeless Grill Image : Sheilah Villari

As much of the US is blanketed in snow, warmer weather may seem years away. A quintessential part of sunny temperate skies is the summer cookout. If you just can’t wait, bring the experience indoors with Power XL’s Smokeless Grill, now 33% off.

Don’t worry about lugging around propane or chiseling burnt bits any longer. This smokeless grill has a non-stick surface for all your favorites to make mouthwatering with little to no mess. They even designed this grill with the classic cross-hatch “X” marks so each delicious item looks fresh from an authentic barbeque. This also helps distribute the heat evenly and ensures thorough cooking each use. This countertop grill was also designed to keep smoky air to a minimum, so no fear of making your home smell like Famous Dave’s. Keep all the BBQ flavor for your meats and veggies without overheating it or the room. The LED panel is easy to read and control. The removable plate makes clean up effortless. You can even pop it in the dishwasher. Get high heat within seconds of firing this up and bring that authentic char-grilled taste to every meal. This also comes with a sixty-day warranty.

Advertisement

This will ship for free.

Save 40% on Wag Dog Food Image : Andrew Hayward

Like a great many other products, Amazon has gotten into the business of making and selling its own dog food called Wag. It’s well-reviewed by customers and nutritional analysis suggests that it’s well balanced for health, with a lean protein as the first ingredient and no major red flags throughout the rest of the list.



If your dog already digs Wag or you’re looking to trial a new dog food, you can save 40% right now on an array of varieties and sizes, as well as Wag’s jerky treats and dental chews. Compare it to what you’re feeding your pup right now: it might be cheaper and/or healthier, and you can do a Subscribe & Save order to have it delivered regularly with an added discount.

Advertisement

Advertisement

HULKMAN 20,000mAh Jump Starter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s the season for your car’s battery to randomly die because of the cold weather. It’s ok, and it’s absolutely normal, but you should be prepared! This HULKMAN 20,000mAh Jump Starter may be your best bet. Formatted with a large digital screen, you’ll be able to tell when your car battery is 100% charged. This charger can power up huge, 10L diesel trucks with 2000 amps. And after one hour of charge in any kind of outlet, you’ll get multiple boosts. I don’t know you guys, it sounds like a dream. Get it before its gone!

Advertisement

Better Love Don’t Text Your Ex Image : Ella Paradis

Valentine’s Day has come and gone. If you aren’t betrothed, we feel ya. 2020 was a rough year for romance. Our pals at Ella Paradis want you to remain strong and love yourself. So stop messaging that baddie from your past. Better Love’s Don’t Text Your Ex vibe is pretty, powerful, and worth every penny, just like you. This price will hold until the end of the week. No code needed.

This heart-shaped toy is 80% off to celebrate a month of self-love. Engage in some good old-fashioned positive vibes with zero regrets. You can’t make calls if your hands are busy, and Better Love is very good at making sure our hands are full. Take the time to make sure your needs are met and it’s consistent and reliable attention. Expect about an hour of playtime, but it’s easy to charge up and approve watersports. There’s ten vibes mode, and it’s user-friendly. Games are played on your terms, you’re totally in control, and you’re never disappointed.

Advertisement

At least until everyone is able to get the vaccine, life is pretty bleak right now. So I wouldn’t blame you for indulging in some much-need legal cannabis. Hell, I know I am. Whether you’re a first-time or a long-time consumer, Sunday Scaries’ Side Piece bundle is a great place to start. Starting at just $50 for a subscription, or $69 for a one-time purchase, using our exclusive promo code KINJA25, you can finally fetch the chill time you’ve been hankering for. Chill out on the couch with a good book, watch old episodes of The Simpsons on Disney+, or hell, try yoga for the first time—without the doom and gloom of the world weighing you down.

The Side Piece bundle comes with a bottle of the company’s signature CBD gummies and an oil tincture to sweeten the deal. Mix the latter into your coffee or tea, with a little whole milk or butter to help it dissolve. Sunday Scaries is the de-facto CBD brand in my opinion, and I’m sure a decent chunk of its 158,000 Instagram followers would be inclined to agree. Whereas many unsafe substances will make you feel groggy in the morning, CBD is more of a supplement than a vice, helping a lot of users mitigate their anxiety without killing their motivation to stay active.

I know I’ve had some distressing mental health episodes where cannabinoids came in clutch. Maybe it’s a placebo effect, or maybe there’s something to it. LDN CBD’s Aaron Horn seems to think so, courtesy of The Guardian:

CBD will change culture. People are less interested in drinking in bars getting really drunk, feeling like shit the next day, letting their body down, having issues with their body because of that. The shift is happening: more people are interested in eating healthier, living healthier, and this is part of that.

Advertisement

ZELUS 20 lb. Weighted Vest 68XIFTLQ Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Work out while running errands, walking the dog, and even doing chores around the house with today’s fitness deal: a ZELUS 20 lb. weighted vest.



You could also, you know, use it to add extra resistance to your workout like it’s intended. It even has a handy pocket for holding your phone or money for when you eventually stop for (hopefully takeaway— still a pandemic, ya’ll) coffee.

You can grab it for $45 when you apply promo code 68XIFTLQ at checkout.

If 20lbs. is too much for you, there are lighter options. Unfortunately, to promo code won’t work on them, just to save you some time from trying. If you can handle the twenty-pounder though, today’s your lucky day!

Advertisement

Annual Winter Sale Image : Huckberry

Huckberry is at it again, and while it might not include white Vans, the multifaceted outdoor gear-slash-clothing-slash-home decor-slash kitchenware-slash [insert product category here] retailer is kicking off its annual winter sale with a bang. In it, you can find best-sellers like the Proof Rover highlander jacket, Dolomite boots, a Wellen vintage tie-dye pullover, Proof Nomad pants, and so much more. Losing track of time? Who isn’t. The (Coca-)Cola tinged HB x Timex Sport watch is over $60 off. Need a throw blanket to keep you warm at night? There’s a nap for that.

At my own request, I got a few things from Huckberry over the holidays, including a Flint and Tinder American Made flannel I’m wearing right now. While that particular shirt isn’t on sale, plenty of Flint and Tinder items are on sale, and I can vouch for their comfort. If you’ve been looking to refresh your wardrobe for the extended winter, as predicted by our good friend Punxsutawney Phil, this is one sale you don’t want to miss. In a world where high-quality apparel from retailers like Huckberry is vastly overshadowed by the rapidly decaying products of fast fashion, it’s important to take advantage of limited-time discounts that make shopping for that fresh fit a little more affordable than the typical intimidating list prices.

Advertisement

CleverLifeRX Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies (120-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

We just covered the benefits and tastiness of numerous Apple Cider Vinegar gummies. The benefits of ACV have been discussed for years, and as more information emerges, it becomes less an object of folklore medicine. While there is no definitive clinical evidence, millions swear by it. This pack from CleverLifeRX gives you two bottles for just $14. This is a great deal for 120 organic gummies that can help boost metabolism and increase your energy levels. And taste much better than ingesting the source directly.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Pick Any 2 Winter Items 2W50 Image : JACHS NY

Plenty of time left in the chilly months to buy some stylish winter wear. Our pals at JACHS do it better than most. Right now, grab any two winter items for just $50 with the code 2W50. There are fifty-six pieces to pick from, so you’re sure to find the perfect fit.

I love the look of these sherpa-lined trucker jackets ($29). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in olive green color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

Advertisement

Puffer Jackets are also included in this winter deal. Ride the frosty times out in style and save 81% while doing so. These jackets are warm, durable, and look dang good.

Free shipping on orders over $100.

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Winter is here, just like the Starks said. A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.

Advertisement

Up To 83% off Joker Comics Image : Warner Bros.

In 2020, my New Year’s resolution was to only refer to the Joker as “The J-Man” whenever I talked about him. I figured it wouldn’t be that hard. How much does one talk about The Joker in a given year? Then the film Joker got nominated for 11 Oscars including Best Picture and my life was ruined for 12 months. It probably wasn’t the worst thing abut 2020, but it was certainly a low point. Anyway, if you love The J-Man as much as I hate him, Comixology is currently holding a giant sale on digital comics featuring the iconic Batman villain. Naturally, that includes some of the most memorable (for better or worse) Batman comics out there like A Death in the Family and The Killing Joke. You can grab Batman: The Dark Knight Returns - 30th Anniversary Edition for $7 too, which is a highlight. It’s the Joker, baby! He’s twisted! He’s damaged! He’s an evil clown! People like him! Okay!

Advertisement

Kirby: Art and Style Collection Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, there are few things that we all agree on. Political tensions are higher than ever and it’s no exaggeration to say that we’re a divided nation. In a time when we are on the brink of civil war, we need something that can bring us together. And that something is Kirby. Yes, the iconic pink ... whatever he is. You know him. You love him. You can show your undying affection for the adorable flesh balloon by grabbing Kirby: Art and Style Collection, a whole coffee table book of cute Kirby art, for just $18. This honestly might be the only thing that can save us from total national collapse. Either that, or it’ll make your coffee table cuter.

Champ and Major: First Dogs Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Some good boys are in the White House now. They’re making history too. Major will be the first shelter dog to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Pets in the President’s home has a long and storied history. If you’re like me, you’re excited to see the adventures the First Dogs will get up to just as Bo, Buddy, Millie, Checkers, and Fala did before them. Joy McCullough’s brand new storybook gives a little background to the presidential puppers and imagines what life will be like for them in our country’s famous home. Sheyda Abvabi Best beautifully illustrates each page, capturing not only the likeness but personality of the Biden’s loyal duo. Grab 34% off Champ and Major: First Dogs ($7 off for the Kindle) right now.



This is a wonderful gift for dog lovers young and old, or anyone who wants a way to remember this historic return of dogs to our White House.

This book will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Whether you’re looking to make the jump from another platform, or just upgrade your aging gadget, now’s not a bad time to grab a new smartphone. Between Apple’s relatively-new iPhone 12 lineup and Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 lineup, there’s plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re eager to grab one of Samsung’s new phones, they’re all on sale over at Amazon this week. The Galaxy S21, which typically retails for $800 for the 128GB model, is $100 off. It features a 6.2" display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s a pretty good deal, but you can also get 256GB model for the same price, but there’s a bit of a delay in shipping.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21+ is down from $1,000 to $800 for the 128GB model. That phone features a 6.7" display and the same resolution and refresh rate as the S21. Both have 8GB of RAM as well as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G radio support. On the back, both phones have a three-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. As with the standard S21, the S21+’s 256GB model is down to the same price, $800, though there’s a longer delay in shipping there, as well.

On the higher end lies the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is down from $1,200 to $1,000 for the 128GB model. For your money, you’ll get a 6.8" 3,200 x 1,440 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Ultra packs four lenses into its camera module, including a 108-megapixel lens, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses (with 3x and 10x zooms), and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Advertisement

Thanks to quarantine, lots of us have picked up new hobbies. For me, it’s been leaning into my doodling, catching up on my game queue, and honing my green thumb. For others, it’s been photography. A decent smartphone will do the trick, but when you’re ready to step things up, you’ll want a good mirrorless camera.

The Sony a7 III, ranked tops overall in our roundup of the best digital cameras, is $300 off today at Amazon. At $1,698 even with that discount, you’re paying a hefty price, but for your money you’re getting a 24.2MP sensor, impressive autofocus, reliable battery life, and a wide array of attachable lenses to suit whatever your needs may be.

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re running out of space on your Nintendo Switch or have another microSD-supporting device that’s increasingly tight on storage, here’s a bargain for you. Right now, Amazon is offering this meaty 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card for a mere $45.



That’s a huge chunk of storage for a smartphone, camera, or Switch, and is a few bucks lower than this card has been hovering at lately. Not bad for a card that launched at $250 a couple years back!