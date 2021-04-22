Thursday's Best Deals: Samsung 980 PRO SSDs, M1 Mac Mini, Everyday Scaries CBD Gummies + Hat, Ticket To Ride, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Promoted Deal: Bra Bearies CBD Gummies | $20 | Sunday Scaries | Promo code 420

Bra Bearies CBD Gummies 420 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Are you ready to get chill and support your immune system? And maybe support a good cause while you’re at it? Boy, have I got a deal for you on this fine 4/20.

Grab a bottle of Bra Bearies CBD gummies for 30% off when you add promo code 420 at checkout over at Sunday Scaries right now!

That brings these delicious strawberry CBD gummies down to just $20.

CBD is great for helping cool heads prevail. Sunday Scaries, one of the finest makers of CBD products meant for helping people relax without any high or hangover, puts it:

Our Strawberry CBD Gummies are perfect for… -Destressing while giving back to a good cause -Boosting your immunity

-Starting your day with a level head -Overcoming daily frustrations -Promoting mental clarity

So what do you get for your hard-earned dollars? A bottle contains 20 gummies, each of which has 10mg of CBD plus 10mg of Vitamin C. Gummies, vitamins, and CBD? Win, win, win.

Oh, and in case you were curious about the name— for every bottle of Bra Bearies CBD gummies sold, Sunday Scaries donates $2 to support breast cancer research. So, it’s actually a win-win-win-win. Michael Scott would love this. You will too. Jump on it!

Samsung 980 Pro SSD Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You’re probably using your home computer more than usual lately. The pivot to work from home means our entirely lives are happening at our desk, from the work day to our extracurriculars like gaming. That’s put a strain on some computers over the past year, which might be in need of a little upgrade. If you want to give your machine more power, Samsung’s 250 GB 980 Pro SSD is currently on sale for $80. Designed with gaming in mind, this little guy will boost your PC’s performance with 6,400 MB/s transfer speeds and thermal control to manage heat. If you want more storage, you can kick up to a 2TB version, which is down to $350.

Want all of this in layman’s terms? Put this in your computer to make your games load faster. That’s an oversimplification, but you get the idea.

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light KJTAAQPG + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $30 with the promo code KJTAAQPG and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 16-62" expandable tripod stand, two phone holders, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 512GB SSD configuration with 8GB RAM sees the larger discount at $99 off the list price, just $800 (full savings shown at checkout). Don’t need quite so much storage? The 256GB base model doesn’t see quite as large of savings ($30 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $669.

Aukey EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Aukey continues to make really affordable and quality products. The stands out for me are the earbuds. After testing many, it really comes down to preference and need. The Aukey EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds are sleek, compact, and comfortable. These are ideal for workouts and travel. Just use the clip coupon to get them for $20. This deal will run until April 25.

As I mentioned, these a designed for comfort and long wear. All sounds are full, smooth, and clear no matter where you are. The EP-T10s are petite, ergonomic, and waterproof, so perfect for long-haul runs or training sessions. These pair quickly and easily with your phone or Bluetooth device. The side of both earbuds is touch-sensitive and makes life a lot simpler once you figure out how many taps for each function. There’s always a bit of a learning curve. My favorite feature is that these have excellent noise isolation, even given how lightweight they are. You’ll get about seven hours off of one charge, but the case will get you around twenty-eight hours before you need to re-up power. And don’t worry about these falling out of the case or not charging; the super strong magnets hold them in place.

These will ship free for Prime members.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds Image : Amazon

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have amazing sound quality and are just $178, which is $52 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

65" Sony X80J Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You’ve seen the world in HD. Now it’s time to see it in 4K. Best Buy is currently running a big four day sale on everything from games to TVs, and here’s a standout from the batch. You can grab Sony’s X80J for $900, which is $250 off its price tag. Let’s run down some features. The screen? 65" and 4K. The refresh rate? 60Hz. Is it smart? Yeah, this sucker’s got brains. It’s a Google TV so it’s loaded up with all the streaming apps you’ll need. It also has “Motionflow XR,” which is a very fancy term to describe the fact that motion looks smooth on it. Overall, it’s a solid 4K TV option for anyone looking to upgrade.

SanDisk 200GB MicroSD Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Let me give you some perspective on how low the price on this 200GB microSD card is. When we first posted about this card in 2018, it was on sale for $44. At the time, we thought “Wow, that’s so cheap!” Today, it’s $22. That would have blown our little minds years ago. So if you’re looking for a new card for any of your devices (like the Nintendo Switch), this is a very cheap option for the amount of space you get here.

RAVPower 30W Two-Port USB Charger KJU5YL4T + Clip Coupon Image : Jordan McMahon

You can never have too many wall chargers to spare, and plopping a few throughout your house will save you the headache of having to hunt one down when you need a bit of juice. There’s no shortage of options, but this 30W charger from RAVPower packs a USB-A port plus a USB-C port into a tiny package that’s $3 off the list price Amazon right now when you use the promo code KJU5YL4T and clip the on-page coupon.

In addition to a 12W standard USB connection, it can provide fast charging by way of an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port for supported devices, so you won’t have to wait too long to get a good charge going.

Ticket to Ride Image : Giovanni Colantonio

We’re living in a golden age of board games. Forget Life, Monopoly, and all those classics you grew up with. The new age of board games is filled with modern classics that put those games to shame. I mean really, we all played board games about going bankrupt or retiring. Why did we do that? While you reflect on what lessons you learned as a kid, I’m here to let you know that Ticket to Ride is $39 on Amazon today. if you’ve never played before, it’s an excellent multiplayer board game where you build train routes. It’s very easy to understand, so you won’t need to spend an hour explaining the rules to your buds. Why play the game of Life when you can play the game of Train instead?

LEGO Luigi Starter Course Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Oh yeah, weegee time. Mario has departed from this Earth as of April 1, so it’s time for Luigi to take charge. With the iconic Italian dead and gone, it’s going to be the Year of Luigi every year from here on out. Want proof? Look no further than the new LEGO Luigi starter course, which is dropping this August. Like the main LEGO Mario kit, this comes with all the basics you need to build your first course. The only difference is that it includes a living Mario brother instead of a dead one. You can pre-order it now for $60, so open up your wallet if you’re ready to usher in the age of Luigi.

Wary of being out and about in the real world? I feel you. Build your own city from the comfort of home with LEGO City kits, especially right now since Amazon is taking up to 20% off a handset of new sets released for 2021.



The LEGO City Family House is the largest build at 388 pieces, including a few minifigures and a car, at $48 (20% off). The rest are smaller builds at 300 pieces or less, with the LEGO City Skate Park the gnarliest at $33, the Airshow Jet Transporter at $24, and a couple other options at $16 each as seen below.

X-Men Vs. Street Fighter Arcade1Up Cabinet Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own arcade cabinet? C’mon, admit it. Just a little right? How cool would it be to have your own personal arcade at home? While these can usually be pretty pricey, Walmart currently has a solid deal on Arcade1Up’s X-Men Vs. Street Fighter machine. You can grab a genuine cabinet that plays the game for $349, down from $499. And that’s not all! This cabinet also plays X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. It’s certainly a statement piece, that’s for sure.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months FourthMonth20thDay Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $27 after service fees from Eneba by using the code FourthMonth20thDay at checkout. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

Catan 25th Anniversary Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

There are certain board games that you just need to have in your collection. First and foremost, Catan. The beloved resource management game has essentially become a modern classic on par with games like Monopoly. No board game night is complete without it. If you don’t already have it, you can currently grab the 25th anniversary edition on sale for $54. This includes an expansion that makes the game playable for up to six players, so it’s perfect for any post-vaccination small gatherings you may be hoping to hold soon. Just give me your sheep. I need your sheep.

PowerA Switch Controller Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You have a lot of controller options when it comes to the Nintendo Switch. There are a whole bunch of joy-con colors to choose from, the Pro Controller, and plenty of third-party variants. PowerA is especially a notable player in the scene nowadays. They create Switch controllers that have some really charming designs based on different games. If you’ve been curious about checking one of their controllers out, Amazon is currently running a little sale that includes a handful. You can grab some controllers featuring everything from Pokemon to Super Meat Boy. These start as low as $17, so pick your favorite and add a little flair to your Switch play time.

Tenshinhan and Chaoz Figures Image : Premium Bandai

Goku, Goku, Goku! How come Goku gets all the attention? Sure, he’s the main protagonist of the Dragon Ball series, but there are plenty of other wonderful characters that deserve a spotlight. For example, Tenshinhan and Chaoz (Tien and Chiaotzu). These two are powerful martial artists just like anyone else in the Dragon Ball universe, but more importantly, they’re just pals. How wholesome is that? Just good buds hanging out and throwing fists.

You can now celebrate that friendship with two new figures of the characters, which are up for pre-order at Premium Bandai. These S.H.Figuarts figures come as a two-in-one package, because of course they do. In addition to being gorgeously detailed representations of the heroes, they also have a few extra bells and whistles. Tenshinhan comes with three face options and both have exchangeable hands. Pick your favorite pose and display these buds in all their friendly glory. These figures will release this October, but you can preorder them now for $80.

Best Buy Game Sale Image : IO Interactive

We love a video game sales event. Give me nine pages of sales to leaf through and I’m a big, happy boy. I don’t even care what I’m looking at, I just like to see numbers go down. So Best Buy’s got me all excited this week, because it’s running a four day sale on video games. There’s plenty of hits to discover here. You can grab the deluxe edition of Hitman 3 for $60, which is down from $80. Star Wars Squadrons is $20 on PS4, which is a great place to play it if you happen to have PSVR. Or you could grab the deluxe edition of Rainbow Six Siege for $20, which is a steal. There’s way more here, so get to leafing, friends.

Aukey Gaming Mouse Pad XXXL NKF4XI3T Image : Sheilah Villari

What you don’t need in the middle of an intense gaming session is your accessories sliding everywhere or making unpredictable movements. Even when working, if you have a job where mouse precision is important, a smooth, high-quality pad might be what you need. If you are a designer or are an avid photoshop user, this is a priority. Aukey’s Gaming Mouse Pad XXXL is 35% off until April 25; use the code NKF4XI3T at check out.

Advertisement

This pad is a little bigger (47.2” by 23.6”), so there’s plenty of room for your monitor(s), keyboard, mouse, and whatever else is in your computer arsenal. It’s durable to withstand fast movements over and over, plus it’s meticulously stitched, so it won’t fray. Constructed from premium soft cloth means you’ll have lots of control and accuracy no matter your task. It’s constructed with a top-notch non-slip rubber base, so there’s no fear of it moving an inch when you least expect. It’s made to be extra thick to help keep all your gear cool no matter how long you’re logged on.

It’s been a while since the last time we’ve all watched something Star Wars related, hasn’t it? Just kidding, it was literally two months ago. But that’s starting to feel like an eternity in Disney time, as the company keeps churning out space media for us to enjoy. With multiple Disney+ projects on the horizon, it looks like that trend will only continue. While you wait for the next bit of bingeable TV, you might want to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is on sale for $20. The action game is full of all sorts of space stunts that’ll fill that Star Wars sized hole in your heart. Swing around a lightsaber and destroy a bunch of robots. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, it’s a fun adventure that mashes up ideas from franchises like Uncharted and Metroid to create some entertaining action and exploration.

Advertisement

Amazon Smart Plug Image : Andrew Hayward

Smart home devices and appliances bring extra perks at typically extra cost, but what about all of the standard, “dumb” stuff you already have around your home? Luckily, you can incorporate them into your modern routine with an Amazon Smart Plug, which is currently 40% off the list price at a mere $15.



This adapter plugs into your wall outlet, and then you’ll plug your appliance or gadget into it, enabling basic control via Alexa voice commands or the Alexa app. You can use it to turn a lamp or coffee maker on or off from afar, for example, as well as set daily routines for automated usage. It can be used for scheduled away lighting, too, so it looks like someone’s home even when you’re not. The Amazon Smart Plug is slim, too, so it won’t block your second outlet when plugged in. Grab a few while they’re cheap!

TaoTronics 42” Oscillating Tower Fan KJKNJJ2P Image : TaoTronics

Warmer weather is arriving, and while it may still be early days in spring, you might’ve already gotten a taste of the heat ahead. I’ll admit: I’ve already pulled out the fans a couple days in the last month here in Chicago, especially for our upstairs rooms that are often either too hot or too cold depending on season.

If you don’t have enough fans for your home with summer on the horizon, then future you will surely thank you for picking up some extra equipment right now. TaoTronics’ adjustable 36"-42" oscillating tower fan is currently on sale for just $56 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KJKNJJ2P at checkout, marking a $24 total savings off the list price.

With multiple speed settings and timer options, as well as two height settings, TaoTronics’ quiet-running fan can keep you cool day and night. It even comes with a remote for handy adjustments from the bed or couch.

A good durable water bottle that’s easy to clean and safe to drink from is what everyone strives for. Takeya Actives bottles are just that. These insulated bottles keep your beverages hot for up to twelve hours on a chilly mountain trail and cold up twenty-four hours in the dead of summer at the beach. Amazon currently has a variety of them on sale.

There are a lot of styles of Takeya Actives discounted, which you can see on the page for this particular product. But this rosy blush one is a steal for $22 because of its 32 oz. size and because it includes the straw.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Image : Andrew Hayward

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a Eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs solid suction power for just $150 right now at Woot, which is $100 off the listing price. That’s a solid $20 cheaper than we’ve seen at Amazon lately, and since Amazon owns Woot, Prime members still get free shipping here. Nice.

O’Yeet Personal Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Being surprised by a blender was a shock to me when I tested this over the weekend. This blew my reliable little Hamilton Beach one out of the water. O’Yeet’s Personal Blender has recently won an iF Product Design Award, and honestly, I get it. Right now, clip the coupon and save $20 on either Coral Red or Prussian Blue.

My roommate and I loaded this up with bananas, crunchy peanut butter, blueberries, raspberries, basically trying to recreate Antoni Porowski’s Breadless PB & J smoothie. It was easy to push, twist and blend. It was so unbelievably creamy, with no bumps or chunks at all. This blender is designed with nutrient extractor blades that pulverize even the toughest of whole foods in seconds. Not only does the Vortex Blending System sound cool it has 1000-watt max power. The sport bottle was solid, secure, and easy to bring on my long walk. It was also simple to wash out too. Little mess and easy to use makes this my new favorite appliance. This blender was engineered not to overheat, so it will last a very long time no matter how much you use it.

TaoTronics 4L Cool Mist Humidifier 15VCAH043 Image : TaoTronics

Dry air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it this time of year when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.



TaoTronics’ 4L Cool Mist Humidifier is up for the task, holding a solid amount of water and automatically maintaining a comfortable humidity level, as shown on the LED display. Given the size, it’s ideal for rooms up to 323 square feet, and it’s currently $15 off the list price when you pop in promo code 15VCAH043 at checkout. Cat not included, sadly.

True & Tidy Spray Mop With Refillable Bottle Image : Sheilah Villari

Your home has probably been full of people on top of each other like never before if you did the quarantine with a large family. A home can become quite messy with multiple loved ones, kids, and pets even in the best of times. Destress about dirty floors with this True & Tidy Spray Mop that’s now 62% off.

It can be assembled in mere seconds for your next cleaning session. The head swivels a full 360 degrees to swipe all those spots that are hard to get to. Fill the spray bottle with your own cleaning solution to cut grim and sanitize stains, all without harmful or harsh chemicals because you pick. That refillable bottle holds 22-ounces of disinfectant delight. The stainless steel pole is sturdy and easy for anyone to use without overexertion. It’s lightweight, and the spray trigger doesn’t require much for full control. This mop can handle wood, laminate, vinyl, grouted tile, and marble. Pick from three colors and save $13.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Everyday Scaries CBD Gummies + Hat 420 Image : Sunday Scaries

4/20 is not just a day here at Kinja Deals— oh no, we have a whole week of deals from Sunday Scaries and other CBD providers for you to kick back and enjoy. For those of you who live in California and other places where it’s legal— we hope you and Mary Jane had a lovely 4/20 yesterday. For the rest of us? You can bring some of those California vibes to your home— just without the high.

Two southern California companies, Sunday Scaries and Everyday California, combined their San Diego powers to bring you this Everyday Scaries bundle. You can get 30% off of a bottle of 20 CBD gummies (10mg of CBD each) and an Everyday Scaries hat right now for 4/20 week when you use code ‘420' at checkout!

That brings this lovely bundle down to the much more chill price of $34. If you haven’t tried CBD yet, this is a perfect starting point!

Take a gummy or two and see how you feel: CBD is meant to help aid relaxation in a variety of situations. So whether you want help getting to sleep, or need to ease some anxious feelings or an overactive mind so you can get some work done, CBD could help you do just that! Just be sure to try it at different times of day and experiment with different doses to see what suits you best. And these Everyday Scaries gummies don’t contain THC, the psychoactive element of marijuana, so you don’t need to worry about intoxicating effects. All you need to worry about is what you’re going to accomplish with this chill new mindset!

Crescendo Bendable Vibrator Image : MysteryVibe

People often think vibrators are for solo aviators, but I’ve always thought it’s sometimes more fun to have a romp with a partner. MysteryVibes app-controlled vibrators add another layer of fun to sexy playdates. The Crescendo Bendable Vibrator is definitely an entertaining accessory to add to the mix, and you can save 25% now.

With six powerful motors that you or your partner can control through the MysteryVibe app, customers are saying this rivals the rabbit. And honestly, it’s not hard :phrasing: to see why. The Crescendo is built for you, no literally. It’s made to mold to what you need. Its flexibility ensures it hits all the right spots and helps you discover new O zones. It’s made from safe silicone, is waterproof, and you can get it in teal or purple. It takes forty-five minutes to charge, and then you’re off to the races. Just remember to clean up when you’re done.

This will ship for free.

Vegan AF Sour CBD Gummies 420 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

People use CBD as a de-stressing aid, a sleep aid, and a general life aid these days. So, it just makes sense that we want to consume it in the most fun possible way: In the form of sour and sweet gummies— what else?

Thanks to Sunday Scaries, there is a vegan version of CBD sour gummies now available for our animal-loving friends!

Get yourself a bottle of Vegan AF CBD sour gummies for just $20 when you use code 420 over at Sunday Scaries— oh yeah, and happy 4/20 by the way!

You’re not going to get these gummies in time for today’s festivities (obviously, that would be incredible) unfortunately, but maybe that’s ok anyway. You see, CBD gummies contain the stuff that helps you mellow out and relax a bit— but it contains none of the THC that causes the high everyone’s favorite plant is known for! So while those of you in legal states (*stares longingly in Minnesota*) can indulge easily today, the rest of us can still reap some of the benefits of marijuana with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Plus, I gotta say— these gummies, in addition to being delicious, are really great for easing anxious feelings. I had a few with my morning coffee and noticed I felt a bit less worried about taking on the big tasks of the day. So I would say even if you’ve tried marijuana before in some form and it made you anxious, you should consider giving CBD a try!

What are you waiting for? Treat yourself to a little CBD shopping spree on this day, the highest day of the year.

iHealth Forehead Thermometer $17 | Amazon Image : iHealth

Using a digital thermometer has made it much easier for measuring someone’s temperature in recent times. With this iHealth model you can measure someone’s temperature by holding it up to 1.18 inches away from them, and by reading the LCD screen, day or night, you will receive an accurate reading. At $17 right now at Amazon, it’s 15% off the usual price and quite a bit cheaper than it was selling for last fall!

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJA5959 Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJA5959, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $40 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 3,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

30% off Sunday Scaries CBD Oil 420 Image : Sunday Scaries

Advertisement

From now until the rest of the week, Sunday Scaries is offering 30% off sitewide in celebration of Stoner’s Christmas. One of the products I’m personally stoked about is CBD Tincture oil. Only $48 after the promo code 420, you can drop a couple of fruit punch-flavored CBD Oil under your tongue and feel the relaxation go through your body shortly after. I’ve personally tried it out and while it does not compare to the high of THC at all, the sense of calm you’ll receive definitely does. I don’t know what you’re waiting for—grab it while it’s hot!

Homgeek Water Flosser KINJAD0419 Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Thanks to the pandemic, some of you might be missing the dentist, while others might be relishing in the excuse not to go. Regardless of how much you’ve been taking advantage of the COVID excuse to avoid certain things, we’ve got all a deal all of you should take advantage of for your teeth and gum health!

This Homgeek water flosser is down to $28 right now when you clip the $5 coupon and add promo code KINJAD0419 at checkout. It has a stellar 4.4-star rating from 6,500+ customers. Grab it while you can get this great discount!

Arealer Foot Massager Machine KINJA0419 Image : Andrew Hayward

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $45 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJA0419 at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.3-star review average with 2,400+ customer appraisals.

Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $14. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m not above doing things as a bit. I love to make elaborate jokes that are so rooted in irony that they pop out the other side and become sincere. One time, I bought the WWE Cookbook and planned to Julie & Julia my way through the whole thing (I think I got one recipe in before packing it in). In the same vein, you can grab the official World of Warcraft cookbook on sale for $30 today. This book contains over 100 legitimate recipes that are inspired by Azeroth and range in complexity. It also comes with a reversible apron, which is honestly kind of lit, I can’t lie. Pick this bundle up as a goof and accidentally discover the joys of cooking in a very sincere way.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $52 off the list price, with the full savings showing at checkout. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.