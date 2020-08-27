Thursday's Best Deals: Samsung 82" 4K TV, Insignia Soundbar With Subwoofer, LEGO Architecture NYC, Keen Footwear Labor Day Sale, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

A Samsung 82" 4K smart TV, an Insignia soundbar + subwoofer combo, a Samsung 256GB microSD card, a LEGO Architecture NYC replica, a Keen Footwear Labor Day sale, a discount on patterned reusable masks, and a cooling mattress topper lead Thursday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: 25% off (Just About) Everything | Keen Footwear

Shoes! Oh my god, shoes ... Where do I begin? Keen Footwear is kicking off its Labor Day sale with an offer extending to “just about” everything. Get 25% off men’s highland sneakers, kids’ hybrids, back-to-campus styles, and more. From K-12 to postgrad, no matter what level of education you’re trying to pursue, Keen will spare your feet the pain of doing such on inferior insoles. And if you want to be that person, you can always wear Newport sandals AS LONG AS you’re not also wearing socks. Please and thank you.



If you’re going for a bold hippie look, ladies, the Elsa IV sneakers are bound to be a source of envy on the cheap, now $68. Gents, keep it classy and thereby classic, with the lowkey sporty $98 highland sneak. And for the kids, you can’t go wrong with blue on black, or even pink on blue. The children’s Terradora II is waterproof and perfect for hiking. Keep up with mom and dad, or pass by them in stride with a $53 shoe your kid will absolutely crush it with.

AuKing 1080p Mini Projector 93VXYFN2 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Anyone desperate for a night out should look no further than the backyard, or if you live in an apartment, a random unoccupied field (PARODY). And thanks to AuKing, you can save 30% on a 1080p mini projector by clipping the onsite coupon and entering the promo code 93VXYFN2 at checkout, perfectly suited to replace nights out at the AMC or Regal. In fact, with a projector, you don’t have to worry about the smell of Arby’s roast beef the person behind you snuck into Tenet. Instead, you can watch actual good movies like Palm Springs with your large adult sons. Or, in case the little ones tag along, rent Scoob!, a movie I’m curious about but don’t have the children to justify watching it on my own.



The AuKing 1080p mini projector gets you 55,000 hours of viewing time, or over 6 years of consecutive years. It boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon out of nearly 4,000 reviews and supports both HDMI and VGA input. That means all you have to do is hook up a Roku or an Apple TV for endless streaming. You can also connect it to your gaming console of choice or even a PC. At this price, it’s a hell of a steal, but you’ll have to act fast—this deal ends Monday 8/30. So you only have the weekend to think it over. Otherwise, an impulse buy never hurt anyone.

Apple Airpods Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So the Airpods Pro are cool, they are, but who can argue with the original, the blueprint as you say? They’re only $140 at Best Buy and can do everything the Pros can do, so why not save some money and enjoy the sleek freedom of an Apple product?



Boltune Wireless Headphones KJKJ245P + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Looking for a pair of headphones that’ll get the job done? Then try a pair of Boltune wireless headphones. They’re only $29 with the promo code KJKJ245P and have 40 hours of total playtime with one charge. Nothing more to say, buy it and listen to your tunes now!



Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve recently learned a lot about sound and setting up your own systems at home than to a musician friend of mine who helped me install a record player. I now know more than I care to about Subwoofers. If you’re looking for high-quality robust sounds for your next movie night Insignia might be able to help with this 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer set that’s over 50% off today.



Maybe you’ve noticed you aren’t getting the most out of your viewing experience if you been binging Netflix during the lockdown. Sound is such an integral part of the full enjoyment of film and tv shows especially if there’s a lot of action. This Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar can improve not just the sound for your TV but your sound system as well. Optimize all your audio with this sleek soundbar that can be mounted on the wall if real estate is limited. The remote lets you control everything right from the sofa. This is a great deal for both the soundbar and subwoofer because I’ve seen just one of these go for this price or at least one of quality. This is system is Bluetooth enabled do you can connect it to your phone to amp up Spotify. Insignia is a trusted brand and this pair has lots of happy customers. If you’re looking for more dynamic sound in your home theater this is the sale for you.

This item will ship for free.

Roku Premiere Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’re still rocking with a dumb TV or your smart TV seems more like it faked its college degree, Rokus come to the rescue. They’re cheap and offer a no-nonsense smart apps platform, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps with voice access. Take the Roku Premiere, which Best Buy has on sale for $29 ($11 off) today.



This box offers 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Atmos passthrough in apps that support it, and comes with a simple remote that makes it easy to access everything in no more than a few taps.

This deal was originally published on 6/18/2020 and updated with new information on 8/27/2020.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Trying to convince your partner or roommate to let you Splitwise the big TV? Then do I have a discount for you. Best Buy’s deal of the day today is a Samsung 82" Class 8 Series 4K TV, complete with HDR10+ support and a 100/120Hz refresh rate. If you’re like me and plan on bringing your gaming PC along for the ride, it’s also got AMD FreeSync, which is also compatible with a wide range of Nvidia cards these days. Not a gamer? No worries. The built-in smart functionality, powered by Tizen OS, makes it easy to download streaming services and apps for your viewing pleasure.



It may not be the newest model, having been usurped by the Q60T Series (also on sale right now), but it was released in 2019, so it has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a modern television including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung Bixby (RIP) compatibility. AirPlay your favorite shows, movies, and clips from your iPhone or iPad with virtually no lag thanks to native 5GHz capabilities. While it does omit the Dolby Vision standard, HDR10+ is much more ubiquitous nonetheless, since it’s an open solution unlike Dolby Vision, which is proprietary. Let the record show, you’re in for a treat.

Image : Andrew Hayward

I’ve been a laptop user across more than a decade of working from home, and … yes, that’s right, my back is messed up. How did you know? Too often, I’ve been lulled to working from bed or a cushy couch and felt the effects not long after.



If you’re working from home right now, avoid the trap of thinking that just plopping down anywhere with your laptop is going to provide a same-quality experience. A proper desk setup is still helpful even when you’re not at your usual desk, providing not only the framework for better posture but also potentially improved productivity.

I recently purchased this Soundance aluminum laptop stand to help define a more compelling desk setup for my own daily work and it’s been really helpful—I’m using it right now as I write this. It’s a super-simple setup process, with the two arms clicking into place inside of the base, and then you have a sturdy riser that raises your screen eyeline while keeping the laptop in place with grippy rubber pads and even aiding with cooling your device.

Right now, it’s 19% off the list price for the standard aluminum silver version for $27 at Amazon, with other color options to match your own laptop for a few bucks more apiece (laptop not included, of course). It works just fine with both 13-inch and 15-inch laptops in my own experience, and has little cutouts in the arms to drape cords through.

Samsung 256GB EVO Select microSDXC Card Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether you’ve grown addicted to apps or you’re looking to store more games on your Nintendo Switch, everyone could find a reason to jump on this deal for Samsung’s 256GB EVO Select microSD card. It’s down to $29 today, which is a sizable 41% savings.



This is a U3 card that has read/write speeds of 100/90 megabytes per second, and should work in almost any modern device that supports microSD. You’ll also get an adapter to use it with even more devices like digital cameras.

While that card has the largest percentage savings of the bunch, it’s part of an Amazon Gold Box Deal of the Day that also includes 21% off a Toshiba Canvio Slim 2TB external hard drive and 20% off a Toshiba 8TB NAS 3.5-inch internal hard drive. Snag some storage while the savings last!

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/24/2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 8/27/2020.

Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested a few pairs of earbuds and headphones from Mpow over the years and they’ve always been a great budget option to other products on the market. But being less expensive doesn’t mean less quality. The same applies to these Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are currently 26% off.



If your primary reason for a new set of wireless headphones is a noise-canceling option these are for you. When I was traveling my pair from Marshall go everywhere with me and these Mpow are first-rate too. Blockout all that extra noise to relax and listen to your tunes, podcast, or audiobook. This also comes in handy if you’re a handsfree phone call maker. Expect about sixty-five hours of playtime off of one charge, which is insane for headphones like this. These pair easy and quicky with your phone via Bluetooth and you can be up to thirty-three feet out of range and still expect quality sound. Several happy customers have mentioned the comfort and if I remember correctly the last wireless headphones I tested from them were pretty pleasant to wear for a few hours. Fast charging and long-lasting just what you’re looking for a with a life on the move.

Free 1-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re in love with playing music out loud and in the open, I’d like to suggest the Sony SRS-XB12 portable Bluetooth speaker. It’s only $40 at Best Buy, which is $20 off the original list price. You can play up to 16 hours on one charge, and the bass WILL be booming. I don’t know what you’re waiting for, hop on this deal now.



Sony WH-XB900N Noise-Canceling Headphones Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Sony is king when it comes to noise-canceling headphones, everything else is measured against them. The WH-XB900N Headphones are $70 off in this limited-time deal. This is still a great value given what the price is.



Happy customers have noted how comfortable they are and they better be because if you wanted you could get thirty hours of straight listening pleasure out of these. It’s not just music that’s crisp and clear but your calls as well. Easy and convenient handsfree calling is a dream when you’re active. The advanced Bluetooth tech lets you pair seamlessly in seconds with your phone. The touch sensor controls do take some getting used to and I really had to train myself when I tested a pair of these. I accidentally hung up on my mom a few times. 100% user error because that sensor does exactly what it’s supposed to without much effort which is awesome just know it’s sensitive. Connect these with Alexa or your voice assistant too to make life easier. I know this price seems steep but this is a good deal for the best wireless headphone on the market.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

AirPods Pro Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

As The Inventory’s resident data boi, I’ve got hard evidence AirPods Pro are one of the most sought-out items on Kinja Deals. Everyone with an iPhone wants ‘em but no one wants to pay full price. Completely understandable given the Apple’s suggested retail price for the active noise-canceling true wireless earbuds is $249. Since late July, however, they’ve been listed for $235 on Amazon. Before they jump back up again, now’s your chance to grab a set for yourself at a 12% discount. Hell, I might even jump on this deal myself.



Though I’ve been happily rocking the Bose SoundSport Frees since before penning this outdoor running guide in which I first recommended them, I’ve wanted to make the switch to AirPods Pro for a while now. Despite my apprehension due to the shoddy fit and sound quality of the original AirPods, Apple’s latest ‘Pro’ variant seems like a big step up. In addition to the H1 chip I find most enticing (who doesn’t want seamless, AKA not Bluetooth, pairing?), the advertised sweat- and water-resistance sounds like a blessing as an avid runner. Plus, three different tapered silicone tips might finally bring an end to the increasingly vexing “falling out of your ears” problem.

Togglable active noise cancelation rounds out the AirPods Pro as a top contender for your, now reduced, dollar spend.

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

There’s always that one place in the house. You know, the one where the Wi-Fi just doesn’t quite reach and you can’t doomscroll Twitter on your phone in peace. Well... you probably shouldn’t doomscroll on social media in a year like this anyway, but it’s still important to get Wi-Fi in your whole house in case of emergencies or needing to set up a home office. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Extender is $45 on Amazon’s Gold Box deals, and this little guy will get the job done. Looking at the reviews, it’s reliable and relatively easy to set up, so why wait? Grab one before this sale is done!



AUKEY 4-Port 48W Wall Charger J4XLHMVT Photo : AUKEY

Advertisement

Trying to keep track of my chargers is a pain in the ass. Which one is USB-A and which is USB-C? Do I have the right wall outlet part for them? What about my Switch and Kindle? It’s an endless cycle of trying to figure out what I’m missing and always realizing what I need at the worst possible time. Well, Aukey’s four port wall-charger can help a lot with this. With two USB-A and two USB-C ports and enough wattage to actually charge four devices at once, this adapter will have you covered for most things. It can even charge laptops and the Switch! That’s not something every adapter can do. By using code J4XLHMVT at checkout, you can grab one for yourself for just $33.



Samsung Galaxy S10+ Image : Samsung

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for a new phone, there’s no shortage of options to choose from. iPhones are available at a range of price points, and there’s tons of Android devices in all shapes and sizes to pick from. If you want a premium Android phone with a big ol’ screen, take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S10+. It has a 6.4" AMOLED display, an arsenal of cameras on the back, the ability to charge other gadgets wirelessly, and ridiculously good battery life. Oh, and it has a clever hole-punched front-facing camera that blends more nicely into the display than the notch-style of other smartphones. Normally, all that would cost you $850, but Amazon has the S10+ for $700, and it’s unlocked so you don’t have to worry about being locked down to one carrier.



TaoTronics Hybrid ANC Headphones KINJASE8 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones that really deliver sound, TaoTronics Hybrid ANC headphones might be for you. Only $45 after the exclusive promo code KINJASE8 and clipped coupon, you can start jamming immediately. You can get up to 30 hours of uninterrupted listening with a 45-minute charge. Grab em’ before they’re gone!



Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub KINJA202008 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, checkout Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $16 with our exclusive code KINJA202008 and a clipped coupon on the page. It has an HDMI adapter, an ethernet port, two USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!



Acer TravelMate P6 Laptop Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

School is back in session ... and hopefully, that session is online. COVID is still very much a problem after all, and social distancing is the best chance of not getting sick. But, life must find a way to move on, and you might be realizing that your computer at home can’t really handle the workload of your online schedule. In that case, you can pick up the Acer TravelMate P6 Laptop for just $745 at Amazon, which is built for being productive while also being portable!



This particular model has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory on an SSD, which will be more than enough to play videos, be in live meetings, and run productivity apps. You can also lay it down and use the screen as an impromptu tablet. Finally, with 20 hours of battery life, if you have to go back to physical classes, this laptop will keep going all day, even without a charge.

Avatar Controls RGBW Color Changing Lights Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

You might wonder “why on earth would I need a light bulb that can change colors and dim”, and then comes the time you had a rough night’s sleep or woke up with a migraine and turned on the harsh overhead light and got SEARING PAIN IN YOUR EYEBALLS. So that’s why you want a 2-pack of Avatar’s LED lights for $18 on Amazon if you clip the coupon on the page. You can control the lights from your Google Home or Alexa, but if you don’t have a smart home set-up, you can just download an app to change the colors and brightness instead. Now, grab a pack and get some softer colored lights around your house, whenever you need it.



RAVPower USB-C Power Bank KINJAPB9 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Just because I’m not going anywhere that requires portable power doesn’t mean you aren’t. For a short while, you can grab a RAVPower 20100mAh USB-C Power Bank for $28 with the code KINJAPB9 and a clipped coupon. What are you waiting for? This deal won’t last long.

You might find yourself stocking up on games as our time in quarantine marches on. Eventually, you’ll run out of space, unless you stock up on enough storage to keep going. It’s pretty costly, but a 1TB microSD card should be able to hold you off for a while, and right now you can get this one from SanDisk for $216 off at Amazon.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published on 8/17/2020 and updated with new information by Ignacia Fulcher on 8/24/2020.

Image : Andrew Hayward

LEGO sets have seemingly become more popular than ever during the pandemic, which makes total sense—but these great LEGO Architecture sets haven’t seen many sales in recent months.



Luckily, Amazon has a solid bargain on the New York City skyline set right now, slashing 19% off the list price. This 598-piece build includes a tiny Statue of Liberty alongside the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, the Chrysler Building, and the Flatiron Building, all done to scale. And when you’re done, you get a great little display piece for your desk or shelf.

Feeling ambitious? You might also consider the much, much larger LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty set, which lets you build a 17-inch-tall recreation of the iconic statue with 1,685 pieces. It’s nearly $22 off right now at Amazon.

DC Collectibles Harley Quinn by John Timms Statue Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With both a Batman and Suicide Squad trailer dropping this week the world is aflutter with DC talk and speculation. I’m personally very happy with Harley Quinn’s look in the version of the flick and it looks to be a lot of fun. Let’s be real, that’s what we expect from that film and it can’t be worse than the first one, right? Bring those two worlds together with this absolutely adorable Harley statue donning the Bat’s famous mask and save $7 today.



I’m a big fan of her more classic red, white, and black outfits probably because I was a huge fan of the animated series as a kid. I guess I just expect a level of playfulness and whimsy from her in all her instantly. This devious little statue shows Dr. Quinzel with Batman’s cowl, cape, and utility belt. Let your imagination work out how she might have come to possess these. The detail on Harleen is exquisite as she stan a confident seven inches tall. She was designed by John Timms and sculpted by Paul Harding. Each one is individually numbered in the line and is the perfect gift for fans of quirky Quinn.

Advertisement

Free 1-day shipping for Prime members.

It’s not often Ninty Switch games go on sale, especially those of the first-party variety like Arms, 1-2 Switch, and Luigi’s Mansion 3. BUT, for a limited time, you can save up to 50% on select digital games for the console-handheld hybrid and take these high-profile titles on the go or docked to your TV as you sit on the couch at home. Other games in the mix include Just Dance 2020 for $20, Star Wars Episode I Racer for $12, and Dead by Daylight for $26. It’s worth noting that while Luigi’s Mansion and Just Dance link out to the digital copies, 1-2 Switch and Arms default to the higher-priced physical versions. So make sure to toggle over to the Digital Code button before you check out.



Act fast because these rare discounts tend to expire quickly and without notice—or you may wind up paying full price for 1-2 Switch like those launch day suckers (me) and no one wants that.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 8/21/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/28/2020.

McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 Action Figure Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Wake the fuck up, samurai. Todd McFarlane’s Keanu Reeves (AKA Johnny Silverhhand) figurine is here and it’s 26% off on Amazon. Pick it up while supplies last, and don’t forget to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077, now discounted to $46 on CDKeys. Revealed at E3 2019, Reeves is making his motion-captured video game debut in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi RPG from The Witcher series developer CD Projekt.



Loosely based on the character of the same name in the tabletop role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020, the Johnny Silverhand character Reeves will be playing belongs to the Rockerboy class, described in the game’s canon as “the street poets, social consciences and rebels of the 2000s.” If this sounds dumb to you, that’s because it is, and you should be excited for that reason. Cyberpunk 2077 will release later this year on November 19.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 05/26/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 08/26/2020.

Look, Yakuza is a great series. If you haven’t had a chance to enjoy this series, Newegg is having a sale on all the available Yakuza titles on PC! Right now, that’s Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, the first three titles in the series chronologically. These prices are seriously a steal, especially with the utterly fantastic Yakuza 0 only being $5.



These prices last until Sunday, but why wait? $30 to get three games in one of SEGA’s better series is worth the impulse buy!

Logitech G203 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Save a decent $10 on a Logitech G203 Gaming mouse at Best Buy. The mouse is only $30, lights up cool colors, and can the buttons can be programmed easily for an array of commands on any game you play. It also has an adjustable 8000 dpi sensor for precision and responsiveness, and compatibility with most Windows, Chrome and macOS devices. Grab it before it’s gone!



For all my Walking Dead obsessed people, The Walking Dead Collection by Telltale Games is only $25 on the PS4, and $28 on the Xbox One. You can shoot zombies and make decisions that’ll surely fuck you up in the long run. The Walking Dead Collection contains all four seasons, including my baby Clemintine, who has become hardened after living in a post-zombie world. Wild. Anyway, hop on this deal because I’m not sure how long it’ll last.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia on 08/16/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 08/25/2020.

1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership Graphic : PlayStation

Advertisement

I could prattle on about PlayStation Plus’s value with free games and other goodies all day, but one simple fact remains—you need the service to play games online on your PlayStation 4, and it’s safe to assume it’ll be the same for the PlayStation 5. And you need PS+ for cloud backups for your saves. So, I’m always on the hunt to find the best price for the membership so I can extend my PS+ into the next... let’s say decade or so. CDKeys has 1-year PlayStation Plus codes for just $32, which is a hell of a good deal. Don’t worry, either, as CDKeys is a trusted site to get your codes from, and they’ll help you out with 24/7 support if something goes wrong with your key. So buy with confidence!

Oaskys Cooling Mattress Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everyone has those days. You’re broke down on the side of the road. The car won’t start. You’re stranded in the middle of nowhere with zero cell reception, all because you unwittingly agreed to drive to your grandparents’ farm on Christmas Day. It’s snowing to the point you can’t see anything beyond what’s 5 feet in front of you. You are, it would seem, royally fucked. But it’s not all bad. Remember that Tacklife jump starter battery pack you bought from a Kinja Deal months ago? Where did you put that? Oh, right. In the glove compartment, or no ... under the seat. There it is. Back on the road, and I’m charging my phone, too.



With the Tacklife T6 800A peak jump starter, you’re not only guaranteeing a lifeline when there’s no one around to give you a jump, but you’re also bagging a 18,000mAh charger for all your devices, including the smartphone in your pocket. By clipping the coupon onsite and entering the promo code 7QWE5DCO at checkout, you can store this compact accessory in its included carrying case, plop it in your truck bed, and be on your way in no time at all. Get your car, SUV, motorcycle, or van back up to speed in the blink of an eye for just $45 today.

Wisdom Panel Essential Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Curious to know what makes your furry bestie tick? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Today honor National Dog Day with this Wisdom Panel deal on their Canine DNA Kits. Take $20 off the basic Essential Kit or take $30 off the more comprehensive Premium Kit. Western Panel is the leading canine genetics company and has tested over 1.5 million dogs so the database is vast.



With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online, and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks but hey there are 350 breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary it is important and can be crucial to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early to create a long term plan. My best friend got her first dog this year and while puppy Winston is a joy I totally don’t believe the breeds she was told he is. We are totally getting one of the kits to determine that I’m right! (I’ll update with results.) But she’ll also get a better scope of what makes Winnie well Winnie. How he got his unique curly locks, his digging behaviors, and his overall wellness. All the info she needs so she can be the best dog mom and give that little fur angel a long happy life.

Advertisement

Amazon Prime members will get free shipping on this item.

Electric Hot Pot Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Give me anything that cooks noodles fast. This electric hot pot from Dezin is that with extras and it’s $7 off. This is a perfect item for the impatient and those who lack the space for a lot of cumbersome cooking items.



No stove, no problem. This little guy functions as a traditional hot pot only without the size or mess. Sauté steak, chicken, rice, cook noodles, and eggs, anything you can think of really. The non-stick liner keeps food together and makes it easy to clean. This also means you can use a lot less oil, making it a little healthier to use. It does have over-heating protection but can still heat up in seconds to have your meal ready in record time. Easy to store and easy to use, this is the perfect item for dorm life or compact apartments.

Advertisement

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 08/04/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 08/25/2020.

AUKEY Dual Dash Cam NVWTVVQ2 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Dash cams are great for making sure you have evidence of an accident on the road for insurance companies... but if you’re an Uber or Lyft driver you know that footage of the inside of the car can be important too. Riders are responsible for the damage they cause, but if they fight about vomiting in the back seat or something similar, you have an additional headache on your hands. Aukey’s dual dash cam keeps an eye on the road and the back seat, making sure that you’ll be covered. Use the code NVWTVVQ2 at checkout to get one for only $105, and be prepared for anything.

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Animal myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Best Buy is selling the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $250.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 8/24/2020.

I’m going to level with you, dear readers. I don’t know the difference between an impact driver and a drill. But, I can tell you that this DeWALT Impact Driver is on sale at Home Depot for $130, and that DeWALT is a pretty great brand. So if you need an impact driver and not a drill for something, this is a great time to pick one up.



It has all sorts of features, which Home Depot’s page will explain way better than I would:

Precision drive in speed 1 for precision applications and added control

3 LED lights with 20-second delay after trigger release, provide visibility without shadows

1-handed loading 1/4 in. hex chuck with easy grip sleeve

Compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas (2 mm shorter than the previous DCF886)

3250 maximum RPM

Quick release chuck

Accepts 1 in. bit tips

Neat! You can grab this online for in-store pickup, or have it delivered straight to your house. Enjoy your new tool and knock out those DIY projects.

Tenuto Wearable Vibrator RELAX20 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

A few male commenters have mentioned we tend to be a little heavy on the lady side of pleasure items, and you are correct. So when a good deal for a dude-stimulator comes along we take note. As I’ve mentioned I’m a fan of sex tech and the Tenuto Wearable Vibrator is all that and more. Take 20% off with the code RELAX20.



Smart vibrators are the way of the future and MysteryVibe wants everyone to have a good time. The Tenuto is operated with their app to send vibes right to your boy bits and you or your partner can control it. This wearable vibrator will stimulate three pleasure zones for both you and your significant other. The Tenuto helps increase blood flow for longer and harder playtime. There are 16 levels of intensity and six motors to hit all those fun spots. With the app you can try the pre-set vibes, create your own, or save your fave. Look, it’s fun to play by yourself sometimes but with a friend it can be so much more invigorating.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $40 and deal runs until September 9.

G/O Media may get a commission Tenuto Wearable Vibrator Buy for $136 from MysteryVibe Use the promo code RELAX20

3-Pack: Double Layer Masks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It never hurts to have more masks, I’ve found that I’m tossing an extra one in my bag when I go out because you never know. Plus it’s nice to have options for a little flair too. This 3-Pack of Double Layer Masks are just $15 and totally reusable.



These have soft breathable cotton on the inside and polyester on the outside. The masks come in a variety of patterns ( I personally like the snacks one pictured above) to fit your fashion sensibilities and tastes. Adults will find four different packs to pick from and if you’ve got little ones, kids have three options. The earloops are adjustable to fit your level of comfort and to fit snuggly. These are reusable so you can toss them right in the wash and have three means you can rotate through so you always have a clean one. Please, wash and clean your masks.

Advertisement

If you've read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you've seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

Up to 87% Off Everything Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

If quarantine’s left you antsy, maybe you’ve spent some time cleaning out your closet. If you’ve realized that most of your wardrobe is filled with stuff you’re never gonna actually wear, perhaps it’s time to give some new threads a try. Don’t splurge too much, though, a good sale’s worth waiting for. Right now, you can get up to 87% off at JACHS NY on pieces like this bird print Chambray shirt for $12, these zig-zag chino shorts for $12, or this fleece hooded henley for $35 if you’re getting an early start on your winter attire.



If you’re looking for women’s clothing, JACHS has a pretty sparse selection, with only 25 items, and the discounts aren’t nearly as steep as on men’s clothing, but it’s still worth a look if you want to save $20 on a piece or two.

Party Pack Bundle KINJA25 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Love it or hate it CBD is here to stay. The legal cannabis extract is widely recognized as a treatment for joint pain, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. And unlike THC, there’s no psychoactive component, meaning it doesn’t get you “high” per sé, it just helps you chill out. And these days, who couldn’t use a little chill time? Personally, I take Sunday Scaries’ CBD oil every night before bed, mixing it—along with 2% milk and a little butter to help it dissolve—into my tea as a chemical relaxant.



Their gummies are similarly effective, containing vitamins D3 and B12 as well as 10mg of CBD per gummy. Unicorn Jerky, on the other hand, tastes like less severe Sour Straws, and are also 10mg, albeit without the added vitamin benefit. YOLO Shots, on the other hand, are meant to be taken during the day, as they combine CBD and caffeine, giving you the energy and clarity you’ll need to either finish up assignments or get ripped at the gym. Using our exclusive promo code KINJA25 (automatically applied at checkout), you can take an extra 25% off the Sunday Scaries Party Pack bundle, which features all three—gummies, jerky, and shots.

Advertisement

Whether you put it toward a subscription or a one-time purchase, you’ll be glad you did. Because let me tell you, folks, we’re going through some hellish times, and we all need a little something to take the edge off.

25% off N95 Masks KINJA25 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 25% off all face masks (including FDA- and CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA25 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, FDA-approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and is the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $38, and a 20-pack for $75! You can also take your pick of 3-Ply face masks (40-pack) for $20. Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!



G/O Media may get a commission N95 Masks (10-Pack) Buy for $38 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA25

G/O Media may get a commission 3-Ply Masks Buy for $15 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA25

National Women’s Equality Day Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As mayor of your Lady Town it is your duty nay your right to engage in equal and often pleasure. Ella Paradis wants to help in your journey to fulfilling self-care by giving you this deal with the Women’s Equality Day Bundle. It’s a 69% discount, that’s gotta be intentional.



In a collab with Better Love, this bundle is for a limited time to celebrate how far we’ve come and how far we can come. This pack includes Ella’s Battery Operated Boyfriend, an old fashioned B.O.B. so batteries are in fact needed. It normally runs for $64. This is a great back up vibe to have if you forget to charge one of your faves. The Blowfish is your other toy in the pack and that’s worth the price for admission alone. It’s a 2 in 1 magic button pusher, choose between suction stimulation or a flittering tongue, and it’s usually $94. They’re paired with a microbial satin bag for storage. You might like it a little dirty (no judgment) but these toys don’t. Remember to clean before and after use and give them a cozy home for protection in between being in between.

Advertisement

This bundle will ship free as an extra perk.

We all know the deal. There’s a pandemic. We have to wear a mask. Why not go for the reusable route? These masks come with cute filters to give you a bit more protection, and you can throw these cloth masks in the wash when they get dirty. But the best part? You can get three of these bad boys for $25. Grab em’ before they’re gone!



15% off New Releases NEW15 Image : Bellesa Boutique

Advertisement

Treat Yourself Tuesday is here with new toys from Bellesa Boutique. We love the gang over there and they’ve got a few new things that will titillate you this Thursday morning. To celebrate use the code NEW15 to snag 15% off the following four pleasure aids.



Satisfyer can do no wrong, true story. So we image this Charming Vibe will slide right in with that. This sleek and curvy toy is all about the G-spot and will get you there with twelve pulsating rhythms and intensities. Supple to the touch and resistant enough for water sports. Plus, it’s pretty. They make really pretty toys, don’t they?!

Speaking of pretty check out the Rock Candy Suga Daddy. Seven inches of pure purple fulfillment. This hunk of simulated man meat is extra thick and twisted silicone to please all the spots both G and P. The suction cup makes this harness-compatible as well as adds a layer of adventures for those up for something new.

I’m so genuinely excited about this one and it’s got Rihanna vibes all over it. If anyone knows about the joys of self-love it’s Bad Girl RiRi. I’m living for this Bad Bitch Lipstick Vibe. I’ve had a lipstick vibe before and they are great for travel. Compact, discreet, barely-there sound but a whole lot of power. Easy to turn on which is just what you need when you’re on the go and on the clock.

An accessory everyone can enjoy is just the best. The Link Up Max Cock Ring creates a deeper and more stimulating connection, literally. While it doesn’t go up to eleven it does get you to a solid ten with the most powerful vibes you’ve ever felt. Ultra-soft and textured these rings help with stamina and sensitivity. Wanna make them pool rings? No problem, they’ll do just fine underwater or in the shower. And the memory chip remembers the last used setting so you’ll never have to guess, although guessing can be half the fun.

Advertisement

Work From Home Collection WHF300

Advertisement

Working from home doesn’t have to mean letting up on your appearances. In fact, the dress code hasn’t changed at all when it comes to job interviews and more traditional office jobs. And while you don’t technically have to wear pants anymore, make the mistake of standing up once and everyone on the conference call will know. It’s for this reason, Indochino is debuting their Work From Home collection. Choose any six made-to-measure shirts, chinos, and pants for just $300, saving you up to $174 at checkout. Don’t slouch, THRIVE in that gamer chair, and peruse the selection of casual and formal wear today.



I’m no fashionista, but I’m always down for a pair of burgundy work chinos. Pair them with this olive corduroy shirt for a sophisticated yet down-to-earth look. The perfect addition to your fall, and eventually winter, wardrobe, Indochino describes it as an “autumn armor,” especially suited to cooler transition weather—like the season coming up. If you’re going for a more classic style, why not order a pair of moleskin tobacco pants and a light blue button-up? Or, mix it up and buy all four. You’ll still have a couple more picks to add to your cart. Snap ‘em up while they’re on sale using the promo code WFH300. Offer ends August 30.

G/O Media may get a commission Work From Home Collection Buy for $300 from Indochino Use the promo code WFH300

60% off Satisfyer Pro 2 BEACHY Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a whopping 60% discount on the Satisfyer Pro 2. It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:



Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally.While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

The Satisfyer is only $50 with the promo code BEACHY so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $80 off at Amazon. The $119 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.



The price seems to steadily be dropping so who knows—it might be lower by the time you read this. Or it might be sold out! So don’t delay locking in a good price for this massive collection.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 8/6/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 8/24/2020.

The Art and Making of Control Limited Edition Graphic : Remedy

I haven’t had the chance to play Remedy’s Control yet, but I know for a fact that it’s a beautiful and eerie looking game. Basically, the perfect candidate for an art book! The Art and Making of Control is set to release this holiday season, and you can pre-order the limited edition for just $39. Nice! The limited edition comes with the book in a hardcover format, a slipcover to prevent it from getting dusty, and some exclusive art cards. For under $40, it’s a damn good deal. And remember—if you pre-order now and the price drops lower, you’ll even get that lower price automatically, so lock it in now!



Advertisement

There’s no grey area when it comes to Resident Evil movies. You either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. I’m in the former camp, so my eyes popped when I saw the chance to pre-order a six-film 4K Blu-ray collection for $72 (normally $96). Here are all the films you’ll get in the package:



Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Follow Alice in all her dangerous encounters up against the Umbrella Corporation when this 4K collection breaks out like the T-virus on November 3, 2020.

TECH