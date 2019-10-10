Thursday's Best Deals: Roomba, L.L. Bean, PlayStation Plus, and More

A Sorel sale, Postmates exclusive offer, discounted carry-on, and a Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

iRobot Roomba 980 Photo : Amazon

Amazon’s virtual shelves are full of ~$200 robotic vacuums these days, but there’s a reason our readers voted the Roomba 980 their favorite robovac.



With 10 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 series, an array of sensors that allow it to map out a room, and a cleaning system that’s optimized for pet owners, this doesn’t represent a compromise over a “real” vacuum. It is a real vacuum...just one that functions autonomously.

Rarely dipping below $800-$900, a trusted third party Amazon seller has it marked down to $634 right now, easily the best price we’ve ever seen.

AUKEY Power Delivery Power Bank, 10,000mAh PD Power Bank Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Clip the coupon code on the page to save $9 on a Aukey 10,000mAh PD Power Bank. This 18W power bank offers USB Power Delivery output, which will let you charge compatible devices faster.



Its 10,000mAh battery can recharge your Switch 1.5x, and your iPhone 2.5x.

For what it’s worth, Corey, our esteemed deal researcher loves his. And this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular bank. Act fast before Amazon takes away this awesome coupon.

And now, an update on my Buy Committee conundrum from several months ago.



I did buy a place (a different one than the one I thought I was buying when I originally asked that question), and just recently got this Ring Video Doorbell 2. It was $90 refurbished when I got it, and in my opinion, well worth the money. Today at Amazon though, it’s marked down to $99, but with a free Ring Chime thrown in, which automatically rings whenever the doorbell button is pressed. Any Echo device will do the same thing, but it’s still nice to have.

Advertisement

If you hate seeing a mess of cables behind your desk or home theater, a cheap pack of Velcro-style cable ties might have the best ROI of any product...ever? This pack of 50 from AmazonBasics is on sale for just $5, and will consolidate your rat king of cables into a single, manageable mega-cable.



These aren’t just strips of Velcro either. The loop design means you can easily tighten or loosen them as needed without fully removing them, so the next time you buy a new game console, you can add its power cable to your bundle without having to redo all of your hard work. They’re amazing. They make you feel good about organizing things. They probably saved my marriage. Buy them.

Peruvian Lilies: 10 Stems with Clear Vase Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Flowers are more frequently associated with spring, but that doesn’t mean you should do without them for the rest of the year. Spruce up your home for fall with a vase of these Peruvian lilies from 1800Flowers (or just gift them to someone special). Ten lilies in very fall-appropriate colors, plus a clear vase, will cost you just $35. Not to mention, shipping is free. The flowers will arrive in bud form, but you’ll get a kick out of watching them bloom throughout the season.



Hydro Flask makes our readers’ favorite drinking vessels, and while supplies last, you can get a whopping 50% off their iconic 22 oz. and 32 oz. tumblers in four different “retiring” colors.



For 50% off, you’re probably expecting those colors to be Puke Green, Poop Brown, Pus Yellow, and Trump Skin Orange. But no! They’re actually good colors, and I can’t for the life of me understand why any of them are going away.

Just add a 22 oz. or 32 oz. tumbler in Black, Cobalt, Pacific, or Graphite to your cart, and use promo code TUMBLER-4Q8RG9 at checkout to get 50% off.

Alternatively, the company’s summer-centric Shave Ice tumblers and bottles are now available in the sale section for 25% off, with free shipping when you use promo code RAPIDSHIP19. Unfortunately, that promo code won’t stack with the 50% off code...I tried.

Daylight saving time ends in less than a month, meaning you’ll be relying almost exclusively on artificial light to brighten your house when you’re at home during the week. But it never hurts to add a few more lamps to your collection, and a couple of cool looking modern ones are on sale right now.



This one puts the bulb (not included) behind a gold metal cage, and rests atop a marble base. It’s basically Pinterest, in lamp form, and it’s only $22 with promo code EVLJUUUF.

Meanwhile, this floor lamp comes in four colors (black is on a page of its own), comes with a free LED bulb, and doubles as a bookshelf. Get any color for $40 with promo code 7AALCQPA.

Save $10 When You Spend $50 on Pet Products Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’ve felt any sense of joy over the past few months, it’s more than likely because of a wonderful interaction with a pupper, or a slight acknowledgement of your presence from a cat. And right now, if you spend $50 on pet products to spoil your pet, you’ll get a $10 discount.



This sale doesn’t just have toys and treats, it also has stuff that’s probably already on your list. Better still, some of the products included in this offer are discounted. There’s about 40 products listed here, so you’re likely to find enough to meet the $50 requirement.

Hardside NinetyGo Lightweight Hardshell TSA Compliant Suitcase with Brake System Graphic : Shep McAllister

Holiday travel season is just around the corner, and if your suitcase has seen better days, you can upgrade to Domie’s new 20" carry-on for $110 with promo code 6VKJCY5S.



This hardsided rollaboard has plenty of interior pockets for organizing your stuff, a built-in TSA lock, and a German polycarbonate shell that resists scratches, dents, and cracks. And while it doesn’t feature a built-in battery, it does have something I haven’t seen in many suitcases: a wheel lock switch. So if you’re sitting on uneven terrain waiting on your Uber, or using the top of the suitcase as a makeshift desk at the airport, one flick of the switch ensures that your bag will stay put.

Promo code 6VKJCY5S will save you $20, and should work on all three colors.

AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Wok Pan Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Y’all ready to wok n’ roll? An AmazonBasics pre-seasoned cast iron wok will cost you just $27 right now. Did you want to try to stir fry some vegetables like this queen? Now’s your chance. This typically sells between $35-$40, so this is a great time to buy.



Vornado Pivot Personal Fan (Copper) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Take control of your destiny with this discounted Vornado fan. When your office temperature is never quite right, this discounted personal fan gives you a little but more control over your comfort. This particular model is designed to sit right on your desk, so the only person you’ll have to answer to is... well, you.



Normally selling for $20, this $14 is a really terrific deal and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Coalatree makes some of our favorite trail pants, and last year introduced a hoodie made from used coffee grounds that was somehow incredibly soft and comfortable. But their latest project is one of the most mind-blowing pieces of clothing we’ve ever tried on.



Graphic : Kickstarter

The Whistler windbreaker is a thin windbreaker that, frankly, doesn’t seem like anything too special at first glance. Sure, its nylon-like shell is a little softer to the touch than most, and its DWR coating will keep some light rain off. And okay, it can pack into its own front pocket, and you’ll certainly be happy to wear it on a windy day. But it’s just a nice windbreaker, nothing more.

That is, until you snag it on a tree branch or the thorns of a bush.

If you puncture the Whistler, you can just...rub your finger over the hole...and it’ll patch itself in seconds. Literally, that’s all you have to do. I tried it myself, and it really did work as well as advertised on a small nail hole. It works because of a material that Coalatree is calling HiloTech, which is comprised of microscopic nylon fibers that can adhere to each other to form permanent bonds just by applying a little bit of heat and friction.

Gif : Kickstarter

Admittedly, I didn’t have any luck on a small linear cut that I made with some scissors, so it’s not like HiloTech will heal major damage. Think Spider-Man, more than Wolverine. But you’re less likely to encounter serious rips than you are small punctures while wearing this thing around town or on the trail, and you could always patch it just like any other piece of clothing.

The Whistler just went up on Kickstarter at a price of $72 for earlybirds, down from the expected MSRP of $129, with shipping expected in March 2020.

20% off Sitewide Photo : Privé Revaux

20% off Sitewide | Privé Revaux | Promo code Kinja20

Privé Revaux has long made some great looking, affordable sunglasses, and they’ve lately moved into blue light-blocking specs and higher-end frames. But no matter what style you’re interested in, everything on their site is 20% off today with promo code Kinja20.



I’d start your search with the new Black collection, which are built from polished acetate and stainless steel frames, and feature detailed riveting, high-end hinges, and laser engraved logos...stuff you’d normally see on glasses that cost in the $100 range. They’re a steal at $40, and you can get them for $32 each with our code.

Even if you aren’t interested in sunglasses, the brand also makes some of the best looking blue light blocking glasses out there, so you can ease your eye strain while you stare at a screen all day.

All orders ship for free, and glasses start at just $24 with our discount, so you might as well give at least one frame a shot.

If you’re in need of some chill vibes, why not give CBD a try? Acclaimed CBD purveyor Sunday Scaries is taking 30% off sitewide in honor of World Mental Health Day, so you can stock up your CBD stores with everything from gummies (both vegan and non), tinctures, candy, and even energy shots. Use promo code HEALTHMENTAL to apply the discount to your order, and get ready to feel calm as hell.

If you’re ever planning to head outdoors this season, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 20% off your order with promo code BEAN20. This deal applies to both full-price and on-sale items, excluding non-L.L.Bean brands. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.



Dudes, stock up on this American Crew 3-In-1 Shampoo Conditioner & Bodywash. $13 is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product and, well, American Crew makes solid stuff (they make my pomade). This 3-in-1 usually sells for around $5 more and it’s a good opportunity to buy something you already need.



Silver Lilly One Piece Halloween Costumes Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

In case you missed yesterday’s deal on discounted onesies, Amazon’s making sure you’ve got another shot. Today, Silver Lilly one piece Halloween costumes are heavily discounted, so you can dress up as a shark, walrus, or dinosaur for Halloween.



For what it’s worth, the choices today’s choices are an improvement, with multiple viable options for everyone and not just VSCO girls. These discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out (unless Amazon’s got another one for tomorrow.) So be sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options. I, for one, want this shark one real bad.

3-Pack Light-Up Candy Buckets Graphic : Shep McAllister

It’s been scientifically proven* that kids with light-up candy buckets get more candy on Halloween. And not to be too grim, but they’re also a lot less likely to be hit by a car or whatever, because the bucket is more visible.



Today at Daily Steals, you can get a pack of three LED light-up buckets for just $20 with promo code KJHBCKTS. They even have three different lighting settings (on, flashing, and the most exciting of all...slow flashing).

$100 In Free Delivery Credits For Your First 7 Days Graphic : Postmates

You’ve probably got a folder full of restaurant delivery apps on your phone, but if you haven’t tried Postmates yet, they also offer things like groceries and alcohol, in addition to Chipotle and Shake Shack (though Chipotle and Shake Shack should be enough to get you to download the app, if you ask me).



If you’re a new customer, you can download the app and use promo code KINJA100 on your first order (minimum $15) to get up to $100 in delivery fee credits for your first 7 days. Unless you’re Postmating, uh, literally every meal, that basically means you’ll get free delivery for a week. Just note that the credit only applies to delivery fees, not to the actual stuff you order. Just don’t forget to tip!

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $39 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about as cheap as the service ever gets.



Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s often exclusive to holiday shopping season.

Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

December is still a way’s off, but there’s nothing stopping you from buying Funko’s Harry Potter Advent calendar right now. You can even crack open some of the days to collect your favorite tiny Funko characters...we won’t tell.



These aren’t full-sized Funko figures, unfortunately, but they are pretty cute. Needless to say, this would also make a great gift for any Potterhead in your life.

Refurbished Nintendo Switch 32GB Console POWERTEN

eBay’s offering up a brand new Nintendo Switch for just $234 if you use the promo code POWERTEN on checkout. This is the first-gen Switch, so it’s the one everyone else has but it lags behind in battery life compared to the newer model.



This is refurbished by Nintendo, so it’s pretty easy to assume they did the refurbishing right.

Nintendo Switch: The Kotaku Review The Nintendo Switch is a fascinating new game console built around a novel and well-executed… Read more

We haven’t seen many big deals on the new Nintendo Switch with drastically improved battery life, but right now, Amazon will throw in a $25 gift card when you buy one. That’s pretty solid as far as Nintendo Switch discounts go, and about as good a deal as we’ve seen on this new model.



Right now, you can pre-order Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $10 less than the sticker price. In addition to the base game, the Wild Hunt edition includes the all of the expansions and DLC that released for this game on other consoles, stickers, a map and a compendium.



This game ships in a week, so get your order in before this discount disappears.

The Division 2 is a rarity these days: an online loot shooter that actually launched in a usable (and fun!) state. And even six months in, players are still finding new things to do in the post-apocalyptic Washington DC.

If you were waiting on a good deal, wait no longer: Amazon has it marked down to $20 on PS4 and Xbox One.



Tips For Playing The Division 2 The Division 2 is filled with things to do, places to explore, guns to collect and enemies to kill. Read more

The Legend of Zelda Perler Bead Kit Graphic : Shep McAllister

Remember Perler beads? Those colored plastic beads you arranged on a pegboard to form a pattern, and then ironed to create...I guess you’d call them toys?



Well, hey, listen. They’re still around, and this $9 set lets you create 12 different pixel-for-pixel recreations of sprites from the original Legend of Zelda. I’d pair them with some stick-on magnets so you can attach them to your fridge at home, or your filing cabinet at work.

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set Graphic : Shep McAllister

D&D is officially cool now, so gather some friends, clear off a table, and get started with this rulebook gift set, now down to $85, within $1 of an all-time low.



That includes three essential rulebooks (Monster Manual, The Player’s Handbook, and Dungeon Master’s Guide), plus a DM screen to hide your secret dice rolls and keep track of the game. It’s not everything you need to get a game going, but it’s a good start, and we’ve got a guide to help you find the rest.

Humble Monthly Screenshot : Humble

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games is one of the service’s most enticing offerings in quite some time. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Call of Duty WWII, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

It’s fall, so you’re probably in need of a jacket for cool nights, and soon, one for around the clock. And since Mountain Hardwear is taking 55% off the original price on select items, you could probably use many of the on-sale items right now and for future winters to come. So use promo code MHWGHOST, and load up on outerwear to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.

Hey, it’s fall! Time to break out the flannels. Or, if you don’t have any flannels, it’s time to shop Jachs’ fall flannel blowout. Right now, you can pick up three of the cozy plaid shirts for just $100 with promo code 3FL, or if you’re a little flannel shy, you can buy one for $39 with promo code FLN. There are over 25 styles to choose from, but no matter which flannel you go for, you’ll be all set to take on autumn.



If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking an extra 50% off sale for their Mid-Season Sale event with promo code MSS. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these deeply discounted purchases for many workouts to come.



55% Off Winter Gear Image : Backcountry

Winter is well on its way, and Backcountry’s latest daily deal is here to ensure that you are prepared to weather any conditions over the next few months. Right now, take up to 55% off tons of ski, snowboard, and camping gear from your favorite brands, including Burton, Arc’tyrex, and others, and fear the frigid outdoors no more.



Advertisement

There’s no such thing as too many eyeshadows, so pick up a palette (or 10!) from Tarte Cosmetics. The beauty brand has been running promos all week in honor of their 19th birthday, but today, you can snag 25% off all their coveted palettes, plus free shipping. Use promo code PARTY25 to see the savings in your cart, and get ready to glow.



Vince makes apparel that’s maddeningly, effortlessly simple yet cool. How do they do it?! Well, now you can find out thanks to flash sales on men’s and women’s Vince clothing and shoes, happening now at Nordstrom Rack. Shop a selection of practical, stylish tops, pants, dresses, slides, and more, and finally pull off that I’m-not-trying-that-hard-but-I-look-incredible look once and for all.



Winter is on the way, so get outside before it’s too frigid! But first, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. Right now, the brand’s entire clearance section is an extra 60% off with promo code 60OFFCLX. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, plus you’ll get free shipping on orders over $49. Guaranteed, you’ll find anything you might need to enjoy fall weather in style.



In the market for some new sneakers? Good thing New Balance is offering 15% off orders of $99 or more, plus free shipping. Some exclusions apply, so be aware that not all pairs will be eligible for the markdown. Not to mention, recently reduced styles are an extra 10% off with promo code RR10. (Unfortunately, these deals won’t stack.) Just be sure to tie up any loose ends on this deal and find the right shoes for you before it’s over.

Joseph Joseph Lotus Steamer Basket Photo : Amazon

Do your body a favor and stop microwaving frozen veggies. Get a Joseph Joseph Lotus Steamer Basket for only $5 and start steaming. The silicone basket is made of BPA-free polypropylene and silicone. It can fold away neatly for storage and will expand to 10" when open. And if you don’t have a colander, this can totally work as one when you’re feeling lazy.



BioBidet Slim Edge Bidet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

As far as pseudo-holidays go, Bidet Week may be my favorite. For the better part of the year, I’ve championed the purchase and subsequent use of bidets to the chagrin of my co-workers and loved ones.



This week, however, we celebrate the wonders of bidet use with big time discounts on BioBidet’s entire line, with prices starting at a low $25. These models come with all the necessary attachments to install on your current toilet. Better still, they’re very easy to put together.

While a little sparse of features, the SlimEdge, the light-up SlimGlow and the nearly invisible Slim Zero are great entry points into this category,

But, for the already initiated, the Bio Bidet Ultimate and the beautifully designed Bio Bidet Bliss are the ones to consider. Both come with all the features you’d want from a modern washlet, including a seat warmer, a feminine wash feature, and water temperature control. (That last one will pay off when it gets colder.)

15% Off Onsen Towels Photo : Huckberry

Waffle weave towels are the best towels. Thin enough that they’ll actually dry out over the course of the day and not be damp when you use them again, but with enough surface area to actually soak up all the water on your body after a shower.



Onsen’s waffle weave towels are made from environmentally friendly long-staple cotton, and will get softer and softer the longer you use them, and you can get a set for 15% off at Huckberry today.

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, Philips’ entry level model just got a big price drop.



The Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $35, a match for the best price we’ve seen since 2017. While there are higher end models with color-shifting lights and multiple wake-up sounds, this model still offers a reasonably convincing facsimile of a sunrise, which helps ease you out of REM cycles before the alarm sounds. I’ve been using it for years, and absolutely love it.

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can stock up today with eight packs from Amazon for just $16, or $4 less than usual. And unlike some previous sales we’ve seen, this deal is available for black, black/white/gray, and multicolored packs.



If you want a little more guidance the Hacks For Your Home kit is also on sale for $11. It only includes four packs, but it also comes with a storage tin and a book full of project ideas.

Travelpro Luggage Crew 11 22" Carry-on Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

While it doesn’t have many flashy features, it more than makes up for it with quality materials and sturdy construction.

This expandable carry-on offers a dedicated charging pocket with a USB port and a two-wheel design. Its case measures in at 21" x 14" x 9" with its overall dimensions at 23.5" x 14.5" x 9.5".

Remember to clip the coupon code on the product page to get the best price.

Waffles make for not only an exceptional breakfast food, but also a positively cozy texture in apparel and linens. And these K-25 Smart Bath Towels 3.0 by SOLO-RM are no exception; not only do they look and feel great, but they also are insanely absorbent.

All K-25 towels are made from 100% long staple cotton, and are OEKO-Tex Standard certified textiles, meaning they’re free from harmful levels of chemical substances. In terms of sizing, the K-25 is available as a face towel, hand towel, bath towel, and bath sheet. Colors include navy, gray, and off-white.

When I tried K-25, I was legitimately shocked by how quickly the towel was able to dry me off post-shower, and absolutely baffled by how dry the towel still was even after I used it. What little dampness was evident dried in just a few short minutes.

As with many Kickstarter campaigns, the more you pledge, the more towels you’ll get. One bath towel starts at just $35, or true waffle-weave aficionados can pay up to $850 for a complete set featuring 10 of each towel. Either way, you’ll be bundling up with a quality textured towel.

Completely blocking out the world around you with noise-isolating or noise-canceling headphones is great if you’re sitting in a loud office, but it poses a hazard when you’re out and about in the city, with cars whizzing by. That’s where bone conduction headphones shine.



What Are Bone Conduction Headphones? Nothing gets me through a workout like cranking up some bangers. And while in-ear headphones can… Read more

Bone conduction may not be the most popular headphone technology, but it’s been around for years, and aims to solve this problem. While most headphones transmit music through the air, entering your ear canal and vibrating your eardrum, bone conduction headphones are different. They sit outside your ear, vibrating the bones of your head until the sound reaches the cochlea—the same place the eardrum sends sounds to be converted for your brain. That means your ear canal is free to listen to the sounds around you.

Aftershokz Trekz are far and away the most popular headphones in the space, and you can a pair at an extremely rare 20% discount right now. You can choose between the Trekz Titanium for $80 (down from $100), or the lighter Trekz Airs for $120 (down from $150), plus a free set of reflective strips for runners. Reviewers note that the older, heavier Titaniums can get slightly louder, but the Airs are more comfortable. In terms of actual sound quality, you probably wouldn’t notice a difference between them.

Das Keyboard Model S Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twelve South BookArc Photo : Amazon

Twelve South has long been a favorite design shop for Mac nerds, and their birch BookArc is down to $30 on Amazon today. If you use your MacBook in clamshell mode, this is one of the most stylish ways to stand it up and reclaim some precious desk space. Plus, it’s compatible with any Apple laptop produced in 2012 or later (or, presumably, most Windows laptops too), with the odd exception of the new USB-C Air.



Seagate Backup Plus 10TB External Hard Drive Photo : Amazon

If you don’t know if you need a 10TB hard drive, you probably don’t need a 10TB hard drive. But if you do know you need a 10TB hard drive, this one’s down to an all-time low $200 today, and it even has a couple of USB ports on the front to plug in even more hard drives <laughs maniacally>.



Right now, you can order a 4-pack of the just-announced Tile Sticker for a low $60. That’s a great deal by itself, but Amazon’s upping the impulse buy ante by adding the 3rd generation Echo Dot.



The tiny Tile Sticker can help find your lost stuff with its smartphone app. It’s super helpful feature available to things within 150 feet. The reverse is also possible, and you can ping your phone with a Tile Sticker, even if it’s on silent.

This current price is $50 less than it’d normally sell for and it’s an incredible deal and one that you need to pick up ASAP. I doubt this one will stay in stock for long.

You can also get a bundle with two stickers, a new Tile Mate with improved range, and a credit card-sized new Tile Slim for $70, including the Echo Dot.

Now’s the perfect time of year to catch up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 30% off their entire sale section, plus free shipping on orders $35 or more. Thus, trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code PUMACHI30 and stock up for a new season now.



TrailBuddy Trekking Poles 2-Pack Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

TrailBuddy offers just about everything you could want in a pair of trekking poles.



Adjustable height with lever (instead of twist) locks? Check.

Sweat-wicking cork handles? Got ‘em.

Aluminum construction that’s more durable than carbon fiber? You know it.

Baskets? They come with two different kinds.

If you ever hike on uneven terrain, you’ll be amazed at how much these poles can help you navigate it, and you can get a set in the color of your choice for just $31 today with promo code GIZMODOTB15. Even if you don’t need them for yourself, they’d make a great gift.

Up to $30 Off + Free Shipping Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Halloween is basically here. Don’t wait until October 30th to buy your costume. You can save up to $30 on your Halloween costume at Party City, plus get free shipping when you use promo code SAVEMORE. You can get $10 off $60, $20 off $100, and $30 off $150, and free shipping applies to orders of $30 or more.



Up to 65% Off Fleece and Insulation Image : Backcountry

Advertisement

20% Off Sitewide Graphic : Chelsea Stone

You face will reap the benefits of this sale on Benefit Cosmetics. Right now, the brand is offering up 20% off sitewide as part of their Friends & Family Sale. Just use promo code FRIENDS to save on tons of cult-favorite products, including They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara, Boi-ing Concealer, and more. Not to mention, everything ships for free.

