LED strip lights, Clipa2, Cellucor and Scivation Supplement Gold Box, and a 4K TV lead off Thursday’s best deals.

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and you can install a smart one for just $17 today.



In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, these Minger strips include app (and even Alexa!) control and a built-in microphone that allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. I actually installed a similar strip—without the app support—above my kitchen cabinets (pictured here), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" Sceptre 4K TV is a steal for just $400, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a TV of this size. It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but what it does have is four HDMI ports, which is more than you get in a lot of high end TV sets.



If you want a big TV that looks great, but don’t want to shell out for an OLED set, Samsung’s QLED TVs strike a nice middle ground. They offer some of the best color reproduction of any LCD set thanks to quantum dot tech, and hold their own on the black level front as well. Today at Walmart, you can score a refurbished 65" Q6 model for $930, which is about $570 less than buying it new, and a great value given all the big sporting events coming up in the next few months.



Compared to Q-sets higher up the lineup, the Q6 loses out on (admittedly impressive) features like full array local dimming and Samsung’s higher-end HDR engine that you’d get from the Q7, Q8, and Q9, but it’ll still look better than pretty much any conventional LED TV.

Need more space to backup your photos or store console games? This 2TB portable drive from WD is just $60 today, which is the best price we’ve seen on this drive since last summer.



Samsung makes some of the best consumer-grade solid state drives around and this $68 Samsung EVO 500GB model is currently marked down to an all-time low on Amazon. Remember to clip the 5% coupon code to save the extra $3.

It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

Aukey’s 60W USB-C charger is barely any bigger than Apple’s 61W USB-C charger that ships with the 13" MacBook Pro, and yet it includes a couple of bonus USB-A ports for your other gadgets as well. That means that this could be the only charger you have to take on a trip to power your laptop, your Switch, your phone, and your tablet. Get it for $36 today with promo code AUKEY5PD.



Don’t need quite that much power? This one has one USB-A port and a 46W USB-C port, but it’s only $24 with code AUKEY3PD.

Need a spare USB-C cable to take advantage of those Power Delivery charging speeds? Use code AUKEY38D to get this 6' cable for $7.

Start the new year right by finally ditching your old spinning drive for this fast $31 solid state drive from Kingston. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, if you clip the coupon on the page.



Full disclosure, 240GB of storage probably isn’t enough to house a full-fledged operating system and all of your personal files. But if your computer has multiple drive slots or you just want to soup-up your web browsing machine, this is an awesome investment.

And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap.

Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $5, with promo code 50NBM4JV. That should work on any color and size, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.



What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $18 with promo code OFSZFNS6.



If you didn’t get all the Philips Hue lights you wanted for Christmas—or if you did and now find that you need to scratch that itch even more—Amazon’s discounted a few different Hue products today, with an extra 5% clippable coupon thrown in on top for good measure.



The bulb two-packs are White Ambiance bulbs, meaning they can display different temperatures of white (i.e. dim, warm light at night, and energizing daylight during the day), but they can’t display colors.

The Bloom is a unique RGB lamp that you put on the floor or on a table, and point at the wall to “paint” it with light. It’s a really cool effect, and since it’s a standalone light fixture, you won’t have to use one of your existing lamps to use it.

There’s nothing fancy about these TVs. The 55" is 4K, and the 50" is 1080p, but neither have HDR or any kind of smart functionality. But price is the most important spec for, say, a bedroom TV, and these hit the mark at $260 and $220, respectively.

If you got any new gadgets over the holidays, there’s a decent chance they charge over USB-C.



The Switch? USB-C.

iPad Pros? USB-C.

Sony’s newest noise-canceling headphones? You get the idea.

So if you suddenly have a handful of USB-C gadgets, and not enough charging cables to go around, you can fix that today for $10 with promo code CHRS8888. That gets you a 6' long PowerLine+ cable from Anker. It’s ultra-durable, wrapped in nylon, and ] bright red to make it easier to spot in your bag amongst all the other cords.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code CHRS8453.

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $14 today with promo code ROAVF0BS.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Ceiling fans probably aren’t at the top of your mind during the winter, but if you happen to be in the market for one, you can save an extra $10 on several already-discounted styles from Daily Steals with promo code KINJAFAN. Prices start at just $50 after the code, with free shipping on all orders. You’re on your own for installation though.

The bObsweep bObi Pet attempts something that most robotic vacuums only pay lip service to: looking good. Its soft silicone touch sensors replace the loud (and sometimes baseboard scuffing) bumper you see on most competitors, it comes in a variety of bold colors, and its upper surface is marked only with a logo and three touch-sensitive buttons with cute names: Go!, Juice (recharge), and Waffle (clean one area of the floor in a waffle pattern).



It also comes with a virtual wall, which you rarely see in a robovac this affordable, and a full two year warranty, plus five years of subsidized service if anything goes wrong.

Its remote though. Wow. I don’t think we’ll ever see it in the MoMA. But honestly, who ever uses the remotes on these things?

Today only, get the bObi Pet for $180 in the color of your choice, the first time we’ve ever seen it under $200.

I know, I know, one of your New Year’s resolutions was to get one of those balance ball chairs at work to improve your posture and core strength (surely this applies to someone reading this?!). But listen, you don’t have to look like Dwight Schrute to reap the benefits of a balance ball.



Gaiam makes in inflatable seat cushion that’s essentially just the top part of a balance ball chopped off and added to your existing seat. At $18, it’s a lot cheaper than a full ball, and a lot less likely to draw weird looks.

It’s 2019, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.



Get it for $10 today with promo code HBVITGRN, the best price we’ve ever seen.

I would argue there’s no such thing as too many cutting boards — especially if you don’t have the counter and/or kitchen storage space for a really big one — because, ya know, sometimes a recipe mandates that you cut more than one thing. Thus, it’s probably a good idea to add one of these Epicurean Cutting Boards, now sliced down in price to just $20, to your culinary arsenal. It comes in three neutral hues, and our readers say it’s cut out for any chopping task that may arise.



Now that we’ve said so long to Santa and hello to a new year, it’s finally time to pack away that Christmas tree. Keep your artificial fir in tip top shape for the next 11 months with this $30 sturdy canvas storage bag. It fits unassembled trees up to 9 feet tall and features handles for easy carrying, and adjustable straps to ensure your tree parts stay put. Plus, you’ll get the gift of peace of mind during the year ahead knowing your faux foliage is protected from any errant water or dust.



Post-it’s Extreme notes can go a lot of places regular Post-its can’t. They’ll stick to rough surfaces like wood and brick, and somehow, they’re even waterproof. We blasted them with a kitchen sink last year, and the paper never shredded, and the ink never ran.



This pack of 12 pads is down to $14, the best price ever, so if you ever think you might need some of these, go ahead and stock up.

Photo: Amazon

Don’t have the counter space for a knife block, and don’t want to drill holes in your apartment’s backsplash to hang a magnetic knife strip? That’s the situation I found myself in after a recent move, and I solved it with an in-drawer knife block just like this one.

ThermoWorks ThermoPop | $33 | ThermoWorks | Including $4 shipping

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a rare deal on it today. Pay just $33 after adding in the $4 flat rate shipping. It’s only $5 less than usual, but this one doesn’t go on sale often.

Every year, Stella Artois sells a charity chalice to benefit water.org. This year’s model features an etching designed by Mexican artist Silvana Àvila, and for every one you buy, Stella Artois will donate five years of clean drinking water to someone in need. So why wouldn’t you buy it for $8?

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $8 on Amazon today (or a little more if you don’t want to use Subscribe & Save). Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.



If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights and other particularly challenging sleep situations.

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Lululemon had its day, but athleisure aficionados know that now, its all about Outdoor Voices. And by some strange twist of fitness-related New Years resolution fate, a whole bunch of Outdoor Voices leggings, tennis skirts, sports bras, and jackets are about half off at Nordstrom Rack right now. This in-demand brand rarely goes on sale, so buy up your gear ASAP before it all sells out.



At this point, we’re well into winter, but some parts of the country will be seeing snow for months to come. If that applies to you, take advantage of this deal on Sorel’s Joan of Arctic snow boot, down to just $114 compared to its usual $190. The boot is available in light and dark brown colors, and features a removable felt inner boot for extra insulation. So thanks to Joan, your feet will stay toasty warm and dry no matter what the conditions are outside, and without sacrificing an ounce of style.

Here’s a deal that will put a spring in your step, and in your hair: Sephora is discounting a selection of high-quality hot curling tools from T3, so you can wave goodbye to lifeless straight strands for less.



The SinglePass Curl Professional Tapered Ceramic Styling Wand, SinglePass Curl 1.25” Professional Ceramic Curling Iron, BodyWaver 1.75” Professional Ceramic Styling Iron for Waves and Volume, each down to $160, feature even heating throughout the barrel for a supremely polished result — not to mention, they have a helpful cool tip to minimize the risk of burning your fingers. For the more hands off hair curlers, a set of hot rollers (yes, those are a still a thing) is available for $119. But, like most good deals, this sale will likely be hair today, gone tomorrow, so act quickly if you’re looking to curl up.

SilverSocks Crew Socks

SilverSocks’ original silver-laced no-shows were a Kickstarter hit a couple of years ago, and now they’re back to crowdfunding a new crew sock version.

Deal alert: For a limited time, SilverSocks is unlocking special backer tiers just for our readers. They’re even cheaper than the Earlybirds tiers!

SilverSocks’ material is interlaced with actual pure silver yarn (rather than silver nano-particles which can wash away, as you’d find in other silver-laced socks), which sterilizes bacteria, and reduces odors. They sent me a pair to try, and after I played tennis in them, and they really did smell fine. Not good, but certainly better than a sweaty sock should smell.



Photo: Kickstarter

From a comfort perspective, they’re thin and breathable, but with a reinforced heel for added comfort. They also look great in their neutral grey tones, but with just a little bit of sheen from the silver. They’re really great socks, and you should definitely consider them whether your feet stink or not.

The holiday season is stressful, so roll out all that tension in your back and beyond with this $18 Gaiam Foam Roller, down to its lowest price ever. Foam rollers are a secret weapon of workout fiends for pre-workout loosening up or post-workout soreness reduction. Or just skip the workout altogether and lay on top of this thing for a nice spine stretch.



Don’t use cold weather as an excuse to skip your workout (at least, not this soon after you made your New Years resolution); instead, pile on apparel from the semi-annual event at Under Armour’s online outlet. Prices on a slew of gear for men and women — everything from shirts and pants, to shoes and bags — have plummeted, just like the temperature outside and, eventually, that number on the scale. So, shop now before this deal runs out.

The new year always means great deals on protein powders and supplements, so it’s worth stocking up for a full year now, if only to motivate yourself to keep working out. Today only in the Gold Box, Amazon’s offering a 30% or more off a huge variety of Cellucor and Scivation products, so your wallet can keep making gains. Whether you’re looking for pre-workout supplements, protein, or recovery formulas, it’s all here.

A Clipa for every bag; that’s a political platform that I would support. Clipa is a strong, subtle metal ring that lets you hang just about any bag off just about any surface. Purse and a grocery cart? Clip will hold it. Backpack and a bar? Clipa will hold it. Briefcase and a restaurant table? You get the idea.



If you want to get one for yourself, promo code OWEOFSZW will knock every color down to $14 for a limited time.

Amazon’s Gold Box is here to help you achieve your fitness-related resolutions. Bring the gym to you in 2019 with a selection of discounted Precor workout equipment, on sale for today only. A $2,000 treadmill, a $1,300 elliptical, $450 StretchTrainer, and $200 adjustable bench are all down to their all time low price, so you shed pounds without spending a fortune. No excuses, people!



We’re officially in Bad Winter now, which among other things, means that you won’t see sunlight except through your office window until March 10, when Daylight Saving time returns. So if you’re commuting home, going for an evening jog, or doing anything else near roads, you’ll want to snag this Nite Ize magnetic LED clip today for an all-time low $5 (as an add-on item). The built in magnets allow it to clip onto clothes, hats, or bags, and the four bright LEDs run for up to 70 hours on the easily replaceable CR2032 battery.



You are perfect the way you are. But if you want some extra motivation to jumpstart a more active lifestyle in 2019, the Fitbit Charge 3 can help.



Typically priced between $135 and $149, this $120 QVC price is the lowest we’ve seen on this particular fitness tracker.

While it’s not as full-featured as an Apple Watch, fitness trackers can give you data on your heart rate, how many steps you’ve taken and how many calories you’ve burned. It can also alert you if you’ve received a text or phone call. The Fitbit Charge 3 can also last up to an entire week, a feat no smartwatch has yet to achieve.

New year, new J.Crew. Kick off 2019 by filling your closet with on-sale clothes for men, women and kids from the retailer for an extra 60% off, today only. Use promo code NEWYEAR to score the savings, but beware: This promotion only applies to final sale styles, so just be certain about your purchase before you checkout.



Ends today. Stuart Weitzman makes famously reliable, trendy shoes that are well worth their typically high price tag, but today, the brand’s boots, heels, flats, sandals, and sneakers are marked down significantly at Nordstrom Rack. Take advantage of hundreds of dollars off a new pair, and set foot into the new year with some fancy new footwear.

Ugg fans know that deals on this comfy, cozy footwear are rare, but today, the Ugg Closet has opened up to reveal up to 50% off styles for men, women, and kids — including our favorite Neumel and Harkley boots for guys. Slip your feet into something from this sale quickly; the closet doors close for who knows how long in a week.

This sale will have you feeling blue — in a good way — and saving some green. For a limited time, Levi’s is taking 40% off their already-discounted sale section in honor of the New Year with promo code WINTER40. So now’s the time to swath yourself and everyone you know in denim.



Whether you’re the type to start your day with a good ol’ fashioned multivitamin or just looking to bulk up with a post-workout protein shake, you’ll find a supplement worth swallowing at Amazon’s sale on their exclusive wellness and sports nutrition brands. Take up to 30% off everything from children’s gummy vitamins to melatonin sleep aids, and start the new year at the top of your health game.

Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes for any occasion, and if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, they’re taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code SAVE. We expect that this will be their last big sale of the year.



Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s), waterproof boots for the winter, or even the new Stitchlite Wool chukkas and oxfords, which were added to the sale section recently.



Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down nearly 75,000 shoes, boots, and apparel for the winter season. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.



Obviously, it’s a lot to sort through, so I recommend first sorting by gender in the sidebar, then going through the brand selector and picking your favorites.

We’re not even a full week into winter, but Sperry is here to help you bundle up from head to toe with its new semi-annual sale. The deals lean heavily on coats, beanies, jackets, and of course, warm, waterproof boots. The deals are up to 50% off, and shipping is always free, so don’t pigenonhole them as “the boat shoe company,” because there’s a lot to love here for any season.



We’ve gotten pretty used to wide-ranging REI sales over the past month or so, but the holidays are winding down, and their days are numbered. So if you want to save on reader-favorite brands like Smartwool, Patagonia, Marmot, and The North Face (just to name a few), you’ll want to check out the outdoor megastore’s year-end clearance, offering up to 50% off select styles. Now you can officially commit to a New Year’s resolution of spending more time outdoors.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Traveling is nice and all, but you know what’s better? Seeing spectacular sights from around the world in the comfort of your own home. For just $25, expand your worldview with The Planet Earth Collection, which includes both the original Planet Earth and Planet Earth II, and forget about expensive plane tickets and jet lag.



Humble’s newest bundle comes courtesy of Stardock Entertainment, with titles like The Political Machine 2016, Galactic Civilizations III, and Offworld Trading Company included across three different tiers. As always, you can name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds to charity, but you’ll have to pony up at least $13 to get all of the games.



This PC/PS4 gaming headset features high-end features like 7.1 surround sound (which is essential hearing people sneak up on you in Battle Royale games like Fortnite) and RGB lighting, and yet it only costs $32 on Amazon today with promo code AUKEY5GH.



Our deal researcher Corey has tried this exact model out, and gave me this mini-review in Slack:

Sound quality is exceptional for $32. Ear pads are comfortable. The RGB lighting is fun, I guess. Haven’t tried the mic, but if I needed a headset and had less than $40 to spend on one, I’d buy it.

