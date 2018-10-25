Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Red Dead Redemption 2, the Dyson Ball Animal Complete, and Gerber knives lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

North Bayou seemingly came out of nowhere this year to offer a bunch of highly rated monitor and TV mounts at absurdly low prices, and today, they have their first ever Amazon Gold Box sale.



Everything in the sale is under $40, including single and dual arm monitor mounts, a TV mount that can hold up to a 70" TV, and more. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those cool 360 videos you’ve seen on YouTube, or even in a VR headset? All you need to make your own is the Samsung Gear 360, and the 2017 4K version can be yours for an all-time low $85 today on Amazon.



Even if you don’t have access to like, a helicopter or speed boat to capture truly jaw-dropping video, you could easily plop this thing into the middle of a party or get-together, and relive the whole thing in 360 degrees later. I wish I’d had one for my wedding.

Here’s a sample of what you can capture from the Gear 360. On desktop (Chrome only), you should be able to click and drag around, and on mobile, your phone’s accelerometer should be able to rotate the video within the YouTube app.

eBay’s back at it again today with another sitewide sale, this time taking 10% off almost any order, with a maximum savings of $100. Just use promo code PICKUPTEN at checkout to get the deal, which expires on October 26.



My mind immediately goes to Dyson’s eBay storefront, which offers great deals on vacuums, fans, and more, even without factoring in the savings. For example, a refurbished V6 Absolute or the shockingly great Dyson hairdryer for $252 after code.

As always, another good place to start is Best Buy’s eBay storefront, which carries a ton of video games and rarely-discounted tech items like Bose QuietComfort headphones, or this open-box Switch Pro controller, both of which are eligible for the savings.

These sales are consistently great if you’re in the market for a game console. Your best bet here is a Nintendo-refurbished Switch for just $248 with promo code PICKUPTEN. And while the code doesn’t work on gift cards, but you can use it on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships.

Worldwide Stereo is another reputable seller, and a great place to score rare discounts on Sonos speakers, including the brand new Sonos Beam sound bar, or the entry level Sonos Play:1.

Need a new TV? TCL’s incredible 2018 model with Dolby Vision HDR is eligible.

In the market for a new computer? The ASUS and Microsoft eBay storefronts are both eligible for the savings.



Even YETI, which never runs sales, operates an eBay storefront, and the code will work there just as well as anywhere else.

The code works on everything from major sellers to individuals selling out of their garage, so if you’ve had something on your wishlist, just search for it - the code should work on just about anything.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to start collecting Eneloop batteries (and you should), the best place to start is the 4-pack of AAs with a charger, and you can get it for just $16 right now, a couple bucks less than usual, and within a few cents of the best price we’ve seen all year.



At $80, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your office parking garage on a Friday evening.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $16 (with promo code BGREXLF6), but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Range extenders aren’t a cure-all for networking issues, but if there’s one corner of your home that just can’t get a good signal from your router, they can be the right tool for the job. This entry-level 802.11n model from TP-Link is just $18 today, if you want to give it a try.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? This 128GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price ever right now.



RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can get it for just $20 today with promo code KINJA887.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen, and the cheapest we’ve seen with the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter included. It’s normally priced at $30; today’s $22 list price itself is an aberration, but still, don’t forget the code!

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal Complete are down to $230 on Amazon, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, and seven (!!) hose tools to clean everything from your mattress to your stairs to the tops of your ceiling blade fans. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get yours before they’re all sucked up.

Alternatively, you could take advantage of eBay’s 10% sitewide sale to get the vacuum from Overstock for $5 less, with promo code PICKUPTEN. The catch is that shipping will take longer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fact: Fried food is good. Fact, part two: Fried food is generally not good for you. But if you just can’t kick the craving for a crisp french fry, give this $60 FrenchMay Touch Control Air Fryer, available on Amazon, a go. The contraption works by cooking your food with rapidly circulating hot air, as opposed to oil, and this specific, dishwasher-safe model features seven presets so you can quickly air fry up anything from a steak to a cake.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gerber, which is decidedly not a baby food brand in this context, makes some really great knives, and several of them are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The light and compact Paraframe Mini is an absolute no brainer for your everyday carry at just $6, or you can get a serrated alternative for $1 more.

For the more outdoorsy among you, there’s also a Gerber Remix tactical knife for $21, a Bear Grylls Ultimate Knife for $27, and a hunting knife for $34.

In most cases, these are all-time low prices, and those that aren’t are within a buck or two of their previous best deal. Just remember that like all Gold Boxes though, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $11 today with promo code 33BLTM8H, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: We posted this at $70 last week, but it just got even cheaper.

For those who don’t need a gooseneck kettle for pourover coffee, and aren’t willing to spring for the ultimate tea maker, the Cuisinart PerfecTemp is one of the best (and best looking) electric kettles around. It’s down to $61 on Amazon right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to grab yours before this deal boils dry.

You might have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging scale is small enough to take with you, so you can make sure you won’t get dinged for all of those heavy souvenirs on your return trip. All it has to do is save you from an overweight baggage fee once, and it will have paid for itself several times over.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hell yeah, everyone, it’s #SpaceHeaterSZN. This DeLonghi runs completely silent, but is powerful enough to warm up even large rooms. At $84, it’s about $11 less than usual, so you’ll have more money to spend on blankets, slippers, sweatpants, and everything else you need to ride out the winter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a 20% coupon on this 82-pack bag of Finish Quantum tabs, bringing it down to $13 when you combine it with Subscribe & Save, or about $.15 per load.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.



A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Image: Amazon

Hats might sit atop our heads, but admittedly, they’re rarely top of mind on laundry day. But with a Ballcap Buddy Cap Washer, now $5 at Amazon, giving your favorite headpieces a good scrubbing is as easy as washing your dishes. This hat sanitation innovation fits perfectly in the top rack of your dishwasher, and can even be used after the fact to help your caps, of both the curved- and flat-billed variety, keep their shape.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean you don’t need some shades. Today at MassDrop, you can grab a pair of polarized Carreras for just $42, compared to $80-$100 elsewhere around the web. Or, if you’re more of an Oakley person, these ruby-tinted aviators are down to $70 (from $100+) at Daily Steals with promo code KINJAOAK.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up to go outside outside for less. Right now, they’re is taking an extra 25% off sitewide during the company’s Friends & Family sale. Just use promo code FRIENDS, then start planning your fall outdoor excursions while you wait for the gear to arrive.

Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip and Minimalist were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon seemed to go from having zero private label fashion brands to having one for every conceivable style of clothing seemingly overnight, and today, it’s Buttoned Down that’s getting the spotlight.



As you’ve probably guessed, Buttoned Down is a menswear brand that offers button down men’s shirts, as well as pants, ties, and even socks to complete the worker drone look. None of it is exciting, but these sorts of clothes are the backbone of most men’s wardrobe, so it’s nice to have a new, affordable option.

For a limited time, a bunch of Buttoned Downs wares are on sale for about 20%-50% off, including lots of non-iron dress and business casual shirts for under $30 (or even under $20, if you can abide by discontinued patterns), and pants under $50. There are tons of fits and styles available, so surely you can find a few affordable basics that your closet currently lacks.

Photo: Amazon

The Philips OneBlade is easily our top-selling shaving product ever, partially thanks to two I bought for myself, and whether you’re new to the OneBlade ecosystem, or just want to upgrade, the OneBlade Pro is cheaper than ever today.

Compared to the original OneBlade, which included three separate length combs, the Pro upgrades to a single comb with 14 different length settings, which justifies the price premium on its own, if you ask me. It also upgrades the battery to longer-lasting and faster-charging ithium-ion, and displays the remaining battery percentage on a screen.

If you already own a OneBlade, here’s my advice. Move your current OneBlade into a toiletry bag for traveling so you never forget it on a trip, and then buy this to use at home. $60 is a full $20 less than usual, and an absolute steal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Retinol is basically a miracle compound that works wonders for your skin, and if you’re curious to try it out, you can save $2 ($1 from Subscribe & Save, and $1 from a clippable coupon) on this face and eye cream from Baebody. With 4.3 stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers, it comes highly rated. Now, you won’t have to steal from your girlfriend.



Image: Zach Custer (( (Eddie Bauer)

Well this is about the easiest sale to get behind. Eddie Bauer is taking 50% off just about everything (with promo code SPECIAL) during the company’s Friends & Family sale, and they’re doing it right as the weather’s turning cold. That’s impeccable timing considering they’re best known as the company that patented the first quilt down jacket. Shop men’s, women’s and even gear to stock up on everything you need for the winter, from base layers and flannels, to parkas and shells, it’s all* 50% off.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 3,500 running watts (4,000 surge), this Sportsman generator could damn near power your entire house, or the most high-tech tailgate party on the planet, and it can be yours for $239 today from Walmart, which is about as cheap as you’ll ever see a generator this powerful.



Onboard, you get four 120V outlets, plus an RV outlet if you want to power your camper.

As they say, when it rains, it pours. That sentiment can also be applied to Alice + Whittles rain boots: When they go on sale, they really go on sale. The “Classic Olive + Black” and “Minimalist Navy” iterations of their quintessential, functional-yet-chic ankle boots are available right now for just $65 plus free shipping — that’s 59% off their original price of $160 — through October 26. Now, don’t rain on your own parade; get these limited edition pairs ASAP, or risk being hung out to dry.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you think adding yet another brush to your grooming routine is superfluous, think again. While a hair brush might transform your mane into a lustrous cascade of flowing locks, this dry brush will do the same — but to your entire body. On sale for just $6 over at Amazon, this fine specimen’s natural bristles will exfoliate your skin into its glowiest possible state by improving circulation and sloughing off those pesky dead skin cells. Plus, the polished wood and neutral linen strap will look good in your bathroom. Now that’s luxury.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom Rack just got a bunch of new styles in from Nordstrom proper, and it’s all up to 60% off over 5,000 styles, for a limited time. As always, use the sidebar to sort through the deluge by type of clothing, and you can also browse the available brands from a dropdown on top.



A bunch of stuff in here starts under $20, so go get your fall wardrobe in order on the cheap.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, during this extended trial offer for Prime members.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for free, rather than the typical one-month trial. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, plus two free Audible originals of your choice. Plus, every book you choose is yours to keep, even if you cancel. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Note: After the three month trial ends, you’ll automatically be charged $15 per month, so be sure to cancel if you don’t like it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Back in 2009, The AV Club named a 2005 episode of HBO’s Rome one of the best TV episodes of the decade. If you missed it the first time or need a refresher after these 12 years, you can get this complete series Blu-ray box set for just $25, which is the best price we’ve ever seen.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Expanse was io9's favorite TV show of 2016, and the book that inspired the first season is just $3 on Kindle right now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The wide open western vistas and dynamic horse balls of Red Dead Redemption 2 deserve to be enjoyed on one of the new, more powerful consoles, and Walmart’s making it awfully tempting to upgrade to an Xbox One X today.



For $440, you can get an Xbox One X NBA 2K19 bundle (other bundles are available to choose, but they’ll add a bit to your cost), a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2, a PowerA wired Xbox controller, and a $5 Xbox gift card. Considering that the MSRP of the Xbox One X alone is $500 (and NBA 2K19 bundle is currently on sale for $480 at Amazon). All told, you’re saving over $100 here, so go rustle up some savings.

More of a Sony loyalist? This $399 PS4 Pro bundle is also in stock, and includes a free copy of the game. That’s just MSRP, as the PS4 Pro is a less expensive console than the Xbox One X, but you’ll hear no complaints from us about the free game.

$9 is less than you’d spend on a lot of basic, standard sized mouse pads. But today, that gets you a massive 2.5' x 1' model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. So luxurious! Just be sure to use promo code FJ26JS93 at checkout to get the deal.

Graphic: Amazon

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, that same $10 will get you three months of the service.

Xbox Game Pass grants you access to newer releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gears of War games. The only catch is that you’ll be auto-renewed at $30 per three months after your first three months is up, so remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep paying.

Screenshot: Amazon

Final Fantasy XV is one of the top-selling video games in Kinja Deals history, and you can get the Royal Edition, which includes all of the season pass content, for an all-time low $25 right now on Amazon.

