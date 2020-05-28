Thursday's Best Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2, Belmint Water Flosser, Tile Pro, ADATA 1TB External SSD, and More

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

A Kenneth Cole home sale, a Tile Pro 2-pack, a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2, a Belmint water flosser, a pack of two-way radios, and a s’mores maker lead Thursday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!



Advertisement

Tile Pro 2-Pack Image : Tile

Absent the Power Adapter, You Can Finally Buy the TurboGrafx-16... Read on The Inventory

Losing your things frequently? With a Tile Pro, down to $40 at Amazon, you’ll have a layer of protection and reprieve that’ll save you some panic. Just press the button twice to find your phone, or use the phone to find whatever the Tile is attached to, like your keys, your wallet, or maybe even that leftover lasagna that keeps disappearing from your fridge (but we can’t guarantee your perp won’t be smart enough to take it off before they stuff their face).



Compared to the original, the Tile Pro has better battery life (with user-removable cells) and increased Bluetooth range of 300 feet.

Advertisement

ADATA 1TB External Portable SSD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Looking for faster, more reliable portable storage? ADATA has something you’ll like. For $100, you’re getting 1TB of flash-based storage that transfers over any USB connection up to USB 3.1. ADATA’s name doesn’t carry the same weight as someone like Western Digital or Samsung, but it’s no noob to the storage wars, and it’s pretty hard to mess up SSD tech. You can buy one at Amazon right here.



Advertisement

Five BaoFeng Two-Way Walkie Talkie Radios 5PCSUV5R Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

The way 2020 has gone so far, it’s only a matter of time before we’re living in a real world Walking Dead scenario. Prepare now with a set of five two-way dual band walkie talkie radios, plus the earpieces and a programming cable, for $95. Use code 5PCSUV5R for the discount, and you can thank me later (preferably with an I.O.U. to not eat my brains if you end up turning).



Advertisement

HP Laptop 15t Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

HP is slashing $260 off the starting list price of its modest 15t model laptop right now. This Windows 10 PC comes with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 in the base config, along with a 256GB SSD and 12GB RAM. The one big downside is a sub-1080p 15.6” screen, although you can pay a bit extra to bump that up to Full HD.



Advertisement

Vizio M-Series Quantum 55” 4K HDR Smart TV Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

You can add a beautiful 4K HDR TV to your home right now for less. Amazon has Vizio’s 55" M-Series Quantum (M558-G1) model for $130 off the list price.



Advertisement

This Dolby Vision HDR set has 90 local dimming zones to boost its HDR capabilities, along with 600 nits of brightness and Quantum color. Vizio’s M-Series sets are among our best picks in the budget 4K category, and they just get closer and closer to matching pricier alternatives.

Advertisement

iJoy Wireless Portable Speakers Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you need a wireless speaker to toss out in the backyard or keep by the pool or even in the kitchen this is the deal for you. With an 89% discount, the iJoy Eclipse wireless speakers are what you’ve been searching for. That’s two speakers for $7!



These portable speakers come in white or black, have around four hours of battery life, and even come with a carrying case. iJoy has had some extremely top quality products in the past so these cute compact speakers should be no different. They connect easily to whatever you want to pair them with and have a Bluetooth range of twenty feet. This sale runs for the next fifteen hours or until they are sold out. We think they are going to sell out so move quickly if you want them.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Kingston 480GB SATA 3 2.5" SSD Image : Kingston

Advertisement

SSDs are to PCs what Red Bull is (allegedly) to humans. While we can’t exactly guarantee wings will sprout from your PC after installing one, we do know it’ll be one of the single biggest things you can do to improve system performance, and especially with this deal on a 480GB Kingston model, one of the cheapest. You can grab one for $54 after a 15% discount.



Mind you, this is a 2.5" SATA 3 model, which isn’t the newest available tech, but you’ll see remarkable improvements all the same if you’re coming from mechanical.

Advertisement

Save up to 36% on AOMAIS Bluetooth Speakers Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

AOMAIS doesn’t have a ton of brand power, but it does have significant experience and a knack for an interesting design. Its Bluetooth speakers are up to 36% off at Amazon in today’s Gold Box deals. Whether it’s the toolbox-looking AOMAIS GO ($50) with its 40-hour playtime or the elegant imitation bamboo on the AOMAIS Life ($48), you’ll find a nice change of pace visually compared to typical speakers, and judging by reviews, they more than hold their own functionally.



Marshall Minor II Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I love Marshall. Every product I’ve had from them becomes my favorite and these Minor II in-ear headphones are at the top. Amazon is currently discounting these by 46% which is an amazing deal on a quality product. These are usually $129 but worth every penny.



I run with these almost every day and can vouch that they not only stay in place but have a great sound and block out a lot of excess noise. I love how compact these are. They’re easy to toss in your bag or even pocket. I’ve even fallen asleep with these, that’s how comfortable they are. They charge quickly, pair with anything, and the mic is clear for phone calls or even recording a podcast (which I do weekly). I can’t recommend these enough.

Advertisement

Free shipping if you are a Prime member and ready to be sent out now.

Advertisement

Griffin Survivor Rugged Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

With the sounds of the little ones trotting across the house or your partner sitting through another conference call, it can be tough to stay focused on work in your new home office. With the right speaker and a good tune, you can give yourself a better environment to work in, Griffin’s Survivor might seem like overkill, given that it also doubles as a power bank to charge your devices, and that it’s waterproof, but it’s a tough deal to pass up right now. It’s down to $40 on SideDeal right now, a savings of $110, which you can put towards a second one since you can pair them together, or maybe put it towards something else to spruce up your home office. Or, just hang onto it, times are tough.



Eufy Smart Scale P1 and Smart Plug Mini Bundle Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Health tracking isn’t a necessity, but if it’s something you’re interested in, having a smart scale can make tracking your weight a bit less of a chore. The Eufy Smart Scale is available today in a bundle with the Eufy Smart Plug Mini, for just $50, giving you a cheap entry into the world of health tracking gizmos. This one’s not just good for weight tracking, though; it can also track body fat percentage (But honestly you shouldn’t worry about this too much), or body water, though accuracy may vary. Whatever you choose to track, it’ll sync all your data to Google Health or Apple HealthKit, depending on your chosen platform, and you can start getting a more comprehensive look at your routine.



Advertisement

12.9-inch iPad Pro, 256 GB Photo : Alex Cranz ( Gizmodo )

Advertisement

If you’ve been hesitant to grab an iPad Pro lately, but still want to give it a shot as a new workstation or just a place to do some sketches, now’s a good time to pick one up. The 2018 12.9-inch, WiFi-only iPad Pro with 256 GB of storage is down to $900 today at B&H Photo, saving you $250. Put that towards a Smart Keyboard Folio, or maybe a Magic Keyboard, if you’re so inclined.



While there’s a newer model available, it’s mostly a marginal upgrade from this model, including an additional camera lens and a LIDAR sensor, as well as a slightly upgraded processor. At such a steep discount, though, you won’t be missing much from the new model.

Advertisement

Anker Smartcharge T2 Bluetooth FM Transmitter KINJART224 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer which makes some popular dashcams for your car, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $25 today, down from the $30 listing price, using the coupon code KINJART224.



The SmartCharge T2 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports, and one’s USB-C, so leave the adapter cable at home.

Advertisement

DJI OSMO Action Camera Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Maybe right now isn’t the best time to be heading out on Instagram-worthy adventures, but hopefully, we’ll be able to venture out a bit soon. Once we do, you’ll want to be ready to capture those outdoor moments. Normally $500, DJI’s OSMO Action Camera is down to $288 today, making it a tough-to-beat bargain for what’s known as a pretty great mobile camera.



You’ll be able to shoot plenty of 4K videos, too, since it comes with a 128 GB SD card, and its front display will make shooting selfies approximately a hundred times easier than without it.

Advertisement

Save up to 37% on Anker Chargers and Cables Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Today for Amazon’s Gold Box, Anker is slashing prices on all sorts of chargers and cables. Highlights include a 4-port 65W USB-C charger for $39, a PowerWave wireless charging stand down to $35, USB-C power strips, an 18W PD power bank for $40, and a duo of USB-C to Lightning cables for $30. Take your pick after reviewing the full selection over at Amazon.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon has the lowest prices we’ve seen yet on the Pixel 3a family, which are affordable versions of Google’s flagship smartphone lineup. The base Pixel 3a with 64GB of storage is normally $400, but with today’s sale, it’s sitting at an incredibly low $279. It packs a 5.6-inch display If you need something bigger, the Pixel 3a XL (also 64GB) stretches the matter to six inches for $319, down from its usual $479.



These Pixel smartphones don’t have the biggest bark—they’re outfitted with Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 670 and 4GB of RAM for performance—but they do have quick access to the latest versions of a well-oiled Android, good battery life, and excellent low light performance thanks to a 12MP Night Sight camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Final Fantasy VII Remake Deluxe Edition Image : Square Enix

Advertisement

After 23 hours in Final Fantasy VII Remake—or Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 1 I should say—I still haven’t reached the end credits. That’s because unlike the original, Final Fantasy VII Remake is brimming with side quests, extended cutscenes, dart throwing, and at one point even a dance-off. Final Fantasy VII Deluxe Edition, which includes the full game, a Steelbook case, a hardback art book, and a “mini soundtrack” CD, is $6 off on Amazon, a modest yet competitive discount to an already worthy purchase.



Let me tell you, to have extended the first five hours of a two-decade-old game into almost 30 is a feat. To have done it well is just short of a miracle. No matter what the haters tell you, Final Fantasy VII Remake is good actually. Get to the end of chapter 9 and tell me I’m wrong. While it’s fair to say those who never played the original won’t understand some of the plot gaps, neither will those who never played a PSP game from 2008 that was never re-released.

Advertisement

Go in with an open mind and you’ll enjoy it for what it is: a gorgeous modern rendition of an influential JRPG that, while incomplete, is a hell of a lot of fun to play. Now, Tifa > Aerith thank you very much.

Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PC) Screenshot : Rockstar Games

Advertisement

Haven’t played Red Dead Redemption 2 yet? It’s a couple of years old by now, and still one of the most impressive games this current generation (and probably a bit of the next one) has to offer. CDKeys has it for $36, matching recent similar discounts at the Epic Games Store. The only catch is you’ll need to use Rockstar’s launcher to activate it.



Advertisement

Having played this game more hours than I care to count, I can attest first-hand that this game cures any insatiable appetite you have to hop on a horse and live out your wild west cowboy dreams. You take control of Arthur Morgan—the laid back outlaw with a southern drawl thicker than the shit your steeds seem to excrete on a minute-by-minute basis—as he and the gang flee from those looking for persecution and violent profit.

You can also gather, fish, hunt, and partake in all other manners of survival activity. Maulings are optional (unless you’re like me and can’t see a half-ton bear charging you from a mile way).

Advertisement

PlayStation VR Starter Pack (PS4) Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Since its projected renaissance in the early 2010s, VR gaming has remained niche. Save for a few exceptions (see: Beat Saber), you wouldn’t be mistaken to think the prohibitive costs of the headsets themselves might have something to do with their sluggish adoption compared to traditional consoles. Sony’s PlayStation VR headset, then, is something of an outlier considering it sold over 5 million units over the course of three years.



Advertisement

Although it’s still by and large the best selling VR headset on the market, PlayStation VR has undergone sizable price cuts, the latest of which brings its “Starter Pack” launch bundle down to $206. Hence the name, you’ll have everything you need to immerse yourself in full 3D worlds out of the box: a PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation camera, and a copy of PlayStation VR Worlds, a proof-of-concept tech demo compilation that takes you through space, the ocean, and most terrifying of all, London.

The next major release for PlayStation VR is Marvel’s Iron Man VR, set to launch on July 3. You can shop the whole catalog of PS VR games and accessories over at Amazon before making your decision. Don’t take too much time, though, as the price could bounce back to its formative $246 tag before long.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TurboGrafx-16 Mini Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

After some obfuscated messaging around COVID-19 delays back in March, the TurboGrafx-16 mini is now up for grabs on Amazon, assuming you have $100 to spend. Complete with 50 full-fledged seminal classics, the retro gaming console follows the NES and SNES Classic as well as the more evergreen Sega Genesis Mini and PlayStation Classic as yet another throwback system that’ll let you relive the good ol’ days in quarantine (or live through them the first time if you’re under a certain age).



Advertisement

Included in the package, you’ll find the console, a single controller, and an assorted mix of big ticket American TurboGrafx-16 and Japanese PC Engine games like Ys: Book I and II, Dracula X (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood) Military Madness, Bonk’s Revenge, and more. Although you won’t find a power adapter in the box unless you shell out for the currently sold-out $120 bundle, you can swap in just about any old USB AC plug in its stead. Alternatively, you can upgrade your existing TurboGrafx-16 using this HDMI accessory.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini was announced last June as the PC Engine Mini in Japan and PC Engine Core Grafx in Europe. The US version has two USB ports and supports a five-way multiplayer adapter. A second controller was available from Hori, but like the power adapter it too is sold out on Amazon. It was originally slated to release over two months ago, on March 19, before its manufacturing and shipping facilities in China were faced with an “unavoidable suspension” due to the widespread outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’re only two days away from the launch of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitve Edition on the Nintendo Switch. If you’re excited to return to this real-time action RPG in remastered fidelity, you should pre-order it at Amazon, which is knocking $10 off the price ahead of release date.



Discover the origins of Shulk as he and his companions clash against a seemingly-unstoppable mechanical menace. Wield a future-seeing blade, chain together attacks, and carefully position your party members in strategic, real-time combat as you journey across a massive world.

Advertisement

You’ve never seen the game like this before—not on the original Wii, and most certainly not on the much weaker 3DS. The muddy textures are gone, the menus are ten times better and easier to navigate, and it’s just more definitive, yo. Pre-order your copy today if you haven’t already played it to death years prior.

Advertisement

LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Big Tony Stark fan? Now you can add the Iron Man Hall of Armor to your LEGO Avengers setup for $12 off of the list price.



It comes with four different Iron Man suits, including a swappable Stark head, plus two enemy Outriders and a big robotic Igor Suit that you can put Tony Stark into. This 524-piece set is 20% off.

Advertisement

McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 Action Figure Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Wake the fuck up, samurai. Todd McFarlane’s Keanu Reeves (AKA Johnny Silverhhand) figurine is here and it’s already 20% off on Amazon. Pick it up while supplies last, and don’t forget to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077, now discounted to $45 on CDKeys. Revealed at E3 2019, Reeves is making his motion-captured video game debut in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi RPG from The Witcher series developer CD Projekt.



Loosely based on the character of the same name in the tabletop role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020, the Johnny Silverhand character Reeves will be playing belongs to the Rockerboy class, described in the game’s canon as “the street poets, social consciences and rebels of the 2000s.” If this sounds dumb to you, that’s because it is, and you should be excited for that reason. Cyberpunk 2077 will release later this year on September 17.

Advertisement

Save 10% on Xbox Gift Cards GAME10 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With hot games like Cyberpunk 2077 coming up, it might be a good idea to stock up on some discounted Xbox Gift Cards. Dell has them 10% off. The more you buy, the more you save. The biggest value you can get is $10 off a $100 gift card for $90 total. A $90 card is $81, $75 comes down to $67, $60 gift cards are $54, and you can save $5 when you buy $50 worth. Just use promo code GAME10.



Xbox gift cards are usable across Xbox One and Windows 10, and they can be used on anything available in the digital store, including games, movies, TV shows, music, and apps.

Advertisement

Four Mini Table Top Games Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You’ve bankrupted your last three Monopoly games, and you utterly embarassed yourself the last time you played truth-or-dare. Let’s try something different: SideDeal has four table top games for one low cost of $69.



You’ll get miniaturized versions of pool, foosball, skeeball, and air hockey. All that’s left to buy are shot glasses for the inevitable drinking games you’ll come up with. Add better health insurance while you’re at it. You know ... just in case you’re bad at those, too.

Advertisement

Electric S’mores Maker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m lucky to have a sizable back yard where I live because it’s in an area where real estate is coveted. I have a firepit and can actually do this IRL but even I think this electric s’more maker is so cute and retro. It’s currently on sale at Amazon for $20.



This tabletop electric flameless heater brings those nostalgic memories of nights by the campfire indoors. The electric s’more maker is a no-hassle experience but just as delicious. Only needing an electrical outlet keeps it a lot safer if you have little ones. It comes with four stainless steel roasting forks and has easy to remove trays so cleaning is simple. And you can use it anytime you want because the weather is always perfect for it.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Prime members.

Additional 25% off on Home Styles KCHOME25 Photo : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

For the rest of May, Kenneth Cole is giving you an additional 25% off some already discounted pieces in their home styles section. This will bring most of the items savings over 50% off the original price. Use the code KCHOME25 at check out.



This includes duvet sets, sheets, blankets, pillows, and towel sets. Everything in this collection is classic and neutral which makes it easy to mix and match with whatever you already have. All traditional American styles just like each of the lines in the company.

Advertisement

Deal runs until May 31. Free shipping on all orders over $75.

Grilltastic Steam Grill Cleaner Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For many, Memorial Day was the first big BBQ day of the season, but you know it doesn’t stop there. The 4th of July will be even bigger, and all that char from the burgers you burnt won’t clean itself. You don’t have to scrub your arm off for the job, though. Just pick up a Grilltastic steam cleaner for $39 at MorningSave, which excretes steam over a sturdy stainless steel bristle to exile all the grease and grime from your life.



45% off Cordless Water Flosser Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Water flossers are designed to reach places toothbrush just can’t go. They provide what is called a ’complete clean,’ helping with dental plaque and hypersensitivity. Today you can get Belmint’s water flosser for 45% less than amazon.



This Belmint water flosser was developed by dental care experts and is said to be one of the cleanest versions yet. The water pressure and pulsations have two modes to help clean not only between teeth but below the gumline and through braces and bridges. Powerful enough to get food out but gentle enough to be pain-free. It’s rechargeable and has a one-touch operation.

Advertisement

Shipping is free on this product and it’s available the rest of the day or until it runs out.

GOOLOO 4000A Jump Starter 4JFKBZHD + Clip coupon

Advertisement

Need a battery that can jump start your car as easily as it can your phone? Pick up Gooloo’s 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $84 at Amazon using the promo code 4JFKBZHD.



While most people need a portable charger you can stuff in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery packs enough power to jump start your car in a pinch, too. With two USB-A charging ports, and one USB-C charging port, you’ll be able to keep all your gear charged up on your road trips without worrying about killing your car’s battery.



Advertisement

This article was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 4/28/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/28/2020.

Advertisement

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Image : Dyson

Advertisement

Believe it or not, lately I’ve been having trouble focusing at work, in part due to the excessive cat hair pervading my apartment. It’s why I asked our readers last week for your input on the best pet hair removers, and it’s also why I spend much of my time vacuuming obsessively. But without the right vacuum for the job, clunks of hair can get lodged in the brushes.



Advertisement

The Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum, now discounted $60 on Amazon, pumps up the volume (brush bar power) 150% over the Dyson V6, making it the perfect match for pet lovers and messy roommates alike. It’s cord-free, so while you do have to charge it, anything beats plugging and unplugging it as you vacuum throughout the house. However, bear in mind that because this is a renewed, or refurbished by Amazon, product it is subject to minimal wear and tear—including a reduced battery capacity as low as 80%.

Advertisement

District Eight Kalmar Desk Chair Image : Anthropologie

Advertisement

If you’re in need of a desk chair upgrade right about now, this sophisticated number might do the trick. District Eight’s Kalmar Desk Chair is a handsome adjustable chair with a blackened steel frame with brass-plated steel tacks, oak wood arms, and waxed cotton-polyester canvas upholstery. With the extra savings, it’s more than half off the original $728 price point.



Advertisement

Omega CNC80S Compact Juicer Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Back in March, I asked our readers at The Inventory for your picks of the best juicers to kick my unhealthy ass into shape. Two months later, I need it now more than ever, and if you feel the same, the Omega CNC80S compact juicer is on sale, from one of your favorite brands, over on Amazon right now, down 12% from sticker price. That may not sound like a lot, but think about it this way: You’re saving $28 on a highly coveted juicer from a reader-trusted brand.



Advertisement

While the TWN30S listed in our Co-op roundup is a twin masticating juicer, it’s also unavailable for purchase as of this writing. The CNC80S, on the other hand, boasts the same 15-year warranty and voltage, albeit with a much slower motor. Whereas the TWN30S spins at 160 revolutions per minute (RPM), the CNC80S demolishes fruits and veggies at 80 RPM which, according to Omega, “results in minimal heat buildup and oxidation promoting healthy enzymes.” In reference to the comparable Omega TWN30S, Kinja commenter PhilipLegend said:

OK I am gonna assume you are asking here cause you want the real shit. This will get you started. Don’t even mess with that cheaper shit, you will waste more on low yield foamy nasty juice than you’ll save. This is how you juice.

Advertisement

Le Creuset 10qt Stockpot Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I love Campbell’s as much as the next guy, but you haven’t had chicken noodle soup until you’ve had it from stock. Chuck the chicken inside Le Creuset’s 10qt stock pot and prepare for a delightful party on your taste buds. These come in an assortment of colors—the fire orange is catching my eye pretty hard right now—and they’re only $88.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Holmes Large Room Air Purifier Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Today at MorningSave, a large room air purifier by Holmes is down to $129. Usually $200, this dual-position model can be effective from any wall or corner in the room. Its True HEPA filter should be able to catch nearly 100% of any airborne particle up to 0.3 microns large, which covers just about all the most common allergens that have destroyed countless mornings.



You’ll get a digital display and three different speeds to make operation easy, and its size and power allow it to stay effective in rooms up to 430 square feet.

Advertisement

DKNY Dot Chevron Comforter Image : Nordstrom

Advertisement

Give your bedroom a more modern aesthetic with the DKNY Dot Chevron comforter, which also comes with a pair of shams. The charcoal-colored geometric print is sure to provide a striking contrast to any other bedding in your ensemble. It’s nearly 50% off right now.



Advertisement

20% off Sitewide TWENTY Photo : Dylan’s Candy Bar

Advertisement

Dylan’s Candy Bar is giving you 20% off its entire site but I looked at their summer collection and found some gems. These gummy kebabs are so disturbing I couldn’t overlook them.



They come in three styles and run $6 each. The colossal gummy bear option is the least scary and the most traditional option. But then we have the Summer Fruit Gummy Kebob with watermelon, green apple, strawberry, and red apple toppers. These look like they were crafted for a 1970s Saturday morning cartoon. Is that good or bad? You be the judge. But I was stopped in my tracks by the Splashy Swimmers Kebob. The underwater things these gummies must have seen. The horror is written on their squishy faces.

Advertisement

All jokes aside Dylan’s Candy Bar makes great tasty products and if you ever get an opportunity to hit up one of their stores definitely do. The tackle boxes are perfect gifts if you’re looking for something a little outside the box.

Free shipping on orders over $25 with this code.

Classic Thermapen Image : ThermoWorks

Advertisement

Take it from someone who is absolutely useless in the kitchen: a good meat thermometer is a worthy investment, and ThermoWorks has come through time and again with its reliable temp-reading products. The company’s Thermapen is all the way up to Mk 4 now, but honestly, they all do really similar things with really similar performance, so why not save a few bucks and go for the classic Thermapen instead? It’s 20% off today ($63), but only if you buy one in black or red. Why? Because they can, that’s why.



TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier KINJIA66 + clip coupon Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Not everyone has the luxury of moisture in the air during the Bad Times. Some of us live in dry apartments or houses in which we can hardly breathe through our nostrils. The solution, I’m told, is a humidifier. I have a cheap one right now but it sucks! This one from TaoTronics, according to reviewers, is much better.



At MSRP, its $100 price tag is a little steep if I’m honest, but at $70 with our exclusive code KINJIA66 (plus the clippable coupon on the site), it’s actually quite tempting. The 5.5-liter unit, designed for large rooms, is capable of clearing out dry air for 45 hours straight on one fill. It covers rooms up to 200-450 sq. foot which, seeing as my apartment is 550 sq. foot in its entirety, means you might only need one.

Advertisement

But if you have a larger apartment or house, it’s not a bad idea to shell out for one in each room. In the winter, you can even set the temperature to dispense warm mist up to 140°F, for a sauna-like experience. That said, warm mist mode is automatically disabled at night to keep you safe and sound from overheating and disruptive noise.

Advertisement

This post was originally published by Gabe Carey on 3/27/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/26/2020.

Advertisement

Up to 60% off Select Backyard Playset Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re a parent sheltering in place might have been a headache with not only homeschooling but keeping your kids active within the house. If you are lucky enough to have a yard additional hours in the sun have eased some of these pains. Wayfair is running a sale on select backyard playsets to help. Most can be used inside with the right planning and imagination. No yard really required just a lot of creativity.



There are over a thousand items in this sale so plenty of options to fit your space and requirements. Tents are a spectacular option because they’re easy to set up and can be used inside. I loved my tent as a kid and it became a prominent fixture in my room. This small sandbox is perfect if your little one is an aspiring explorer and it’s compact enough to keep inside if you’re comfortable with that. This versatile pop-up playset can also be used inside or outside to help get as much energy out as possible and give mom and/or dad a few minutes of rest.

Advertisement

Free two-day shipping on all orders over $35

Washable Fridge Mats (4ct) Image : iMall

Advertisement

A clean fridge equates to a productive kitchen. Listen, even the most careful of us have the occasional spill or drip. How could you even avoid it? Food containers seem to be made of perforated paper, and something will leak eventually. We’re also clumsy, so let’s own our parts in this perpetual tragedy and keep things nice and neat with fridge mats. You can cut them up to fit any shelf in your fridge, and with a non-slip surface, that bomb of a casserole dish won’t easily tumble out of your fridge just because you dared to reach for an extra slice of cheese. Head to MorningSave, and you’ll get four 17.7 x 11.8" mats—one each in Blue, Pink, Green, and Orange—for just $12.



Craftsman 105-Piece Ratchet and Socket Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

School has been out for quite some time, and it doesn’t look likely that the kids will be out of your hair in time for the next academic period. If your little ones have completely demolished your house by now, it may be time to consider eventual repairs, and Lowe’s is making it cheap to add a versatile 105-piece set of ratchets and sockets. The set is just $60, and you’ll get all manner of sizes to tighten lug nuts and such on your vehicle and around the home, shipped for free.



Pursonic Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Essential oils and diffusers seem like they are everywhere still. The benefits of both are still being unfolded and if you’ve even been curious this is a great deal to test all that out. The Pursonic Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser is 55% off in this Morning Save deal and runs until the product is gone.



Diffusers not only raise the mood of the room but that of everyone in it with the aromatic essence of nature. This kit comes with three scents: lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus. Each of these has a specialty for better well-being. The easy to use remote lets you cycle through seven different colors and set a timer allowing it to run up to six hours.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Tayama 6qt Pressure Cooker Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Of all the different counter-space-and-wallet-eating kitchen appliances out there, the pressure cooker is among tops when it comes to reusable value, especially when you get versatile units on the cheap. You just scrounge up all the leftover ingredients that your dogs wouldn’t eat, chuck them in, set a timer, and pray that you didn’t create the gut’s equivalent of a nuclear bomb inside. With an 8-in-1 unit like this 6qt Tayama—now down to $65—you also get a rice cooker, slow cooking functionality, and more.



Advertisement

40% off Magic Bullet Illustration : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

You don’t have to be a gym rat or workout bro to enjoy this Magic Bullet deal. Amazon is taking $20 off this thirteen piece set to help with your smoothies, sauces, sorbets, and even margaritas. This is for the small version of the popular brand.



The Magic Bullet is pretty much the holy grail of easy to operate and clean blenders. It chops, mixes, blends, whips, and more. You’ll get a recipe book to conjure a plethora of ideas on how to fully utilize the product. You’ll be making quick tasty snacks in no time. Reading the notes on this I never even thought to use it to blend an omelet. This versatile item is a must for any kitchen.

Advertisement

In stock June 2 and ships free with Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Save up to 25% on Sports Research Supplements Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Sports Research supplements are 25% off in today’s Amazon Gold Box. For instance, you can get a 120-count bottle of turmeric curcumin for $22.50, and take it from this aching old (well, I feel old) man, they really do bring your body all the anti-inflammatory goodness it craves.



Not all of Sports Research’s products are vegan formula, but the company is pretty good about limiting its use of non-natural and GMO ingredients. Take a look at everything on tap at Amazon before the day expires.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

40% off Select Women’s Apparel HERDEAL Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

When you think of Saks you think luxury and expensive. So it makes sense that even the outlet branch follows suit but sometimes the discounts are too good to ignore. Off 5th markets itself as “the premier luxury-value destination,” and today only you can take 40% off a selection of women’s apparel with the code HERDEAL.



When I say the prices are wild in this selection I mean it. Prices (pre-discount) run form a $24 bolero to a $3,900 Versace snakeskin trenchcoat. There are some decent deals with the discount code if you have the time to comb through. But there are some more affordable pieces in the clearance section that are just as stylish. I’m loving the saving on these Ray-Ban sunglasses that are now $60. There are 9,600 products on sale here so patience and a plan will help but you’re sure to find a great deal you are comfortable with.

Advertisement

Shipping is a flat $8 or free if you spend over $99.

40% off Select styles Photo : Shopbop

Advertisement

Shopbop started as a denim-focused e-commerce platform in 2000 and has since become one of the leading authorities in fashion. Their store is now a comprehensive collection of the best in apparel and accessories all hand-picked to fit the contemporary voice of the company. Today they are giving you 40% off some of those items from top designers.



Are some of the prices crazy even with their deep discounts? Yes, it’s niche. So if you can and want to you will. But that doesn’t take away from some really good deals. This Free People midi dress is now $51, which is 70% off the original price. The Studio 33 J Londono bag is included in today’s sale for $62 and is one of the store’s top sellers. Chunky gold necklaces are still popping as a trend and this Blinker & Eliza one is 30% off.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders and this deal runs until the items are sold out. And if you are an Amazon Prime member you can pay with that account.

20% Sun Care Products SPF Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We can’t stop you from going to the beach but we can stop unwanted sun damage while you’re not social distancing. Until June 2 take 20% off a selection of sun care products with the code SPF.



I’m a huge fan of Neutrogena’s sunscreen. As someone who tends to have an oily t-zone I don’t need a product to make that worse and I’ve have great experiences with that company. Any product you put on your face should absolutely have an SPF. DERMAdoctor is a killer brand with a moderate SPF in their BB creams. And if you’d like to avoid baking in the sun altogether but still want that summer glow (that’s a great answer) Time Bomb’s liquid sunshine is actual gold. It works with your natural tones to give you a bronzy complexion without the damage. Let’s keep that face as beautiful as we can so remember your SPF this summer.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $30 and this deal runs until June 2.

Vibrator Giveaway Photo : Bellesa Boutique

Advertisement

We’ve teamed up with Bellesa Boutique to give away a ton of free vibrators in honor of Masturbation May. All you have to do is visit this link and share your email. The cool twist on this is the more people that sign up the more we can give away, there’s no set number.



We hope you’ve been celebrating all month long but if you’d like to give yourself a little something extra double click your mouse and head to Bellesa. I personally would like to direct you to the Satisfyer Line because yes, it does.

Advertisement

Research has shown masturbation can prevent depression, reduce the risk of cervical cancer, raise your self-esteem, and help you sleep better. No matter how you celebrate you’re doing your mind, body, and soul so much good when you do.

Advertisement

If you haven’t felt compelled to return to theaters, Amazon is making it cheap to enjoy some of 2020's underrated cinematography in the comfort of your home. DVD copies of the following movies are all $10, down from a $20 starting point:



Can’t promise you’ll like all of them, though.

Advertisement

$ 10 Parasite From amazon 2 purchased by readers G/O Media may get a commission Buy now

Advertisement

Marvel Must Have Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Sometimes ComiXology’s massive sales can be overwhelming, so let’s look at a smaller sale for a change! This weekend is the Marvel Must Have Sale, a collection of ten comics from recent Marvel arcs that are $1 a piece. You can grab everything in this sale for just $10!



The comics ComiXology thinks are must-haves come from three comic arcs:

Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes (1-3), part of the Gamerverse line... whatever that is

Star (1-3), who seems to be a foil for the extremely powerful Captain Marvel

Hawkeye: Freefall (1-4), which... I don’t know how this is different from a typical Hawkeye plot but it’s here

Advertisement

Of course, these aren’t the typical Marvel superheroes that tend to get a lot of focus... that’s why these are must-haves! Well, I guess everyone knows Spider-Man, but Black Cat isn’t really a common villain so it works out.

Advertisement

You have until Tuesday to take advantage of this sale. At $10 for the whole lot, why not?

Up to 54% off Select Dragon Ball Blu-rays Image : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

If you’ve had enough of scrolling through Netflix’s seemingly infinite library of stuff you don’t wanna watch right now, it might be time to grab a couple Blu-ray’s for your next binge session. For anime aficionados, there’s lots to grab on sale at Amazon right now. Dragon Ball fans can pick up Dragon Ball Super: Brolyfor 52% off, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods for 54% off, as well as a couple seasons of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Z Kai for about 15% off each.



TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Status Audio BT Transfer Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Hey, you. Are you looking for an excellent pair of wireless earbuds that cost less than a suburban lunch? We already loved the BT Transfer by Status Audio when they debuted at $69, so we were floored when we saw they’ve dropped to $20.



Advertisement

They’re not true wireless, but you do get a pair of stringed buds with reliable Bluetooth 5.0 aptX audio, IPX5 water resistance, and eight-hour battery life. Each pair comes with four different size options for the ear tips and fins, so even if you have a couple of Grand Canyons flanking your face like I do, you shouldn’t have any comfort issues.

Advertisement

The right pair of glasses can add a nice bit of flair to your outfit, and make you look as spiffy as you feel when you toss them on. It can be hard to find a pair that doesn’t make you revert to the days of school picture days when you didn’t want anyone to look at your goofy last-minute haircut. Now’s a good time to start looking, though, since GlassesUSA is offering 20% off select prescription glasses and sunglasses, as well as regular sunglasses, using the code KINJABRANDS20.



There’s plenty of options to choose from, including several designer brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley, and others including Gucci, Versace, Tom Ford, and Armani. If none of those look like a good fit, you can also get 65% off in-house eyeglasses and sunglasses using the code KINJA65.

Advertisement

KYOKU Daimyo 7" Vegetable Cleaver KYOKUOBJ Photo : Kyoku

Do you just need a HUGE CLEAVER in your life? The answer is yes. Yes you do. Lucky for you, Kyoku is having a sale on its 7" cleaver! By using the code KYOKUOBJ at checkout, you can get this intimidating piece of steel for $85.



Advertisement

Kitchen Essentials From a Professional Chef My friend Joe has been a professional chef for 15 years, working in every station in every kind of… Read more

Kyoku knives are made from Damascus steel, so they’re guaranteed to last forever. In fact, they all come with a lifetime warranty—if something happens with your knife, you can get it exchanged for free. Sure, they might be a little more expensive than your average knife, but you’re paying for quality. But... now you can pay a little less! So grab this crazy big cleaver now.