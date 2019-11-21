Thursday's Best Deals: Razer DeathAdder, Dickie's Boots, iRobot Roombas, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Thanksgiving kitchen Gold Box, Anker workout headphones, TaoTronics ANC headphones, and Home Depot work boots lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Soundcore Spirit X Wireless Sports Earphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It’s time to invest in a pair of workout headphones that can keep up with you. Right now the Soundcore Spirit X Wireless Sports Earphones are down to just $25 if you clip the coupon on the page.



Unlike comparable earphones, these can tackle whatever activity you throw at it. They’re sweat-proof, dust-proof and IP68 water-proof, and the included ear hooks ensure they stay in place while you work out.

They’ll also last an astonishing 18 hours, so you’re likely to tap out before they do.

This is the most significant discount we’ve seen on these 2019 version. For some context, these earphones usually sell for around $40. So if you’re looking for a new pair of workout headphones, this is an incredible time to buy.

TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: TaoTronics active noise cancelling over-ears are down to just $30 today with promo code 6TDDPCRS.



The ANC won’t match Sony or Bose, but it’ll definitely do well, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’ll last 40 hours on a single charge, are extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage.

iRobot Roomba 675 Photo : Amazon

iRobot makes some of the best robovacs around and today you can pick up the iRobot Roomba 675 for just $230.



If you’re looking for a capable, WiFi-capable robovac, this is a solid option. It’ll do well with both hardwood floors, and carpets. And, yes, it can tackle pet hair, too. This particular Roomba will run for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and after that, it’ll automatically docking and recharging. That’s smart.

As far as price goes, this isn’t necessarily a doorbuster. We’ve seen it drop lower but if you’re looking for a no-frills workhorse and don’t want to wait for Black Friday, it’s a solid option.



Snickers Giant Chocolate Candy Bar 1-Pound Bar Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This gigantic Snickers bar is my kind of overkill. Weighing in at pound, this chocolate bar is a perfect stocking stuffer (or direct-to-mouth consumption.) I mean, jeez. I can basically hear this thing say, “Daddy’s home” but like in a charming way? I dunno, man. This is one of those, good yet stupid deals. It says you can slice it up and share. But this is America, etc. Just make sure to clip the 25% off coupon to drop the price to just $7.50.



YOGABODY Yoga Trapeze Yoga Swing Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

YOGABODY Yoga Trapeze Yoga Swing | $60 | Amazon

Okay. So, this “yoga swing” is on sale. It is supposed to be great for relieving back pain and tension. But, we also know what else is good for relieving tension. Hint. Hint. I’ll let you decide what this swing actually is. Maybe you’re more mature than me. It is $30 off and can be set up in minutes.

Sable Heating Pad Photo : Amazon

I am a firm believer that any ache and pain I have can be fixed by a heating pad. If you’re of a similar belief, you’re going to want this XXL Sable Heating Pad. It is just $20 when you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code KINJAQW13 at checkout. It is made with microfiber, has 10 heat settings, and a timer that you can set for between 10 to 90 minutes.



144-Count Durex Condom Fish Bowl Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Ahem. If you’re planning to have protected sex for the next 288 days, can I interest you in two fishbowls full of condoms for $40? This deal is quite obviously meant for people trying to promote safe sex, like a college RA or a health center. But it isn’t just for them! Wrap it up for only $.13 a session!



Also, this yoga swing is on sale. If you get what I mean.

Sable Memory Foam Pillow for Side Sleeping Photo : Amazon

Not everyone sleeps the same, which means that all pillows should not be designed the same way. If you’re an avid side sleeper, you’re going to want to snag one of these Sable Memory Foam Pillows for Side Sleeping while it is only $18 on Amazon. Just use promo code KINJACJO at check out to get that discount.



Full Circle Crystal Clear Bamboo Sponge Photo : Amazon

Don’t you hate washing dishes and feeling like you can’t get the gunk off of things on your own? There are plenty of dishware items that are too oddly shaped for a typical scrubber or sponge. This Full Circle Crystal Clear Bamboo Sponge has a bamboo handle that lets you reach all of the nooks and crannies you need to when washing dishes. The sponge is only $6 on Amazon when you clip the 20% off coupon.



Gear Up and Get Out Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

REI famously skips Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you’ll need to settle for retail prices for your post-Thanksgiving Day like. Starting today, REI’s Gear Up and Get Out sale can save adventurers up to 30% off a ton of gear.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, Smartwool, Arc’teryx, Columbia, Oboz, Nalgene, and a whole lot more.

Better still, REI Co-Op members can save 20% on one-full priced item, or an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the code GEARUP2019.

This sale runs until the 25th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Up to 50% off Select Work Boots and Apparel Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Anyone who is on their feet for long stretches of time knows the importance of good footwear. If you have a lot of projects to work on around the house or need boots for the work you do, it is time to snag a discount. For today only, you can get up to 50% off select work boots and apparel at Home Depot. A pair of DEWALT Axle Men’s Waterproof Boots are 40% off during the sale.



Reebok Women’s Quick Capri Leggings Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Not to mince words, but you’d be a fool if you walked past a $14 deal on work-out leggings. Especially brand name leggings! Right now, you can get these Reebok Women’s Quick Capri Leggings from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJRBK at checkout.



25% Off Fleece Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

You’ll be saying “Fleece Navidad” after you shop the 25% Off Fleece Sale at Under Armour. You can shop for everyone on your Christmas list, as these discounts are on men’s, women’s, and kid’s joggers, beanies, and hoodies. This saleis for a limited time only; no coupon code necessary!



Friends and Family Sale Photo : PUMA

Don’t run past this PUMA deal. Now through November 24, you can get 40% off full-price items and an extra 25% off sale items during PUMA’s Friends and Family Sale when you use promo code FRIENDS19. You can get a pair of best-selling men’s slides for only $11 or a men’s essential hoodie for $26.

Four Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Black Friday.



This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream Christmas songs on repeat for free? Yes please.

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

AUKEY Gaming Mouse Pad (35.4×15.75×0.15in) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This massive AUKEY Gaming Mouse Pad is down to just $12 right now. This soft cloth, spill resistant unit measures in at 35.4"×15.75"×0.15" and can easily accommodate your keyboard as well. Just make sure to use the promo code RMXNF56W at checkout to get the best price.



Razer DeathAdder Elite Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Consistently in the running for best gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder Elite Gaming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make Rudolph blush.



The DeathAdder Elite offers up a 16,000 DPI sensor and mechanical switches to make sure you have an advantage over your opponents.

Want to try one out, or buy it for the gamer in your life this holiday season? It’s just $30 right now, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And don’t worry about buyer’s remorse. This IS the Black Friday price.

Funko Pop!: Holiday - Mrs. Claus Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Everyone might think Santa Claus is the star of Christmas, and sure he puts in a lot of work, but Mrs. Claus is the real MVP. If you love her, you can get this Funko Pop!: Holiday - Mrs. Claus for a few bucks off on Amazon. TBH, the real reason to buy this is that you’ll get Candy Cane as well, Mr’s Claus’s tiny white and red kitten.



Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Gallon Size Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bag 20OFFKINJA Photo : Amazon

Are you not a fan of single-use food storage bags? We don’t blame you! You can get a two-pack of ECOLIFEMATE’s Gallon Size Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bag for $28 when you use promo code 20OFFKINJA at checkout. You can store fruits, vegetables, sandwiches, meat, and more in these reusable bags. You can even store soup!



DOT Photo : ThermoWorks

Right now, you can get a ThemoWorks DOT for 20% off ($34), just in time for Thanksgiving! If you don’t want to keep opening the oven door to check on your turkey (or ham, or chicken, or pork shoulder) this holiday, the DOT comes in handy. You can preset the temperature you want your meat to be and the DOT will beep when it reaches the right core temperature. Since the DOT is meant to be used to read long-term temperature, you can pop the probe into your meat, put it in the oven, and wait. The 47"-cable will be safe, as it can withstand 700°F.



Buckler’s Skin Rescue Essentials Kit Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Guys, it’s time we all started taking better care of our skin. While this is important year-round, it’s an especially important consideration when it’s cold out. Thankfully, Huckberry’s dropping the price on Buckler’s Skin Rescue Essentials Kit to a low $26. That’s $18 off its usual going rate.



Included in this kit are remedies for chapped skin and lips, as well as a moisture-rich, almond oil-based soap. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, or need a holiday present for your most dapper friend, this is a terrific time to buy.

Give’r 4 Season Glove with Wax Coating Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The Give’r 4 Season Glove promise to keep your hands warm, and dry, during even the harshest of winter storms, and right now you can get them for a cool $100. These heavy-duty, waterproof, insulated gloves’ exterior is all leather with Thinsulate lining on the interior.



According to Give’r, these gloves will keep you safe even if you grab a “burning log out of a fire” and keep you warm even if you’re ice fishing in -25 degrees.

For a lot of people, $100 may seem like a lot for a pair of gloves. But from what I’ve experienced with Give’r goods, they’re well worth the price.

Anker’s Eufy security systems are ready to put Ring on notice, with their ever-expanding security gadgets. The company’s latest offering, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is on sale right now for $108, after you use the promo code D2EUFYSD.



This particular model offers a ton for not very much. It’ll send you a live view of who is at the door, and allow you to have a conversation with whoever is visiting. Better still, Eufy says their doorbell uses AES-128 data encryption ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage. Best of all? No monthly fees!

The only catch is that the doorbell will only work if you have existing doorbell wiring; there’s no battery powered option here.

Advertisement

Get your shit together. Get it all together. All your shit. So it’s together... in these $19 Eagle Creek Pack-It Packing Cubes. This price is a couple of bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen on these particular cubes.



These products do wonders for organization while traveling. No more rummaging through a week’s worth of clothes to find your cables. So get yours before you jet off for vacation. (For what it’s worth, I use these in my gym bag and it’s amazing.)



PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Photo : Amazon

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties (like I do, every other Saturday), PowerA’s Enhanced wireless controller is down to $33 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like my Pro controller, but with a few twists.



For one, it has red accents, but it also has a couple customizable buttons on the grip and uses AA batteries, in lieu of the internal battery of the Pro.

Today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve seen, or about $17 off the going rate.

Insignia Nintendo Switch Dock Kit Graphic : Tercius Bufete

A wise man once said, a second Nintendo Switch dock is the best Switch accessory you can buy, but for those on a budget, the Insignia Nintendo Switch Dock Kit is a worthy, slightly risky, option and now just $30.



The Nintendo Switch Dock is overpriced and I, for one, think this is a terrific alternative. While I do have some misgivings about recommending it because of the “risk,” there’s a lot of evidence to suggest that this is one of the few non-Nintendo units that won’t brick your Switch.

I’ve had one for close to a year now, and my Switch is still running. In fact, I spent most of the weekend playing Pokemon Sword with the Insignia dock.

This current price is $10 off the best price we typically see for this Insignia Switch dock kit. So, now is an amazing time to buy.

Samsung 65" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $1,598 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 55" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $1,098 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 49" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $898 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 43" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $798 | Amazon Walmart

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now, the entire 2019 lineup is on sale thanks to today’s sale. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Samsung also included a “no gap wall mount” to help it blend into your gallery wall. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QLED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,598 (also at Walmart,) 55" for $1,098 (also at Walmart,) 49" model for $898 (also at Walmart,) and a 43" model for less than $798 (also at Walmart.) These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these particular 2019 sets. And

And if you just want a great Samsung TV without the art display feature, you have options here, and at Woot, too.

Samsung 970 EVO 500GB SSD Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 970 EVO m.2 SSD is currently marked down to $76, an all-time low.



It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers read speed up to 3400 MB/s and write speed up to 2300 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

To get the best price, use the coupon code 57031 at checkout, or simply clip $15 off a $60 purchase coupon here.

Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $34 right now. Usually selling for about $50, this is the first discount we’ve seen on these particular cans, no coupon code necessary.



Unlike most budget bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”

If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.

You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.

Fitbit Versa 2 Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you like to get the latest model of everything, now is your chance to get the new Fitbit Versa 2. Just before Black Friday, this has been marked down by $50 on Amazon. This Fitbit has Amazon Alexa built-in, as a quick way to get the news, weather, set alarms, timers, and more.



You can use it to even control your smart home devices. Like the older Fitbit Versa, the 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, calories burned, hourly activity, and more. You can get alerts for all of your phone calls, text messages, and calendar activity on the Fitbit Versa 2.

The new Fitbit has fun new colors, like Bordeaux/Copper Rose, Navy & Pink/Copper Rose, Petal/Copper Rose, and of course, the standard Black/Carbon, as well as Stone/Mist Grey.

Double Up Flannel Sale Photo : Jachs

Have I mentioned that it is getting cold outside? Well, it is, so I really can’t apologize if some of what I write sounds repetitive. If you like to stock your closet with clothing that will help you combat the cold, I’ve got another Jachs deal for you.



Right now, you can shop Jachs’s Double Up Flannel Sale. You can pick any two premium JACHSNY flannels and get them for only $69 with the promo code 2FLAN at checkout.

Rayovac 10 LED Lantern Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It may not be sexy or fun, but buying this $5 Rayovac lantern may be the most responsible thing you do today. In case of a power outage, or if you need a light when you go camping this fall, this particular LED lantern can run for nearly 45 hours. This 10 LED unit includes a battery and floats.



Better still, it comes with a lifetime warranty. There’s really no reason to exclude this from your garage.

If you want something a little brighter and more feature-packed, this Striker waterproof lantern is also discounted to an all-time low. With this $12 model, you have three brightness options and an easy way to attach it to the top of your tent.

JBL Professional 1 Series Desktop Reference Monitors Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up JBL Professional 1 Series desktop speakers for a low $71, or $50 less usual. For people who spend most of their time working at their desk, those rinky dink speakers on your laptop or the ones that came free with your desktop just won’t cut it.



These monitor speakers will output professional level sound and have a convenient 3.5mm headphone jack pass through. Just be warned, these are a little bigger than most desktop speakers I’ve seen. But if you have the real estate, this is an incredible bargain.

RAVPower 30W USB-C GaN Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Add a tiny RAVPower 30W USB-C GaN charger to your arsenal for a low $17. This little travel-ready wonder can charge PD and non-PD devices, and power stuff like the iPhones, the Nintendo Switch and the MacBook Air. In fact, it’ll charge the iPhone Xr in as little as 1.6 hours.



Clip the 5% off coupon on page and use the promo code KINJA118 to get the best price.

Cord Cover Raceway Kit Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

While I’ve seen a lot of people use nails and cable clips to pin down wires, I prefer using on-wall cable covers. These look a lot cleaner, and won’t leave you with a lot of holes on your walls. Plus, the channels can even be painted to blend in with your walls, and work especially well to hide the wires on your TV.

This particular set can cover up to 125 inches of wires, and comes with double-sided tape, screws and anchors to keep the channels in place.

Make sure to clip the coupon on page and use the code YECAYE02 to get the best price.

Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver Graphic : Tercius Bufete

You know what’s better than a Norelco Oneblade? A Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid. And do you know what’s better than that? A discounted one.



Right now, you can pick up Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid for a low $60. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a year, and $20 off its regular price.

So, what’s the difference between the standard OneBlade and the Pro? A few things:

It’s more versatile, offering more trimming length settings

Better battery life, plus an LED display for battery status

Comes with a dock

While $60 may seem like a lot for a shaver, everyone I know who owns one swears by it.

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $40. If you own a PS4, or plan to buy one on Black Friday, this is a no-brainer. This subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For November, you’ll get a chance to play Nioh and Outlast 2.



Nintendo Switch Minecraft Bundle Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you buy a Nintendo Switch from Walmart, they’ll throw in a free copy of Minecraft. Unlike the Black Friday Switch bundles we’ve seen so far, this is the *new* Nintendo Switch with the better battery life. For my money, this is a better deal, if you’re into Minecraft, that is. And if Instagram is any indication, people really, really love Minecraft.



You can choose from either the Neon Blue/Red or Gray Switch, which is nice. and if you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... this is an excellent time to buy.

Advertisement

If you have some new cookware items on your list this holiday season, you’re not the only one. It is time to stop leaving pots and pans on the stove, even if they’re clean. And don’t just dump everything into your cabinet either. Keep all of your cookware nice and tidy when you get a Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet. Get it for $16 on Amazon when you clip the $3 coupon and use promo code 9TDH89XX at checkout.



Glad Drawstring Trash Bags with Febreze Fresh Clean (80 Count) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Clip the coupon on the page to bring this 80-pack of Glad Drawstring Trash Bags down to just $7. Look, this isn’t a glamorous purchase but you probably need some, right? You’re not only saving yourself a trip to the grocery story, but some cash on stuff you need anyway. The best part? This stuff’ll smell like Febreeze.



Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

Advertisement

This is the first discount we’ve seen on this particular headset, and it’s a big one to boot. The Logitech G332 SE typically sells for around $60, so this is a terrific buy.

Advertisement

You don’t need to be some fancy Wall Street professional in order to afford a custom-tailored suit. Thanks to Indochino’s Black Friday Exclusive Sale, you can get your very own suit for only $249.



When it comes to picking out a suit, it can be tough finding something that is affordable, high-quality, and actually looks nice. Plus, the same suit that looks good on your best friend won’t necessarily look good on you, because you two probably have different body types. That’s why customizing your own suit through Indochino is an ideal opportunity.

Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more

The Black Friday Exclusive Sale has suits for $249, which is $150 off the retail price. That includes all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping. You can choose from traditional navy and gray options, as well as brighter blues, plaid, burgundy, and more.

When picking the customizations for your suit, you can select things like canvas type, shoulder type, lapels, vents, lining, buttons, and more. You can add a vest, if you like, for an additional cost of $59.

You can follow how customizations work on Indochino’s How It Works page and the Alterations page.

Follow our step-by-step video guides to set up your measurement profile. We walk you through every detail, so you can have the confidence to get it done right. It takes less than 10 minutes and can be done from the comfort of your home. You don’t need a tailor, only a good friend (mom, girlfriend, sister, buddy). Once your order is placed, our team goes through all your measurements to ensure that everything looks good.

If you live near a local Indochino showroom, you can bring your receipt once you receive your custom suit to get any alterations you may need. If you do not live near a showroom, you can bring the suit to a local tailor and Indochino will reimburse you up to $75.

Lifewit Laundry Hamper Photo : Amazon

Hampers with wheels can be very practical if you need to move your hamper from location to location. But, they’re also pretty hideous. If you want a hamper that isn’t ugly, is big enough to hold a shit ton of towels, and is under $15 bucks, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now, you can get the Lifewit Laundry Hamper for $14 on Amazon when you use promo code GBWTB3NG.



Just an FYI, the coupon is only available on the 72L hamper, not the 100L hamper.

Home Décor Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now you can save big on a ton of home décor courtesy of Amazon. As far as I can tell, Amazon’s home furnishings are actually pretty damn good for the price. Inside you’ll find discounts on picture frames, lighting, planters, rugs, and more.



A lot of these products can pass off as something you purchased from Urban Outfitters. For what it’s worth, I actually own a couple of pieces and am amazed at their quality. There’s a ton here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your décor options.

Up to 20% Cash Back On Select Products With Amazon Prime Credit Card Screenshot : Amazon

If you’re an Amazon Prime member and if you pay your credit card bills off every month, then there’s a really good chance you already have an Amazon Prime credit card to get that sweet, sweet 5% cash back on every purchase. For a limited time though, you can boost that 5% to as much as 20% on select products throughout the store, including a bunch of brand name tech.



You can find all of the eligible items on this page, and we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. If you have a Prime credit card tied to your account, you should also see the offer in small print on the individual product page.

Also note that in many cases, the bonus applies to multiple SKUs within the same product family (i.e. the promotional page lists this 128GB microSD card as being eligible for 15% cash back, but you’ll get the same offer for 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB cards as well as long as they’re shipped and sold by Amazon).

