Here’s how to save on ratchet belts, a few electric massagers, an actually affordable 4K monitor, and a whole lot more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Not only is this one of the most affordable 4K monitors we’ve ever seen (and IPS to boot), it’s also one of the only ones out there that can run off a single USB-C cable connected to your computer.



On compatible Macs (the product page includes a list) and certain PCs, a single included USB-C cable handles your video output, allows data transfer to the USB-C hub on the back of the display, and provides power to your laptop. It’s a minimalist’s dream!

As long as your machine has a compatible USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, this is an absolute steal at $200, even refurbished.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not a speaker you’d want to rely on for a backyard barbecue, but this Aukey Mini Bluetooth speaker is small enough to throw in a suitcase, and packs a 5W driver and 10 hours of battery life into its shockingly small case. Get it for $19 today with promo code KINJAM31.



If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1700 today on MassDrop, or $2400 for 65", both hundreds less than you’d find on Amazon.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy.

We’ve seen slightly less expensive LG OLED sets from this year’s lineup, but the E7P includes a built-in sound bar and a premium design that frames the display in glass, rather than plastic or chrome. Because if you’re splurging on an OLED TV anyway, then why not, right?

Photo: Amazon

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $11 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code AUKEYH04 at checkout to get it for $11.

Photo: Amazon

USB-C Power Delivery is the future, and you can add it to your car with this $15 charger (with promo code AUKEYCY7). In addition to a regular USB port, you get a 27W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at nearly full speed. If your laptops run off of USB-C anyway, this is a much sleeker solution than an AC inverter.

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when MassDrop drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $375 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but MassDrop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $200, while supplies last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Corsair K66 is one of the most stripped-down models of Corsair’s reader-favorite K-series mechanical keyboards, but it has the one feature that really matters: Genuine Cherry MX Red switches. It’s not backlit, but with its clean design and quiet keys, it’d be ideal for use in an office environment. So buy it for an all-time low $55, then tell your boss you’re expensing it.



Leaf-style HDTV antennas are designed to be as unobtrusive as possible, but they’re still basically mud flaps hanging on your wall. Luckily, Mohu created the Curve, which is basically a Mohu Leaf that you stand up on your TV stand or a shelf. Unless you knew what you were looking at, you’d never realize it was a piece of home theater equipment.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your iPhone can take pretty stunning video, but anyone who’s filmed on a windy day or inside an echoey room knows that its microphone leaves a lot to be desired.



Luckily, Shure makes a stereo condenser mic that plugs right into your iPhone or iPad’s Lightning port, and even allows you to fine tune settings like gain and directionality with an app. You probably won’t use it every time you shoot an Instagram story, but for special occasions, I could really see the value. For example, I used an iPhone on a tripod to film my wedding ceremony a few years ago, and I wish I’d had this to get clearer audio.

For a limited time, promo code KINJAWWK will get you the mic for $115, the best price ever. Just be sure you’re buying from Roberts LP’s Amazon listing.

Photo: Amazon

Update: This deal is back in stock, if you missed it earlier in the month.

Plantronics’ BackBeat Sense SE wireless on-ears look great, sound great, and run for up to 18 hours on a charge; all good things. But the coolest feature here, especially at a low $48 price point, is a suite of sensors that automatically pauses your music when you take the headphones off your ears, and starts it up again once you put them back on. Use promo code KINJASE at checkout to save.

Note: We posted a deal on very similar headphones a few weeks ago for a few bucks less, but this model has a splashproof coating which the last deal lacked.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of USB chargers has long been a reader favorite, and today, you can get a model with five ports (two of which are Quick Charge 3.0 ports) for $27. That’s a port for your phone, your tablet, your smart watch, your Bluetooth headphones, and your e-reader. Just use promo code ANKERQC3 at checkout to save.

Photo: Amazon

Once you have a Qi-compatible phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads scattered around your house. This one from iClever can charge compatible Android phones at 10W, or iPhones at the standard 5W, and it’s just $10 today with promo code HAPPY099.



Photo: Amazon

Update: Promo code VLVWCS5Z is working now, if you had trouble this morning.

A monitor shelf can raise your display to a more ergonomic height, and give you back some valuable desk space in the process. This one’s nothing fancy, but it’ll get the job done for just $12 with promo code VLVWCS5Z.

Photo: Amazon

Sub-$100 sound bars generally don’t have subwoofers, let alone two of them. But that’s exactly what you get with this refurbished Yamaha, which would be a great upgrade if you’re using the built-in speakers on any of your TVs. At $90, it’s never been cheaper.

Screenshot: eBay

If there’s anything you need to buy from eBay this week, be sure to add a Google Home Mini to your cart with $150 or more in other goods, and you’ll get it for free with promo code PFREEMINI. Almost anything you can buy on eBay is eligible for the $150 spending threshold, except for gift cards, paper money, and real estate



If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, today’s a great day to pick one up.

Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



This RGB strip includes a remote to change the color, and you can get it for $12 today with code YAD3U2HB. It’s designed for TVs up to 60", and if yours is smaller, you can actually cut the strip to length.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $20, or about $6 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $18 on Amazon.



This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Amazon’s listed slightly lower prices on a few occasions, but $18 is the best we’ve seen in several months, and ‘tis the season for cold coffee.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 1/3 horsepower, this isn’t the strongest Waste King garbage disposal out there, but on the flipside, it’s one of the company’s smallest, and still boasts a 4.3 star review average from over 1,300 customers. If your current disposal isn’t getting the job done, be sure to clip the 15% coupon and save on this upgrade.

Image: Home Depot

Spruce up your outdoor space with this sale on Hampton Bay patio furniture from Home Depot. They have big 6-person dining tables, umbrellas, chaise lounge chairs, and more, all up to 40% off. But the sale will only last until the end of the day or until the products sell out, so wait too long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The benefits of an expandable garden hose are obvious, but our deal researcher Corey actually bought this one from Tacklife, so I’ll republish his thoughts from Slack:



FWIW - I’ve been looking at hoses for the past week, and the Tacklife hose is a really great deal. I bought a similar (yet without a brass cutoff) hose at Home Depot for $40 this past weekend. I bought the Tacklife and am returning the HD one.

Get it for just $18 today with promo code 6YP9N8P3.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Host an outdoor dinner party for your friends, not the mosquitoes, with these discounted Tiki Brand torches. Amazon’s discounted a whole bunch of the traditional stick-in-the-ground torches, more decorative glass models, plus some smaller tabletop candles. This sale will only last through the end of the day or until they sell out, so get what you need before this deals runs out of fuel.

We all know that hang-drying clothes is better for them in the long run than using a dryer, but it’s just such a pain to find places to hang them all. This $22 rack looks to solve that with two tiers of drying racks, built-in clothes hangers, and a fold-up design that allows it to fit into the corner beside your washing machine when not in use. Be sure to enter code 8RBKTK95 at checkout.

This $21 drinking fountain filters water, not once, not twice, but three times to produce water worthy of being in your cat’s presence. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen in 6 months and there’s a chance it *might* make him/her love you.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a $3 coupon on this 68-pack bag of Finish Quantum tabs, bringing it down to $11 when you combine with Subscribe & Save savings.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We love Kikkerland’s tiny concrete desk planters, and this pen holder model is down to an all-time low $13 today on Amazon. It doesn’t include a plant, so you’ll need to pick that out separately, but I’d avoid cacti for reasons that should be obvious.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you like to go camping in the deep wilderness or just want to feel like a badass every time you open your new shipment of kitchen sponges from Amazon, this highly-rated Gerber multitool includes 10 different tools for just $10.

Photo: Hyatt

If you haven’t made your summer vacation plans yet, may I suggest St. Kitts?



The brand new Park Hyatt St. Kitts is running a pretty incredible promotion right now, as first noticed by The Points Guy, that offers your fourth night free, plus a $300 resort credit per person, which you can spend on spa treatments, meals, and more during your stay.

All you have to do is search for a 4+ night stay on the hotel’s site, and be sure you’re selecting a room from the “4th Night Free With Credit” tab. This tab averages out the price of the four nights, including the free one, so if you see a room for $300 (which seems to be the going rate for a standard room), you’ll pay $1,200 plus tax for a four night stay, not $900. That same room would normally sell for $400 per night to non-Hyatt rewards members, but it seems like members get cheaper rates in the range of $340.

That’s a pretty great deal on its face for one of Hyatt’s nicest properties, but the $300 resort credit is what really makes this deal incredible. That credit is per person, not per room, so if you brought three other people with you, you’d get nearly as much value in resort credit as what you spent on the room. Just be sure you’re entering the correct number of guests when you search for availability.

As always, we recommend paying for your stay with a travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Reserve, or the Amex Platinum, which will net you a ton of valuable points, plus extra benefits like trip delay insurance and airport lounge access on your way to the island.

Photo: Spencer Watson (Unsplash)

If you have any trips on the horizon, you can save $40 off your next 2+ night, $400+ hotel stay through Expedia with promo code KINJADEALS40.

The asterisk here is that most major hotel chains (except Hyatts, notably) are excluded. But most cities have at least a couple of Hyatt properties, or you could use this as an excuse to try a cool boutique hotel that you might have otherwise missed. There are no blackout dates, but you will have to prepay for the room (you can cancel for a full refund), and you’ll have to complete your trip prior to the end of September. Safe travels!

Photo: Amazon

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand equivalents for just $9 on Amazon. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

OxyLED’s ultra-popular T-02 motion-sensing lights now have warm LED variants, and you can pick one up for just $13 today with code M86GPVUZ. The T-02 runs off a rechargeable battery, so you can stick this light anywhere you want, and it’ll turn itself on when it’s dark enough and it detects movement.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you have any furniture you’ve been anxious to replace, you can save up to 70% off home goods from this huge Wayfair Summer Sale. Peruse their bed and bath discounts, home decor selection, outdoor gear, and more, and you’re sure to find at least a couple things you like. Just remember, shipping is free on any orders over $49.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s LC90 flashlight puts out an eye-watering 900 lumens, is IP65 water resistant, and can recharge over USB. So for $21, why have you not already ordered a bunch of them?



Image: ThermoWorks

If you haven’t bought one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, the Thermapen yet, today is good day to change that. And while you’re over there, you might as well fill your cart with a bunch of other ThermoWorks stuff because everything is 15% off.

You can pick up a smaller probe thermometer, a thermometer specially designed for meat smokers, this extra big, extra loud timer, or a whole bunch of highly-rated kitchen gadgets for the foodies in your life.

Why are they hosting something called the “Start of Spring sale” in May, essentially the summer? I have no clue. They’re thermometer makers, not meteorologists.

Photo: SlideBelts

It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue; it’s definitely a personal problem. But it is really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and Amazon has a bunch from SlideBelts discounted to just $29-$30 each, today only. Made from vegan leather, you can choose from 18 different colors and buckle finishes.



Photo: Amazon

Yeah, these inflatable lounging blobs look ridiculous, but they’re very comfortable, they work in the pool, and they basically inflate themselves - no pump or lung strength required. Try one out for just $22 with promo code 8FHSY6QG.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with 25% promo code PR25KINJ.

Everything they sell on Amazon is eligible, so be sure to look beyond the main page. The Men’s and Women’s sections have a lot more styles, and some frames, like the new Madelaine Collection (featuring Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsche) are only available from the New Arrivals dropdown menu. The unisex Commando aviators are Privé’s most popular though, so feel free to start with those.

Privé now sells a couple of blue light-blocking computer glasses as well that you could grab with this sale. They aren’t sunglasses, and they obviously aren’t prescription, but they could be just what you need if suffer from eyestrain at work.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’ve never tried a Kiehl’s product, you are sincerely missing out on something really amazing. Everything I’ve ever tried from them has stayed in my skincare rotation and I always restock. Right now during their Friends & Family Sale, take 20% off your entire purchase with the code FRIENDS and you can restock (or try something out) for less.

Graphic: Mynt

We’ve featured several Mynt massaging products here over the past year, and now, they’re running an Amazon Gold Box deal for the first time ever.



There are three products included in the sale, all priced at new all-time lows. The most popular of the bunch is almost surely the cordless massage pillow, now available for just $30. Its four rotating nodes can massage any part of your body in pretty much any location, and it runs for two hours on a charge.

For a more intense experience for your shoulders, consider this cordless model for $44. It includes arm straps to help you apply pressure, and eight massage nodes with multiple modes.

And finally, your feet deserve a little TLC too, and this high-end foot massager can do both shiatsu and air pressure massages, and seems like the ideal place for your feet after you kick your shoes off for the day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s back at it again with the sample boxes, this time offering up eight or more protein bars, vitamins, snacks, and other nutrition & wellness samples. You’ll pay $7 to get the box, but you’ll also get $7 to spend on a full-sized version of your favorite sample, so it’s a wash.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can keep pretty much everything you need within arms’ reach with this Coleman camping chair. It comes complete with a small cushioned cooler (capacity for up to 4 cans and some ice) and a big mesh pocket for your phone, magazine, book, whatever else you might need. Very rarely below $20, you can pick up the black chair for only $17, while it lasts.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I realize it’s May, but this illustrated Die Hard Christmas book is a great read all year long, and at $10, it’s never been cheaper. Even if it lives in your Christmas decoration storage box for the next six months, it could still be worth grabbing with this sale.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

This Wizarding World Blu-ray box set includes all eight Harry Potter films and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them for $40. That’s just a little over $4 per movie and the best price we’ve ever seen. Accio popcorn

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This just dropped to $24. If you preordered it yesterday at $34, you’ll automatically get the best price, so you don’t need to do anything.

Breath of the Wild is one of the greatest games ever made, so we’ll forgive Nintendo for spiking the football with a ~400 page hardcover compendium full of design artwork, commentary about the game’s development, and a history of the Breath of the Wild’s take on Hyrule.



The book doesn’t come out until November, but you can preorder it today for $34, or $6 off. Plus, if it gets any cheaper between now and release day, you’ll automatically get the best price.

Screenshot: Humble

Most of Humble’s ebook bundles focus on self-help and educational titles, but the Super Nebula Author Showcase bundle features 42 (!!) works of speculative fiction that you can read on the device of your choice. Featured authors include the likes of Octavia Butler, James Morrow, and Tim Powers, and you can download all of the books for as little as $20, or pledge just $1 to unlock this first tier of 10.



Update: This sale ends at the end of this week, so get downloading!



While we’ve seen better deals on a lot of these games as physical copies, Amazon’s limited-time digital sale event is still worth a look for any Xbox One owner, especially if you prefer to download games.



You can see all of the deals here, but a few of our favorites are below. Be sure to drop your own recommendations in the comments too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This awesome looking construction set is basically a bridge constructor video game, but in real life. It includes 285 interchangeable building pieces and instructions for 20 different models (including some skyscrapers!) to teach you about force and physics. Not bad for $30, within a couple bucks of an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In the year 2018, the Xbox One controller still doesn’t have a built-in rechargeable battery. But if you don’t want to deal with a bunch of stray AAs, AmazonBasics will sell you two rechargeable battery packs that fit in the controllers’ battery compartments, plus a slick charger that plugs into the front of the Xbox One S to recharge them. It’s just $13 today, an all-time low, and about $7 less than usual.



Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition | $48 | Amazon | Prime members only. Discount at checkout.

You’re forgiven for missing Hyrule Warriors on the Wii U or 3DS, but now that it’s coming out on the Switch, it’s worth picking up for any brawler or Zelda fans out there, even if it’s not really a Zelda game.

The definitive edition includes 29 playable characters and all of the game’s original DLC, and you have two more days to preorder it and save 20% with your Amazon Prime membership.

Photo: Amazon

Humble’s new PC gaming bundle is all about multiplayer games, and it has a true headliner in the form of Rocket League, a game that will lead to a serious decline in your work and erosion in the relationships you hold most dear.



You’ll have to pay $14 to get Rocket League, but Humble Monthly subscribers will also get a $2 wallet credit with their purchase. Several other games are also available at lower price tiers, if you already have Rocket League.

Screenshot: Humble

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access game is Destiny 2.. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get Destiny 2 immediately, plus a bunch of other games when the month unlocks in early June, all for $12.

