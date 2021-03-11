Thursday's Best Deals: PS5 DualSense Controller, LEGO Architecture Sets, Oculus Quest, Clinique Dewy for Days, Caliper CBD Powder, and More

T he PS5 DualSense leads Thursday’s best deals.



Promoted Deal: 65% off Basic Prescription Lens Frames* | GlassesUSA | Promo code KINJA65

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.



Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Oculus Quest (Refurbished) Image : Oculus

The Oculus Quest is the best VR headset for the vast majority of people, offering a fully self-contained, wireless experience with solid performance and great games and apps, all for an affordable price. It’s really that simple—and shockingly good for the price tag.

Right now, you can snag the original Quest model refurbished direct from Oculus for just $199, which is half-off the original new price. That gets you the headset itself and the Oculus Touch motion controllers, all cleaned and tested to act like new. This is a fantastic deal if you’re looking to dabble in VR, and again, you don’t need to hook it up to a gaming PC or console or even slot in a smartphone. It’s like a portable game console, albeit one you strap to your head.

Note that the Oculus Quest 2 came out last fall at $299, and it brings both enhancements and a couple of compromises. It’s cheaper and lighter than the original, and benefits from the tandem of better screens and improved performance. The downside, however, is that the new straps aren’t nearly as good at keeping the headset in place and the less-precise IPD (interpupillary distance) settings might result in lower-quality experiences for some users.

Overall, the Quest 2 is a worthwhile upgrade for most prospective buyers—but at half-price, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend buying a refurbished Oculus Quest while supplies last.

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones Image : Sheilah Villari

Until March 15, take 51% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality, and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who likes to tune out the world, literally. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls, so this was a significant feature for me. You’ll get well over thirty hours of playtime off of one charge, and the three-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls, and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, these are a great option.

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.

RAVPower 60W 20,000mAh Power Bank KJE5HNCE Image : RAVPower

Portable power banks are affordable and vast in number, but not all of them can charge at a high enough wattage to handle laptops, let alone a Nintendo Switch while it’s powered on and gaming. Luckily, RAVPower’s 60W 20,000mAh power bank can do all of that.



The 60W USB-C PD 3.0 charging rate is high enough to handle popular laptops like the MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 13, plus it’s built to easily charge smartphones, tablets, gaming handhelds, and other compact devices. And the 20,000mAh capacity is pretty mighty, especially if you are mostly charging smaller gadgets.

Right now, this power bank is just $34—that’s $15 off the list price—when you clip the coupon on the Amazon listing and use promo code KJE5HNCE at checkout.

Apple MagSafe Charger Image : Caitlin McGarry/Gizmodo

Apple’s Lightning cable did wonders for those of us who struggle to get our USB cables plugged in the right way, but it’s still a pain to get just right in the dark sometimes. The company’s newly reborn MagSafe Charger, however, magnetically slaps a charger (or a slew of other accessories) to the back of your device without hogging up your Lightning port.

At $39, it’s a hefty ask for charging functionality, but it’s a cool party trick, and it does add a bit of convenience to your nightly charging routine. If $5 off will entice you, though, it’s down to $34 on Amazon right now. It’s still not the cheapest or best charger you can get, and you have better options, but if a cable-free lifestyle is in your sights, this might be worth a shot.

Google’s Chromebooks are delightfully simple and affordable laptops that can handle a wide variety of everyday needs, from web browsing and streaming media to word processing, running millions of Android apps, and quite a bit more. Right now, Amazon is offering up to $60 off a 14” HP Chromebook model in a pair of configurations.

If you’re OK with a lower-res 720p display, that model is just $211 right now, while the crisper 1080p/Full HD edition is $250. As far as we can tell, the configurations are otherwise identical, packing modest specs including an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It’s no powerhouse, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle their mostly web-driven tasks with ease.

Note that this Chromebook 14 (G6) is set to receive automatic updates through June 2026, so there’s plenty of runway to use this laptop for years to come.

Mpow Ring Light with Tripod LNW3GJCH Image : Sheilah Villari

Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple little add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Until Friday, take to save 40% on Mpow’s Ring Light accompanied by a sturdy tripod. Just clip the coupon and use the code LNW3GJCH at checkout.

This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with three levels of brightness. The stand extends from almost eight inches high to twenty-nine and is pretty secure to stay in place regardless of your phone weight. And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. The holder is 360° rotatable and has a 180° adjustable neck, so your sure to get just the right angle for the perfectly lit shot. Where Mpow is different is this ring light tripod has a built-in rechargeable battery. It can run up to five hours off one charge, making it a lot easier to move around and position. You will also get a Bluetooth remote that will work up to thirty-three feet away if needed. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds Image : Sony

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have amazing sound quality and are just $178, which is $52 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

Apple iPad Pro 12.9” Image : Andrew Hayward

The 12.9” iPad Pro provides a lavish landscape for both consumption and creation, whether you use that huge, beautiful screen to watch videos and play games or perhaps sketch or lay down some beats. The 120Hz ProMotion display delivers smooth animations, plus this Pro model has Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the laptop-esque Magic Keyboard attachment.

Right now, you can save $50 on the base 128GB model and $100 off the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models from Amazon. The Wi-Fi + Cellular models see the same savings on the higher-capacity models, plus the Magic Keyboard is $100 off right now (full savings shown at checkout).

Aukey EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m currently testing many Aukey products and continue to be surprised by each item’s quality to value. Particularly with their wireless earbuds because you’d think with something so small, they’d look and sound cheap. But each pair turn out to be the farthest thing from that. The EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds are currently one of my favorites. This is the first time all the colors are on sale. The black and pink will run for $24 in this sale, while the green and blue will be $25 once you clip the coupon.

These are excellent replacement pairs that will probably become your mains pretty quickly. They paired faster than a Mpow pair that had been my go-tos up until now. Powerful sound for their size, and they really do hold that charge for five hours. The charging case too, which you’ll get about six charges out of before you’ll need to plug that in. So you’re looking at about thirty hours of playtime in total. The microphone is good for skypes/calls, and I’ve not had an issue hearing clearly who I was talking to. At 30% off, the EP-T21 earbuds are a wonderful addition to your rotation without having to splash the cash.

These will ship free for Prime members.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nectium AA Batteries for just $15 when you use promo code KINJANECTIUM at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nectium’s alkaline type, for just $13 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you an 8-pack of AA batteries or AAA batteries for just over $4 each.

We haven’t really seen any discounts on PlayStation 5 accessories since the console launched. Everything has been in such high demand that it didn’t really make sense to lower prices. Luckily, one of the first shots in the price cut war has been fired. Woot has the DualSense controller for $60, which is $10 off its original price. Considering that players are already reporting that their controllers have slight drift after a few months, you might be needing one soon. or perhaps you just want a second one to play Tony Hawk in split screen. Whatever the reason, this is the cheapest we’ve seen it yet and Amazon Prime members even get free shipping. We don’t expect this to be the norm, so act fast!

All LEGO sets can be fantastic projects for all ages, but the LEGO Architecture sets hold special appeal for some adults, letting you build real-life sights and favorite destinations and end up with a classy-looking result to place on your shelf or desk.

We don’t usually see a lot of discounts on these sets, but right now Amazon has a trio of ‘em at 20% off the list price. That means the 740-piece Dubai skyline set is $48, the 547-piece Tokyo skyline is also $48, and the 565-piece San Francisco skyline set is just $40.

Looking for more options? There are a couple other LEGO Architecture sets at lesser discounts, too. The huge 1,685-piece LEGO Statue of Liberty is $100 ($20 off), while the 1,197-piece LEGO Trafalgar Square is $74 ($6 off).

If you’re a steelbook collector or a just an avid Pokemon fan, you’ll probably want to check this deal out. Best Buy has Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! on sale for $50, which is a modest little discount on its own. But it comes with a steelbook case that’s genuinely rad. It features Pikachu and Eevee in some good action poses. If you’re not interested in the case, the game itself is a fun little trip down memory lane. It’s especially good for kids who want to get into Pokemon, since it’s a little more streamlined thanks to Pokemon Go catching mechanics. And yes, adults, you are allowed to purchase it for yourself too. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Mario Kart Slot Car Track Set Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Oh, you thought you’d seen every Mario Day deal today? Bad news, sucker. I’m just getting started. I’ll post any Mario deal today, I don’t care! Put the dude’s face in a bidet and I’ll try to make you click on it. You can’t escape this delightful plumber, no matter how hard you try. Here’s an example of me just flexing my power to throw anything Mario related under your nose today: here’s a Mario slot car set for $45, after clipping the coupon at Amazon. Yeah that’s right; a full remote controlled slot car kit based on Mario Kart. Do you need it? Huh? Do ya? It’s Mario Day, need is not a question. Also, these are kind of cool, I won’t lie. OR ARE THEY? I literally have no idea anymore. That’s what Mario Day is all about.

Deals aren’t always about huge price cuts, folks. Sometimes it’s about special bundles that give you more bang for your buck. Buying a game for full price, but getting an extra reward is a thrill. In that respect, here’s the deal of the century: you can get two pairs of Mario socks when you buy Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury from Walmart. I know what you’re thinking. “I get two great 3D Mario platformers for the price of one and socks?” Hell yes, my bud. Just as this package contains two games, it also contains two pairs of socks. This is synergy. Wear Mario while you play Mario. I’m hog wild for these socks, baby. Let’sa go!

Power-A Joy-con Charging Dock Image : Giovanni Colantonio

There are tons of Switch accessories out there, from controllers to cases. One of our favorites is PowerA’s genius little joy-con charging dock. This handy little stand can charge up to four joy-cons at once, making it perfect for families who play games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe together. In general, if you’re someone who plays quite a bit of multiplayer on your Switch, the dock is one of the more must-own Switch accessories out there. With almost 7,000 Amazon reviews and a nearly five-star rating, you know you’ve got something good on your hands.

Bowser’s Castle Playset Image : Giovanni Colantonio

No matter how many times you defeat Bowser, he always seems to come back, doesn’t he? The guy just keeps building new castles and Mario just keeps breaking through their lax security systems and beating him to death. There has to be a better way. Now, there is. You can buy a Bowser’s castle playset for $30 today (clip the coupon to get the full discount) at Amazon. Once doing that, you will technically own his land, making you his landlord. That means that you can charge him an absurd amount of money for rent with no real rules stopping you from doing that. With no meaningful protection for renters in place, Bowser will be forced to move out. Frankly, it sucks! Anyway, this is a pretty cool playset filled with lots of little obstacles like firebars, so enjoy your new property.

Super Mario LEGO Starter Course Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, we can stop pretending. It’s just you and me here, and neither of us have to act cool. The Mario LEGO set? Actually kind of lit. The toys allow you to create physical Mario levels with interactive toys. I’m not too proud to admit it’s rad and if you aren’t either, know that it’s on sale for $48 today. The kit comes with 231 pieces, complete with warp pipes, an end level flag, question blocks, and more. Plus, you get a big LEGO of my boy Bowser Jr and a Mario toy that makes a gleeful noise when you stomp on his little head. Get it for your kids, get it for yourself, whatever, there’s no judgement here. Enjoy life, you do you, LEGOs are cool.

Image : Sheilah Villari

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this ten-piece contour cookware set from J.A. Henckels. It’s $199, which is 33% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to the right temperature for each meal. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

TaoTronics 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier KINJA038 Image : TaoTronics

Winter air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside with the heater on the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.



TaoTronics’ 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier is up for the task, holding a sizable amount of water and automatically maintaining a comfortable humidity level, as shown on the LED display. It also has a tray for essential oils, if you please, and promises whisper-quiet operation.

This 6L humidifier can handle larger spaces up to 753 square feet, and is currently discounted to $63 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINJA038 at checkout. That’s a $27 savings.

UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Grey Stars Image : Ignacia Fulcher

UGG is a brand that flies off the shelves once it’s on sale. This is a really great deal on their sheets, but you’re going to have to do a little work. There are eight colors still available in various sizes and at different prices. The best value of all of these seems to be the UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Grey Stars. These premium sheets are 50% off, and they’re made out of soft flannel and cotton. These are comfortable and chic. The grey stars are nice as they won’t clash with the decor you already have. But again, play around with the other options, and you might find a better fit for your bedroom, there are other styles at the same price. Buy quickly, though; these will all be gone very soon.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

Teccpo Electric Screwdriver CIC7A3KN Image : Gabe Carey

No matter what you’re fixing up or putting together, there are few stumbling blocks more frustrating than realizing the hard way that your old manual screwdriver just won’t cut it. Ideally, you’d have a reliable arsenal of power tools at your disposal, but most smaller projects don’t require much more than an electric screwdriver like this one. Now 40% off using the promo code CIC7A3KN, you’ve probably never heard of Teccpo, but on Amazon, it’s a highly rated brand. Because sometimes you don’t need the best of the best, but rather something that’ll get the job done on a budget, the 45-piece set is an unbeatable value considering the price.

Essential Oil Diffuser Set Image : Sheilah Villari

You’ve probably heard of the benefits of aromatherapy or oil therapy. It’s an easy and holistic way to ease the body, mind, and soul. Today you can get in touch with your spirit and relax with this essential oil diffuser set for 74% off.

Pur Daily Care’s oil diffuser packs a punch for its size and will give you hours of glorious unwinding vibes and smells. There are also seven different lights calming lights to rotate through with optional timer settings. It’s got automatic shut-off, so no worries about accidentally leaving it on. There are four timer settings as well. Despite this diffuser’s power and range, it’s pretty compact, which makes it easy to move if you want to relocate it to another room for ultimate tranquility. You also get ten different essential oils to help you drift away. They are lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree oil, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg clove, and spearmint.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Ecovacs Deebot T8 ECOVACST8 Image : Andrew Hayward

If you need a bit of help around the home right now, a robot vacuum can cut down on dust and grime while saving you the hassle of regular sweeping and mopping. This Ecovacs Deebot T8 model is well equipped on both fronts, sucking up dust and cleaning the floor behind it while avoiding objects, mapping your space, and running for up to 180 minutes on a full charge.



Right now, you can save $100 off the list price at Amazon by clipping the coupon on the page and using promo code ECOVACST8 at checkout. It has a stellar 4.4-star rating from Amazon customers, who praise its efficient cleaning and long battery life.

Drink more water is easy advice to give, not so easy to follow. But hell, when you can mix it with CBD for maximum chillaximum, you’ve got more of an incentive stay hydrated. The only problem is, mixing CBD oil into your drinks is often more trouble than it’s worth—take it from me, a guy who used to make CBD tea by dissolving the oil into melted butter, stirring it along the way, and then pouring that new solution into a hot cup o’ H20 with a steeped tea bag inside. Caliper CBD, on the other hand, cuts out that middle step, is completely tasteless, and blends in perfectly to any drink. And if you want a little flavor, Caliper Swiftsticks come in Cool Mint, Lemon Lime, and Mixed Berry variants to pack the ultimate cannabis-infused punch.

Take it from me, someone who’s tried it out and loves the concept but was initially skeptical of the execution—could CBD powder be as effective as oils or edibles? Although it has been vetted by scientists, I remained unconvinced until I was sent a pack myself. After mixing it into water, tea, and even La Croix, I can vouch for Caliper CBD. It serves its function, helping you relax and relieving chronic pain, with a pre-measured 20mg of cannabidiol in every pack. And for a limited time, Caliper is $10 off for Kinja Deals readers (with free shipping) using the promo code KINJA10. If you’re a frequent CBD user, my guess is you won’t regret it. But in case you do, Caliper offers full refunds for anyone unsatisfied with the product. Try it out while it’s on sale.

Clinique Dewy For Days Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Have the harsh cold months left your complexion in need of recovery? Clinique’s Dewy For Days Set is just what you need. Let this three-piece pack give your skin the moisture boost you need and get it ready for sunny spring. Take $42 off right now and turn back the clock on a dry, dull face.

Branded the Moisture Surge collection, it’s one of Clinique’s best-selling bundles. Each item in this set will vibe with all skin types, so no worries if you tend to be on the oilier side. These products were made for your dry spots and won’t upset the balance. The Hydrating Lotion is lightweight and has a watery consistency, so you don’t need a lot and glides easily. This also means the bottle will last awhile. The Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate is more like a gel and soothes features that have dealt with snow, freezing wind, and drying indoor heat. The antioxidant formula will reverse a lot of chilly damage in mere days by pumping hydration back into your pores. Last, the 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator will get your glow back. Concoquited from hyaluronic acid and aloe water, this floods your face with everything you need to brighten and thrive for the rest of the bitter months.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

20% Off Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil SLEEP Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 20% off their Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil with the code SLEEP. It’s in celebration of sleep awareness week, so I’d definitely hop on that as I’m the queen of naps and self-care. The site claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA-certified whole plant organic. It’s only $52 with the 20% discount, which is $13 off the original list price.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

Falcon Loungefly Backpack Image : Sheilah Villari

Sam Wilson has arrived, well will arrive on Disney+ next week. If you’re like me and this was the Marvel show you’ve been waiting I know you’re excited. What better way to honor our new Captain than with a cute accessory. This adorable Falcon Loungefly Backpack is the perfect way to show your adoration for the high-flying Avenger.

Loungefly makes beautiful, intricate, and sturdy gear. Their backpacks are collector’s items, and it’s easy to see why. Their backpacks are meticulously crafted with incredible detail. This adorable Falcon bag is no different. Sam is no longer just a sidekick to Steve, and he’s stepping into his own, you can too. This stylish faux leather mini bag comes complete with swivel wings primed to take on anything. Made to mimic Falcon’s classic red, grey, and black uniform, this bag says you’re ready for Zemo with or without a grumpy unfrozen soldier by your side. The straps are easy to adjust, so this will be snug for all your adventures. Sadly no Redwing is included.

This will ship for free.

50-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask; it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 50 of the KN95 masks from MorningSave right now for just $24.

These are industry-standard, which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something, but if you wear it correctly, it still drastically reduces the likelihood of doing so. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments (not that you’re performing surgery with these), but they will protect you and others in everyday environments against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So, thank you for doing your part!



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJAMAGI Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 adjustable speeds to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $60 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINJAMAGI at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 2,100+ reviews, too, so customers love the relief it brings.

Up to 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.

I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

Free shipping on orders over $100.

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Image : Andrew Hayward

If working from home is doing a number on your back—or seating pain is a sadly recurring feature, no matter where you are—then here’s a potential solution that can provide some relief.



ComfiLife’s gel-enhanced seat cushion has been dubbed the “Cadillac of coccyx cushions” by one Amazon reviewer, but it has received glowing endorsements from many more buyers: it has a 4.4-star rating from 46,000+ reviews.

This ergonomically-designed seat cushion is designed to reduce pressure on your tailbone while supporting recovery from various back conditions, plus it’s easily portable and has a non-slip rubber base. Snag the gray version at Amazon right now for 35% off the list price.

FF Dot: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy Image : Giovanni Colantonio

We see a lot of video game art books, but they’re usually reserved for beautiful modern games. These tend to be full of elaborate concept art or breathtaking landscapes. This Final Fantasy art book is much different. FF Dot: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy captures the sprite work from the old games, treating old-school sprites with the respect they deserve. For fans of retro gaming, it’s a 280 page treasure trove that celebrates limitation. You can grab a copy for just $14, so put this on your coffee table next to your Art of Last of Us Part II book and see which one your guests open first. I know which one I’d pick up.

The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

The Last of Us Part II may have been a divisive game in 2020, but it’s hard to deny that it’s a technical marvel. The environments are richly detailed and the game features some of the most impressive interior spaces to grace gaming. If you want to revisit the world of Last of Us 2 without the trauma, you can currently grab the game’s official art book for $45. It’s the deluxe edition as well, which includes the 200-page book, a slipcase, and a lovely lithograph. Perhaps the best way to experience the game is through its art book, filled with lovely images of scenic Wyoming.

Aukey Smart Watch Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had the pleasure of trying this out the last few days and can say it is, in fact, a great alternative to an Apple watch in many ways. If you don’t need many bells and whistles, the Aukey Smart Watch is a worthy entry into the category. It is currently 30% off and ready to make life a little easier.

The most significant feature I was impressed by is the battery. The company claims a twenty-day battery life. But even at that, I’m finding I only need to charge this once a week. Obviously, the less you have it sending alerts and doing extra work for you, the longer it’ll last. The display is vibrant, easy to read, and even looks a bit like that trendy watch all my friends have. It synched up with my phone seamlessly, and it was a breeze to get my texts sent too. This watch is compatible with Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, WeChat, etc., so you can receive a variety of chat messages. Using this on runs and even just for errands was excellent to track steps, distance, and calories burnt. And if you are a super active person, there are twelve total modes for monitoring running, cycling, mountain climbing, to name a few. As with most of these, you can also look after your sleep patterns and real-time heart rate. And don’t worry about sweat ruining your pristine watch; it’s waterproof. Now the only very tiny grip is that everything reads in the metric system, so there’s a bit of a learning curve. I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far at how much this watch can do. It’s not elite, but it certainly deserves consideration if you’re looking for a low-budget option.

It took Samsung a long time to shed its reputation for essentially copying Apple’s iPhones, but in recent years, the tech giant has become known more for boundary-pushing innovation. That said, when the original Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone—which opens up to reveal a large, tablet-sized screen within—was first launched, it was widely ridiculed. And when it was delayed after review units broke, well, that didn’t help.

Luckily, Samsung gave it another go, and last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has seen much better reviews than the original. The outer screen is much larger and more useful now, the whole thing feels more durable, and there’s no weird super-sized notch on the inner screen. It’s a true powerhouse of a smartphone at a truly wallet-decimating price of $2,000. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote in his review:

“For anyone who has dreamed about tech that allows phones to do more, the Z Fold 2 is a pioneer of the post-phone era. The Z Fold 2 offers an experience unlike anything else on the market, so while that price might not make any logical sense, somehow it’s still not completely outlandish.”

If you’ve been waiting for a deal to ease that eye-popping price, Amazon has one: it’s currently $200 off in Mystic Bronze or $350 off in Mystic Black. That’s still $1,800 for a smartphone, which puts it well outside the reasonable range for most buyers, but if you can’t fight the FOMO… hey, 10% off is something. You’ll also get $100 off a pair of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro in black if you buy ‘em at the same time as the phone Mystic Bronze version .

Google Pixel 4a 5G (Unlocked) Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

If you’re looking for an affordable phone that is ready to take advantage of 5G speeds, there’s no smarter option right now than the Google Pixel 4a 5G. This unlocked Android 11 handset is smooth and responsive and works with all of the US carriers, has an excellent dual-camera setup on the back, a crisp 6.2” AMOLED screen, and a long-lasting battery.



It’s already a great deal at the list price of $499, but Amazon is currently slashing $50 off the list price. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called the Pixel 4a 5G “hands down the best $500 phone” in his review last fall, and I can echo that sentiment from my own experience with the handset and other recent phones. It’s a super sensible 5G pick, especially at $449.

1 Year of VPN Service Image : ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the best-reviewed virtual private network (VPN) services around, called out as the top service by publications such as CNET, TechRadar, and Tom’s Guide. Whether you want a VPN for anonymizing your internet connection to evade potential snoopers, or want the ability to get around regional restrictions imposed by websites and content services, ExpressVPN is one of your best options.

Right now, you can snag a full year of ExpressVPN service for $100, which is 35% off the usual month-to-month price. ExpressVPN has more than 3,000 servers around the world to route your connection through, including servers in 160 locations across 94 different countries. You can use up to five simultaneous devices via ExpressVPN, too, and they keep no activity or connection logs. There’s a 30-day money back guarantee, too, in case it doesn’t meet your needs.