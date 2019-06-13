Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers out there, and with few exceptions, they all...look like speakers. If you want a gadget that will complement your decor and look great on a shelf, the Owlee Scroll stands apart with its unique, leather-wrapped design.



It has a terrific review average on Amazon, where it normally sells for $100, but if you click through this link and add it to your cart, you’ll get it for $60 at checkout.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There’s no such thing as having too much flash storage, and you can stock up on a bunch of different types from today’s PNY Gold Box.



I imagine the most popular deals here will be the microSD cards. If you need a lot of space for Switch games or 4K action cam footage, 512GB is as big as they come these days. You can even upgrade to U3 speeds for 4K/60 capture for $9 more.

If you own an actual, standalone camera (remember those?) five different sizes of SD cards are included in the deal, ranging from 128GB to a whopping 512GB.



There’ are two SSDs here, one is a 480GB model for $50 but if you don’t need a ton of space, $17 is a great price for 240GB.

No flash storage Gold Box would be complete without a few flash drives of varying sizes and speeds. My advice though? Skip the USB 2.0 models.

For all of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon. Just remember that these prices are only available today, and the best stuff will sell out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Until very recently, USB-C Power Delivery battery packs were exclusively large. Like 20,000mAh or more, and a few pounds to boot. But if you don’t need that much power for a few hours on a plane, this pack from Xcentz is a svelte 5,000mAh, and only $11 today with promo code XCENTZ174.



To be clear, its USB-C PD port only outputs 18W, not the 30W or even 45W we’ve seen on larger packs. But I used a (10,000mAh) sample they sent with my Nintendo Switch on a flight recently, and it was fast enough to increase the charge level on my Nintendo Switch while playing Breath of the Wild, albeit not very quickly. It’ll also charge an iPhone at the maximum possible speed if you pair it with a USB-C to Lightning cable like this one.

If you want to give the gift of a Tile Bluetooth gadget finder for your forgetful dad this Father’s Day, you should buy this four-pack with a user-replaceable batteries. Today’s $50 deal on a four-pack of the new Tile Mate is $10 less than usual, and yes, you can even replace the batteries yourself now.



The individual Tile is also a pretty solid deal today at $19, though that’s not quite as historically low as the 4-pack, which hasn’t been this cheap since last October.

Anker Nebula Capsule II | $520 | Amazon | Promo code KJEXCLM2

Anker’s Nebula Capsule II addressed just about every shortcoming from the original soda can-sized Capsule projector, and now you can save $60 on it for the first time (if you don’t count the Kickstarter preorder discounts) with our exclusive promo code KJEXCLM2.

Featuring a 720p sensor, double the brightness of its predecessor, Android TV built in, a great sounding speaker, and enough battery life to get through an entire movie, it’s basically a portable movie theater that you can take with you anywhere.

In my use, I found it to be a great portable TV that I could set up in rooms where I didn’t have (and didn’t want to have) an actual TV. Cleaning the bathroom? Set up the Capsule and binge The Office. Working on dinner? Project the NBA playoffs onto my backsplash. It’s definitely a big investment, but I think you’ll get more use out of it than the occasional, novelty outdoor film screening.

Photo: Casey DeViese (( ( (Unsplash)

Butcher Box’s most mouth-watering annual offer is finally back: Free bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Bonus bacon. Forever.



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up now for a limited time, you’ll get a FREE pack of uncured bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Think of all you could do with an extra pack of bacon every month.

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

You do not need to drink protein shakes to want this Harry Potter BlenderBottle. Honestly, you can just use it as an excuse to finally hit your daily quota for water intake. Right now, you can get the Deathly Hallows symbol BlenderBottle Harry Potter Pro Series 28-Ounce Shaker. A few other HP BlenderBottles are also on sale, though not every house is represented. You can also get Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw bottles for $13.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Do you open your refrigerator looking for a snack, only to find utter chaos inside? Take control of that situation with this six-piece set of stackable fridge and freezer storage bins, now just $24—its lowest price ever. There’s a bin specifically for keeping your eggs safe, while another provides easy access to drinks. The other trays can be put to use in myriad ways, like separating your fruits from your meats, organizing your salad dressing collection, and so on. But one thing’s for sure: Your new type-A fridge will keep you feeling cool as a cucumber come snack time.



Photo: Amazon

It looks like something you might buy from the gift shop at a modern art museum, but Amco’s Rub-A-Way bar (now just $6) actually serves a real purpose beyond looking like a soap statue.

After you handle pungent things in the kitchen like garlic or fish, you just rub this thing around in your hands like a bar of soap. According to Amco, “the molecules in the steel bind with the sulfur molecules on your hands, thus transferring the molecules, along with the smell, to the metal and off from your hands,” which all sounds a bit hand-wavey, but it carries a 4.3 star review average from over 1,600 customers, and multiple friends have also recommended it to me personally.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

It’s a stressful time for a lot of us, but you can practice a little self care at home with these discounted massaging products from Zyllion, on sale today only.



Options range from massaging pillows, to foam rollers, to foot massagers, and more, all marked down to great low prices. It’s a whole lot cheaper than paying for a masseuse, and it’s a lot less embarrassing than using the massage chairs at your mall’s Brookstone. A few of our favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full selection.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The secret to the fastest, most evenly-cooking toaster ovens out there might surprise you. It’s steam!



Steam ovens have long been a secret weapon of bakeries and restaurants, but consumer models are finally starting to go mainstream, and today’s deal is the most affordable we’ve seen yet. Cuisinart’s Steam & Convection Oven is big enough to accommodate a 12" pizza, a 4.5 pound chicken, or four large slices of bread, and its water reservoir can push up to two hours of continuous steam for faster, more even cooking when combined with the unit’s broilers and convection fans.

$186 is the best price ever on this oven, and the best price we’ve ever seen on any countertop steam oven.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Some people can’t live without their coffee, but for me, it’s fizzy water and diet cola, which is why my SodaStream is one of my most cherished possessions.



Today only, you can get a SodaStream Jet from Amazon for just $59, complete with a free full-sized CO2 canister, and a carbonating bottle to get you started. I’ve owned one of these for years, and it’s paid for itself many times over.



Photo: Amazon

This isn’t the only silicone food bag out there, but Stasher is unique in that it doesn’t use any plastic at all. Basically every other silicone bag requires you to slide a plastic bar across the top of the bag to seal it, but Stasher is entirely self sealing, with no extra pieces.



You can use it to carry sandwiches to work, to store leftovers, or my personal favorite: for sous-vide. $10 is an all-time low, and while that’s a lot of money to spend on a sandwich bag, just remember that it’s a sandwich bag that’ll last essentially forever.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag would normally cost you $85, but today you can grab it for just $52 in “Raven Crosshatch,” or just $45 in standard black.



It’s perfect for the weekend, touting a separate shoe compartment, top handles, and removable padded shoulder strap, plus a waterproof two-way zipper. It also doubles as a great gym bag, which is one thing your roller bag will never do for you.

Photo: Indochino

Buying a suit off the rack is almost always a disappointing experience. It never fits quite right, the selection is limited, and it always feels like you’re spending way too much for a garment that you don’t really love.



Indochino addresses all of these shortcomings with custom tailored suits (and more!) that are cut to fit your specific body, and that allow you to tweak all of the little details and accoutrements to your liking. So today, head over there and design totally unique suit that’s built just for you for just $299 with promo code KINJA19.

That code will work on any of the suits on this page, and includes all of your customizations and shipping. If you get it and it doesn’t fit quite right, you can even go into an Indochino store to get it adjusted or remade for free, or even get reimbursed after taking it to another local tailor if you don’t have an Indochino store near you.

Just about the only thing it doesn’t include is a shirt to wear underneath, and they’ve got you covered there too with a $59 shirt of your choice with promo code KINJA19. And just because it’s “just a shirt” doesn’t mean you don’t get a ton of customizations here too. You can configure it with six different collars, multiple lengths (say, if you want to wear it untucked), short sleeved or long sleeved, and more.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is certainly something to celebrate, and Express is using the incoming warmer temperatures as an excuse to take and extra 30% off their entire clearance section, for a total of up to 60% off. But like all nice weather, this sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want — everything from dresses, shirts, suits, pants, jeans, and accessories —now.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Extra 40% Off Sale Styles, Plus 20% Off | Clarks | Promo code SUMMER

At the intersection of “cute” and “comfortable,” you will find Clarks. And right now, the footwear brand is kicking off a new season with an extra 40% off select sale items, plus an additional 20% off, with promo code SUMMER. Treat your feet to new sandals, loafers, slip-ons, and more from this shoo-in of a deal before it’s out for the summer.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Surprise! Kate Spade is taking up to 75% off a selection of purses via their Surprise Sale. Over 300 styles are up for grabs, from classic totes to jazzed-up crossbody bags and a variety wallets, not to mention a solid selection of jewelry and apparel. Plus, you can snag 10% off your purchase of $150 or more with promo code EXTRAEXTRA. Just know you will have to enter your email address in order to shop (sorry). Be sure to bag this deal soon; the savings will only last for a few more days.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you own a Nintendo Switch, Hollow Knight is just as essential as Breath of the Wild or Mario Odyssey, and at only $7.50 today, it’s a lot cheaper. And by redeeming a digital code from Amazon, you’ll receive credit for Gold coins as if you paid the full $15 price. If you bought from the eShop, you’d only be credited for the discounted price.

Seriously; the atmosphere, the map design, the controls, and particularly the music are absolutely top notch here. If you like Metroidvanias, this is a master’s thesis in the genre.

Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 5,000mAh Battery Pack | $11 | Amazon | Promo code XCENTZ174

Owlee Scroll Bluetooth Speaker | $60 | Amazon | Discount shown at checkout

Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Battery Electric Toothbrush with Automatic Timer | $17 | Amazon | After $3 Off Digital Coupon

Graphic: Tercius Bufete



Save big on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, Super Mario Odyssey and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI digital codes. These are about $10-$20 off their regular price and an excellent deal if you’re going the digital route.



Graphic: Walmart

Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally out next March (along with, uh, just about every other video game?), and Walmart’s currently offering a $10 discount when you preorder the Deluxe Edition.



That includes the game, a steelcase, an art book, a sound track, and some exclusive DLC. With the discount, your price only comes out to $10 more than the standard edition, so if you were going to pick up the game anyway, this is worth considering. Kotaku got a hands on with the game (and details about its new combat system) at E3 this week if you’re on the fence.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re getting bored of trading wheat and sheep back and forth, Game of Thrones Catan is a completely new take on the classic party game:



The Brothers of the Night’s Watch recognize you as a natural leader as you struggle for promotion within their ranks. You hope to gain recognition by improving infrastructure in the area south of the Wall known as the Gift. Drawing sustenance from this unforgiving landscape offers enough challenges, but you must also man and defend the Wall against the onslaught of Wildlings fighting their way into Westeros to escape the horrors that awaken in the North. Build, defend, and rise above your brothers to become the new Lord Commander. But be wary—the north holds many dangers, and winter is coming.

In case it wasn’t clear, the board has an actual, physical wall. How cool is that? $41 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so get this deal before its watch comes to an end.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy on Kindle is not the answer to life, but it is the answer to “what’s the best three dollars you’ll spend today?” Just don’t forget your towel.



Seconds before Earth is demolished to make way for a galactic freeway, Arthur Dent is plucked off the planet by his friend Ford Prefect, a researcher for the revised edition of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy who, for the last fifteen years, has been posing as an out-of-work actor. Together, this dynamic pair began a journey through space aided by a galaxyful of fellow travelers: Zaphod Beeblebrox—the two-headed, three-armed ex-hippie and totally out-to-lunch president of the galaxy; Trillian (formerly Tricia McMillan), Zaphod’s girlfriend, whom Arthur tried to pick up at a cocktail party once upon a time zone; Marvin, a paranoid, brilliant, and chronically depressed robot; and Veet Voojagig, a former graduate student obsessed with the disappearance of all the ballpoint pens he’s bought over the years.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you have a summer vacation planned where you’ll be having fun in the sun? If you don’t want to risk losing your expensive engagement or wedding ring in the sand, you can get yourself a silicone wedding band. Your finger won’t feel naked if you snag 25% off Enso Rings on Amazon right now, just clip the coupon. You can choose from an assortment of men’s and women’s styles and colors, like white, pink sand, obsidian black,