Thursday's Best Deals: PlayStation Plus, Honeywell Fan, Nintendo Labo Toy-Con Kits, 6V/12V Car Battery Charger, Mr. Robot Blu-Ray, and More

A PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription, a Honeywell fan, Nintendo Labo Toy-Con kits, a 6V/12V car battery charger from Gooloo, and a Mr. Robot Blu-Ray collection kick off Thursday’s best deals.

McAfee Anti-Virus Software Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

With a Slick Rotating Design, the Revov Tray Box Keeps Your Everyday... Read on The Inventory

Are you tired of your slow-ass computer becoming slower and slower after another computer virus? Well, you should check out McAfee’s Anti-Virus software. For $10, you can get a year’s subscription to secure your online browsing for Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 9, and 10. Grab it before it’s gone.



HP 4-Port USB-C Hub Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

You won’t want to miss MorningSave’s featured deal, where you can get an HP USB-C hub for just $17. You’ll achieve 5-gigabit speeds over four different USB-A 3.0 ports, giving you fast data transfers and power for countless devices. We doubt these will last long, so snap one up at your earliest convenience.



RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank KJRPB010

You never know when you’ll need a power bank. Whether the lights go out or you’re going on a remote hiking trip that’ll absolutely come with some Animal Crossing breaks along the way, the RAVPower 16750mAh packs enough umph to last you to your destination. Better yet, it costs just $16 with our exclusive promo code KJRPB010.



Plug it in at checkout and watch your savings soar. RAVPower claims its 2A ports reduce charging times by half and that its 16750 portable charger is 20% smaller than an iPhone 8. It also comes in white, but sadly this deal only extends to the plain black model.

This article was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/1/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/4/2020.

Save 25% on Gosund and Nitebird Smart Home Products Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

For today’s Gold Box at Amazon, you’ll find discounted smart home products from Gosund and Nitebird, including smart plugs (4-pack for $22), dimmers and switches (four for $57), and LED light strips ($16) long enough to fit TVs up to 60 inches, all up to 25% off. The plugs and switches don’t require a hub to use, and everything here supports both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands for hands-free control.



TP-Link Archer AX10 Wi-Fi 6 Router Graphic : Gabe Carey

Everyone knows that one person on the Zoom conference call whose internet SUCKS SO BAD you can’t hear anything they’re saying. In some cases, you can chalk this up to shoddy ISP coverage or outages. However, most of the time a router upgrade will do the trick. Now on sale for 13% less, the TP-Link AX1500 supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, boasting speeds up to 1.5Gbps. Chances are your internet isn’t fast enough to reach this ceiling and won’t be for a while.



For a lot of households, though, congestion is more of a problem than speed. With too many devices connected at the same time, an older router would be throttled by the heavy concentration of streaming, gaming, and web browsing. In contrast, the TP-Link AX1500 is prepared for just about anything. Because it’s got OFDMA and MU-MIMO, it works to intelligently move resources to the devices that need them most while lessening the strain from lighter tasks. In other words, this router is more functional than the US government.

TeamGroup 512GB microSD card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Getting your hands on a Switch is tough right now, but if you’ve managed to grab one, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got enough storage to keep the games going. The more storage you buy upfront, the less you’ll have to worry about it later, so maybe skip the 64GB card and grab something that can hold a bit more. This 512GB microSD card from TeamGroup is down to $65 on Newegg for Father’s Day, and it should be enough to store all your games and saves without stress.



Father’s Day is around the corner, and if your dad is anything like mine, what he REALLY wants is shiny new tech to bedeck the living room with. The Vizio M-Series, a TV I proudly own and game on, is an affordable place to start. For $399 at Newegg, you can get the 55" version refurbished for $399. Considering this set regularly goes for over $500 or is completely out of stock everywhere else, this my friends is a steal.



For the uninitiated, the Vizio M-Series puts picture quality first. Equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10, it leverages quantum dot technology to make colors pop while deep blacks reach impressive heights. Although its smart features leave something to be desired, it does have AirPlay so you can “cast” content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Otherwise, I recommend pairing this TV with a Roku Ultra, Streaming Stick+, or even an Apple TV for stans of Tim Apple.

JBL Bluetooth Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for some sweet, sweet silence to block out everything right now you should try a pair of JBL Bluetooth headphones. They’re $80, which is 20% off ( with the original list price at $100), and have noise-canceling capability. The headphones also have about 16 hours of listening time, so you can go on and on all-day jamming to your favorite tunes. Grab these before they’re gone!



Save 70% on 3 Years Image : NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most widely-acclaimed VPN services out there and has been downloaded en masse by our readers during past deals. The service lets you connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, with no logs kept of your actions.



Right now, the best deal is to spring for three years of service and save 70% off of the regular monthly price. You’ll have to spend $126 to do so, but at least then you won’t have to think about it again until 2023!

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/17/2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 5/7/2020.

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds Image : Jabra

Nobody likes feeling your headphone cables flail around as you’re on your morning jog or just out and about. True Wireless headphones help alleviate that and give you a sleek way to blast your favorite playlist or catch up on a couple podcasts, but they get expensive pretty quickly. Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds can run up to 15 hours on a single charge, with the use of its charging case, and can connect to Siri, Alexa, or Google Now for quick voice controls. Typically, they run about $170, but for today and tomorrow, you can get a refurbished pair for $50 on Newegg. There’s a newer model, the 75t, which does offer some nice upgrades, but for the discount, you’re still getting some seriously good earbuds, so don’t fret too much.

If you haven’t already, anyone who has recently taken on running as a hobby will soon realize music is everything, and your headphones are the vessel that brings music to your ears. Designed for sports and exercise including but not limited to running, JBL’s Under Armour headphones and true wireless earbuds are on sale for up to 30% off on Amazon. The two on-ear models come in black/red or just plain black for $160 while the buds are $150.



While I haven’t used the JBL Under Armour Train myself, I have taken the Under Armour FLASH in-ear headphones for a spin. These Bluetooth wireless earbuds leverage UA waterproof technology to keep sweat and rain from getting in the way of your workout. The rubberized flex fit tips, meanwhile, prevent them from falling out of your ears, and the 25-hour battery life (using the aluminum charging case found in the box) is impressive. I only wish the sound quality was any competition for my superior Bose SoundSport Free.

The more time we spend at home, getting work done on our laptops, the more space we’ll take up on our drives. Sure, there’s cloud storage, but it can get costly and you’re handing off all your data to another party. Having everything on a local drive makes sure you keep control over your files, and that they’re within reach whenever you need them. Right now on Amazon, Samsung has a bunch of SSDs on sale for up to $80 off, so if you’re in need of some storage ASAP, or just like to plan ahead, these drives are worth a peek. This 1TB drive, usually $250, is down to $170 right now, and this 500GB drive is down to just $90.



Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but today at Amazon, you can add a whole year to your account for just $42. You can also grab 12 months of PlayStation Now for the same price.



PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like free games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play. It doesn’t look like these shut-ins will go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on filling your newfound time with a spot of gaming, PS+ is an absolute necessity.



As for PlayStation Now, you get unlimited streaming access to over 800 new and classic games dating back to the original PlayStation, and around 300 of those (from PS4 and PS2 only, for some strange reason) can be downloaded directly.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/08/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 6/3/2020.

25% Off Batwing Ita Bag Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I love an ita bag because it’s a safe way to display your pin collection without the fear of losing any of them. This dreamy goth girl ita bag can be just that. I’ve seen ita backpacks before but this one is really unique with its little batwings and devil tail. Yes, it’s a very specific look but it’s also 25% off and extremely cute.



It can be converted into a backpack or kept as a crossbody bag. It is a good medium size as well, plenty of room on the inside. It’s made from high-quality durable polyurethane leather. And most customers mentioned using it exclusively for their pin, saying they were able to get up to twenty or so stuck on there. This bag is super sharp and perfect for any gothic lolita aesthetic you might be going for. But honestly is just devilishly adorable.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

If you haven’t already checked out Nintendo Labo on your Nintendo Switch, we don’t blame you. It’s tons of fun and changes the way you play your Nintendo Switch, but ultimately, you’re paying $40 for slabs of cardboard (and, to be fair, the quirky games they’re designed for). That’s not true at Amazon today, though, which has several Labo Toy-Con kits on sale for $20, including the starter kit with blaster, the robot kit, a vehicle kit with controls perfect for land, sea, and air, and a variety kit that can be used as a fishing pole, a piano, steering bars for a motorbike, and more.



For the unaware, Nintendo Labo Kits feature two-pronged fun. First, you assemble the cardboard controls into whichever mode you fancy, and then you stick your Switch hardware inside and play simple, yet deceivingly fun games with a control scheme more involved than your typical frantic button-pressing.

Nintendo Labo: The Kotaku Review The first question you might have about Labo is: what’s so special about a box of cardboard and… Read more

Keza MacDonald sums it up perfectly in her Kotaku review:

Kids and adults get different things out of Labo, depending not just on age but personality. The more complex models might lose the attention of younger children, but older ones (and parents) will be driven to find out how they work. It is very much a family activity, because whether each person is most interested in playing games, making the models, coming up with new inventions or customizations, or delving into programming principles, everyone has something to offer.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/26/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/4/2020

If you can’t wait to guzzle beer and chuck a mean axe at thine foes, pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which Amazon is making a bit cheaper to do with a temporary $10 discount on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



Unfortunately, it’s unclear whether standard pre-orders come with the Way of the Berserker mission Ubisoft originally advertised as Amazon no longer highlights that benefit. You do, however, get Amazon’s pre-purchase price guarantee, so if the price drops more between now and release date (it probably won’t), your final total is automatically adjusted.

Don’t forget that Amazon doesn’t charge until it ships, so don’t hesitate to secure your copy!

Up to 50% off Pop Vinyls Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

It is my contention that Funko Pops are tacky. I also have at least three of them displayed in the shelving unit next to my bed. We contain multitudes. Right now you can do the same—at a steep discount in Amazon’s Gold Box sale. Want to show off your love of Star Wars? One 7" tall Luke Skywalker riding a Taun Taun is marked down 25%. Reveal your T W I S T E D side to friends and family with $9 off the 10" Joker vinyl. Remember Game of Thrones? Daenerys is $19, a 38% reduction in price.



Peruse the wider catalog of discounted Funko Pops over on the Amazon sale page. Whether you like it or not, I’m certain you’ll find a character that pulls at your heartstrings. How could Baby Yoda not? He’s a freakin’ Muppet Baby. You’ll never unsee this horrific Goose from Captain Marvel replica. For better or for worse, there’s plenty more where those came from.

McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 Action Figure Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Wake the fuck up, samurai. Todd McFarlane’s Keanu Reeves (AKA Johnny Silverhhand) figurine is here and it’s already 20% off on Amazon. Pick it up while supplies last, and don’t forget to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077, now discounted to $45 on CDKeys. Revealed at E3 2019, Reeves is making his motion-captured video game debut in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi RPG from The Witcher series developer CD Projekt.



Loosely based on the character of the same name in the tabletop role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020, the Johnny Silverhand character Reeves will be playing belongs to the Rockerboy class, described in the game’s canon as “the street poets, social consciences and rebels of the 2000s.” If this sounds dumb to you, that’s because it is, and you should be excited for that reason. Cyberpunk 2077 will release later this year on September 17.

Honeywell Fan Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Hey, it’s starting to get hot outside. Maybe you should cool off with a fan? This Honeywell personal fan is only $15, and let me tell you—it has gotten me through hot nights in bed, and hotter days, especially during my college days. It has three speeds and can be easily cleaned or transported to room to room when needed. Don’t suffer—cool the hell off.



Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I love hard-boiled eggs but I’m also very lazy when it comes to cooking them. But mostly I never get it right. I usually end up overcooking them. This Rapid Egg Cooker from Dash vows to give you the perfect eggs every time you make them and it’s 20% off.



This cooker holds up to twelve eggs at a time. In addition to hard-boiled eggs, it makes soft boiled, poached, scrambled, and even comes with trays for mini omelets. This little cooker is pretty versatile since you can also steam veggies, dumplings, seafood, and can even warm tortillas. Easy to use and easy to clean. Just pour the water and set the timer. The teal color is the only one on sale but I think it gives it a cute retro vibe.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

24-Pack LED Light Bulbs EASY1999 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

As it stands, there are about eight light fixtures in my home that just checked out on life. If you’re in the same boat, take this opportunity to fix it with a pack of 24 warm-toned LED light bulbs, down to $20 at Amazon when you use promo code EASY1999. They’re equivalent to 60W bulbs and shine as bright as 750 lumens.



Thermapen Mk4 Meat Thermometer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Even the best chefs have to be mindful of internal food temperature, and come BBQ time, yours had better be reliable. You could buy a cheap $10 meat thermometer from the grocery store, but those mass-produced models can be unreliable, and they seem to die far quicker than any kitchen appliance you own by design.



Oooorrrrr... buy the Thermapen Mk4, which is 15% off in any color you want. You’ll get readings in as little as three seconds, and temperature accuracy has been lab-tested for up to .4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Thermapen Mk4 is a no-nonsense affair. It looks basic (there isn’t a single button) but the added cost comes from the thorough testing and high-quality engineering work. Reliability and longevity are key, so its 3,000-hour battery life (from a single AAA cell!) and IPX7 water resistance keep it upright with little need for fiddling. Plus there’s a rotating display function that keeps the info upright no matter which way you hold it, so it’s not all boring.



This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/10/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/4/2020.

Dead vehicular battery situations may not be terribly frequent in your life, but for $22, you’d be doing yourself a disservice not picking up a battery charger just in case. That’s what you’ll pay for a GOOLOO 6V/12V unit that features smart trickle charging tech, built-in clamps, and an LCD screen, but only with promo code QW9LXSA8 and a quick clip of the coupon at Amazon.



Advertisement

This article was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/4/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/4/2020.

Bongo Buddy Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Bongo Bags come in all shapes, sizes, and shades to make storage more fun and colorful. This frog one is currently 36% off. It’s made from durable nylon, is easy to store, and sits thirty-four inches high.



Reading up on this company my initial theory is correct. These were designed to make clean up fun for kids. They pick up their dirty clothes and feed them to whichever hamper animal they have. But there’s no part of me that doesn’t think parents will just say this horrific frog will eat them if they don’t satiate it with clothing. To me, this is nightmare fuel, but you do you fam. At least the house is spotless.

Life Ergonomic Handheld Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Given our coverage, we swear this mini handheld massager is totally innocent. It’s 80% off the original price and packs quite a punch for such a little stress reliever. Again this totally just a massager for just $12.



What’s cool about this little egg is that it heats up to mock what a hot stone massage would be like, and if spas are still closed where you live this is a nice alternative that won’t break the bank. It comes with a single-point massage lid to help target problem areas. And the interchangeable head plates allow for a multi-point massage for larger tense spots. Its small size means it’s easy to transport if you want to travel with it. Batteries are included. And again this is totally just a massager.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Therapedic Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Quality sleep is important to good health, and more often than not, your pillow is sabotaging that endeavor. Fix it today with this 2-pack of Therapedic memory foam pillows at MorningSave. For $39, you’ll get two breathable pillows that will bend to the contour of your head and spinal cord to keep your bones and muscle meat feeling good in the morning.



GOOLOO 2000A SuperSafe Jump Starter ONBEVWP3 + Clip coupon

Advertisement

Oh no! You’re driving on the side of the road, when all of a sudden, your car stalls. That Triple-A button you installed eight years ago no longer works, and ain’t nobody got time to sit on hold or wait for a random act of kindness. Instead, just pop the trunk and grab your own personal jump starter. GOOLOO’s 2000A model works with any engine up to 10L (7L for diesel), complete with safety jumper clamps and a USB port to charge your smartphone—and it’s yours for $60 today, a $40 discount, which is even lower than previous lightning deals had it! Just use promo code ONBEVWP3 at Amazon.



This article was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/6/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/3/2020.

Hamilton Beach Electric Grill Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you have a hell of a craving for a juicy, grilled burger, but don’t have room for an actual, full-sized grill in your 750sqft apartment, I may have a solution for you. The Hamilton Beach Electric Grill. It’s only $55, and can grill meats, cook bacon, and even make paninis if you so choose. It has a double griddle for breakfast, and has two removable non-stick cooking plates which make for easy AF cleaning. I’m hungry just talking about this. Grab it before it’s gone!



Hamilton Beach Blender Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for juuuuust enough smoothie for you and maybe your homegirl, you should check out this Hamilton Beach personal blender. It’s $17, and made to blend your favorite fruits, veggies, and protein powder so you can get to your workout in a timely manner. Even though it’s 14oz, it’s mighty with stainless steel blades to chop up ice and other thick foods. I would grab this bad boy before it’s gone!



50% off Malouf Dough Pillows PILLOW50 Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

As someone who recently upgraded their bed pillows, let me tell you, it’s a gamechanger. While I didn’t splurge on the Malouf Zoned Dough pillows, I’m now wishing I did. That’s because they’re 50% off at Huckberry with the promo code PILLOW50, bringing the cheapest option down to $88—not bad for a head cushion that claims to “regulate humidity, temperature, and odors,” thanks to its bamboo charcoal infusion. What’s more, for an extra $12, you can add CBD to the mix.



Malouf Zoned Dough pillows come in King and Queen sizes, fit for beds of any royal stature. Each pillow is perforated, with larger holes concentrated in the center surrounded by smaller holes to bolster your neck. The cover is machine washable, and CBD options are clary sage-scented, for a relaxing smell to accompany their topical cannabidiol. Now, lie down your weary head and sleep ‘til you can’t no more. You deserve it.

Select Pet Beds Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Amazon has put a few pet-friendly pieces on sale today to make the days a little more fun and comfortable for the fur babies. These Amazon select pet items will change in value as you pick the size you need. Is your pupper a big boy or an itty bitty boy? The sizes run the gamut. Sales run up to 25% off.



There are two different styles of cuddle bolster beds both in different patterns and colors. These are machine washable for easy cleaning and will give either your dog or cat lots of comfort. The faux-Sherpa padded bed is perfect for crates and pens. Speaking of there is also a travel playpen and a tree for your kitty kat.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you don’t mind buying refurbished, Amazon is letting go of a two-piece combo featuring a recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro combined with an equally-used Echo Show 5 for one low $179 price. See who’s knocking in a pinch and interact with your visitors without ever having to approach the door, which is just fantastic in these increasingly anarchistic times.

Are you working on a creative project? Perhaps you need to write something on some poster board that will be big and bold and easy to see? Sharpie’s chisel tip markers are your best bet, as the broad tip makes it much easier to make your words visible without too much effort. Right now, an eight pack of the markers is about half off at Amazon for $7, which is less than a dollar a marker! Use these babies to create signs for your events, or events you may be attending. They’re very versatile.



Don’t forget some poster board, though.

32 Lululun Sheet Masks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

All five variety packs of Lululun’s face masks are now on sale at the SkinStore. You can save $6 on the best selling sheet mask company in Japan, that’s a 24% discount. Lululun’s goal is to make products that are simple and effective. By doing this they’ve been able to cut out unnecessary costs and create affordable lines for their customers.



There’s something for a variety of skin concerns in these sets. Precious Red is for mature skin. It’s a rice trio formula that will hydrate, smooth the skin, and minimize fine lines. The Blue set is for dry skin with three times the Lipidure of other masks. The Blue sheets provide long-lasting moisture, 130 times longer than it’s competitors. For dull skin, the White set is all you. It’s got lots of Vitamin C to brighten and correct discoloration. The Pink set aims to refresh the skin by making it smoother and plumper. And Precious White returns older skin to a younger version and fights redness with four vitamin components and anti-inflammatories.

Free shipping on orders over $49.

Vintage Luxe Golf Bags Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

When you’re out there on the course trying to score your next birdie, few things are more important than a caddie bag. Stitch Golf’s self-described “perfect caddie bag,” then, must be the antidote to a successful match. Woven from proprietary Stitch Touring fabric, there may be some credence to that claim, assuming the bags are as “durable, lightweight, and water-resistant” as the company says on their website.



Regardless, it doesn’t take a hands-on review to see the appeal of Stitch’s vintage luxe golf bags. The super lightweight caddie weighs only 57 oz. in both its “Sand” and “String” finishes and comes with a matching rain hood. Sophisticated without being too flashy, the Stitch Vintage Luxe golf bags might be worth it at full price, but down 46%, avid golfers should at least consider it before this flash sale ends June 5.

25% off Your First Box BP25 Image : Bespoke Post

Advertisement

Subscription boxes aren’t for everyone, and Bespoke Post knows this. Because some of us DON’T like surprises, the way their subscription boxes work is this: You take a quiz, they choose a box based on your interests, and then you can either switch it out for something else or cancel your order altogether. At no cost. Try it out risk-free for 25% less using the promo code BP25. Given the usual $45/box price, that brings it down to around $34.



Depending on how you answer their questions, you could end up with vastly different results from mine. While I’m getting Barebones’ “The Ultimate Tool” outdoor knife, a Baselight gold moss and activated charcoal scrub bar (otherwise known as soap), and an Audubon bird call, you might see a whiskey glass, cigars, and a weekender Hawaiian button-up in yours. If so, hit me up and let’s trade because that is way more what I need right now.

Haven’t seen Mr. Robot yet? You can binge the entire series in one neat Blu-Ray package for just $40, the going price at Amazon today.



Advertisement

You’ll find wildly differing opinions on this modernistic psychological thriller that follows a vigilante hacker who has settled comfortably into his calling as a corporate ball buster. Ups and downs abound, this is one of those shows that you can only truly appreciate when you start fast and make a mad dash for the finish.

Advertisement

Up to 54% off Select Dragon Ball Blu-rays Image : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

If you’ve had enough of scrolling through Netflix’s seemingly infinite library of stuff you don’t wanna watch right now, it might be time to grab a couple Blu-ray’s for your next binge session. For anime aficionados, there’s lots to grab on sale at Amazon right now. Dragon Ball fans can pick up Dragon Ball Super: Brolyfor 52% off, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods for 54% off, as well as a couple seasons of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Z Kai for about 15% off each.



DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

If you’re still in the market for a tablet and you’ve concluded that iPad is the only one that matters, the 10.2" version of the latest model with 128GB of storage is down to $330 at Amazon. Grab it for the kids, yourself, or anyone else who could find use for an interactive second screen. This deal is only available for the Space Grey model, by the way.



20% off Adonit PhotoGrip Qi Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re trying to perfect a precision OTTD picture or product photo for your business you probably need two things. A great tripod and a wireless shutter. Well, you’re in luck. The Adonit PhotoGrip Qi has these features and more. Right now save $12 off the original price in this Amazon Gold Box deal.



Aside from it being a tripod and you being able to hold it with one hand, you can also charge your phone while it’s docked. This way you can shoot without the worry of draining your battery especially if you’re traveling. With the Bluetooth shutter remote, you can snap pics from ten meters away. The sturdy tripod allows for beautiful photos in both landscape and portrait. This pack also comes with a USB cable, a carrying pouch, and a neck strap.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

JBL Link Portable Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Father’s Day is quickly approaching, and if you’re unsure of what to get your dad, a speaker is a pretty safe bet. Everybody loves a good tune, and being able to carry it around the house adds a nice touch of convenience that helps the quarantine antsiness. JBL makes some pretty great speakers, and this one is down to $130 on Newegg right now. In addition to Bluetooth, it can stream over Airplay and Chromecast as well, if that’s more your dad’s jam, and it’s waterproof too so even the clumsiest dads will have a hard time mucking this thing up.

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum Image : Dyson

Advertisement

Whether you’re quarantining or not, your floors probably need some attention. Without upkeep, carpets can get gross, and harder surfaces can start to feel dirty and grimy. A key part of keeping your floors looking clean is staying on top of vacuuming. You don’t need to splurge on a high-end vacuum to get the job done, though if you want to add a few niceties to the experience, and go a little more heavy duty, Dyson’s Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum is a solid choice, and it’s $200 off today at Newegg. Since it doesn’t use filters, you don’t have to worry about buying more and replacing them, which might not save too much money depending on how often you vacuum, but it does alleviate a bit of the tedium of the cleaning process.



Razor RazorX DLX Electric Skateboard Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

We all poured one out for Boosted when they shut their doors earlier this year, but if you’re still itching to hop on an electric board, you’ve still got some options. Namely, there’s Razor’s RazorX DLX Electric Skateboard. It can run up to 12 mph, and go for a total of 40 minutes on a single charge. If you were reliant on public transit, but want a safer way to navigate the streets in a socially distant way, an electric board can get you around quicker than walking, and add a bit more fun to the journey.



TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Headphones KINJALE6

Advertisement

TaoTronics is making it super cheap to get an entry-level pair of ANC headphones. The SoundSurge 60 are just $34 when you clip the coupon at Amazon and use promo code KINJALE6.



These feature dual 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, improved voice calls with CVC 6.0 microphones, and TaoTronics is advertising 30-hour battery life with quick charging, where just five minutes on the juice gets you a two-hour session.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/9/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/29/2020.

Microsoft Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen Photo : Sam Rutherford ( (Gizmodo )

Advertisement

If you’re able to get past its shortcomings, Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is a sleek, lightweight 2-in-1 that you can easily toss in a bag or carry around the house to get work done. Unfortunately, buying it won’t get you the Surface Pro X Keyboard or Slim Pen, and they’re not exactly cheap. Typically, a bundle of the two costs $270, but today you can get it for $210. So, if you’re looking to alternate between a trackpad and a stylus, or just want to doodle on your Surface between meetings, this might be the deal you’re looking for.



20% Off Select Holika Holika Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Holika Holika is one of my favorite Korean brands so it was really nice to see Lookfantastic add them to their roster. For the next few weeks, you can get 20% off a selection of their products at the beauty retailer. The discount has already been applied to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price but you can get an additional 10% off with the code 10LF at checkout.



Like most Korean companies the sheet masks are king. Charcoal is a great option if you aren’t sure what you are looking for, it’s a good one to deep clean your skin. If you’re prone to blackheads in certain areas especially around the nose and chin, the Pig Nose Peel-off Mask is tops. And if you get a little sunburned this summer make sure you have their Aloe Soothing Gel. Holika Holika has a lot of spectacular products and if you get stuck on what to purchase just buy all the sheet masks!

Free shipping on orders over $30 and sale runs until June 26.

25% Off Select Running Shoes Photo : New Balance

Advertisement

Starting today select running shoes for both men and women will be discounted by 25% at New Balance. The styles that are on sale are marked in the running section. Some are displaying what the discount amount will be. One of New Balance’s most popular lines, Fresh Foam, has several styles in this deal. No code needed, the discount will appear in the cart once added.



As mentioned the Fresh Foam series is one of their top sellers. You’ll be saving $15 - $20 on most of these. Same with the women’s series and the color selection is a bit more fun. There are about 80 options in each section so you’re sure to find your next perfect pair of marathon kicks.

Free shipping on orders over $65 and sale runs until June 7.

Tile Pro 2-Pack Image : Tile

Advertisement

Losing your things frequently? With a Tile Pro, down to $40 at Amazon, you’ll have a layer of protection and reprieve that’ll save you some panic. Just press the button twice to find your phone, or use the phone to find whatever the Tile is attached to, like your keys, your wallet, or maybe even that leftover lasagna that keeps disappearing from your fridge (but we can’t guarantee your perp won’t be smart enough to take it off before they stuff their face).



Compared to the original, the Tile Pro has better battery life (with user-removable cells) and an increased Bluetooth range of 300 feet.

KNIPEX Pliers Wrench 3-Piece Set Photo : KNIPEX

Advertisement

$137 for a three piece tool set? Compared to a lot of other options, these might seem pretty expensive. However, these KNIPEX tools are way more versatile than meets the eye. These babies are adjustable, meaning that just these three wrenches can replace an entire bulky wrench set—perfect for those tired of lugging around a ton of tools. These can also be used as pliers, knocking out a whole other set of things to carry around.



While this set normally goes for $247, this wrench set is over $100 off. Grab a set before the price goes back up!

ADATA 1TB External Portable SSD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Looking for faster, more reliable portable storage? ADATA has something you’ll like. For $100, you’re getting 1TB of flash-based storage that transfers over any USB connection up to USB 3.1. ADATA’s name doesn’t carry the same weight as someone like Western Digital or Samsung, but it’s no noob to the storage wars, and it’s pretty hard to mess up SSD tech. You can buy one at Amazon right here.

