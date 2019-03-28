Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Eddie Bauer sale, Thermapens, Canon lens, monitor mounts, and a rear view camera kick off Thursday’s best deals.

You might have heard a thing or two about some new Apple headphones last week, but they aren’t the only high profile wireless earbuds to get an upgrade recently.



These new and improved Zolo Liberty headphones are sort of a cross between the original Liberties and the now discontinued Liberty+, which we reviewed last year. They keep the design of the original Liberties, and still don’t have app-based EQ settings, but they did steal Bluetooth 5.0 and improved battery life from the more expensive version. In fact, they now claim to run for up to five hours untethered (the same as AirPods), and for up to 40 hours when combined with the charging case (a lot better than AirPods).

True wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5 and that kind of battery life are no joke at any price, but at $70 (with promo code SDCZOLO1), they’re an absolute steal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Burgeoning photographers—throw out your kit lens and pick up this $74 Canon 50mm f/1.8 lens.

This lens offers the best dollar-per-dollar value in photography, bar none. It stops all the way down to f/1.8, letting in plenty of light and blurring backgrounds for awesome portraits.

All budget-conscious photogs and students out there should own this lens. This second-generation model offers a quieter autofocus than its predecessor and creates equally sharp images. If you have a Canon EF camera, this is a no-brainer.

This was a terrific deal a few weeks ago when it was $84, so if you missed it then, dude, you lucked out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Huanuo’s inexpensive monitor arms aren’t quite as nice as the high end models, but they’re surprisingly good given how affordable they are, and they’re even cheaper today with promo codes.



You can choose from a one, two, or three-screen gas spring arm with full articulation, meaning you can move your monitor up, down, side to side, on a swivel, and even rotate them 90 degrees. Just be sure to note the codes, and make sure your monitors are VESA mountable.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re entering a world where people own and use multiple devices that can charge wirelessly. Obviously, your phone. Increasingly, your earbuds. For some of us, even our computer mouse. So, yes, there’s a case to be made for a dual-charging Qi pad, and this one’s on sale for $35 after you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code BL8HFWT4 for an extra $11 off.



It includes a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter in the box, it has five coils for flexible device placement, it supports high-speed 7.5W iPhone Qi charging, and <slaps top of Qi pad> this baby’s even topped with only the finest (PU) leather.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Start growing your own salad greens and herbs with today’s AeroGarden Bounty Gold Box. Today only, everything you need for in-house access to fresh herbs is discounted. This includes the AeroGarden Bounty kit, romaine and basil pods, and a grow anything kit.

The starter kit comes with six seed pods to get you started, but AeroGardens can be used to grow everything from herbs to vegetables. Also on sale are the romaine, basil, and a grow anything pod kits which each contain nine pods.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day.



Photo: Amazon

Fair warning: if you set this inflatable waterslide up by your pool this summer, you’ll never get rid of the neighbor kids. Bobby Jenkins will track water all through your house. Sally McNamara will leave your gate unlocked and let the dog loose. Mikey Johnson will stop up your toilet and try to blame it on Billy Bratton, but you’ve seen Mikey eating your Totinos all week long, so you know the truth!



$60 is cheaper than ever.

Photo: Amazon

Car blankets are a criminally underrated luxury, and heated car blankets are even cozier on long road trips. It may seem extravagant, but you can actually get two of them today for just $45 with promo code KJBLANKET2. They plug straight into your car’s power outlet for heat, and of course, they’ll also work as regular blankets too when they aren’t plugged in. Enjoy your nap, we’ll wake you when we get there.

Image: Thermoworks

Our readers are big fans of the ever reliable Thermapen, but quality comes with a price tag to match. That’s why you should take advantage of this discount on the Thermapen Mk4 model, down from it’s usual price of $99 to $79 in yellow and blue colors. The sale lasts for a limited time, so don’t get burnt by waiting to long to add one to your kitchen tool box.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know Mrs. Meyer’s for cleaning supplies, but they also make really popular, and great-smelling candles. Their lemon verbana scent is a perfect springtime accompaniment, and you can get two candles with 35 hours of burn time each for just $12 on Amazon when you clip the 20% coupon, with extra savings available if you use Subscribe & Save.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Spring is finally here, and all of those projects you’ve been waiting to tackle are ready for your attention. Today only, Amazon’s lowering the price on a 20V cordless drill and tool kit to just $52, the lowest price we’ve seen for a year.

If you’re new to this home-improvement game, this drill and tool kit (which includes: a storage bag, driving, socket and drilling bits, a utility knife, a level, and a tape measure) is a great place to start. Just remember, this deal disappears by end of day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anyone who’s driven a car with a rear-view camera, and then later driven a car without one knows how quickly they can spoil you. But if you have an older vehicle and want to enjoy the added safety and convenience of a camera, you don’t have to go out and buy a new car. Instead, just spend $111 on this truly wireless rear-view camera add-on from Auto Vox, with promo code EDUDOXNB.



This is one of our favorite ways to bring an old car into the future, and unlike a lot of these types of cameras, the T1400 transmits the video signal wirelessly to the front of the car, so you don’t have to run any wiring. It also comes with a replacement rear-view mirror with the screen built in, which, if you ask me, is far preferable to a single-use screen that you set on top of your dashboard.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The oven is a hot piece of real estate during dinner party preparation, which inevitably means some of your painstakingly prepared dishes will get left out in the cold as the meal comes together. Or, you could invest in these Salton stainless-steal warming trays, now $76 for one that accommodates four-plates (just be sure to clip the $3.50 coupon) and $61 for one that holds three. They promise to keep your food nice and toasty until the eating gets underway, or use them to keep a plate warm for any stragglers who are late to the party.



It looks like something you might buy from the gift shop at a modern art museum, but Amco’s Rub-A-Way bar (now just $7) actually serves a real purpose beyond looking like a soap statue.



After you handle pungent things in the kitchen like garlic or fish, you just rub this thing around in your hands like a bar of soap. According to Amco, “the molecules in the steel bind with the sulfur molecules on your hands, thus transferring the molecules, along with the smell, to the metal and off from your hands,” which all sounds a bit hand-wavey, but it carries a 4.3 star review average from over 1,600 customers, and multiple friends have also recommended it to me personally.

Image: Eddie Bauer

It’s spring, so get outside! And while you’re at it, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. The entire site is 50% off right now, including the whole clearance section, with promo code SUNRISE50. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, so you can find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Finding the right serum for your skin is no easy task. If you’re still dealing with breakouts as an adult, this one from MD Complete might be your perfect match, and today, it’s on sale for a mere $20. The Citrus-C Healthy Complexion formula contains vitamin C, vitamin E, and retinol, “all of which help to restore depleted antioxidants and calm irritation,” according to our own Style Girlfriend. Your skin will be left feeling smooth, but not oily, and those marks left behind by zits of days past will start to fade — just like this great price, so buy now.



Image: Nordstrom Rack

Step into spring with some new TOMS on your feet. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down TOMS for men, women, and kids, including slip-ons, flats, sneakers, boots, and more. There sure to be a style to suit your spring shoe needs, so shop now before it sells out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Better weather means catching up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 20% off all sale styles, plus free shipping on all orders. That means trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code EXTRASALE and stock up for a new season.



Image: Nordstrom Rack

It’s not Clear the Rack, but it’s pretty darn close. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is taking up to 70% off over 19,000 already marked-down styles from your favorite brands, including Nike, Lucky Brand, Calvin Klein, Adidas, TOMS, Topshop, and so much more. Because there are nearly 200 pages to scroll through, the best way to shop this sale is to filter by brand. Just be sure to browse quickly; this sale event ends on March 31, and the best stuff will likely sell out soon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Microsoft Office. Do people still use Microsoft Office? People with kids and school projects maybe? Anyway, if you still use Office, you can buy a year’s subscription to Office 365 Home (with licenses for up to six people) for its usual $100 today, and Amazon will toss in a $50 gift card. The deal is only available today though, and could sell out early. Don’t say Clippy didn’t warn you.

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $40 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about the best you can expect. Use the promo code PERFECT3 to take an extra $3 off.

Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s often exclusive to holiday shopping season.

Screenshot: Kotaku

Yoshi’s Crafted World is out on Friday, and it’s stunning. Beyond the incredible visuals that look straight out of a diorama, the game is full of fun new ideas, and plenty of adorable Nintendo characters.



If you were waiting for a deal to add it toyour Switch collection, Daily Steals already hatched one on their Facebook page, so flutter over there to save $10, while supplies last.

Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Amazon

The 30W USB-C port on this Anker wall charger is powerful enough to charge a small laptop, tablet, or Nintendo Switch, but they also included an extra 12W USB port so you can juice up your phone at the same time. Get it for just $20 today with promo code ANKERW24, and you’ll never again find yourself without the right charging port.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A selfie stick that won’t necessarily fill you with self loathing? Yes, it’s true!



You can use this like a regular selfie stick, concussing those around you as you swing it about, looking for the perfect angle. Or, you can do the polite thing, and fold out the tripod legs on the bottom, set it down nearby, and use the included Bluetooth remote to take a proper group photo, with your phone’s superior rear camera. Sure, you could usually ask a bystander to take a picture for you, but let’s be honest those photos have literally never come out well.

Get it for $22 today with promo code RFLTDNZZ.

Photo: Amazon

You can never have enough Qi charging pads, but my favorite place to charge wirelessly might just be the car. iOttie makes the best dash mounts around, and their wireless charging model is down to $37 on Amazon today, or about $13 less than usual.

I’ve owned this for over a year now, and beyond the wireless charging (which is excellent), it’s been one of the best dash mounts I’ve ever used. Even in the Houston heat, it’s never once fallen off my dashboard or dropped my phone.

What if you could light things on fire without, uh, fire? Electric lighters like the Sparkr Mini seem like a (rad as hell) novelty, but they actually fix the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:



Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that? Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out. Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the latest version of the lighter for just $16 right now with promo code KHB57EO7. The product page hasn’t been updated yet, but this is actually a new model with an upgraded hinge, as well as the tweaked flashlight button that prevents it from turning on in your pocket.

The Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact electric lighters out there, but it’s undoubtedly the most fun to use, featuring two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and an extremely satisfying, clicky flip top. Seriously, I’ve spent hours just repeatedly and absentmindedly flipping the top open and closed.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

If you do a lot of work on a laptop, a pair of deals today can make the experience just a little more comfortable.



I’m willing to bet that the more popular deal of the two will be this foldable table, which would work as a makeshift standing desk or (and let’s be honest here), on your couch, or (and let’s be really honest here) in bed. The table top even tilts to put the keyboard at a more comfortable typing angle. Get it for $28 with promo code KINJAKYV plus the $5 on-page coupon. Just remember to get up every once in awhile to walk around, tend to your responsibilities, eat, etc.

If you’re mostly interested in the standing desk aspect of that table, this model will bring your laptop even higher, and has nice touches like a curved wrist rest. I wouldn’t use it as a full-time standing desk—you’d want your screen to be at eye level for that—but it’s great for short bursts of focused work. Plus, you can use it on any desk, or even your kitchen counter. Use code KINJAH52 to get it for $60, or $20 off.

I’ll just say this upfront: This is a 65" TV that costs $2,000. We post deals on affordable TVs all the time, and this definitely is not one of them. And yet, it’s an amazing deal if you’ve got the money to burn.



So what makes Samsung’s Q9FN worth that much? It’s the single best TV Samsung sold in the US last year, with a laundry list of features you’d want in a high-end TV, including quantum dot technology for better colors, full array backlighting for deeper blacks, Samsung’s best HDR technology, and even Ambient Mode, which turns your TV into a piece of artwork, or blends it into your wall when not in use.

This particular model currently sells for $2,800 around the web, which would otherwise be the best deal we’ve seen to date. But Massdrop, as it tends to do, worked its magic to bring it down to $2,000, or $3,200 if you upgrade to the 75" at checkout.

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and you can install a smart one for just $15 today.



In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, these Minger strips include app (and even Alexa!) control and a built-in microphone that allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. I actually installed a similar strip—without the app support—above my kitchen cabinets (pictured here), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.

You can also save $3 by opting for a strip without the microphone or app support, but honestly, you probably want those.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Outfitters wants to outfit your urban (or suburban, or rural, whatever) home for less. Right now, take 50% off furniture and bedding, all of which possess that hip and cool flair that Urban has come to be known for. Go as big as a whole new look for your bed, or as subtle as a few unique accent pieces; either way, you’ll be getting a good deal.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Baking a cool cake has never been easier than it is with a bundt. The only bundt con — the fact that a hole occupies the middle of your cake instead of, uh, more cake — if far outweighed by the pros, which include super easy slicing and specials pans for creating impressive designs without any extra effort at all.



This $34 Nordic Ware Jubilee Bundt Pan really takes the cake as an especially inexpensive, yet aesthetically pleasing example of one such tool, so it’s a deal you’ll want to get a slice of. Simply pour your batter into the mold, bake, then flip over once the cake is cooled, as you would do with any other cake pan. Voila! You’re a geometric bundt cake-baking artist.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Krud Kutter is an invaluable tool in your cleaning arsenal, whether it’s in your kitchen or in your bedroom, and $6 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on a bottle. Don’t let Jolie Kerr down by missing this deal.



There are few more delightful feelings in this world than stretching your body over a foam roller. Like your own personal massage therapist, a roller makes all your muscles feel like they’re melting. It’s impossible to feel tense whilst stretching with a foam roller. If I could, I’d remain slumped over a roller for the rest of my life, except unfortunately, it’s very difficult to type in that position. Don’t think I haven’t tried it.

Foam rollers are perfect in all respects except for one: the fact that they’re made of foam. Luckily, 42 Birds has already solved this problem you didn’t know was a problem with their new cork roller, The Warbler.

Foam, you see, contains chemicals that are not great for your skin, not to mention the planet. Cork, meanwhile, is sustainable (since it’s harvested from trees), anti-microbial (because, ya know, your back can get kind of sweaty), and it won’t change shape over time after repeated use.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Unlike your average foam roller, The Warbler is dense and actually sort of heavy — 42 Birds sent me one to try, and after carrying it home from the office, my arms were tired. Then again, I’m very weak. But that extra weight is not for naught; The Warbler really applies pressure on your muscles in a way that foam just can’t. Not to mention, The Warbler features distinct ridges over its surface, which really do the trick when it comes to loosening up tension and rubbing out knots.

Finally, The Warbler is not hideous, like most foam rollers are. Yes, I know you can buy, like, an unassuming black foam roller, but no matter what color the roller is, I’m guessing you’d still just shove it in a closet or slide it under your bed to keep it out of sight. I’m actually OK with leaving The Warbler out, though. Cork is a nice neutral, and I really don’t mind seeing this aesthetically pleasing cylinder in the corner of my apartment. And if nothing else, keeping it out reminds me to use it more.



You can bring home a Warbler of your own by giving at least $39 to its Kickstarter campaign. Since it will eventually retail for $60, you’ll want to bankroll it now, especially since that price is only available for less than two more days.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

LOFT wants to revamp your spring wardrobe with 40% off your entire purchase using promo code HELLO. All your wear-to-work essentials are up for grabs, including sweaters, blouses, and pants, plus a slew of accessories and jewelry. Thousands of items are included in the promotion, so outfit yourself in a bunch of new stuff now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I used to think vests were the most useless type of clothing — I mean, why not just wear a jacket? But now, I understand that it’s all about keeping your core extra warm underneath a jacket, and Uniqlo’s Ultra Light Down Vest, now on sale for $40 for both men and women (with a few colors on sale for as low as $15), is the vest that helped me get to this state of enlightenment.



As the name suggests, the vest really is ultra light. So light, in fact, that it’s easy to forget you’re even wearing an extra layer. And yet, it’s still toasty warm, and comes in range of pleasing color options. Maybe the most exciting feature, though, is the fact that it comes with a tiny pouch, which easily attaches to a loop on the inside, so that you can bunch up the vest and put it away if you get too hot while you’re on the go. You could say it’s a vest worth having a vested interest in owning.

Arc Clipfold Wallet | Kickstarter

Cash storage and minimal wallets go together like water and oil. Some wallets skip the bill compartment altogether, which isn’t ideal. Others keep it on the outside of the wallet, which can feel rather precarious. Others just add a bulky cash pocket while still claiming to be a front pocket wallet, which is just plain unethical. But the new Arc Clipfold wallet has a different idea.

At first glance, the Arc Clipfold seems like a normal bifold, albeit one with modern, pull-tab card access slots on the outside. Open it up though, and instead of finding a traditional cash compartment spanning the entire length of the wallet, you’ll see a single, small triangle of folded material on the bottom that’s meant to hold your bills (the namesake “Clipfold”). Admittedly, it doesn’t look all that secure, and when the wallet is open, you can indeed shake the bills loose with relative ease. But when the the Arc Clipfold is folded up, cash feels as secure as any other wallet I’ve used.

Behind the bills, the designers also included a few more slots for extra cards, IDs, and business cards. And on the back of the wallet, there’s even a zipper slot for coins, keys, and other small items, which personally I could have done without, but it could come in handy.

While not the smallest wallet I’ve seen, the Clipfold is a unique product that manages to hold everything you could want with a bare minimum of bulk. Preorders are open now on Kickstarter starting at $37 for early birds, and deliveries are expected in August.