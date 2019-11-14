Thursday's Best Deals: Pandemic, DualShock 4, Asus Laptop, and More

An Anker Qi charging stand, Stranger Things socks, a TP-Link range extender and a rotary tool kit lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
For the user who only uses their laptop for browsing the web, Netflix and email, this 15.6” ASUS VivoBook is a solid laptop and quite a deal to boot.
It boasts a ton of screen real estate for such a thin and light laptop. And for a $250 laptop, it packs some pretty decent specs for the price: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 4GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD. The amount of RAM here is pretty disconcerting to be quite honest, but it does have a RAM slot you can upgrade with.
If you want a solid workhorse and have a pretty restrictive budget, this deal is hard to beat even with Black Friday on the horizon. Get yours before it sells out.
Qi stands > Qi pads in almost every situation. This is not an opinion, and it’s not a debate. Anker’s highly rated PowerWave Qi stand is one of the most popular ones out there, and it’s down to $13 today after you clip the 10% coupon and add promo code JKA25241 at checkout. That’s good for the best price ever.
Just note that while this stand does support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, it doesn’t support 7.5W charging for iPhones; they’ll be limited to 5W.
Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So for $19, why not give this one a try?
You’ll need to clip the $5 coupon and use promo code 20BLKFRDY to get the deal, but the final price is better than what we saw on Prime Day, no Prime membership required.
Today’s Best Home Deals
Update: It’s back!
Why use a traditional vacuum when it is 2019 and you can have a robot do it for you? Life is much to short to waste time vacuuming. Today only, you can get a Eufy RoboVac 30C for $192, plus a free Eufy Smart Scale.
The RoboVac is WiFi upgraded and works with voice-control services like Alexa and Google Assistant. You won’t have to worry about this vacuum getting into places you don’t want, as it comes with boundary strips. The vacuum has an ultra-slim body and can provide 100+ minutes of constant, powerful, and quiet suction.
Here’s what you need to do: add both the clip the coupon code on the Eufy RoboVac 30C, then add it to cart plus the Eufy Smart Scale. Then use the promo code SMARTEUFY at checkout.
If you’re heading off on vacation for the holidays soon, don’t leave before getting some discounted luggage. Brandless is offering a discount on its newly launched carry-on and checked luggage! Brandless’s luggage is made with a lightweight polycarbonate shell, 360-Degree Hinomoto spinner wheels, and a TSA approved lock.
When you use promo code GOFAR at checkout through 11/17 to get $60 off one suitcase. This code is good for a discount on one suitcase and one per customer.
It is time to ditch the towels you bought when you were in college. They’re probably ratty and filled with bacteria at this point. Do yourself a favor and get a set of luxurious bath towels for 15% off from Crane & Canopy. The towels are made with finely-combed Turkish cotton, that allows them to be extremely soft, but also ultra-absorbent.
This deal is live on the Plush & Classic Bath Towels in nine different colors from now through November 19.
Ninja makes your favorite affordable blenders, and this Ninja Supra kitchen system is marked down to $99 at Walmart, down from its usual $170.
This thing isn’t messing around with a 1.5 horsepower, 1200W motor, and it also comes with an 8-cup food processor bowl, a 72 ounce blender jar, an eight-cup food processor bowl, and three single-serve cups for making smoothies on the go.
Clorox wipes are one of the easiest ways to wipe down cabinets, and they’re a gift sent from the heavens whenever someone in your house has a cold. Assuming you’ve got some extra cabinet space, you should definitely pick up 225 wipes for $6 by clipping the 35% coupon on the page. 150 of your wipes will be lemon scented, and 75 will be fresh scented, which isn’t the ratio I would have chosen, but beggars can’t be choosers.
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
If you’ve got a niece or nephew to shop for, today’s Gold Box has a ton for you. Right now, you can save big on a huge selection of The Children’s Place clothing. Prices start at just $5 on stuff like shirts, shorts, polos, pajama sets, dresses and long-sleeved shirts.
Just remember that all of these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. I’ve included a few picks below, but make sure to visit the deal page to see all of the options.
If you’re looking for a way into the Upside Down, here’s your chance. You can get a three-pack of Women’s Novelty Socks, Stranger Things for only $7 on Amazon when you use promo code YXPZDY9Y at checkout. You can keep all three for yourself or you can share these socks with the Barb to your Nancy, or the Max to your Eleven.
TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.
This model from Auvon includes 20 modes and eight reusable pads (in two different sizes), far more than you’d get from most competitors. Just use promo code ENZ8PT9T at checkout to get it for $25.
Today’s Best Media Deals
At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Black Friday.
This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream Christmas songs on repeat for free? Yes please.
Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.
Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.
Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
Pandemic is one of the best co-op board games you can own, and right now, Amazon has it for a low $24. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon since last year.
Here’s the gist: You and up to three other friends will need to work together to survive save the world. And if you think you can handle that, right now is an incredible time to buy. Just remember, winter is approaching and you’ll likely need something to occupy yourself while it’s 10 degrees outside.
Need an extra controller for your PS4? Both Amazon and Walmart are selling this attractive Steel Black DualShock 4 controller for $47, an all-time low.
Full disclosure: we’re going to see those standard PS4 controllers for $40 during Black Friday. But discounts on the more attractive colorways are rare. So, this is a good opportunity if you want to stand out from the crowd. (Or have a designated one for yourself in your house.)
Oh, non-PS4 owners should know that Apple’s letting you use these controllers for your Apple TV or iPhone too. So, if you’ve loved your Apple Arcade free trial and want to get a little bit more serious about your gaming, here’s your chance.
The Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit is down to just $49, right now. Typically selling for about $70, this wand is a magical gateway into learning STEM. With this kit, students build a wand to use with a mobile device to learn basic code. There are 70-plus challenges available and is compatible with a ton of devices (Windows 10 Pro & home, Mac OS 10.10, select iPads, Android tablets and select Amazon Fire tablets.)
Tech
Storage
Power
Audio
Computers & Accessories
PC Parts
Home
Home Goods
Smart Home
Kitchen
Travel
Lifestyle
Apparel
Camping & Outdoors
Fitness
Media
Gaming
PC
Deals You May Have Missed
Update: This deal is back, but it probably won’t last long.
With sound quality that can stand up to high-end offerings from Bose and Sony, excellent noise cancelation, and Apple’s customary ease of use, the brand new AirPods Pro are one of the best new tech products of the year.
They were released only last week for $249, but for a limited time, you can grab a set for $235 on Amazon. They’re slightly backordered, but you’ll have them in plenty of time for the holidays.
Anker Roav DashCam Duo | $90 | Amazon | Clip the $20 coupon and use code BFROAV099
If you ever drive for Uber or Lyft, or just want to have a more complete picture of any potential dash cam-worthy incidents on the road, this camera from Anker features two 1080p lenses, one of which faces into the car. It even has IR lights for better night vision inside a dark cabin.
Get it for $90 today by clipping the $20 coupon and using promo code BFROAV099 at checkout, and please send any particularly funny or shocking clips to Jalopnik.
Solid State Drives, like this Seagate BarraCuda SSD 500GB unit, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $57, there is no reason to hesitate. This 2.5-inch model offers a 5 Gb per second data transfer rate.
Right now, it’s currently marked down to an all-time low, or about $10 off its average price. And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap—so go ahead and treat yourself.
Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running the best deal ever on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today after you clip the $10 off coupon and use the promo code BFROAVV29 at checkout (the list price is already a significant discount from its usual price, as it stands.)
You can check out my full impressions here, but the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.
Anker’s PowerPort 2 Elite is the travel-friendly version of your favorite USB charging hub, and here’s a rare chance to get it for under $10. The PowerPort 2 Elite includes folding plugs (which snap in place with a very satisfying click, for what it’s worth), 4.8A of power split between the two ports, and even a color-changing light that lets you know when your devices are finished charging.
A power strip these days needs to have more than just a few AC outlets. You need USB, and perhaps just as importantly, USB-C Power Delivery, to easily charge and power every kind of device.
That’s exactly what you get with this discounted power block from Anker. You get two AC outlets, two USB ports, and a 30W USB-C port that can charge a laptop for just $25, down from the usual $34. With a 5' power cable, it’d be ideal for use on a nightstand or a desk where wall outlets can be hard to reach.
Hampers with wheels can be very practical if you need to move your hamper from location to location. But, they’re also pretty hideous. If you want a hamper that isn’t ugly, is big enough to hold a shit ton of towels, and is under $15 bucks, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now, you can get the Lifewit Laundry Hamper for $14 on Amazon when you use promo code GBWTB3NG.
Just an FYI, the coupon is only available on the 72L hamper, not the 100L hamper.
Everyone and their mother should own a small fire-proof safe to protect important documents and valuables in an emergency, and the popular SentrySafe 500 is down to $23 on Amazon today. That’s not a huge discount, but it’s the best price Amazon’s listed in about two years.
If you’re one of the millions of people traveling this holiday season, you’ll be glad you invested in this discounted Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Carry-On. Right now, this rollaboard suitcase is down to just $100, its lowest price ever.
While it doesn’t have many flashy features, it more than makes up for it with quality materials and sturdy construction. This expandable carry-on weighs in at 7 lbs. and measures in at 22.75" x 15.25" x 9.5".
Suitcases like this usually sell for double the price, so it’s a really terrific time to buy. If you’re on the market for a new travel bag, pick this up before it jets away.
Don’t be a fool like Shep McAllister and diss sherpa. It is one of the best fabrics to wear and bundle up in when it is cold outside. You can get yourself a nice sherpa jacket or hoodie from Jachs so you don’t freeze this winter. Right now, you can get sherpa tops for as low as $29 when you use the promo code SHERPA at checkout. That’s a savings of up to 63% on sherpa zip-ups, pullovers, jackets, knits, and hoodies.
Here’s your chance to pick up a beautiful, budget-friendly Form•Function•Form Leather Chronograph for a low $96 at Huckberry. Typically selling for around $130, this handsome 40mm watch offers a button-stud band which promises to fit all wrist sizes thanks to its over 2″ of adjustment.
The band design hides the adjustment holes behind watch face, adding to the visual simplicity of the piece. Suffice to say, minimalism wins out here.
This particular timepiece is the right balance between beautiful, understated and affordable. If you’re looking for a gift for one of the men in your life, or want to upgrade your wrist game, it’s a good time to buy. This watch is unlikely to stay at this price for long, so get yours before you run out of time.
Step up your mobile gaming and pick up this heavily discounted Lenovo Y540 gaming laptop.
As far as aggressive gamer design is concerned, Lenovo used to be one of the worst offenders. Recently, the manufacturer is doing that less and it shows with the Y540.
It looks—dare I say—cool? The design is still a teensy aggressive but not embarrassingly so. And despite the more restrained exterior, the guts are super solid. This $800 gaming laptop uses an Intel Core i5 processor, a GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics card, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD and a 256GB SSD.
Suffice to say, this can comfortably run most games and is a bonafide deal to boot. If you’re on the market for a stylist, affordable and powerful gaming laptop, this is a terrific option.
Amazon’s forthcoming Echo Show 8 features the privacy-focused physical camera cover switch of the Echo Show 5, but with a screen that’s actually big enough to enjoy a Netflix binge while you cook in the kitchen.
Releasing November 21, the Echo Show 8 will be priced at $130, but Amazon went ahead and pushed out its Black Friday pricing early, so you can preorder now for $100.
I don’t need to tell you that most technological advancements of the last few years have destabilized democracy, led to tremendous human suffering, and is possibly making us grow horns.
But...
512GB microSD card for $80? I’m not saying that makes up for all the other stuff, but it helps.
I know for a fact that a lot (like...a lot) of you guys have bought 5-port USB charging hubs over the years from companies like Anker and RAVPower, and there’s no doubt that they’re great for people that have to charge phones, tablets, e-readers, and even headphones.
But with great (charging) power comes great (cord management) responsibility. Enter the ingenious new Family Charger Cord from Elevation Lab, purveyors of many fine mobile accessories. It’s essentially five cables wrapped up into one easy-to-manage bundle. On one end, you get three Lightning connectors, a microUSB connector, and a USB-C connector. On the other, you get a rather hilarious row of five USB plugs spaced to fit into almost any standard 5-port USB charging hub (I didn’t know they were all spaced identically, but you learn something new every day).
If you don’t have a hub, Elevation Lab also sells a bundle that includes one, and you can save 20% on either the cable or the charging bundle right now with promo code FAMILYKINJA.
Right now you can save big on a ton of home décor courtesy of Amazon. As far as I can tell, Amazon’s home furnishings are actually pretty damn good for the price. Inside you’ll find discounts on picture frames, lighting, planters, rugs, and more.
A lot of these products can pass off as something you purchased from Urban Outfitters. For what it’s worth, I actually own a couple of pieces and am amazed at their quality. There’s a ton here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your décor options.
The HyperX makes one of our reader favorite gaming headsets, and right now, Amazon is dropping the price on their Pro model, plus a carrying case, down to a low $50.
These headphones famously have super soft, memory foam ear cushions which are super comfortable even during long Overwatch sessions. These also have a removable boom mic. This means you can use it just like regular headphones on trips, or replace it if ever your dog is a chewer.
We’ve seen these particular cans drop to this price during Prime Day, but that was without this hardshell case.
While it’s not as popular as LEGO’s licensed Star Wars and Harry Potter Advent calendars, the LEGO City calendar features a ton of great minifigs and tiny builds that you can add to your freeform LEGO creations. At $20, it’s cheaper than ever before, and a full $10 less than its launch price.
Also on sale for the same is the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar.
Anker’s new PowerPort III Nano is a well-and-truly tiny 18W charging powerhouse that’s roughly the same size as the 5W brick that Apple still ships with most of its iPhones.
Capable of charging small laptops, your Nintendo Switch, and basically any tablet or phone, it’s marked down to $16, the first discount we’ve seen from its original $20.
$398 for a 55" 4K TV is a pretty good deal on its face, no matter what TV it is. But this isn’t just any old television; it’s the widely regarded Vizio M Series.
That means it includes 10 local dimming zones for better black levels, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), quantum dot technology (previously only really found in Samsung TVs) for better color, built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support, and excellent smart apps. Today’s price is a the best we’ve ever seen, and a great buy if you want to enjoy Thanksgiving football games and holiday movies in their full glory.
Save time and get a charger that will actually give your smartphone a full charge in 30 minutes. The RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter is only $12 when you clip the $8 coupon and use promo code KINJAK58. It has universal charging capabilities for iPhones, Samsung Notes, and even works with Airpod cases.
I’ve been using stainless steel straws for months at home and at work, and I love them except for the fact that mine don’t have silicone tips (which forced me realize how haphazard my drinking style is.) This 5-piece set from Klean Kanteen does, and is only $7 today.
In addition to the tips, you’ll also get a cleaning brush which is standard for straws like this. This price is the lowest we’ve seen, so pick ‘em up before this deal goes away.
Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.
The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.
The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip (in a double decker A380!), but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.
These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until November 12, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between November or December and May. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later. That’s exactly what I did with a cheap flight from Newark to Athens in a previous Emirates sale, and now I have the entire trip planned out.
Flint and Tinder makes our readers’ favorite hoodie, and for a limited time, you can save on the brand’s soft, midweight French Terry Hoodie.
It’s a pullover, not a front-zip like the iconic 10-Year Hoodie, but the result is a slightly more formal look that would be appropriate in a variety of situations, as well as a single kangaroo pocket that goes all the way across your stomach, rather than two bisected pockets. Get it for $61 while it’s still warm enough out to enjoy its midweight properties.
It is that time of year that you need to start stocking your closet with weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Rain is going to turn into snow and slush pretty soon. Your regular sneakers just aren’t going to cut it. Get a pair of XTRATUF Deck Boots for $75 ($20 off) at Huckberry.
If the boots can handle the weather in Alaska, they can tough it through any weather. The deck boot is 100% waterproof and with a grippy sole to last through even the worst conditions. The XTRATUF boot has a lightweight Xpresscool lining, which is a with moisture-wicking neoprene to keep your feet cool and dry for all-day comfort.
Samsung says it’s time to buy a new TV, it seems. Today, Samsung dropped prices on a slew of its most popular 4K TVs, starting with a line of its lower-end LED TVs. The 50" model starts at a bargain-bin $348, bumping up to $548 for a 55", then leaping forward to 75" for just $748.
The company’s QLED panels are where things get really exciting. The Q60 Series 55" TV starts at $698. From there, Samsung is offering a series of 65" QLED displays with progressively better picture quality, starting with the Q70 Series for $1,198, on up to the Q90 Series for $2,198. Whatever your budget, there’s probably a Samsung TV waiting for you today.
If you’re an Amazon Prime member and if you pay your credit card bills off every month, then there’s a really good chance you already have an Amazon Prime credit card to get that sweet, sweet 5% cash back on every purchase. For a limited time though, you can boost that 5% to as much as 20% on select products throughout the store, including a bunch of brand name tech.
You can find all of the eligible items on this page, and we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. If you have a Prime credit card tied to your account, you should also see the offer in small print on the individual product page.
Also note that in many cases, the bonus applies to multiple SKUs within the same product family (i.e. the promotional page lists this 128GB microSD card as being eligible for 15% cash back, but you’ll get the same offer for 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB cards as well as long as they’re shipped and sold by Amazon).
If you're a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I'm referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain