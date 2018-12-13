Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sous-Vide circulators, weighted blankets, a Kamado grill, outdoorsy gear, and discounted Anker headphones lead off Thursday’s best deals.



We saw a bunch of Anova sous-vide deals around Black Friday, but today’s deal on the new Nano model is actually better than any we’d previously seen.

At 750W, it’s nearly as powerful as the old models, and still includes Bluetooth (but sadly not Wi-Fi), but it’ll take up a lot less space in your kitchen cabinets. In fact, this one can fit inside most drawers. Get it for an all-time low $61 on Amazon right now after clipping the 5% coupon. The $64 list price is the same as Black Friday, but the coupon is new.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.



The booming Sonos Play:5 was conspicuously absent from the Black Friday (and post-Black Friday) deal festivities, but if you were holding out for a price drop on the company’s biggest and loudest speaker, Amazon’s taking $40 off the white model right now, within $10 of the best deal we’ve ever seen.



How do you stay in touch with friends and family members when you’re camping in the backcountry, or on a cruise ship? You know, when you’re miles away from any cell service? GoTenna Mesh is a point-to-point messaging and GPS antenna that pairs with your phone and beams texts and location data up to four miles, no cellular connectivity or Wi-Fi required. A pack of two antennas is down to an all-time low $125 today, but you can add as many as you want, and build a mesh network that “hops” messages across multiple antennas for effectively unlimited range.

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched earlier this year, but today, they’re just $26 with promo code SDCSPT03.

It should be a crime for any computer to ship with a spinning hard drive. Why manufacturers continue to do so, despite the dropping prices of SSDs, astonishes me. But, of course, you can correct this wrong-doing.



SSDs are more reliable and much, much faster than the traditional (see: antiquated) HDD. Crucial’s 1TB model is marked down to an all-time low of $119 on Amazon and the smaller 500GB version is $65 (save more if you clip the coupon), so correct this manufacturer wrong right now.

You deserve better.

The release of the new Apple Watch Series 4 coincided with a price drop for the still-excellent Series 3. And today at Walmart, you can save even more.

This deal is valid for both the 38mm ($229) and 42mm ($259) GPS models. Sadly, the cellular version isn’t on sale this time. And while those deals aren’t quite as good as the ones we saw on Cyber Monday, they’re still $50 less than Apple would charge you.



A really nice Lightning cable is an ideal stocking stuffer for the iPhone owners in your life, and they don’t get much nicer than Anker’s PowerLine+ cables. Wrapped in nylon and reinforced with kevlar, they’re basically unbreakable, and just feel really nice to use.



For a limited time, get a 6' cable in the color of your choice for just $11 with promo code ANKCABLE, complete with an adjustable pouch that keeps it from getting tangled.

You’d be forgiven if you automatically dismiss Lenovo notebook as a run-of-the-mill, garbage sub-$500 laptop, but you’d be mistaken. Amid all the vanilla specs (4GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, i5 processor, etc.) from this $350 unit is something pretty cool: Optane Memory.

Gizmodo’s written quite a bit about it. Here’s what Alex Cranz said about Intel’s tech:

Optane Memory ... is much cheaper—think $30 for a stick, and works in tandem with your storage drive, remembering commonly loaded files, like game textures or software libraries, and loading them faster than your storage drive alone ever could. In our tests the Optane memory paired with a traditional HDD, was two to three times faster than without the memory.

For the user (see: student) who only uses their laptop for browsing the web, Netflix and catfishing someone in Des Moines, this is a good, cheapass laptop.

What gift do you get for the gadget lover who already has everything? A bag to carry their gadgets, of course. The Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer is bursting with pockets, straps, and zippers to keep all of your tech gear organized and untangled while you’re on the road. Get it for an all-time low $15 today with code 2CZGP7RB.

Bonafide deals on Apple MacBooks are hard to find. Refurbished models tend to be the most consistent source for bargains, like this offer from Amazon. Priced at $820, this is $280 less than what’s on Apple’s Refurbished storefront.

These gold and rose gold, mid-2017 Apple notebooks offer 8GB of RAM, an M3 processor and 256GB of storage. But there are caveats: these Amazon renewed products (see: used) aren’t Apple-certified, may arrive with third-party accessories/packaging, and come with a paltry 90-day Woot Warranty.

If you’re in dire need of a MacBook, this is a steal.

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $17 gets you a pack of 10, which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.

The deal doesn’t require a promo code this time around, but today’s price is about $2-$5 less than the usual going rate for this set, and a match for the last deal we posted.

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $13 from Aukey today with promo code AUK7XMAS, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

Permanence is overrated. For evidence, go back and read what you wrote in your LiveJournal when you were 17. How hard does it make you cringe? You never have to feel that way again with the Boogie Board 8.5" LCD Writing Tablet. It allows you to endlessly write, rewrite, erase, and forget, and it’s way better for the environment than using a paper and pen. Just think of all the lists, reminders, and deep, dark secrets that you’ll be keeping out of landfills.



To celebrate Green Monday, Black Friday’s weird, procrastinating cousin, Walmart is lowering the price on a number of TVs. This includes the Ellen-approved, $380 55-inch 4K UHD HDR VIZIO TV.

This Chromecast-enabled Vizio set offers a lot for that price, e.g. voice control, mobile app control and, most notable of all, full array backlighting.As fun as the rainbow effects of Philips Hue bulbs can be, white is also a color. This Philips Hue White A19 Dimmable LED Smart Bulb 4-Pack sticks with that, the most basic and useful of lighting colors. But if you want to add more unusual shades to your lighting design later on, you can totally do that.

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount.



Go big or go home, that’s what I always say. And with this deal from Walmart, you can go home to a bigass TV for just $480.



This internet-capable model features 4K HDR panel which is unlikely to top any list, but if size and budget are your only concerns, this is a worth a serious consideration. It can also work well as a spare TV for an extra room in your home.

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches.



While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $20 today — the cheapest it’s been.



Anker makes just about every capacity of PowerCore battery pack imaginable, but the company’s 10,000mAh packs have always been among their most popular. And now, just in time for the holidays, they squeezed that much juice into a shockingly small new package.



The PowerCore 10000 Redux is only 4.1” x 2" x 1", and weighs only 6.6 ounces, making it the smallest 10,000mAh battery pack we’ve ever seen. And of course, Anker’s PowerIQ technology is built in, meaning you’ll get the fastest possible charging speed no matter what you plug in. There’s even a special trickle charge mode for low-draw devices like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to keep USB battery packs “awake.”

The Redux only just came out, and retails for $34, but it’s marked down to $26 this week, making it a perfect stocking stuffer idea.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Kamado grills are so hot right now. Like literally, they get up to 750 degrees, or a whole lot cooler if you want to smoke something slow and low.

If you’re even considering a 188 pound, $895 grill, I assume you’ve already done some of your homework, or tasted your neighbor’s brisket and realized that you need this in your life, but just as a refresher, the thick and heavy ceramic walls are significantly better than metal at maintaining heat and moisture, and the shape promotes air circulation for even cooking.

The Kamado Joe II almost always sells for $1,200, but today only, you can get it for just $895 on Amazon (with our apologies to your delivery driver). That’s a lot of money for a grill! But if you want to get into meat smoking, or even outdoor pizza cooking, this is as good as it gets.You even get a five year warranty on anything metal, and a lifetime warranty on the ceramic, so this one should last you.

A weighted blanket would be an amazing gift for your stressed out friends and family members (and really, are there any other types?). Just think about how nice the lead vest feels when they lay it on you at the dentist, and then imagine feeling that way at home, under a soft blanket, without someone scraping at your teeth with a metal hook.

This 22 pound model is heavier than most, and at 60" x 80", it’s big enough to share (or not). Our readers can use promo code PEDWX8ZI today to save $34, bringing it down to $102, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a blanket this heavy.

Alexa can be fun to talk to when you’re lonely or bored, but she’s not exactly animated. The Anki Vector Home Robot solves that problem by behaving almost like a pet. He can answer questions, sure, but he also reacts to sight, sound, and touch and is excited to see you when you come home. And better than any other smart assistant or pet, he can also take pictures, charge himself, and avoid obstacles as he navigates your home.



He’s got all the benefits of a living companion and none of the drawbacks. Forgot to feed him? No prob, he doesn’t eat. Don’t feel like talking? That’s cool, he doesn’t have feelings and won’t mind if you chill on your own. Basically, he’s like the downstairs staff on Downton Abbey: self sufficient, available when needed, invisible when not.



Team-branded drinkware is a time-honored easy gift idea, and Amazon’s offering big deals on several Simple Modern drinking vessels with a variety of NCAA-licensed logos and colors.



Options include an insulated coffee mug, a water bottle, and a tumbler, but for my money, the best deal is a <cough, cough> 16 ounce UVA insulated pint. That’s number one in my book. Just click through to the product of your choice, and you’ll be able to select from a (somewhat limited) selection of schools.

Snickers makes a special 1-pound candy bar that’s designed for slicing and sharing, but we won’t tell anyone if you eat the entire thing yourself. Save $2 by clipping the coupon on the page. Amazon even ships it with reusable cool-packs to keep it from melting en route, not that most of the country would need them right now.



First: Don’t @ me about canned meat being inferior or whatever, because nobody is under the delusion that preserved food is better than fresh. Sometimes you’re just hungry and in search of a quick/easy/convenient meal, and canned goods are one way to meet that need.



Now, let’s talk about how annoying it can be to drain cans. Actually there’s not much to discuss there, because it’s just a small, inconvenient fact of life that everybody’s aware of. So I added the Progressive Prepworks Can Colander to my Amazon cart the instant I saw it, and I’m weirdly excited about the prospect of slightly easier food prep.

You’d pay at least a dollar more or have to deal with in-store pickup (or both) anywhere else, so while today’s price isn’t a huge discount, it’s still a good buy. Note that it’s designed to fit only certain cans, though, so don’t get too crazy with your plans.



Amazon had the bright idea of making its own AmazonBasics LED light bulbs, and you can get six of them for just $11 right now. A lot of utility companies will also give you a rebate for buying LEDs, so they could end up being cheaper if you send in your receipt, or even free.

They’re not smart, they don’t dim, and they definitely don’t change colors. But they do put out as much light as a 60W incandescent with only 10.5W of energy, so they will pay for themselves.

Even if your house is visually decorated for the holidays, you could be missing the all-important component of a seasonal scent. A peppermint, gingerbread, or pine fragrance wafting through the air can really take things to the next level.



With Yankee Candle’s 5 for $60 Large Classic Jar or Tumbler Candles sale, you can stock up on scents for every room of the house. You’ll also be saving major scrilla — each candle is normally $30, so basically, you’re getting three for free. But you’ll need to do it soon, because this offer will be extinguished Friday.



Dog parenting is a full-time job, and now, you can stay informed on what your fur babies are up to when you’re not around with this Furbo Dog Camera, back down to its Black Friday price of $135.

Not only will this gadget allow you to use your smartphone to look in on your canine kids when you’re not home via full HD camera with night vision, but it will also let you interact with them. Toss your good doggo a treat if you feel like he needs a snack, or scold him thanks to two-way audio when you catch him gnawing on your shoes again. You can even get push notifications when your dog barks. After all, they grow up so fast.

It’s always good to have a flashlight handy, lest you be overtaken by darkness at some inopportune moment. This $27 Streamlight ProTac flashlight is tactical flashlight you want to have on you for those “just in case” moments, and it just so happens to be down to it’s lowest price ever. A tactical model that boasts 350 lumens of brightness, this small but powerful light runs on either AA or CR123A batteries and features a helpful hat clip for hands-free navigating. It would be a bright idea to buy one today before this deal goes dark.

Are your holiday decorations missing that certain something? Copper string lights make everything look more festive, and you can get a remote-controlled 33' strand for $6 with promo code D6BJOPRM, or a 66' strand for just $8 with code 6DE797RE. So go forth and make your house Instagram-ready.



Roombas get all the glory, but don’t let name recognition overshadow an excellent deal on an equally efficient, if not better, robotic vacuum. Anker’s slim Eufy RoboVac 11S is a favorite of our readers, and today, you can use promo code KINJAT008 to clean it out for just $149, the same price as Cyber Monday. The 11S is extremely quiet, extra slim for tight spaces, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease.



Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

If you still haven’t bought a gift for your favorite outdoorsperson, this one-day Amazon sale is full of great ideas, and great deals, that could turn anyone into an aspiring Bear Grylls.



Highlights include several Victorinox Swiss Army knives, a three-pack of stocking-friendly LifeStraws, a bunch of flashlights and headlamps, a survival seed vault, an inflatable SUP, and even a popular Klymit sleeping pad within 25 cents of the best price ever on Amazon. We’ve only just made it past the trailhead with this deal though, so take a hike over to Amazon to discover all of the deals.

Vibrating silicone brushes are the next big thing in facial skin care. If you’ve been putting off the upgrade for budgetary reasons, today’s your lucky day: The FOREO Luna Mini Silicone Face Brush is down to just $69 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $30 and an excellent opportunity to see what all the buzz is about.