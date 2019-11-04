Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A God of War sale, Tarte Cosmetics, Cole Haan, and Vremi Accessories kick off Thursday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

If you want the highest end TVs at...a somewhat below the highest end budget, Massdrop is the place to shop. As usual, they’ve got three of the biggest and best TVs on sale for way less than anybody else today.

Advertisement

Leading the way at 65" and 75" is Samsung’s Q9FN, its best consumer level TV from the 2018 model year. The smaller one is priced at an all-time low $1,899, and the 75" will set you back $3,000. So what makes them worth that much? A laundry list of features you’d want in a high-end TV, including quantum dot technology for better colors, full array backlighting for deeper blacks, Samsung’s best HDR technology, and even Ambient Mode, which turns your TV into a piece of artwork, or blends it into your wall when not in use.

If you want to step up to 85", Sony’s X850F is marked down to $2,299, a bargain for a screen of that size. It’s not as high-end a set as the Samsung—notably, it lacks full array backlighting, and only supports HDR10—it’ll still look great, and it’s still huge.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

IR thermometers are useful for a great number of things. Cooking, car repair work, finding air conditioning leaks...you’ll definitely find a legitimate use for it every now and then. But really, you should mostly buy one because they’re fun as hell to play around with. Get this model for $13 with promo code 30QH54PB, for a limited time.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Before you do any electrical work around your house, you want to make sure that you aren’t in for any shocking surprises. This clamp multimeter can test outlets and wires for AC/DC Voltage, AC Current, resistance, and continuity, and it’s only $16 today with promo code 3084NEDC. That’s a hair-raising deal.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running a great deal on a brand new system. This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $210, after you clip the coupon on the page.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.)

Advertisement

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 and app-based management) and is currently selling for about $10 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage take up a lot of space, so if you need 256GB of storage on a card the size of your pinkie nail, this deal’s for you. $37 is the best price we’ve ever seen on a card with this capacity from any major manufacturer.



Graphic: Wayfair

Following in Amazon’s grand tradition of taking an arbitrary day on the calendar and turning it into a sales holiday, Wayfair just kicked off Way Day, with 36 hours of markdowns on thousands of pieces of furniture and home goods. Rugs, chairs, sofas, dining sets, and more are included, in every conceivable style, with free two day shipping on all orders.



Advertisement

You’ll also want to keep checking back throughout the sale, as many deals are only available on a rotating basis, with new markdowns available every six hours. There’s a lot to sort through here, so if you see any gems, be sure to drop them in the comments.

Photo: Amazon

You can bring your wine to the pool this summer; you just can’t do it in a glass. This is a good rule and one that you should follow! Instead, grab this 4-pack of metal wine glasses for $22 with promo code KJWINE, complete with a bonus wine stopper. And unlike your actual wine glasses, these are dishwasher safe. Cheers!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vremi: What started with a clever olive oil bottle has expanded to a full line of affordable kitchen accessories on Amazon, and three of them are even more affordable today with promo code VREMI40APRIL. That’ll take 40% off a wine gift set, a hand mixer, and a personal blender for making smoothies on the go.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Full RGB color light bulbs are fun, but most Hue owners primarily use their lights to glow in different temperatures of white. Daylight is great for stimulating you throughout the day, while warmer shades of white can help ease you to sleep in the evening.



Philips makes a Hue bulb specifically designed for this, and it’s down to $24 on Amazon today, a $5 discount.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Tails will wag when you bring home this BarkBox filled with plush toys for your best furry friend. Right now, Amazon is marking down the 4-toy bundle for large and small dogs to just $25. This sale will only last one day though, so don’t play around; go fetch!



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Just because it’s getting nicer out, doesn’t mean you should stop sleeping in. And what better way to spend your weekends than under a down alternative comforter? And lucky for all of us, there’s a sale on ‘em thanks to Amazon.



These comforters are of “medium warmth,” so they should still be useful throughout the spring and summer. Better still, they’re available in a number of different colors and sizes, from twin to king, starting at about $18.

Advertisement

Just make sure you order quickly, because this is a Gold Box deal, which means it’ll disappear by the end of the day or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Diatomaceous earth is one of the most effective weapons we have against bugs, and Amazon will sell you a 10 pound bag of the stuff for $20, down from its usual $22. Despite the unspeakable things it does to bugs in your yard, it’s actually food grade, and completely non-toxic for humans and pets. It even works on bed bugs, though hopefully that’s not why you’re buying it today.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, a ton of Chemical Guys car care products are on sale for some of the best prices ever as part of Amazon’s Gold Box.



Advertisement

If you aren’t sure what to get, one of the affordable starter kits are a good place to start. Several are available in the sale, including some that come with a bucket.

Lots of individual products are available as well, so for all of the deals, drive over to Amazon before these deals expire at the end of the day.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

ColourPop is already known for being one of the internet’s favorite, most affordable beauty brands, but today, you can set yourself up with a range of the ColourPop’s cult-favorite Super Shock Shadows for even less than usual. Super Shock Shadow singles are down to just $4 each at Ulta — down from their normal $5 —for a limited time. These highly pigmented, perfectly shimmery shades rarely go on sale, so stock up while you can.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The weather’s finally warming up for most of the country, so there’s never been a better time to shop this Sperry sale for men and women at Nordstrom Rack. Sperry makes plenty of styles for spring and summer, including sandals and famed the brand’s boat shoes, so you’ll be prepared no matter what subsequent seasons have in store.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Kick up your heels in celebration of this sale on Cole Haan shoes for men and women. A selection of footwear, including sneakers, slip-ons, and oxfords, is 50% off or more with promo code APRILSTEAL, so score some new shoes for spring and beyond at highly reasonable prices.



Image: Tarte Cosmetics

Here’s a sweet deal to spice up your makeup bag: Tarte Cosmetics is taking 25% off their entire site for their Friends & Family sale event. Even better, Tarte Rewards members get 30% off — and it’s free to sign up for the program. Use promo code BESTIES, and stock up on everything from the brand’s famed foundation to skincare products to eyeshadow palettes to take advantage of free shipping on orders of $40 or more.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock, if you missed it a few weeks ago.

If you want to whack another prestige series off your to-watch list, the complete Sopranos Blu-ray is down to an all-time low $50 on Amazon right now. That comes out to less than $.60 per episode, and you also get digital copies for free. Grab this deal before it gets whacked.

God of War | $30 | Amazon

God of War is pretty spectacular, and if you still haven’t grabbed a copy for your PS4, Amazon’s marked the game down to $30. That’s its best price of the year (though it was cheaper around the holiday season), so this is a deal that will make your papa proud.

Photo: Amazon

If Cards Against Humanity is starting to feel a little stale, Funemployed is one of our favorite alternative adult party games, and it’s on sale for just $8 today on Amazon. Here’s what our Eric Ravenscraft had to say about it on The Inventory:



Funemployed gets you in the party mood by asking you to pretent you’re applying to a job you’re barely qualified for. You know, fun. Each round, there’s a job that everyone is trying to land, like Bounty Hunter or Mad Scientist. Players then have to build their resume with Qualification Cards like “Russian Accent,” or “Sexting.” How, exactly, does being good at sexting help you get a job as a bounty hunter? That’s up to you to explain. If you can sell yourself as a job candidate with the qualifications you have, you win.

I would hire this game.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Terraforming Mars is a board game about, uh, terraforming Mars. It has great reviews on Amazon, an 8.4 rating on Board Game Geek, and is down to its best price since last April. If you have some family time to kill over the next few weeks, each game should last you a couple of hours or so.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Man, today is a great day to be a Nintendo Switch owner. The classic JRPG, Tales of Vesperia, is down to just $35 for the console. Fans have ranked this particular go-around as one of the best and it was upgraded when ported to the Nintendo Switch, too.

Mike Fahey says he was riveted from the get-go, thanks to the game’s “outstanding characters, compelled by the dynamic real-time battle system and carried along by the narrative’s excellent pacing, I burned through the 50-hour game in a weekend (I didn’t have twin boy children back then). It left me wanting more.”

Seems worth $35, no?

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

ColourPop Super Shock Shadow | $4 | Ulta

Media

Gaming

FREE EVE Online: Starter Pack | Steam

Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Amazon

As far as home improvement projects go, it’s tough to beat the effort-and-cost-to-cool-factor ratio of installing power receptacles with built-in USB charging ports. Why plug in a big ugly USB wall charger if you don’t have to?



Advertisement

TOPGREENER has been Amazon’s top seller of these types of receptacles for years, but we’ve never seen them this cheap before. Get two receptacles for $20, while they last.

Photo: Amazon

Smart plugs are the atomic unit of home automation, and this one checks all the major boxes for just $10:



- Slim design that only blocks one outlet

- Energy monitoring

- Alexa and Google Home support

-It also has one feature that should be built into every smart plug, but is inexplicably rare: a night light! Just clip the 10% coupon and use promo code QYZNSHLS.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know you’ve got some printer PTSD. You’ve probably bought several throughout your life that did nothing but make you angry and miserable, up to the point that when it finally came time to buy an overpriced replacement ink cartridge, you just threw the whole thing out to the curb.



Advertisement

But friends, it doesn’t have to be this way. You can have a healthy relationship with your printer. All you have to do is buy a Brother laser printer. It’s monochrome, so you can’t use it to print photos, but otherwise, it’s basically perfect.

It’s fast. 24 pages per minute fast.

It’s wireless. And it even includes AirPrint and Google Cloud print for your mobile devices.

It’s reliable. There are no carriage jams, because there’s no carriage.

It prints on both sides, without doing that thing where you scramble to put the paper back into the tray and inevitably screw up and put it in upside down.

Advertisement

It’s affordable. And replacement toner is cheaper than ink too, and never dries out if you don’t use it for a long time.

So do yourself a favor. Take that inkjet sadness box to Goodwill, and order this Brother printer for $79 today.

Photo: Amazon

Does a Game Boy-shaped Apple Watch charging dock make any sense whatsoever? No. Do I care? Sorry, I couldn’t hear the question over the Tetris theme song. Get it for $12, down from the usual $15.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running the best deal ever on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today after you clip the $2 coupon and add exclusive promo code ROAVKJF4.

You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just in time for spring, Amazon now makes its own outdoor string lights, and you can get a 25' strand for the best price ever.



Advertisement

Each strand is 25' long, weatherproof, and holds 25 incandescent bulbs. Plus, the cords are rated for enough power to chain three of them together into 75’ mega-strand that could light up your entire backyard.

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $8 with promo code G48YC76N.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It is even summer if you’re not eating copious amounts of popsicles? Nope, it’s not, so that’s why you should take advantage of this deal on everyone’s favorite frozen treat, Otter Pops, now down to their lowest price. This tropical flavor pack will be particularly refreshing as the weather warms up, so pop this 100-count box of pops in the freezer and stay cool while you wait for the temperature to heat up.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

For 48 hours only, Walmart’s hosting a massive spring home sale with over 1,000 products spanning the range from furniture and bedding to patio gear and kitchen appliances. You can find all the deals here, conveniently sorted by best sellers, but be sure to use the sidebar to sort through the deluge and find what you’re looking for.



A few suggestions: