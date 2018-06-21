Office furniture, one of the cheapest 75" 4K TVs we’ve ever seen, Sperry’s semi-annual sale, and more start off today’s best deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of new TV needs, Walmart’s running a pretty fantastic deal for you today.



This 75" Sceptre is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug a 4K-compatible streaming dongle into one of its four HDMI ports for the same effect. And at just $900 (plus $20 if you get it shipped, rather than picking up from a store), it’s one of the cheapest 75" sets we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not quite as enticing as some other eBay sitewide deals, but today’s $15 off $75 offer (with promo code PSUPERSUMMER) still is still worth a look. Unfortunately, it excludes game consoles and laptops, in addition to the usual gift cards and paper money, so no discounted Nintendo Switches this time.



That said, you could use it to save on a new Dyson vacuum, video games and gadgets from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, Nintendo’s Labo robot kit, rarely-discounted AirPods, World Cup jerseys, or just save on whatever obscure or out of print item your heart desires. It’s up to you, just be sure to hit the $75 minimum and use promo code PSUPERSUMMER at checkout. Remember, this sale ends at 10PM ET tonight.

Image: Amazon

These Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cables are wrapped in nylon, are rated for 6,000 bends, and come with an 18 month warranty, all of which are improvements over Apple’s own Lightning cable, and that’s not even accounting for how much nicer they feel to use. Right now, you can get a pair of 3' cables, plus one organization pouch (pictured above) for just $16, down from the usual $20.



Want a longer cable? A single 6' model is also available for $10 with promo code ANKER985, but without a pouch.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$500 for this ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1080 Mini isn’t just a good deal relative to inflated crypto-mining prices; it’s actually the best price ever on this card, dating back to before the GPU shortage. Needless to say, it’s a beast, but can still fit into relatively small cases.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This refurbished 7.2 channel Yamaha receiver has pretty much everything a home theater buff could want, including Dolby Atmos support and five HDMI inputs (plus two outputs), and Woot’s marked it down to $350 today, one of the best deals we’ve seen on a receiver with Atmos support, which is the future of home theater audio.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

At only 5W, this isn’t Anker’s fastest wireless charger around, but it’s reliable, comes with a great warranty, and will be perfectly suited to overnight Qi charging. Get it for an all-time low $12 today when you clip the 10% coupon on the product page.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You aren’t getting the most out of your computer monitor until you put it on a fully articulating and rotating arm. This one from North Bayou can hold monitors up to 27", and even includes cable routing and a USB hub on the base that can be easier to reach than the USB ports on the back of your display. At $20, it’s an absolute steal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to block out the world and find your quiet place on an airplane or in an open office? These noise-canceling Plantronics BackBeat Pro+ over-ear headphones look great, sound great, and run for up to 24 hours on a charge.



For a limited time, promo code KJPLAN20 will get you a pair for $160 from Daily Steals, or $40 less than Amazon’s current going rate.

Anker’s PowerCore line has reigned as our readers’ favorite USB battery pack for over a year, and its long awaited sequel is down to $44 today with promo code ANKERPC3.

In addition to a fresh new design, the PowerCore Elite (previously called the PowerCore II) includes three high speed USB charging ports with a whopping 30W shared between them, plus dual 10W microUSB inputs, allowing you to recharge the entire brick in as little as six hours, which is extremely impressive for a battery of this size.

Photo: Anker

Amazon is littered with USB-C connectivity dongles, but Anker’s new model might be the most space-efficient one yet. Despite a slim design that could fit in the a pen pocket in a computer bag, it includes three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and even ethernet. Just use promo code ANKER833 to save $16 at checkout.

Photo: Gizmodo

The holy grail of prosumer photography right now is finding a way to combine the optics and light sensitivity of a dedicated camera with the portability and sharing abilities of a smartphone, and the DxO One comes as close as anything on the market. If you’ve had your eye on this unique gadget, you can grab it from Daily Steals for just $310 today with promo code KINJACAM, the best price we’ve seen.



I recommend reading the Gizmodo review for a full rundown of this thing, but basically, it’s a pocket-sized iPhone accessory that can capture way more light than the iPhone’s built-in camera, while still allowing you to use the phone’s giant screen to line up your shots, and its LTE connection to share them instantly. Basically, it’s the best of both worlds.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $19 with promo code WE5B8NAH, or $7 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes



Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. It’ll also be getting WatchOS 5 in the fall, which includes fitness improvements, customizable Siri shortcuts, and most importantly of all, walkie-talkie mode.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Audio Technica’s ATH-M50s have long been our readers’ favorite over-ear headphones, but it’s 2018, so you’d be forgiven for only considering wireless cans at this point. Luckily, their ATH-WS99BT are on sale for an all-time low $160 today with promo code KJAUDIO, complete with massive 53mm drivers, and the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’d expect a $320 TV to be stripped of basically all features, but this 55" set from Hisense actually has smart apps, HDR support (though not Dolby Vision, sorry), and yes, even 4K resolution. It’s obviously not the best TV you can buy, but it’s a hell of a bargain if you’re in the market.



Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest bundle eschews games in favor of cyber security software. As usual, the contents are split among three different tiers, but the $15 top tier has some really great stuff, including a year of Dashlane Premium password management software and a year of Private Internet Access, our readers’ favorite VPN. Both of those are only valid for new users, but either one on its own would be a stellar discount.

You can also try PIA for a month for just $1 through this bundle, and if you’re ready to commit, get three years of the service for $90 with our exclusive discount. They don’t offer that price to the general public.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you work in an office, Amazon wants to sell you something to make those eight hours of your day a little more comfortable.



Today only, a whole bunch of Eureka office products are on sale, including several attractive standing desk risers, a standing desk mat, a monitor arm, and an adjustable footrest for when you want to sit down. A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the deals, and remember that these prices are only available today.

Photo: Amazon

Life’s too short for vacuuming, but luckily, it’s pretty easy and cheap to pawn that particular chore off to a robot.

While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79 vacuum has solid reviews, and is extremely affordable today at $170. You can even control it from your phone, which is pretty rare in this price range.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For one day only, Home Depot is running big deals on exactly the sort of thing you’d want to buy from Home Depot: power tools. A bunch of tools and accessories from Milwaukee and DEWALT are included, but a few have already sold out, so make your picks ASAP, and let us know what you got in the comments.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your windshield could use a new coating of Rain-X—or hell, even if you don’t need it right now—Walmart’s basically giving away three different formulations today. All you have to do is fill out this rebate form to get reimbursed.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which doesn’t make any sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Superior Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $41 with promo code 25KINJACLEAN. That’s not the cheapest bidet we’ve ever seen, but this one sets itself apart with dual front and rear retractable nozzles, and an automatic cleaning mode. Plus, $41 is a bargain for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.



Image: Woot

If you’re the new owner of a Nebula Capsule or any other projector, you’re going to need to get an outdoor screen. You can use your new screen to play video games, show a slideshow at an event, or watch movies from the comfort of your yard.

This 92" screen is made of durable nylon, includes all the stakes and string you’ll need, and it’s just $90 on Woot today, which is about $35 less than its Amazon price. But, showtimes for this deal end at the end of the day or when the product sells out, so don’t let this deal pass you by!

Image: Amazon

Update: This deal is back!

If you have trouble turning off your brain and falling asleep at night, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to better sleep.



LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds and 10 fan sounds, all of which are generated dynamically, without any jarring looping. And this particular model is powered by USB charger, so you can easily charge it with any normal phone charger.

It has over 6,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and very rarely goes below $45, but you can get one today for just $33 from Woot today. This deal might not last long, so don’t sleep on it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging scale is small enough to take with you, so you can make sure you won’t get dinged for all of those heavy souvenirs on your return trip. All it has to do is save you from an overweight baggage fee once, and it will have paid for itself several times over.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

The best price we’ve ever on these top-of-the-line Bushnell binoculars is in complete focus. For just $144 today, you take home these 10x magnification, waterproof, and 4.6-star-rated binoculars for about $50 less than usual. Take your pick between the classic black and camo colors. Just remember, this sale ends tonight or when the products sell out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a 25% coupon on this 82-pack bag of Finish Quantum tabs, bringing it down to $12, or about $.15 per load.



Graphic: Amazon

You can never have too much cast iron in your kitchen, and this tiny Lodge melting pot won’t take up too much space. It’s great for melting butter, warming sauces, or making it look like you have giant hands. It’ll set you back just $8 today, but just note it’s an Add-on item so it needs to ship with a larger order.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any clothes, furniture, or sheets that have a bad case of pilling, this electric fabric shaver is the cure. It features adjustable shaving height and two different speeds, so you can use it on pretty much any piece of fabric that needs it.



$13's not an all-time low, but it’s the best price we’ve seen since April. I bought it myself to revive my all-too-new sofa which my cat decided to turn into a scratching post.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not a true sitewide sale like we’ve seen in the past, but eBay’s currently running a 15% promo code for a variety of sellers, most notably Dyson.



For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 15% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PLAYFUL15, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $200. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $179. Just don’t forget the code!

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Today’s the last day!

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 25% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like The Invincible Armors of Iron Man and Famous Ballparks. Enter the code SALESTICE at checkout to see your discount.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Now, everything in their sale section is an extra 20% off.

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, having their huge Summer Sale, which means a good amount of makeup is under $1, with most of it in the $3 range. Plus, there’s automatically free shipping and a 3-piece Sun-Kissed Set with orders of $25 or more, which you will probably hit as you stock up on affordable beauty staples.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Today marks the official start of summer (though, we all know it’s been here for a while now), and that means breaking out of your boots and into something a bit more lightweight. Sperry is here to help you out with their Semi-Annual Sale, taking up to 50% off hundreds of shoes, t-shirts, dresses, swimsuits, sunglasses, and more.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

You probably carry a bag with you to work every single day, so it’s worth investing in one you’ll really love. The Daniel’s Briefcase is constructed from gorgeous Brazilian leather, and includes all the pockets you’ll need. So if you’re ready to treat yourself, you can preorder one on Kickstarter right now starting at $149, compared to the $195 MSRP.



Shane got an extended hands-on with The Daniel’s earlier this year, and even used it on a cross-country trip, and he came away impressed. Unlike a lot of Kickstarter bags, there are no gimmicks or clever innovations here: It’s just a really nice brag at a very fair price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it could certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the soft micro-modal version for $25, or about $5 less than usual today.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free two day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with 25% promo code KINJAPRV.



Everything they sell on Amazon is eligible, so be sure to look beyond the main page. The Men’s and Women’s sections have a lot more styles, and some frames, like the new Madelaine Collection (featuring Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsche) are only available from the New Arrivals dropdown menu. The unisex Commando aviators are Privé’s most popular though, so feel free to start with those.

Privé now sells a couple of blue light-blocking computer glasses as well that you could grab with this sale. They aren’t sunglasses, and they obviously aren’t prescription, but they could be just what you need if suffer from eyestrain at work.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hey, listen: The Deluxe edition of the Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia may be one of the coolest looking books ever made, and Amazon’s dropped the price down to an all-time low $48 today, from its usual $60+. That means you won’t have to spend as much time cutting grass and breaking pots to afford it.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s home improvement project season, so if you expect to spend some money at Lowe’s in the coming weeks and months, this deal is basically $10 for free. You’ll pay just $90 for this $100 gift card, while supplies last.

Graphic: DIRECTV Now

If you want to stream all of the FIFA World Cup games at home (or at your desk) without a real cable subscription, DirecTV Now looks to be your cheapest option at the moment, if they include Fox in your area.



The service’s base package includes Fox Sports 1 and Fox, which together will broadcast every World Cup match, though Fox is only available in certain markets (use this tool to find out if you’re covered). It normally costs $35 per month, but you can get your first three months for just $10 each with promo code YESNOW3. That’ll auto-renew at the regular price after the promotional period, but you can cancel any time, including after your first month, meaning you’d only pay $10 out of pocket for full World Cup access.

If Fox isn’t available in your area, Sling TV has another $10 option with every match that doesn’t rely on Fox, though commentary will be in French and Portuguese. Pretty much every country has more exciting soccer announcers than ours, even if you don’t understand the language, so maybe this is a plus! But if you’re primarily watching on mute at your desk at work, it doesn’t really matter.

Screenshot: Kotaku

If you like XCOM, and you like Mario, the best thing you’ll buy today is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which I’ve been playing pretty much nonstop for the last week. It’s just $30 digitally right now, so buy it today, and you’ll be ready for the Donkey Kong DLC when it comes out next week.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is our favorite PS4 internal replacement drive, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 1TB model for just $53 today, the best price ever.

Screenshot: Walmart

This barebones Xbox One S console is still down to its $199 E3 promotional price, but now, it also comes with a copy of Fallout 4 if you order through Walmart. It’s not the newest game out there, but the console alone is a pretty stellar deal, so it’s better than nothing



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re going to buy a console from the 3DS family in the age of the Nintendo Switch, the New 2DS XL is probably the one you should get. It normally costs $150 (half the price of a Switch), but Walmart’s marked that down to a $130 today (both black/turquoise and white/orange), which leaves you with an extra $20 to spend on SNES Virtual Console titles, or Super Smash Bros., because who wants to wait for December?



Screenshot: Amazon

Did you get a chance to play the Mario Tennis Aces online demo earlier this month? I really enjoyed it, and not to brag, but I won two tournaments. If you enjoyed it enough to buy the full game when it comes out this Friday, you can preorder on Amazon right now to save $12 with Prime.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s PS4 Pro E3 discounts went live a few days ago, and Microsoft has finally followed suit with $50 discounts on a variety of consoles, including the first “official” discount ever on the Xbox One X (though we have seen other savings opportunities on it before). But at least with these deals, you could have the console in your possession as soon as today, if you pick up in store.



