A deeply discounted standing desk, double discounts on RAVPower charging gear, and unique $10 art prints lead off Thursday’s best deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A couple of RAVPower USB charging products are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, but this time around, we have promo codes to make the deals even better.

The most exciting product is this 25,00mAh battery pack with a freakin’ solar panel built in. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge it very quickly, but it can add a little trickle of juice if you’re out on a camping trip, or at a tailgate. It also includes two regular USB ports, a USB-C port, and the ability to recharge it quickly by plugging in a USB-C and microUSB charger simultaneously. Get it for $38 with promo code WP2M4NLE.

Next up is a USB charging hub with a USB-C port. Unfortunately, that port doesn’t have Power Delivery, so it maxes out at 15W, but it’s still handy to have around. Use code A39DXT9S to get it for $19.

External hard drives are pretty fragile things, so if you’re a bit of a klutz, it might be worth springing for Silicon Power’s durable drives. The 2TB model is down to $65 today, which is the best price we’ve ever seen on a drive with IPX4 water resistance and military-grade shockproofing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s original PowerLine Lightning cables were our readers’ favorites, and while they’ve been iterated on in the years since, the originals remain far nicer and stronger than Apple’s own cables. For a limited time, you can grab a 6' cable in any color you want for just $8.



The white one is marked down to that price already, but promo code ANKER239 will get you the deal on the other colors. These are great for traveling, because they’re durable enough to survive repeated coiling, and the added length comes in handy in hotels with inconveniently placed power outlets.

Graphic: Walmart

The NVIDIA Shield TV is a really good 4K HDR streaming box and a gaming console rolled into one, and if you buy one from Walmart today, you’ll get a Google Home Mini for free.



Just note that for gaming, your options here are a selection of Android games, streaming games from your PC with a GeForce graphics card, or subscribing to GeForce Now for $8 per month, which gives you streaming access to an array of AAA titles. This version doesn’t come with a gaming controller in the box, but you can use any Bluetooth gamepad.

Photo: Amazon

The new Amazon Echo looks nicer than the original, but it doesn’t sound appreciably different, and the only notable feature it lacks is stereo pairing. If you can live without that, $60 is a terrific price for a refurb, if you can grab one before they’re gone forever.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of new TV needs, here’s as good a deal as you’ll see.



This 75" RCA is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug in a 4K-compatible streaming dongle for the same effect, and at just $900 (including the mandatory $50 freight shipping charge), it’s one of the cheapest 75" sets we’ve ever seen.

Don’t need to go quite that big? The 55" version of the same set is down to $260, and a 65" RCA is also down to $420.

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q8 TV isn’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $200 on the 55" model today, $500 on the 65", or a whopping $800 on the 75"



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. That Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set. Just note that to get the larger sizes, you’ll need to add the 55" to your cart, and select your size there.

Photo: Amazon

You probably already have a pocket-sized battery pack that you can take with you anywhere, but it’s also worth owning a massive one for long plane rides, camping trips, and extended power outages. This one from RAVPower has 26,800mAh of power, enough for nearly six iPhone X charges, and it’s just $36 today with promo code 2HNSLWQX.



If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $50. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.

Photo: Amazon

iOttie makes some of the most popular smartphone dash mounts out there, and you can grab the popular One Touch 3 for just $18 today, down from the usual $25. Featuring a telescoping arm, iOttie’s satisfying mounting mechanism (just press your phone into the cradle, and the arms snap shut), and one of the best suction cups in the business, it sure beats keeping your phone in your lap.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to use a case to prevent scratches and protect from (short) drops, but don’t want to add much bulk to your iPhone, Vincoe’s UltraRaw iPhone cases are as unobtrusive as they come, at just .33mm thin. For a limited time, our readers can outfit their new (or old) iPhone for just $10 with promo code KINJADEALS, which is valid on any of their iPhone 7/8, 7+/8+, X, Xs, or Xs Max (these names, man) cases.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Now $26.

An SSD—any SSD—will give your hard drive-based PC a serious speed boost. If you can get by with 128GB, or if you have space in your case for a secondary drive, $25 is an absurdly good price for this drive from Silicon Power.

Do these TaoTronics noise-canceling Bluetooth over-ears sound as good as, say, Sony’s? I’ve tried both, and no, they don’t, but they’re really not bad! I wore them on a plane recently, and the noise cancelation made a tremendous difference.

Unsurprisingly, they’re significantly (significantly!) cheaper than name brand options at just $43 with promo code KINJAB21, and should still be able to block out a lot of the background noise around you.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have some bare spaces on your walls at home, you can fill them with Vintage Book Art prints, just $10 each in today’s Gold Box. Each art print is layered atop an actual vintage dictionary page, meaning every single piece is completely unique. You don’t get to pick the words on your page, but you do get to pick the art that’s printed on top.

Photo: Home Depot

The leaves will start turning before you know it, which will provide about a week’s worth of happiness and Instagram likes before they all fall off and start molding in your yard. Today’s DEWALT sale at The Home Depot is here to help though with a $70 corded blower, plus bundles with other discounted yard tools. This is Home Depot’s deal of the day, so you can’t procrastinate like you do when it comes to actually getting yard work done.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Meat smoking is so hot right now (but not too hot!), and ThermoWorks dual-probe Smoke thermometer is a great accessory to monitor your barbecue’s progress.



It includes a base unit with a large screen to show you the two probes’ temperature, plus a wireless lanyard so you can leave the grill while still keeping an eye on your temperature. And of course, you can set a min/max temperature for each probe, and get an audible alarm if the smoker needs your attention.

The Smoke sells for $99, but ThermoWorks just marked it down to $84, for a limited time. That’s an extra $15 you can spend on brisket.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

1-pound bags of pistachios are $6 on Amazon right now (after the $1.20 coupon is applied)...so what are you still doing here?



Note: It’s listed as an add-on item, but it’ll ship by itself for free with Subscribe & Save.

Eagle Creek Pack It Cube Set | $20 | Amazon

I know packing cubes can seem redundant—they’re like luggage for your luggage—but trust me when I say that they make packing, unpacking, and repacking during a trip so much more pleasant, and can also help you squeeze more clothes into your carry-on.

Eagle Creek makes some of the best cubes out there, and this three-piece set is down to $20 on Amazon today, within a couple bucks of the best price ever.

Photo: Amazon

In a small apartment, a laundry basket is an albatross that takes up far too much floor space, which is what makes this collapsible model so ingenious. When not in use, it folds up flat enough to squeeze it into the gap next to your washer and dryer, or you could just lean it against the wall in your closet. Today’s $22 price (with promo code VRMILNDRY20) is the best we’ve seen, so go ahead, reclaim a few square feet.

Note: Blue model only.

With a reliable motion sensor and an easy-to-charge battery pack, I’ve put OxyLED’s T-04 light strips in every closet of my apartment. I might just have to rip them out now though and replace them with this new model, which features a warmer color temperature, in addition to all of the old model’s features.

The best part about these lights is that when it comes time to recharge the light, the battery pack pops right out and plugs directly into any USB port to recharge. There are no cables to deal with, and no wasted AAs either. Get it for $13 today with promo code RXA8TA6N.

Photo: Amazon

These $7 gloves (with promo code KRZC832Q) let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.

Graphic: ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks is best known for its industry-leading kitchen thermometers, but did you know they also make silicone trivets? They’re dishwasher safe, can withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees, and can double as makeshift pot holders. Normally priced at $6, they’re marked down to under $4 today. There is $4 flat rate shipping through, so maybe buy several.

Image: Apple Vacations

Simply put, Hawaii is the freakin’ best. And it’s cheaper than you might expect with this vacation package from Apple Vacations, in partnership with Travelzoo. The cheapest deal starts at $869 with a five-night stay at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort with airfare out of Seattle.



Note: Link not working? Try pausing your adblocker.

Prices vary by date and departure airport, but start at just $869 and include roundtrip airfare and your hotel stay. With some patience and flexibility with the dates there’s a strong deal out of most major airports. And while Waikiki is a good place to stay close to the action, it’s worth remembering that you’re just a 20-minute car ride away from bigger and better beaches.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I have to say, I don’t think pressure washers ever crossed my mind as a market Anker might compete in, but here we are. Its 2100 PSI and 1.78 gallons per minute specs should be more than enough power to clean your car or driveway, and its 35' power cable and 26' hose mean you probably won’t even need an extension cord to go with it.



Its current $160 list price is a pretty solid value given those specs, and promo code ROAVWW22 makes it even more enticing at $119.

Image: 1800 Flowers

Random acts of kindness are fun for everyone involved, and this one’s just too easy. For their Rose Festival, 1800-Flowers is giving you an extra dozen roses, along with a vase and candle, free with the purchase of your first dozen, all for $30 and shipped in a gift box. They’ve got several other offers too, so make someone, anyone, happy, and feel good about. Hell, give someone else a hug while you’re at.

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omelettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $15. The Dash is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.4 star review average from nearly 7,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale for its best price of the year.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

So you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy this monitor riser for $120, an all-time low.



This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

I can tell you from experience that you’ll definitely want a good anti-fatigue mat for standing. This one has great reviews, and is also on sale today for $30.

Image: Zach Custer (Backcountry)

Backcountry’s fall apparel sale (which looks more like an all seasons sale to me) has a ton to offer from two outdoor favorites, Marmot and Prana, with nearly every item listed at 30% off or more. You’ll find sweaters, vests, dresses, beanies, base layers, jackets, and more to choose from. Even a rain jacket co-op favorite, the Precip Jacket, made it’s way into the sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even the nicest smart watches look like butt compared to even an affordable Timex, and you can save an extra 20% on already-discounted sale styles (men | women) today with promo code AUTUMN20.



Not sure where to start? The reader-favorite Weekenders are always a safe bet.

Photo: Kickstarter

What if your clothes could do more during the winter than just keeping body hit in. What if they actually generated heat of their own? That’s the promise of Flare, a new smart shirt from Blanc.



Flare is a stretchy, long sleeved shirt/pullover with three integrated carbon fiber heating pads - one on your belly, and two on your back. A zippered pocket features a USB port to power them; just plug in a USB power bank (one is included), and hold down the power button on the bottom of the shirt to fire it up.

About those heating pads. You can definitely tell that there’s something sewn into the fabric, but they’re remarkably thin and flexible. Wearing Flare is like wearing a shirt, not like wearing a tech product. You can even throw it in the washing machine like the rest of your clothes, as long as you take out the power bank first. You are encouraged to air dry it, however.

Unfortunately, Flare won’t be out until the end of the winter, but you still stand to save by preordering it on Kickstarter.

Photo: Amazon

Winter is coming, but you can be prepared with these Zippo hand warmers. Unlike those disposable chemical hand warmers, Zippos lasts for either six or 12 hours depending on the model, and can be re-used by filling it with a small amount of lighter fluid. Plus, they just look really cool.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do you use deodorant? Body wash? Both?! If so, be sure to take advantage of this Amazon coupon, which saves you $6 on a six-pack of Old Spice. A bunch of scents are available, but the cheapest deodorant right now is Citrus & Clove ($14 after coupon), and the cheapest body wash is the Denali scent ($18 after coupon). Click here to see all of your options.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun.

Best Media Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Score 15 iconic and creepy films in one attractive box. $60 is the lowest price Amazon’s ever offered on the Alfred Hitchcock Ultimate Collection. Each film has been digitally restored, and you also get 15 hours of bonus content, and a collectible art book.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Japanese cooking can seem intimidating, but Morimoto (of Iron Chef fame) makes it approachable with his home cooking cookbook:



Chef Morimoto reveals the magic of authentic Japanese food, showing home cooks how building a pantry of half a dozen easy-to-find ingredients allows them access to hundreds of delicious dishes, empowering them to adapt recipes and create their own dishes. From revelatory renditions of classics like miso soup, nabeyaki udon, and chicken teriyaki to little-known but unbelievably delicious dishes like nitsuke (fish simmered with sake, soy sauce, and sugar), Mastering the Art of Japanese Home Cooking brings home cooks closer than ever before to the authentic experience of Japanese cuisine.

Download it to your Kindle (or better yet, your Kindle app to see the 150 full color photos) for just $3 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to give your Nintendo Labo creations a little more personality, Nintendo’s official customization set is on sale for $7 today, down from its usual $10. It includes a bunch of stickers, colorful tape, and stencils to adorn your self-made cardboard toys.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch has been around long enough that we’re starting to see certified refurbs hit the market en masse. This one’s available for $275, which is only a $25 discount, but it’s sold direct from Nintendo’s own eBay storefront, and includes the standard one-year warranty.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s a new Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch bundle on the way, and it includes a download code for the game, Smash-themed Joy-Con, and a unique Switch Dock with all of the original N64 game’s characters tastefully embossed on the front. It’s up for preorder now for $360 (and a clippable Amazon coupon saves you a whopping $3.60 - it’s better than nothing!), and comes out November 2, though the game won’t unlock until December 7.



Already have a Switch? You can preorder the game by itself here, and Prime members will get a $10 Amazon credit added to their account about a month after it ships.

The official Smash Ultimate GameCube controller is in stock as well.

The official controller adapter is currently sold out, but this third party option has terrific reviews.

Screenshot: Humble

Of all the themes you could choose for a Humble Bundle, “Overwhelmingly Positive,” meaning overwhelmingly positive Steam ratings, has to be near the top of the list. Pay what you want to get the likes of Subsurface Circular, SOMA, and Opus Magnum.

As always, the games are split among different price tiers, but $15 will unlock everything, including a $2 Humble Wallet credit for Humble Monthly members.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Magna-Tiles combine the creativity of LEGOs with the sheer tactile satisfaction of magnets. This 100-piece set is rarely discounted from its usual $120, but promo code KJTILES will bring it down to $110 today at Daily Steals. It’s a little early to be thinking about holiday shopping, but this would be a great gift for any kid.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Harry Potter extended merchandise universe includes a surprisingly deep co-op deck building card game, and you can summon it to your front door for just $30 today, within about $1 of an all-time low price. The game actually has seven successive scenarios of increasingly difficulty (representing seven years at Hogwarts), so you’ll get plenty of enjoyment. It would also make a great holiday gift for the Potterhead in your life.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Amazon will apply a $5 digital game credit to your account with the purchase of select gaming accessories. You can find the full list of options here, but they include various game controllers (both first and third party), headsets, Switch accessories, and more. Just make sure you’re buying from Amazon.com directly, and that you see this language in the product’s special offers section:



Graphic: Humble

This month’s Humble Monthly already featured Overwatch as an early-unlock game, in addition to Dungeons 3 and Hidden Folks, which is pretty damn good lineup. But if you were still on the fence, they just added a $25 Humble Wallet credit when you prepay for a year (which effectively brings the price down to $11 per month).

Subscribe now, and you’ll get instant access to all three games, plus more mystery games when the month unlocks in early October. And of course, every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your desk isn’t adorned with quite enough adorable Funko figures at the moment, you can fix that right now with Walmart’s big sale. A bunch of licensed figures from Stranger Things, Star Wars, Blade Runner, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more of your favorite media are on sale for $5 or less today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45, and that’s just for starters. Check out the image caption above for all the deals.

