Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Trtl Travel Pillow, 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online, and Anker Alkaline AA Batteries lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Photo: Power Practical

HDTV bias lights are nothing new to our readers, but with 6500K true white LEDs that promise to minimize eye strain and look professional, Luminoodle is one of the most polished option out there.



If you aren’t familiar with bias lights, they ease eyestrain when watching TV at night, improve your TV’s perceived contrast, and just look really cool. Needless to say, this would make for a creative holiday gift as well.

Today only at Woot, you can save on all available length and color options lengths (the XL is meant for 41"-59" TVs, so that’s probably the one you want), and they’re also on sale at Amazon for a few bucks more, if Woot sells out, or if you just want them faster.

Anker makes non-rechargeable alkaline batteries now, which is deeply weird for a company that made its name with rechargeable USB battery packs.



But...24 AAAs for $6 or 24 AAs for $8 are both terrific deals. Just be sure to clip the coupon (35% for the former, 23% for the latter) on the product page to get the discount, which stacks on top of the already-discounted prices.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Time is a flat circle, and so is the most flattering light source known to man. Today, you can brighten up your day and your face with a Neewer Ring Light Kit, down to $80 on Amazon when you clip the $20 coupon.



Ring lights are beloved by Instagram influencers and beauty vloggers alike for their downright mystical ability to neutralize splotches and blemishes resulting in a soft, flawless glow. It would make a great gift for the aspiring YouTuber in your life, or just use it to look awesome in your next selfie. (I’m speaking from personal experience here; I was once photographed using an acquaintance’s ring light, and the resulting image became my Twitter profile picture for the next two years.)

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your office parking garage on a Friday evening.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $14 (with promo code ROAVBB44 and the $2 coupon), but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is marking down Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker to a low $200. While that may still seem like a lot, this speaker normally sells for $100 more and this is the first discount we’ve seen on this particular color.



As with all Marshall Bluetooth speakers, these echo the design of those classic amplifiers. They also look and sound fantastic for a portable speaker.

This model offers 20+ hours of music and is equipped with Bluetooth 5. 0 apt technology for wireless music play. If you’re low on juice, it has a quick-charge option that gives you two more hours of playtime.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box. Which means this $100 discount will only last until the end of the day or until sold out.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you wanted to try your hand at some super-wide angle photography, the is down to just $200 today. This is $80 off its normal price.

This Canon EF-S lens opens up to a respectable f/4.5, so it’s not the best during low light. It’ll thrive, however, in extreme sports shots, like in skate parks and could make some pretty cool environmental portraits, just as long as your subject is right at the center of your frame.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

We love our pets, but they can be messy as hell. Accidents happen. Don’t freak out, because you can get that nasty pee stain out of your couch and the lingering smell will kick it too. You just need a bottle of Nature’s Miracle Stain and Odor Remover Pour. The enzymatic formula is tough on a variety of odors and strains, from urine, feces, drool, and more.



Right now, the 16 oz. is only $1 on Amazon, though be warned, it is expected to ship in one to three weeks. When you add this stain and odor remover to your shopping cart, $1.31 will automatically be taken off your total, giving you to glorious $1 price tag.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The problem with Cheetos is that I always eat all of the Cheetos. Give me a full bag of Cheetos, and I will empty it. A family sized bag? Empty. A bathtub full of Cheetos? I will eat them until I perish in a state of cheddar powder ecstasy.



That’s why this 40-pack of single serve, 1 ounce bags is so appealing. Now, I can eat a normal amount of Cheetos in each sitting, assuming I can stop myself from grabbing a second bag. Get them for $9 by using Subscribe & Save and clipping the $4 coupon.

Photo: Amazon

Its 7" screen isn’t as big as the new model, and it’s not the most attractive gadget ever designed, but the original Echo Show is still a great smart home hub, and it’s particularly tempting at just $50.



This deal is only available today from Woot, and is currently out of stock on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Dremel you bought that one time probably came with a handful of attachments and accessories, but you can add 295 more of them to your toolbox for just $21 today. This accessory kit includes sanders, polishers, cutters, and everything else you need for most rotary tool tasks, all in a nice carrying case.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, I know Keurig coffee isn’t the best coffee. Far from it. But for many coffee drinkers of the world, convenience is a more important consideration than flavor, which is why Keurigs remain so damn popular.



If you’re a Keurig user yourself, don’t be shamed out of missing this one-day Gold Box deal on Amazon, which features deals on Laughing Man and Newman’s Own coffee pods, in addition to Keurig-curated (Kuerated??) variety packs.

Photo: Amazon

Do people have trouble finding your house? Do your packages constantly get delivered to the wrong address? The problem could simply be that your house number is hard to read from the street, and this solar-powered LED house number sign can fix that.



Currently priced at $38, you can get it for just $23 right now with promo code PVZUIM7S. You just have to hope that it gets delivered to the right address.

Photo: Amazon

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden rib system to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye. It looks ridiculous, sure, but I promise you that nobody on your flight cares. Honest!

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. Today only in Amazon’s Gold Box, you can grab the pillow for just $18, down from $30.

The Gold Box sale also includes the Cadillac of travel pillows, the Trtl Plus, which is fully adjustable, and includes extra padding.

Got kids? The sale also includes several discounted Trtl Juniors.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Everyone likes the idea of growing their own vegetables and cooking delicious garden-to-table meals, like something out of a magazine. But not all of us have the space for a backyard garden, let alone the correct climate, or even the requisite skills. Enter the AeroGarden Harvest with gourmet herb seed pod kit, now on sale for $84.



AeroGardens can be used to grow everything from herbs to salad greens to full-on vegetables like tomatoes, so feel free to mix and match. The garden maintains the correct light levels to promote fast plant growth, so all you have to do is add water when it tells you to. Well that, and eat the fruits vegetables of your labor, of course.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Grab the cheesecake and get ready to settle in at the kitchen table. This Golden Girls: Magnet Set includes dozens of illustrated magnets our favorite four Golden Girls, plus a 32-page book featuring character profiles on Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy, and Rose. Get it now for just $6 on Amazon.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This is now cheaper than yesterday, just clip the 25% off coupon to get it for $8 on your first Subscribe & Save order.

Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, in addition to having an amazing name, is one of the most popular diaper rash ointments around. Today at Amazon, you can get a 14 oz. tub and a 2 oz. travel tube for just $11, down from the usual $23.



Don’t have a young kid? Send this deal to your friends that do; trust me.

Haswell Survival Knife

Controversial opinion: Knives are the coolest tool. And while all of my friends tell me that I already own too many, I made room for the Haswell Survival Knife in my collection.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Currently available for $75 on Indiegogo, this 9.5" knife (with a 4.5" blade) is not only one of the most handsome knives I’ve ever seen, but also checks off a lot of what one should look for in a survival knife.



It’s a fixed blade knife, which is big for durability, and it doesn’t have saw teeth on the blunt-edge, which can actually make a blade weaker.

The Haswell is made from “1095 high-carbon steel,” a walnut handle and brass rivets. That’s it; no weird compass attachments or bottle-openers.

It’s just a really well-made knife with a wedge-shaped edge and comfortable handle. Not for nothing, but this particular blade is perfect to start a collection with, or as a gift for someone who has everything... including an extensive knife collection.

The Haswell Survival Knife is available in a few different permutations, including different sheath and bundled with other outdoor gear starting at $75. Shipments are expected before the holiday season, right in time to test your mettle in snowy outdoor weather. Coalatree has been making some of our favorite outdoor apparel for years, so this knife seems to portend an expanded product line in the future.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Who else used to shriek like a banshee when their mom tried to brush the knots out of their hair back in the day? Just me? OK. Well, I wish my mom had had this Wet Brush Pro Detangler back then, but luckily, you can get one today for just $6.



It’s fine to use on wet or dry hair and will even work on wigs and hair extensions. And with 6,273 reviews on Amazon, this brush comes highly recommended by the tangled hair set. Not today, knots.

Photo: Nordstrom Rack

If you don’t have any intention of leasing your wrist real estate to a smart watch, Nordstrom Rack’s running a big deal on great-looking Tissot watches for men and women through Saturday. Several models are available for under $200, and if you’re a basketball fan, there are quite a few (tasteful) team-branded options available here as well.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Return of the MAC! As part of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event, the retailer is taking 50% off two MAC Cosmetics lipsticks. The first is a matte shade called Diva, a deep reddish-burgundy hue, while the second is a creamy pink-brown shade, Creme in Your Coffee; both are available for just $9. And for Diamond or Platinum reward members, a special treat: a full-size Ruby Woo, the most famous red lipstick around, for half off. Just be sure to shop now; you can kiss this deal goodbye after today.



Photo: Jachs

Look, we don’t want to admit that summer is over any more than you do, but it is time to face the fact that fall is almost here. You can console yourself by saving money on a good deal. Right now, you can snag a bunch of Transitional Closeout Henleys from Jachs for only $17 each. These soft henleys are nice to wear when the temperature starts to dip and also work great for layering when it gets even cooler out.

If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And for a limited time, you can get $35 off your first order, plus a free bonus pair of shoes and socks.



When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.

You can cancel whenever you want, and for a limited time, you can get your first box for just $25, plus a bonus pair or shoes, and a bonus pair of socks. Shoes, socks, and more clothes for $25! Just use promo code DeeMenloTB at checkout to get the offer.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Hello, it’s me, the resident Funko expert for Kinja Deals and The Inventory. You may remember last week we told you that the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar is $40 on preorder? If Marvel isn’t your thing, that’s okay, what about Harry Potter? Surely everyone loves magic. If you’re a muggle that’s into gaming, we’ve got Fornite for you.

Advertisement

Right now, you can preorder the Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar for $39, and the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar and Fornite Advent Calendar for $40. The Harry Potter and Marvel calendars are expected to ship on or around September 13 and Fornite will release around October 1. Get ‘em now before they jack up the prices for the holidays.

Sometime today, 20 Super Nintendo games are heading to the Nintendo Switch for free with your Nintendo Switch Online membership. And if you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can get a year’s worth of Nintendo Switch Online for free.



Screenshot: Kotaku

Until September 24, Twitch Prime subscribers can get up to a year of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play and access to classic NES games and SNES games. Membership will also give you the ability to purchase the $30 retro SNES controllers.

If you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free.



Here’s how it works: You can claim the 3-months membership offer now by linking your Twitch and Nintendo accounts, then come back to claim the 9-month individual membership 60 days later, once it unlocks. Just set a calendar appointment! And if you’re already an individual Nintendo Switch online member (no family memberships, sorry), this deal just extends your renewal date for free.

Gonex Sand Proof Beach Blanket | $10 | Amazon | Use Code 50F5GO43

FREE Redbox Rental with Code HZKEKCB7

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re tired of Catan, and want to try a new board game that’ll let you relive the greed, and horribleness of Transatlantic trade, here’s your chance. Right now, you can add Splendor to your board game collection for a low $19.



$19 Splendor 679 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You’re probably not going to stop staring at screens anytime soon, so you might as well get some blue light-blocking glasses already. Give your strained eyes some relief and shop Felix Gray’s Surprise Sale. The blue light-filtering brand is taking 15% off a selection of their stylish frames, including their regular optical line, color-enhancing sunglasses, and sleep glasses, with promo code MUSTHAVE. (Side note: I tried the sleep glasses and felt drowsy AF.) This blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sale only lasts through next Thursday, though, so be sure to shop sooner rather than later.



Photo: Huckberry

Summer camp season is over, but that just means that you can buy Taylor Stitch’s popular Camp Shorts on sale, and enjoy them next year. Combining the cotton of everyday around-town shorts with the ripstop fabric of technical shorts, they’re built to take a little bit of a beating outdoors, while still looking good enough to wear to a bar after a long hike.



They normally cost $88 per pair, but Huckberry’s blowing them out for $61, while supplies last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but it can certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations.



Several styles and fabric options are on sale now for about 15% off their normal prices. I have several pairs of the bamboo rayons ($25 for three, down from $30), which are great for working out, but I bet those micro modals ($28, down from $33) are soft.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is that dreaded time of year. Mosquitoes are out to ruin your life. If you’ve got that sweet blood that they seem to love so much, you’re going to want to grab a Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller while it is on sale. You can keep it outside on your deck or patio for 15 feet of protection, or bring it with you on a camping trip. Three colors are about $6 off right now.



Photo: Nectar

I know it’s after Labor Day, but sunglasses can come in handy year-round, and blue light-blocking glasses can really be used all year long. Today at Nectar, if you buy any two glasses (be they sun-blocking or blue light-blocking), you can get any third pair for free with promo code KINJAFREE. They all cost $45, so just add any three to your cart, and use the code to get everything for $90, with free shipping.



Nectar’s sunglasses are all polarized, and their blue light glasses come with anti-reflective coating included. Best of all, if you ever scratch or break them, Nectar offers a lifetime $20 replacement program, no questions asked.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking up to 50% off select fall styles for men and women—plus, 30% off the rest of your purchase. Not to mention, their entire clearance section is an extra 50% off with promo code SUNBEAM. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nordstrom only runs a few big sales per year, so you should definitely set aside a few minutes (or hours) to browse the Summer Sale, which is going on now through September 8. Over 13,000 women’s and over 5,000 men’s styles and accessories from your favorite brands are included, so be sure to make use of the sorting options in the side bar to narrow things down. Every order also includes free shipping and free returns.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re not ready to say goodbye to your iced coffee as fall approaches, you don’t have to. You can get a Takeya Originals Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle. It keeps drinks like water, iced coffee, and more cold for 24 hours. And when you do start drinking hot coffee again, it’ll keep it warm for 12 hours. Right now, you can get this for over $10 off on Amazon.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now, the new version is available to all, and the two-camera starter kit is $60 off today.



These $246 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.