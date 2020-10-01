Thursday's Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Cases, Purea Forehead Thermometer, and More

Have a look at Thursday ’s best deals.



Featured Deal: First Bag Free | Atlas Coffee | Promo Code AtlasCoffeeDay20



First Bag Free AtlasCoffeeDay20

National Coffee Day was on Tuesday, so why not find a new brew to enjoy to celebrate? We even have a great deal for you right now to get your first bag of Atlas Coffee for free. That link should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. If not, use code AtlasCoffeeDay20 at checkout. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you can grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every two or four weeks depending on what schedule you set up. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have them surprise you with each delivery.

LG 43-inch Class UN7000 LED 4K Smart TV

You don’t need to spend a bundle to bring a crisp, 4K-resolution TV into your home. Right now, Best Buy has an LG 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV for just $250, a $20 savings from the list price.

This Smart TV already has the most popular streaming video apps built in, from Netflix to Disney+ and plenty more, plus it offers Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. It has a 4.6-star rating from customers and is a great 4K option for anyone who wants the resolution bump but doesn’t want or feel the need to splurge on it.

While you could find it for the same price on Amazon, the 77" LG CX-series 4K OLED TV—a top-end premium 4K OLED smart TV from a widely trusted brand—is $3,697 at BuyDig AND comes with a $300 Visa gift card. With the extra credit in hand, redeemable just about anywhere, you could save it or buy a larger TV stand or upgrade your furniture while you’re in the mood for improving your space. But, hear me out: You could also put it toward a PS5 or Xbox Series S/X to play next-gen games that truly take advantage of the hardware. It’s even got Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to cut down on screen tearing for us PC gamers who couldn’t give a flying fuck about consoles.



Behold deeper blacks and a more pronounced color palette, and find out for yourself what OLED is all about. Powered by a leading AI processor and compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants the new webOS is a marked update over previous versions you may have squabbled with in the past. Motion smoothing provides a more realistic picture, free of noticeable delays between frames. Apple users can cast content from their iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, thanks to AirPlay 2 support. And, of course, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG are all present to ensure your top-of-the-line TV yields a top-of-the-line experience—all bundled up with an extra $300.

Every time I see an iPad deal, I’m reminded of this tweet from Washington Post reporter Gene Park. Also the NY Times article he’s referencing, but mostly his tweet. The iPad has supplanted our TVs as the main TV- and movie-watching device of the house. It’s an all-in-one distraction, and you can pick up the latest base model in 32GB for $299 on Amazon, a $30 cut. The 128GB version is also down to $395. Between its 10.2-inch Retina display, the aging but still pretty fast A12 Bionic processor, and up to 10 hours of battery life, there’s a lot to love about the iPad. It’s the latest model, has plenty of character, and is one of the first models compatible with the Apple Pencil.



Marshall Stanmore II

It’s gonna be a while before we start going to any concerts again, and even when we do, they’re probably gonna look a little different. Even so, there’s a particular delight in being in a space filled with music, and humming along to your favorite tunes. This isn’t a concert replacement, but the Marshall Stanmore II offers impressive sound quality for a Bluetooth speaker, and it’s down to $250 at Best Buy right now, saving you over $100, so tuck that extra cash away for a rainy day.



AuKing Mini Projector

Anyone desperate for a night out should look no further than the backyard, or if you live in an apartment, a random unoccupied field (PARODY). And thanks to AuKing, you can save 30% on a mini projector by clipping the onsite coupon and entering the promo code 4G63N2XD at checkout, perfectly suited to replace nights out at the AMC or Regal. In fact, with a projector, you don’t have to worry about the smell of Arby’s roast beef the person behind you snuck into Tenet. Instead, you can watch actual good movies like Palm Springs with your large adult sons. Or, in case the little ones tag along, rent Scoob!, a movie I’m curious about but don’t have the children to justify watching it on my own.



The AuKing mini projector gets you 55,000 hours of viewing time, or over 6 years consecutive years. It boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon out of nearly 4,000 reviews and supports both HDMI and VGA input. That means all you have to do is hook up a Roku or an Apple TV for endless streaming. You can also connect it to your gaming console of choice or even a PC. At this price, it’s a hell of a steal, but you’ll have to act fast—this deal ends Sunday 10/4. So you only have a few more days to think it over. An impulse buy never hurt anyone.

This deal was originally published in August 2020 and updated with new information on 9/29/2020.

AUKEY 26,800mAh Power Bank

Portable power bricks come in all sorts of capacities and price points, but many aren’t primed to handle more demanding devices such as laptops. Luckily, AUKEY’s 26,800mAh USB-C Power Bank is designed for just that, delivering 60W of charging power.

That’s good enough to charge modern MacBooks and many other laptops, not to mention a Nintendo Switch (while playing), tablets, smartphones, and any other smaller portable devices. Whether you’re planning a trip anytime soon or just want to have a backup handy, this versatile and compact (just 6.46” long) brick can do the trick.

Right now, save 30% off the list price by using promo code H36B3QN9 at checkout.

Mophie Powerstation 6,040mAh Power Bank (2-Pack)

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem then by grabbing these two Power Banks for $29.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day, one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight and in three color options you’ll get up to twenty-plus hours of extra power on the go. Charge up to two devices at once with the USB-A and USB-C ports. You and your pal can juice up your phones or if you need to recharge and tablet or wireless headphones all can be done at the same time. This pack comes with two guide books so if you are gifting one the recipient won’t be without a manual.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

RAVPower 40W 4-Port Desktop Charger

Got more than one device that needs to be charged at the same time? Well, the RAVPower 40W Desktop charger is only $18 with the promo code QC30, bringing the price down to a decent $18. It includes one quick charge 3.0 port, bringing a dead phone or tablet back to 80% charger in about 35 minutes. What are you waiting for? Jump on this deal now!

While it’s a little disingenuous for Dell to advertise an Alienware m15 R1 for $1,176 as a 47% discount when it sells for $1,700 on Amazon, it’s impossible to deny the excellent value presenting itself here. Just last year, any gaming laptop touting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 for under $1,200 would’ve been a no-brainer, and while it’s obvious Dell is clearing out stock for an imminent refresh housing one of the shiny new 30-series cards, the 2070 is no pushover. A benchmark done by NotebookCheck.net shows this model running the once-demanding Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at 64 frames per second (fps) using the highest preset graphics configuration. In an older title like BioShock Infinite, you can expect frame rates upwards of 150fps.



For a laptop, especially one born from a brand so detested (unjustifiably, in my opinion) by the PC gaming community for its overpriced hardware, a deal like this comes once in a blue moon, so don’t take it for granted. Upgrade your gamer’s setup and take it on the go, thanks to a laptop form factor’s main distinguishing feature: a built-in screen. This configuration specifically bears a not-too-shabby 15.6" 1920 x 1080-pixel display, bolstered by a 144Hz refresh rate, meaning you can play games at up to 144fps and still see the difference (or not, depending on your eyesight). To ensure the utmost protection in your travels, I recommend tacking on the official Alienware nylon carrying case, custom-tailored to fit the 15.6" clamshell chassis.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer—you never know when it’ll expire, and frankly neither do I.

If you’re blessed enough to own a Switch (love my Coral Lite) you know it’s important to protect it and keep it safe especially if you travel. Best Buy has a few cases on sale to do just that.



If you’re a Lite user like me this Official Nintendo Carry Case ($15) is what you need. It comes in grey and also has a screen protector to keep your favorite toy scratch-free. It zips up and has a few slots to tote extra games around. You’ll save $5 on this deal.

For the classic Switch user, this Hard Case ($27) from RDS Industries is $13 off and also has space for additional cartridges. But this case comes with a GripStand platform to prop your device up to get a proper view while you game on the go. You’ll also get two thumb buttons as a nice upgrade to your Jot-Con sticks.

These will ship for $4.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller

Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 is one seriously premium gamepad, and while the price might seem insane, stores have often had trouble keeping this thing in stock. Luckily, right now Amazon not only has the Elite Series 2 available, but is also taking $10 off the price in a rare discount. We saw a larger drop near the start of the year, but only for Prime members.



Advertisement

What does your $170 get you? The robust Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X/S controller comes with a series of swappable analog sticks and d-pads to find your perfect setup, plus it has a built-in 40 hour battery, a charging dock inside the case, and optional added paddle buttons on the back.

Obviously, this price and these perks won’t be for everyone—but if you want to go Elite (Series 2), now’s the time.

Animal Crossing Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Grinding for bells is hard work and you probably break a sweat while doing it. Keeping cool on your island paradise is important and this officially licensed Animal Crossing water bottle from Controller Gear can do just that. Take $5 off this travel-friendly double-wall stainless steel bottle. It holds up to seventeen ounces, is sweat-free, and keeps beverages both hot and cold. This adorable bottle has all your townie faves including my beloved K.K. Slider. It was built for a life on the move so you know it will hold up while you’re digging for fossils, catching bugs, or even fishing. Easy to clean and it’s durable for even the toughest of journies no matter your hemisphere.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition

If you’ve ever played Super Smash Bros. and said to yourself, “I wish these were all anime characters instead,” Jump Force Deluxe Edition is for you. Well, maybe. While it’s more akin to a traditional arcade fighting game like Mortal Kombat or even Dragon Ball FighterZ, the premise is undoubtedly similar: Here are a bunch of characters you’re familiar with. Now make them fight. Outside the fighting, however, your Shonen faves—including Dragon Ball Z’s Goku, Monkey D. Luffy of One Piece (ya-yo ya-yo) origin, and Naruto from Naruto—can explore an AI-filled hub world. But the clear focus is on fighting, even if it is simplistic.



As Kotaku’s Mike Fahey notes in his review:

Jump Force is one of the most newbie-friendly 3D free-roaming fighting games I’ve encountered. There are two attack buttons, light and strong, which players can pound to perform auto-combos. There’s a throw button, which is useful for when the opposition tries to hide behind the block button (R1). L1 allows players to chase their foes or escape, if they have enough meter to allow for it. Holding R2 charges the super meter and, in combination with the controller’s face buttons, executes special attacks. Pressing the right analog stick down awakens a fighter and transforms them should they possess an alternate form. It might seem like a lot written out, but it’s incredibly easy to pick up.

Evidently, Jump Force won’t be seen at any EVO tournaments in the foreseeable future, pandemic or not. Still, it’s classic otaku fun to see anime/manga characters who wouldn’t ordinarily interact at all arise from the screen/pages and come together to beat each other to a pulp. If that sounds fun to you, you can pick up Jump Force Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch from Best Buy for $50—a 20% discount off the list price. Considering it just came out last month, this may be just the price drop you were waiting for, whether out of curiosity or good ol’ fashioned nostalgia for worlds you haven’t seen in a while.

As we await the arrival of the long-rumored Switch Pro, along with its dimensions and specs, it’s my opinion the Switch Lite is the best way to play Nintendo games in 2020. Now, before you denounce me in a fit of rage, put one in your hands for a few minutes of Mario Galaxy or Burnout Paradise and you’ll see what I mean. Back in stock on Amazon in the Coral variant for the retail price of $200, you can do just that without getting swindled by a price-gouging third party seller.



The lightweight and truly portable handheld gaming console is reminiscent of the PS Vita hardware-wise, down to the actual D-pad as opposed to the discrete up/down/right/left buttons on the Switch proper. Though it’s admittedly disappointing there’s no way to output Switch Lite games to the TV due to hardware constraints, I haven’t missed the functionality since I traded up my launch day Switch for the bright yellow guy you’ll find here. Since a lot of Switch games look better on other platforms, mobility is the system’s primary advantage anyway. I haven’t regretted my purchase, and I doubt you will either.

Cavity Sam

First off, how did I just never know the Operation character’s name is Cavity Sam? That just adds a layer to how disturbing this is. Who’s the audience for this? Are there Operation enthusiasts clamoring for a Funko of a cadaver? This is quite possibly the most unnerving toy they’ve released to date. I mean Funko’s have their own weirdness with each recreation being a full dead-eyed version of the source material and I’ve only ever really found it works for animals. But hey, to each their own. If you a board game junkie and need a frightening figure to grace your space Cavity Sam is for you. I just hope he doesn’t haunt your dreams.

Good ‘Ol Sam is a preorder and will be released on October 17. Prime members will get free shipping.

The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive)

I’m not about children but I am about The Child, and I know I’m not alone. This officially licensed six pin pack is exclusive to Amazon. Is this a good deal? Yes, very much so. These enamel pins are normally $10 each. So grabbing this for $25 is kind of a steal.



These pins are about an inch in size and have a backer with the basemetal. Only 10,000 packs were made and the collector’s packaging will be numbered. The Child is featured in these poses: napping in the pod, eating the frog, sipping on soup, pushing buttons, and using the force. You can’t deny how adorable he and these pins are no matter how hard you try. You can’t fight the cute so you might as well buy this pack and share with your pals from a galaxy far far away.

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

If you’re looking for a gaming headset, this Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is $25 off at Best Buy right now, bringing it down to $75. Compatible with all major gaming consoles, PC, and mobile, the Kraken Tournament Edition includes a USB audio interface housing all your volume controls. This set has customizable bass, too, allowing you to tweak the boom in your ears across 17 different levels.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months)

Have you heard? Microsoft bought Zenimax Studios, reportedly for an earth-shattering $7.5 billion in cold, hard cash. With the acquisition, Microsoft gets full control of everything under that banner, including Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, and more. Those studios are responsible for some of the most fun games this generation produced, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout 4 (and 76 now, apparently, but I’ve personally given up), The Evil Within, and Dishonored. And while we haven’t gotten a new single player Elder Scrolls game since the Xbox 360, we know Elder Scrolls 6 is on the way, and Bethesda is working on other exciting new IPs like Starfield.

The other leg of this news is that all the games from these studios, like any first party Microsoft studio, will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass Ultimate was already one of the hottest deals going in gaming before the news, and even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $25 at Eneba (currently $45 on Amazon), you’ll enjoy all the benefits for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, hundreds of first- and third-party games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.

Existing subscribers of both Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play with over 50 days left on their memberships can also grab 1 year of EA Play (which converts to 4 months of Game Pass Ultimate) for $27 from the site.

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC

As it often does for hot new games, Amazon is taking $10 off pre-orders for Cyberpunk 2077, the ambitious open-world game by CD Projekt Red, makers of the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Your total is $50 with the deal, and that goes whether you buy on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it has since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. Pre-order now, and Amazon will offer you the lowest price if it drops again before release date.

Money’s tight for a lot of us right now, and many of us are trying to be mindful of where we spend our money. For some, that means taking more of your money offline and putting it into your local shops. It’s the right move, a lot of stores are struggling right now and need our help. Unfortunately, even if you’d like to pull away from online shopping entirely, it’s not always feasible when you need an uncommon item in a pinch. For those moments, or if you’re too far out to make it into your nearest local shops but still want to help, Amazon will give you $10 to spend on Prime Day for every $10 you spend at select small businesses. The credits are only available for the duration of Prime Day, but you can start racking them up now.



If going into your local stores isn’t an option and they don’t offer delivery, there’s a solid selection of goods to get you started. If your pups need some tasty treats, there’s plenty of pet supplies available, or perhaps try out some new products in your skincare routine.

Purea Forehead Thermometer

Thermometers have certainly become less… invasive… over time, and thanks to the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot more infrared, touchless forehead thermometers in the wild. Now you can get your own at a deep discount.



Right now, Purea’s forehead thermometer is just $24 at Amazon when you clip the coupon and input the Kinja Deals exclusive promo code, KINJAK4H. It’s perfect for scanning friends and neighbors, if you own a shop or run community gatherings of any sort, plus you can convert it to a more typical ear thermometer if you prefer.

Purea’s thermometer has a 4.8-star rating across more than 2,200 customer reviews, and it’s 40% off in this exclusive deal.

Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush

Brush your teeth with a Fairywill Sonic electric toothbrush. Only $26 from a price drop, you can whiten your teeth with 40,000 strokes per minute. It’s soft bristle, so you won’t hurt your gums, has a smart timer, and five modes of brushing for a clean mouth. What are you waiting for?



Amazon Echo Dot 2-Pack

It’s happening months later than usual, but we finally know when Amazon’s Prime Day sales extravaganza is taking place: October 13-14. We can expect a non-stop barrage of bargains across those days, but Amazon is already dripping out some early deals.



Right now, Amazon Prime members can snag a two-pack of Echo Dot devices for just $40 using promo code DOTPRIME2PK. That’s a $60 savings over buying the two compact smart speakers without a discount, and that’ll give you access to the Alexa voice assistant over a wider spread of your home. Just add two Dots to your cart and then pop in the code at checkout.

These aren’t the brand new models that were announced last week with a globe-like design, much like the larger new standard Echo. However, these little pucks have been top sellers over the last two years, and this is a hell of a deal exclusively for Prime members.

Plush Donut Pet Cushion

My dog’s favorite bed is on sale and it can be your floof’s favorite too. All sizes are on sale but depending on how big your good boy or girl is the price will fluctuate a little, $17-$28. It’s still a good deal on one of the softest and comfiest beds my pooch has ever had.

The medium bed is what my old Jack Russell now has and it’s hard to get him off it. Not because he’s thirteen but because it’s so cozy. He prefers this over the bed now. The donut shape obviously makes it ideal if your pet is a little cinnamon roll all curled up when they sleep. But there’s plenty of support if they like to stretch out too. It’s lightweight and easy to move around or even take with you if they need it on a trip or for boarding. It’s faux shag fur and self-warming. It’s deep enough to get a little burrowing action on if you’ve got a digger on your hands. There’s a variety of colors to choose from to match it to your decor and it’s got an anti-skid bottom so it’s all good on wood floors or tile. It’s easy to clean and can go right in the washer and be tumble dried. Your pet deserves the best and when you get to save a little to give them that all the better.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Accent Pillows 2-Day Sale

One of the easiest ways to redecorate or spruce up a room is an accent pillow. It’s also relatively inexpensive which is a huge plus when wanting to revamp your home. For the next two days comb through more than 450 accent pillows at Wayfair and find the perfect one or three to breathe new life into a dull space.

This is also a great time to bulk up your holiday pillow collection if you’re one of those enthusiastic people who start decorating November 1. Here are a few of Wayfair’s top sellers if you need some inspiration and are unsure of the new motif you’d like to go for.

A fan favorite for customers are these Mccullough Square Cotton Pillows ($18). They come in eight different colors so you’re sure to find one that matches your abode. There’s also something very Twin Peaks about these and now I know you can’t unsee it. You get the cover and the insert which means these are easy to clean.

These Kingman Cotton Throw Pillows ($22) are another crowd-pleaser at 62% off. They come in three colors, all cotton, and have a soft cozy vibe to them. While they are cotton just like the previous pillows these ones will need to be dry cleaned if you have an oopsie.

This Daysha Shag Cotton Throw Pillow ($24) takes me back. I had one just like this growing up except it was bright pink. This one is obviously a little more demur but no less fun. Take 54% off this peacock blue one and no worries because it is machine washable.

Free two-day shipping on these items.

Eufy Smart Touch Lock

What if you can get into your space with the touch of a finger? Well, check out this Eufy Smart Touch Lock. It recognizes your fingerprint in 0.3 seconds and will unlock your door in one second. You have four ways to unlock your door—with your finger, the Eufy security app via Bluetooth, the electronic keyboard, or actual physical key. The lock itself can withstand all types of weather, and does not connect through WiFi, which means your privacy is protected just as much as your house. Lastly, with the promo code PREPD15999, it’ll bring the price down to $160, which is about 20% off the list price.

Matcha, an organic form of antioxidant-rich green tea powder, is a popular add-in for all sorts of drinks. You can even get the health benefits in the matcha latte form with not too much effort and for a great deal right now.



Jade Leaf organic matcha green tea powder is on sale right now for 20% off on Amazon. You get an additional 10% if you buy more than one bag, so it might be a good time to stock up. There are additional savings if you sign-up for subscribe and save of 5% or more, but how much matcha powder do you need? That’s a personal choice— no judgment here.

You can easily make your own matcha drinks at home by adding the liquid of your choice to some powder and whisking with a frother.

You’re in luck if you’re shopping for one of those, as the top-rated one is up to 36% off right now. The cheapest options are the black and silver frothers for $12, but you can get them down to $9 apiece if you buy three (that’s 51% off). The other colors are mostly $14, with a few special options held firm at full price for $16. However, you can also get an additional 15% off of those options if you buy three frothers (so the special color options like unicorn will be $12 each). Although I’m not sure why you would need three of them— maybe matcha latte kits would make for thoughtful gifts?

Furrybaby Pet Water Fountain 2L

You can keep your pet’s thirst quenched with this deal on Amazon today: The furrybaby cat drinking water fountain is 20% off. This brings it down to a pretty reasonable $16!



I’m considering getting one for my dog. It looks like they respond well to it, too, according to several reviews. Get it before it goes up to its usual price of $20!

25mg USDA Organic CBD Oil

If you’ve never tried CBD, after last night’s presidential debate, now seems like a good time to start. USDA-certified Cornbread Hemp’s full spectrum CBD oil is organic and contains no more than 0.3% THC, making it fully compliant with federal and state law. Using our exclusive promo code KINJA50, you can try it out for yourself in 25mg per serving tinctures, and receive a new bottle every month on your doorstep starting at $38. While this discount doesn’t apply to the half-sized 25mg or extra strength 50mg bottles, it does bring the full capacity down to an even lower price than your cheapest option.



As for the oil itself, it’s recommended you place it under your tongue for about a minute, letting it absorb into your mouth and quickly take effect. That said, CBD oil can also dissolve in fats like butter or whole milk, so my favorite thing to do with it is make a creamy concoction and mix it into my favorite Stash sweet honeydew green tea for a pleasantly warming sensation during these increasingly cool autumn nights. As Cornbread Hemp’s co-founder Jim Higdon explained to me in an email, their distilled CBD oil is designed to help you focus on your screen as we all tirelessly work from home amid the ongoing pandemic. But don’t take my word for it, see for yourself here—no commitments asked.

15% off September's Best Vibes

From now until the end of September take 15% over 30 of Bellesa’s best selling vibes and even lubes. All the crowd-pleasers are included like the Satisfyer Pro 2 ($50). Just remember to use the code BESTSELLER at checkout just in case it doesn’t prompt you. But there’s quite the variety here so it’s not all just for the ladies.

You’ve asked and I’ve h eard you so let’s spotlight the Satisfyer Men 2.0 ($33). Gentlemen, you tweeted me and I listened. This is Bellesa’s top budget masturbator. Stimulate yourself and your savings. The interchangeable sleeve feels like the real deal and it’s a pretty demure design so no one is the wiser. Easy to clean, easy to use. You’ll love it, I promise.

G/O Media may get a commission Satisfyer Men 2.0 Buy for $33 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code BESTSELLER

Let me go ahead and include one of my favorites too, the Nirvana by Bellesa ($101). And it’s already on sale so you get it at an even deeper discount. I love everything Bellesa has designed. These ladies really know that they’re doing but this Nirvana Wand is tops. Combining tech and function it’s a fan favorite for a reason. It’s truly my wand and only.

G/O Media may get a commission Nirvana Wand Buy for $101 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code BESTSELLER

Free shipping for orders over $29.

Libra Pleasure Box

If you’re a Libra during Libra season, you should get your hands on a Bijoux Indiscrets Pleasure box from Ella Paradis. It’s only $20, and includes a gemstone to cast witchy spells with, an orgasm balm, and a vibrating bullet to really go to higher heights. Realize your inner beauty and grab this before its gone!

Better Love Little Devil

As the bewitching month approaches what better way to usher in the spookiest time of year than with the Little Devil Bullet from Better Love. Our pals at Ella Paradis are giving it to you for practically nothing too. With the code, SPICY grab it now for just $18. That’s 60% off the original price.

This bullet vibe is as wicked as it is adorable. Channel your dark side in a discrete and clever manner. This smooth silicone little satan vibe has ten different settings and will be as naughty as you want to. Easy to use as it has one button and it’s splash-proof for simple cleaning. This buzzing Beelzebub will need AAA batteries but it’ll be worth it when get to dance with diablo.

Free shipping on all orders.

G/O Media may get a commission Better Love Little Devil Buy for $18 from Ella Paradis Use the promo code SPICY

Rae Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Rae vitamins and dietary supplements are 50% off right now on Target. This brings them down to $15 each, which is lower than you can even find these capsules and drops on Amazon. You can get capsules meant to aid a variety of different lifestyle ailments, from stress to insomnia.



I’m curious about the Rae Beauty ingestible drops, also 50% off, which sounds like snake oil at first glance. A look at the ingredients list shows this is just biotin in liquid form. But, biotin is supposed to have great effects on your hair, skin, and nails, so it makes sense. This flavorless drop form can be consumed alone or with coffee or tea.

They say less is more, and this is never more true than when you are searching through your bag for the one makeup brush you need. If you’re in the market for new makeup brushes, consider skipping the big kits and go for this more eco-friendly and compact 4-in-1 travel brush. It includes smaller lip and blush brushes inside of a larger brush body that includes a sponge applicator and a kabuki on the ends. Normally $16, bring it down to $6 with promo code 60RG821Q— although the link should apply the discount automatically.



You can bring some eco-friendly and skin-friendly measures into your routine this fall with 30% off of this Original MakeUp Eraser kit at Ulta. These reusable erasers just need water to activate and remove cosmetics from your skin, making them sensitive skin-friendly as well as far more sustainable than single-use makeup remover wipes. The set includes seven fall-color erasers for $18, which is a great deal for this popular brand. Plus, just look how pretty they are— those purple hues!

JACHS NY Fall Stretch Tech Pants

JACHS NY has a great deal right now on its Fall Stretch Tech pants, now only $39 when you use promo code FPT— that’s a 60% discount.



If you want to stock up, you can get three pairs for $100— these pants come in lots of colors and you can mix and match. You’ll also get free shipping as a part of the bundle with promo code 3PT.

5-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab five of the KN95 masks from Amazon right now for just $12.



These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.

Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection

Batman day was a week ago, but the Dark Knight still delivers deals the rest of the year. Case in point: right now, you can snag a Blu-ray bundle of 18 animated Batman feature-length films for just $50.



Amazingly, the Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection isn’t comprehensive, which means there are even more Batman cartoon flicks out there. But here you’ll get picks like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman Ninja, and the two-part The Dark Knight Returns. And best of all, the 19-disc set is marked down from the $90 list price right now, making it less than $3 per film.

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray)

Cowboy Bebop was responsible for sparking my anime interest. I’m not the world’s biggest otaku, but between the eccentric characters, the space-noir setting, stylish fighting, and a jazzy soundtrack the protagonists throw their kicks and punches to, it was unlike anything I regularly watched. If you want to check it out, the Blu-Ray collection is only $33 at Amazon. It’s not the longest series ever at 26 episodes, but it’s short and sweet, perfect for a quick weekend binge.

Marvel's Avengers The Art of the Game (Hardcover)

Enjoying Marvel’s Avengers? If you can’t get enough of the game’s visuals, then perhaps you need to check out the art behind it. You’ll get a deeper look at the concepts the game’s developers were working with before realizing it into the 3D loot grinder it is. From sketches of the heroes themselves to popup locations of iconic installations like Stark Industries, Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game not only visualizes the pre-production ideas, but you’re also getting commentary on the creative process from those who worked hard on the game. Amazon has it down to $31 right now, a 23% discount, and it ships in October.



Ankbit by 1Mii TWS Earbuds

Whooooooa, this pair of Ankbit earbuds by 1Mii plummets to $16 with promo code 65384LYM, down from a $46 list sticker, and while I can’t vouch for these personally, they’re cheap enough that you can take a chance and not feel bad. These things sport Bluetooth 5.0 AptX sound and IPX5 water resistance, and you’ll get eight hours on a single charge. The biggest shocker might not even be the price tag, though: it’s the fact that its enormous charging case with an LED battery indicator packs 150 hours worth of added playtime. That’s because it doubles as a 2,600mAh power bank that can also charge your smartphone and other devices. Again, only $16.

It’s only been out a week since launch and we’re already seeing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6. Amazon has some 40mm models down to $385, while the 44mm falls to $415, both about $15 off and shipping anywhere between 1-4 weeks out.

The Apple Watch Series 6 runs laps around the competition as far as technology is confirmed. It features everything you love about the Series 5 watch like an ECG heart rate sensor, and also adds new tricks like a blood oxygen sensor and an always-on altimeter, making it more ideal than ever for fitness buffs.

Logitech G533 Wireless Headset

Amazon has a great sticker price on the Logitech G533 right now, offering the well-rated wireless gaming headset for $74, down from a $150 MSRP. With DTS 7.1 surround sound you’ll get full immersion in supported movies and games, and this is a Lightspeed connection, giving you a solid, low latency connection up to 15 meters from the source. The embedded boom mic has a pop filter embedded, and you can toggle mute simply by tucking it away.

Whether young or old, Yoshi’s Crafted World can warm any heart with its charm. This puzzler-platformer for Nintendo Switch can be played with one other friend, and right now, you can buy it for just $50 at Amazon.

Its fun setting and mix of new and classic Nintendo characters make this a great game to sit back and relax with. Don’t be afraid to put all your Yoshi eggs into this basket if you’re looking for something new to play.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in September 2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 9/27/2020.

KitchenAid Professional Lift Stand Mixer

In my family, September is the time to start the trial runs for everything that will be cooked and baked for the holidays. My aunt bakes a million cookies and loaves of bread from now until the end of the year and her process improved sustainably after buying one of these. The best investment she ever made for all her culinary concoctions was a KitchenAid Mixer on sale now for $200 less.



This professional-grade KitchenAid Mixer isn’t just a lifesaver for baking it can relieve a lot of elbow grease for batter and creams too. The grinder, pasta maker, and ice cream maker attachments add a whole other level of options. You can really expand your culinary horizons with this one item. The sturdy bowl can handle even the heaviest of recipes and mixing. It’s got ten speeds for a variety of whipping. This sizable five-quart bowl allows up to nine dozen cookies or up to four loaves of bread. It’s easy to clean and is dishwasher-safe. As mentioned there are ten attachments that work with this mixer (sold separately) but that really opens up all the options you’ll have to experiment and/or perfect any recipe. Simple to use with endless foodies possibilities. Three colors are on sale and this item ships for free.

Satisfyer Pro 2

For a short time, you can get a Satisfyer Pro 2 for a decent $50! It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:

Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally.While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

The Satisfyer is only $50, so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

Take 40% off Vibrators

Whether or not we’re headed back into another possible lockdown we are definitely headed into the time of year where we spend more time indoors. What better way to prepare than with this month-long sale at Honey Adult Play. From now until the end of October take 40% off all vibrators.

Because one guy keeps tweeting at me that we don’t cover enough dildos, this featured item is for you. The King Vibrating Dildo is what you were asking for. This velvety silicone vibrator is the perfect size and shape for anyone looking for fast fun. With nine vibe modes and three different rotations, you can hit all the spots you’re aiming for. You’ll actually never want to leave your house now that you’ve got your new buzzing bestie.

Fenty Skin Start'r Travel Set

Our own Ignacia wrote an extremely comprehensive and helpful review of the Fenty Skin Start’rs where she was pleasantly surprised. If you’ve been thinking about trying it out but are still on the fence this travel set might be the way to go. It’s half the price of the full-size set but only available for a limited time.

I was gifted a set also, have used it for over a month and can say I love the cleanser. I use it a few times a week and it smells unbelievable, super fresh, sweet, and inviting. But if you’re averse to more perfumed products this might not be for you. However, the Hydra Vizor Moisturizer held up pleasantly well during the more humid days at the tail end of summer. It never felt heavy and was breathable enough to still have on with my foundation. Fenty Skin gets two thumbs up from me.

All orders ship for free.

While the capabilities of Samsung’s latest smartphones put them in an elite class of their own, the price tags match and it keeps many at bay. But today, you can grab a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G or Note 20 Ultra 5G for $200 less than they usually cost. That’s still $800 and $1,100, respectively, a big pill to swallow for sure, but if you’re a Note fan who refused to pay four digits for one, this seems like your time to shine.

The Note phones are big, but for a purpose: they’re the ultimate powerhouse champions. You’re in for one of the fastest processors in the game, a massive AMOLED display to show multiple apps simultaneously, and the Wacom-powered S Pen for doodling, note-taking, and multitasking. Four total cameras come on board for your photography needs on the $800 Note 20, you’ll get all-day battery life that can be charged in minutes with “Super Fast Charging”, and a whole lot more. Be sure to check out Gizmodo’s Galaxy Note 20 review to see what all the hype is about.