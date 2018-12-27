Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Yet another Kindle ebook sale, a popular pilates machine for the new year, and a unique clock lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, stop torturing yourself and buy Logitech’s Z523 2.1 channel speaker system for $50, or about $20-$30 less than usual. The 40W of power should be more than enough for your office, and one of the speakers includes a passthrough headphone jack for when you don’t want to disturb your coworkers or family members.



Photo: Amazon

If you have an old hard drive or SSD lying around, or you just want to build your own external drive from scratch, this $9, 2.5" enclosure (with code XMASAK23) is one of the most affordable we’ve ever seen with UASP support, which allows for faster data transfer speeds when using an SSD.



Photo: Amazon

You might not need to use it often, but a car inverter is one of those “just in case” things that you should always keep in your trunk or glove box. And at $12 with code SVSG5UQU, why wouldn’t you? This model can output 150W, which should be more than enough for most laptops, and it also has a couple of USB ports for your mobile devices as well.

Photo: Amazon

If you got any new gadgets over the holidays, there’s a decent chance they charge over USB-C.



The Switch? USB-C.

iPad Pros? USB-C.

Sony’s newest noise-canceling headphones? You get the idea.

So if you suddenly have a handful of USB-C gadgets, and not enough charging cables to go around, you can fix that today for $10 with promo code CHRS8888. That gets you a 6' long PowerLine+ cable from Anker. It’s ultra-durable, wrapped in nylon, and ] bright red to make it easier to spot in your bag amongst all the other cords.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

After years of neglect, Apple finally revived the Mac Mini a few months ago with a brand new model, featuring four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, a speedier quad core processor, and all-SSD storage. You’ll still need to provide your own monitor and peripherals, but if you own those already, you can plug this straight in and have a perfectly capable desktop Mac.



If you were holding out for a deal, Amazon’s currently taking $100 off the base model with 128GB of storage and a Core i3 processor, bringing it down to $699.

If your external storage needs extend beyond a handful of photos and a modest music collection, this 8TB external drive should have enough space for just about anyone. And at $130, it’s also never been cheaper.



If your computer or phone uses USB-C, it’s worth keeping an adapter around to turn it into an old-school USB 3.0 port for your legacy devices. This space gray aluminum adapter from Nonda is attractive, only $7, about as small as these things can possibly be.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Any number of remotes more than one remote is too many, and this $33 Logitech Harmony can combine all of your disparate remotes into one.



The Harmony 650 can control up to eight of your favorite home theater devices (from a database of nearly 250,000), and programmable macros like “watch a Blu-ray” can turn on all of the necessary devices, and switch a TV to the correct input with just a single button press.

Photo: Amazon

The holy grail of prosumer photography is finding a way to combine the optics and light sensitivity of a dedicated camera with the portability and sharing abilities of a smartphone, and the DxO One comes as close as anything on the market. If you’ve had your eye on this unique gadget, Amazon will sell you one for $139 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen, and a pittance compared to its original $600 MSRP.



I recommend reading the Gizmodo review for a full rundown of this thing, but basically, it’s a pocket-sized, iPhone-connected camera with a light-gulping 1" sensor, and an f/1.8 prime lens. You can use it standalone, or plug it into your phone to use your iPhone’s screen to line up shots, adjust settings, and of course, share to Instagram. Basically, it’s the best of both worlds.

Image: Amazon

Listen up: The Anker SoundCore bluetooth speaker is a longtime reader favorite, and today, it’s on sale for just $21. The sound quality is on point, the design is sleek, and the battery lasts for 24 hours. So, it’s a deal that’s music to our wallets.



Anker makes great, giant battery packs. You probably own one! But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly pack for those days where you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 3350mAh lipstick-style charger is down to $14 today with promo code POWERHW4, and includes a microUSB cable in the box.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code CHRS8453.

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $14 today with promo code ROAVF0BS.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $8 on Amazon today (or a little more if you don’t want to use Subscribe & Save). Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.



If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights and other particularly challenging sleep situations.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Time doesn’t have to be a flat circle. This unique clock uses LEDs and various words to describe the time colloquially. Think “IT IS HALF PAST THREE,” or “IT IS QUARTER TO SEVEN.” It’s actually a pretty efficient way of telling the time, and it’ll be a great conversation piece too. Normally about $70-$80, it’s just $56 today, but this deal ends at “TWELVE O’CLOCK” (AM, Pacific time).



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Travelpro’s Maxlite luggage series just keeps getting lighter. The Maxlite 3 was a reader favorite the last time we did a carry-on luggage poll, and the new Maxlite 5s are even easier on the scales.



Today on Amazon, this 21" carry-on is on sale for the best price yet. Even with a full set of spinner wheels, it weighs less than six pounds, so you’ll be able to easily maneuver it into the overhead bin, or skirt overweight baggage fees on European airlines that weight carry-ons. Yep, that’s a thing, and it’ll probably be a thing in the U.S. before long.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to $20 on Amazon today. With the exception of some very short-lived $10 deals, that’s a great price. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and you can store up to 30 labels for easy re-printing—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Some people can’t live without their coffee, but for me, it’s fizzy water. While supplies last, you can get a SodaStream Jet from Amazon at the insane price of $18, albeit without a CO2 canister (they cost $30, and refills are available for $15).

And whether you buy this, or already have a SodaStream, you can also grab two 1L carbonating bottles for $13.

String up these trendy Edison bulb string lights in your backyard and make Pinterest proud. This 49-foot strand is completely weatherproof, so you can leave them up year-round. Although not the best price we’ve seen on these, they normally sell for $50, but today you can light your space with them for $36 with promo code 3FK8HUTY.



Photo: Amazon

As a person who has sent in many, many rounds of cupcakes and other classroom treats for birthdays and holidays, I know I’ve spent a small fortune on cupcake liners. I can’t argue the fact that they’re wasteful and frivolous, but they also look festive and save me cleanup time.

What I should do — and you too, if you bake at all — is invest in some of these AmazonBasics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, currently at an all-time price low. (The 24-pack is technically a better deal, but if you absolutely want no more than 12, that set has never been cheaper either.)

The downside: They’re add-on items. The upside: You could order enough to hit the $25 minimum and literally never have to think about buying baking cups again.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes for any occasion, and if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, they’re taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code SAVE. We expect that this will be their last big sale of the year.



Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s), waterproof boots for the winter, or even the new Stitchlite Wool chukkas and oxfords, which were added to the sale section recently.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down nearly 75,000 shoes, boots, and apparel for the winter season. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.



Obviously, it’s a lot to sort through, so I recommend first sorting by gender in the sidebar, then going through the brand selector and picking your favorites.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re not even a full week into winter, but Sperry is here to help you bundle up from head to toe with its new semi-annual sale. The deals lean heavily on coats, beanies, jackets, and of course, warm, waterproof boots. The deals are up to 50% off, and shipping is always free, so don’t pigenonhole them as “the boat shoe company,” because there’s a lot to love here for any season.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m going to be totally honest here: I don’t really understand what this machine does or how it works. It seems complicated! But it’s Amazon’s top-selling “Pilates Reformer,” it has great reviews, and it’s only sale for about $130 less than usual, today only. If you’ve got the space for it, and you want to stick to your pilates-adjacent New Year’s Resolution, it could be a deal worth stretching for.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom has three large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale,m and two The Half-Yearly Sales. Well, today is basically the end of the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off a boatload of styles for men, women, and kids.



Brands as disparate as Cole Haan, Gucci, J.Crew, and Nike are all included in the sale, so it’ll take time to look through all the stuff. Maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or something, it’s not like anybody’s actually getting anything done this week anyway.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section (which, for the unindoctrinated, allows shoppers to choose from three different, discounted price points for an item) is always a good source of savings on some of the brand’s coveted, stylish basics, but it’s usually pretty limited. That is, until now.

Everlane has flooded their Choose What You Pay sections for both men and women with a ton of overstocked inventory, including a wide selection of shoes and denim for the ladies. In fact, Everlane says it’s the largest Choose What You Pay event they’ve ever run, and judging by the size of the selection, we’re inclined to believe them. This is likely the last you’ll see of these styles, so take your pick before they sell out, as much of Everlane’s offerings are wont to do.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve gotten pretty used to wide-ranging REI sales over the past month or so, but the holidays are winding down, and their days are numbered. So if you want to save on reader-favorite brands like Smartwool, Patagonia, Marmot, and The North Face (just to name a few), you’ll want to check out the outdoor megastore’s year-end clearance, offering up to 50% off select styles. Now you can officially commit to a New Year’s resolution of spending more time outdoors.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Santa really came through on this Christmas gift: Another Clear the Rack is upon us, which means Nordstrom Rack is taking an extra 25% off its clearance section, which already lists astoundingly low prices on all of your favorite brands. Over 17,000 styles for men and women are up for grabs through tomorrow. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good deal.

Christmas came a little early at Nike, with an extra 25% off over 2,000 sale styles. Just use promo code SAVE25 at checkout to get the deal, and sign into a free Nike account to get free shipping on all orders.



Hint: Use the side bar to narrow down your options by gender, apparel type, or even sport.

Image: Amazon

There’s never a bad time to save on Nike. Right now, Amazon is marking down a range of Nike activewear, along with accessories including bags, hats, and socks, so you can suit up for any athletic (or just lounging) you have in your future.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sneak some sneakers under the tree, thanks to Zappos current deal on Nike. Select Nike styles for men, women, and kids are 25% off, so the whole family can jingle bell rock some new shoes. And as long as you get your orders in by 1pm EST today, they’re guaranteed to be delivered by Christmas Eve for free, so sprint to checkout before this deal hops on its sleigh and rides away.

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Naipo has long made popular physical massage products, so an electrical alternative seems like a natural progression.

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For the third day in a row, Amazon’s running a big Kindle ebook sale, and today’s theme is simply “top books.” Options are as varied as Ulysses S. Grant biographies, children’s books like Matilda, and Gillian Flynn thrillers, so you’re sure to find something that you’ll enjoy digging into.



$4 Matilda 1 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

$3 Grant 26 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Rev up your engines. Right now, you can get the entire Fast & Furious franchise (excluding the eighth most recent film) on Blu-ray for just $20. Speed over to Amazon to load this deal into your trunk before it drives off.



Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering three months for just $1, for a limited time.



This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, $.33 per month for three months of streaming? Yes please.

Graphic: Walmart

With few exceptions, Nintendo Switch console discounts aren’t really a thing. Today, though, you can save up to $40 by bundling Nintendo’s latest and greatest console with the Nintendo Labo kit of your choice.



You can choose either the $70 Labo variety kit or the $80 robot kit to bundle with your Switch, but you’ll pay the same $339 either way. If you need help deciding, check out Kotaku’s review.

Nintendo Labo: The Kotaku Review The first question you might have about Labo is: what’s so special about a box of cardboard and… Read more Read

Photo: Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is better with friends, and you can add an extra player (or two, for certain games) by picking up an extra set of Joy-Con. $67 is a few bucks less than usual, but we don’t expect it to last long.



Side note: I played Super Smash Bros. Ultimate over the holidays in single Joy-Con mode, and it was surprisingly usable!

Graphic: Nintendo

Bayonetta 3 comes out exclusively on Switch (hopefully) sometime in 2019, and you can preorder a copy for $48 right now on Amazon. That’s a $10 discount, plus an extra 5% clippable coupon.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you got a Switch for Christmas, Hollow Knight is just as essential as Breath of the Wild or Mario Odyssey, and at only $10 today, it’s a lot cheaper. And by redeeming a digital code from Amazon, you’ll receive credit for Gold coins as if you paid the full $15 price. If you bought from the eShop, you’d only be credited for the discounted price.



Hollow Knight: The Kotaku Review In Hollow Knight, looks can be deceiving. A sad little lamplit town may hide the entrance to a… Read more Read

Seriously; the atmosphere, the map design, the controls, and particularly the music are absolutely top notch here. If you like Metroidvanias, this is a master’s thesis in the genre.

