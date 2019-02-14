Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Samsung TV, Anker Lightning cables, Tribit speakers, and a bedsheet Gold Box lead off Valentine’s Day’s best deals.

If you missed out on all the Super Bowl TV sales, don’t fret. This 55" 4K Samsung is on sale for $498 at Walmart right now, and it even comes with a $20 VUDU credit for buying and renting movies. It’s not Samsung’s best TV, but it includes smart apps, HDR, and even a clean cable routing solution that you won’t find from any other manufacturer.



While Sony’s top-end (and still-great) noise canceling headphones from 2017 went on sale around Black Friday, deals were conspicuously absent for the 2018 Sony WH1000XM3s, which brought a number of worthwhile improvements, and continued to put Bose to shame.



So if you’ve been sitting here twiddling your thumbs, waiting for a good deal, Amazon just dropped certified refurbs to $280. That’s $70 less than buying them new, and $20 less than the usual going rate for refurbs. That’s a big investment, to be sure, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

With 12W of stereo sound, IPX7 water resistance, and a 24 hour battery, it’s no shock that the Tribit XSound Go has racked up a 4.6 star review average from over 1,000 customers, and a Wirecutter recommendation for good measure. Get it for just $21 today by stacking the on-page coupon and the promo code C5RTSSA2.

These 6' Anker Lighnting cables aren’t from the company’s extra-durable PowerLine lineup, but they are wrapped in nylon, so they should feel great to use. Normally $24 for a pair, you can get two for $18 right now, no promo code required.



While you do so at your own risk, if you want to open up tiny gadgets to make your own repairs, this $11 magnetic screwdriver set can get you started. Just use promo code 9KE5TDH3 to unlock the deal.



If you’re really serious about self-repair, just note that the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit includes a bunch of other accessories you’ll want, like suction cups, spudgers, tweezers, and more.

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the digital age, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the Ghost Paper notebook gives you the most tactile experience of all.



Whereas every other notebook simply prints lines on the page to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are actually slightly raised, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. You can check out our review over on The Inventory, and use promo code KINJA213 to get your own notebook for $20.

Ghost Paper also sells stationery, and you can get a set for just $10. That’s half the usual price, and the discount is due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes, which themselves are in perfect condition, which is all that really matters. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Four Sigmatic’s mushroom-infused beverages have been growing like fungi in popularity, and now you can try them yourself for 10% off. By combining nutrient-rich cordyceps, chaga, and other mushroom powder into the likes of coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and even lemonade, Four Sigmatic claims you’ll get a boost of all-natural energy. And of course, it’s all vegan, paleo, keto, dairy free and gluten-free, so you can feel good about it no matter your diet or dietary restrictions.



This coupon is valid on a whole lineup of Four Sigmatic products. Most people start with the coffee (there are several here, including pods), but you can also branch out into powders that you mix into other foods and drinks too. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

If you have a pet, there’s no reason not to take advantage of this Chewy sale. For a limited time, you’ll get an extra 50% off at checkout on dozens of items from Frisco. Cat litter. Dog poop bags. Beds. Dog sweaters. Crates. Collars. Toys. More stuff! Basically, everything except pet food is included here, just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Note: The deal applies to a single item only, so choose wisely.

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on 1,5000 thread count, microfiber queen bedsheets. Most colors hover around $28, but the Gray and Black ones are a little over $10 cheaper.



While I haven’t had much experience with microfiber sheets (I don’t think I’ll stray from high-thread count cotton), these should be at least good enough for your guest bedroom. That said, this 6-piece set has an alarming number of poor reviews and Fakespot gave this listing a “D” rating.

I think it’s worth a gamble. And if it’s not up to par, return it.

Ninja makes our readers’ favorite affordable blender, and thanks to today’s Gold Box, you can get the company’s sleek new smart model for just $62, which is actually cheaper than Black Friday.



You’re probably saying to yourself, “why does a blender need a touchscreen, this is stupid, you’re stupid, I’m glad Hulk Hogan body slammed you.” But think about it for a second. Blenders are inherently messy. Your concoctions will inevitably spill, drip, and splatter, and even in small quantities, that can make the base of the blender sticky and gross. Wouldn’t it be easier to wipe down a flat pane of glass than to meticulously polish a bunch of buttons and switches and knobs?

I’ll just be straight with you — you need the Tacklife 12-Volt Tire Inflator. It features a flashlight for actual nighttime roadside emergencies, and the three adapter nozzles make it super versatile; it’ll pump up your bike tires, balls for all kinds of sports, pool floats in the summer, and whatever other inflatables you throw at it.



You’re also unlikely to find a similar device for less: Use promo code ONLY400P at checkout for a final price of just $10. But do it quick! This deal will probably go bust quicker than an overfilled air mattress.

Marpac Yogabed Mattresses | $595-$999 | Marpac

Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Machine | $34 | Marpac | Promo code LOVESTORY

Marpac Purest Sleep Scent Diffuser | $30 | Marpac | Promo code LOVESTORY

I’m not sure how it was decided that Presidents’ Day was the sleep holiday, but it seems to have the highest concentration of mattress deals of any day of the year.

For example, Marpac—yes, the white noise company—makes its own mattresses now, and they’re up to $300 off for the holiday weekend. They’re the multi-layer foam mattresses with a ~100 night trial like you’ve come to expect, but with a few cool features like a zip-off top cover, which means you don’t have to lift the mattress when it’s time to clean it.

And even if you’re happy with your mattress, the classic Marpac Dohm white noise machine is also on sale for $34 with promo code LOVESTORY. The same code will also get you the company’s Purest sleep scent diffuser (basically just an oil diffuser) for $30.

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to $20 on Amazon today. With the exception of some very short-lived $10 deals, that’s a great price. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and you can store up to 30 labels for easy re-printing—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.

Photo: Indochino

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable, not to mention so fun to design? For a limited time, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company.



You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $299 with promo code KINJA19, with all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping included in the price. That’s even cheaper than the suits in Indochino’s clearance section, which sell for $329. Options range from simple, versatile blacks and grays to presidential tan suits and patterned options, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, as is picking from dozens of styles, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get really fun. Just look at some of the options:

How It Works

If you live near a showroom...

You can purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Or, measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, you can bring it into an Indochino showroom for adjustments. If you don’t have a showroom nearby, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason you can’t get the suit to fit quite right, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments. Just note that this deal expires at midnight on Friday.

Aquaphor has been around forever, and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially in the wintertime. There’s a reason is has a 4.6 star average from over 3,000 reviews, all of which were typed out by soft and supple fingers. Clip the coupon and save 25% on a 14oz tub of Aquaphor, and never worry about dry hands again.



If you’re ever planning to leave your home this winter, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 25% off your order with promo code BEAN25 in an effort to keep you cozy, when you should be feeling just plain cold. This deal seems to apply to both full-price and on-sale items. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.

If you want to whack another prestige series off your to-watch list, the complete Sopranos Blu-ray is down to an all-time low $50 on Amazon right now. That comes out to less than $.60 per episode, and you also get digital copies for free. Grab this deal before it gets whacked.

Howdy, partner. Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t had any trouble selling copies, so if you’ve been waiting for months for a decent discount, it’s finally down to $40 today on both PS4 and Xbox One. That’s practically a robbery.



Aquaphor Healing Ointment 14 Ounce | $10 | Amazon | Clip 25% off coupon

Diamondback Bikes Sale Event | Woot

Gaming

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse | $47 | Amazon | Use Code 25OFFLGT

Deals You May Have Missed

As we all know, adding an SSD to your computer is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and this Kingston drive delivers. The 960GB model is currently marked down to a low $99, and this is first time I’ve seen this capacity sell for this price



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks to watch Love Island on British Netflix, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

If price has been the barrier to entry keeping you from better audio, Status Audio is offering our readers the best price we’ve ever seen on their cult-favorite CB-1 over-ear headphones. Use promo code INVENTORY50 to get them for $39 (plus $6 shipping).



Status is a direct-to-consumer headphone company, building great cans in proven form factors without the markup that comes with popular brands. In fact, there’s no branding here whatsoever.

The CB-1s are extremely comfortable out of the box, more so (in our opinion) than the ATH-M50X, MDR7506, SR60e, or V-MODA Crossfade Wireless, just to name a few.

The CB-1s have a (relatively) flat frequency response that’s great for listening to a variety of music or audio/video editing, with a wide sound stage in a closed back design. I get good isolation/seal with the updated pads. The elephant in the room here is that these are wired headphones, in the year 2019. For some of you, that may be a deal killer, but if not, they kindly include two detachable cables- coiled and straight, to ease the pain. They even smartly attach to the headphones with a twist lock.

We know from six years of Kinja Deals that great over-ear, closed back headphones for under $60 is no joke. Depending on what you’ve shelled out for in the past, they might even blow away your much more expensive pairs.

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s new MacBook Air may be boring, but it’s a thin little workhorse with a bigger, better screen and a faster processor than the 12" MacBook, which might just hit your laptop Goldilocks zone. And unlike the MacBook Pro, it comes with TouchID (yay!) without the obnoxious Touch Bar (yay!).



If the price was scaring you away, Amazon (which as of a couple months ago officially sells Apple products) is taking $110 off the 128GB version, and $150 off the 256GB. For whatever it’s worth wife got one of these when it came out, and she loves it.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $13 today with exclusive promo code ROAVKJF6.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Photo: Amazon

If your computer or phone uses USB-C, it’s worth keeping an adapter around to turn it into an old-school USB 3.0 port for your legacy devices. This space gray aluminum adapter from Nonda is attractive, only $8 (down from the usual $10), about as small as these things can possibly be.

Auto-Vox’s newest gadget may just be the most full-featured and advanced rear-view mirror...ever? The mirror itself is a nearly 10" touchscreen with a 1296p dash cam built into the front. It also connects via wire to a rear-mounted 720p camera that feeds a live, wide angle image to the mirror, and simultaneously records as well. And oh yeah, it has a lane departure warning system built in, because why not.



It’s priced at $320 on Amazon, but if you clip the $17 coupon and stack on code 5P24KYWL, it’ll drop to $240.

Photo: Amazon

Strip lights are great for accenting cabinets, furniture, and outdoor areas, but the first place you should set them up is behind your TV. This 6.56' strip from Minger can glow in seven different colors, and even includes a mic to optionally pulse along with the ambient sounds coming out of your TV. Get it for just $8 with promo code GS7ONA3G; your eyes will thank you.



Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $11 from Aukey today with a $2 clippable coupon paired with promo code 229YIPFH, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.



Photo: Amazon

If you have a wirelessly charging phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads. This 10W charger from Anker is already marked down to $13 from its usual $22, and a $1 coupon on the page lets you save even more.



Photo: Amazon

It might be too late to get it for Valentine’s Day, but there’s never a bad time to try Mike’s Hot Honey, which claims to be the world’s most versatile condiment. It’s got all of three ingredients: sugar, spice, and everything nice honey, chilies, and vinegar.

Right now on Amazon, a three-pack of bottles is a couple bucks less than usual , and the six pack is about $4 less than usual. Unfortunately, the single bottle isn’t on sale, but it’s honey, it basically lasts forever.

Before too long, the road salt will be gone, the constant precipitation will slow, and you won’t have an excuse to drive around a filthy looking car anymore. But with this $10 Turtle Wax kit from Walmart, you can make it look showroom shiny in your own driveway. That includes Zip Wax Car Wash and Wax, Express Carnauba Spray Wax, tire shine, and a can of protectant for about the same price as a single trip through the gas station auto wash.

Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s affordable home security cameras, and now, you can save on the brand new Yi Home Camera 3 for the first time ever.



Like previous models, this Yi camera can record to an SD card, Yi’s optional cloud service (six months is included for free), or both, and it allows you to check in with your phone any time you want. But the newest model adds some quality of life features like a magnetic base, AI-powered human detection, and the ability to alert you when it hears unusual noises.

Normally $60, promo code FEB4LOVE will knock it down to $52 today.

I don’t know the first thing about parenting but if you don’t get your kid this, you’re a bad parent. I mean, look at it! It’s the Batmobile! Your kid would be the talk of the playground.

Recommended for ages 2 and older, this battery-powered model can go 2.5 mph and it’s super cheap right now, too. It’s about $20 less than what’s currently on Amazon, so if you skip this deal. you’re a real... Joker.

