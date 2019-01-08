Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Fossil sale, Philips Wake Up Light, Vizio sound bar, and Backcountry sale lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Qi stands > Qi pads in almost every situation. This is not an opinion, and it’s not a debate. Anker’s highly rated PowerWave Qi stand is one of the most popular ones out there, and it’s down to $13 today after you clip the 10% coupon and add promo code AKA252401 at checkout. That’s good for the best price ever.

Advertisement

Just note that while this stand does support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, it doesn’t support 7.5W charging for iPhones; they’ll be limited to 5W.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cree is, rather quietly, one of the biggest LED manufacturers in the world, and now they’ll sell you smart light bulbs for just $8 a pop, down from the usual $12.



Advertisement

These bulbs do require a hub to operate, but they don’t use a proprietary hub. Rather, an Amazon Echo Plus or Echo Show, or any Wink, Wemo, or zigbee certified hub will do just fine, enabling you to create scenes, dim your lights from afar, and control them with your favorite voice assistant. Just note that they’re daylight tuned, and not warm white like most light bulbs.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, a refurbished VIZIO 36" 5.1 sound bar system will cost you just $120 on Woot. Selling for about $200 new, this bundle includes the main soundbar unit, two satellites, and a sub to immerse you in sound. This particular unit also offers Chromecast audio support, which is a nice bonus, plus DTS Virtual:X for simulating Atmos-like overhead sound.



Advertisement

For comparison’s sake, this same refurb is selling for $50 more on Amazon. Just make sure to act quickly because this deal goes away by the end of the day, and may sell out before then.

Photo: Amazon

Here’s five pounds (pounds!) of Albanese Candy Gummi Bears for $11. There are 12 flavors in the bag, and they have amazing reviews. I don’t know what else to tell you except that if you don’t buy them, you’re a cop.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bissell makes everything from inexpensive basic vacuums, to the handy new Pet Stain Eraser handheld fabric cleaner, to Dyson-like cordless stick vacs, and you can save an extra 20% on all of it with eBay’s latest coupon.



Advertisement

Just use code JOYBISSELL at checkout to get 20% off orders of $25 or more from Bissell’s eBay storefront (maximum $50 discount). That means you can get a refurbished Pet Stain Eraser Deluxe for just $48, compared to buying it for $100 new on Amazon. Or a Bark Bath dog washing station for $64 brand new. Or a Bissell CrossWave vacuum/mop combo for $136 refurbished (compared to $270 new).

Those are just a few of our picks, but there’s a cleaning product for everyone in here, so it’s all worth a look.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. Philips recently added a new high end model to the lineup, which means we’re starting to see some massive deals on the old top dog, the HF3520. Grab it right now on Amazon for $75, the best price they’ve ever listed.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are many simple, inexpensive ways to make cold brew coffee, like a mason jar and nut milk bag, for example. But a dedicated cold brew maker is generally going to make the process simpler and less messy.



This 1.6 qt. cold brew jug from Primula has everything you need to make that highly caffeinated coffee you crave for just $10, including a filter basket with a removable bottom for easier cleaning. Just pour in your coffee grounds, add water, screw everything together, and stick it in your fridge for 24 hours before removing the basket.

Advertisement

Note: I’m not sure why it looks carbonated in the photo, and I’m also unclear why ice is present. Ignore these things.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With this set of five OXO Good Grips Pop Containers, the days of snacks going stale are no more. $40 is the best deal we’ve seen on this set since January, and it makes a great gift even if you don’t need it for yourself. They look a lot classier than chip clips, and you’re way less likely to lose them too.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today, two Ninja blenders are on sale today thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Choose from the $48 Ninja NJ600 Blender and the $98 Ninja Intelli-Sense Kitchen System . The big difference is the NJ600 is more for blending smoothies and soups, while the more expensive kitchen system can act as food processor as well.



Advertisement

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and there’s a chance these refurbished units can sell out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t really know why anyone would need 20 succulents, especially since I struggle to keep just one alive, but if you’re thumb is feeling extra green today, use it to buy this collection of 20 succulents from Amazon for just $26. You could fill every window sill in your home with a succulent, or just have extras on hand when you inevitably kill a few of them.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do you use paper towels? Laundry detergent? Ziploc bags? Assuming the answer is yes, you stand to save money from this limited time Amazon promotion. Just spend $50 on household essentials on this page, and you’ll get $15 off at checkout. Just make sure they’re all shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly to be eligible.



Advertisement

It’s similar to this Target promotion from earlier in the week, but it’s actually better since it’s a cash discount, rather than a gift card.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

When something only costs $1, there is no logical excuse not to buy it. You don’t need to tell yourself any excuses about the Scalpmaster Shampoo Brush. Scalp brushes are a great addition to your shower routine because they can help relieve itchy, dry scalps by getting rid of built-up shampoo. Plus, it just feels really nice to give your scalp a little scratch. For $1, this is a no-brainer deal.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Backcountry’s biggest sale of the summer is on. Head over to the retailer’s Semi Annual Sale, since now’s your chance to save up to 50% on a wide range of gear and apparel for men, women, and kids. A bunch of your favorite brands are up for grabs, including Patagonia, Marmot, Columbia, prAna, Arc’teryx, and more, so be sure to stock up for any remaining summer adventures you’ll be embarking on—or any future fall and winter excursions. And just a heads up: Though this sale will last for the entire month of August, the most coveted items are sure to sell out quickly.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nike is one of the most desirable workout-wear brands, though quality gear often comes at a price. But thanks to a deal Nike’s running through August 14, don’t sweat the cost of a new Nike wardrobe. Now, take $30 off orders of $150 or more with promo code PLAY30, and treat yourself to a new pair of cool sneakers, or just some new athletic apparel to make hitting the gym that much more exciting.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Zappos is kicking off August by discounting over 1,700 items from Nike—and it’s not just shoes. Tons of shorts, tees, sports bras, tanks, and more are on sale, along with loads of sneakers and sandals you’ll need this season. So run over to the retailer to take advantage of this sale now with promo code NIKESALE19; it will only last through Saturday.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, since all the past season stock is primed to go on sale. Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take an extra 30% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women at Fossil’s End-of-Season Sale with promo code SUMMER, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Treat yourself to a whole new look courtesy of this major Rebecca Minkoff flash sale, happening now at Nordstrom Rack. You’ll find major savings on handbags and shoes, all of which exude that feminine-yet-edgy vibe the designer is known for. In fact, the more I sift through this sale, the more I think you (and I) could use some new stuff for summer...



Photo: Olivers

Olivers makes some of our favorite men’s activewear that doesn’t necessarily look like activewear, and now you can remake your entire wardrobe (relatively) cheaply with their limited time Mystery Box promotion.



Advertisement

Available until 8/7, or until sold out, you can either spend $150 to get a box with $300 worth of Olivers gear, or $275 to get a box worth $600. You do get to pick your size, but you don’t get to pick the colors or contents of the box. You do, however, know that it will include some combination of the following:

It’s all good stuff, and you’ll never get it for this cheap by any other means! It’s not eligible for returns or exchanges, however, so you’ll have to decide if it’s worth the risk.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cole Haan is known for making quality handbags, shoes, clothes — you name it. And today, you can fill your closet with all of the above at clearance-level cost. Nordstrom Rack is having a major flash sale on everything Cole Haan, from women’s shoes and men’s shoes, to men’s and women’s coats, to handbags and accessories. Some our our favorite ZERØGRANDS are included in the sale, if you hurry.



It’s an axe. It’s a saw. It’s cheaper than ever.



Off Grid Tools’ Survival Axe incorporates a 6" fold-out saw blade, a hammer head, hex sockets, a window breaker, a seatbelt cutter, and naturally, a bottle opener, all into one tool that looks like a prop from your favorite action movie. Today’s deal is the best we’ve ever seen, so grab one before they’re all chopped down.

Most coolers are designed to be carried maybe 10 minutes away from the trunk of your car, but Kawartha’s Cooler Bag is just what you need to carry some beers and snacks deep into the woods on your next hike.



The Cooler Bag is actually a dry bag with a removable, insulated insert that can hold ice and food. Our resident outdoorsman Zach has been using it for awhile, and has nothing but good things to say:

During my first test of this bag, I managed to pack in 18 already cold beers and a few frozen steaks, with ice filling in any remaining space. Packing this much does mean some of your goods won’t fit inside the cooler insert (a 12-pack alone easily will), but if you can still close the outer bag using the roll top, everything still stays pretty cold. So after a 7 hour drive to the trailhead, it was another 1.5 mile hike into camp. Though there’s no convenient way to take that much weight into a secluded site, along with your own gear, this bag makes it bearable. Like a duffel, you can sling it over your shoulder, or carry it by the side handle, which is helpful in distributing the burden of your beer across different muscle groups.

For a limited time, you can use promo code KINJADB50 to get the whole setup for just $36 ($24 + $12 shipping, I know, I know), which would be a decent price for a good dry bag by itself, let alone one that can keep your drinks cold for hours.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

That Amazon gift card offer on Prime Day just wasn’t enticing enough for you, was it? If you’ve never bought an Amazon gift card on Amazon’s website before, you’re in luck. Yes, those of us who’ve picked up Amazon gift cards at the grocery store weren’t being dumb. Right now, when you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you’ll get a $15 credit to your Amazon account. It does not need to be one $50 gift card, you can get five $10 gift cards, 10 $5 gift cards, two $25 gift cards... you get the point. The gift cards just need to add up to $50 and need to be purchased in the same order.



In order to get your credit, you’ll need to use the promo code 19GIFTCARD or you can hit “apply code to your account” on the terms page for this promotion. The $15 credit will be applied to your account two to three days after the gift card or e-gift is sent. You can choose to set up an e-gift card delivery for a later date, it just needs to be sent by December 22, 2019.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The limited edition, steel black Days of Play PS4 Slim has been hard to find in stock since it was released. Now, not only does Walmart have it in stock, they actually have it at a $50 discount. It doesn’t come with any bundled games, but it does come with an awesome looking matching controller.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the Nintendo Switch Lite is now available for pre-order. Choose form the Gray, yellow, turquoise, and Pokemon Limited Edition models for $200.



The Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life

Costs $100 less

The handhelds will ship in a little more than a month on September 20.

Tech

Anker Extendable Portable Phone Tripod with BT Remote | $18 | Amazon | Use Code H5XJXRFP

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Praise the charging gods, you can actually buy certified third party USB-C to Lightning cables now, which allow you to use USB-C PD chargers to fast-charge modern iPhones from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes.



Advertisement

Anker was (naturally) one of the first out of the gate with the new cables, and now, you can save $4 on the 6' version. Use promo code ANPL2CL6 to get a 6' PowerLine II cable for just $16. That’s $3 less than Apple charges for the equivalent 3' cable, and Anker’s are more durable, and include a lifetime warranty if it does ever wear out.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re planning on hitting the gym, or a long run this summer, these $100 V-MODA BassFit in-ear wireless headphones are down to one of their lowest prices ever.



Advertisement

With an 11 hour battery life and multiple customization options, these wireless headphones are the perfect companion when you want to tune out the world and just have a great work out session. Full disclosure, these headphones emphasize bass quite a bit, so that may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



Advertisement

While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

Photo: Amazon

It might not be as good as the unprecedented $300 Prime Day deal, but $380 is otherwise the best price ever for this high-end Roomba 891. With 5x the suction power of the Roomba 600 series, and modern accoutrements like Wi-Fi, voice control, and intelligent navigation, it’ll be your new favorite pet (and certainly your most useful one).



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re running low on laundry detergent, or hell, even if you aren’t, you might as well grab 64 loads worth of Tide Original HE for $9 (after clipping the $3 coupon), complete with Prime shipping.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mrs. Meyer’s plant-based soap is normally priced at a premium, but with today’s deal on Amazon, it’s priced just right. Get a 33 ounce tub of the basil-scented hand soap for just $5, or about $1 less than usual. It’ll last you a long time, but hopefully not too long. Wash your hands, is what I’m saying.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most airtight food containers have a lid on top, which means there’s still a lot of excess air in the container, slowly degrading the freshness of your food. Prepara’s Evak containers though let you push the lid down the cylinder as you take food out, pushing out excess air along the way. It keeps your food fresh, and looks cool to boot.



Advertisement

The “small tall” size is down to $7 (after clipping the small on-screen coupon), within a few cents of an all-time low. If it keeps just a single bag of coffee from going bad, it’ll have paid for itself.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Why put on pants, get in your car, and go into a public grocery store to buy your Pop-Tarts? If you want to have a lazy day where you binge TV and snack on Pop-Tarts at home, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. You can have 36 Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts delivered for only $7. What are you waiting for?



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with this discounted pocket knife. Despite it’s diminutive build, this steel blade packs a lot of useful features including a bottle opener, lanyard hole and a liner lock.



Plus, it’s only $7, which is a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once, when I was young and naive, I paid a dealership like $75 to clean my foggy headlights. Little did I know, this Turtle Wax headlight restoration kit does just as well at a tiny fraction of the price. Get it for just $5 today, an all-time low.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you been 0n the market for some cast iron cookware? A cast iron skillet is ideal for a cookie pizza, just saying. You can get an AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned 5-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set for only $52 on Amazon. The set includes a 10.5-inch griddle, an 8-inch skillet, 10.25-inch skillet, and 10.25-inch Dutch oven with lid. The cast iron items can withstand oven temperatures as high as 500 degrees F but are not dishwasher safe. If you put them in your dishwasher, you’ll ruin the pre-seasoning and the pan itself over time, so please, just wash them by hand.



Photo: Felix (( ( ( (Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big sale.



Advertisement

The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $449 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until August 6, so I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lysol Laundry Sanitizer Additive isn’t detergent per se, but an additional cleanser that you can add to your washing machine to kill bacteria in cold water that normal detergent might not.



You won’t need to use it in ever load, but it can especially come in handy after you’ve been sick and don’t want to spread your germs around the house. Or for smelly, sweaty workout clothes. This pack of two bottles almost always sells for $20 on Amazon, but you can get them for $17 today, or $16 if you use Subscribe & Save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Corporate America will eventually add booze and/or CBD and/or caffeine to every consumable product that has henceforth existed without such stimulants or depressants, and today, it’s time to try <spins the wheel> caffeine gum!



Advertisement

More specifically, caffeine + L-theanine + B Vitamins gum. NeuroGum Nootropic Energy Gum is also gluten free, non GMO, and vegan, because of course it is, and you can get 108 pieces for $29 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, an all-time low, and about $10 less than usual.

Photo: Waves

How many sunglasses have you lost to a good time in the ocean or lake? The glasses fall off of your head and just sink to the bottom before you even get a chance to flail around and save them. Don’t worry about that issue anymore, you can now get off 50% off Floating Sunglasses from Waves when you use the promo code KINJAFS50. These Waves sunglasses have polarized lenses, 100% UVA + UVB protection, lightweight construction, and are made from an unsinkable plastic.



Photo: Waves Gear

Since once-in-1,000-year heatwaves now seem to occur over large parts of the country every other Thursday or so, you need a water bottle that can keep your drink ice cold all day long, even in brutally hot conditions.



Advertisement

Waves Gear’s Forever Cold has been a popular option for years, because its double walled stainless steel construction can keep cold drinks cold for 24 hours straight, while still feeling comfortable to the touch on the outside. It’s certainly not the only water bottle like this, but it’s one of the few that goes the extra mile by including a double walled stainless steel cap as well. The plastic lid included with most steel bottles is, thermodynamically speaking, basically a gaping hole allowing environmental heat into your cold drink, and in my experience, the metal cap really does make a difference.

For a limited time, you can grab a 25 ounce Forever Cold in the color of your choice for $17, or a 34 ounce for $20. Just use promo code KINJAFC50 at checkout to save 50%.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 50% off at checkout, plus you can score free shipping with promo code FREESHIPPING. We’re talking $11 belts, $15 tees, $40 watches, so load up!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bonobos’s sale section is stocked with summer essentials, and you can take all of them home for an extra 40% off using promo code SUMMERSALE. Make space in your closet for essentials like floral shirts, breezy sweaters, non-terrible T-shirts, chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside. Just be aware: The Summer Sale will only last through tomorrow, so snag your favorites soon.



Image: Chelsea Stone

Summer is here, so get outside! But first, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. Right now, the brand’s entire clearance section is an extra 60% off with promo code EARLYBIRD. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, and if you spend $25 or more, you’ll automatically get free shipping. Guaranteed, you’ll find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.

Anker, makers of everything, built