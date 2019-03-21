Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A discount on Philips Hue bulbs, Cuisinart cast iron, and a reader-favorite keyboard lead off Thursday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Corsair makes our readers’ favorite mechanical keyboards, and the smallest member of the family is down to its best price ever today.



Like Corsair’s larger K70 and K95, the K63 uses genuine Cherry MX switches (Reds, in this case), and features customizable (though single color) backlighting. The main difference is that the K63 doesn’t have a number pad, which may or may not be an issue for your workflow, but there’s no doubt it saves a ton of desk space.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

GoPro has been taking a beating on Wall Street, but its cameras are still best-in-class. And today on Amazon, you can save on the entire HERO7 lineup, including an unprecedented $100 discount on the midrange Silver model.



The Black can capture 4K/60 footage, while the Silver can caps out at 4K/30, and the White is limited to 1440p footage at 60 FPS. Given that the Black and White are $50 and $40 off, respectively, while the Silver is $100 off, I’d say that’s almost definitely the one you should go for, unless you really need 4K/60 for some reason. For more on the differences between the models to help you decide, check out Gizmodo’s coverage.

You don’t need to buy a new car, or even a new stereo to get Bluetooth streaming and hands-free calls in your older vehicle. You just need $9, an AUX jack, and an extra USB port. Use promo code ROAVNGB2 plus the $2 on-page coupon to save on this Anker Roav Bluetooth receiver, which includes a built-in mic.

15 Pound 48"x 72" Weighted Blanket | $52 | Amazon | Promo code UAMIYVWA

15 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $59 | Amazon | Promo code VHIUOGGT

20 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $70 | Amazon | Promo code V3ZUTOPP

I’m not sure if you’re aware, but it’s cold as hell outside, and I can’t think of a better time for a weighted blanket. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale today for the first time since the holiday shopping season, including a beefy 20 pounder for just $70, the best price we’ve ever seen for a blanket that heavy. Just be sure to note the promo codes above or below.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Photo: Dueter

Dueter makes some of the best kid carriers out there, and you can get the Kid Comfort Air for just $168 today at REI, down from the usual $240 (note: discount shown in cart).



We covered the Kid Comfort 2 here, and while the Air can’t work with Dueter’s optional sunshade, it’s the only Kid Comfort carrier to utilize a mesh back for added ventilation in hot weather. You can read more about the differences over on Dueter’s site.

Advertisement

Dueter carriers don’t go on sale like this often, and don’t forget, you can still get a lifetime REI membership essentially for free with this order.

Graphic: Shep McAlliser

We aren’t all meant to be gardeners, and that’s fine. But the joy of eating food and herbs that you grew yourself is something everyone should enjoy, and that’s where the Miracle-Gro AeroGarden comes in. Utilizing LED grow lights, plant pods, and warnings to add more water, AeroGardens can grow your favorite herbs and vegetables year-round, indoors, even if you’re a serial plant killer.

Advertisement

Today on Amazon, you can grow six pods at once with the Harvest 360 for just $75, upgrade to the Harvest 360 Elite (which adds an LCD screen with more information) for $70, or opt for the larger Ultra model, which can grow seven pods, for $135. Those are all all-time low prices, but they’re only available today, so harvest these deals while they’re ripe.

Photo: Amazon

We all have times where our waistline perfectly bisects two holes on our belt. It’s a first world problem, sure, but it’s annoying! But it doesn’t have to be this way. SlideBelts’ uber-popular vegan leather ratchet belts are marked down to $29 in today’s Gold Box. That’s an all-time low, and about $10 than usual, so you won’t have to tighten your belt to afford one.



Advertisement

Note: There are over a dozen colors to choose from; just make sure the one you chose still shows as $29 before you buy it.

Graphic: Amazon

We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s very rare to see individual bulbs for more than $10 off, so stock up before today’s $15 discount expires. This is about as good a deal as you’ll ever expect to see on individual bulbs outside of major holiday sale events.

Power Practical’s latest Luminoodle is a terrific light strip attached to an amazing button, and it’s ideal for illuminating dark closets, or installing under shelves and cabinets.



It’s an affordable product to begin with, but right now, you get one of your own for $17 — that’s $3 less than usual — in warm white. And if you really want to go all in, the three-pack is also on sale for $34, which is $6 less than its regular price.

Photo: ThermoWorks

If you want to invest in your cooking, a good meat thermometer isn’t far behind a good knife in the hierarchy of important gear. And today, you can score a rare discount on the best thermometer out there, if you don’t mind getting an open-box model.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over the Classic model:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and when it does, it’s usually only on one or two colors, whereas today you can pick from several.

Image: Daily Steals

Here is a pouf. It’s a cozy place to rest your feet or your butt. It’s a work of modern art. It’s a blob wearing a sweater. You may ask, what is the point? And to that I say, exactly. It doesn’t matter — nothing does, except for the fact that you can get a microbead-filled pouf for your place for just $34 on Daily Steals with promo code KINJAPOUF. Do it now, before this deal goes poof!



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: TRTL

TRTL took a stale concept, the travel pillow, and completely reinvented it with the original TRTL, a unique neck wrap with interior ribs on one side to support the weight of your head. Thousands of our readers bought the thing, and now, the company’s back with a new and improved version.



Limited Time Deal: TRTL is offering 20% off on both colors of the TRTL Pillow Plus at launch with promo code 20TRTLPLUS, bringing it down to $48.

The TRTL Pillow Plus takes the same thesis as the original model, and expands it into a full dissertation. Everything here has been upgraded: the fabric is softer and more breathable, additional padding makes it way more comfortable, and dual velcro clasps make it less likely to slip off while you’re asleep. It still works in the same way, but every aspect of the experience is better.

But the biggest change is a brand new, and completely unique, adjustable height mechanism, which allows you to adjust the height of the ribs to find an ideal fit, just by twisting a couple of knobs. That makes it great for sharing with a partner of a different height, or for adjusting on the fly if you want to switch between tilting your head to the side or letting it fall forward. No two necks are the same, and people have different upright sleeping preferences, so while TRTL probably won’t be the right pillow for everyone, the fact that it’s so adjustable means that it should please most. I’m completely comfortable calling it the best travel pillow I’ve ever used, and it’s not particularly close.

Advertisement

The TRTL Pillow Plus originally launched on Kickstarter last year, and raised over 1,000% of its goal. Now it’s finally launched to the masses on Amazon, so you can have your settings dialed in for any summer vacation travel plans.

Photo: Amazon

You have a high chair for your kid at home. But what about random restaurants? Friends’ houses? Your parents’ house during the holidays? That’s where phil&teds Lobster chair shines. The Lobster doesn’t need any legs, because it just clips onto the side of any table, like a giant chip clip. That means it’s small enough to keep in the trunk of your car, or even fly with.



It also has great reviews (which I guess is important since you’re putting your baby in it), and a product reviewer uploaded this photo, which is worth some bonus points too. Normally $80-$90, you can get it for $71 today, which means you’ll have more money to spend on Cheerios to get flung across the room.

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $8 with promo code 2GYFTGXW.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

GrowlerWerks’ uKeg keeps your favorite craft beer perfectly carbonated (with the help of CO2 cartridges), pressurizes it so you can pour from an integrated tap, and even lets you swap out the tap handle if you get your hands on one from a local brewery. Basically, it’s the perfect gift for any beer lover. And even when it’s not holding beer, it’ll look like a prop from a steampunk movie sitting on your kitchen shelf, which might just be its best feature.



Advertisement

For a limited time, the 128 oz. model is down to an all-time low $120 on Amazon, down from its usual $199. That’s $80 you’ll have left over to spend on beer to put in it.

As far as I’m concerned, an enameled dutch oven is right up there with a good knife and great spatula in the hierarchy of must-own kitchen gear, and a couple of Cuisinart’s iconic models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, along with a 12" chicken fryer.



These things are on approximately 99% of all wedding registries, so even if you already own one yourself, they could make great gifts. These prices are only available today though, so don’t let this deal simmer for too long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Run over to Nike while you can, because they just added over 1,000 new styles to their sale section, for a limited time.



Advertisement

The highlights here are probably the shoes, including the Epic React Flyknit 2, but you’ll find everything from NBA jerseys to tennis styles to swimwear for the impending warm weather, just for starters. As always, be sure to use the sidebar sorting tools to comb through the massive selection, and be sure to avoid the dreaded PG 2.5s, the shoe that broke Zion. Those shoes can proceed straight to hell.

There are $20 bidets, and bidets that cost as much as a mortgage payment, but today’s deal seems to strike a great balance between the two in terms of features, but with a price much closer to the former than the latter.



This model from Superior Bidet has two features that you won’t find on the cheapest alternatives: Dual nozzles for optional feminine cleaning, and adjustable water temperature. To get the latter, you’ll need to run a skinny hose that connects under your bathroom sink to your hot water, but your undercarriage will appreciate the effort, especially during the colder months of the year.

Advertisement

It doesn’t have electronic controls or an automatic deodorizer, but for a perfectly reasonable $42, it’s tough to complain. In fact, this is the most affordable bidet we’ve ever seen with hot water support. Just be sure to use code 40SPRINGSALE at checkout to get the deal.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Better weather means catching up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking 60% off over 300 styles for men and women. That means trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code SPRING19 and stock up for a new season.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Graphic: Replicade

Welp, here it is. The ultimate desk toy. This 12" Centipede arcade cabinet is a perfect 1/6 replica of the real thing, and you can get it for an all-time low $100 today on Amazon (also at Walmart). It launched in retail in the middle of last year for $160, and today’s deal is cheaper than earlybird Kickstarter backers got in 2017.



Screenshot: Amazon

Splatoon 2 is one of Nintendo’s best multiplayer game for the Switch (and almost assuredly its best online multiplayer game), so if you haven’t picked up a copy yet, it’s down to $48 right now as a digital download on Amazon. Plus, you’ll get the same 300 Gold Coins (worth $3) that you would have gotten if you’d paid full price.

TECH

Meidong Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Waterproof IPX5 | $13 | Amazon | Use Code YKZJVCUV

HOME

TRTL Pillow Plus | Limited time 20% off with code 20TRTLPLUS

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Splatoon 2 | $48 | Amazon

Deals You May Have Missed

Elevation Lab’s Anchor has long been one of our favorite headphone storage solutions, and the newer Anchor Pro has proven to be a worthwhile upgrade. Now, you can save 30% on both with promo code KINJAANCHORS.

The concept for both the Anchor and the Anchor Pro are the same—they’re both hooks that hang under your desk to hold your headphones—but every aspect was improved for the Pro. The hook is larger, to accommodate big over-ear headphones and gaming headsets, it includes a built-in Velcro cable tie to keep your cords under control, and optional screws afford you added security, if the included 3M adhesive isn’t sufficient. It’s only a few bucks more than the original, so it’s the one I would buy.

That said, if you do want the original, it’s also on sale for $8 with promo code KINJAANCHORS.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While mesh routers have broken through in the past few years, the crazy-popular TP-Link Archer C7 though is one of the best “traditional” routers you can get, and it’ll only cost you $40 today at Monoprice, easily the best price we’ve ever seen. As long as you don’t live in a mansion or a series of concrete bunkers, this should be more than enough router for you.



Photo: Amazon

Replacing your power receptacles with USB-equipped models is the ultimate, uh, power move, and if you’re going to make a semi-permanent change to your home like that, it may as well be future-proof.



Advertisement

This receptacle from TopGreener replaces one of your AC outlets with an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port (capable of charging an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes), and a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port (which is required to power 7.5W iPhone Qi chargers). You could get the same connections with any number of USB wall plugs, but there’s just something special about them being flush with your wall.

Use code 20TGAPR19 at checkout to get the receptacle for $27.

Photo: Amazon

At 18W, this Aukey power brick isn’t the most powerful USB-C Power Delivery charger we’ve seen—a 12" MacBook’s charger puts out 29W, for example—but it is certainly the smallest, and one of the cheapest to boot. Just use promo code FLI5HVBI at checkout to save.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running a great deal on their WiFi router and 2 satellite (or RBK33) permutation.



This reader favorite is now selling for just $200, matching its lowest price ever. The main base station plugs into your modem, and the two wall plugs automatically create a mesh network that can fill over 5,000 square feet of space with sweet, sweet, Wi-Fi.

Want to keep birds off your patio, or out of your garden? Bird-repelling reflective tape is the cheapest and easiest way to convince them to buzz off, and you can get a 350 foot roll today for just $11 with promo code KJBIRD. That’s about $1.50 less than the same roll costs on Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? This enameled model is only $53 on Amazon today, down from the usual $60, which is honestly a great price for this thing to begin with. I know you’re used to Lodge’s raw, black cast iron look, but you have to admit, “Island Spice Red” is pretty sporty.

