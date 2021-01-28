Thursday's Best Deals: Mario Kart Live, Skechers Flurry Boots, Maybelline Sky High Mascara, Anker Soundcore 2, Hitman 3, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Mario Kart Live and Skechers Flurry Boots lead Thur sday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: 2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits | $29 | SideDeal | Promo Code KINJUKU

STEAM is so important for kids to learn and be enthusiastic about, especially girls interested in the science and tech parts. I’ve actually played with this Juku coding kit and can say it’s an excellent tool. Kits like these can run as much as $60, so to snag for this price is a great deal.



Pick any combo or two of the same. Today’s kits are the Light Games Coding Kit, Light Show Coding Kit, Making Music Coding Kit, and Smart Car Bots Kit. If you’re a cool nerdy aunt like me, this is the kind of thing you turn up with when you visit for the weekend. It’s recommended for ten years old and up. But if you have a particularly curious or tech-savvy kid who’s a bit younger, it still might work. It’s hard to beat the price given how kids can get bored with hobbies easily. You could also have a future programmer or web developer on your hands, and it all started here.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Speaker Image : Anker

You don’t need to rely on your tiny smartphone speaker to pump out tunes wherever you please. Anker’s Soundcore 2 portable speaker pairs easily with any phone or tablet via Bluetooth, delivering solid 12W sound and thumping bass. It’s IPX7 water resistant and can even pair to another Soundcore 2 for shared stereo playback, while the beefy 5,200mAh battery should deliver a full 24 hours of tunes.

Right now, it’s 30% off the list price at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. With a 4.7-star review average from a massive 54,000+ appraisals, it’s a customer favorite for a budget-friendly portable Bluetooth speaker. Only the black version is this cheap, although you can get it in blue or red for a couple bucks more each.

Alienware 34" 120Hz Gaming Monitor Image : Gabe Carey

When you’re building, or even buying a PC, the screen often gets overlooked. Despite its importance in showing off visual effects, enthusiasts tend to flock toward the latest and most expensive graphics cards while skimping on the thing they’re displaying to.



Among the better gaming monitors you can get your hands on right now, the Alienware 34" 120Hz Gaming Monitor is a 34-inch ultrawide (21:9) IPS screen with narrow bezels and Nvidia G-Sync support, for reduced screen tearing, so long as you have an Nvidia GPU. Its 120Hz refresh rate keeps your games looking smooth, even during the busiest action sequences. Its 2ms response time keeps the latency at bay.

But it’s not all fun and games. The 98 percent DCI-P3 color space caters nicely to digital photography and design work, as does the 3440x1440 resolution. Meanwhile, the AlienFX lighting on the rear side of the display lets you put your creativity to the test, with four customizable lighting zones and full RGB. All that’s missing is a combustion chamber.

It’s $270 off the list price right now. We’ve seen this monitor hover above $1,000 for most of the last year, so if you’ve been waiting for a deal to bring this curvy monster of a screen into your gaming setup, now’s the time to strike.

Samsung T5 1TB Portable SSD Image : Jordan McMahon

A computer without any storage space won’t do anybody much good, but that’s no reason to go out and buy a whole new rig. A portable SSD is a great way to expand your computer’s storage without having to pay a hefty upgrade fee when you’re configuring your new computer, and you can carry it with you wherever you go. Samsung’s SSD’s are fast, reliable, and small enough to fit in the tiniest pockets of your favorite bag. Right now at Newegg, you can save $10 on Samsung’s 1TB model, which should be plenty of storage for most people looking to offload a few things from their main drive.

Look, the Apple Magic Keyboard attachment is cool. It’s cool. It’s more versatile than the standard snap-on keyboard thanks to a trackpad and backlit keys, plus the way it holds your iPad like it’s just floating there above the keys is superb. And then it folds up into a proper case when you’re not using the iPad. Well done. It is very expensive for a tablet keyboard at $299, however. Not quite $699-for-wheels expensive, but still.



In any case, if you have the new 4th-generation iPad Air or the 11” 2nd-gen iPad Pro and you’ve been debating whether or not to splash out on the Magic Keyboard, we have good news: it’s marked down $100 at Amazon right now. Customers love it, with a 4.8-star rating from 2,300+ reviews, and again, it’s both cool and useful.

TaoTronics 12" LED Ring Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

If you didn’t already grab a ring light to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even help with better lighting for makeup, now is the time. You can save $20 on this 12" LED ring kit right now by clipping the coupon.

In this kit, you get the 12" LED ring light, a 16" to 61" extendable tripod stand, two phone clips, a Bluetooth remote shutter, and a user manual. There are 3 lighting modes: warm, natural, and cold. And the color temperature spans 2300K-6000K. The 11 lighting modes help you adjustable to the brightness you need. You might have to play around to find which hue and color temperatures work best for you.

The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly, change modes and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember, the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

This will ship for free if you are a Prime member.

Aukey Wireless Charger Stand KINJACE9 Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Aukey. If you’ve read any of my reviews before, you know they’ve really come through for me. And you guessed it; their Wireless Charger Stand is another product I love and rely on. It’s 19% off until Saturday and is the accessory you were missing. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINJACE9 at checkout.

You can charge up to two devices at once with this stand, which is incredibly efficient and convenient. A variety of phones are compatible, well, pretty much all of them. Plus, you can even charge earbud and AirPods cases on this. It’s been tried and tested for safety, so you don’t need to worry about any short circuits or overheating. You can prop it up in landscape or portrait depending on need. Obviously, it also works as just a stand for hands-free calls, FaceTime, or even to watch your favorite YouTube show. The best thing is if you are like me and have a very sturdy case on your phone, this stand is powerful enough to charge right through it. That means no fumbling to get it on and off. However, magnetic and metallic objects will be a barrier to charging. In this pack, you’ll get the dock, a manual, a 1.2M USB-A to C Cable, and as always, with Aukey, a 24-month warranty.

This deal ends on January 30.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover Image : Andrew Hayward

If you need a tablet that does it all, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is a stellar option. This versatile device delivers a huge 12.3” touchscreen for use as a tablet, plus you can flip out the kickstand and snap on the included Type Cover with a full keyboard to turn it into a laptop (and add a mouse if you please). Add a Surface Pen and you can also sketch and annotate at will.



Right now, Best Buy is slashing $260 off the bundle price for the current-gen Surface Pro 7 and the Type Cover, selling for just $699. With a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor inside, it’s not built to be a gaming wiz, but it’ll have plenty of power for everyday use and productivity needs.

TaoTronics A 80 TWS Earbuds Clip Coupon Image : TaoTronics

If you’re like me and mourning the “bean” aesthetic of Samsung’s Galaxy Bud Live, TaoTronics’ latest SoundLiberty 80 true wireless earbuds sport an arguably even more unique look for a fraction of the price. For a limited time, you can take an extra $10 off the already discounted $60 price of a pair of middle-of-the-road buds that only just released back in November.

While they may not have the primo noise-canceling features of the AirPods Pro, or even the cushier rubberized tips, the SoundLiberty 80 can do most of the same things like the $129 wire-charging standard AirPods and even one-up ‘em in some regards. Instead of binding you to Apple’s proprietary Lightning cords, you can use the same cable to charge them as you would, say, a MacBook (go figure). Behind the sound are high-fidelity “dynamic” drivers powered by Qualcomm’s aptX technology and the AAC codec. AI-controlled noise-canceling microphones, TaoTronics says, help step up your call quality while an admittedly low-rent voice assistant lets you say “Hey TT” to adjust your music and other audio settings.

If you can live with the slightly shorter battery life (4 hours versus 5 hours without the case or 20 hours versus hours with it), half the cost of the cheapest AirPods is a compelling offer for such a recent release. And hey, you get to look like me, an adult with gauged ears, like you’re going through your emo phase 20 years too late. There’s no time like a pandemic to change up your style after all.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $49 off the list price. At $200, it’s the best price we’ve seen in a few weeks, although they were lower around the holidays. Still, if you held out and you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad Image : Anker

If you have a semi-recent iPhone or a higher-end Android phone, then it’s probably equipped for wireless charging, letting you top it up simply by placing the device on a charging pad or stand. While typically not as fast as plugging in a cable, it’s significantly more convenient, especially if you set your phone on the pad when sitting down to work, for example.



Whether you just got a new phone or haven’t yet tried out wireless charging on your handset, you can grab an Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad for just over $9 at Amazon, no coupon or code required. It supports the Qi charging standard used by the last few generations of iPhones, as well as phones from many of the top Android makers. It also works with wirelessly-chargeable earbuds cases, such as the AirPods Pro.

Aukey Minima 20W PD Wall Charger Image : Aukey

Is your iPhone charger too chunky for its own good? Then have I got a deal for you. Released last month, Aukey’s best-selling Minima wall charger is down to just $8, down 55% from the $17 list price. While this same charger has actually been $13 pretty much since day one, that’s still a hefty discount considering it’s $11 less than Apple’s own first-party plug. And though you will have to buy your own separate cable, Aukey’s USB-C to Lightning cords start at $11 and feature a coat of nylon on the outside to protect against pet/child bites and other types of damage. The 20-watt brick supports all the latest iPhones dating back to the 6 and even offers Power Delivery to fast-charge more recent models.

Note that when you buy the Aukey Minima, you’re also eligible to save an extra 5% on a 10,000mAh power bank, bringing your total checkout cost—with both items in your cart—down to around $21. If you’re in the market for a new iPhone charger, note that you only have a week to pick this one up at the discounted price, so as Sugarhill Gang once catchily said, jump on it.

RAVPower MagSafe Charger Image : RAVPower

MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.



Here’s a more cost-effective MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model and provides the same kind of wireless charging speed, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly-chargeable AirPods cases.

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for $28 right now when you clip the coupon on the page at Amazon. That’s less than half the price of buying Apple’s own components.

Extra 20% off Select Items Graphic : Gabe Carey

It’s a big day today for America. Not only is Hitman 3 out on consoles and PC, but over at the Bezos Barn, a bunch of stuff is 20% off presumably to celebrate that fact. For those who don’t know, Amazon Warehouse is where products go to live when they’re returned to the company’s fulfillment centers for whatever reason. In order to make the cut, they’re subjected to a 20-point inspection before being relisted on the Amazon site with full transparency of their quality, ranging from “Like New/Open Box” to “Acceptable.” You can buy tons of stuff on the Amazon Warehouse site in a variety of categories, hence the excitement whenever a sale like this pops up.



Through January 27, for instance, you can snatch up an Apple Smart Keyboard for either the iPad and iPad Air or the 12.9" iPad Pro version starting at $73. Need a new gaming headset? The Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X is only $15 while the higher-end Razer Kraken Pro is down to $34. Other items include a four-pack of blue-light-blocking glasses, a Garmin Venu GPS smartwatch, and the first three Toy Story movies. Shop the whole sale here, or you can filter your search by department. For starters, check out electronics, video games, and home and kitchen for some of the deepest savings. Keep in mind, however, anything you’re interested in buying will have to be added to your cart first before the 20% discount is applied.

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). Amazon made more copies available back in December, but the catch was that it wouldn’t be shipping orders until January. Now, the game is actually in stock and you can even get the Luigi version for $95, which is a slight discount over the normal price.

NBA 2K21 (XSX) Screenshot : 2K Sports

If you’re looking for something that’s really going to get the most out of your Xbox Series X, NBA 2K21 is the game to beat. On several occasions, I’ve been scrolling Twitter quickly and passed an image of a basketball game, only to realize it was a screenshot from a video game. For whatever reason, it looks photorealistic on new consoles, making it the real next-gen graphical powerhouse you’ve been looking for. While it’s been discounted on past-gen consoles for a bit, the Xbox Series X version is now down to $43 at Amazon. Next, I would like to see a very realistic remake of Mario Hoops 3-on-3 in this art style. That’s the dream.

Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Cases Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Let’s get something out of the way pretty quick: you’re probably not traveling soon. We really have to stay the course with lockdowns and there’s no real reason to go anywhere with the holidays behind us anyway. That said, you will be able to travel again some day, perhaps even this year. When that glorious day comes, you’ll want to be prepared, so you’ll need a carrying case for your Switch. GameStop is running a sale today on slim travel cases for the Switch for $6. Each one has a different Nintendo mascot on it, like Mario or Donkey Kong, so pick your favorite and toss your Switch right in there. Hell, grab a few and use a different one for each vacation you take when this is done. I for one am going to go hog-wild with portable gaming accessories the second I can get back on a train. I’m going to be a god damn mobile entertainment center.

We’ve seen Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $30 at Amazon. The game is still relatively brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

Advertisement

Animal Crossing has yet to become an esport, and I think it’s time to change that. How is this series so popular, and yet no one’s figured out how to pro gamer-fy it? I remember seeing a new early attempts when New Horizons came out, but nothing really stuck. So I’m putting out a challenge: something figure out how to turn Animal Crossing into a heated competitive esport. Turn your island into a MOBA map. Make an elaborate hide and seek minigame. Anything! If anyone can pull it off, I will finally invest in a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is currently down to $60. Kind of a roundabout way to explain that the controller, which more closely resembles an Xbox controller, is on sale, but I just want to see this happen, folks.

Arcade1Up is known for bringing retro gaming back into our lives in creative ways. From arcade cabinet reproductions to gaming pub tables, they offer a perfect way to build out a nice gamer cave. Some of their products are a bit more practical too, like their line of retro gaming barstools. Today, you can grab a bunch of gaming stools on sale for $59 to really spruce up your theoretical bar. You can grab Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, and Marvel Super Heroes stools at a discount right now, so pick whichever one you want to sit on more. Do you want to plant right down on Thanos’ face? Perfect! Want to just warm your buns on the heat of the NBA Jam logo? Hell yeah buddy! Live your best life. No rules, no masters, no bedtimes.

Advertisement

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Screenshot : Nintendo

Look, it’s going to be a long winter. We’re all going to be cooped up inside with not much to do other than game. You can either blow through dozens of games and stress over what you’ll play next to fill the silence, or just get one big one and not worry about it. For that purpose, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a great option. The Nintendo Switch action RPG is on sale for $49 and it’s a long one. Completionists can spend over 100 hours doing everything the game has to offer through its giant world. For those who played the original version, the Switch release features updated graphics, remixed music, and a brand new epilogue, so there’s some good reasons to double dip.



TYY Star Projector Image : TYY

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the TYY Star Projector is marked down to just $33 at Amazon today, a savings of 29%. It has a 4.6-star review average from 1,500+ customers and offers eight different projection modes and four unique angles, plus it has a remote control for easy access from bed. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Hilife Travel Steamer Image : Sheilah Villari

Whether you’re traveling or not, a good steamer is the key to saving a last-minute outfit. My mom has bought me a travel steamer a few times over the years, and I cannot count the number of times it helped. I know I’m not the only one who hates ironing, and these little steamers are pretty amazing at how well they fix even the most wrinkled of garments. Grab this Hilife Travel Steamer.

For its size, this steamer will run for up to fifteen minutes, so if you’ve got multiple items, it will likely be able to get each to pristine condition. The extra-long cord is great if you have outlets in not ideal spots or steaming a larger piece like a dress or coat. These heat up very fast, usually under two minutes to get fully going. This 7-in-1 Multi-use steamer can handle a multitude of fabrics in no time. I’ve never had an issue with this rusting; only I highly recommend dumping excess water out after each use so you do not get mold, which will grow inside. My only other tip is to keep it away from kids and pets. These do get very hot even after shut off, so be sure to place it in a safe spot to cool down.

If you’ve been wanting to finally virtually cook with your grandma in Florida like those commercials we’ve all seen then you’re in luck. Despite Bezos being the richest person on earth probably, he’s apparently graced us plebs with this newest deal.

The Echo Show 5 is 50% off, bringing the price down to a low $45. It has a 5.5" smart display to show you YouTube videos or to show (haha) all of your family members you are, unfortunately, socially distanced from until further notice. It’s a couple of versions back from the newest Echo Show 8, which is also on sale for $80, which is 38% off from the original list price of $130. Nothing else to say here. Grab it if you’ve got it!

Dyson V10 Total (Refurbished) 63WTNTY84A Image : Dyson

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. The Dyson V10 has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you over $350, but right now you can get a refurbished model for just $290 when you use the code 63WTNTY84A until 01/31, so you’re paying a pretty low price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.



Reyleo Electric Snow Blower ZK35YDAA Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Winter sucks, and shoveling snow is even worse. Work smarter, not harder with this Reyleo Electric Snow Blower that’s able to move 2200 RPM. That’s a lot of snow to move, and at $98 with the promo code ZK35YDAA, it’s basically a steal. It’s also made with rubber-tipped augers that can cut pretty decently into ice, and a 180-degree directional chute that is able to throw snow up to 26 feet away. It’s time to grab one of these before they’re gone.

Boneco Cool Mist Humidifier Image : Sheilah Villari

Most people think of a humidifier as a seasonal winter item with the heat running in our homes drying everything out. The cold weather is a culprit for dry skin, bloody noses, and sore throats. While it does its heavy lifting in the chilly months, this is a great item to have year-round. This Boneco Cool Mist Humidifier is 51% off today and is ready to bring a little relief to your abode.

This humidifier can run for hours with steady output and works brilliantly in the bedroom, helping you get a more restful sleep. Its gentle hum will be no bother as you slumber, and its quiet beeps wouldn’t even wake even the lightest of sleepers. You can adjust to high or low mists depending on your need, and it safely knows to turn off when the water tank gets low. It’s easy to clean and operate. This is made for a large room and can even take essential oils to add a little fragrance.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs solid suction power for just $150. It’s $80 off the list price right now. Need even more power? The eufy RoboVac 11S MAX boosts the suction mark from 1300Pa to 2000Pa and is just $20 more right now.

Switchmate Dual Smart Power Outlet Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re ready to transform your living space into a smart home, start off with a Switchmate Dual Smart Power Outlet. Only $29 on Side Deal, you can control your lights and other appliances through your phone! You can also time when lights go on and off and are compatible with Alexa and Google Home, which means you can command your appliances with voice commands. Clap on, clap off has nothing on these babies.

Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Start your mornings off right with a Cuisinart Tazzaccino Milk Frother. Only $59 over on Morning save (originally $185), you can warm up and foam any kind of milk for lattes and cappuccinos with a click of a button. The milk itself takes about a minute to heat, and it comes with a frothing spoon, as well as an integrated spout for instant pouring. Cleanup is also easy peasy with a non-stick milk tank.

Skechers First Flurry Boots Image : Sheilah Villari

If you like the classic UGG look but aren’t ready or willing to commit the $170 for them, these Skechers First Flurry Boots are a great alternative. At 33% off their original price, these are a cozy deal. It’s still going to be chilly for a few months, and there’s a blanket of snow cover a lot of the country currently. So there’s still plenty of time to some good use of these. The Flurry Boots can handle all icy, snowy weather. This mid-calf boot is made of soft suede and Scotchguarded to add some water-resistance. This inside is plush and warm, like walking on a heated cloud. The resistant rubber outsole will keep you slip-free, and they’re easy to wipe clean if they happened to get a little dirty.

These will ship for free.

Mask Rescue Detox Pads (3-pack) KINJA25 Image : Kiss My Face

If you have sensitive skin, then I am the wearing a mask every day must be a time for your face. It’s totally normal to suffer from Maskne, as it’s caused by trapping the sweat, dirt, and oil in between a tight-fitting mask for a number of hours, according to the New York Times.

Well, if you’re tired of seeing pimples all around your face, you should try out Mask Rescue Detox Pads. Only $41 with the exclusive code KINJA25, it’s made with tea tree, retinol, and salicylic acid to restore the proper pH to your skin from all the work you’re doing to avoid catching COVID-19 or spreading it to others. The pads are also vegan and cruelty-free, so no animals were harmed in the process. Just because this pandemic is our new normal doesn’t mean your skin has to suffer. Seriously.

Maybelline Sky High Mascara 807302 Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s chatter on Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara again. That can only mean one thing. The TikTok talk is making the rounds, and a whole new batch of people are discovering this lengthening wonder. It’s $9 with the coupon (807302), and that’s about the price everywhere, even Target and Walmart.

So what makes this the “gotta have” mascara? Well, this is the new holy grail of volumizing. The wand is designed to hit every angle of the lash and drench every inch in dark unlimited length. The brush has an exclusive flex-tech that allows for a bend to cover each lash from root to tip. Your lashes are headed for the heavens. Maybelline has concocted a mixture that includes bamboo extract that supposedly clumps less and doesn’t feel heavy. Ulta carries the shades, Very Black and Blackest Black. It’s waterproof, and I can only say from experience with drug store mascara like this it tends to be a bit tougher to get off. By all accounts, this does look the business, or at least it does on camera with a ring light.

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Tacklife 150W Portable Power Station O8OINDB2 Image : Tacklife

Whether you’re the outdoorsy type or just want to make sure you always have a backup plan for power on demand, Tacklife’s 150W Portable Power Station can do the trick. It’s currently 44% off the list price at Amazon when you pop in promo code O8OINDB2 at checkout, landing at just $100.



This pint-sized powerhouse packs in 167Wh/45,000mAh of power in reserve, whether you need it to recharge a smartphone, drone, laptop, mini fridge, lights, speakers, digital cameras, and more. It’s a handy brick of power for camping or tailgating, but versatile enough for other portable power needs too.

Up to 25% off Sitewide VDAY Image : Bellesa

Bellesa’s got you covered for the big day, you know, Valentine’s Day. In another one of their classic tiered sales, the savings are based on what you spend. There’s 15% off everything on the site, but spend $79 or more and get 20% off. If you’re really looking to treat yourself, take 25% off when you spend over $149. Just use the code VDAY at checkout.

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (my favorite toy). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Vibe Buy for $42 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code VDAY

If you’re into high-tech toys to stimulate two of the best zones, then the Air might be the vibe for you. The Cinetic Suction plays that top note to perfection, while high-end vibrator tech hits the g-spot precisely. Durable and flexible for all types and preferences.

G/O Media may get a commission Air by Bellesa Buy for $63 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code VDAY

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

20% off Qualifying Items 807302 Image : Ulta

This is one of those deals that’s really great but takes a bit of patience and finagling. Until January 30, take 20% off qualifying items with the code 807302. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good discounts currently running. But after playing around, there are still quite a few items that this code will work with.

A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps, cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

G/O Media may get a commission Pixi Purifying Trio Kit Buy for $18 from Ulta Use the promo code 807302

2020 part deux stress seems to be rolling on and calls for a moment of self-care, a bath bomb can certainly help you take a pause. I’ve had a few of these from da Bomb, and this one is hands down my favorite. It fizzes like fluffy pink cotton candy, smells awesome, and leaves your skin silky smooth. Oh, and you get a prize once it fully dissolves. There are thirty-two bombs to pick from, so definitely something for everyone, even kids.

G/O Media may get a commission da Bomb Candy Bath Bomb Buy for $6 from Ulta Use the promo code 807302

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Infrared Forehead Thermometer | $20 | Amazon | Clip Coupon + Use Code head0131 Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s no way being shot in the face with an infrared thermometer will ever be comfortable. I went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art a few months ago, and immediately when you walk in, they take your temperate like this. In fact, there have been several establishments I’ve been in that are doing this. If you’re looking for a way to find out if someone is running a fever without touching them, this is for you. Save $20 on this Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer. Just use the code head0131 at checkout.

Get an accurate number in seconds that is easy to read. This is pretty helpful for efficiency. And you have a fussy baby or child who can’t sit still this is a huge problem solver. This being no contact is pretty ideal right now too. The trigger is comfy to hold and simple to use. This thermometer is FDA authorized, and CE certified. You need to grab two AA batteries (which are not included) to get it fired up.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Tom Nook: crook or philanthropist? It’s a debate that’s raged on since Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped last March. The raccoon has long been criticized for his predatory loan scheme, which is designed to keep villagers in debt forever. Some feel that Nook’s lack of interest rate on his loans absolve him of these sins, but there are still plenty of concerns about his business practices. Well, now you can show him who’s really boss by wearing him. Best Buy is selling three-packs of Animal Crossing ankle socks that include the villain, as well as K.K. Slider and Isabelle. You can either grab a pack with full body images of the characters or just their big, adorable faces. Nook may be a crook, but he is cute nonetheless.

Animal Crossing Mini Backpack Image : Sheilah Villari

The Controller Gear Store has quite a few of these officially licensed Animal Crossing mini backpacks. However, only this classic teal leaf bag is 40% off. These bags are durable and surprisingly roomy for their size. There’s a slot specifically for your Switch or Switch Lite and plenty of space for extra games, accessories, and turnips. The high-quality polyester is water-resistant, and the straps are easy to adjust for any sized island representative. The zipper firmly closes on the bag as well, so no fear of any bells falling out. The adorable con artist face of Tom Nook is embossed in a faux leather patch at the top of the backpack for extra flare. It might be a reminder to pay your loan off. Either way, this is a beautiful bag that is ready to accompany you on Dodo Airlines adventures. We’re sorry you can’t use Nook Miles to pay for this.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Prime members.

Up to 60% off Winter Sale LOVE Image : Ella Paradis

Our pals at Ella Paradis are having a huge clearance sale. Lots of new goodies and toys are coming for spring, so it’s time to make room. Get up to 60% off over 100 items. Just use the code LOVE at checkout and watch the price get slashed.

The Cold, Lonely Winter bundle sounds so bleak, but actually, it’s got a few fun treats for solo nights. This little pack of pleasure has Better Love’s best selling Battery Operated Boyfriend. This pint-sized B.O.B. has seven vibe patterns at three different speeds. The Candy Crush Kegel toy helps keep your lady cave healthy and happy for you and visitors. The colorful bath bombs have twelve in the pack and smell amazing, just like wildflowers. I’ve used these, and I adored how my skin is still lightly scented after a warm soak. And, of course, a microbial satin travel bag is included to keep these safe and sound. All this is valued at $100, so this is a delightful deal.

Advertisement

Champ and Major: First Dogs Image : Sheilah Villari

Some good boys are in the White House now. They’re making history too. Major will be the first shelter dog to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Pets in the President’s home have a long and storied history. If you’re like me, you’re excited to see the adventures the First Dogs will get up to just as Bo, Buddy, Millie, Checkers, and Fala did before them. Joy McCullough’s brand new storybook gives a little background to the presidential puppers and imagines what life will be like for them in our country’s famous home. Sheyda Abvabi Best beautifully illustrates each page, capturing not only the likeness but personality of the Biden’s loyal duo. Grab 10% off Champ and Major: First Dogs ($7 off for the Kindle) right now. This is a wonderful gift for dog lovers young and old.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Up to 35% off from CamelBak Image : Sheilah Villari

A great resolution is vowing to drink more water. It’s an easy and achievable goal. I can say personally having an adorable tumbler has made my own hydration journey much easier. CamelBak wants to help too. Today Amazon has a few styles of the top water bottle brand up to 35% off.



Water helps with digestion, clears your skin, protects your organs, there’s a whole host of benefits. The daily recommendation is four-to-six cups of H2O, so each of these bottles is a perfect size. Now, these deals are so good because usually only one color is discounted. If you aren’t too picky, you’ll find the right one. And the sizes run from fifty ounces all the way down to twenty ounces. They also come as insulated stainless steel or durable BPA-free plastic. All are easy to clean and will help keep you on track to unlock your aqua achievements.

Each will ship free for Prime members.

Cuisinart Programmable Coffee Grinder Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For a short time, you can grind your special coffee beans into a brewable blend with a Cuisinart Programmable Coffee Grinder from Morning Save. It’s only $99 and able to hold about half a pound of beans and has 18 grind options from espresso (ultra-fine) to french press (coarse). Winter is here, and it’s full of terrors. Make sure you’re alert with the right amount of caffeine.