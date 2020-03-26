Thursday's Best Deals: MacBooks, Thermoworks, REI Co-Op, Huckberry, Ferrero Rocher, and More

A couple of SSDs, Purlisse skincare products, Control for Xbox One and PS4, and Sony WF-1000XM3 lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.



Macbooks Starting at $720 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Woot is offloading its inventory of refurbished 2018 Macbook models, including the Macbook Air and Macbook Pro. The former is going for $720 and features an Intel Core i5 dual-core processor, 8GB of DDR3 RAM, a 13.3" retina display with 227ppi, a solid-state drive, Touch ID, a Force Touch trackpad, and ships with MacOS X Mojave.

The two Macbook Pro models are even beefier. The 13.3" model—available in 256GB ($980) and 512GB ($1,080)—is similar to the Air, but packs a slightly more powerful Core i5 processor and the all-important Touch Bar for gesture-based access to your most common shortcuts. Then there’s the 15.4" Pro model, which is perfect for gamers, designers, and professionals thanks to a 6-core Core i7 processor and 16GB of DDR4 memory, as well as a dedicated AMD Radeon Pro GPU with 4GB of GDDR5 memory. You’re paying $1,490 for the privilege to own that one.



Again, these are refurbished, and unfortunately, they don’t come with Apple warranties, but Woot has you covered with a full year of coverage included with every purchase.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’re graduating from an entry-level pair of true wireless buds or you’re looking for quality out of the gate, you can’t go wrong with Sony’s WF-1000XM3, especially at the $100 price point this standout eBay seller is letting it go for. (That’s $20 cheaper than what you’ll find at Amazon.)



These things boast some impressive noise cancelation thanks to Sony’s QN1e audio chip, and they pack premium features like ambient sound mode with adaptive switching, NFC pairing, and a quick charge case that gives you 24 total hours of battery life. The only downside is that they’re manufacturer refurbished, but you shouldn’t have many issues based on the feedback we’ve seen, and there’s a 90-day warranty to go along with it.

Need more space? You’ll save a lot more money buying mechanical hard drives, but if you’re ready to commit to solid-state on a bigger level, today is the perfect time to upgrade. Newegg has the 1TB HP EX950 M.2 solid-state drive for $130. Not feeling HP? Western Digital’s track record in reliability is unmatched, and its 1TB WD Black M.2 SSD is also discounted with promo code EMCDEFM34, though you’ll be paying handsomely for that brand safety at a final price tag of $180.



These M.2 solid-state drives interface with PCIe 3.0 x4 via an NVMe interface. For those who don’t speak Klingon, that just means they’ll load your files, games, and operating system faster than just about anything else out there right now. You’ll need to make sure your motherboard is compatible, though. Just look for an M.2 slot, and chances are you’ll be good to go.

Anker eufy BoostIQ 11S Max Robot Vacuum Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

With so much more in-home traffic to contend with, you’re probably tired of sweeping all the excess dirt and dust that’s accumulating. Let Anker help with its eufy Boost IQ 11S robot vacuum, which has roughly twice the power of its predecessor and sits on Amazon with a $70 discount down to $180 right now. It can go for over an hour and a half before needing to recharge, and you don’t even need to touch it for that—the little fella finds its own way to the charging base, thank you very much.



Walmart is clearing out all of their Ferrero Rocher gift boxes and, of course, you should consider picking a couple up. You’ve got two options: a standard one with the Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut that you’re super familiar with for $13 and the one with dark chocolate and coconut added in for $16. Personally, I think the standard 42-count is the better option. I mean, why mess with perfection?



The downside? Walmart is basically forcing you to buy two (tragic, no?) to get free shipping. Regardless, it’s a great option.

And, for what it’s worth, I think I’ll be ordering a few myself to send to a few friends during this crappy time.

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Summer barbecue season is inching closer and closer, so it might be time to invest in a truly great meat thermometer, and you can score a rare 20% discount on one of the the best one today.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model is actually the newer Mk 4., which unlike the Thermapen classic includes a backlit screen, better waterproofing, better battery, and a motion sensor that automatically puts it to sleep and wakes it up.

Rhodes Footwear Huxley Chelsea Boots Image : Huckberry

You may not be able to travel right now, but you sure can walk. Don the Rhodes Footwear “Huxley” Chelsea Boots—$176 at 22% off. Strut down your neighborhood sidewalk, six feet away from the nearest person, and watch them seethe with envy as you undergo your transformation into the Coolest Kid in town.



Described by Huckberry themselves as “the perfect blend of style and function,” the Huxley boots are designed for the everyday wearer looking to sport the weekend look. When every day is the weekend, this premium calf lather shoe is comfortable and long-lasting, kinda like what you’d want to wear out to the park for 30 minutes to an hour of allotted exercise per day.

It’s a pretty good day to be an REI Co-Op member. Right now, members can save 20% on one full-priced item and an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the promo code MEMPERKS2020. For what it’s worth, the REI Outlet is the better deal here, since those products are already discounted and this 20% offer stacks on top of that.



REI membership is required to take advantage of this deal. Not a member? A lifetime membership is available for just $20. That’s a great deal, when you consider how often REI sales occur and all the perks it has.

This sale lasts until the first week of April, so you have time to shop around. But remember, the best stuff always disappears early. So get yours before some ruggedly handsome rando takes your stuff.

Kershaw Cinder (1025X) Multifunction Pocket Knife Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with this discounted pocket knife. Despite it’s diminutive build, this steel blade packs a lot of useful features including a bottle opener, lanyard hole and a liner lock. Plus it’s only $7.



30% Off Skincare Products Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Just because you’re stuck inside doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be practicing your skincare routine. If you haven’t already tried them yet, Purlisse is offering its full-sized creams, balms, and moisturizers for 30% off, and all you’ll need to do is use code FACE30 at checkout. Buy $50 or more in product, and you’ll get free shipping, too. Some choice highlights include this Watermelon Aqua Balm, plus the Blue Lotus and Perfect Glow BB moisturizers, both of which include SPF 30 sunscreen (not that you’ll need it much right now). You can buy once or subscribe to regular shipments, and you can pay for it over four months’ time with Afterpay.



Digital Magazine Annual Subscription Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Whether you’re into food, travel , fashion, tech features, or anything in between, Amazon has a year-long digital magazine subscription to sell you for as little as $5. Your options include Bon Apetit, Allrecipes, WIRED (congrats Alan!), Popular Mechanics and a whole lot more.



It’s pretty likely you have some spare time on your hands, so why not load your Kindle with a few magazines, and learn some new recipes?

$10 off Your First Purchase Image : Back Market

Buying a new laptop—in this economy!?!?! I don’t think so. Back Market’s got what you want, certified refurbed, environmentally friendly, and still downright sexy. And right now, they’re offering $10 off your first purchase with the promo code SPRING2020 to celebrate their new dedicated Remote Work shop.



Looking for trustworthy editorial recommendations of the best laptops? You could check with Gizmodo (open link in new tab and come back pls!). Or, Back Market themselves have curated a list of older laptops that are still just as good for working at home. Their number one pick is the MacBook Air ($329), followed closely by the Microsoft Surface (Pro 4; $379).

Itching to save on a Chromebook? Consider the HP Chromebook 14 G1 ($180). And last but certainly not least is the Lenovo Chromebook N20-22, which you can snag for just $80 right now. And if you think that’s a steal, wait until yo hear about their selection of pre-owned unlocked phones. iPhone 8 for $220? Galaxy Note 8 for $251? All $10 off with our exclusive SPRING2020 coupon.

Control ( Xbox One or PS4

Control is one of the best (and most talked about ) games of last year, is down to just $30 for PS4 or Xbox One at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular game and a tremendous deal to boot.



In their review, Kotaku says:

Control is the latest game from the makers of Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break. It’s a twisted, haunting odyssey through an old post-WWII office building under siege by parasitic beings from another dimension. Control has all the standard elements of a regular third-person shooter, but its exhaustive world building and all-consuming eeriness make it much more.﻿

Up to 50% Off Toys Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you have some kids in your life... and they’re all up in your space, check out Walmart’s huge sale. Right now, you can save up to 50% off a ton of toys starting at just a few bucks. Whether you’re looking for action figures, board games, card games, Rubix cubes, or Funko Pops, this Walmart sale has you covered.



If you’re a parent who needs something to distract the kids with, start here.

Anker PowerWave 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Wireless charging isn’t always the way to go in a pinch—you’ll still be yearning for the speed of wires in dire times—but you can’t argue with the convenience. If you haven’t already littered your car and home with them, Anker presents a perfect opportunity to try its PowerWave fast wireless charging pad for a hair less than $10. It provides up to 10W charging speeds for Samsung Galaxy smartphones and iPhones, plus anything else with standard Qi wireless charging contacts, such as Apple AirPods or the Apple Watch.



Anker Nebula Prizm II Projector KINJA2240

Whether you’re setting up a makeshift home theater or you’re looking for fun ways to shake up your work-from-home setup, a projector can change where and how you view everything, and we have an exclusive deal for one of Anker’s best. For a limited time (through March 31), you can take 35% off the Anker Nebula Prizm II when using promo code KINJA2240 at Amazon. Your final damages come to $170.



The Nebula Prizm II supports 1080p HD for picture sizes ranging anywhere between 40" and 120". There are also built-in speakers for your convenience, and your connection possibilities should be endless with HDMI and USB Lightning ports on the rear.

Status BT One Headphones KINJA20 Image : Status.co

“They sound terrific, with a U-shaped EQ pattern that emphasizes the highs and lows for a punchy, lively soundscape,” said our own Shep McAllister of the Status BT One headphones just last year. “It’s a surprising approach [from] the company that made its name on the purposely flat-tuned CB-1s, but it works.”



At the time of that writing, the BT Ones were sold at an MSRP of $99. Now, they’re $59 with our exclusive promo code KINJA20. Plug it in at checkout for 40% off the going rate, and know that 10% of that sale is being donated to the Musicians Foundation COVID-19 fund. Maybe buy a second pair for a for a family member or roommate—even a friend if you’re willing to ship.

Whatever you do, your ears will be pleased and your conscious clear with this high-fidelity and highly philanthropic discount on one of the best-sounding, not to mention comfortable and aesthetically restrained, on-ear Bluetooth headphones you can get for under a hundred bucks.

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender Photo : Walmart

Advertisement

Instant Pots were the kitchen appliance of the past few years, and now Instant Pot also makes a blender. The Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender can heat and puree at the same time, which will make cooking up soups, bisques, and rice milks really simple. Plus it can even make cold desserts, too!



... of course, it can still function like a regular blender, too. If you’re into smoothies, or something.

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on this particular blender. So if you’re looking for a cool blender with a ton of added features, this is the one to get. And it’s $60—that’s basically an impulse buy.

Rubbermaid 42pc Storage Containers Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Keep your leftovers and store non-perishables with this 42-piece set of Rubbermaid storage containers, which is usually $40, but Walmart is letting it all go for just $18. You’ll get multiple containers in each capacity, from half a cup right on up to seven, each with a matching blue top. These containers are more vertical than horizontal, they’re freezer and dishwasher safe, and the lids can snap onto each other and onto the base of the containers, which, quite frankly, might be a bonafide killer feature.



17% off Oil Tinctures Graphic : Gabe Carey

Today might feel hopeless. Hell, these last couple weeks have been tough for all of us. You might be in isolation, but you’re not alone. Because now you have 17% off all CBD oil tinctures from CBDistillery using the promo code KINJA17, bringing the total cost down to $50.



One tincture gives you 33mg of CBD oil per serving and 3mL in total, just enough to catch a vibe and fall asleep free of socioeconomic distress. It’s recommended that, when taking CBD, you only consume about 30-60mg a day, so this is a good way to get your dose in.

Clear your mind and free up some of that bandwidth currently occupied by stress with some much-needed CBD oil. Maybe mix it up a bit and add it to your tea along with butter or whole milk so it properly dissolves.

Comfy Stretch 3 Pocket Dock Shorts Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

While you’re sitting at home waiting for this entire COVID-19 thing to blow over, you’d be glad you invested in a pair of Spring Stretch Dock Pull On Shorts from JACHS NY. Perfect for sitting on the couch, working on the computer or staring outside the window, these shorts are a serious upgrade from those ratty old sweatpants or gym shorts you’ve been faffing around in.



These shorts come in a variety of patterns and styles and start at a low $29.

Mountain Hardwear sells clothes that outdoorsy people love, and today through April 5, you can take up to 65% off select items when using promo code SPRING65. You’ll find lots of compression hoodies, insulated jackets and pants, gloves, and even a few flannel shirts to speak to you inner Al Borland. There are styles for both men and women, and the advertised prices dip even further with the promo code, such as this $236 jacket that gets $70 cheaper following the discount, so get what you need before your next big hiking trip.



Bekno Hemp Oil 30,000mg (3-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

In times like these, stress can creep up on you like stink after a weekend of nonstop gaming. Take it from someone who has greys at the ripe age of 31—you should do everything you can to destress. If you’re having trouble, why not give these Bekno hemp oils a try? Right now, you can get a 3-pack of 30,000mg oils for $40 after clipping the coupon at Amazon.



Unlike many other hemp oils, these are infused with healthy vitamins and fats to promote good mental health, metabolism, and a strong immune system. They also have pain-relieving properties. Take a few drops and you might be able to get that deep night of sleep that has long conspired to elude you.

Victrola 3-in-1 Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Now’s as good a time as ever to finally live out your High Fidelity dreams and buy that record player you’ve been talking your friends’ ears off about for years now. (No, I’m not projecting!) Why? Because this Victrola 3-in-1 Bluetooth suitcase turntable which is ~portable~ mind you, is 30% off with the promo code VICTROLA30, bringing the total cost down to $37.



Whether from your phone or your authentic vinyl record collection, you can bump classics to your heart’s desire until the sun comes up. Who cares, we’re all stuck at home anyway! And while you’re at it, maybe peruse some new records too. You never know when your song of the summer will touch down.

Pay for 2 Months, Get Amazon Fire TV Stick Free Image : Sling TV

Advertisement

These days, few joys exist outside of TV. Myself, I can’t help myself. I’ve been binge-watching Friday Night Lights on Starz every night until my eyes hurt. Join me, friends, and sign up for Sling TV today. Pay for 2 months upfront and you’ll be treated to a complimentary Amazon Fire TV Stick.



Whether you want to watch the news and cower in fear like the rest of us, or escape into fictitious worlds in which things are bad in different ways, Sling TV’s got you covered. Stream channels like CNN, HGTV, Comedy Central, and more on virtually any smart device you’ve got lying around your house collecting dust. Or, you know, that free Fire TV Stick I told you about.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller for Nintendo Switch Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Some games just can’t be played on anything other than a GameCube controller. We’re looking at you, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If you can’t find an adapter for your old GameCube controller to use on the Nintendo Switch and you’re not an insufferable purist, give PowerA’s wireless controller a shot, which sits at $40 on Amazon right now.



It’s all gold, and PowerA does well to preserve the classic GameCube feel by staying true to the buttons’ original colors. Plus, it lasts 30 hours on just two AA batteries, so you should never have to suffer gaming downtime with a set of rechargeables rotating in and out. The only downside is you’ll be missing out on rumble and any features that require NFC, such as amiibo.

If you’re uninterested in Doom or don’t think Animal Crossing is quite your things, well, there’s always Borderlands 3. And right now, you can own a copy on PS4 and Xbox One for just $20. That’s a pretty sweet deal.



It’s a really fun co-op game. In fact, I played it with three other friends and it was a beautifully, messy hoot and well worth $20. This is the best price we’ve seen on the standard edition.

HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Dock Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’ve stocked up on a lot of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for some big family fun, a charging dock is almost mandatory. HyperX’s Chargeplay Quad offers you such a solution from a tried and true brand for 50% off the list price, bringing your final total down to $15. As the name implies, you can throw four Joy-Cons onto the thing. Combine that with the two that’ll charge when connected directly to your Switch, and your Mario Party sessions should never be derailed by the dreaded low battery warning.