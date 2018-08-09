Save big on MacBooks, a digital photo frame, a Bosch brushless drill, and the rest of today’s deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re in the market for a Mac, a bunch of different Apple laptops are deeply discounted today on Woot. These aren’t refurbished models—they’re brand new and most (but not all) include a standard Apple warranty—the catch is that they’re 2016 models, so they’ll be a generation or two behind the latest and greatest.



Still though, this 12" 512GB MacBook is a whopping $700 less than today’s equivalent model (though it only has a 90 day Woot warranty), and this 13" MacBook Pro is only one generation behind the current model, which would cost $400 more configured with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Woot before they sell out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still listen to music, or any sounds really, through your TV or computer’s built-in speakers, it’s time for an intervention. The Logitech Z623 speaker set was one of Lifehacker readers’ five favorite computer audio systems, and it’s down to its best price ever today.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This refurbished Samsung sound bar is the cheapest and simplest way we’ve ever seen to upgrade to surround sound, with a few caveats.



For just $100 on Woot, you get a two channel sound bar, a wireless subwoofer, and two rear speaker channel speakers that plug into the subwoofer. While you will have to run wires to those speakers, you won’t have to run a wire from your TV to the subwoofer at the back of the room. I have a similar setup from Vizio, and the cords are easy to hide behind my couch.

Weirdly, this is a 4.1 system, rather than the standard 5.1, as the sound bar doesn’t have a center channel, but in most situations, you shouldn’t miss it.

The new version of Samsung’s Gear IconX—its answer to AirPods—are down to $97 today in gray on Samsung’s site, far and away an all-time low price. You can, of course, use them as truly wireless earbuds with any phone, but you can also load songs directly onto their 4GB of onboard storage, and enjoy your running playlist untethered.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Vizio’s 65" P-Series TV has pretty much everything you could want, including Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), smart apps, and even 128 local dimming zones. Walmart has it for $950 right now, compared to $1300 or more elsewhere on the web.



If that’s a little out of your price range, here are some more great TV deals that Walmart is currently offering, including a 55" 4K TV for just $280.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: All of these deals are still available, and still excellent, but we’ll add a mention of this 200GB SanDisk (a capacity that Samsung doesn’t offer) for $54. It was cheaper on Prime Day, but otherwise, that’s a very good deal.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.



Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $12 | Amazon



Photo: Amazon

Is Amazon’s Fire HD 8 in the same ballpark as, say, an iPad Pro? Of course not. But $60 is an insane price for a tablet with a 1280x800 screen, 32GB of storage (with a microSD slot for more), and a 12 hour battery. If you mostly want a tablet for passive media consumption, or just want one for your kid, this is probably all you need.



For context, the regular price for the smaller, 16GB model is $80, so you’re saving money and doubling your storage with this deal, if you can lock in your order in time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get stock up on Etekcity models with Alexa support and even energy monitoring today. Just use promo code YEJ7ZTJV at checkout to get a two-pack for $17, making these the cheapest smart plugs we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Amazon

Even if you don’t do a ton of home improvement projects, everyone should own a good drill/driver, and today’s Gold Box deal fits the bill.



Despite being a 12V model, this brushless Bosch packs a punch, and carries a 4.6 star review average. And unlike most cordless drills that hang a bulbous battery pack off the bottom of the handle, Bosch’s 12V tools use a slimline design where the battery fits entirely within the handle, making the drill far more maneuverable in tight spaces.

You may remember a similar Gold Box deal earlier this week for a few bucks less, but today’s deal is for the brushless version of the drill, which should last longer and be better at managing its battery life. It’s a $65 discount from its usual price, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running a $14 discount on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today with exclusive promo code KINJASCC.

You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Photo: Lin Mei (Unsplash)

Japan can feel like half a world away...because it is. But a trip across the Pacific is surprisingly obtainable with the latest vacation package deal from TripMasters, in partnership with Travelzoo.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Starting at about $1309 per person, you’ll get roundtrip flights, three hotel nights each in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, and a seven day rail pass that can take you between the cities (or elsewhere for day trips) on Japan’s famous Shinkansen bullet trains.

Prices vary based on your departure date and city, so if you have any flexibility, click around to find the best deal.

Image: Woot

Instead of you reaching into your cabinets to access your stuff, let your kitchen stuff roll out to you. These discounted cabinet drawers organize and maximize space, and will make it a hell-of-a-lot easier to find what you’re looking for. There are a bunch of sizes to pick from today, so it could be a good inexpensive kitchen upgrade.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Vacuum-insulated bottles can keep drinks hot or cold all day long, and Hydro Flask makes some of the most popular options out there. REI has discounted a few colors of their 22 oz tumbler to just $15, that’s a good chunk off from the usual $30. This sale will end on Monday and it might sell out early, so grab one before they’re gone.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Super lightweight and easy to store, these Little Giant fiberglass stepladders are all around $20 to $40 off today in this Woot sale. You can take your pick between the 4', 5' and 6' ladders, all with a large platform as the top step, so you can easily set down paint cans, tools, or whatever else.



This sale will end at midnight or when the products sell out, so go ahead and head over to Woot before this sale is out of reach.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Shun is one of the most trusted brand in kitchen knives, and Amazon’s discounted their 8" kiritsuke knife by $60, putting it just $1 away from its all-time low.



Similar to chef’s knives, kiritsuke knives are Japanese multi-purpose knives, designed for slicing fish or chopping vegetables. This one is especially nice looking with a walnut handle and hand-hammered finish. Although not a must-have item in every kitchen, this knife is at the best price we’ve seen in years, and could be a really cool gift.



Photo: Amazon

The computers in your car constantly spit out useful data, and you can make sense of it with this OBD2 scanner from Foxwell, which is 15% off today when you clip the on-page coupon.



At $37, it’s a bit more expensive than the basic scanners that only tell you error codes, but it’s not that much more expensive considering all the extra features included. The color screen helps you make sense of all the data, it’ll let you know if you’ll pass your emissions test, and it can even display a live graph of various measures of engine performance to help you diagnose issues.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Amazon’s top-selling electric kettle is discounted by about $5 today, bringing the price to $25. It doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles, but it made of glass, can boil water in 5-6 minutes, and has automatic shut-off features.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Is it time to refresh your pillows? These shredded memory foam bamboo pillows from Hotel Comfort are easy to customize by adding or removing fill, and hold their shape well when you fluff them, making them great for any type of sleeper. You can get a two-pack today from Daily Steals for $40 with promo code KINJALUX, which is $10 less than Amazon, where they carry a 3.8-star review average from over 1,200 customers.

It should go without saying that digital photo frames make great gifts for parents and grandparents. But even I, a tech-savvy millennial, am pretty enamored with the Nixplay Iris. Three different colors are marked down to $157 today, which in the silver model’s case is the best price of the year. The others have been a little cheaper at times in 2018, but this is still a solid price drop.



Also included in the sale is the Nix Advance, which, ironically, is less advanced than the Iris, but it’s only $68. The display is the same, but you’re giving up the Iris’s Wi-Fi, Alexa support, and design that actually looks like a picture frame, rather than a tablet propped up on your end table.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own an Instant Pot, and I know for a fact that a lot of you do, this $19 kit (with promo code KINJA35OFF) will let you use it in a few new ways. You get a steamer basket, an egg bite mold, and two oven mitts, all made from non-reactive, easy-to-store, and dishwasher-safe silicone.



Photo: Amazon

Update: Working again, if you missed it yesterday.

This RGB lamp from Aukey is ostensibly meant for bedside use, but with a rechargeable battery and a hanging strap, you could use it in your yard, at a campsite, on your patio, or anywhere else where light is scarce and power isn’t readily available. Get it for $17 with promo code AUKEYS10.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $6 with promo code ECQG7Z4L.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $10, one of the best prices we’ve seen on the version that includes a remote. Go make your patio pretty!

Photo: Walmart

Update: The queen size is sold out, but twin XL and king are still discounted

Everyone’s making hybrid foam mattresses now, even legacy brands like Sealy, and Walmart’s blowing out their Optimum Posturepedic mattresses for crazy-low prices, while supplies last.



The only sizes available are Twin XL, Queen, and King ($290, $340, $490, respectively), but if those fit your needs for your own bed, or even for a guest room, these prices are way less than you’d pay at Amazon.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Take your pick between all four sizes (8", 10", 12" and 14" )of top-selling Tramontina nonstick frying pans. They have a stellar 4.6-star rating, and come with removable soft grip silicone sleeves. As long as you use wooden or silicone spatulas, these pans should last for a very long time.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no obvious flower-giving holiday coming up, but it’s never a bad time to give liven up your home, or make someone’s day, with a fresh bouquet. 1800Flowers this week is offering up a bouquet of Peruvian lilies for just $25, complete with a free vase. Or, double your flowers for just $10 more.

The only bummer is that shipping is $15, but click the “Yes, I want Free Shipping/No Service Charge for one year with Passport” option on the product page to sign up for Passport, and get free two-day shipping on all orders from 1800Flowers and its sister brands for just $20 for the first year (auto-renews at $30 thereafter). If you’re going to buy flowers just one more time in the next 12 months, it’s definitely worth it.



Photo: Shep McAllister

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and this 16.4' model is just $14 today with promo code 2HST7IF3.



In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, a microphone built into the inline remote allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. I actually installed this strip above my kitchen cabinets (pictured above), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.

Graphic: General Tire

If your tires are due for a replacement, you can get up to a $100 rebate (in the form of a prepaid Visa card) this month by buying a set of four General Tires. Just check the list of eligible titles here (also embedded below), buy your tires, and submit your rebate online for the fastest processing.



I did a similar deal a couple months ago through Discount Tire, and my advice is to immediately use that prepaid card to buy something easier to use like an Amazon gift card.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re dipping your toes into smart home tech, or just want to add a new accessory to the collection, TP-Link’s smart switch and LIFX’s smart white light bulb are both just $10 today with promo code SMART10. That’s the best price we’ve seen on either of them, and in fact, the best price we’ve seen on any products like them.



Update: The code will only work if you have an Alexa device tied to your Amazon account.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Lou & Grey used to be a humble section of Ann Taylor that has now exploded into its own great brand. I’ve written about how much I love the brand, and right now they’re giving you a 30% off select summer favorites, plus free shipping. There’s a lot to choose from (82 items to be exact) so it’s gonna be hard not to fill your cart with many, many things.

Preorder Polar Seal Heated Clothing | Kickstarter

Warmth on demand isn’t just science fiction anymore. Polar Seal clothes give you the ability to add even more warmth to your winter layers with built-in warming elements, powered by any standard USB battery pack. The two heating zones and three heating levels are controlled by the waterproof buttons on your wrist. With a 5,000 mAh battery, it’ll get you around four hours of heat, and a 10,000 mAh battery will bump it up to eight.

With their launch of three new styles, a hoodie, a vest, and a parka, you can outfit yourself in heated layers from bottom to top. All three styles are water-resistant and you can preorder them now through Kickstarter and automatically save up to $150.

Photo: Amazon

TriggerPoint’s peanut-style double massage roller is designed to curve around your spine to massage your back muscles, and you can even adjust its length to target different muscle groups. It’s small enough to throw in a gym bag, and at $17, it’s never been cheaper.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Soon, you’ll be thinking about layering and wool socks (I promise). But right now, Columbia is giving you 50% off select styles, no code needed, during their Summer Sale. Choose from over 1,000 styles for everyone. Pick up layering pieces, rain shells, t-shirts, and outerwear that’s perfect for the fluctuating temperatures, for a lot less than normal.

Plus, Greater Rewards Members get an extra 20% off sale items.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ThinkGeek is helping the nerds in your life stock up on geeky paraphernalia. Score up to 80% off of a ton of products and apparel during their Anniversary Week Sale (it’s been 19 years!). There are seriously hundreds of items to choose from, which means every corner of geekdom is covered by this sale.

Screenshot: Eyebuydirect

You voted Eye Buy Direct one of your five favorite online glasses stores, and right now, pick up any pair of glasses or sunglasses (for $15 or more) and get another pair free. Stay shady by using the code BACKTOBOGO at checkout and stock up, because this deal won’t last. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have six pairs of sunglasses in my cart that I need to decide on.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

REI’s Garage Sale is back once again, and this one includes tents, sleeping bags, hiking boots, clothes for men, women, and kids, and more, all up to 70% off. However, they’ve only stocked limited quantities, so today’s your best bet to snag the good stuff. Head over to REI before it’s gone.

Image: Groupon

If you missed last month’s Audible promotion, you can snag this Groupon for a 2-month subscription (a $30 value) for just $2. That’ll get you one free book per month and 30% off any additional books you buy.

If you’re not sure you’ll use it, audiobooks make road trips and long commutes about a thousand times more enjoyable, and for just $2, it’s worth checking out.

This deal is exclusive for new Audible subscribers. After the 2 months are up, you’ll be billed $15 per month. You can cancel the subscription at any time.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Mark Bittman, the author of the super popular How to Cook Everything, has written a sequel that focuses on just the fundamentals of cooking. It’s a book with over a 1,000 photos to show you step-by-step directions on how to test doneness, crimp a pie crust shut, crack an egg, and buying better seafood. How to Cook Everything The Basics is just $3 today, so download it before this deal gets gobbled up.



Photo: Amazon

If you want to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you’ll want to preorder the controller and/or the official adapter now. Not only are they in stock (hardly a given with Nintendo hardware), Amazon’s actually taking a tiny bit off at checkout for each, no Prime membership required. It’s not a big discount, but it’s better than nothing.

Note: If you have the original adapter for the Wii U, or any old GameCube controller, those will work too.

Prime members can also preorder and save $12 on the game.

Grab yourself a Ridley Amibo while you’re there. You know you want to.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and for the first time ever, you get a choice of this month’s early access titles. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria, and Staxel, or, you can forego those games and opt for a copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider instead.



Plus, more unannounced games will unlock in early September for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

