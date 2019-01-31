Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Step Aerobic Platforms, H&R Block software, Super Bowl snacks, and Blunt’s umbrellas lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is discounting a number of Logitech peripherals for work and play, today only. Inside, you’ll find a lot of mechanical keyboards, headphones, speakers, a webcam and work and gaming mice, including the Logitech G703, one of the most used mice in the Overwatch League.

One of the best work mice you can buy? It’s here, too. A 7.1 surround gaming headset for $30? Yes please. A complete surround sound speaker system? Why not?

For all the deals though, be sure to head over to Amazon. Just be warned, like all Gold Box deals, these prices will only stick around until the end of the day.

Photo: Amazon

You probably have a big-ass battery pack that can keep your phone charged for days, and that’s great! But you should also own one that can fit in your pocket, and this 5,000mAh model from RAVPower fits the bill.



Clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJA652 at checkout to get it for $11, which is a great price for a full phone charge whenever you need it.

Screenshot: Sonos

There were a lot of Sonos deals around the holidays, but if you missed out on those, their Super Bowl sale could be your last chance to save for quite some time.



The new Beam sound bar is $50 off, while the Sonos Sub, the Playbase, and the larger Playbar sound bar are all $100 off. Even at full price, the Beam is arguably the best value in the Sonos lineup, so that’s where we’d recommend most people start. And of course, you can also pair any Sonos Play:1s or Ones with any of these products to use as satellite speakers in a surround sound setup.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With the advent of affordable monitor risers, it’s never been easier to become a part-time or full-time standing desk user, but it’s important not to skimp on the anti-fatigue mat when you decide to make the transition.



Most of these mats are flat slabs of foam, and that’s better than nothing. But what if you could do more with your feet than just balance on them? That’s the idea behind TerraMat, which is essentially a fidget toy for your feet. In the middle, you can stand on it like a normal mat. But off to the sides, you’ll find massage mounds. On the front, a balance bar and “pressure peaks.” On the back, there’s a power wedge to stretch your calves. Surrounding it all is a support track to help you stretch your hip flexors. Basically, it gives your feet things to do while the rest of your body is busy filling out spreadsheets or whatever.

Amazon’s selling the mat for an all-time low of $70 right now, or $20 less than usual.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The UE Boom 2 is the waterproof sequel for one of the best Bluetooth speakers of all time, and Woot’s marked down the Limited Edition version to $60 today, the best price we’ve ever seen (though it was briefly down to $64 new around Black Friday last year).



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Are you backing up your files? No. Buy an external hard drive.



Running out of space on your Xbox One or PS4? Buy an external hard drive.

Have $45? Buy an external hard drive.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you keep telling yourself you should buy an Instant Pot, today’s the day to pull the trigger, as the 6 qt. Plus model is on sale for a whopping $50 less than usual, today only.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. It’s not the right cooking tool for every job, but it’s remarkably versatile, and cooks foods faster than you can even imagine. I’ve thrown rock solid frozen chicken breasts in there, and had pull-apart tender chicken 20 minutes later.

Today’s deal is the best price we’ve ever seen, and if you have Prime and order soon, you should have it in time for cooking snacks on Super Bowl Sunday.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Get caffeinated with this 15% off coupon on 12 packs of Starbucks Doubleshot espresso drinks. This time around, the deal’s only available on the Espresso + Cream flavor, but you can’t beat ~$1 per can.



You’ll have to use Subscribe & Save to get the deal, so just be sure to cancel your subscription after the first order ships if you don’t want more.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Save on Planters cans, Cheeze Balls, and Corn Nuts for your upcoming Super Bowl viewing party, courtesy of today’s Gold Box.



Of course, snacks aren’t just for the big game. Keep a jar at on desk for midday healthy-ish snacking purposes, or take some snacks on that hike you’ll need after this stupid, awful storm. As with all Gold Box deals, this’ll only last until the end of the day, so just go nuts.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

They aren’t double sided, sadly, but these TravelWise packing cubes are actually Amazon’s top sellers, boasting a 4.6 star average from over 2,000 customers, and you can save 20% on the color of your choice today by clipping the coupon.



I know what you’re thinking...luggage for your luggage? But trust me when I say that they make packing easier by compressing and organizing your clothes, and they make it a lot easier to unpack when you arrive at your destination.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Playtime for your pet just got more exciting with this sale from Chewy. Take a bite out of 20% off hundreds of toys, from plushes and ropes, to dog bones to cat scratchers. But these prices won’t be making tails wag for long. Ready? Go get it, boy!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $12 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.



It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. The only thing it’s missing is kisses from mom to make the boo boo feel better.

Image: 1800Flowers

Update: Today’s the last day to take advantage of this offer, so get those flower orders in now.

Valentine’s Day is officially one month 14 days out, which means it’s time to start planning something special for the special someone. If you’re smart, you’ll consider getting the object of your affection a bouquet of flowers, because flowers are classic, easy to procure, and — thanks to this deal from 1800Flowers — not too pricey.

For a limited time, if you order select Valentine’s Day flowers to be delivered sometime between February 9 and 14, 1800 Flowers will give you 25% off. Just use promo code LOVEEARLY and get your S.O. anything from a classic bouquet of roses or a pretty lily arrangement, to a not-so-traditional heart-shaped bamboo plant or very extra heart-shaped rose wreath. Meanwhile, I personally am feeling emotional about this puppy made out of carnations, and also this gift basket filled with chocolate. (Single men of New York City, are you listening?!)

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I do not live in the midwest or the mid-Atlantic, but if I did, I would be spending my entire day under one of these heated blankets, conveniently on sale today at Amazon.



My advice: get the more expensive one. It’s only a few bucks more, but it’s a lot larger than the sherpa blanket, and has 10 different heat settings instead of three. That’s not a big deal today, when the only setting that matters is “maximum,” but you’ll be glad to have more options later.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Even though there are record low temps across the country right now, Sorel is saying it’s the end of the season — whatever you say, Sorel. Still, you can take advantage of the boot brand’s rush to declare that winter’s over; right now, select items are marked down by up to 40% for their End of Season Sale, meaning it’s the best time to buy boots that will certainly keep your toes feeling toasty in these tundra-like conditions.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This deal is back on select polos. The page now has a lot of $25 and $30 options mixed in, but there are still a lot of $20 shirts.

No guy’s closet is complete without a handful of good polo shirts, and Original Penguin has dozens of styles to fit any mood. Normally priced at $55-$69, the whole lot of them have been marked down to $20 for a limited time, with free shipping if you log into a free account. Over 50 different styles are included, so get some for every season.

Photo: Amazon

That aerobic platform you use at the gym? You can have one in your own home for less than you might think. This circuit sized version of The Step is down to $33 today, and the health club size is on sale for $60.



Both include four removable riser feet (and you can buy more on sale for the health club version) that adjust the height of the step, and thus, the intensity of your workouts. It’s a simple concept, but a versatile one, and these are among the most popular options you can buy.

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking an extra 30% off already marked down sale items. Use promo code BRRR to take advantage of this designer deal.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

SPANX pretty much has the market on shapewear cornered, and they’re not exactly cheap. So if you feel like that’s something you want, head over to Nordstrom Rack. The selection currently on sale includes SPANX of all shapes and sizes — everything from bike shorts, tanks, and slips to bras and briefs — so you can probably find the perfect undergarments for any outfit you’ve got.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Full disclosure: You will look kind of goofy when you use this AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit. It’s worth it though, because right now, you can bring one home for just $43, after clipping the $5 off coupon. Included in the set is two syringes of whitening gel, plus an LED light that speeds up the whitening process, in addition to a mouth tray and case. Yes, the light makes you look like a duck, or just an adult sucking on a really big pacifier. But hey, no one said the ordeal of getting whiter teeth would be pretty.



Next time there’s a storm, you could spend $5 on a drugstore umbrella that will last approximately 40 seconds before disintegrating into flying shards of metal, or you could invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code JAN312019.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic, the portable Blunt Metro, the large Blunt Golf, and the new Blunt Lite UV. The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly, or other third party sellers.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tax season is upon us, and if H&R Block’s Deluxe + State software is right for you (you can use this tool to find out), Amazon’s currently discounting it to just $22, or about half its usual $45 price tag.



Deluxe is great for homeowners and anyone with any sort of standard investment income, but you’ll want to step up to Premium if you rent out property or are self-employed. It’s also on sale for $32, an all-time low.

Whichever one you choose, you’ll be able to import your previous years’ taxes from TurboTax if you’re switching over, and you can elect to receive all or some of your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, with a 5% bonus.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Attention aspiring slumlords! Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch is down to just $20 today, half it’s normal price.

If you’re unfamiliar, this 2D tower-building simulation game is not unlike those Sim games we all played a decade ago. Pick it up and manage the needs and wants of tenants, tourists and businesses without the looming threat of a Special Counsel.

Originally released in 2016, this Architect’s Edition comes with the Las Vegas DLC and content packs for Miami Mall, Tokyo Towers, London and Berlin. We hear there were plans for a Moscow expansion... but that’s on hold for now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This was a good deal at $399 yesterday, but now it’s down to $371!



In terms of sheer power and graphical capability, nothing can top the Xbox One X. So if you want to experience modern games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in their full 4K HDR glory, you can save $129 today on a bundle that includes a copy of NBA 2K19, the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The lowkey best part about the Apple Watch is that it’s incredibly easy to change bands, and you can get extras for very cheap, as long as you aren’t buying them in the Apple Store. This leather band comes in a ton of different colors (choose from the dropdown), and is available in both 42/44mm and 38/40mm sizes. Get the strap of your choice for just $8 today with promo code FJ8YKZ7J.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s a big, important football game this Sunday, and if your piddly old TV just won’t cut it, there’s still time to upgrade to a 65" behemoth. Three different sets are on sale at Walmart right now from three solid manufacturers.



They’re all 4K, but the $598 Vizio is probably the best deal of the bunch thanks to its full array LED backlighting and built-in Chromecast. The Samsung is also tempthing if you’re drawn to curved TVs. Curved screens are kind of pointless at the distance you’d view a TV from, but there’s no doubt that they look cool.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bluetooth speaker design has moved beyond basic rectangles of varying sizes of yesteryear: Anker’s new SoundCore speakers are as beautiful as they are functional, and two of them are on sale for the best prices we’ve seen today.



The SoundCore Motion Q ($39 after clipping the coupon) hides a pair of booming 8W drivers under its attractive, cylindrical linen shell, and its IPX7 water resistance means that it can take a soaking without any issues. You can even link two of them together into a stereo pair for room filling sound.

Or, for true audio nerds, the Soundcore Model Zero is Hi-Res audio certified, features SCANSPEAK-designed transducers, and even lets you fine-tune your EQ settings with a smartphone app. It’s also a work of art that’ll look great on your shelf, with a functional and gorgeously designed handle for when you want to take it on the go. Normally $200, the 30% clippable coupon will save you $60 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s surprisingly terrific smart iPhone battery cases just made an unexpected comeback for the latest generation of iPhones, and the XS, XR, and XS Max cases are already $10-$11 off on Amazon.



While expensive, these cases should extend your battery life by about 75% without adding too much bulk, and they support all the latest features like wireless charging and USB-C PD fast charging with a USB-C to Lightning cable. And since it’s made by Apple and thus gets special treatment in software, you’ll be able to see both your device’s battery level and the case’s on your screen.